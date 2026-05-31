Dear Subscribers,

Important: This is last week’s Five Meme Friday! I am going to try to get this week’s issue out on Monday

The main article this week Thomas Massie’s Loss to AIPAC Funded “CIA Republican” Ed Gallrein Proves Elections Rigged & “Government” A Scam, is an article that I wrote exposing how AIPAC brought in $32 MILLION dollars to steal the Congressional seat from Thomas Massie, one of the most popular representatives of all time, PROVING how easy for monied interests to rig elections.

I created some new memes and visualizations including this one on astronomical # of “ex” Navy SEALs being installed in the Congress. If elected in the general election, Ed Gallrein, who won Massie’s primary, will be the 7th “ex” Navy SEAL serving in Congress pushing the discrepancy to over 500 TIMES their representation in the general population.

What I think is going on is that the Art of Liberty Foundation and the World Socialist Website (Yes, even a blind pig can occasionally find a truffle!) have been exposing what was an ASTRONOMICAL discrepancy with “Ex” CIA Officers, FBI agents, other intelligence agency, and military industrial complex folks being funded for Congressional campaigns.

This visualization and article from my book “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! has been circulating for years in addition to the reporting from the World Socialist Website breaking down the RED FLAG LEVEL anomaly. I think the CIA made the decision to quit funding “ex” CIA, FBI and intelligence agents because it was getting to obvious so they started funding Navy SEALs. They are perfect! They have all been through the “Imperial Conditioning” of basic training/BUDs, they are “order followers” and bought the indoctrinated religion of Statism “hook, line and sinker.” The bought and paid for propaganda of Hollywood makes them all looks like super heroes so they make the perfect political candidates and puppets. Now they have installed so many that it is becoming crazy obvious as well.

There are still plenty of CIA and Intelligence folks in Congress and a couple of CIA-adjacent Green Berets as well including Pat Harrigan (R-NC) and the recently departed Mike Waltz (R-FL) who left the Congress to become National Security Advisor and now Ambassador to the UN.

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Top Stories of the Week

Thomas Massie’s Loss to AIPAC Funded “CIA Republican” Ed Gallrein Proves Elections Rigged & “Government” A Scam

In “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History.. Exposed! I make the case that “government” is both completely illegitimate on its face and, obviously, being run as a criminal enterprise. The Con-stitution was either a scam from the beginning or the DUMBEST idea ever. Create a ruling class with a monopoly on violence that, supposedly, is restrained by what George Bush Jr. called a “God-Damn Piece of Paper.”

One of the reasons that “government” is such a dumb idea is that it is so easily rigged by monied interests and the recent primary election in Kentucky that saw one of the most popular congressional representatives of all time Thomas Massie, defeated in his primary by a no-name loser and “Ex” Navy SEAL: Ed Gallrein.

When you see over $30 million dumped into a single congressional primary to defeat one man, you are not watching “democracy”. You are watching the installation of a political puppet.

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Etienne Note: This is the 3rd Article in our tribute to the great Austrian Economist Friedrich August von Hayek better known as F.A. Hayek, syndicated from Hayek for the 21st Century, which we are giving away for FREE in paperback through a partnership with the Mises Institute.

In this essay, Why the Worst Get on Top, which is one of the most quoted and controversial sections of The Road to Serfdom (where this essay was originally published) Hayek makes the case that centralized power structures like “government” tend to reward people who are:

the most ruthless

the least constrained morally

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Videos of the Week

Cars Are Fast Becoming Dystopian PRISON PODS…

by Steve Watson

The surveillance state has found its newest frontier: your car’s dashboard. What used to be a symbol of American freedom and independence is rapidly morphing into a high-tech cage that watches your every move and can override your decisions at will.

In a widely shared post on X, users detailed complaints pouring in about Subaru’s upgraded AI ‘EyeSight’ system now featured on the latest models.

Drivers report the system pouncing on brief glances away from the road – while Biden-era federal mandates prepare to make this level of surveillance mandatory in every new vehicle by 2027.

As the video highlights, even a momentary glance to change a song or take in the scenery triggers relentless alerts. The technology doesn’t stop there.

