Dear Subscribers,

Our main story this issue is an article I wrote on: The Great Taking. The book and documentary by David Rogers Webb exposing how the organized crime banks have have been working quietly behind the scenes for decades to change the UCC in all 50 States AND engineer the “Dematerialization” of stock ownership from physical stock certificates and a status of private property to electronic ownership and a new legal definition of a “Security Entitlement.”

In the case of a financial crisis (or what appears to be the banks setting up an engineered financial crisis for this specific purpose) that would bankrupt fiduciaries such as stock brokers, pension funds, and broker-dealers…

...then the banks would assume the role of secured creditors and the specific stocks that you currently believe you own in your brokerage account are actually being held in a unsegregated “pool” where they can be electronically swept up through institutions like the Depository Trust in the US and Euroclear in Europe. You “might” eventually get a token settlement in depreciated dollars OR a new Central Bank Digital Currency in a dollar collapse or massive devaluation BUT the ownership of the assets will be taken from you and 98% of other market participants.

I break down why the organized crime banks would do this in the article...

I also break down how they have done something very similar before... in 1933.. the last “Great Taking” where they stole the American people’s gold!

Substack Is Censoring Our Content... Now There are NO Major Platforms That Are Not Controlled.

In the last issue of Five Meme Friday, I shared in my subscriber letter how Substack began censoring us after they received $100M from some shady “investors” in July of 2025. I shared screenshots how our (and OTHER liberty-oriented creators) saw our revenue and subscribers fall dramatically at the exact same time.

I also shared screenshots where our articles from the Daily News were not being shared with the people who had subscribed to our content.

This week I am sharing some screenshots where the same dynamic is happening with Five Meme Friday on Substack. We have over 9,000+ subscribers to Five Meme Friday on our house e-mail list (Where over half of those go into Spam even though we have never spammed anyone) but we syndicate the content to an additional 1800+ subscribers including paid subscribers who are essentially paying Substack through the fee they charge us both to email them our content. Substack is not living up to their part of the bargain. They have also quit syndicating Five Meme Friday... See the drop-off below.

For those of you who don’t use Substack, they have a Twitter/x/Facebook-style feed where content shows up from the authors you subscribe to when they publish something. It doesn’t appear like they are syndicating our content to that feed either.

Interestingly, they are “masterbating me,” by putting it into my feed to make it look like they are syndicating it to other people. See below.

We are, relatively, the “new kids on the block” where our content is being pruned down on, now, EVERY SINGLE MAJOR PLATFORM: Twitter/X, YouTube, Facebook, and now Substack. We were just getting started on Facebook in 2018 when our Etienne de la Boetie2 account was deleted off the platform.

Our Art of Liberty Foundation Facebook Page hasn’t really moved in years even as we have added 12,000+ subscribers on Substack and 10,000+ on our house e-mail, essentially doubling each and every year.

Jason Bassler of the Free State Project had a considerable head start on us and had amassed over 3.1 MILLION followers on Facebook before that platform began censoring in 2018. They deleted ALL of his followers on October 11th 2018. Twitter deleted his account with 21,000 followers on the same day AND they got a strike on their YouTube account on the same day showing coordination between ostensibly independent and unaffiliated platforms.

He started another Facebook page and built it up to 132K followers by February of 2019. They deleted that page on February 5th, 2019.

He built a third page and grew that to 22,000 followers until they deleted that on May 23rd, 2019.

These are organized crime companies that have monopolized every major communications platform and are censoring truth tellers off their platforms.

Voluntaryist and libertarian ideas would be winning on a level playing field BUT organized crime is cheating. We need all the help we can get JUST TO STAY IN THE GAME!!!

Please don’t sponsor us on Substack! Please help us through our Sponsorship program on the Art of Liberty Foundation website. We have some great premiums to say THANK YOU! AND we will give you a free subscription to the Substack until we move to another platform.

We are getting ready for our yearly sponsorship campaign to help fund those and other initiatives. I am looking for some “heavy hitters” to help anchor the campaign with some matching donations and/or challenge grants. Please e-mail me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you would like to help.

The Owl is a predator that sees in the dark while all others are blind. There is also an owl hidden on the dollar bill, in the grounds of the US Capital, and in the Frost Bank building in Austin among other hidden owls. The Bohemian Club of San Francisco sacrifice a child in effigy on a owl shaped alter they call Molech.

Reminder: We have the hard copies of The Idolatry of Statism - Why Christians Should Oppose Nationalism in the ArtOfLiberty.org/Store . Order a Single Copy for $4.95 here: https://artofliberty.org/product/the-idolatry-of-statism/. Order a Five Copy “Friends Bundle” for $20 here: https://artofliberty.org/product/5-copies-the-idolatry-of-statism/

Top Stories of the Week

How the Organized Crime Banks Changed the Financial System to Steal Stocks, Bonds, and Assets from Retail Investors in an (Engineered?) Economic Collapse

The Great Taking Documentary on YouTube, Rumble, Bitchute, and The Liberator (MP4 Download Here)

Get The Book - The Great Taking by David Rogers Webb

Print Copies - you may order paperback or hardcover versions

Download the English version for free in PDF from: The Liberator (PDF download Here)

Official Website: Official English PDF Free Download Here.

