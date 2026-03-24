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Dear Subscribers,

This big story this week was our release of the NEW 5.5 Edition of my book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! The new version has updated content, memes, visualizations, and a new cover design.

I am attaching a teaser copy of the 5th edition to this email for you to share with your family and friends.

We released the new addition alongside a teaser for a new study that we are officially announcing and releasing this upcoming week. “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… has produced the greatest theft in history. A couple of weeks ago we released our research showing the unbelievable cost of fractional reserve banking on the average worker.

We dug deeper and calculated the additional cost of confiscatory federal, state & local taxes AND the theft of Social Security (and pension!) benefits due to the organized crime “government” lying to retirees about the inflation rate, so they don’t have to pay mandated Cost-Of-Living-Adjustments (COLAs).

I don’t want to steal our thunder from the announcement which we are making on Tuesday, but it has been the greatest theft in all of human history… by far! Stay Tuned!

Finally, I am going to be giving a presentation on the findings of the report in Memphis, TN that will be streamed globally this Thursday, March 26th at 7:00 PM CST. If you have ever wanted to visit Memphis, the home of Elvis Presley, Beale Street/The Blues, FedEx and Grok, this is the week to come!

You can get a copy of the new “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History.. Exposed! AND a ticket (live or streaming) AND Paid Access to ALL Five (5) Substacks by becoming a Sponsor of the Art of Liberty Foundation at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor.

We are about to kick-off our 2026 sponsorship campaign to help us publicize our study on the theft of Fractional Reserve Banking. If you want to get a little payback and help expose the criminals who have robbed you for millions, we could use a couple of “heavy hitters” to help us anchor the campaign. Please email me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you can help in a big way. We have some great perks to say THANK YOU! including a copy of the new 5.5 version of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! You can support the Art of Liberty Foundation as a annual sponsor at:

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

Top Stories of the Week

By Etienne de la Boetie² | Art of Liberty Foundation | March 2026

There is a book that has been quietly doing something unusual in the liberty movement.

It has sold over 8,000 hard copies to readers in 25+ countries.

More than 40,000 ePubs and digital copies have been downloaded.

It has been the best-selling book at over two dozen liberty-oriented conferences and events — outselling titles by authors with far larger platforms.

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Videos of the Week

Etienne Note: I have added this to the HUNDREDS of Prepping and Self-Sufficiency Resources we have in: The Liberator!

by Reinette Senum

Everything you need to start your own Time Bank, today, offline, with nothing but a notebook and your neighbors. Download the Time Bank Accounting Notebook PDF and print it out, along with this article, now. File it away in case the electrical grid or internet goes down.

My webinar two nights ago, webinar blew the roof off, we hit our Zoom limit inside the first ten minutes, upgraded on the fly, and kept going for two full hours with people joining from across the country and as far as Australia. It was exactly the kind of evening that reminds me why I do this work.

For everyone who was there: thank you. You are the early adopters, the Johnny Appleseeds. You are going to be the ones your neighbors come knocking on when things get tight. And they will.

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“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

Derrick Broze (Introducción): Nuestro próximo presentador es un buen amigo mío que se ha dedicado a la organización de muchas maneras diferentes.

Y cuando me siento aquí y pienso en todo lo que hemos hecho a lo largo de los años, desde las pancartas gigantes desplegadas por Filadelfia que decían a la gente que el gobierno tenía el crimen organizado y cosas por el estilo, ha sido realmente hermoso.

También es autor y presentador.

Él organiza la conferencia Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference , que tuvo lugar en Sedona hace un par de meses, además de muchas otras iniciativas importantes. Hoy nos hablará sobre el gobierno, qué es y si es necesario o no. Así que, por favor, ¡denle un fuerte aplauso a Etienne de la Boétie-Squared!

Etienne de la Boetie2: Mi nombre es Etienne De La Boétie2 . Soy el fundador de la Fundación El Arte de la Libertad . Somos una organización emergente de políticas públicas que expone la ilegitimidad y la criminalidad del gobierno desde una perspectiva voluntarista basada en principios. Si no sabes qué es un voluntarista, te lo voy a explicar.

