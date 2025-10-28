Dear Subscribers,

Short note today... I had a great conversation with South African political cartoonist Jeremy “Jerm” Nell on his podcast Jerm Warfare which is the top story this week. I am slamming and jamming on my upcoming book Voluntaryism- How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All... I had my most productive week in months... We are still trying to raise some duckets to finish that up... If you are a “heavy hitter” interested in making a big impact, I would be happy to set up a zoom to take you through what we have cooking...

Top Stories of the Week

Has “Government” Been the Biggest Scam in History?

In this conversation, Etienne de la Boetie2, an American author and advocate for voluntarism known for his critical views on government structures, discusses the concept of voluntarism and critiques the legitimacy and necessity of government. He argues that government is a scam that perpetuates crony capitalism and monopolises power, causing societal harm. The chat explores the role of media in shaping perceptions, the flaws of democracy, and the potential for a society without government. Practical steps for delegitimising government and the influence of banking on societal structures are also examined, culminating in a hopeful vision for a future based on voluntary interactions and REAL freedom.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

Stanford University Behavioral Psychologist Dr. BJ Fogg gave the tech companies the formula for screen addiction: B=M+A+T or Behavior = Motivation + Ability + Trigger. The science is called Persuasive Design - The Ability to Control Behavior through technology. A flash of color (Trigger) + A Simple Tap (Ability) + A burst of Rewards (Motivation) is the formula to hook a child’s brain.

Continue reading...

Henry Ford Birth Cohort: Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed, Reported Vaccinated Kids Had 453% More Neurodevelopmental Disorders — 57% Rendered Chronically Ill

Etienne Note: Because this issue is so incredibly important, I am going to rerun this video/story from last week’s Five Meme Friday. I hope you will make time to check it out and read my article exposing how the organized crime “government” has known that their “vaccines” have been causing neurological issues in kids since at least 2000.

A new documentary, An Inconvenient Study, which just won Best Film at the Malibu Film Festival, is shaking the vaccine industry to its very core.

The film centers on what may be the largest vaccinated vs. unvaccinated study ever conducted, tracking 18,468 children over a ten-year period within the Henry Ford Health System. According to the data, unvaccinated children were found to be significantly healthier than their vaccinated counterparts — a finding that challenges mainstream assumptions about vaccine safety and public health.

Here’s what the study revealed:

• Vaccinated children were 4.29 times more likely to have asthma.

• Three times higher risk for atopic diseases (like eczema).

• Nearly six times higher risk for autoimmune disorders — a category that includes over 80 different diseases.

• 5.5 times higher risk for neurodevelopmental disorders.

• 2.9 times more motor disabilities.

• 4.5 times more speech disorders.

• Three times more developmental delays.

• Six times more acute and chronic ear infections.

• In nearly 2,000 unvaccinated children, there were ZERO cases of ADHD, diabetes, behavioral problems, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, tics, or other psychological disorders.

• The study’s conclusion is devastating. It states: “[I]n contrast to our expectations, we found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold INCREASE in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition when compared to children unexposed to vaccination.”

BUT… the study was never published.

Why?

Continue Reading...

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Kim Iversen and UK Sun

Virginia Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein victim, reportedly committed suicide in April 2025 at the age of 41 following a car accident. Critics are skeptical that she took her own life. Her book, Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, was published posthumously. Giuffre was recruited from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club by Epstein. Americans want to know who in our government has been compromised in the massive blackmail scheme.

Continue reading

The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World

I am adding a new recurring feature to Five Meme Friday: The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World! A couple of weeks ago I did an article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? where I broke down WHY the monopoly media misrepresents the REAL political spectrum and what the actual political spectrum looks like in the US. That meme went viral so now I am duplicating it for other countries. Can you help? Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country OR suggest changes for a version we already have circulating.

