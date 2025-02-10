Dear Subscribers,

Short letter this week as I am in Mexico dealing with a computer crash. The big story this week is my keynote speech to the People's Reset conference last week in Morelia, Mexico! One of my best talks ever! I briefly break down the illegitimacy and criminality of "government" and then do a 30 minute deep dive into the ONLY moral and logically consistent alternative: voluntaryism!

The rest of the news includes revelations that the MainStreamMedia including the New York Times, Politico, and the AP + THOUSANDS of foreign news outlets have been getting BILLIONS from USAID... What is the big secret they have been selling? What do all of them have in common? "Government" is legitimate! That has been the "Brute Force Manufactured Consensus!"

Stay tuned for my People's Reset workshop speech on how to take down the organized crime "Deep State" (Including Trump!) for less than a million bucks using the Secret Service!

And... I am going to be a speaker at the upcoming 4th annual Freedom Under Natural Law conference!

Finally, since I am in Acapulco, Mexico I might be reviving: The Turtle Party!

Derrick Broze (Introduction): Our next presenter is a good friend of mine who's been organizing in so many different ways.

And when I sit here and think about all the things we've done over the years, from giant banners spread across in Philadelphia telling people that government has organized crime and things like that, it's been really beautiful.

Videos of the Week

Warning Shot (WFB 101)

by John Titus

Etienne Note: Great introductory overview of the dangers and criminality of the Fed but suffers from the old-time religion of Statism and belief in what Lysander Spooner called the "Con-stitution of No Authority" Sounds like Titus went to a government school...

Series Summary

Central banks appear to be poised for a major push to replace rule by democratic governments with rule by privately owned central banks. Their chief task in this regard is to free the U.S. Federal Reserve from its constitutional constraints, which prevent the bank from operating in secrecy and beyond the reach of congress and indeed law itself.

While the evidence supporting this conclusion is freely available from the public record, without some minimal working knowledge of central banks, the story would be extremely difficult to tell in a single video. Consequently, The War for Bankocracy series will lay significant groundwork and tell the story over the course of eight episodes.

by Jordan Conradson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted in an interview that he hasn’t even seen half of the nearly $200 billion in foreign aid that the United States has sent to Ukraine since war broke out with Russia.

According to Ukraineoversight.gov,

As of September 30, 2024, the U.S. Ukraine response funding totals nearly $183 billion, with $130.1 billion obligated and $86.7 billion disbursed.

Congress appropriated $174.2 billion through the five Ukraine supplemental appropriation acts enacted FY 2022 through FY 2024, of which $163.6 billion was allocated for OAR and the Ukraine response. Additional funds of $18.2 billion were allocated from annual agency appropriations and $1.1 billion was allocated from other supplemental appropriation acts.

Etienne Note: The subtitle to "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! is: How Inter-Generational Crime Runs the "Government," Media and Academia. Here is a perfect example where organized crime "government" is secretly paying for state run media. Remember where you heard it first!

by Michael, theeconomiccollapseblog.com

A free and independent press is absolutely essential. In fact, Thomas Jefferson once warned that “our liberty depends on the freedom of the press, and that cannot be limited without being lost.” Sadly, we have just learned that some of our most prominent media outlets have been receiving enormous amounts of money from the government. The New York Times, Politico and the Associated Press were being absolutely showered with money during the Biden administration, and it is no coincidence that their coverage of the Biden administration was extremely favorable. This is a scandal of epic proportions, and there is no way that these media outlets will ever recover from this because their credibility is totally gone.

"Daily News of The Week”

by Aaron and Melissa Dykes patreon.com

Hi everyone,

A quick one, while watching the confirmations, systemic stonewalling and audacious of those involved underway:

This one question at RFK Jr.'s Senate confirmation hearing will tell you everything you need to know about why everything is so broken in this country and why nothing ever changes. This system is such a dark shadow of what it was ever created to be.

by Steve Kirsch

"In 2023, about 114 children were born per thousand unvaccinated women aged 18–39. Only about 42 children were born to vaccinated women per thousand vaccinated women aged 18–39" Source.

In plain English, in 2023 in the Czech Republic (where they keep meticulous safety data), vaccinated women are 66% less likely to give birth compared to unvaccinated women (OR=.=341).