Translations: Spanish, Portuguese, Russian, Italian, Turkish, Polish, German and French

I finished David Rogers Webb’s book The Great Taking over the Christmas break. I am embarrassed to admit that while we first reported on The Great Taking in October of 2023, and multiple times since in the Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation, it took me this long to really grasp the absolute true importance until I read the whole book. I had assumed I understood what was going on based on interviews I had seen with the author, boil downs, and discussions with others especially Matt White, an Art of Liberty Foundation Advisory Board Member, who has been in the middle of the fight to bring this to prominence and organize resistance. It wasn’t until I finally read the book and watched the documentary last month that it really clicked.

The Great Taking is, quite literally, a 44 Magnum pointed at the face of humanity. There is a hollow point in the chamber and the hammer is cocked

Continue reading...

The Liberator– A credit card-sized flash drive (and FREE Dropboxes) full of liberty resources that expose the control system, make evidence of “government” illegitimacy and criminality uncensorable and provide the healthy alternatives of voluntaryism, freedom, love, tolerance, Agorism, and counter-economics. In an age of algorithmic censorship on the DARPA Internet and evidence of the organized crime government’s illegitimacy and criminality disappearing off the Net, we are making uncensorable and easy-to-copy/share with your friends, and colleagues.

We Are Announcing the BRAND NEW Liberator (Version 2.3) includes the ePub version of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.Decentralized Resistance - Once you own a Liberator, you are authorized and encouraged to make as many copies as you want for your friends.

Decentralized Resistance - Once you own a Liberator, you are authorized and encouraged to make as many copies as you want for your friends.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

To See the Cage is to Leave It, Statism & The Great American Illusion - Etienne on Forbidden Knowledge News

Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2 was a guest on Forbidden Knowledge News where he kicked around his thesis that Donald Trump has been propped up in business by Rothschild/Zionist interests (The Rothschilds did his last major bankruptcy restructuring) while his legend was created by Zionist theatrical agent Ari Emanuel (Brother of Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel) while his best friend, Jeffrey Epstein, was an apparent Mossad agent and claimed to represent the Rothschilds in a new e-mail released under the Epstein files and was paid at least $25 million by them for consulting.

Finally, Trump’s main source of campaign financing was over $420M from the Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, Zionist billionaires closely tied to the “government” of Israel. The “Quid Pro Quo,” Trump increased US “Aid” to Israel from around $3.2 Billion in 2016 to $3.8 Billion a year by 2018 (first term), to $20 Billion in 2024, including an additional $17 Billion Package granted during Biden but distributed under Trump.

I also took the audience through the first 14 techniques that I cover in my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

Continue reading...

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Sam Kessler, Rebecca Ballhaus, Eliot Brown and Angus Berwick, Design Annie Ng

Four days before Donald Trump’s inauguration last year, lieutenants to an Abu Dhabi royal secretly signed a deal with the Trump family to purchase a 49% stake in their fledgling cryptocurrency venture for half a billion dollars, according to company documents and people familiar with the matter. The buyers would pay half up front, steering $187 million to Trump family entities.

The deal with World Liberty Financial, which hasn’t previously been reported, was signed by Eric Trump, the president’s son. At least $31 million was also slated to flow to entities affiliated with the family of Steve Witkoff, a World Liberty co-founder who weeks earlier had been named U.S. envoy to the Middle East, the documents said.

The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Continue reading...

By Global Affairs

Freddie Ponton21st Century Wire

”Trump did not walk into the White House alone. He stormed in with a promise to “drain the swamp,” but trailing in his shadow was Jared Kushner, carrying a tangled web of private financial networks, offshore holdings, and foreign capital so deeply embedded it functioned like a quiet engine at the heart of the presidency. Years later, FBI documents released alongside the Epstein files crystallised the danger, with a Confidential Human Source (CHS) alleging that Trump had been compromised by Israel, and that Kushner was the true centre of gravity, orchestrating both the Trump Organisation and the White House from within.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Even more facts and evidence that back up Etienne’s Epic (Fact-Checked!) Rant Exposing Trump’s Criminality & Installation as Zionist Puppet

Lowkey: Jeffrey Epstein is everywhere in the media. However, there are two things that they are actively trying to suppress: his links to Israel and the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump: Me and Jeffrey Epstein, I have nothing to do with that.

Continue reading...