“Daily News of The Week”

Etienne Note: We are being robbed, the country looted and the value stolen out of the currency. It smells like an engineered collapse where they are setting the country up for “The Great Taking” where they have changed the laws in all 50 states where the financial custodians (stockbrokers, pension managers, etc.) can KEEP your assets in a financial calamity. Are the organized crime bankers setting up a great collapse where they are going to try to hang on to both what they stole with fractional reserve dollars AND what they steal in a collapse?

by Nick Lichtenberg

The U.S. national debt has surged past $38 trillion, according to the U.S. Treasury Department, just two months after surpassing previous forecasts to reach $37 trillion in August. This means the federal debt rose by $1 trillion in a little over two months, which the Peter G. Peterson Foundation calculates is the fastest rate of growth outside the pandemic.

Continue reading

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

A Florida lawmaker wants to legally require medical examiners to report recent vaccinations in all cases involving the sudden death of an infant, child or young adult.

Florida Sen. Ileana Garcia on Tuesday introduced Senate Bill 188, which would amend existing Florida law by expanding the responsibilities of medical examiners when completing autopsies for sudden deaths, particularly in young people.

If passed, the bill will require examiners to review and document the deceased child’s immunization and medical records and report all vaccines or “emergency countermeasures” administered 90 days before death to the national Sudden Unexpected Infant Death (SUID) and Sudden Death in the Young (SDY) Case Registry, following protocols established by national health agencies.

Continue reading

by mishtalk.com

The Freddie Mac average 30-year mortgage rate peaked at 7.62 percent in October of 2023. The NAHB traffic index was 26.

The traffic index is now 25 despite builder incentives and a 1.32 percentage point drop in mortgage rates.

NAHB Wells Fargo Housing Market Index

Please consider the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) for October 2025.

Each month, the HMI depicts overall builder sentiment toward housing market conditions on a scale ranging between 0 and 100. A higher reading (>50) is an indication that the majority of builders feel confident about the current and near-term outlook for housing. Lower readings signify less optimism among builders.

HMI Key Findings: October 2025

Current sales conditions increased four points to 38.

Sales expectations in the next six months jumped nine points to 54.

Continue reading

by Brian Wang

The Dark Eagle, Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW), is a road-mobile system capable of striking targets up to 1,700 miles away. Each battery has eight missiles on mobile trucks. This setup allows for quick deployment and fast strikes. The US Military is deploying the first missile battery.

The LRHW is a road-mobile and air-transportable weapon system, armed with missiles that can travel at speeds in excess of 3,800 miles per hour, with a reported range of 1,725 miles. It communicates with the Army’s command and control networks via the Advanced Field Artillery Tactical Data System.

The LRHW system consists of Army ground support equipment—one battery operations center (BOC), four transporter erector launchers, a BOC support vehicle and up to eight All-Up Rounds plus Canister. The LRHW leverages a Navy-designed missile (a two-stage booster and the Common Hypersonic Glide Body (CHGB)) packaged in an Army canister.The real difference with today’s hypersonic weapons is that they combine multiple features that in the aggregate make them very hard to shoot down. Speed, maneuverability (unpredictability) and flight at relatively low altitudes (as compared to ballistic missiles) make modern hypersonic weapons survivable and more likely to reach the intended target. Existing missile defenses have a very low chance of intercepting.

Continue reading

by Mises Wire•Dann E. Kroeger

That is where we are today. The Federal Reserve has used its tools to lock inflation into our lives for some time to come. For most citizens, our major challenge today is to fight the rise in prices for consumables that matter most to us: food, housing, clothing, and transportation.

Over the past 5 years, the government’s official measurement—the Consumer Price Index (CPI)—shows a cumulative increase of about 20 percent. A visit to the store by any consumer, however, tells a much different story. We see price jumps much more than the 20 percent CPI. It is common to see some items jump 30 percent or more, and that continues in 2025.

Frank Shostak, in his article “Inflation Is Not Price Increases. Inflation Causes Price Increases,” states, “Despite its popularity, the idea of a consumer price index (CPI) is flawed. It is based on the view that it is possible to establish an average of prices of goods and services, which is not possible.” The article continues, “Inflation is not caused by the actions of private citizens, but by the government: by an artificial expansion of the money supply required to support deficit spending.”

