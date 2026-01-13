Dear Subscribers,

The top story is my interview with Jose Pereira, the former US-based CEO of Venezuelan oil company CITGO with over 6,000 locations in the US. Jose and his entire US-based management team were kidnapped and held hostage for 5 years by Nicolas Maduro and then traded for two of Maduros nephews that had been arrested by the DEA for cocaine smuggling.

Jose is the ultimate Venezuelan oil industry insider to help dissect and understand what is REALLY going on in Venezuela!

We discuss:

How the Invasion of Venezuela props up the US petro-dollar system that forces oil importing countries to buy and hold US dollars to purchase oil allowing money center banks and the US Fed to continue creating dollars out of thin air in an inflationary process that steals the purchasing power from those who earn and save dollars.

How Maduro joins the ranks of other oil rich leaders that defied the US dollar regime and sold oil in currencies other than the dollar Saddam Hussein - Iraq, 3rd Largest Proven Reserves - Swaps $26 Billion in USD for Euros in his US “Oil-for-Food” program account and begins selling oil in Euros in October of 2000 - Invaded by the US in early 2003 and where the USD is mandated for oil purchases. Muammar Gaddafi - Libya, 8th Largest Proven Reserves - 2009 Gaddafi elected Chairman of the African Union, proposes a gold-backed pan-regional currency called the Gold Dinar backed by Libya’s gold 144 tons of gold reserves to replace the USD and French CFA Franc system. Killed by NATO-backed rebels after a NATO airstrike on his convoy on October 20th, 2011. Libya’s gold reserves disappeared shortly thereafter.

How Chavez “Nationalized” (Stole) the assets of hundreds of foreign exploration, refining, and oil service companies operating in Venezuela and destroyed the assets through mismanagement.

How many Venezuelans today have to drive to Columbia to get quality gasoline for their automobiles because the domestic gas is of such poor quality.

Which US Oil Companies are set to profit from the US control and reassignment of oil resources? Who is set to lose?

Was Maduro really connected to the drug trade?

Check out the interview here: https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/former-ceo-of-venezuelan-oil-company

Personal Note: The last couple of issues I have mentioned that I just finished an 8 day water fast + 2 day dry fast. So... Some folks have asked what do you eat once you break the fast. The key is NOT to revert back to the Standard American Diet (SAD) as the body will soak up anything negative put into it (I.E. glyphosated wheat, cheese, sugar, rBGH, aspartame, BPA/BPS, etc.)

So Julie and I have been optimizing our nutrition for the past week. We broke the fast with fresh squeezed OJ, grapes, and guacamole to bring the digestive system back online gently. Then, we have been utilizing a program developed by Joe Cross, the Australian bloke from the documentary Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead, called a Reboot.

The idea is that every once and a while your body needs to reset from meat, cheese, sugar, and other foods that cause inflammation and mucous in the system. You spend 1-8 weeks (depending on how bad you need it) optimizing your nutrition with juice and plant-based, non-inflammatory raw superfoods. He has a really cool 15 day program that has been one the hidden jewels in The Liberator, our flashdrive (and Free Dropboxes!) of Liberty resources, for years.

The first week is solid foods designed to ween you (+1... the meals are designed for 2 people) off the sugar, wheat, caffeine, etc. to prep the body for 10 days of juice. There is a shopping list for the week, easy to follow delicious recipes, (Roasted Acorn Squash with sautéed portobello mushrooms, sweet potato and roasted carrot fries, Kale and Avocado salad, amazing soups, and juices. At the end of week one, you have used all the ingredients, and there is a new shopping list and easy-to-follow juice recipes for a juice feast for week 2. Same for week three with new juice recipes/shopping list.

If you are considering doing a water fast/dry fast then I would suggest starting out with the 15 day reboot plan and then shifting into the water fast from the juice. If you finish with a dry fast then I would suggest timing it for 1-2 days over a weekend and plan on devoting that time to meditation, prayer and solitude. You aren’t going to want to go out!