Continuar leyendo...

You can see this talk in English Here:

“Daily News of The Week”

by Andrew Muller

From Los Angeles to New York, from the deep South to Midwest suburbs, more than 80,000 AI-powered cameras are actively surveilling nearly every American as they commute to work, walk their dogs, and drive to church. The company behind it, Flock Safety, is claiming to fight — and even prevent — crime, but the reality is more sinister.

Flock and companies like it are building the foundation for a surveillance state that would make George Orwell blush. They are accomplishing this by installing high-tech AI cameras on every street corner, positioning them in every neighborhood, and even launching AI eyes in the sky through a drone network.

The company, founded in 2017 with an evaluated value of $7.5 billion, exists to aid law enforcement and “stay ahead” of any threat “big or small.” More than 5,000 law-enforcement agencies use the tech in 49 states (Alaska being the outlier), according to Flock’s website, which it boasts represents the “largest public-private” surveillance network.

Garret Langley, Flock CEO and co-founder, says the company’s objective is to eliminate crime — all crime. In an interview with Forbes, Langley explained that Flock’s “full mission is that we genuinely don’t think that crime should exist…. We think that with technology, with people, with policy, crime can be a thing of the past.” In other words, with enough spyware and surveillance, every movement can be monitored.

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by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new study titled “Association Between COVID-19 Vaccination and Polymyalgia Rheumatica: A Review and Case Series Report” reports a powerful safety signal linking COVID-19 vaccination to polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR)—a debilitating autoimmune inflammatory disorder characterized by severe muscle pain and systemic inflammation.

The paper was authored by Dr. Erik Nilssen, Dr. James Thorp, Claire Rogers, Kirstin Cosgrove, Dr. Steven Hatfill, Dr. Drew Pinsky, Dr. Kelly Victory, Dr. Alejandro Diaz-Villalobos, Nicolas Hulscher (myself), and Dr. Peter A. McCullough.

In our analysis, we examined reports from the CDC/FDA Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and detected a striking disproportionate increase in PMR cases following COVID-19 vaccination compared with other vaccines. We also report three clinical cases of polymyalgia rheumatica observed in recent medical practice following COVID-19 vaccination or spike protein exposure.

Polymyalgia rheumatica primarily affects adults over age 50 and can leave patients with crippling shoulder, neck, and hip pain, profound morning stiffness, fatigue, and elevated inflammatory markers. Many patients require long-term corticosteroid therapy to control symptoms.

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by Sandee LaMotte

Nearly 40% of nonorganic fruits and vegetables grown in California contain traces of pesticides that are also PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” according to a new investigation.

California supplies nearly half of the vegetables and more than three-quarters of the fruits and nuts eaten in the United States.

Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are called “forever chemicals” because their strong carbon to fluoride molecular bonds can take years to decades — even centuries— to completely break down in the environment. It’s estimated there are nearly 15,000 types of fluorinated chemicals, or PFAS, in existence today.

“The PFAS pesticide is the active ingredient in these products because it’s effective at killing things — which is the very reason why it’s so concerning to public health and the environment at large,” said Bernadette Del Chiaro, senior vice president for California operations for the Environmental Working Group, or EWG, a health advocacy organization that produced the report published Wednesday.

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by NY Post and More Perfect Union

Bohemian Grove is a fraternity of Northern California elites that only allows men as members. A roster purporting to show the Bohemian Grove’s shadowy membership list, uncovered by investigative journalist Dan Boguslaw, reveals more than 2,000 business executives, entertainers, government officials and wealthy individuals separated into “camps” with cryptic names like “Rough ‘n Ready,” “Pink Onion,” and “Lost Angels.”

In the short documentary, the researcher from the liberal More Perfect Union said that Trump tried to become a member, but was shut out. He explained how the connected elites took power over the Trump administration despite rejecting him.