By David Moore

Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm with close ties to President Trump, has drawn a surge of high-paying clients with foreign interests seeking access to the administration and federal agencies. Led by top Trump fundraiser Brian Ballard, the firm raked in more than 200 new clients in the wake of Trump’s election win, setting a new record for lobbying revenue last year, topping $88.1 million.

The Florida-founded firm, which employed Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, is known for its founder’s decades-long relationship with Trump and his ability to set meetings with the president and the executive branch. Brian Ballard reportedly raised over $50 million for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Many of its biggest spenders in 2025 were foreign companies or clients with significant foreign business interests. Ballard reported millions of dollars in payments from clients including oil and gas company Balkan Energy, based in Albania; TotalEnergies, for its liquified natural gas project in Mozambique; critical minerals company Korea Zinc; and TikTok, as its Chinese owner ByteDance negotiated new U.S. ownership.

Continue reading...

“Daily News of The Week”

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

New research shows that restoring glucose oxidation through the PDH enzyme — not burning more fat — is the key driver of meaningful and sustainable fat loss

Obese animals lost fat while preserving muscle once PDH activity was restored, revealing a metabolic repair pathway that supports long-term weight control and higher energy

Human muscle studies show that people with flexible fuel switching burn fat during fasting and glucose after meals, while metabolically rigid muscle stays stuck and promotes fat storage

Fitness-focused interventions improve insulin sensitivity by strengthening mitochondrial function and restoring proper timing between fat use and glucose handling

Continue reading...

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.,The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

Iowa legislators are considering a bill that would require medical examiners to document recent immunizations on the death certificates of children who died from unknown causes, KIMT3 News reported.

Bill sponsor Rep. Samantha Fett of Warren County said this information is important to understand what might be behind deaths categorized as Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

“The U.S. continues to have a high SIDS rate compared to every other industrialized nation,” Fett told The Defender. “I believe it is time to start gathering this information for the parents of the children who have died.”

Continue reading...

by Iain Davis

The 15-minute city (FMC) is an urban planning concept designed to meet the sustainability targets and indicators pursuant with Sustainable Development Goal 11 (SDG 11). The international construction of 15-minute cities is a global project that is being rolled out in the UK in cities like Oxford and Bath.

The local council’s FMC objective in Bath is to establish a “movement strategy” to engineer “how people move” and “how space is shared.” This will “shift” resident “away from decades of car dependency” and will instead compel them to prioritise “sustainable travel”—walking, cycling and public transport.

The overarching ambition in Bath is to achieve “climate goals.” The local authority is, like nearly every other UK local authority, on an SDG-driven “Journey to Net Zero.” This has led to the creation of four “traffic cells” in Bath. The clearly stated reason for the zoning is to enforce a “reductions in car use.”

Bath’s Journey to Net Zero is being implemented in pursuit of SDG 11.b:

Continue reading...

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A peer-reviewed study published in Oncotarget reports that an orally administered ethanolic lemongrass extract (Cymbopogon citratus at ~80 mg/kg/day) dramatically suppressed tumor growth in a human lymphoma xenograft mouse model, while selectively inducing apoptosis in cancer cells and sparing normal cells.

In immunocompromised mice implanted with human non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (U-937) cells, animals receiving ethanolic lemongrass extract in their drinking water for three weeks developed dramatically smaller tumors than controls — with tumor growth suppressed by approximately 95% based on volume and mass measurements. Importantly, no weight loss or overt toxicity was observed during treatment.

The same extract selectively induced apoptosis in multiple human lymphoma and leukemia cell lines in vitro, acting through ROS-dependent extrinsic apoptosis, mitochondrial depolarization, and collapse of cancer-cell oxidative metabolism.

Following subcutaneous implantation of human non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (U-937) cells, tumors were allowed to establish before treatment initiation.

Continue reading...

by Meryl Nass

America loves to debate socialism. We argue about universal healthcare, guaranteed income, student loan forgiveness, and government dependency. We pride ourselves on our rugged independence and belief in free markets. We warn that socialism destroys innovation, freedom, and personal responsibility. But here’s the uncomfortable truth most Americans never stop to consider: the most centrally planned, government-dependent, subsidy-driven system in the United States isn’t medicine, housing, or energy—it’s food.

Our food system is not a free market. It is not capitalism in any recognizable form. It is a government-engineered economy propped up by taxpayer dollars at every stage, directed by regulation, shaped by corporate interests, and leaving both consumers and farmers dependent, unhealthy, and without real alternatives.

Each year, more than $40 billion of taxpayer money is used to subsidize commodity crops like corn, soy, wheat, and cotton. Crop insurance—also paid for largely by the public—is essentially another subsidy, and without it, most large commodity farms wouldn’t survive. But the subsidies don’t stop at growing. Once harvested, those subsidized crops become corn syrup, seed oils, stabilizers, livestock feed, artificial ingredients, ultraprocessed food additives, and ethanol—fuel grown on prime farmland and heavily subsidized again under the banner of environmental benefit.

