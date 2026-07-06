Dear Subscribers,

Our two top stories this week are HUGE!

First, we did an amazing breakdown of CIA contractor Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society which was caught last month coordinating secret meetings with top officials from the Treasury Department, Wall Street, the Federal Reserve, the intelligence agencies, and the CEOs of the companies algorithmically promoting/censoring information on the DARPA Internet… FOR TWO DECADES! They have been meeting in secret for TWO DECADES! Even if you already think you know about the story, we have the absolute best breakdown anywhere AND I cross-referenced the list of leaked attendees to the membership lists of the CFR, Bilderberg Group, WEF, and Berggruen Institute to expose the EXPONENTIALLY influence. The Dialog Society includes the heads of these other semi-secret organizations ALSO holding secret meetings with hundreds of mocking bird media journalists and algorithmic censors of the DARPA Internet. Oh, yeah... they are the top CEOs, investors, and Army officials procuring Drones and terminator robots for when the military figures out they have stolen all the value out of their pensions while robbing their friends and families through inflation!

The other BIG story is my breakdown on why the American people should be REBELLING instead of celebrating on the 4th of July! The visualization showing the comparison between the tax rate we rebelled against vs. the tax (theft) rate we are being robbed for today is simulataneously being shared up on Substack (Dozens of Shares across the two versions) and SHUT DOWN on Facebook, X, etc. While Facebook deleted our Etienne de la Boetie2 account in the great purge of libertarian and truth tellers in 2018, I still have a personal account under my real name. I have 2,000+ friends and it looks like Fedbook refuses to show it to any of them! Find out why in my article on the Dialog Society!

The first 500 copies of The Greatest Theft in History - How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal at Least $1.40 MILLION From the Typical American Worker... “Legally” hit our distribution center today and we are getting ready to launch the book in the next two weeks!

We have recalculated the theft based on the new Reality Index, an alternative way of calculating inflation, which we will be featuring and explaining next week as well. In addition to recalculating based on the Reality Index, we also dropped the calculations around the lost purchasing power of the gold standard since many folks couldn’t wrap their heads around calculating the increased purchasing power that the benign deflation a gold standard would deliver. Our headline number dropped to $1.40 million but makes the whole thing more understandable and defensible since we are using the BLS’s own numbers minus the shenanigans of “hedonic adjustment” and “substitution” with the Reality Index, etc.

We already have shipped! an order for 200 copies from someone about to drop the BOMB on their community and expose the theft of “government!”

You can preview the book and get on the waiting list at:

https://Greatest-Theft.com

If you want to help us get it out in a BIG way, then e-mail me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org and I’ll send you a sneak peak review copy!

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.

We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsorship-Program/

The Difference Between a Free Man and a Slave is the Ability to Say: NO

Top Stories of the Week

Why Americans Should Be Rebelling NOT Celebrating on July 4th

The Difference Between a Free Man and a Slave is the Ability to Say: NO

The ability to be (relatively) successful in the United States vs. other “government” tax farms is by some seen by some as something to celebrate. While I understand that the Art of Liberty Foundation has a high-quality audience of independent thinkers able to see through the lies, indoctrination and propaganda of the mandatory “government” schools, monopoly media, and algorithmic promotion/censorship of the DARPA Internet, I wanted to take a moment to help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the reality of their situation

Tax Slavery is still Slavery No Matter How Well Disguised - The difference between a free man and a slave is the ability to say: NO. BTW, on a related note: The difference between being honorably enslaved and being a broke back (Tax) Slave is: Are you resisting? There is a hierarchy of chattel slavery and tax slavery ranging from honorable to traitorous filth and NOT understanding the reality of your situation is lower on the ladder because, as Goethe put it so eloquently: “None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free”

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Common Denominator: They are the folks stealing the value of our money while algorithmically censoring information on the DARPA Internet and Building Terminator Robots & Drones

Before we get into the specifics of CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s secret Dialog Society that has been caught organizing secret meetings with participants from Wall Street, the Federal Reserve, US Government Intelligence agency officials and the heads of the media and AI companies algorithmically censoring information on the DARPA Internet (and building terminator robots and drones!), it is important for the uninitiated to understand the scam of “government. “ It is equally as important to understand how the banks and organized crime interests behind “government” (and the CIA’s Dialog Society) are stealing the value out of everyone’s money forcing them to borrow (or borrow more!) at interest from the same banks making homes, healthcare, and education unaffordable. If you already understand the scam of “government,” fractional reserve banking, and how they are stealing $1.40 million from the average worker ($60K annual salary over 40-year career + 20-year retirement), then you can skip ahead to the specifics of the Dialog Society.