That’s a disaster.

But the government doesn’t want to take any blame for it, so they don’t talk about it and they make sure that the media doesn’t cover it. They claimed this is a normal trend for birth rates to decline and they DO NOT MENTION that the rates between vaccinated and unvaccinated continue to diverge.

In the meantime, our CDC keeps recommending the COVID shots for pregnant women here in the US.

Apparently no US Senator had a problem with this data since it wasn’t brought up at RFK’s confirmation hearing what he would do to reign in the outlandish recommendations of the CDC. I wonder how the US Senators would explain the divergence in birth rates?

by Meryl Nass

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens , wallstreetonparade.com

Elon Musk is the billionaire CEO of the publicly-traded EV company, Tesla. As such, under corporate law, he owes a Duty of Loyalty to Tesla. Notwithstanding this well-established law, Musk is engaged in an array of other corporate endeavors outside of Tesla, including being the CEO of SpaceX, a private rocket company.

SpaceX is a major federal contractor to NASA and the Department of Defense. See our report: The U.S. Government Is Plowing Billions into SpaceX, Overlooking Drug Use, Sex Parties, and Elon Musk’s Coziness with Putin.

Now, the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg News, and a host of other media outlets are reporting that Musk has used his 2-week old position as the head of a Donald Trump faux agency – the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) – which Trump created out of thin air last month by Executive Order, to have his DOGE operatives gain access to the U.S. Treasury’s $6 trillion payment system and snoop on its payments. This means that Musk’s DOGE hires could potentially access confidential information on government contract payments made to Musk’s competitors as well as highly confidential payments related to national security.

by Evgeny Biyatov, sputnikglobe.com

Scientists from the two countries have developed a breakthrough algorithm using information from reverse engineering video card accelerators. The algorithm allows gaming GPUs to be used for scientific computing.

The innovation was achieved by specialists from Shenzhen MSU-BIT University, co-founded by Lomonosov Moscow State University and Beijing Institute of Technology.

This enables Russia and China to reduce their reliance on NVIDIA GPUs, weakening the impact of US sanctions.

It also means that Russia and China need to buy less NVIDIA GPUs, which likely led to the collapse of NVIDIA stock price, Russoft association President Valentin Makarov tells Sputnik.

He believes ongoing research includes new machine learning algorithms and a next-gen GPU being developed in Russia.

by The Vigilant Fox

Four damning studies, compiled by epidemiologist Nic Hulscher, expose the devastating long-term health risks linked to compliance with the CDC’s recommended vaccine schedule for children.

Hulscher wrote on X: “FOUR vaccinated vs. unvaccinated studies demonstrate consistent links between vaccination and increased risks of autism, ADHD, chronic infections, asthma, severe allergies, and gastrointestinal disorders.”

Here’s a closer look at the data in layman's terms:

1️⃣ Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

• Mawson et al. (2017) found that vaccinated children were over 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than unvaccinated children.

• Hooker & Miller (2021) found an even higher risk—vaccinated children were 5 times more likely to have autism.

• Mawson & Jacob (2025) found that children who had 11 or more vaccine appointments were 4.4 times more likely to develop autism.

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens, wallstreetonparade.com

Donald Trump has placed a man with no prior government experience, Scott Bessent, in charge of overseeing a sprawling network of federal agencies that are tasked with operating and protecting the financial system of the United States. What did Bessent do previously to qualify for this powerful position? He ran a hedge fund, Key Square Capital Management LLC, with 25 employees. But, more important to the transactional world of Donald Trump, Bessent gave $1.25 million to PACs supporting Trump and tens of thousands of dollars to state and national Republican parties and candidates.

Bessent was sworn in as U.S. Treasury Secretary on January 28. In that position, Bessent sits at the helm of a federal agency that includes the IRS; the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), which regulates national banks; the Bureau of Engraving and Printing (of U.S. currency); the U.S. Mint; the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), which is tasked with combating money laundering; and Bessent also Chairs the Financial Stability Oversight Council (F-SOC), which is made up of the heads of all major financial regulators.

by Tyler Durden

Update (1210ET):

"USAID will be merged into the State Department with cuts in the workforce, but it will remain a humanitarian aid entity, sources told @saraecook and me. Trump admin expected to announce the moves in coming days. Discussions of reductions in funding were still fluid today," CBS News senior White House reporter Jennifer Jacobs wrote on X.