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“Government”, Media and Academia



Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

I.R.S. to Drop Audits of Trump and Family

by Alan FeuerAndrew Duehren and Glenn Thrush

The Justice Department has granted President Trump, his family and businesses immunity from ongoing inquiries into their taxes, a potentially lucrative arrangement that could shield the president from significant financial liability.

The provision, quietly inserted on Tuesday as a supplement to a remarkable deal that also created a $1.8 billion fund aimed at benefiting Mr. Trump’s allies, protects the president, his relatives and his businesses from pending audits and tax prosecutions.

The one-page document, signed by the acting attorney general, Todd Blanche, said that the government would be “FOREVER BARRED and PRECLUDED from prosecuting or pursuing” pending tax claims against Mr. Trump, his family members and businesses.

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How Corrupt Is Trump? Here Are the Numbers.

by Mona Charen

THIS IS THE TRUMP ERA, which means if you blink, you will miss another shattering example of unabashed corruption. I don’t usually write about the same topic twice in a row, but the latest revelations of Trump’s wanton, shameless profiteering from the White House cannot go unremarked. The phrase “drain the swamp” will go down in history as a bitter irony. The latest outrage against the public—and since I started typing this sentence there have surely been more—concerns Trump’s stock trades.

When I was being considered for a job in the Reagan White House, I had to reveal every cent I had ever earned from any job or investment (which was simple since I had no money), and everyone else who worked for the administration had to do the same. It was a pain, but I was happy to do it, knowing that I would be serving in an honest government. High-ranking officials like cabinet secretaries with substantial portfolios put their assets in blind trusts during their public service. “Blind” meaning the principal had no control. And though the ethics rules do not apply to the president, past presidents put their funds (with the exception of U.S. treasuries and mutual funds) into blind trusts anyway for appearances’ sake. The reason is obvious, but since this is a time of foggy ethics, let’s spell it out: Government officials are in a position to steer policy and award government contracts in ways that benefit or harm private interests. By requiring blind trusts, we minimize the chance that a decision-maker is swayed by the opportunity for private gain.1

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Trump’s newest deal with the IRS could save his family about $100 million in tax penalties: report

by Brendan Rascius

President Donald Trump’s newly announced agreement with the Internal Revenue Service could spare his family from a potential nine-figure tax penalty, according to a recent report.

The Trump administration said this week it had reached a settlement resolving the president’s unprecedented $10 billion lawsuit against the IRS. Filed in January, the suit alleged the agency failed to prevent the leak of his tax returns to the media and sought damages tied to federal investigations into his 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia, as well as the FBI’s 2022 search of Mar-a-Lago.

Under the terms of the deal, the federal government will create a $1.8 billion “anti-weaponization” fund benefiting the president’s allies and will be “forever barred and precluded” from pursuing IRS-related claims against Trump, his family, or his businesses.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

¡Por qué es fundamental usar efectivo! (¡Y criptomonedas, oro/Goldbacks, plata e incluso monedas de cinco centavos!)

Con los bancos empezando a fallar, hay algunas cosas fáciles y específicas que usted puede hacer para fortalecer la capacidad de su comunidad local para sobrevivir a un colapso bancario o a una devaluación del dólar.

Use efectivo físico

¡Por qué deberíamos pagar con efectivo en todos los lugares que podamos con billetes en lugar de una tarjeta de crédito! — Adaptado de la publicación viral en “Fedbook” de Wren Hope Rose

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“Daily News of The Week”

Decision Forcing: The Basis Of Many Magic Tricks.. And Psyops/ Poison Ops

by Tim Truth

In magic trickery, a force is a way of manipulating someone’s choices so they believe they acted freely, even though the outcome was controlled from the start.

A successful force has two key components: (1) the technique significantly affects the spectator’s decision or the outcome of their choice, and (2) the spectator feels free in their choice and in control of the outcome. Forcing may be the most versatile mechanism in magic, and paradoxically, one of the least understood by laypeople. Once the performer knows the spectator’s “choice” in advance, virtually any revelation or effect becomes possible.