Our thesis at the Art of Liberty Foundation is that “Government” is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations. It is always illegitimate because it is impossible to have a moral, legitimate “government” because:

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Videos of the Week

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a broad conception of birthright citizenship.

By Mark Sherman - Associated Press (AP)

The Supreme Court has rejected President Donald Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship that would have denied citizenship to children born to mothers who are in the country illegally or temporarily.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a broad conception of birthright citizenship, rejecting President Donald Trump’s executive order declaring that children born to people who are in the United States illegally or temporarily are not American citizens.

By a 6-3 vote, the court struck down Trump’s order. A bare majority of five justices, in an opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, held that the long-settled understanding of the 14th Amendment, adopted after the Civil War, makes a citizen of anyone born in the country, with very limited exceptions,

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“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Trump Cut a Billion-Dollar Mining Deal. His Sons Stand to Profit.

An agreement between the U.S. and Kazakhstan grants American investors with presidential and commerce secretary ties access to a massive untapped tungsten reserve.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Paul Sonne and Eric Lipton - The New York Times

When Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met with Kazakhstan’s president at the St. Regis Hotel last September in New York, President Trump jumped in by phone as the men sealed a deal on a top priority for Washington.

During the call, Mr. Trump and his team won an agreement from the Kazakh leader to give a little-known American company access to one of the world’s largest untapped reserves of tungsten, a metal that the United States desperately needs for the production of missile warheads, fighter jets, computer chips and other critical goods.

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The ICE notice does not name Axon, but procurement reviewers and policing experts told CNBC the specifications appear to match only Axon products. The contract has so far not been awarded.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Luke Fountain - CNBC

Key Points

President Donald Trump disclosed buying between $1 million and $5 million in Axon Enterprise stock on Feb. 10. Two weeks later, ICE posted a notice seeking a five-year, $220 million Taser contract for about 17,800 devices, along with unlimited cartridges and training — enough to more than quadruple its current inventory.

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President Donald Trump’s annual financial disclosure report was released by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: Trump’s disclosure is staggering. His meme coin sales alone are one of the shadiest things that I have ever seen. If Trump was reporting hundreds of millions of dollars of bank deposits from undisclosed people it would be very suggestive of criminality BUT instead we have hundreds of millions laundered through meme coin sales and another $6,011,259 for Melania Trump in income from “the sale of NFTs and other collectibles.” I am somewhat flabbergasted that so many people can be robbed of millions of dollars through inflation, Cantillon Effect, the Compound Trap, and Federal, State and Local “Taxes” (Theft) and Social Security underpayment and not so much lift a finger to fight back…

By Dan Mangan, Luke Fountain and Kevin Breuninger - CNBC

Key Points

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On Tuesday, President Donald Trump released his 927-page financial disclosure. The filing, which reveals the sources of his income, shows that Trump made at least $2.2 billion in his first year in off

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Rebecca Crosby, Popular Information

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump released his 927-page financial disclosure. The filing, which reveals the sources of his income, shows that Trump made at least $2.2 billion in his first year in office.

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The trades weren’t made public until yesterday, more than a year later than required by law.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Donald Shaw, SLUDGE

The day before President Trump announced a 90-day pause on his sweeping tariffs, sending markets exploding higher, his investment accounts quietly purchased hundreds of stocks near the market low, trades that were not publicly disclosed until more than a year later despite federal disclosure requirements.

The purchases, finally disclosed in a 927-page annual financial disclosure filed with the Office of Government Ethics on Monday, reveal a churn of transactions that was quietly playing out all last year: Trump’s accounts were actively trading stocks throughout 2025 while he was making policy decisions that moved markets, and the public had no idea.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

Nuestro tributo a F.A. Hayek: el economista ganador del Premio Nobel que destruyó [¡intelectualmente!] el socialismo

La Fundación Art of Liberty rinde homenaje al ganador del Premio Nobel F.A. Hayek, uno de los economistas más importantes que jamás haya existido, con una campaña que distribuirá simultáneamente el nuevo libro: Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política y ofrecerá copias impresas gratuitas del libro a cualquiera que se suscriba de forma paga a nuestro Substack como miembro anual y/o realice cualquier pedido en ArtOfLiberty.org/store.