Continue reading

by J. David McSwane and Hannah Allam

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Aggression: Under President Donald Trump’s deportation mission, ICE officers are using force to detain and jail immigrants.

Impunity: The administration gutted guardrails and offices meant to rein in abusive actions.

Disappeared: Some families say they have no idea where their loved ones were jailed after immigration raids.

These highlights were written by the reporters and editors who worked on this story. Were they helpful?

When Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers stormed through Santa Ana, California, in June, panicked calls flooded into the city’s emergency response system.

Recordings of those calls, obtained by ProPublica, captured some of the terror residents felt as they watched masked men ambush people and force them into unmarked cars. In some cases, the men wore plain clothes and refused to identify themselves. There was no way to confirm whether they were immigration agents or imposters. In six of the calls to Santa Ana police, residents described what they were seeing as kidnappings.

Continue reading

by harmonyandprosperity.org

Theft and violence always reduce happiness, harmony, and prosperity. Always.

That’s a principle. Whenever we can repeatedly observe a cause and effect relationship in nature and state it as a testable formula, we have a principle. It’s like gravity. You can threaten to drop a bowling ball from the 20th story of a building, and before you do it, we can not only predict that it will fall to the ground but also tell you how fast the ball will fall.

Theft and violence always reduce happiness, harmony, and prosperity. Always.

Everyone is always pursuing happiness. Our actions are designed to make us happier.

Some actions are for immediate gratification, such as enjoying an ice cream cone, and some acts are for long-term gains, like going to college. Happier now or happier later, either way, we’re pursuing happiness.

Continue reading

by Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling

Immigration and Customs Enforcement will soon be tracking cell phone data.

The immigration law enforcement agency has bought access to an “all-in-one” surveillance tool that gives it updated location data from hundreds of millions of phones, according to ICE documents obtained by 404 Media. ICE reportedly prefers the service because it also peels information from social media accounts.

Redacted documents make reference to two products, both produced by the contractor Penlink. They are known as Tangles and WebLoc. Both were created by an Israeli company called Cobwebs, which merged into Penlink in 2023. ICE has reportedly spent upwards of $5 million for access to the software, Forbes reported last month.

Previous attempts to monitor consumers’ location data for immigration enforcement were found to be illegal. A sweeping records request by the ACLU in 2022 found that DHS had obtained more than 336,000 location data points across North America by scraping app user data on hundreds of millions of phones during Donald Trump’s first term.

Continue reading

by Dr. Sam Bailey

Alpha-gal syndrome is said to be a food allergy that develops after a tick bite, causing allergic reactions to red meat and other mammalian products. Dr. Sam Bailey explains the history and story behind this new ‘disease’ is really a tool for globalist agendas. According to experts, the ticks causing the disease have changed their patterns due to climate change. The World Economic Forum has been gaslighting us that consuming meat is endangering the planet due to climate change and claimed that beef alone was responsible for 25% of greenhouse emissions in 2010.

The disease started when some people reacted negatively to the cancer drug Cetuximab. Researcher Thomas Platts-Mills was researching why Cetuximab caused allergies in some when he was bitten by a tick and developed alpha-gal allergies himself. Dr. Sam commented that it was a remarkable coincidence that a researcher who was being paid by a pharmaceutical company would come up with this idea and then he himself was bitten by a tick.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Jan Jekielek and Lawrence Wilson via The Epoch Times,

Wikipedia, a popular online encyclopedia millions of people treat as an authoritative source of information, is systemically biased against conservative, religious, and other points of view, according to the site’s co-founder, Larry Sanger.

Larry Sanger, co-founder of Wikipedia and former philosophy professor, among stacks of reference books at a library in Columbus, Ohio, on March 26, 2007. Kiichiro Sato/AP Photo

Sanger, 57, who now heads the Knowledge Standards Foundation, believes Wikipedia can be salvaged either by a renewed emphasis on free speech within the organization or by a grassroots campaign to make diverse viewpoints heard.

