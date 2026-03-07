Dear Subscribers,

By now everyone has seen the video of AIPAC Senator Tim Sheehy breaking the Arm of the US Marine who had the courage to stand up in the Senate and tell the Senators, Generals, and Admirals that: No One Wants to Fight For Israel!

You might be surprised at the Shady background of AIPAC Senator Tim Sheehy, the 11th richest member of the Congress with an estimated net worth of over $163 million that was reported to have made $12 million in the stock market in January alone. Sheehy is a “CIA Republican,” our name for the RED FLAG level statistically improbable number of “ex” CIA officers, intelligence agency alumni, and military industrial complex -connected folks being installed in the Congress.

Sheehy is one of a number of “ex” Navy SEALs (”Order Followers”) run through the unethically manipulative techniques I break down in To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. He then went on to make millions as a “government” contractor and is now supporting a war for Israel and was caught trying to silence a Marine that was exposing the truth.

The Marine Corp has a history of opposing fascism and speaking truth to power, if you aren’t familiar with the testimony of Maj. General Smedley Butler, we include his book: War is a Racket on our uncensorable flashdrive of Freedom: The Liberator (which you can get for free... along with a copy of the new 5.5 version of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! which we are about to announce next week... but are secretly shipping now... Shhh... Along with a ticket (in-person OR virtual) to our March 26th Memphis, TN event: An Evening with Etienne de la Boetie2 (also to be officially announced next week...shhh). All this can be yours... IF... You support the Art of Liberty Foundation as a annual sponsor at:

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

The Art of Liberty Foundation is honoring the Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek, one of the most important economists to have ever lived, with a campaign that will both syndicate the new book: Hayek for the 21st Century - Essays in Political Economy and provide free paperback copies of the book to anyone who goes paid on our Substack as an annual member and/or orders anything from ArtOfLiberty.org/store.

Both Senators and almost every single representative from California have taken money from AIPAC! I updated our lead story on AIPAC Senator Tim Sheehy with this image right before I hit send on FMF. One of the reasons why “government” is such a dumb way to organize society is good people won’t participate and/or live off money stolen from others at the point of a gun so most of the participants are corrupt/corruptible.

Top Stories of the Week

By now everyone has seen the video of AIPAC Senator Tim Sheehy breaking the Arm of the US Marine who had the courage to stand up in the Senate and tell the Senators, Generals, and Admirals that: No One Wants to Fight For Israel!

You might be surprised at the Shady background of AIPAC rep Tim Sheehy, the 11th richest member of the Congress with an estimated net worth of over $163 million that was reported to have made $12 million in the stock market in January alone. Sheehy is a “CIA Republican,” our name for the RED FLAG level statistically improbable number of “ex” CIA officers, intelligence agency alumni, and military industrial complex -connected folks being installed in the Congress.

Sheehy is one of a number of “ex” Navy SEALs (”Order Followers”) run through the unethically manipulative techniques I break down in To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. He then went on to make millions as a “government” contractor and is now supporting a war for Israel and was caught trying to silence a Marine that was exposing the truth.

Continue Reading...

The Art of Liberty Foundation is honoring the Nobel Laureate F.A. Hayek, one of the most important economists to have ever lived, with a campaign that will both syndicate the new book: Hayek for the 21st Century - Essays in Political Economy and provide free paperback copies of the book to anyone who goes paid on our Substack as an annual member and/or orders anything from ArtOfLiberty.org/store.

This introduction to F.A. Hayek includes his biography, memes, quotes, “Rap Battles” with economist Lord John Maynard Keynes, and the first installment of our syndication of Hayek for the 21st Century - Essays in Political Economy: The Introduction to the book by Thomas J DiLorenzo, President of the Mises Institute & Editor of Hayek for the 21st Century

We are also adding the full PDF of Hayek for the 21st Century to our uncensorable flash drive of Freedom: The Liberator.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

Yep. Bob wants to promote what he’s calling a “universal vaccine” that supposedly mimics natural immunity.

Let that sink in for a moment. If the point is to mimic natural immunity… why not simply rely on oh, I don’t know…actual natural immunity??

In a press concert, Bob proudly announced:

“We’re developing a universal vaccine at NIH that addresses the entire phylum of viruses.”