Top Stories of the Week

The Ultimate Venezuelan Oil Industry Insider Explains Who Wins, Who Loses, and What is Really Going on in the Country + How This Extends the US Petrodollar.

Jose Pereira was the US-based CEO of Venezuelan oil company Citgo Petroleum and after a Thanksgiving Day meeting in Caracas in 2017, he and five other Citgo executives were arrested and charged with bribery, corruption and other false charges related to a business deal that someone in the the Venezuelan government felt was disadvantageous.

They became known as the Citgo 6. Jose was held in solitary confinement for 10 months and ultimately held for 5 years before he was released in a prisoner exchange on October 1st 2022 where the five remaining Citgo Six hostages were flown hooded to the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

They were met by another plane with Delcy Rodriguez, Vice President of Venezuela and now acting President and another plane flown by the US Drug Enforcement Administration where they were swapped for two nephews of Nicolas Maduro, Efraín Antonio Campo Flores and Francisco Flores de Freitas, who had been arrested by the US DEA for drug smuggling in an operation that came to be called the Narcosobrinos affair.

The Ultimate Venezuelan Oil Industry Insider Explains Who Wins, Who Loses, and What is Really Going on in the Country + How This Extends the US Petrodollar.

Videos of the Week

The Corbett Report - New World Next Week - The Fraud 1000x BIGGER Than Somali Day Care

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news.

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

by Judd Legum and Rebecca Crosby

In an extraordinary letter sent to a federal judge Monday evening, Attorney General Pam Bondi admitted that the Department of Justice (DOJ) has not disclosed more than 99% of the files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein — despite a federal law that required full disclosure by December 19, 2025.

According to the letter, the DOJ “has now posted to the DOJ Epstein Library webpage approximately 12,285 documents (comprising approximately 125,575 pages).” Meanwhile, “there are more than 2 million documents potentially responsive to the Act that are in various phases of review.” The number of undisclosed documents has nearly doubled since the last DOJ statement, on December 24, which claimed that one million Epstein-related documents had not been released.

Etienne Note: The FBI is going to ensure that nothing happens to the ICE agent to create a precedent and embolden their goon squad that they are above the law and will be protected for anything they do. Complete organized crime “government” in DC protecting cold blooded murders to ensure they have people willing to commit cold blooded murder.

By Steve Frank

Minnesota investigators say they have hit a roadblock in the probe of a fatal U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shooting after the FBI declined to participate in a joint investigation, officials said Wednesday.

Etienne Note: Evidently the organized crime “government” is so corrupt and they think the population is so economically illiterate and stupid that they think they can trick us into paying for the oil company investments in infrastructure to process and refine the oil we just stole for them

By Kristen Welker and Steve Kopack

President Donald Trump said he believes the U.S. oil industry could get expanded operations in Venezuela “up and running” in fewer than 18 months.

The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World

Etienne Note: I have some folks who have promised me some new countries but they did’t get their homework to me before we went to publication. Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country

I am adding a new recurring feature to Five Meme Friday: The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World! A couple of weeks ago I did an article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? where I broke down WHY the monopoly media misrepresents the REAL political spectrum and what the actual political spectrum looks like in the US. That meme went viral so now I am duplicating it for other countries.

Can you help? Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country OR suggest changes for a version we already have circulating. Donate to support this project at ArtOfLiberty.org/sponsorship-program/

The REAL Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

Shift the Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

“Daily News of The Week”

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:



•SSRI antidepressants are one of the most harmful medications on the market, and because of just how many people they are given to (often for no good reason as only a minority of patients benefit from SSRIs) they have had a profound effect on the consciousness of our entire society.



•This article will review some of the more common side effects of SSRIs (and SNRIs), such as becoming numb to life, becoming severely agitated and imbalanced (sometimes to the point one becomes violently psychotic), losing your mind, losing the ability to have sex, and the development of birth defects.