Continue reading...

By Sophie Alexander and Fola Akinnibi

Despite protests in small towns and cities across the US, the Trump administration is pushing ahead with the purchase of warehouses it plans to convert into immigration jails in what could be the largest expansion of such detention capacity in US history.

The cost for acquiring two warehouses alone was $172 million. A third in El Paso, Texas, could be among the largest jails of any kind in the country if completed as envisioned, with 8,500 beds. The deals mark the latest turn in US Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s plan to use as many as 23 warehouses for detaining thousands of immigrants arrested by federal agents in Minneapolis and other cities. Those aggressive enforcement actions have ignited clashes with protesters and led to agents killing two US citizens.

On Jan. 16, the administration paid $102 million for a site near Hagerstown, Maryland, according to a local court filing. A week later, the government paid $70 million in cash for a warehouse in Surprise, Arizona. The price tags — roughly in line with the industry average for the warehouse market — cover just the acquisition of the sites, which are currently empty shells. ICE still has to pay companies to outfit the buildings with toilets, showers, beds, dining and recreation areas and then run them as detention centers.

Continue reading...

by The WinePress

The following report is by Business Insider:

Amazon will be discontinuing Amazon One, its palm-authentication service, across all retail businesses.

Users will be able to continue to use Amazon One at supported retail locations until June 3, the company announced on Wednesday. Some locations may phase the services out before this date.

The services will remain available to patients for check-in at healthcare locations until further notice.

Continue reading...

Summary by Grok via Grokipedia

Main Core is a classified database reportedly maintained by the U.S. federal government since the 1980s, compiling extensive personal, financial, and surveillance data on millions of American citizens flagged as potential threats to national security.[ Developed under the Reagan administration as part of Continuity of Government (COG) protocols to ensure governmental survival amid catastrophes like nuclear war or systemic collapse, it serves as a centralized repository for identifying individuals warranting heightened monitoring or restriction during declared emergencies.

The system’s origins trace to early COG exercises, integrating inputs from agencies such as the NSA, FBI, and FEMA, with allegations of drawing on intercepted communications, financial transactions, and intelligence reports to populate profiles on up to 8 million persons, including dissidents, activists, and ordinary citizens based on vague threat criteria. It has been linked to historical programs like Rex 84, a 1980s FEMA initiative explored during Iran-Contra investigations for contingency mass detentions, though official details remain obscured by classification.Post-9/11 expansions reportedly enabled its use in guiding warrantless surveillance, raising alarms over privacy erosions and the potential override of constitutional protections without judicial oversight.

Public awareness emerged through investigative reporting citing former intelligence officials, highlighting Main Core’s role in preemptive threat categorization but lacking declassified corroboration, amid broader critiques of opaque executive powers in national security apparatuses.Its defining controversy centers on the risk of enabling arbitrary detentions or martial law impositions, underscoring tensions between security imperatives and individual liberties in unverified emergency scenarios.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Who are the REAL criminals here? The guy not hurting anyone OR the “government” employees living off money stolen at the point of a gun using violence on an apparently peaceful person not hurting or bothering anyone for something that isn’t really a crime? A crime by definition has a perpetrator and a victim. Is there isn’t a REAL victim, it isn’t REALLY a crime. The same can’t be said for the actions of the bureaucrats and cops who kidnapped the peaceful person, stole his property and liberty, and will now extort him for money that will be used to pay the same immoral scumbags who don’t understand the basics of morality or natural law. #THICKREDLINE

by Tyler Durden

Reminder to Californians; you do not live in a free state, and they don’t play around.

Last week the California Highway Patrol (CHP) announced that they arrested Michael Jay Kamfolt, a 40-year-old conservative activist who has an underground bunker containing a cache of ‘illegal weapons,’ ammo, and body armor.

After receiving tip about an illegal marijuana grow operation, CHP Air Operations conducted a flyover of the property located in the city of Anderson, located around 150 miles north of Sacramento in Shasta County.

Continue reading...

By David Stockman

When we referred to the Donald’s cockamamie invasion of Venezuela, that’s exactly what we meant.

Washington’s War on Cocaine is already unnecessarily killing 20,000 Americans per year via adulterated cocaine and thousands more in the course of moving contraband product through violent criminal syndicates from Colombia to the USA retail streets. So bringing the US Navy, Air Force and CIA to a War on Drugs which should never, ever have been declared 55 years ago is the very height of folly.

Yet, that isn’t all. We also have the alleged prize of Venezuela’s 303 billion barrels of oil reserve. But that ain’t nearly what its cracked up to be, either.