🚨 Scoop: USAID will be merged into the State Department with cuts in the workforce, but it will remain a humanitarian aid entity, sources told @saraecook and me. Trump admin expected to announce the moves in coming days. Discussions of reductions in funding were still fluid…

— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 3, 2025

Over the last several days, the Trump administration's move to strip USAID of its independence and be rolled into the State Department has been well-telegraphed with leaks and reports via media outlets.

By Paul McClure

Researchers have examined the increasingly popular practice of cold-water immersion – things like taking a cold shower or sitting in an ice bath – to see whether there’s any scientific basis for claiming that it has a positive effect on health and well-being.

Cryotherapy – applying ice, cold water, or cold air to the body to promote health – has been practiced for centuries. Indeed, the more-than 3,000-year-old Edwin Smith papyrus, the oldest known surviving scientific writings on spinal injuries, refers to treating spinal trauma with cold-water immersion.

The practice of cold-water immersion certainly has its devotees. But do daily cold plunges, whether it’s a cold shower, swimming in a frigid ocean, or sitting in a bathtub filled with ice cubes, really benefit health and well-being? To answer that question, researchers from the University of South Australia (UniSA) undertook the most comprehensive review and meta-analysis yet undertaken on the topic.

by Jefferey Jaxen

Normalizing neurotoxic vaccine adjuvants has been a bread and butter staple for corporate media for over a decade. 15 years ago it was local KEYE TV CBS Austin who, with a straight face and The Science™-like authoritative tone, told you that injecting mercury ‘helps kids.’

Now, our friends at the New York Times just ran the headline, Yes, Some Vaccines Contain Aluminum. That’s a Good Thing.

In the article, the NY Times admits, “…aluminum adjuvants are found in 27 routine vaccines, and nearly half of those recommended for children under 5.”

Meanwhile, back in reality, aluminum adjuvants are literally toxic to the human body, causing cellular and nerve death. The corporate media and public health experts will tell you that the aluminum is just in the shots for a little bump…just to kick up the inflammation a notch.

By Victoria Atkinson, livescience.com

Scientists have invented a smart fabric that converts light into heat and can raise temperatures by more than 54 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) after just 10 minutes in the sun. The new material could be used in clothing designed for very cold temperatures.

Specialized nanoparticles that absorb sunlight and convert it to heat are embedded within the new material, which was described late last year in the journal Advanced Composites and Hybrid Materials. At the same time, temperature-responsive dyes incorporated into the fibers reversibly change color, allowing users to visually monitor temperature fluctuations.

For years, scientists have designed wearable heaters to help maintain a comfortable body temperature in cold environments. Such fabrics could be used in mountain rescue equipment and even pet clothing, but existing designs typically rely on expensive components such as metal nanomaterials or cumbersome battery-powered heating elements.

By Simplicius

Some interesting developments have produced hints as to how Ukraine’s end game may shape up. Zelensky is being increasingly viewed as a problem by the Trump-Kellogg team, because of his mulishness and refusal to budge on any of the core concessions viewed as necessary to ending the war. Now, apparently a concensus around this same conclusion is forming in Europe as well.

As evidence of this, we have an official release from Russia’s foreign intelligence service of the SVR, which outlines a plan by NATO members to discredit Zelensky as the kickoff to a campaign to eventually flush him in order to install someone more amenable to unconditional peace talks.

This is from the official SVR Russian government site:

The press office release in full:

03.02.2025

The press office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation reports that, according to information received by the SVR, NATO headquarters are increasingly thinking about a change of power in Ukraine. Brussels believes that the Ukrainian Armed Forces will soon be unable to contain the growing onslaught of the Russian army. With the coming to power in the United States, D. Trump's decision increases uncertainty about the continuation of military assistance that the West will be able to provide to Kiev.

by Peggy Hall

Aren’t you sick of me talking about RFK Jr?

Heck, I’m sick of talking about RFK Jr!

But you know? Bobby didn’t just let people down. He face-planted off the pedestal his supporters put him on.

He b.e.t.r.a.y.e.d. his supporters.

Don’t you hate being lied to?