Yes, he loves big, technical-sounding words. And sure enough, some people hear those and immediately assume he must be smarter than they are. I’d use a different word than “smart,” but I digress…

Remember when he made headlines about canceling $500 million in mRNA vaccine contracts? Many people cheered, thinking the government was finally stepping away from vaccine funding.

Wrong. (read my substack about that here.)

That $500 million is being taken out of one pocket and stuffed right back into the other—still for vaccine development, but less of the mRNA kind. Why? Because the term “mRNA” is now toxic. It’s a red flag. It’s too obvious. Too many people either experienced harm or know someone who did.

So the plan is a rebrand. A bait-and-switch. Instead of mRNA, expect new vaccine methods like oral vaccines, nasal vaccines, transdermal patches, micro-needle tech, plant-based vaccines, electroporation, and other DNA injections. That’s in the pipeline, friends.

Keep Reading...

by Alex Newman

Child sex trafficker and Deep State operative Jeffrey Epstein was deeply connected to the unfathomably wealthy and powerful Rothschild banking dynasty, perhaps the most important money men for the Insiders, explains The New American magazine’s Alex Newman in this explosive episode of Behind The Deep State. Understanding this connection is critical to unravelling the real story.

According to documents released by the Department of Justice, Epstein was paid tens of millions of dollars by Rothschild entities for “the Work.”In fact, Epstein referred to himself as a “representative” of the powerful banking dynasty in emails to Big Tech leaders such as Peter Thiel. In recent testimony, billionaire Les Wexner, an Epstein “co-conspirator” according to the FBI, confirmed it too.

The relationship was much closer than “just” business, too. In fact, Ariane de Rothschild, CEO of the Rothschild Group, shares intimate details of her marriage, family squabbles, and more with Epstein. In an email from Epstein, he touts an upcoming visit the two were planning to take in Cuba, hosted by the mass-murdering Castro dynasty enslaving the island.

The Rothschild dynasty has been at the center of the plot to create a global political and economic system for centuries. Indeed, they funded much better-known Deep State minions such as George Soros and Cecil Rhodes. Don’t miss this incredible exposure of Epstein and one of the most prominent and influential families making up what Newman describes as the Deep State Behind The Deep State.

Continue reading...

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by John & Nisha Whitehead

“Donald Trump took an oath to serve the American people. Instead, he has focused on using the presidency to enrich himself… President Trump has never been a man to ask what he can do for his country. In his second term, as in his first, he is instead testing the limits of what his country can do for him.”—New York Times Editorial Board

In his State of the Union address, President Trump declared that America is entering a “Golden Age.” Golden for whom?

For a president who lives lavishly in a taxpayer-funded mansion, jets around to weekend golf getaways at taxpayer expense, and dismisses concerns about “affordability” as fake news, life might indeed be gilded.

Continue reading...

by Luke Rosiak

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) only allowed four hand-picked companies to bid on a $200 million ad campaign, including a brand new company that later subcontracted the work to the spouse of a top department official, a document reviewed by The Daily Wire shows.

The records raise questions about the testimony by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to the Senate on Tuesday, in which she told senators that contracts for a television ad campaign starring herself “went out to a competitive bid and career officials at the department chose who would do those advertising commercials.”

Procurement records show that the anti-illegal immigration ad work was awarded using “other than full and open competition.” A justification for that decision says, “The Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Office of Procurement Operations (OPO), on behalf of the Office of DHS Public Affairs office intends to limit competition to three contractors.”

Continue reading...

by Veronika Kyrylenko

A sworn declaration included in the Trump administration’s recent release of the Epstein files indicates that a cyber intrusion into FBI systems led to the loss of vast quantities of data connected to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation.

In a declaration (pdf) dated September 2024, FBI Special Agent Aaron Spivack described a breach of the Bureau’s New York Field Office network that occurred on Super Bowl Sunday in 2023. According to the statement, the incident caused investigators to lose access to roughly 500 terabytes of stored information. Of that amount, approximately 100 terabytes could not be recovered.

Slay News reported on the uncovered document on Sunday.

Continue reading...

The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

Próspera: La ciudad autónoma pro-libertad, con bajos impuestos y pocas regulaciones en la Isla de Roatán, Honduras

La guía definitiva para turistas potenciales, expatriados, dueños de casas vacacionales, nómadas digitales, empresas e inversionistas

Por Etienne de la Boetie2, Fundador, The Art of Liberty Foundation

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

by Jessica Rose

So. The Epstein files.