Failing that, Sanger said, government intervention may be required to pierce the shell of anonymity that now protects Wikipedia’s editors from defamation lawsuits by public figures who believe the site portrays them unfairly.

Continue reading

by Zowe

CHAPTER 6

THE CODE FOR COVID-19 was announced as U07.1. 1 Code instructions for its use are an exception to the coding guidelines. U07.1 is a virus identifier code. Virus identifier codes are not permitted to be reported as a primary diagnosis. The intention for the U07.1 was as a primary diagnosis. The only other virus codes with that exception were those Dr. Fauci had been working on at the NIH: Zika and HIV.2 I found this anomaly suspicious. U07.1 also didn’t require any diagnostic testing, only the physician’s written statement. Reporting other diseases requires clinical documentation in addition to the physician’s statement.

When this code came out, hospitals had just been forcibly bankrupted. Bonuses were available for using the diagnosis code. All healthcare institutions enforced the same mandates and protocols, without exception. The public health officials that controlled the coding system were all working together, and it was clear to me that the coding system was designed to enable the manipulation of health statistics at the expense of patients’ lives.

Continue reading

By AFP - Agence France Presse

Artificial intelligence assistants such as ChatGPT made errors about half the time when asked about news events, according to a vast study by European public broadcasters released Wednesday.

The mistakes included confusing news with parody, getting dates wrong or simply inventing events.

The report by the European Broadcasting Union looked at four widely used assistants: OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot, Google’s Gemini, and Perplexity.

Overall, 45 percent of all AI answers had “at least one significant issue”, regardless of language or country of origin, the report said.

One out of every five answers “contained major accuracy issues, including hallucinated details and outdated information.”

Of the four assistants, “Gemini performed worst with significant issues in 76 percent of responses, more than double the other assistants, largely due to its poor sourcing performance”.

Continue reading

By Juby Babu and Krystal Hu

Atlas browser challenges Google’s Chrome dominance

Atlas offers AI features like content summarization and task automation

Analysts see ad competition risk

Oct 21 (Reuters) - OpenAI on Tuesday unveiled ChatGPT Atlas, a long-anticipated artificial intelligence-powered web browser built around its popular chatbot, in a direct challenge to Google Chrome’s dominance.

The launch marks OpenAI’s latest move to capitalize on 800 million weekly active ChatGPT users, as it expands into more aspects of users’ online lives by co

llecting data about consumers’ browser behavior. It could accelerate a broader shift toward AI-driven search, as users increasingly turn to conversational tools that synthesize information instead of relying on traditional keyword-based results from Google — intensifying competition between OpenAI and Google.

Continue reading

by Anthony Colpo

“Acetaminophen is one of the safest drugs around,” claims a September 25 Nature article, one of many written in the wake of the recent White House announcement linking the drug to autism1.

The Nature claim is nonsense. Far from being one of the safest drugs, acetaminophen is a leading cause of poisoning hospitalizations.

Also known as paracetamol, it is sold under numerous brand names, including Tylenol, Panadol, Excedrin, and, to the displeasure of yours truly, Calpol.

I just typed “acetaminophen toxicity” into PubMed; it returned 6,927 results.

By way of comparison, I also typed “ephedra toxicity” into the PubMed search field; it returned only 148 results.

Those of you whose squatted and benched your way through the 1990s will remember ephedra, a herb that contains ephedrine. Ephedra has a long history of use in traditional Chinese medicine, where it is known as Ma Huang. Ephedra has thermogenic and anorectic (appetite suppressant) properties, and its thermogenicity is enhanced when taken along with caffeine. Unlike most fat loss supplements, the ephedra+caffeine combo has proven itself effective in clinical trials2345.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Current treatments for heart disease fail to address root causes. Stents and bypass surgery only restore blood flow temporarily without tackling underlying endothelial dysfunction and inflammation driving heart disease

Despite their ability to lower cholesterol, statins have limitations. While these drugs lower LDL cholesterol by 25% to 35%, they don’t address oxidative damage or rebuild vessel health, leaving underlying inflammatory processes unchanged