2 Types of Forcing:

Decision Forces = narrowing/influencing the choice itself

Outcome Forces = disconnecting the choice from the outcome (the choice is genuinely free but irrelevant)

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The Attention Economy Is Picking Your Pocket. Here’s How To Stop Paying.

by Demi Pietchell

Forty minutes. Gone.

You picked up your phone to check one thing. You are not sure what you looked at. You do not feel better for having looked at it. You put the phone down and picked it back up again before you even registered doing it. Then you looked at the time and felt that specific, vaguely shameful confusion of someone who cannot account for where the last forty minutes went.

The product was working exactly as designed.

You are working a part-time job you never applied for. You did not interview. You were never hired. You receive nothing for the hours you are putting in. And the time you spend is monetarily benefiting someone whose name you do not even know.

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Here Are 1.5 Trillion Reasons Not to Trust Pete Hegseth’s Budget

by Noah Shachtman

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth recently asked Congress for a staggering amount of money: $1.5 trillion. That’s a more than 40 percent increase from last year’s also incomprehensible Pentagon budget and the equivalent of the annual revenues of Amazon, Google’s parent company and Apple combined.

Technically, officially, Mr. Hegseth’s $1.5 trillion was a budget request, and it had thousands of pages of figures and line items to go with it. But what’s even more astonishing than its size is that it wasn’t really a budget, not in the way you or I would think of it.

The word “budget” ordinarily implies picking among options, living within your means. Earlier military budgets, even the most gigantic ones, made trade-offs — canceled weapons programs, deferred maintenance, smaller fighting forces, to name a few. Mr. Hegseth’s plan avoids those choices almost entirely.

It would funnel more money to the traditional military contractors that Mr. Hegseth previously called out for feasting on a wasteful, bloated system. It would bankroll President Trump’s weirdly retro military wish list. On top of all that, Mr. Hegseth has asked Congress for $350 billion that would come with far less oversight or accountability than the rest of the sum. And that’s before the bill for the Iran war comes due; the Pentagon estimates it has cost $29 billion so far, up from an estimate of $25 billion a few weeks ago.

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The Pentagon Shakedown No One Noticed

by Ken Klippenstein

For my money (and yours), the most insane scandal today is how little anyone seems to care about the Pentagon’s $1.5 trillion budget request — an increase of more than $400 billion over last year.

Congress has barely said anything about this, instead spending precious hearing minutes arguing with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as to whether the Iran War costs 25 or 29 billion dollars — a drop in the bucket compared to what the Pentagon is poised to spend.

No need to worry, Hegseth insists, this new budget will create a cost-saving plan to innovate how the Pentagon buys things, breaking with the ways of the past.

“We have flipped the Pentagon acquisition process from a bureaucratic model to a business model,” Hegseth says, adding that the Department is “decisively moving from an acquisition environment paralyzed by bureaucratic red tape into an outcomes-driven organization focused on delivering the most for taxpayer dollars.”

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Legally Addicted: Caffeine, Sugar, and the Corporations That Profit from Both

by Robert Yoho, MD

Author’s note

I have always been profoundly sensitive to caffeine, and I used it off and on as a drug of abuse, even though I crashed unpleasantly after each cup of coffee or even a Diet Coke. I realized a few years ago that chronic mercury toxicity due to my 17 “amalgams”—a dental code word for we-don’t-want-to-mention-mercury—was related to how I was reacting. Some 50% of Europeans and 40% of Americans have this poison in their teeth, and about half of it is released into the body by the time it has been in place for a decade.

This injects the most poisonous non-radioactive metal directly into the brain, for the teeth are two centimeters away. Since mercury has a decades-long half-life inside the body, there is no easy fix. My amalgams were removed, and my heavy metals have been chelated with NBMI, and although many get relief from this, I still live with the damage they did.

The godless FDA and the damn dentists are pricing these cures out of reach for most of us, but you have alternatives. Review Judas Dentistry and David Kennedy’s posts HERE and HERE to learn more about how to remove mercury from your body. If I had my way, every jackass dentist who ever used mercury would spend eternity in purgatory drilling this poison out of their victims’ mouths. I take some brutal consolation in the fact that most of them are so toxic that they do not live long.