Don’t you hate it when people cheat and betray you?

I have higher standards than that.

It’s difficult to trust people who lie to you, manipulate you, and use you for personal gain.

Remember when RFK posted this about restoring trust?

Hmm… step 1: stop the lying.

Isn’t it interesting how the #1 excuse from those coming to Bobby the Bamboozler’s defense was that he had to lie!?

Did you listen to the hearings? I did. Multiple times. I heard him make the following statements in his own words:

“I recommend parents follow the CDC vaccine schedule.”

By Joe Roberts

Quantum computing is hardly the easiest thing to understand, but put simply, it's about pushing computing beyond existing limits by using the weird physics of subatomic particles. The coming quantum computer revolution promises all manner of staggering accomplishments, with these mysterious devices set to bring the sheer spookiness of quantum mechanics to the forefront. These new generation of machines are, among other things, expected to revolutionize drug research, manufacturing, financial modeling, and cybersecurity. In the case of the latter, researchers claimed in 2024 to have used a quantum computer to break a form of encryption known as RSA.

Data encryption is widely used to protect sensitive data sent across the internet. Encryption involves concealing that data by converting it to seemingly random information. In order to unscramble the encryption, a cryptographic key is required, which essentially comprises a set of mathematical values that only the sender and recipient of encrypted data possess, allowing only those parties to decrypt it.

by Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Criminal complaint against Federal Councillor Rösti for failure to act in an acute danger situation

The Swiss Scientific group WIR, whose research and interview with Reinette Senum I wrote about has filed a criminal complaint against the authorities in Switzerland for ignoring the imminent danger to the population.

Nanotechnological Poisons From Above - Swiss Research Team Reveals Geoengineering "Spider Filaments" Are Polyamide Nanofibers Delivering Highly Toxic Chemicals - We Are Inhaling Them

Bravo! On February 19th I will be joining the team with Reinette for an international live stream. I hope others will take note of this great work by our Swiss colleagues and start filing criminal complaints against their governments for poisoning the people and ignoring the issue.

by Brian Wang , nextbigfuture

The US Navy released a new photo of USS Preble (DDG-88) firing her HELIOS laser weapon.

It is a 60 kilowatt combat laser.

badass pic.twitter.com/i3thc0dH6H

— CommonSenseOnMars (@CommonSenseMars) February 3, 2025

The USS Preble is the first U.S. Navy vessel equipped with HELIOS, a 60-kilowatt-class directed energy laser weapon developed by Lockheed Martin. It is also the first laser weapon integrated with the Aegis combat system, a key feature that enhances the ship’s ability to track, engage, and neutralize threats.

It provides a cost-effective countermeasure against drones, small boats, and other asymmetric threats. The U.S. Navy has been expanding its directed energy arsenal.

by Tyler Durden

Thursday marked the final day for federal employees to accept the Trump administration's offer of eight months of pay and benefits in exchange for voluntarily stepping down. According to the latest figures from Bloomberg, at least 40,000 government workers—about 2% of the federal civilian workforce—have opted into the resignation program.

An official from the Office of Personnel Management told Bloomberg that deferred retirement applications have been steadily increasing and are expected to surge by the end of Thursday, the deadline to apply. Employees can submit their resignations by sending the word "resign" to their government email accounts.

"While a few agencies and even branches of the military are likely to see increases in the size of their workforce, the majority of federal agencies are likely to be downsized through restructurings, realignments, and reductions in force," OPM recently told federal workers in an email.

By Dorothy Neufeld, visualcapitalist.com

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Today, the three most common substances used among Americans aged 19 to 30 are alcohol, cannabis, and nicotine vapes.

In particular, cannabis use is approaching record levels, while nicotine vaping among young adults has surged, with one in four reporting use over a 12-month period. By contrast, binge drinking and nonmedical prescription use are at record lows. Cigarette smoking has also dropped by two-thirds since 2004.

This graphic shows young adult substance use in America, based on data from the University of Michigan Institute for Social Research.

Below, we show the share of Americans aged 19 to 30 who have used the following substances at least once in the past 30 days, based on a survey of 4,810 respondents:

by Jim Hᴏft, thegatewaypundit.com/

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has reportedly extended a buyout offer to its entire workforce.