To hear the Donald and his minions tell about it, you’d think that someone discovered the equivalent of Saudi Arabia’s legendary Ghawar field in the Orinoco Belt of Venezuela. Alas, nothing cold be further from the truth.

Continue reading...

by Courtenay Turner

What is Asset Tokenization?

Asset tokenization is the process of converting real-world assets—real estate, stocks, bonds, gold, art, and increasingly biometrics, health data, and even human behavior—into programmable digital tokens on a blockchain. These tokens enable fractionalization, turning indivisible assets into tradable “slices” that can be bought, sold, or restricted instantly, 24/7. What begins as a seemingly efficient upgrade to markets is rapidly evolving into the foundational layer for a system where everything—including your body and mind—can be digitized, tracked, and controlled.

The False Promises of Tokenization

Proponents sell tokenization as revolutionary progress. Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, has repeatedly called it “the beginning of the tokenization of all assets,” claiming it will democratize access and make markets more efficient. Institutions celebrate faster settlement, lower costs, and fractional ownership that lets ordinary people “invest” in assets previously out of reach. These promises mask a darker reality: the benefits flow primarily to the issuers and custodians—giants like BlackRock—who retain ultimate control over the underlying assets while the public holds revocable tokens. What is marketed as inclusion is, in practice, a mechanism to pull more of life into a gamified, always-on marketplace where participation becomes mandatory and behavior is subtly—or not so subtly—nudged as part of a cybernetic organism.

Continue reading...

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Etienne Note: The only quote that appears three times in “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! is:

“Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. Even if all are miserable, all will believe themselves happy, because the government will tell them that they are so.” – Bertrand Russell, Fabian Socialist and Eugenicist writing in The Impact of Science on Society, 1953.

Why is there poison in children’s candy? More clues at:

Florida recently tested 46 popular candies heavily marketed to children. The results were sobering: 28 of the 46 products contained elevated levels of arsenic, a known human carcinogen associated with increased risks of skin, bladder, lung, kidney, and liver cancer with repeated exposure over time. These were state-conducted analyses released by the Florida Department of Health under the Healthy Florida First initiative.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: I broke down the case for Donald Trump being a tool of Zionist Israel and the Rothschilds in my Rant/Article: Etienne’s Epic (Fact-Checked!) Rant Exposing Trump’s Criminality & Installation as Zionist Puppet before this e-mail, with Epstein’s claim to represent the Rothschilds, came to light. This strengthens the thesis that Trump was installed to transfer tens of billions to Rothschild Israel, and Epstein was managing their manufactured celebrity Donald Trump before the evidence of Epstein’s trafficking operation came to light.Etienne Note: We first published this on Christmas Eve and had hard copies on order. Those hard copies are now IN-STOCK and shipping. We have Single Copies for $4.95 and 5 Packs for $20 at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.

Continue reading...

by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

Aluminum adjuvants in vaccines can and likely do cause autism in genetically susceptible babies and children, according to a new scientific review of over 200 peer-reviewed studies.

The review, led by Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Chief Scientific Officer Brian Hooker, lays out the biochemical and physiological framework that explains how aluminum-containing vaccines can cause autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Hooker and his co-authors concluded that “mechanistic, neuropathological, epidemiological, and genetic evidence” show that aluminum adjuvants “can trigger ASD in genetically susceptible individuals” by causing inflammation of the brain.

Continue reading...

by Jonathan Whittall

In February 2024, just over three months into Israel’s war on Gaza, U.S. ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, and his deputy, Stephanie Hallett, blocked an internal cable intended for wider distribution among senior officials in the Biden administration that warned northern Gaza had turned into an “apocalyptic wasteland,” according to Reuters. Lew and Hallett reportedly blocked the cable, which described the consequences of Israel’s assault in harrowing detail, because they believed it lacked balance.

The cable was drafted by U.S. Agency for International Development staffers and was based on a two-part humanitarian fact-finding mission by a small United Nations team that visited the area on January 31 and February 1, 2024.

I was part of that mission.

Northern Gaza had been under a total siege for over three months when we were eventually allowed to enter in January 2024. We moved through Gaza City, Beit Lahia, Jabaliya, and Beit Hanoun.

Continue reading...

By Jesse A. Canchola

TL;DR: The “Discombobulator” weapon recently used in Venezuela is likely a Pulse-Modulated High-Power Microwave (HPM) system. It functions by simultaneously frying electronics and inducing the “Frey Effect” (phantom sounds and nausea) in human targets, a mechanism statistically similar to the “Havana Syndrome” incidents. While the technology offers a tactical advantage, its public disclosure may have been a strategic error, accelerating the development of countermeasures by adversaries and raising difficult ethical questions about its potential use for domestic crowd control.