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Ozempic’s Dark Side: 45% Increased Risk of Suicidal Ideation

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Studies show a 45% increased risk of suicidal ideation in patients taking semaglutide (Ozempic/Wegovy) compared to other medications, with even higher risks for those with pre-existing mental health conditions

Analysis of adverse event reports reveals higher rates of psychiatric issues, including depression, anxiety, and suicidal thoughts, associated with GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs used for weight loss

Semaglutide may affect brain chemistry by altering neurotransmitter systems and reward pathways, triggering or exacerbating depression and other mental health issues in some individuals

Ozempic and similar medications are also linked to severe gastrointestinal side effects, including stomach paralysis, pancreatitis, and bowel obstruction, as well as vision loss and changes in facial and body fat distribution

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Why Even the Healthiest Homemade Treats Can Hijack Your Brain

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

I recently experimented with making homemade chips from the cleanest possible ingredients, but they proved just as compulsively overeatable as commercial snack chips, despite containing no additives, flavor enhancers, or seed oils

Turning whole foods into thin, dry, crispy snacks removes water, concentrates calories, eliminates chewing resistance and allows food to dissolve rapidly in your mouth — conditions that bypass normal satiety signals

In a controlled NIH trial, participants eating ultraprocessed diets consumed about 508 more calories per day than when eating unprocessed foods, even though the meals were matched for calories, macronutrients, and fiber

Research shows food texture directly influences intake — harder, minimally processed meals reduced energy consumption by up to about 300 calories compared with softer, ultraprocessed meals

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30-year US Treasury yield hits highest level in 19 years

by John Towfighi

New York —A bond rout is deepening as inflation fears take hold of the Treasury market, threatening to raise borrowing costs across the US economy.

The 30-year US Treasury yield just hit 5.2%, its highest level since 2007, rising on worries about persistent price hikes because of the Iran war. Unsustainable government finances and interest rate hike fears have also sent investors pouring out of Treasury bonds. Yields rise when bond prices fall

The war with Iran has ignited a global energy shock, with oil and gas prices at their highest levels in four years while the critical Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed. That has started to seep out into other parts of the economy, including food prices and airfares.

“Bond markets are warning that inflation could prove much stickier than many investors anticipated,” Nigel Green, CEO at deVere Group, said in a note.

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Causes of Uncontrollable US Public Spending and Debt

by Patrick Barron • Mises Wire

Annual US public spending has been in deficit for decades. As a result, total US debt continues to increase year after year with no end in sight. The end may not be in sight but the debt cannot continue to grow forever. We just don’t know when markets will shed the dollar, although the process may already be underway. In this brief essay, I will not point out all the disastrous consequences except that they are disastrous and will happen. Rather, I will point out how we got to this sorry state of affairs when it appears that other nations, such as China and Russia, have done a much better job of controlling public spending.

The main, and most obvious, reason that American spending has been in chronic deficit is that it abandoned the gold standard and appears to have no intention of reinstating it. Such is not the case with China and Russia. True, neither country is on the gold standard now, but both have been quietly accumulating gold for many years. Nor has either announced their respective total gold holdings or when and under what circumstances either would be prompted to tie their currencies to gold. Nevertheless, it is clear that both nations have a greater respect for gold than the US and appear to be preparing for its return at least for settling international trade accounts.

For millennia gold, and occasionally silver, were considered to be true money. Nations did go off the gold standard in time of war, but most quickly returned to a gold standard after the end of exceptionally high military spending. All nations, except the US, went off the gold standard in World War I, but eventually returned. The British returned to a gold standard in the 1920’s, but the monetary authorities made a glaring mistake. The British had increased the money supply by approximately double during the war, which made it almost impossible to return at the pre-war pound-to-gold ratio, but they did it anyway. This caused a severe recession in Great Britain as it required a drop in prices of 50 percent.

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Tether’s Gold Buying Nears $20 Billion

by Vince Lanci

Tether’s gold holdings are now close to $20 billion in value as the company keeps buying large amounts of physical gold. The move strengthens Tether’s position as one of the world’s biggest private owners of gold outside of governments and central banks.