LINK FOR THE FULL LIST HERE

From Grok: “The leaked 2023 Bohemian Grove attendee list includes Paul Pelosi (venture capitalist, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) and Michael Bloomberg (former NYC mayor with Democratic roots). Historically, the club has leaned heavily Republican (e.g., Reagan, Nixon regulars), but it’s never been strictly one-party—Democrat-linked figures like Chris Matthews have also spoken there. It’s an elite networking spot open to influential men across affiliations.”

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by Nicholas Hulscher and Lindell TV

Rasmussen Reports performed a credible, nationally representative poll that confirms most Americans [56%] believe COVID-19 shots have killed many people, and they want accountability from the CDC and government health leaders. This shows that what was once called a “conspiracy theory” has become the mainstream view. The majority of Americans now believe vaccine harms are real and widespread.

Partisan divides remain—70% of Republicans, 46% of Democrats, and 54% of independents think the vaccines likely caused deaths—but the skepticism crosses party lines and racial groups.

“OVER HALF OF AMERICANS NOW BELIEVE THE COVID VACCINES CAUSED MASS DEATHS.”

Nicholas Hulscher, an epidemiologist with the McCullough Fundm was interviewed about what he calls a growing global crisis of vaccine injuries. “The tide is turning,” Hulscher said.

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by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

The U.S. must address the “massive epidemic of vaccine injury,” according to scientists, doctors, lawyers and medical freedom activists who spoke today in Washington, D.C., at a roundtable hosted by the MAHA Institute.

MAHA Institute President Mark Gorton told The Defender that the massive epidemic of vaccine injury — MEVI, for short — is a “giant problem.”

“I want people to understand that vaccine injuries are common and they’re all around, and vaccine injuries dwarf the benefits of vaccines,” Gorton said.

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by CHRIS MELORE, US ASSISTANT SCIENCE EDITOR

A record-shattering heatwave is set to scorch millions across the Southwest, sending temperatures over 100 degrees three months before the US reaches summer.

The shocking forecast has been triggered by a massive ‘heat dome’ forming over 14 states, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado and Wyoming.

Parts of Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas will also be affected, with meteorologists from AccuWeather warning that temperatures throughout the week will be 15 to 30 degrees above average for mid-March.

A heat dome works like a lid of high pressure. It builds overhead, trapping hot air at the surface level, suppressing clouds and intensifying sunlight.

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by Peter Rykowski

In a nationwide referendum on Sunday, Swiss voters enshrined cash in the country’s federal constitution — but critics, who supported a more extensive proposal, argue that the constitutional amendment does not go far enough in preventing a central bank digital currency.

Voters on Sunday decided on multiple national referendums, as well as elections and referendums at the cantonal and local levels. Among these were two competing proposals to enshrine cash in the Swiss Federal Constitution. The original proposal, a popular initiative spearheaded by the Swiss Freedom Movement (FBS) titled “Yes to an independent, free Swiss currency with coins or banknotes (cash is freedom),” would have amended the Constitution to declare:

The Federal Government shall ensure that coins or banknotes are always available in sufficient quantities.

The replacement of the Swiss franc with another currency must be submitted to a vote by the people and the cantons.

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by Daniel Trotta

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his ⁠rhetoric ⁠against Cuba on Monday, saying he expected ⁠to have the “honor” of “taking Cuba in some form” and that “I can do anything I want” ​with the neighboring country.The threatening statements come even as Cuba and the United States have opened talks aimed at improving their largely adverse relations, ‌which have reached one of their most ‌contentious moments in the 67 years since Fidel Castro overthrew what had been a close U.S. ally.

“I do believe I’ll be ... ⁠having the honor ⁠of taking Cuba. That’s a big honor. Taking Cuba in some form,” Trump told reporters ​as the island faces an unprecedented economic crisis, exacerbated by an oil blockade the U.S. imposed after capturing former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“I mean, whether I free it, take it. Think I can do anything I want with it. You want to know the truth,” Trump told reporters at ​a signing event in the Oval Office.