Esta introducción a F.A. Hayek incluye su biografía, memes, frases, las “Batallas de rap” con el economista Lord John Maynard Keynes, y la primera entrega de nuestra distribución de Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política: la introducción del libro escrita por Thomas J. DiLorenzo, presidente del Instituto Mises y editor de Hayek para el siglo XXI.

También estamos agregando el PDF completo de Hayek para el siglo XXI a nuestra memoria USB incensurable de la libertad: The Liberator (El Liberador).

Continuar leyendo...

Macey (Tomlin) Oehlenschlager’s Son Has Been Abducted in Mexico

Macey’s son John has been abducted by her ex-husband In Mexico. Her ex-husband Benoit has a history of domestic violence and has taken the boy illegally. You can find information on the case HERE and HERE. How to help: The boy was last seen in the Mexican state of Morelos so circulating this flyer with contacts in the area would be helpful. There is also a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of the investigation here: https://gofund.me/e7946416c

Venezuelan Earthquake Update

The Art of Liberty Foundation has team members in Venezuela and are trying to help promote the need in a country that has already been ravaged by “government.” First by crippling inflation ad now by US sanctions and puppeting the current regime with its, no doubt, attendant “Disaster Capitalism.”

At least 2,295 people have died, with another 11,267 injured from the pair of earthquakes that struck on June 24, toppling buildings and forcing residents into the streets, said Venezuelan lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez on Wednesday. Officials say the death toll will continue to climb. Rodriguez said 26,403 people have been impacted, including those who’ve lost their homes or had their homes severely damaged. With only one week since the quakes, rescue efforts are still ongoing. The International Rescue Committee said children are among the nearly 50,000 people still missing, as searchers comb through the rubble with bare hands to find survivors.

You can donate here: https://thehouse-project.org/es/collections/donate

“Daily News of The Week”

Untangling Dermatology’s Massive Skin Cancer Scam

By A Midwestern Doctor - The Forgotten Side of Medicine

Story At a Glance:

•Sunlight is crucial for health, and avoiding it doubles mortality rates and cancer risk.

•Skin cancers are the most common cancers in the U.S., leading to widespread “advice” to avoid the sun. However, the deadliest skin cancers are linked to a lack of sunlight.

•The dermatology field, aided by a top marketing firm, rebranded themselves as skin cancer (and sunlight) fighters, becoming one of the highest-paid medical specialties.

•Despite billions spent annually, skin cancer deaths haven’t significantly changed.

•Since skin cancer removals are so profitable, the Dermatology profession has not only hyped up sunlight hysteria but also buried a variety of effective and affordable skin cancer treatments.

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The Hep B Chronicles by Ken McCarthy of Brasscheck Books – Sample Chapters + Ken Reading a Chapter

Ken Reads Sample Chapter: Is the military behind vaccine mania?

by Ken McCarthy

Introduction - Vaccines for Newborns, Infants, and Children.

A Child is Born, and the Injections Begin

The Liver and Its Vulnerabilities

Hepatitis B: The Birth of a New Viral Disease and the Illusion of Knowledge

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The Chinese technology firm Yueban has created the autonomous toilet to help people with limited mobility. It aims to reduce the need for people to make their way to a toilet

by Mark Worgan and James Caven, Daily Star

A Chinese technology company has unveiled a self-driving smart toilet that will follow you around the house. Designed to improve accessibility for people with limited mobility, the autonomous toilet - known as Xiaoban - was recently showcased at an exhibition in Shanghai focused on elderly care, assistive technology and rehabilitation medicine.

Unlike conventional toilets, the device made by the firm Yueban is capable of travelling independently to a user when summoned, potentially reducing the need for people with mobility difficulties to make their way to a toilet.

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The Shoddy Work Adds Insult to Injury – Is the National “Government” Being Run as a Criminal Enterprise?