There’s a diary written by one of the victims.

She wrote in a kind of cypher - probably in hopes that one day someone would read her words.

I saw a reference to this diary (specifically: document EFTA02731361) posted on X by someone with the handle SpeakWithDeeDee, today. You can see it below.

Continue reading...

by Peggy Hall

Friends, file this under: “You cannot make this up.”

I’ve got two videos for you with a deep dive into Trump’s ongoing “Operation Homecoming” designed to incentivize illegal aliens to self-deport:

The Department of Homeland Security is celebrating one year of Trump by announcing it will now offer a $2,600 stipend via the CBP Home app for “illegal aliens” willing to self-deport.

Yep. Don’t come here, but if you do… we’ll help with travel expenses on the way out!

Continue reading...

by Aria Morgan

For more than four years, Julie Threet has stood at podiums across California, delivering over 116 verbal public comments in county chambers, city council meetings, and state regulatory hearings — warning officials about the dangers of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Since 2022, she has appeared before Boards of Supervisors throughout Northern California, including more than 51 times before the Butte County Board alone. She has addressed the Chico City Council and School Board over ten times, and delivered more than thirteen comments to the California Board of Pharmacy. Alongside CDPH whistleblower Ronald Owens, she has traveled to more than 33 additional counties to ensure her testimony entered the public record. Her written submissions number in the hundreds.

Continue reading...

by Tara Suter

Kuwait “mistakenly” shot down three U.S. F-15 fighter jets on Sunday after strikes were launched against Iran one day earlier, according to U.S. Central Command (Centcom).

Centcom said in a statement that the fighter jets were downed in Kuwait shortly after 11 p.m. EST Sunday.

The jets “were mistakenly shot down by Kuwaiti air defenses,” according to the statement.

The six service members who were on board the jets “ejected safely,” Centcom added, and are “in stable condition.”

Continue reading...

By MEE correspondent in Tehran

At least 153 people, almost all of them young girls, have been killed in an air strike on a primary school in southern Iran, according to the city’s governor.

The attack on Saturday morning hit Shajareh Tayyebeh school in the city of Minab, in Hormozgan province, as the United States and Israel began launching strikes on targets across Iran.

The victims were between seven and 12 years old, according to Iran’s Tasnim and Fars news agencies.

A staff member at the Minab school, who asked not to be named, told Middle East Eye she remains in shock at the intensity of the attack.

Continue reading...

by Austin Campbell

President Donald Trump’s order to launch a coordinated U.S.-Israeli strike against Iran ran afoul of international and domestic law, according to military and legal experts including the former legal chief at U.S. Central Command, which carried out the attacks.

“Not only does this violate international law in numerous respects, it clearly violates the U.S. Constitution and the War Powers Resolution,” said retired Air Force Lt. Col. Rachel VanLandingham, who previously served as chief of international law at U.S. Central Command.

The United Nations Charter generally restricts the use of force to cases of self-defense or with approval from the U.N. Security Council. The Constitution separately gives Congress the power to authorize offensive war.

The War Powers Resolution also requires presidents to notify Congress within 48 hours of introducing U.S. forces into hostilities and limits how long those forces can operate without congressional approval. Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed members of Congress’s bipartisan “Gang of Eight” in calls Friday night ahead of the strikes, according to administration officials and news reports.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: I am illustrating this with our White Rose MUCHO GRANDE visualization of the infestation of the Trilateral Commission in every major position of power going back decades through both Republican and Democrat administrations. We would like to update this with the current crop of TC moles. Contact me if you are interested in sponsoring.

by Patrick Wood

Since Trump, Bessent, Warsh, or other Techbros in Washington, DC don’t directly belong to the Trilateral Commission, I had to follow the money to find out who will profit most, and the list is impressiv: the full Trilateral Commission membership list (April 2025) reveals multiple members positioned to profit from the USD1/RWA tokenization ecosystem and Tether, beyond Larry Summers — and the connections are not incidental.

Since Trump, Bessent, Warsh, or other Techbros in Washington, DC don’t directly belong to the Trilateral Commission, I had to follow the money to find out who will profit most, and the list is impressive: the full Trilateral Commission membership list (April 2025) reveals multiple members positioned to profit from the USD1/RWA tokenization ecosystem and Tether, beyond Larry Summers — and the connections are not incidental.