After Trump spoke, the New York Times reported that removing Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel ⁠from ⁠office is a key U.S. ⁠objective in the bilateral ​talks. Citing four people familiar with the talks, the Times said the Americans have signaled to Cuban negotiators that Diaz-Canel ​must go but are leaving the ⁠next steps up to the Cubans.

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by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

A federal court in Boston today blocked a key government vaccine advisory committee from holding its scheduled meeting this week, and paused changes the committee made to vaccine recommendations under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.

In a win for the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and several other medical organizations, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on vaccine policy, will not meet as planned this week.

HHS spokesperson Andrew Nixon told The Defender in a statement that it “looks forward to this judge’s decision being overturned just like his other attempts to keep the Trump administration from governing.”

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by John Leake

Joe Kent, director of the National Counterterrorism Center, just resigned, stating his reasons in the following letter

As part of the Art of Liberty Foundation’s Tribute to Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek, in cooperation with the Mises Institute and the US Justice Charitable Foundation who provided free copies, the Art of Liberty Foundation is helping promote and distribute the book to anyone who “Goes Paid” as an annual member on Substack OR makes a purchase at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, the PDF of Hayek for the 21st Century and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

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by Eric Kulisch

Amazon passed the U.S. Postal Service as the largest domestic parcel carrier in 2025, anchoring a broader market shift away from traditional couriers, as it in-sourced a large amount of last-mile delivery work previously handled by UPS, according to data published Monday by ShipMatrix Inc.

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) handled 6.7 billion parcels last year, up 9.8% year over year, compared to an 8.3% decline for the U.S. Postal Service to 6.6 billion pieces. UPS (NYSE: UPS) also experienced an 8.3% volume decline at 4.4 billion deliveries. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) delivered 3.6 billion parcels in 2025, up 5.9%. Amazon’s parcel growth isn’t just fueled by its own online orders, but new contracts from third parties that don’t sell on the retailer’s platform.

Overall, industry volume was essentially flat (+0.4%) at 23.9 billion packages. Volumes for alternative carriers grew 13% to 2.6 billion units, highlighting a continued market shift to logistics services from online retailers like Walmart and Target, and low-cost start-ups and other independent carriers such as UniUni, Veho, Gofo, Jitsu, SpeedX, OnTrac and Better Trucks, said ShipMatrix, a provider of carrier benchmarking software for parcel shippers.

UPS and FedEx are making a strategic retreat from commodity last-mile delivery — short-distance transport of lightweight merchandise from e-commerce fulfillment centers to residential addresses — to focus on B2B logistics and high-value e-commerce shipments where they can command a premium for complex services. The companies have made clear that low rewards from local courier service don’t cover the high-cost structure associated with operating global integrated express delivery networks. Instead, they are consolidating ground shipping centers and reducing capital investments to focus on shipments that are heavier, cross multiple shipping zones, and in high-density routes that generate higher revenue per parcel.

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by Tyler Durden

There was chaos aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford after a major onboard fire knocked out a big swathe of living quarters, leaving hundreds of US sailors without beds in the middle of a live war deployment, in what marks a much bigger incident than what the Pentagon previously disclosed

The fire occurred last week, raising immediate questions of whether it was hit by an Iranian drone or missile attack, as Tehran has claimed, amid Pentagon insistence that it was none of these - but just an accidental fire.

Already the crew and ship are strained to their limits, given the carrier is on its way to achieving a record deployment, entering ten months. The crew has reportedly been informed that they will be deployed into May, which would make an entire year at sea, after the prior Caribbean deployment focused on the Venezuela anti-Maduro operation.

The NY Times says this marks twice the length of a normal carrier deployment - one wrought with extreme difficulties and a major emergency, as the report details:

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by Simplicius

Things really hit the fan earlier today after Iran’s largest natural gas field, the South Pars, was struck by Israel. This field reportedly accounts for 75% of Iran’s natural gas production and 80-85% of its electric grid.