•Unfortunately, due to widespread denial in psychiatry about the issues with their drugs the common SSRI side effects are often misinterpreted as a sign the individual had a pre-existing mental illness and needs more of the drug—which all too often then leads to catastrophic events for the over-medicated patient.



•Like many other stimulant drugs (e.g., cocaine) SSRIs can be highly addictive. Because of this, patients frequently get severely ill when they attempt to stop them (withdrawals affect roughly half of SSRI users) and it is often extremely difficult to withdraw from them and very few doctors know how to safely facilitate this.

by Solari Report

“Recent crises have exposed the shortcomings of digital systems, which speaks in favour of cash.”~ Meira Hot, Social Democrats coalition

Pushback of the Week, December 21, 2025

In our December 10 story on “The Top Cash Acceptance Laws of 2025,” one of the countries we highlighted was Slovenia, which passed a constitutional amendment to protect cash as legal tender on December 1.

The National Assembly passed the amendment into law in a unanimous cross-partisan vote, though it was not legislators but Slovenian citizens who got the cash ball rolling with a social media campaign and grassroots petition in 2023. The government initially opposed the initiative, stating that it would prefer to defer to the EU, but the 56,000 petition signatures in favor of a constitutional amendment forced legislators’ hand.

by Simplicius

What do you know? Today in court the Justice Department officially dropped the fake claim that Maduro was ringleader of the fictitious ‘Cartel of the Suns’, which never existed. The theater is not required anymore, you see, now that he’s captured! Convenient how that works, no?

The Justice Department has backed off a dubious claim about President Nicolás Maduro that the Trump administration promoted last year in laying the groundwork to remove him from power in Venezuela: accusing him of leading a drug cartel called Cartel de los Soles.

Can this administration and Justice Department in particular stoop any lower? After their Epstein docs “shell games” it was hard to believe that they could or would.

That’s all not to mention the fact that the indictment itself now strikes a bit different compared to the accusations levied against Maduro in lead up to his capture, which were used to build him up as the world’s greatest crime boss:

by Alix Mayer

BREAKING — January 5, 2026 — Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a dramatic revision of its recommended childhood immunization schedule, removing recommendations for targeted infections by about one-third – from 17 infections down to 11.

Since vaccines typically require multiple doses, the dose reduction is even more dramatic – cutting vaccine doses in half. In early 2025, the CDC-recommended schedule included about 90 doses by age 18, compared to about 44 doses under the new guidelines.

California, on the other hand, passed legislation in 2025 (AB144) locking our recommended children’s vaccine schedule to the CDC’s January 2025 schedule with 17 vaccines, and about 90 doses. This is a California-only full vaccination schedule.

A third version of a recommended vaccine schedule is California’s required school vaccine schedule – it is a subset of 10 vaccines with more than 30 doses, as explained below.

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. The Defender

The federal government will stop paying physicians based on the number of patients they vaccinate, and is urging state health agencies to stop using similar financial incentives.

In a Dec. 30, 2025, memo to state health officials, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) said it “does not tie payment to performance on immunization quality measures in Medicaid and CHIP [Childhood Health Insurance Program] at the federal level.”

Under the new policies, CMS will no longer require states to report how many children are vaccinated, but states may continue to voluntarily provide the data.

CMS stated it will explore options to more strongly encourage informed consent before vaccination and “will also explore how religious exemptions for vaccinations can be accounted for in the data and the subsequent measures.”

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

For several years now, clinicians, pathologists, and independent researchers have been documenting turbo cancers following COVID-19 vaccination: sudden relapses, explosive disease acceleration, rare malignancies appearing out of nowhere, and tumors localizing to injection sites or draining lymph nodes. These signals have been visible for some time — but deliberately fragmented, dismissed as coincidence, or buried under claims that “case reports don’t count.”

That excuse has now completely collapsed.

