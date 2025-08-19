Dear Subscribers,

Our lead story and videos this week are examples of why the Art of Liberty Foundation is so needed and why we are so unique. I have been wanting to write about the incremental tyranny that is being rapidly instituted in the US, but have been bogged down with customer service issues from “The Corbett Bump” that generated hundreds and hundreds of orders from 20+ countries. We were in the process of moving to a new Internet store at ArtOfLiberty.org/store from our existing store at Government-Scam.com/store when the bump hit, and the new store wasn’t ready for prime time. I estimate that we lost thousands of dollars due to excessively high shipping costs, particularly internationally, which led to customers abandoning their carts. We have a small crew, and I have had to step in to manage numerous customer service issues.

From all the news I read and skimmed, John and Nisha Whitehead at the Rutherford Institute had the best article on the incremental tyranny that is being rapidly rolled out and beta-tested in the country. From troops on the streets of Washington, DC, to 10,000+ new jackbooted thugs at ICE to 100,000+ new detention cells being built around the country, the police state is coming in fast and hard. Aaron and Melissa Dykes had the best video rant.

Both of them seem intellectually crippled by the Statism they were force-fed in their youth. Both miss the complete illegitimacy of the "government" and "constitution" on its face… Both are still locked into the easily rigged games of “government” and “elections.”

This is why voluntaryist voices are so needed! Nothing could bring this incremental tyranny to a halt faster than the widespread understanding of the illegitimacy of “government” on its face… or exposing the inter-generational organized crime system running the puppets in DC (and Moscow, Tel Aviv, London, etc.) Until John, Nisha, Aaron, and Melissa are “Striking the Root” and exposing the illegitimacy of “government,” they are simply hacking at the branches of evil while trapped in the rigged game of voting harder on unauditable black box voting machines and paper ballots. I wish I could hire a couple of voluntaryist writers and content creators to help me break down these developments from a principled voluntaryist perspective, vs. having to syndicate Statist voices, but that is where I am this week.

In positive news, we have had multiple folks from around the world contact us, offering to translate To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many into various languages. We have started a Spanish translation and are in talks on German, Hungarian, and Bulgarian! Stay tuned!