What emerges is not a conspiracy but a convergence of institutional positioning: TC members at BlackRock, Goldman, Apollo, KKR, Coinbase, and Ribbit Capital are all independently moving into tokenization infrastructure that USD1 is designed to serve as the settlement layer for. Whether coordinated or not, the Trilateral Commission’s North American membership reads like a who’s who of entities that benefit most from the private programmable dollar architecture USD1 is building — with Larry Summers as the ideological anchor connecting the old dollar system to the new one.

Continue reading...

by Kevin Barrett

Crescent International

Author’s note: This article was written ten days ago and published yesterday in the March issue of Crescent International. Since it was written before Trump’s disastrous attack on Iran, it understates the likelihood that a genuine national emergency, driven by economic collapse, will provide a pretext for Trump to cancel the 2026 elections. -KB

Donald Trump would like to be a dictator, and isn’t shy about saying so. Last month in Davos, Trump said of his critics: “Usually they say, ‘He’s a horrible dictator-type person’... but sometimes you need a dictator.” In August 2025, while discussing the deployment of hostile federal troops to Democrat-majority cities, Trump remarked that “a lot of people are saying maybe we’d like a dictator” because they want to “stop crime.” And back in 2017, Trump spoke enviously of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s authority: “He speaks and his people sit up at attention. I want my people to do the same.”

Continue reading...

by Berkeley Lovelace Jr.

GLP-1 drugs — including Ozempic and Wegovy — may be tied to a slightly higher risk of osteoporosis and gout, according to research presented Monday at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ annual meeting.

Dr. John Horneff, an associate professor of orthopedic surgery at the University of Pennsylvania and the lead author of the study, said he began looking into the issue after some patients appeared to develop serious tendon tears after relatively minor injuries. That led them to examine whether GLP-1s might affect bone and other connective tissue more broadly.

“People are taking these medications, and obviously there’s a tremendous amount of upside,” Horneff said. “But with that, they start to decrease their intake of food and nutrients.”

Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens the bones and makes them likelier to break or fracture, often from minor falls. It’s a common concern for many older adults and for people who lose a significant amount of weight over a short period of time. Gout, meanwhile, is a painful form of arthritis that can occur when the body has too much uric acid, which can come from a diet high in red meat and alcohol — as well as rapid weight loss.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

President Trump opened Monday’s Medal of Honor ceremony in the White House East Wing with a carefully prepared, somewhat brief statement on Operation Epic Fury. Speaking deliberatively - but not quite with the level of his typically confident and energetic tone and demeanor - he spoke initially and broadly on the rationale for ordering the attack on Iran, which is now in day three and has taken at least four American troop lives at this point. Trump vowed to “crush” the “Iranian threat posed to the US,” claiming that “we will easily prevail”. He declared that already US forces have knocked out ten ships, and that the plan is to also ensure the Iranians “can’t fund armies beyond borders”. But high on the minds of Congressional leaders and the American public is: what’s next? Trump gave a timeline of a “projected four to five weeks” for war with Iran, “but we can go longer” and this will involve “whatever it takes.” He vowed to continue the mission with “unyielding resolve” - even amid reports that US Gulf allies UAE and Qatar are now lobbying allies to persuade Trump to end the Iran war soon (as the Gulf continues to feel the impact of Iran’s retaliatory strikes). The President just committed the nation to another potentially open-ended war in the Middle East.

Continue reading...

by Simplicius

The Iran conflict is escalating, with the Trump administration desperate to keep a straight face on things as American casualties and losses begin mounting.

Today’s major shock came when not one, not two, but an unprecedented three American F-15E fighter jets were mysteriously shot down over Kuwait. Note the official US military report admits that Iranian aircraft had been engaging them at a time when “air superiority” was allegedly long established:

But not everyone is convinced these were “friendly fire” incidents. Iran announced it had downed the craft, which is at least plausible given that Kuwait is positioned well within reach of long-range S-300s.

There are even logical speculations that Iran had received the latest Geran drone tech from Russia which attaches air-to-air missiles onto the Gerans and Shaheds, allowing them to shoot down pursuing craft as Russia has now verifiably demonstrated against a number of Ukrainian aerial assets. It’s impossible to know for sure, but friendly fire on three aircraft in a row strains credulity.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Reminder... The last attempt to surveil the population with “smart” glasses was the Google Glass project and it died on the vine when people caught wearing the glasses were called: GLASSHOLES! Let’s find something just as catchy for Facebook/Meta’s Ray-ban versions...