Etienne Note: The article below breaks down the obvious theft on the no-bid contract the Trump administration paid a donor’s company for refurbishing the Washington Monument reflecting pool. Interestingly, this is an area where I have some expertise as one of my best friends owned multiple Line-X dealerships which is Rhino’s main competitor for both spray in bed liners AND mobile application of spray-on polyurea which was used on the reflecting pool. Two years ago, I consulted for his company on how to best increase this specific type of work which in the industry is referred to as a “Mobile Job” where a team goes on-site to apply polyurea in this specific application. This is, essentially, the easiest possible application of polyurea: applying a coat to a large, modern shallow pool surface. The pool had been modernized and completely redone by the Obama administration in 2010-2012 so you are dealing with a modern surface not a crumbling antique.

by The Wise Wolf

I had Claude pull up comparable municipal projects to establish the current average cost per square foot to compare Line-X vs. Rhino vs. what the Trump administration paid their donor.

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General Motors is once again under the microscope after expanding automation at its Detroit-based Factory Zero plant

by Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

General Motors is once again under the microscope after expanding automation at its Detroit-based Factory Zero plant, installing about 50 collaborative robots not long after cutting more than 1,000 positions, according to Yahoo Finance.

The decision reflects a broader shift across the auto industry as manufacturers lean more heavily on robotics and AI to improve efficiency while labor groups warn about the impact on employment.

Factory Zero, where GM builds the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV, was originally marketed as the centerpiece of the company’s electric vehicle ambitions. Instead, inconsistent EV demand has forced production adjustments, temporary downtime, and workforce reductions, even as GM continues pouring money into advanced manufacturing technology.

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Under the guise of public safety, a massive network of automated license plate readers is turning the basic right to travel into an inescapable surveillance dragnet.

By Matt Agorist/The Free Thought Project - Activist Post

As corporate profiteers rake in billions under the guise of public safety, their vast network of automated license plate readers is quietly transforming the basic right to peaceful travel into an inescapable, taxpayer-funded surveillance dragnet.

Every time you pull out of your driveway, you probably still harbor the illusion that you are a free individual going about your business. The reality is far more grim: your vehicle is bleeding data into a massive, unregulated dragnet the moment you pass the neighborhood entrance. Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) and Flock cameras have infested our communities, quietly transforming the American landscape into an open-air panopticon.

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9 FLU VACCINE FACTS Are Mandates Science-Based?

by Physicians for Informed Consent, Physicians for Informed Consent

Although some studies suggest positive effects of the flu vaccine on the incidence of illness caused by flu viruses, that benefit is potentially outweighed by the negative effects of the flu vaccine on the incidence of non-flu respiratory illness.1 To address the concern among patients that the flu vaccine causes illness (i.e., acute respiratory illness), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) funded a three-year study,2 published in Vaccine, to analyze the risk of illness after flu vaccination compared to the risk of illness in unvaccinated individuals.

The study, which included healthy subjects, found a 65% increased risk of non-flu acute respiratory illness within 14 days of receiving the flu vaccine. The authors state, “Patients’ experiences of illness after vaccination may be validated by these results.” The most common non-flu pathogens found were rhinovirus, enterovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, and coronaviruses.

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Two updates today with one common thread: Giving you actionable information that you can use.

By Michael - Actionable Truth Media

Remember back in December last year when people in Australia & the UK needed to start proving they are over 16 to access social media?

Remember how I said at the time that this requirement will not just apply to social media platforms (and platforms in general) and will be quickly expanded to other aspects of our use of the Internet & technology in general?

Well, guess what? I was right yet again!

I HATE it when it happens (truly).

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Tehran rules out talks ‘at any level’ just as Witkoff and Kushner land in Doha, while the Strait of Hormuz stays disrupted and Qatar suspends most maritime activity.

by Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

Iran Foreign Ministry contradicts Trump on Doha talks: “We will not hold any negotiation meetings at any level with the American side in the coming days.”

US-Iran talks may resume Tuesday in Doha, Trump declaring the plan in a Monday Truth Social, with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner traveling to Qatar, though Tehran denies technical negotiations are scheduled.

Qatar suspended most maritime activity as security deteriorates, while shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains disrupted & slowed.

Recent US-Iran strikes have clouded diplomacy, despite reports both sides have paused military action.