A newly published peer-reviewed systematic review in Oncotarget — authored by Charlotte Kuperwasser, PhD, and Wafik S. El-Deiry, MD, PhD — is the first to formally assemble and analyze the entire published literature on cancer temporally associated with COVID-19 vaccination and SARS-CoV-2 infection.

by Science News

Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania and the University of Michigan have built the smallest fully programmable autonomous robots ever created. These microscopic machines can swim through liquid, sense their surroundings, respond on their own, operate for months at a time, and cost about one penny each to produce.

Each robot is barely visible without magnification, measuring roughly 200 by 300 by 50 micrometers. That makes them smaller than a grain of salt. Because they function at the same scale as many living microorganisms, the robots could one day help doctors monitor individual cells or assist engineers in assembling tiny devices used in advanced manufacturing.

Powered entirely by light, the robots contain microscopic computers that allow them to follow programmed paths, detect local temperature changes, and adjust their movement in response.

By Chimnonso Onyekwelu, The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

By the year 2030, more than 40% of adults in the U.K. are predicted to be obese, with the figure in the U.S. rising to nearly 50%. While these numbers are startling, projections also show that by this same time, the global population of obese adults will exceed one billion.

As the single biggest risk factor for Type 2 diabetes — and a major contributor to heart disease, stroke, certain cancers, as well as digestive, liver and kidney conditions — addressing obesity is critical for optimal health.

It was against this backdrop that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of liraglutide (Saxenda) in December 2014 as a weight-loss treatment was celebrated as a major milestone.

by Robert Rosenthal

Zionism has always relied on myths, distortions, and falsehoods to maintain support among Western audiences. ZBS (Zionist bullshit) has kept generations of Jewish Zionists and goyishe backers of that racist project thoroughly misinformed.

After two years of live‑streamed genocide on smartphones, we’ve seen what happens when Jews with open minds and hearts that Zionism hasn’t hardened finally confront the reality of that dishonest, racist, violent, and morally bankrupt movement: they tend to walk away. And once they leave, they rarely come back.

I was brought into Zionism at a young age, when I generally believed what authority figures told me. As a Baby Boom Jew, I didn’t have easy access to quality information about Palestine–Israel. We never heard Palestinian voices, and I don’t recall ever speaking with an anti-Zionist Jew. The story I received was entirely biased, one-sided, and, in retrospect, deeply offensive.

by Karen Kingston

January 5, 2026: I’m happy to share with you some good news! After an exhaustive review of childhood vaccine protocols from 20 other nations, the CDC has reduced the number of recommended doses from the childhood vaccine schedule from more than 80 doses to just 22 doses across 9 vaccines and 12 pathogens.

Some vaccines contain more than one pathogen, i.e. Measles Mumps Rubella (MMR).

Some vaccines have up to 4 recommended doses between 2-months and 17 years of age.

Per the HHS press release:

“President Trump directed us to examine how other developed nations protect their children and to take action if they are doing better,” Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said. “After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent. This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health.”

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Engaging in creative activities like music, dance, art, or gaming helps your brain stay up to seven years biologically younger than your actual age

Even short periods of creative learning, such as 30 hours of focused practice, improve brain function and reduce biological brain age by about three years

Creativity strengthens communication between brain regions responsible for attention, coordination, and problem-solving, helping maintain clarity and focus as you age

You don’t need to be an artist to benefit — everyday creative choices like journaling, cooking intuitively, or designing your space keep your brain flexible and resilient

Regular creative engagement supports better mood, stronger memory, and faster thinking, offering one of the simplest and most enjoyable ways to preserve long-term brain health

by Mises Wire • Llewellyn H. Rockwell Jr. • Memes by Etienne

Many libertarians hope that Donald Trump would favor many free market policies. The claim by these libertarians was that, aside from obvious exceptions like eminent domain and tariffs, he was basically sympathetic to the free market. Unfortunately, these hopes have not been fulfilled, and in this week’s article, I’ll try to show this. Before going ahead, though, I’d like to avert a possible misunderstanding. The issue we have to deal with is Trump’s policy, not whether he was a marginally more acceptable choice for president than his Democratic Party opponent, the “woke” Kamala Harris. Many people regarded her as a repellent figure; but, to reiterate, this isn’t our topic.

by Alex Berenson

Another slow news day, huh?