By Victor Tangermann

Meta’s Ray Ban AI glasses have shot up in popularity in recent years, selling over seven million pairs in 2025 in a considerable jump over the two million it sold in 2023 and 2024 combined.

While the smart glasses have scored big with consumers, allowing them to record first-person footage through an integrated camera and microphone array, and analyzing the world around them through Meta’s AI model, the hardware has sparked a heated debate. Critics say enabling facial recognition in the glasses’ software could have dangerous implications, especially considering the militarization of law enforcement and Meta’s abysmal track record when it comes to ensuring the privacy of users.

And regardless of the wearer’s intention, much of the footage being recorded by the glasses is being sent to offshore contractors for data labeling, a widely-used preprocessing step in training new AI models in which human contractors are asked to review and annotate footage. It’s a laborious and highly resource-intensive process that tech companies often gloss over when discussing the prowess of their latest AI models.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Fun Fact.. Harry Browne changed my life as well! Inspired by Harry Browne, I ended up being the campaign manager for his running mate in the 1996 presidential election, Jo Jorgensen, who went on to be the Libertarian Party’s 2020 presidential candidate. Unlike the Republicans and the Democrats, the LP’s presidential candidate doesn’t get to pick his running mate. You have to run for and win the Party’s nomination to be vice president. We campaigned in 22+ states, had to report to the FEC, and did dozens of radio talk show and newspaper interviews educating people about freedom and libertarianism. My takeaway from the experience was the election system was 100% rigged against third party candidates. Third parties had their legs broken at the starting line, while incumbents had a 50-yard head start. I went on to work at one of the “Big Four” think tanks in Washington, DC to try an influence socio-economic progress from a different angle as I do today!

by Jim Babka

Today, we’re remembering Harry Browne, who passed away on March 1, 2006.

Life goes by fast. I’ve noticed this most when an anniversary of the death of a loved one comes around.

For those who do not recall or know, Harry Browne was the greatest Libertarian candidate ever. He was sharp. He was prepared. He looked the part.

Continue reading...

By Nick Thompson

You read the labels. You check the ingredients. You avoid seed oils, limit sugar, and side-eye anything with a barcode longer than a haiku. You subscribe to Substacks that dissect institutional capture. You understand, probably better than most, that “the science” can be quietly purchased by the people it is supposed to regulate.

So let me ask you a question that might sting.

What did you feed your dog this morning?

If the answer is a brown pellet from a bag, you are running the same ultraprocessed food experiment on your dog that you have spent the last few years learning to reject for yourself and your family. And you are doing it for entirely understandable reasons, because the same machinery of institutional capture, industry-funded research, and reassuring pseudo-scientific language that once told you margarine was healthier than butter has been quietly operating in veterinary medicine for decades.

Continue reading...

By Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH

I have always thought in some way that the cover of Time Magazine marks prominent inflection points in modern history. No surprise, it caught my eye that post-pandemic turbo cancer was presented as the feature article in the February 13, 2025 issue. Alter AI assisted this piece.

The TIME magazine article “The Race to Explain Why More Young Adults Are Getting Cancer” (February 2025) covers an alarming and undeniable trend—soaring rates of cancer among people under 50. It surveys a parade of distressed experts, shell-shocked oncologists, and bewildered families as they grapple with what was once considered a disease of old age suddenly striking the young. The piece catalogs dozens of “mystery” cases and speculates about modern diets, microplastics, artificial light exposure, sedentary lifestyles, and prenatal environmental factors. Yet despite its length and depth, the article avoids the most biologically plausible and urgent factor emerging from post-2020 data: widespread exposure to the SARS-CoV‑2 Spike protein—through both infection and mRNA vaccination. That silence may prove to be medicine’s greatest act of denial in a century.

Continue reading...

By George F. Smith

For those who would find relief knowing the Bible sanctions a market-derived medium of exchange, Gary North’s Honest Money will come as a godsend (no pun intended). Even for those reprobates who forswear a religious worldview, his book will provide a solid grounding in monetary theory and history.