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Why I See This as Good News

Etienne Note: The CIA realized the importance of books! This quote is from a 1961 CIA memo, made public in the 1975–76 Church Committee investigation. Attributed to the CIA’s Covert Operations (Clandestine Services) chief: “Books differ from all other propaganda media, primarily because one single book can significantly change the reader’s attitude and action to an extent unmatched by the impact of any other single medium... this is, of course, not true of all books at all times and with all readers — but it is true significantly often enough to make books the most important weapon of strategic (long-range) propaganda.” This is why we make bulk copies of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many available in low-cost “Friends Bundles” to give to your friends, family and colleagues. Physical books are impossible to delete, impossible to algorithmically censor, and have a permanence in someone’s life until they decide to read it. We use a variety of different techniques that I explained in detail in my interview with James Corbett, to both capture the reader’s attention and bring them to the “moment of insight.” Fun Fact: Over 10% of the books we sell are “Friends Bundles” as people realize how powerful the books are in “waking up” their friends, family and colleagues! We already have an order for 200 copies of my upcoming book The Greatest Theft in History! From a supporter of the Foundation is about to drop the (Knowledge) BOMB on her community!

By Diamond-Michael Scott - Great Books + Great Minds

The art of reading is dying. Yet something else is being reborn. I believe that both are happening simultaneously, in the same cultural moment, but many of us are aware of only one of these trends.

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Instead urges ‘cooling collective spaces’ – ‘We need to change our way of life’

Etienne Note: I illustrated with some memes.

By Marc Morano — Climate Depot

French Newspaper LeMonde asks: ‘Should residents also install air conditioning in their homes?’

Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire (Parti Socialiste): “It can be useful for cooling collective spaces and protecting the most vulnerable populations, but individual air conditioning is a scourge – it makes the problem worse by heating the city even more. That is why public authorities must act quickly, otherwise people will not wait: They will buy their own air conditioners and install them however they can at home, because the situation is unbearable. We need to provide answers and alternative tools.”

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Justices voted to overturn judgments issued by lower courts in favor of trans students who sued after being barred from competing in West Virginia and Idaho

By Robert Tait - The Guardian

The US supreme court has upheld laws in two conservative states excluding transgender girls and women from competing in female sports in a far-reaching ruling likely to pave the way for similar bans throughout the US and handing Donald Trump a key “culture war” victory.

The court voted to overturn previous judgements issued by lower courts in favor of two trans students who had sued after being barred from competing in West Virginia and Idaho respectively.

The ruling centered on the case of Lindsay Hecox, a college student in Idaho, and Becky Pepper-Jackson, a 15-year-old high school student from West Virginia.

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The change is likely to benefit Republicans, who brought the case and rely more on large donors.

By Jessica Piper and Josh Gerstein - Politico

The Supreme Court struck down limits on coordinated spending between candidates and political parties on Tuesday, a win for Republicans that will fundamentally change how tens of millions of dollars are spent in congressional elections.

The decision will have an almost immediate impact on the midterms. Removing the limit on coordinated spending effectively gives candidates direct control over a far greater amount of money being spent on their races. It is also likely to increase the flood of political advertising that hits the airwaves each fall.

The 6-3 decision, which divided the court along its usual ideological lines, held that the limits violate the First Amendment.

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A new study has linked better upper-body muscle quality with a lower risk of heart attack and death.

By Emma Gritt (Associate Health Editor) - Daily Mail

A new study has linked better upper-body muscle quality with a lower risk of heart attack and death.

The findings, published today in Radiology, came after researchers used AI to analyse scans from 1,722 patients taking part in the Scottish Computed Tomography of the Heart trial.

The patients, who had an average age of 58, underwent scans for chest pain between 2010 and 2014.

Researchers from the University of Edinburgh then tracked them over a 10-year follow-up period to see whether they suffered a heart attack or died. During that time, 133 patients died and 106 had a fatal or non-fatal heart attack.

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The Most Important Book on Vaccination You Never Heard Of!

By Unbecoming - Lies are Unbecoming

The same cranial nerve palsies that flag a stroke in an adult patient appear on the faces of vaccinated children, with identical pathological signatures, and almost no one in mainstream medicine will look at them. Andrew Moulden looked, and what he saw led him to the categorical claim that every dose of every vaccine produces microvascular damage in the recipient, whether or not the recipient or the recipient’s physician recognises any symptom. Dr. Andrew Moulden: Every Vaccine Produces Harm (Sophia Media, 2015) is the preservation document John P. Thomas assembled from the six hours of Tolerance Lost video lectures and the surviving interview transcripts after Moulden’s sudden death in November 2013 erased most of the public record. The damage Moulden identified runs through two converging vascular processes: the collapse of zeta potential, the negative electrical charge that holds blood cells in colloidal suspension, and what he called Moulden Anoxia Spectrum Syndromes, a cumulative ischemic response to any foreign substance injected into the body. The capillary-level strokes that result are too small to register on CT, MRI, or angiogram. They appear on the face.