This of course came directly after Israel had assassinated Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Council Ali Larijani in a strike that was said to have also killed upwards of 100+ civilians in the vicinity, as it leveled the apartment block he was in, and possibly even surrounding buildings.

This led to Iran immediately escalating with strikes against energy targets in both Israel and the Gulf, particularly hitting Qatar’s Ras Laffan gas hub said to be the world’s largest:

The strike was successful and was said to have done massive damage to the facility, which some experts are writing is irreparable.

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by Tyler Durden

Israel strikes Iran Navy in Caspian Sea. Iran FM Discusses Strait of Hormuz with EU’s Kallas, oil dumps, amid reports of Iran launches on KSA. Largest Qatar LNG export hub hit by Iranian missiles. Doha expels diplomats.

Some Gulf states want to ensure Iran’s missile arsenal destroyed for good, as EU, Russia, China demand ceasefire; Beijing ignores Trump’s Hormuz plea

Israel says Iran’s intelligence chief Esmail Khatib was eliminated overnight as pace of top leadership killings accelerates.

Iran says upstream oil and gas assets are under attack for first time since war began, readies retaliatory action against oil/gas assets in Gulf area, including Qatar, Saudi Arabia, & UAE; Iraq reroutes some flows through Ceyhan Pipeline to Turkey

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by 21st Century WireFreddie Ponton

“We have lost control of the seas to a nation without a navy, using pre-World War I weapons, laid by vessels that were utilized at the time of the birth of Christ.”

Rear Admiral Allan E. Smith, who wrote these words, learned this the hard way at Wonsan Harbour in 1950, when he realised the US Navy could lose control of the seas not to enemy fleets, but to thousands of cheap mines scattered from wooden fishing boats. Seventy-six years later, the same trap is snapping shut in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN), the blue-water force built for conventional combat, has been pummeled by American and Israeli strikes, although its submarine fleet remains viable. But that was never the force that mattered. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN), the asymmetric warfare specialists, remain intact, lethal, and purpose-built for exactly this confrontation. They do not seek to control the sea. They seek to deny it through swarming fast boats, drones, mini-submarines, coastal defenses, and the weapon that could easily neutralise the trillion-dollar carrier groups for the price of a used sedan: the naval mine.

What follows is an anatomy of strategic failure which disects how the United States launched an illegal war against Iran without a coherent objective, how the Pentagon’s $800 billion annual budget produced “NO PLAN” for the scenario its own intelligence warned was “100% foreseeable,” and how a few thousand naval mines, descendants of the same devices that bled the British Navy at Gallipoli and stalled MacArthur’s landing craft at Wonsan, have brought twenty percent of global oil shipments to the edge of paralysis.

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by Matt Agorist

In a world where the State spends trillions of dollars on bloated defense contracts to build “smart” weapons that often end up incinerating wedding parties or schools in the Middle East, a single individual with a 3D printer and $96 just shattered the monopoly on high-tech violence. A video, along with the plans, has recently surfaced showcasing “Project Canard,” an open-source, 3D-printed guided rocket system that recalculates its trajectory mid-air using a $5 sensor and some piano wire. The creator, operating under the GitHub handle novatic14, has essentially handed the keys to advanced surface-to-air defense to anyone with an internet connection and a spool of plastic filament.

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by Al Jazeera Staff

The United States-Israeli war on Iran is estimated to have cost Washington $3.7bn so far in its first 100 hours alone, or nearly $900m a day, driven largely by the huge expenditure of munitions, according to new research.

An analysis by Washington-based think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) underlined the colossal cost of the war, which entered its seventh day on Friday, as the US attacks Iran with stealth bombers and advanced weapons systems.

list of 4 items

list 1 of 4US says Iran missile attacks down 90% after strikes from B-2 bombers

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by Greg Reese

Despite having the world’s most powerful navy, the United States cannot force the Strait of Hormuz open, which every US military expert knew would be closed if Iran was attacked. This is why the US Navy is miles away. And it is why America’s NATO Allies are refusing to participate.