North’s vast understanding of money and banking coupled with his lean, no-jargon writing style takes the labor out of reading. His narrative carries us on a journey from the development of money in its innocent youth, where it was used solely as a means of facilitating trade, to money in its corrupt maturity, where today it also serves to facilitate power and profit for a ruling elite.

Very importantly Honest Money also includes numerous bullet points at the end of each chapter covering the main ideas. More good news: The book can be read comfortably in one evening.

Crusoe’s Choices

North begins with the familiar star of economic analysis, Robinson Crusoe. But rather than the usual pedestrian account of how Crusoe will budget his time, North dramatizes the situation somewhat, as would be appropriate for someone recently shipwrecked on an unknown island.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

Here are the most critical developments unfolding in the US-Iran conflict:

CIA working to arm Kurdish forces to spark uprising in Iran, sources say: CNN

State Department securing military aircraft, charter flights to get Americans out of Middle East

Iran International is claiming (unverified) Iran’s Assembly of Experts chose Mojtaba Khamenei as new Ayatollah under heavy IRGC pressure to ensure hardline continuity and regime stability after his father’s death

Continue reading...

Video link here

Saudi political analyst Suleiman Al-Aqili has warned that Gulf countries hosting US military bases are at risk, as America prioritizes protecting Israel amid the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict.

“America has abandoned us, and focused its defense systems on protecting Israel, leaving the Gulf states that host its military bases at the mercy of Iranian missiles and drones,” Al-Aqili told Al Jazeera.

Jim Crenshaw:

Continue reading...

By Aaron Pellish and Eric Bazail-Eimil

U.S. forces have launched military operations with Ecuador against “designated terrorist organizations” inside the South American country, Southern Command said Tuesday.

The military released no details on the operations but suggested in a statement that it was an extension of strikes carried out by the Trump administration against suspected drug trafficking organizations in the region.

“We commend the men and women of the Ecuadorian armed forces for their unwavering commitment to this fight, demonstrating courage and resolve through continued actions against narco-terrorists in their country,” said Marine Gen. Francis L. Donovan, commander of U.S. Southern Command.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the U.S. has taken aggressive steps to curb the flow of drugs from the Southern hemisphere. The administration has conducted about 45 strikes against suspected smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean, killing more than 150 people.

Continue reading...

By Francisco Rodrigues, AI Boost | Edited by Omkar Godbole

Kraken has secured a Federal Reserve “master account,” giving its banking arm direct access to the Fed’s core payment systems and allowing it to settle payments itself.

The approval lets Kraken speed up deposits and withdrawals for large traders and institutional clients, but is limited, with Kraken not earning interest on reserves or accessing the Fed’s emergency lending.

The move is part of Kraken’s efforts to expand its operations and move towards a potential initial public offering (IPO), following in the footsteps of other crypto firms like Coinbase and Gemini.

Kraken has secured a Federal Reserve “master account,” giving its banking arm direct access to the Fed’s core payment systems and making it the first crypto firm to operate on the same rails as traditional financial institutions.

Continue reading...

by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

The electromagnetic radiation from power lines and household wiring increased children’s risk of central nervous system tumors, according to a peer-reviewed study published in Environmental Research.

Prolonged tablet use also increased kids’ risk, especially when tablets were connected to the internet.

Central nervous system tumors, such as gliomas, are the “second most common childhood cancer,” the authors wrote in their report.

Continue reading...

by Harvey Geh

Chilling propaganda footage shows a seemingly endless network of tunnels holding rows of devastating bombs and terrifying Shahed drones.

It comes amid mounting fears that the Gulf states, who are currently under Iranian fire amid the spiralling Middle East conflict, could run out of anti-drone weaponry.

US-backed Gulf countries have burned through their defensive stockpiles at breakneck speed amid waves of Iranian missiles and drones.

In the ominous clip, a ticking clock can be heard in the background as drone footage captures the extent of Iran‘s arsenal.

Continue reading...

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Sleeping fewer than seven hours per night is strongly linked to reduced long-term well-being, even when factors like diet, exercise, income, and access to health care are taken into account

Large-scale U.S. data shows sleep loss predicts reduced overall well-being more reliably than many habits people focus on daily, including physical inactivity and poor dietary choices

Chronic short sleep keeps your heart, immune system, and brain under constant strain, preventing the nightly repair work your body relies on to stay resilient over time

Sleep pressure builds when your cells work harder to produce energy, leading to natural signals that guide your brain toward deeper rest and stronger sleep drive

Continue reading...

by Ken Macon

Stand against censorship and surveillance: join Reclaim The Net.