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If you are a Christian living in the Western United States, you have almost certainly been targeted with pro-Israel, anti-Palestine propaganda, paid for directly by the government of Benjamin Netanyah

by Alan MacLeod - Ron Paul Institute

If you are a Christian living in the Western United States, you have almost certainly been targeted with pro-Israel, anti-Palestine propaganda, paid for directly by the government of Benjamin Netanyahu. Your searches, location, and internet activity is being monitored by Israel, and your algorithms and search results across multiple platforms are being manipulated by Israeli government in what its American partner calls the “largest geofencing and targeted Christian digital campaign ever.”

Amid a massive drop in support from the Christian community, Israel is spending millions of dollars to target individuals entering churches or Christian colleges with ads, and paying pastors across the country to promote propaganda and false “anti-Palestinian” narratives every Sunday, documents filed with the United States’ Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) show.

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When you step into a sauna, your body does something remarkable; it mimics one of its oldest and most effective defense strategies: a fever.

Etienne Note: I am practioner of Bikram Yoga (Hot Yoga) done in a room heated to 105 degrees F. Classes last from 60-90 minutes and the sweat in

by Dr. Joseph Mercola - Mercola

When you step into a sauna, your body does something remarkable; it mimics one of its oldest and most effective defense strategies: a fever. That deliberate rise in temperature is more than relaxation or a good sweat. It’s a signal. And your immune system is listening.

Research published in the journal Temperature shows that even a single sauna session sets off a rapid, measurable shift in how your immune system behaves.1 Within minutes, defensive cells move out of storage and into circulation, ready to identify and neutralize threats. Communication between immune cells changes too, becoming more coordinated and responsive. It happens in real time, while you’re still in the heat.

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The Japanese government has unveiled plans to create a domestically developed artificial intelligence model and put roughly 10 million AI-equipped robots

By Tyler Durden - ZeroHedge

The Japanese government has unveiled plans to create a domestically developed artificial intelligence model and put roughly 10 million AI-equipped robots into operation across 18 sectors by 2040 - building on a 14-year growth strategy announced last month, which targets ¥370 trillion ($2.3 trillion) in combined public and private investment across 17 priority areas, including physical AI, semiconductors, quantum technology, and nuclear fusion.

The initiative will receive up to 1 trillion yen (approximately $6.1 billion) in government funding over the next five years. Crucially, the funding is tied to annual milestone reviews - making the trillion-yen figure a ceiling rather than a guarantee, with Tokyo retaining the ability to pull back if early targets are missed.

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The Israel-First U.S. House Rules Committee rejected an amendment to delete a section that would entwine the U.S. and Israeli militaries and put U.S. national security secrets in grave danger.

by R. Cort Kirkwood-New American

The Israel-First U.S. House Rules Committee rejected an amendment from Representatives Thomas Massie of Kentucky, a Republican, and Ro Khanna of California, a Democrat, to delete a section of the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act that would entwine the U.S. and Israeli militaries and put U.S. national security secrets in grave danger.

The House Armed Services Committee OK’d the bill in early June with Section 224 — the measure that would give Israel carte blanche access to national-security secrets.

Massie and Khanna vowed to fight the imprudent measure. They did. And lost. The Rules Committee decided their amendment needed no public debate.

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The highest-paying college degrees can shape a graduate’s earning potential for decades.

By Julia Wendling, Jenna Ross and Jennifer West - Visual Capitalist

The highest-paying college degrees can shape a graduate’s earning potential for decades. While factors like industry, location, and experience influence salaries, some majors consistently lead to higher pay than others.

This visualization, created in partnership with Terzo as part of the Markets in a Minute series, ranks America’s highest paying college degrees based on median mid-career wages. The data comes from the New York Fed and highlights which majors deliver the strongest long-term earning potential in 2024.

Engineering majors claim many of the top spots in the rankings. Chemical engineering leads the list with a median mid-career wage of $135k. Computer engineering and aerospace engineering follow close behind at $131k and $130k, respectively.