The Iranians may have suffered the brutal Shock & Awe of the United States military, but they have been preparing for decades, and as the US is already running low on weapons, Iran has plans for a long term asymmetrical war, a defensive fight for their very existence. Iran has the moral high ground and they are holding practically all the cards.

By his own admission, Trump expected a quick, decisive victory. He ignored warnings from experts, and instead, listened to his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

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By Eric Revell

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, explains how Fed Chair pick Kevin Warsh will restore integrity in the Federal Reserve on The Bottom Line.

The U.S. national debt reached another historic milestone on Wednesday as it surpassed $39 trillion for the first time as the federal government’s persistent budget deficits send the debt soaring higher.

New data from the Treasury Department released on Wednesday showed that the gross national debt reached $39,016,762,910,245.14 as of March 17.

The $39 trillion milestone comes about five months after the national debt reached $38 trillion for the first time in late October 2025, which closely followed the $37 trillion milestone being surpassed just two months earlier in mid-August.

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Etienne Note: Starlink is obviously a US Military communications system being used to help favored regimes and US-sponsored opposition groups in targeted countries while being sold to the public to subsidize the cost and privatize the profits to defense industry insiders who knew and understood the plan beforehand.

by Ed Cumming. Eric Williams

The volatile, fast-moving US-Israeli attack on Iran has a very different character from the grinding war in Ukraine. From both conflicts, however, one development is increasingly clear: Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite internet system, has become the most important strategic business on Earth.

And Musk, who owns approximately 40 per cent of Starlink’s parent company, SpaceX, and controls 80 per cent of the voting rights, holds a level of geopolitical influence unprecedented for a corporate figure.

“There is no real parallel [to Starlink],” says Alp Toker, director of NetBlocks, an independent global internet monitor. “There is probably no equivalent in modern history. You could argue people are equally dependent on AWS [Amazon Web Services, a cloud computing company] but it doesn’t have the same political aspect.”

After months of slow Russian advances, Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, announced on Sunday that Ukraine had regained 168 square miles and thwarted a planned Russian offensive. “The spring campaign, as it had been planned, drowned in this spring for the Russians; they were unable to advance,” Zelensky told reporters.

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by Joseph MacKinnon

iden administration officials and so-called experts characterized COVID-19 vaccines as “safe and effective” during the pandemic. In the face of an avalanche of tragic evidence to the contrary, the powers that be waged costly and unsuccessful propaganda and censorship campaigns to cure Americans’ skepticism.

Although the Trump administration has alternatively acknowledged the risks and fallout associated with the vaccines — the Food and Drug Administration admitting, for instance, that the vaccines killed numerous children — a coalition of medical organizations is fighting to legally force the government to keep recommending the COVID jabs to healthy kids and pregnant women.

That legal effort appears especially questionable given the finding in a recent study that children spared from the vaccine also appear to have been spared from an unfortunate health complication.

Pericarditis and myocarditis appear to have been problems visited solely upon vaccinated kids.

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by Tyler Durden

Joe Kent, former Director of the National Counterterrorism Center who was President Trump’s principal counterterrorism advisor, appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show to explain his side of the story after stepping down from the administration.

Kent announced his resignation Tuesday, citing his opposition to the ongoing U.S. war with Iran, and his belief that Iran posed “no imminent threat” to America - while asserting in his resignation letter that his wife died in “a war manufactured by Israel” in a 2019 suicide bombing in Manjbi, Syria.

In this first public interview since resigning, Kent elaborated on his reasons amid reports emerging Wednesday that the FBI is investigating him for allegedly leaking or improperly sharing classified information (a probe that sources say predates his resignation and is being handled by the FBI’s Criminal Division, per several outlets).