According to a May first report from Bloomberg, the purchases are part of Tether’s effort to diversify its reserves and support the growth of its gold-backed digital token called XAUT. The company is adding more hard assets like gold alongside the cash and government bonds that back its stablecoin business.

“Tether’s gold reserves are nearing $20 billion as the company continues its buying spree.”

Analysts believe Tether now owns around 130 to 140 metric tons of gold. That amount is similar to the gold reserves held by some smaller countries. The company has continued buying steadily through early 2026, making it an important buyer in the global gold market.

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AI holograms are reinventing how we navigate airports

by Omar Kardoudi

Terminal B at LaGuardia Airport in New York has unveiled Bridget, a life-sized, hyper-realistic AI hologram that can hold a real conversation – answering questions about gates, baggage claims, and VIP lounges. The technology is a signal that the way we navigate airports is changing from static signs and apps to conversational digital guides, and several major hubs are already competing to define it.

Bridget is a collaboration between Proto, the Los Angeles company that had already installed a non‑AI hologram inside JFK’s Terminal 4, and Holomedia’s AI Concierge Wayfinder platform. Together they pull real-time terminal maps to deliver step-by-step directions on demand. Bridget currently speaks English and Spanish – more languages are coming – and the kiosk is fully wheelchair-accessible, with on-screen subtitles for good measure. More units are planned across both concourses.

LaGuardia Gateway Partners (LGP), the private company managing Terminal B, frames Bridget not as a replacement for its human staff but as operational backup during peak demand – a digital extension of the guest experience team, with her own character and presence.

“At Terminal B, our North Star has always been to provide an exceptional guest experience through a unique blend of innovation and world-class hospitality,” says Suzette Noble, Chief Executive Officer of LGP. “The introduction of the interactive AI hologram aligns perfectly with this vision, allowing us to leverage next-generation technology to meet the evolving needs of our travelers. By providing an additional layer of intelligent, multilingual support, we are ensuring that every guest who passes through our terminal enjoys a seamless and stress-free journey.”

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New “superfuel” promises 32% boost in aircraft and rocket range

by David Szondy

CycloKinetics, a US propellant company, has unveiled a new family of superfuels for aircraft, missiles, and rockets that increase fuel performance by 32%. Aimed at the defense market, the fuels could allow vehicles to fly farther while carrying heavier payloads.

If you’re an aficionado of old matinee serials or pulp thrillers, scientists were forever inventing secret rocket fuels before being kidnapped by dastardly villains in improbable costumes for their troubles. It was all very exciting until you learned a bit about basic rocketry and discovered that secret super rocket fuels were pretty much a non-starter from the get-go.

Well, not quite.

True, the gold standard in terms of energy density for practical fuels will always be hydrogen, with methane a distant second. But leaving out the cryogenic class and concentrating on more day-to-day rocket, missile, and aviation fuels, there’s still a lot of room for improvement.

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Reusable dental flosser skips disposable plastic for an EDC-style design

by Abhimanyu Ghoshal

Flossing regularly is great for your teeth, but the single-use plastic picks add to the ever-growing problem of household waste. A Swedish design team has a better solution, in the form of a sleek flosser that’s made to last a lifetime.

The Flossr from Gothenburg’s SNRGY Studios is made from stainless steel, and has a folding pick to hold floss that you can refill from a spool built into its body. The pick folds into the case when not in use, so you can carry it without worrying about gunking up your floss.

Like other reusable flossers on the market, you can go with any brand of dental floss you like with this. But unlike others I’ve come across, this one can hold about 10 ft (3 m) of floss in its internal spool – and that should cover you for months of daily use. That means you don’t need to carry your dental floss in a separate container when you travel.

I haven’t yet had a chance to try it, but threading floss on to this one looks pretty straightforward, and it has a built-in cutter to snip your floss too. The locking floss arm and keychain hole make it easy to travel with and keep it on you. As someone who’s been lugging around a bulky battery-powered water flosser, I’m keen to try a compact and thankfully low-tech alternative.