The Skinny

The news out of Caracas on January 3rd was, to put it mildly, an outlier event. The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was surprising enough, but the details surrounding the raid were straight out of a science fiction novel. We heard reports of seasoned guards dropping to their knees, vomiting, and clutching their heads in agony from a “sound” that wasn’t there. We heard of rockets that simply refused to fire, buttons pressed to no effect, screens frozen, and technology rendered inert.

Then came the explanation from President Trump: a secret weapon he called the “Discombobulator.”

Continue reading...

by Tianqi Xiao, MD, Pranav Kumar, BA, Mina Lobbous, MD, MSPH, et al

Question What is the association between the use of injectable depot medroxyprogesterone acetate and a meningioma diagnosis for women in the US?

Findings This population-based cohort study of a national US database demonstrated that women using depot medroxyprogesterone acetate had a statistically significant increased relative risk of developing a meningioma diagnosis when compared with women using oral medroxyprogesterone acetate, other contraceptives, and healthy controls without use of these contraceptives. No increased risk of meningioma diagnosis was found with any other contraceptive.

Meaning In this study, women who used depot medroxyprogesterone acetate had an increased risk for developing a meningioma.

Importance There lacks data clarifying the meningioma risk conferred by depot medroxyprogesterone acetate in the US.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Hat-tip to Josefina Fraile, our translator on the Spanish edition of To See the Cage is to Leave It – Dropping Soon! For bringing this book my attention. Anyone who has seen the documentary, The Business of Being Born (Below), already knows that everything modern medicine does with respect to childbirth is wrong. From drugs, to the stirrups/position, to the Heb B “vaccine”, to the Vitamin K shot, to removing the baby from the mother, it is almost seems to designed to cause trauma and injury.

I have added this book (and the documentary The Business of Being Born!) to the FREE Liberator Dropboxes in a new folder: Healthy Pregnancy without Monopoly Rockefeller Medicine in: Liberator 1 -> Solutions -> Improving Physical Health. Please share with new moms and moms-to-be!

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Torin Frost is one of the most talented and fascinating musicians I have ever met. With an amazing ability to freestyle on any subject, with superb lyrics and flow, he always brings the vibe!

Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/torinandlauren

Help Torin Frost & Lauren Santi Replace Stolen Tour Gear (Morelia, Mexico)

Our friends and musical dynamic duo Torin Frost and Lauren Santi were hit with a devastating theft in broad daylight while on tour in Morelia, Mexico, for The People’s Reset.

Continue reading...

by Tucker Carlson

Epstein Files and Court Documents

The Jeffrey Epstein emails and document drop contain numerous emails that are disrespectful against non-Jews, whites, and black people. Some of the emails were written by others and sent to him, and some of them appear to be written by him and were sent from his account. The overall theme is that the comments against these groups are insulting. He caused great damage to his victims, who were mostly young white girls.

Sample of Epstein’s antagonism against people of European descent and Goyim/ non-Jews/ Gentiles:

In response to Steve Bannon being removed from the National Security Council in 2017, Jewish journalist Michael Wolff sent this message to Epstein: “War between the Jews and the non Jews. Jews presently winning.”

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Visualization from our White Rose Mucho Grande series showing the monopolization of the seed industry (200+ seed brokers) by companies that specialize in making chemical weapons for the military (Monsanto, Bayer, AND Dow and DuPont (now Corteva) https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/eynzp3ztgrc5vy78gmywy/The-White-Rose-MUCHO-GRANDE-Poster-7-Seed-Monopolization.jpg?rlkey=946pk6266k2jtyz0bvsf6y9dg&dl=0

by Colin Todhunter

Asystemic ‘Great Dispossession’ is being beta-tested in India. It is a playbook for the end of food sovereignty, driven by the debris of the Bretton Woods system and the insatiable need for ‘market confidence’.

India—the World Bank’s largest-ever borrower—is being forced to swap its indigenous agrarian economy for a model that serves credit-rating agencies and private equity over its own 1.4 billion citizens. After failing to pass three farm laws in 2021 due to massive protests, the central government has pivoted to MoUs and backdoor legislation to privatise seeds and dismantle public food security.

The end goal is a world where food and land are no longer public goods but high-volatility corporate assets traded on global markets.

Continue reading...

by Anthony Colpo

Warning: This article contains naughty words.

It’s been a while since I’ve posted, my apologies - thanks to Substack’s eager embrace of Australia’s new age-verification laws, I’ve had difficulty accessing my account. These new laws require “social media” users to prove they are over the age of 16 before being allowed to access the platforms.

The official excuse for the new laws is that the government is trying to protect children, which of course is complete and utter garbage. The reality is both Australian federal and state governments do not give a flying fuck about child welfare. If they did, they would not display such an enduring and disgusting tolerance for pedophilia, and such a dogged determination to expose young children to adult sexual themes.

It was Australian politicians, remember, that tried to force drag queen book readings for children and gender reassignment without parental knowledge down our throats.

Continue reading...