Three hundred and seventy-one security and privacy academics from 29 countries signed an open letter this week calling on governments to halt age verification rollouts until the privacy and security implications are properly understood.

The letter arrives as lawmakers across the world race to ban children from social media, pushing platforms to implement age checks before anyone has settled on what those checks should actually look like.

The signatories are unambiguous. Deploying large-scale identity verification systems without a clear grasp of what they do to user security, autonomy, and freedom is, in their words, “dangerous and socially unacceptable.”

Continue reading...

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

For years, concerns about cell towers have been dismissed as speculative. Now we have measurable human markers.

A newly published peer-reviewed study examined people living within 60 meters of mobile phone base stations and compared them to residents living more than 300 meters away. Researchers didn’t ask about headaches or sleep disturbances. They drew blood. They measured power density inside participants’ homes. They ran complete blood counts and analyzed immune cell subsets. And what they found was not subtle.

Higher exposure to cell tower radiation was linked to higher white blood cell counts at levels similar to what is seen in smokers. Among people living within 60 meters of a tower, 24% had basophil levels above what doctors consider normal, and most of those affected were under 30 years old. That’s nearly one in four residents showing an immune marker outside the healthy range.

And it wasn’t only about living near a tower. Heavy daily mobile phone use — particularly 4 to 6 hours per day — was also associated with noticeable immune changes. In that group, more than 50% had lymphocyte levels above normal reference ranges, again largely among younger adults. These are white blood cells involved in immune defense, and when they consistently rise above normal levels, it signals that the body may be responding to ongoing biological stress.

Continue reading...

by Aaron Maté

In justifying the US-Israeli regime change war on Iran, the Trump administration and Congressional allies have tried to settle on a new excuse: Israel made us do it.

On Monday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio insisted that the US struck Iran in response to the “imminent threat” that it posed to US forces in the region. Yet that threat, he argued, was solely created by Israel. “We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties,” Rubio told reporters on Capitol Hill. “...We went proactively in a defensive way to prevent them from inflicting higher damage.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson concurred. “Because Israel was determined to act with or without the U.S., our commander in chief and the administration... had a very difficult decision to make,” Johnson said. Iran “would have immediately retaliated against U.S. personnel and assets,” he argued. Therefore, “the consequences of inaction on our part would have been devastating.”

“Israel faced an existential risk and they were prepared to strike Iran alone,” Sen. Tom Cotton said on Fox News. “If that happened, Iran was very likely to target our troops. That may address the question of ‘why now.’”

Continue reading...

by Simplicius

The next phase of the Israeli-American plan for Iran has been revealed. With multiple Trump administration mentions of ‘boots on the ground’, we now see a plan forming for the initiation of sectarian and separatist uprisings to further create turmoil in Iran. Per CNN and others:

The CIA is working to arm Kurdish forces with the aim of fomenting a popular uprising in Iran, multiple people familiar with the plan told CNN.

The Trump administration has been in active discussions with Iranian opposition groups and Kurdish leaders in Iraq about providing them with military support, the sources said.

Iranian Kurdish opposition forces are expected to take part in a ground operation in Western Iran, in the coming days, the senior Iranian Kurdish official told CNN.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

Goldman analysts, led by Eric Sheridan, updated clients this week on the latest developments in the North American autonomous vehicle rideshare market. They point out that the AV rideshare market continues to expand as Uber, Lyft, Waymo, and Zoox roll out AV operations nationwide.

Readers will notice that the commercial AV deployments this year, including Uber, Lyft, Waymo, and Zoox (Tesla in Texas), are full steam ahead.

Key AV deployment announcements for Uber, Lyft, and Waymo in 4Q25

Key AV deployment announcements for Uber, Lyft, and Waymo YTD 2026

Continue reading...

by Jacob Willeford

Giant robotic printers have given home hunters a sneak peek into the future with the houses of tomorrow.

The $1.1 million 3D-printers have churned out at least five new modern properties so far, with the first one taking only 24 days to complete.

Made by 4DIFY, the 1,000-square-foot house was the initial installment in the 3D-printed neighborhood.

The homes are located in Yuba County, California, as reported by Luxury Property News.