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More Than Half Of What Americans Eat Is Ultra-Processed

By StudyFinds Analysis • Reviewed by John Anderer

More than half of all calories eaten by American adults come from ultra-processed foods, and a new expert report finally offers a science-backed definition lawmakers can actually use.

A panel of 14 nutrition and policy experts recommends identifying ultra-processed foods by their ingredient lists, specifically by looking for industrial additives and substances never found in home kitchens.

Research consistently links high ultra-processed food consumption to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, obesity, depression, anxiety, and early death, even when nutrient content appears similar to less-processed foods.

Top policy recommendations include targeted taxes on selected ultra-processed products, restrictions on what schools and childcare programs can serve, countermarketing campaigns, and mandatory front-of-package labeling.

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At least 80% responsibility for ill health in old age down to individual, study says

by Amelia Hill

Individuals bear at least 80% of the responsibility for their ill health in old age, according to a report aimed at challenging the belief that physical decline is either inevitable or primarily the responsibility of the state.

The report, launched at the Smart Ageing Summit in Oxford last week, argues that individuals have far greater control over their longevity than is commonly understood. The authors call on the government to take legislative action on alcohol comparable to restrictions on smoking.

Living Longer, Better – the Oxford Longevity Project’s first Age-less report – was co-authored by an interdisciplinary panel of UK-based experts in medicine, physiology, ageing and education policy. It was sponsored by Oxford Healthspan.

The report’s authors, Sir Christopher Ball, Sir Muir Gray, Dr Paul Ch’en, Leslie Kenny and Prof Denis Noble, present the figure of 80% as a conservative estimate.

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Thomas Massie Introduces Bill To Finally Force AIPAC To Register As A Foreign Agent Under FARA

by blueapples

blueapples on X | ashesofacacia.substack.com

Ahead of a monumental primary on Tuesday, May 19th, which will determine whether or not the dying embers of America’s democratic process will be completely extinguished by the pro-Israel lobby, Kentucky representative Thomas Massie has introduced a bill into Congress that could deter future politicians actually willing to put America before Israel from suffering his same fate. On May 14th, Massie introduced the Americans Insist on Political Agent Clarity Act (”AIPAC Act”) in an effort to finally force the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (”AIPAC”) to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938 (”FARA”). The proposed legislation is the apotheosis of a crusade fought by Massie that has opened the eyes of the American people to see how the pro-Israel lobby has taken control over the country’s electoral process. Yet, despite widespread public support to force AIPAC to register as a foreign agent under FARA, the pro-Israel lobby’s stranglehold over Congress stands as a seemingly insurmountable obstacle keeping Massie’s proposed legislation from turning that into a reality.

The express aim of the AIPAC Act is to “amend the Foreign Registration Act of 1938....to clarify the definition of ‘foreign principal’ and ensure transparency in lobbying on behalf of foreign interests.” Under FARA, a foreign principal is defined as:

(1) a government of a foreign country and a foreign political party;

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F-15s, F-35, MQ-9 Reaper Drones: US Report Says 42 Aircraft Lost In Iran War

by Sanstuti Nath

Washington-At least 42 United States military aircraft, including fighter jets and drones, have been lost or damaged during the war in Iran, according to an official report. The losses may increase due to multiple factors, including classification, ongoing combat activity, and attribution, said the report by the Congressional Research Service (CRS).

Recently, the Pentagon declared that the cost of military operations against Iran under Operation Epic Fury has already climbed to nearly $29 billion.

“A lot of that increase comes from having a refined estimate on repair or replacement costs for equipment,” said Pentagon finance chief Jules Hurst III during the May 12 hearing.

The aircraft losses and damages include four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets, one F-35A Lightning II fighter aircraft, one A-10 Thunderbolt II ground-attack aircraft, seven KC-135 Stratotanker aerial refuelling aircraft, one E-3 Sentry airborne early warning-and-control system aircraft (AWACS), two MC-130J Commando II special operations aircraft, one HH-60W Jolly Green II combat search-and-rescue helicopter, 24 MQ-9 Reaper medium-altitude long-endurance uncrewed aircraft and one MQ-4C Triton high-altitude long-endurance uncrewed aircraft.