Early on in the interview, Carlson referenced Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s justification for the strikes - that Iran posed an imminent threat because Israel was preparing to attack Iranian targets, likely prompting Iranian retaliation against U.S. forces. Carlson reframed it bluntly:

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Upcoming Liberty Events

An Evening with Etienne de la Boetie2 - Memphis, TN & Online - Get either a live or streaming ticket with sponsorship of the Art of Liberty Foundation at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor OR ala carte tickets at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store

Great Homeschool Convention - Ohio, Cincinnati, OH, US, April 9th – 11th, 2026

Red Pill Friends April Tour ‘26, Black Mountain, NC; Bon Aqua, TN; Memphis, TN; Tulsa, OK & Bandera, TX, US, April 16th – 28th, 2026

California’s Decline: A Warning to America, San Diego, CA, US, April 25th, 2026

LibertyCon Europe, Madrid, Spain, April 24th – 26th, 2026

The People vs Poison, Washington, D.C., US, April 27th, 2026

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival, Spavinaw, OK, US, April 29th – May 4th, 2026

Buenos Aires Anarchist Film Festival, Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 1st – 3rd, 2026

Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, Binghamton, NY, US, May 2nd – 3rd, 2026

Constellation Anarchist Festival, Montreal, Canada, May 14th – 20th, 2026

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

An Evening with Etienne de la Boetie2 - Memphis, TN & Online - Get either a live or streaming ticket with sponsorship of the Art of Liberty Foundation at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor OR ala carte tickets at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store

Memes Bonanza

ArtOfLiberty.org/white-rose

Truth Music of the Week

All the Love in the World (lyric video) - MC YOGI

When your paths unclear

And the night’s shadows drawing near

When your mind is clouded with fear

Can’t see the road

Don’t know which way to steer

Please remember that you’re not alone.

We’re all on this journey home

All of us, everyone that you know

We’re sending you all the love in the world.

All the love, all the love, all the love in the world

All the love, all the love, all the love in the world

All the love, all the love, all the love in the world

All the love, all the love, all the love in the world

All the love in the world

All the love in the world

All the love in the world

Don’t be afraid it will be okay

Love will always find a way

Don’t be afraid it will be okay

Love will always find a way

When the time comes for us to go

Please know that you’re not alone

Even as the tears fall down from our eyes

For you and me there are no good byes

So be Be brave Love.

You are strong.

We all must make our journey home

May the angels guide your every turn

We’re sending you, all the love in the world

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Etienne Note: This article is being syndicated as part of a recurring column in our weekly newsletter Five Meme Friday: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho,

Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

by The Prosperity Press

For globally mobile professionals who’ve legally exited their home country’s tax system, finding legitimate tax residency that fits how they actually live is genuinely hard. Próspera’s new Lump-Sum Tax Program was built for exactly that gap: a flat $5,000/year covering all income taxes under Próspera’s Tax Statute, with an officially issued Tax Residency Certificate backed by a real legal framework.

The program is designed for people who are already tax-compliant and need a clear, stable residency structure. U.S. citizens are excluded given citizenship-based taxation rules, and participants must establish a business entity in Próspera’s registry and complete a minimum seven-day annual visit, adding real economic substance to their residency. Comparable programs globally start at $25,000–$100,000+, so the accessibility is notable, but the foundation is the same: transparency and legal clarity. Learn more at nomadlayer.com

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The State of the Free State by Director Eric Brakey

Filmed at last week’s Liberty Forum, FSP Director Eric Brakey breaks down the successes

Monday, March 23rd - Free State Project Moneybomb

Today only — 100% of every donation received at FSP.org/give will fund our marketing plan for the upcoming months.

Every gift — $25, $100, $250 or $1,000 — puts us directly in front of liberty-minded people who are ready for something better — and invites them to connect, visit, and move.

All moneybomb donations are appreciated, tax-deductible, and count toward Porcupine Patron status.

The Liberator

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We just announced the BRAND NEW 2026 Liberator (Version 2.3), which includes the ePub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.

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Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!