This follows President Trump’s proposal to encourage millions of federal workers to resign by February 6 in exchange for pay and benefits lasting until September 30.

Trump is offering the buyouts to make sure all federal workers are “on board with the new administration’s plan to have federal employees in office,” CNBC reported.

Only 6% of all federal workers actually work full-time in the office!

Trump’s offer does not include postal workers, military, immigration officials or people in national security roles.

A senior administration official disclosed that over 20,000 federal workers have accepted Trump’s buyout, a figure representing about one percent of the federal workforce and falling short of the White House’s target of five to ten percent.

by World News, rt.com

Google has significantly revised its artificial intelligence principles, removing earlier restrictions on using the technology for developing weaponry and surveillance tools. The update, announced on Tuesday, alters the company’s prior stance against applications that could cause “overall harm.”

In 2018, Google established a set of AI principles in response to criticism over its involvement in military endeavors, such as a US Department of Defense project that involved the use of AI to process data and identify targets for combat operations. The original guidelines explicitly stated that Google would not design or deploy AI for use in weapons or technologies that cause or directly facilitate injury to people, or for surveillance that violates internationally accepted norms.

By Joe Salas

Boxabl's latest tiny home creation, the Baby Box, is an ultra-compact, foldable tiny home. It's designed to be so easy and simple to construct that one person, without any help or tools, can set it up and start living the tiny life. And did we mention it's cheap?

According to Boxabl's website, for a US$19,999 introductory price (which will go up another 10 grand later), you can buy this 120-sq-ft (11.15-sq-m) turnkey home, with the option to have it delivered or pick it up yourself from Boxabl's Las Vegas, Nevada warehouse. It has everything included that you'd need to put a roof over your head right away.

The tiny home comes packed on a trailer, weighs 2,900 lb (1,315 kg) and has a 1,000-lb (454-kg) hitch weight, meaning most SUVs or trucks should be able to pull it with ease, very much like a traditional bumper-pull RV. When in tow, it's only 6 ft 6 in (1.98 m) wide and 14 ft 9 in (4.5 m) long, making it smaller than a typical 7x14-ft cargo trailer.

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D., The Defender

West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey on his first full day in office issued an executive order allowing for religious exemptions from mandatory school vaccinations, ending one of the most restrictive vaccination policies in the country.

“We’re ensuring that the current policy, which does not recognize a religious and conscientious exemption for vaccines — that is being changed,” he said at a news conference.

The exemption will be available to anyone who wants to send their child to school but objects on “religious or conscientious grounds” to one or more of the vaccines required by the state’s compulsory immunization law.

To comply with the new order parents need only provide a written statement on why they object to the vaccines.

by A Midwestern Doctor

SSRI antidepressants are some of the most harmful and overused medications on the market

Common side effects of SSRIs (and SNRIs) include emotional numbness, severe agitation, bipolar disorder, cognitive decline, sexual dysfunction, and birth defects

Psychiatry's denial of SSRI-related issues often leads to misinterpretation of side effects as signs of pre-existing mental illness, resulting in more medication and catastrophic consequences

SSRIs, like stimulant drugs (e.g., cocaine), are highly addictive, leading to severe illness during withdrawal, which affects approximately half of users

Withdrawal from SSRIs is often extremely difficult, with very few resources available for those trying to stop

Whenever I ask a holistic physician which commonly used medication classes they believe cause the most harm to society, SSRIs always are one of the top five.

by Tyler Durden

The study, published in Nature Medicine on Feb. 3, confirms that tiny plastic fragments are passing through the brain’s protective blood-brain barrier, potentially impacting health and cognitive function.

Researchers from the University of New Mexico (UNM) tested autopsy samples from 2016 and 2024. They found that over just 8 years, the amount of microplastic fragments in the brain has increased by about 50 percent. Brain samples from 2024 contained microplastics equal in weight to a plastic spoon.

Brains affected by dementia showed significantly higher concentrations of these plastic particles.

Finding such high concentrations in the brain was unexpected and alarming, Matthew Campen, lead researcher and toxicologist, told The Epoch Times during a press conference.

“People are simply being exposed to ever-increasing levels of micro- and nanoplastics,” said Campen. The particles are so small, they’re roughly the width of two COVID viruses standing side by side, he noted.