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US national debt officially hits $39 trillion—adding approximately $5 billion a day since October

by Eleanor Pringle

It wasn’t even a year ago that fiscal hawks were wringing their hands over a new national debt milestone: The debt had hit $38 trillion, and interest payments on an annual basis would be 13 figures.

A little over 200 days later, the U.S. national debt stands at more than $39 trillion. According to Treasury data, updated retrospectively for May 18, the debt landed at $39,008,999,901,378.68.

More than $1 trillion has been added since October 23, 2025—about $5 billion per day. The debt surpassed $39 trillion in mid-March and actually fell below it for several weeks before cresting to this point again.

Concern about the level of national debt is growing, particularly in relation to GDP, known as the debt-to-GDP ratio. This represents a nation’s borrowing versus the growth of its economy, and therefore the risk levels attached to servicing and repaying the debt. The U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio sits at approximately 123%, meaning its borrowing is bigger than the size of its entire economy.

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Thomas Massie Defeated By Israeli Lobby that Spent Over $25M Amid Curious Vote Results

by Responsible Statecraft and ZeroHedge

Representative Massie lost his re-election bid to a Trump-backed challenger, Ed Gallrein, in the Kentucky primary on May 20, 2026. Massie was out-spent in the most expensive congressional race in history. He referred to three pro-Israel billionaire donors—Paul Singer, Miriam Adelson (via her PAC), and John Paulson—as funding super PACs opposing him.

According to Grok, the $25M+ figure is total ad spending in this record House primary (per AdImpact), driven by those PACs plus AIPAC’s United Democracy Project and the Republican Jewish Coalition.

According to Track AIPAC, over $11 million was spent by pro-Israel PACS on Ed Gallerein. Over $1.4 million was spent by pro-Israel PACS on Senator Ted Cruz

Ryan Matta, a researcher and activist, suggested that there were anomalies when comparing voting trends to Massie’s past elections.

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Israel condemned for ‘monstrous’ treatment of Gaza activists

by Nick Squires and Henry Bodkin

Israel was widely condemned for the “monstrous” and “unacceptable” humiliation of activists who were detained after trying to deliver humanitarian aid by boat to Gaza.

Yvette Cooper, the Foreign Secretary, said she was “truly appalled” by a video posted by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli national security minister, in which he taunted protesters as they knelt on the floor with their wrists tied.

“We have demanded an explanation from the Israeli authorities and made ‌clear their obligations to protect the rights of our citizens and ‌all those involved,” ⁠Ms Cooper said.

Around 430 protesters from more than 40 different countries were filmed in a makeshift detention area in the port of Ashdod and on the deck of a ship.

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You Are Born Defective™

by Unbekoming

This essay operates in two registers. When the medical system’s claims are being examined, the system’s own language is used — vitamin K deficiency, immune system, mutation, cholesterol threshold. This is the establishment being prosecuted in its own words, using its own evidence. When the position the essay actually holds is being stated — that the body is self-healing, self-regulating, and intelligent — the language shifts. The body’s lymphatic and cleansing network is not an “immune system” of warriors and defenders. The MTHFR polymorphism is not a “mutation.” Cholesterol is not a “danger” the body inflicts on itself. The dual register is the structure of the argument: the establishment’s framework is allowed to speak so its contradictions can be heard, and then the terrain framework names what is actually being observed.

The baby is minutes old. The cord has been cut — too soon, but that is another story. The mother has not yet finished holding the child against her chest. A nurse approaches with a syringe.

The syringe contains 1mg of synthetic phytonadione suspended in polysorbate 80, propylene glycol, and a preservative system that has changed several times over the decades the injection has been administered.¹ The dose is roughly 20,000 times what the newborn would receive in a day of feeding on colostrum.² The baby is healthy by every visible measure — pink, breathing, alert, gripping a finger when one is offered.

The injection goes into the thigh muscle. The baby cries. The mother is told this is routine. She is rarely told what the injection is correcting.