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Tennessee State Senator Janice Bowling has just filed Senate Bill 1949, the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” prohibiting the manufacture, acquisition, possession, or distribution of mRNA injections and products—punishable as a Class B felony under Tennessee’s weapons of mass destruction statute.

Just last week, Arizona Representative Rachel Jones Keshel introduced HB 2974, amending existing statutes to designate modified mRNA injections as biological agents and weapons of mass destruction, and that their manufacture, possession, or distribution may be prosecuted as terrorism, carrying penalties up to life imprisonment if a violation results in death.

Last year, Minnesota Representative Shane Mekeland introduced Bill HF3129, designating mRNA injections as weapons of mass destruction to prohibit their possession or distribution in the state.

Credit to Dr. Joseph Sansone for drafting the “mRNA Bioweapons Prohibition Act,” now filed in three states.

Continue reading...

by Christopher Cook

With all the insane things happening today, it’s easy to forget all the insane things that happened yesterday.

What does it matter? Why bring up the past?

Simple. Some things just should never be forgotten or forgiven.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: We are publishing this article as supplementary material to a more in-depth article on “The Great Taking” that we are preparing at ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com that will have the full transcript for the documentary we are syndicating across our channels and embedding in this article for additional information. We will also have the links to download David Rogers Webb book: The Great Taking for free and Etienne’s thoughts and recommendations for how to fight back. Link Video

By Alex Newman

When the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) predicted in 2015 that “you will own nothing and be happy” by 2030, people worldwide recoiled in horror at the thought, but almost nobody understood the mechanism by which it might take place. Now, thanks to brave whistleblowers and attorneys, the plan to seize virtually everything is plain to see. The real question at this point is: Can it be stopped before it’s too late?

If the WEF’s Great Reset is the marketing campaign for global “transformation,” what retired investment banker David Webb calls “The Great Taking” is the legal and financial machinery designed to make the transformation unavoidable. The plan involves ending private-property rights in securities — stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments — to allow mega-banks allied with governments to take everything when the next crisis hits.

In essence, you no longer own your securities; the deed has already been done. The stocks and bonds in your retirement and investment accounts may seem like they are yours. But thanks to little-noticed changes in state law going back decades, they are actually not. And when a major economic and financial cataclysm strikes, the Deep State establishment and the governments and megabanks it controls will take over everything from you.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: We are publishing this article as supplementary material to a more in-depth article on “The Great Taking” that we are preparing at ArtOfLiberty.Substack.com that will have the full transcript for the documentary we are syndicating across our channels and embedding in this article for additional information. We will also have the links to download David Rogers Webb book: The Great Taking for free and Etienne’s thoughts and recommendations for how to fight back. Link Video

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Jack McPherrin via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Most Americans believe that when they “buy” a stock, bond, or exchange-traded fund in a brokerage account, they become the legal owner of that security. The statement shows their name, and the shares appear as belonging to them.

But in the modern U.S. securities system, that intuition is often wrong in the way that matters most: legal title and control. What most investors hold is not a directly owned asset recorded in their name, but a contractual claim—what the law calls a “security entitlement”—against a financial intermediary.

Continue reading...

by Aaron Day

The original vision for Bitcoin was simple: peer-to-peer digital cash, free from banks and government. However, the document argues that this vision was deliberately “hijacked,” as Bitcoin is now pushed as “digital gold,” a scarce asset for Wall Street, with slow and expensive transactions for everyday use.

This shift began with the 2015-2017 Block Size Fight, where a group won the argument to keep transaction blocks small, making the main network costly. The promoted “fix,” the Lightning Network, is a faster system but relies on middlemen (hubs), fundamentally changing it from true P2P cash.

The funding for this change is linked to Jeffrey Epstein. After the Bitcoin Foundation collapsed, his money flowed through MIT’s Digital Currency Initiative (DCI) to pay the core developers who favored the small-block path. Epstein also invested in Blockstream, a company started by those same developers.

Brock Pierce is identified as a key connector. He co-founded Tether, brokered Epstein’s Coinbase investment, and had an extensive relationship with him. Tether then played a crucial role in inflating Bitcoin’s price; a study suggests new, unbacked Tether, minted after price drops, accounted for roughly 50% of the 2017 bull run. The CFTC later fined Tether $41 million for lying about its reserves.

Continue reading...

Upcoming Liberty Events

MONEROTOPIA 2026-Roma, Mexico City, February 12TH-15TH 2026

Entrepreneurship Beyond Politics: Mises Circle in Oklahoma City - Feb 21st, OKC, OK

Freedom Under Natural Law Conference – February 21st & 22nd 2026, On-line

The Liberty Forum (NH Free State Project Conference) - March 5th-8th - Concord, NH

Mises Institute Libertarian Scholars Conference - March 19, 2026, at our Auburn, AL

Austrian Economic Research Conference 2026 - March 19-21, 2026, Auburn, AL

The Mammals in Memphis - April 18th - Details to Come!