Contrary to what my critics like to think, I try not to weigh in just for the fun of it. (When I do, I often regret it later.) I prefer having expertise, new facts, or ideally both.

So I’ll skip writing about the arrest of Venezuela’s president Nicholas Maduro, except to note: in grabbing the leader of a nation of 30 million people so quickly, the American military has again proven its tactical brilliance. But what happens next is what will decide the success or failure of this strike. I don’t want to guess on that front.

Instead of speculation, here’s some news from Spanish researchers: contrary to what American health bureaucrats said for years to justify the increasingly insane mRNA “vaccine” experiment, Covid doesn’t kill kids.

—

(More facts, fewer guesses. For pennies a day.)

by Shawn Chen & Rio Yamat

CES is a huge opportunity annually for companies both large and small to parade products they plan to put on shelves this year.

Nvidia, AMD and Intel all had important chip and AI platform announcements on the first day of CES 2026, but all audiences wanted to see more of was Star Wars and Jensen Huang’s little robot buddies.

And as predicted, artificial intelligence was anchored in nearly everything as tech firms continue to look for AI products that will attract customers.

The biggest buzzword in the air at CES is “physical AI,” Nvidia’s term for AI models that are trained in a virtual environment using computer generated, “synthetic” data, then deployed as physical machines once they’ve mastered their purpose.

by Gergana Krasteva

An oil tanker linked to both Russia and Venezuela has been seized by US forces in the Atlantic.

The US European Command, headquartered in Germany, confirmed today the seizure of the Marinera for ‘violations of US sanctions’.

It said in a statement on X: ‘The vessel was seized in the North Atlantic pursuant to a warrant issued by a US federal court after being tracked by USCGC Munro.’

This comes as part of Donald Trump’s aggressive push to dictate oil flows in America’s backyard.

Marinera, formerly called Bella-1, is under US sanctions, and has spent at least two weeks attempting to evade a US blockade near Venezuela.

Ship-tracking data from MarineTraffic showed the tanker nearing Iceland’s exclusive economic zone today.

It holds such importance to the Kremlin that it deployed a submarine and other vessels to escort it across the Atlantic.

by James Li, Jimmy Dore Show, Hats Off, Global Inssight Journal and E. Michael Jones

Various commentators point out Israel’s link to the capture of Maduro from Venezuela. Zionist Billionaire Paul Singer bought Citgo and stands to make large profits from Venezuela’s oil supply. Max Blumenthal revealed that it will take years to rebuild Venezuela’s oil infrastructure. Exxon Mobil seeks to restore control over its oil fields. Elon Musk published fake AI videos of Venezuelans celebrating because Musk wants access to Venezuela’s lithium and other minerals.

James Li revealed that investor and Zionist supporter Paul Singer bought Citgo, the US subsidiary of Venezuela’s state run oil company, for $5.9 billion, and stands to benefit greatly from the capture of Venezuela. He said that American citizens’ money will be directed toward Zionist billionaires and corporations.

By Paul A. Philips

Starlink can be explained using two different descriptions.

The first description, the official glossy effrontery, describes it as a technologically innovative engineering civilian project: With its vast world-wide network of space satellites, Starlink is a revolutionary communications infrastructure designed to give digital equality, promising internet access to everyone even those living in the remotest areas, as it continues developing…

(Note: Notice the deliberate omission that it’s also used as a spying network in conjunction with other sinister technology).