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Gotion Debuts Gnascent Sodium lon Batteries with GW Scale Production

by John

During its 15th Global Technology Conference, Gotion High-Tech, which counts Volkswagen Group as a backer, launched its new sodium-ion battery brand, Gnascent. The company revealed three dedicated cell variants and confirmed that gigawatt-hour-scale manufacturing facilities are already up and running in Tangshan and Hefei. The High-Energy cell reaches an energy density of 261 Wh/kg-roughly a 60 percent improvement over standard sodium-ion cells-and is aimed at weight-sensitive uses suchas light electric vehicles and drones. The Power variant delivers 162 Wh/kg and supports ultra-low-temperature discharge down to-50 C, responding to cold-weather performance requirements for commercial vehicles and outdoor equipment. The Energy Storage model provides a single-cell capacity of 180 Ah, a cycle life exceeding 20,000 cycles, and retains 88 percent capacity at-40 C. It has also passed rigorous safety tests, including an 8 mm Steel nail penetration test and continuous heating at 400 C without catching fire.

Gotion High-Tech intends to deploy Gnascent batteries across grid-side, industrial and residential energy storage systems, while also exploring specialized markets such as two-wheelers and start-stop power supplies. The technological backbone of Gnascent relies on more than 90 patents, covering cathode materials-layered oxides, polyanions and sodium manganese iron pyrophosphate-as well as hard carbon anodes and tailored electrolyte additives. An “anode-less” design further cuts material costs and raises overall energy density. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Hefei, Gotion High-Tech has grown into a vertically integrated global energy solutions provider, with Volkswagen as its largest shareholder. By the close of 2025, the company’s cumulative energy storage volume had reached 400 GWh, supported by 20 manufacturing bases worldwide. In April 2026, Gotion captured 6.6 percent of China’s power battery market with 4.05 GWh of installed capacity, ranking third behind the country’s two leading domestic suppliers.

As sodium-ion technology matures, Gotion High-Tech joins other major industry players in speeding up the commercialization of sodium-based battery systems.

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The Water Economics Of Data Centers Vs. Almond Farms & Golf Courses

by Tyler Durden

A recent Gallup poll shows that nearly 70% of Americans oppose the construction of a data center in their communities, highlighting the rise of local resistance movements against hyperscaler buildouts. This resistance is driven by concerns over skyrocketing power bills, the destruction of farmland as it is transformed into industrial-scale AI infrastructure, and fears that data centers will drain local resources, particularly water.

It’s no surprise that data center resistance is only gaining steam and will likely accelerate from here, as tech bros on the All-In podcast recently sounded the alarm. This resistance is emerging not just as power bills explode and water scarcity fears mount, but also as corporate America unleashes the “white-collar purge,” with human labor swapped for GPUs. Meta was the latest to announce rising AI adoption alongside a new round of layoffs.

Water has become a flashpoint in data center debates, as some of these facilities can use 5 million gallons of water every day, as much as 16,000-plus average U.S. households, according to Environmental Protection Agency estimates.

There is also the extraordinary amount of power required to run the chip stacks, which consumes millions of additional gallons of water - more than the water used for cooling.

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Memes Bonanza

T ruth Music of the Week

No truth music today… Just an AMAZING remix of Eastern Sun by Ayla Nereo

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Video: Jeremy Kauffman calls the Libertarian Party Convention attendees:







“Freaks,” “Loser Apes,” “Dumb,” “Stupid” and “Theatre Kids”

Etienne Note: As part of our support of the Free State Project, we have been covering Jeremy Kauffman’s divisive tactics, most recently in our article: What is the Deal with the Free State PARTY in New Hampshire? Kauffman is now back in the news dragging libertarianism in NH through the mud…

Kauffman is now back in the news dragging libertarianism in NH through the mud and causing division (Divide & Conquer) in the national Libertarian Party. One of his NHLP members, Andrew Allgood, was arrested for slapping a woman who threw some NHLP give-a-way brochures in the trash.

Continue reading...

The Facebook Group Jeremy Kauffman is a fed sent to destroy the liberty movement is now up to 157 207 members

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