Continue reading...

Upcoming Liberty Events

NH Liberty Forum 2026, Concord, NH, US Inc, March 5th – 8th, 2026

Anarchist Art & Book Fair, Mexico City, Mexico, March 6th – 7th, 2026

Anarchism2026, Brunswick, Victoria, Australia, March 7, 2026

Vancouver West Anarchist Book Fair, Vancouver, BC, Canada, March 19th – 20th, 2026

Great Homeschool Convention - South Carolina, Greenville, SC, US, March 19th – 21st, 2026

Austrian Economics Research Conference, Auburn, AL, US, March 19th – 21st, 2026

Austin Anarchist Book Fair, Austin, TX, US, March 21, 2026

Great Homeschool Convention - Ohio, Cincinnati, OH, US, April 9th – 11th, 2026

LibertyCon Europe, Madrid, Spain, April 24th – 26th, 2026

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival, Spavinaw, OK, US, April 29th – May 4th, 2026

Buenos Aires Anarchist Film Festival, Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 1st – 3rd, 2026

Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, Binghamton, NY, US, May 2nd – 3rd, 2026

Constellation Anarchist Festival, Montreal, Canada, May 14th – 20th, 2026

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Hat Tip to Doc Malik for the original article & song… I “Pro-Modified” it with Dulce Et Decorum Est by Wilfred Owen below.

This Year I Did Not Wear a Poppy - by Doc Malik

For the first time in my adult life, I did not wear a poppy this year.

I could not. I will not partake in a false remembrance ceremony designed by the very system that continues to sacrifice human beings through endless wars.

Last night my friend Marianne shared a song with me, a song so haunting and beautiful that it stopped me in my tracks. I wish I could credit the singer or songwriter, but neither of us have their details. What I can say is that this piece of music captures, more truthfully than any official speech or ceremony, the reality of war: the evil behind it, the false patriotism that sustains it, the blood sacrifice it demands, and the dark forces that profit from it, money and greed.

Continue reading...

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Free State Project Member Bruce Fenton DESTROYS “Petty Tyrant” on NH Town Council

The Free State Project is starting to roll HARD with more and more supehuman-level activists moving to the State and beginning to make an impact. This week’s example is crypto-investor and entrepreneur Bruce Fenton calling out his local town council in a video that is going viral. Dr. Meryl Nass and Tom Woods have also announced they are moving to the New Hampshire as part of the FSP so buckle your seatbelts for more of this!

La guía definitiva para turistas potenciales, expatriados, dueños de casas vacacionales, nómadas digitales, empresas e inversionistas

Próspera es una ciudad autónoma incorporada en una Zona de Empleo y Desarrollo Económico (ZEDE) en la isla de Roatán, frente a la costa de Honduras. Una ZEDE es un programa en Honduras, basado en un concepto desarrollado por el economista ganador del Premio Nobel Paul Romer para atraer inversiones a lugares poco atractivos en países en desarrollo, donde las regulaciones burocráticas y los impuestos habituales del país son reemplazados por leyes locales para atraer inversión extranjera. Sin embargo, el área sigue sujeta al código penal hondureño.

Continue Reading... in Spanish OR Get It In English

The Liberator

Get a NEW 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) as a $50 Yearly Subscriber to This Substack.

We just announced the BRAND NEW 2026 Liberator (Version 2.3), which includes the ePub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.

The Liberator is available from ArtOfLiberty.org/Store and Amazon.com.

Individual Liberator are $30 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com

5 Pack Liberators are $65 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com

10 Pack Liberators are $115 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com

Get The Liberator Bundled with:

”Government” in paperback = $45

”Government” in High-Resolution Hardcover = $65

”Government” + To See the Cage in paperback = $60

”Government” + To See the Cage in High-Resolution Hardcover = $100

The Everything Bundle (paperback copies of the best of voluntaryist thought) = $115

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News , Important News , or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider “Going Paid” on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You! WE ARE NOW BEING HEAVILY CENSORED ON SUBSTACK. See my Subscriber Letter Here.

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of “Government” in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise “Government” and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at ArtOfLiberty.org/store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our “Everything Bundle” - The Sampler of Liberty!

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is now IN-STOCK and shipping from our distribution center. Order OR get a free teaser copy where you can see a list of all 25 techniques and the Table of Contents at https://SeeTheCage.com/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!