Further, SpaceX’s Starlink with its CEO Elon Musk is touted as a visionary, having a revolutionary communications company boldly democratizing the skies, providing internet services to the public where governmental bodies have failed to duly deliver…

by Martin Armstrong

QUESTION: Marty, you have been silent on the rumors that the Fed is bailing out JP Morgan who they claim was short silver. If there is anyone who has been behind the curtain and confronted the banks, that is you. Would you please comment on this topic.

EL

ANSWER: JP Morgan is on our site. It is due for new highs in 2026. We do have a Panic Cycle in 2027. The real crisis appears to be 2027 into 2028. I am aware that everyone seems to be freaking out about the injections into the REPO market. The global recession will spread starting here in 2026 but accelerate in 2027 int0 2028.

The implication is that something is wrong. However, this is a complex issue and as always the linear analysis always seeks to reduce this to a single cause and effect – i.e. silver short. However, what I rarely ever hear anyone mention is the real Shadow Dollar System: Repo and FX Swaps, both form the True Pillars of Global Liquidity. The global financial system operates on two largely invisible markets that dwarf traditional banking in scale and systemic importance: the repurchase agreement (repo) market and the foreign exchange swap market. Together, these markets circulate tens of trillions of dollars daily, providing the essential liquidity that keeps the modern financial system functioning.

by Iain Davis

On the 20th December 2021 a group of concerned citizens presented evidence to the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) alleging “serious indictable offences arising from the manufacture, promotion, and administration of the COVID-19 vaccines.” As a consequence of Operation Talla, those allegations were not investigated by the MPS. Many similar allegations submitted to other police forces around the country were not investigated either, for the same reason.

The evidence given to the police, in December 2021, comprised of more than 400 victim, witness, qualified expert and industry whistleblower statements. The evidence provided included detailed scientific analyses and multiple documentary exhibits.

The concerned citizens were given the Crime Reference Number CRN-6029679/21 by the Metropolitan Police. Upon issuing the CRN the police were duty bound to investigate the allegation of criminality.

by Bronwyn Thompson

What was announced as a 2050 pipe dream by Kawasaki, the company’s hydrogen-powered, four-hooved, all-terrain robot horse vehicle Corleo is actually going into production and is now expected to be commercially available decades earlier – with the first model to debut in just four years.

We first wrote about this mountain-climbing monster in April last year, when it was merely a concept with some bad CGI video. But it seems Kawasaki is now getting serious about its futuristic mechanical quadruped, setting up a dedicated operation – known as the Safe Adventure Business Development Team – and aiming to have the robo-horse up and galloping for visitor use at Expo 2030 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Following that, the plan is to have the mobility vehicles on sale for consumers by 2035.

by newatlas.com

Sydney, Australia – 7 January 2026 — At CES 2026, BLUETTI unveiled Charger 2, the industry’s first unified car and solar smart energy hub, designed for modern touring, 4WD travel, RV road trips, overlanding, and off-grid adventures. The Charger 2 combines high-speed alternator charging with solar input in a single, intelligent system, delivering faster, smarter power for overlanders, van travelers, and anyone leading an on-the-road lifestyle.

From long-distance outback touring to coastal van life, Australian travelers rely on consistent power for fridges, lighting, and essential electronics. Yet traditional 12V cigarette-lighter charging can take over 10 hours to recharge a 1kWh battery, while current chargers let users choose between alternator charging while driving or solar charging while parked. This “either-or” approach wastes daylight hours and slows energy recovery.

by Tyler Durden

Upate (0710ET):

Shares of LoanDepot, Rocket Companies, and Opendoor Technologies surged in premarket trading after President Trump signaled plans to push Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae to purchase $200 billion in mortgage-backed securities, a move aimed at driving down mortgage rates and improving affordability ahead of the midterm election cycle.

If the QE-style program is implemented, it would represent a direct government intervention to lower lending costs, providing near-term relief to a housing market effectively paralyzed by years of high prices and elevated borrowing costs, producing some of the worst affordability conditions in a generation.