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A new test shows Anthropic’s Fable 5 beats human pros at freelance tasks like 3D design and ad-making 16.1% of the time - a 6x jump in AI skill in one year.

By Mantas Mazeika - Center for AI Safety

RLI was jointly developed by the Center for AI Safety and Scale Labs · Leaderboard (CAIS) · Leaderboard (Scale)

The Remote Labor Index (RLI) measures how often AI agents can complete real, economically valuable freelance projects (3D & CAD, architecture, graphic design, video and animation, audio, data analysis, web apps, and more) at a quality a paying client would actually accept. Every deliverable is judged by human evaluators against a gold-standard deliverable produced by a paid professional. The headline metric, the automation rate, is the share of projects where the AI’s work is judged as good as (or better than) the human’s.

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Forget sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic or watching your commute crawl along the freeway.

By Sadie Whitelocks, US Senior Reporter - Daily Mail

Forget sitting in bumper-to-bumper traffic or watching your commute crawl along the freeway.

One of the world’s biggest car manufacturers is betting that the future of transport isn’t on the road at all – it’s in the sky.

Toyota is doubling down on its vision of flying taxis after announcing a major new manufacturing partnership with California-based Joby Aviation, with a goal of mass-producing electric aircraft capable of whisking passengers over congested cities at speeds of almost 200mph.

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Upcoming Liberty Events

Derrick Broze – The 2026 Activation Tour, Multiple Cities, US, May 1st – July 26th, 2026

Derrick Broze – The 2026 Activation Tour (Florida Stop), New Port Richey, FL, US, July 27th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026, Northumberland, NH, US, July 8th – 13th, 2026

Free Cities Foundation Meet Up & After Hours, Las Vegas, NV, US, July 10th, 2026

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026, Northumberland, NH, US, July 8th – 13th, 2026

The End of Tyranny, New Britain, CT, US & Online, July 11th, 2026

Approaching Humanity, Phoenix Area, AZ, US, July 17th – 18th, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

The Natural Freedom Summit – Reclaim Your Health. Reignite Your Purpose. Reconnect with Nature, Online Event, Dates TBA, 2026

The 2026 Christians for Liberty Conference, Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, October 17th, 2026

Approaching Humanity - Saturday, July 18th - 10:00AM - 5:00 PM - Sedona AZ - Join Larken and Amanda Rose for a live event and book launch focused on truth, freedom, and responsibility. Tickets and info at TheRoseChannel.com/humanity.

Memes Bonanza

See my article: CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Secret Dialog Society Exposed - Membership List with CFR, Bilderberg & WEF Members Identified to understand who is using AI to censor the information society receives algorithmically on the DARPA internet. They just got caught after having secret meetings for over two decades!!!

Truth Music of the Week

Chemtrails Are Falling on My Head (Boatrawker Parody)

Hat tip to Warren W. for bringing this one to my attention!

A bright sunny day. A beautiful hazed sky. A refreshing glass of premium Sky Juice™. What could possibly go wrong? Join Boatrawker for a lighthearted musical stroll through a world of delicious chemtrails and all-natural atmospheric enrichment. So grab a lawn chair, look up, and enjoy today’s complimentary serving of dystopian sky seasoning — because if chemtrails are falling on your head, you might as well sing along.

Libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

I am adding a list of public libertarian intentional communities to our Liberty Groups Page. Not just the BIG efforts like Prospera and Liberland, but the small intentional communities where people can find likeminded folks and, ideally, agricultural self-sufficiency in an emergency. Please let me know who I am forgetting and e-mail me directly to have your community listed. Here is an update from Derrick Broze and Miriam on their eco-village outside of Morelia, Mexico: The Conscious Agora

Zoom in to see some fascinating stats from Titus Gebel’s presentation from what looks like the last Free Cities Foundation conference. This year’s conference is in Prospera!

The Free Cities Foundation is hosting its first-ever in-person meetup in the United States next Friday, July 10, at The Front Yard in Las Vegas (8:30–10:30 PM). Organized by Mailyn Salabarria, the evening will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and anyone curious about the future of governance—with the launch of A Country That Builds providing a fitting centerpiece for the conversation. Admission is free, but places are limited and advance registration is required. Register here.

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.

We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsorship-Program/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!