Confluence - April 23rd-26th - Bandera, Texas

Rothbard University-May 14-16, 2026, Auburn, AL



Libertarian Scholars Conference 2026- March 19, 2026 - March 19, 2026 - Auburn, Alabama.



Free Cities Foundation Conference - September 3–6, 2026 – Prospera, Roatan, Honduras

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Torin Frost and Lauren Santi were the two freedom artists we featured this week in the story: #Voluntaryism for the Win - Help Musicians Torin Frost & Lauren Santi Recover from a Robbery. They were hit with a devastating theft in broad daylight while on tour in Morelia, Mexico, for The People’s Reset.

On Monday, they spent the entire day working with local authorities to recover their belongings—but so far, nothing has been found.

They lost essential touring and personal items with an estimated replacement cost of over $3,000, including:

Valuable music equipment they rely on to perform and share their message

A video projector and screen

Lauren’s wallet, plus cash, debit and credit cards

Here is an additional video in addition to the two we featured in our original story.

Donate Here: https://www.givesendgo.com/torinandlauren

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

by Mariaan Jacobs

For the first time in human history, Ocean Builders proved that living comfortably underwater is possible. Oceanus spent 120 consecutive days off the coast of Panama testing the technology and systems that will enable future deepwater SeaPods. Our Chief Engineer and President ran the company from 11 meters below the surface while validating every component from solar power to climate control that will make deepwater living viable.

Having completed its mission, Oceanus has been decommissioned. But what we learned is shaping what comes next. The future of ocean living extends well beyond the waterline.

On January 24th, 2025, Rüdiger Koch emerged from Oceanus after 120 days with complete validation of deepwater living technology. He’d conducted business meetings and video conference calls while reef fish swam past the windows. He recorded podcast interviews to the soundtrack of clicking crustaceans. He refined engineering designs while watching the ocean shift from Caribbean blue to storm grey.

His routine stayed disciplined throughout: morning exercise while tracking biomarkers, focused work sessions, and regular check-ins with visiting doctors. Every system performed flawlessly in power, water, waste management, and climate control. The mission succeeded because Oceanus made underwater life feel a new sense of normal.

Continue reading...

Campus Carry Clears the NH House

They call them “gun-free zones” — but common sense tells us they are really “unarmed victim zones.”

Murder is already illegal, and criminals aren’t deterred by one more law.

But those with respect for the law (like well-trained and law-abiding gun owners) generally disarm to be in compliance with these foolish policies.

That’s why 92% of mass shootings take place in locations where guns are banned (according to the Crime Prevention Research Center).

On Thursday, the NH House of Representatives took a bold step to increase public safety by passing “Campus Carry” legislation by a vote of 188 to 165.

Sponsored by Rep. Sam Farrington, this bill would restore the right of law-abiding adults to carry firearms on taxpayer-funded college campuses.

Here is the video of his remarks from the House floor prior to passage:

Etienne Note: New Hampshire is the State where the Free State Project is located, and if you follow our recurring column: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup in our Five Meme Friday newsletter, you would already know it leads the country in almost every metric. Lowest murder rate, lowest # of children living in poverty, highest incomes, etc. The trend continues!

by Tyler Durden

“Blue Zones” are regions of the world where people live longer and healthier lives, supported by habits that boost longevity.

Loma Linda, California is one of the few recognized Blue Zones, alongside Okinawa, Japan and Ikaria, Greece.

Just as place can have a powerful influence on health outcomes, differences vary meaningfully across America.

Continue reading...

The Liberator

Get a NEW 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) as a $50 Yearly Subscriber to This Substack.

We just announced the BRAND NEW 2026 Liberator (Version 2.3), which includes the ePub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.

The Liberator is available from ArtOfLiberty.org/Store and Amazon.com.

Individual Liberator are $30 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com

5 Pack Liberators are $65 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com

10 Pack Liberators are $115 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com

Get The Liberator Bundled with:

”Government” in paperback = $45

”Government” in High-Resolution Hardcover = $65

”Government” + To See the Cage in paperback = $60

”Government” + To See the Cage in High-Resolution Hardcover = $100

The Everything Bundle (paperback copies of the best of voluntaryist thought) = $115

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News , Important News , or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider “Going Paid” on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You! WE ARE NOW BEING HEAVILY CENSORED ON SUBSTACK. See my Subscriber Letter Here.

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of “Government” in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise “Government” and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at ArtOfLiberty.org/store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our “Everything Bundle” - The Sampler of Liberty!

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is now IN-STOCK and shipping from our distribution center. Order OR get a free teaser copy where you can see a list of all 25 techniques and the Table of Contents at

https://SeeTheCage.com/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.