The prospect of lower rates could act as a positive tailwind for mortgage originators, realtors, and adjacent real estate services that have endured several years of depressed transaction volumes, with some realtors forced to return to their previous bartending jobs.

by ironcountynews.org

Statism does not merely corrupt good people after the fact. More dangerously, it selects for a particular type of person at the outset—and then reshapes everyone who remains inside it. This is not ideological speculation or partisan rhetoric. It is a pattern that repeats across centuries, cultures, flags, and slogans. Different regimes promise different futures, yet the outcomes are strikingly similar.

At its core, statism concentrates coercive power. Any system built on coercion—rather than consent—inevitably attracts those who are comfortable using force, distance, and enforcement as organizing principles. Once coercion becomes the foundation of legitimacy, persuasion no longer matters. Moral character becomes secondary. Compatibility with power replaces conscience as the primary filter.

Etienne Note: The inflation rate in the US is Waaay higher than 2.7%. Check out Shadow Stats or the Chapwood Index to understand the real inflation rate.

By Dorothy Neufeld

Global inflation averaged 4.2% in 2025, with many countries showing resilience in the face of historic U.S. tariffs.

In the U.S., inflation declined from 3% in 2024 to 2.7% in 2025.

Inflation was highest in Venezuela, at 269.9% for the year.

Global inflation fell moderately to 4.2% in 2025, in spite of U.S. tariffs hitting century highs.

For 2026, the IMF projects inflation to decline even further to 3.7% in 2026, even as tariff impacts continue to materialize. This is being driven by weak price growth in China and below-target inflation in many European countries.

This graphic shows inflation by country in 2025, based on data from the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook.

Below, we show the inflation rates of 191 countries and territories worldwide in 2025:

Venezuela faces the highest inflation on the planet, at 269.9% in 2025, and this is set to jump to 682% in 2026.

By Yasmin Khorram and Ruth Reader

In a first for the U.S., Utah is letting artificial intelligence — not a doctor — renew certain medical prescriptions. No human involved.

The state has launched a pilot program with health-tech startup Doctronic that allows an AI system to handle routine prescription renewals for patients with chronic conditions. The initiative, which kicked off quietly last month, is a high-stakes test of whether AI can safely take on one of health care’s most sensitive tasks and how far that could spread beyond one AI-friendly red state.

It also serves as an early check on how far policymakers and patients are willing to trust AI over trained doctors in decision-making. By inserting algorithms into one of medicine’s most fundamental relationships, Utah’s initiative could represent the first step in upending how care is delivered in the U.S.

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Aaron Day Announces Exploratory Committee for NH Senate Run

I usually don’t cover politics as a voluntaryist but I am adding this to libertarian Intentional Community Watch as part of our coverage of the Free State Project. Check out my article: New Hampshire’s Free State Project – How Freeing a Single State from “Government” Could Free Us All here: https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/new-hampshires-free-state-project

New Hampshire legislators are one step closer to loosening regulations on the state’s meat industry.

House Bill 396, which would permit the in-state sale of certain meat products processed at non-U.S. Department of Agriculture facilities, including cuts of beef and pork, passed the House, 214-119, on Wednesday.

Such sales would go against federal law, which calls for meat sold commercially in the United States to be inspected and approved by the USDA, or by a state agency partnered with the department. In New Hampshire, which does not have a state inspection program, meat for commercial sale must be processed at a USDA-approved facility with a federal inspector present during the slaughter.

There are four such USDA facilities in the state, but proponents of the bill said wait times for slaughter appointments are long and difficult to secure for small farmers. This bill, they said, was an important step to help those farms compete in the state’s meat market.

“We need to be cognizant that our consumers and our farmers want this. They don’t have to do it, but they want it, and it gives more security to our state by giving more options,” said Rep. Barbara Comtois, a Barnstead Republican and the bill’s prime sponsor.

The language is still being worked out, and the NH Senate will have to pass it

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of “Government” corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