Excess linoleic acid (LA) from vegetable oils fuels heart disease. Modern diets contain 7.2% LA, as opposed to 2.8% a century ago. This creates mitochondrial dysfunction and dangerous oxidized LDL cholesterol formation

Reducing LA intake shows measurable cardiovascular benefits. Limiting LA to under 5 grams daily reduces inflammatory markers like hsCRP by 15% and IL-6 by 10% within weeks

Continue reading

By Food Babe

There is something you urgently need to know. All of the progress we’ve made in in the last few months–with states passing laws that will soon ban and label harmful chemicals from our food–is now in serious jeopardy.

Big Food & Chemical corporations have been quietly orchestrating their next move behind the scenes…

And now they’ve made a big play.

They just launched a new group posing as a consumer-advocacy campaign for ingredient transparency, but its real goal is to block states from banning food additives. (1)

This name sure sounds nice on paper, which was very clever on their part – and goes hand in hand with their mission to pull the wool over the eyes of the American public and undo all of the grassroots work that we have been doing.

The goal of this group is to undermine all of the Governors who have bravely enacted state legislation to get chemicals out of our food.

Continue reading

by Thomas Eddlem

In the 2006 Mike Judge movie Idiocracy, the dumbed-down human population five-hundred years into the future have replaced water in drinking fountains with the salty sports drink “Brawndo,” and have even begun to water farm crops with Brawndo. Facing a nationwide famine as a result of repeatedly salting the crop fields, time-traveling twenty-first century slacker Joe Bauers suggests that the future-world dimwits use water for the crops rather than Brawndo. “But Brawndo’s got what plants crave,” the dimwitted White House advisors reply, echoing the official corporate marketing line repeatedly, “It’s got electrolytes.”

The movie is a warning about the dangers of blindly accepting the official propaganda line, not thinking critically, and not doing any of your own research. And I can’t help but see this movie scene every time someone tells me that lower interest rates stimulate the economy. “But lower interest rates have got what the economy craves,” they say. “It’s got stimulus.”

Continue reading

By Reinette Senum

It has finally arrived: The dreaded Digital ID. It has already been rolled out in various forms throughout 140 countries and is fast approaching U.S. shores.



On October 13th, 2025, our very own California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a law dubbed the Digital Age Assurance Act, AB 1043.

If Newsom and California lawmakers have their way, the law will take effect on January 1, 2027, requiring people setting up new smartphones, tablets, and computers to provide their age or birthdate. Device and app makers must sort users into age brackets and provide these details to app developers, who will be held responsible for compliance. For older devices and software set up before 2027, there’s a grace period until July 1, 2027, for compliance to fully ramp up.

CALIFORNIA PUSHBACK

Although this law drew full support from tech giants like Google, Meta, OpenAI, and Snap -- who I’m sure are smacking their digital lips over this one -- it has spurred significant pushback from other arenas. Major Hollywood studios, including Amazon and Netflix, lobbied against AB 1043, arguing that device-based age verification could cause confusion when multiple family members share profiles, thus potentially undermining user experience and privacy.

Continue reading

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new peer-reviewed paper from Taipei Medical University has reported that 91% of Moderna mRNA-1273 recipients developed cardiovascular side effects during the observation period—within one week of receiving the Moderna mRNA-1273 vaccine.

Using advanced spectral pulse-wave analysis, the researchers detected statistically significant post-vaccine changes in arterial pulse amplitude and phase — patterns consistent with arterial dysfunction and increased vascular stiffness.

These were objective, quantifiable changes in how the arteries function — the same alterations seen in hypertension, reduced vascular elasticity, and early endothelial stress.

The study measured the radial pulse wave — the tiny pressure wave your heartbeat sends through your arteries — in 203 adults before and after Moderna vaccination.

Continue reading

by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

One of the largest Medicaid health plans in the U.S. is paying low-income parents hundreds of dollars in gift cards to vaccinate their children, an investigation by The Defender found.

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) — which serves about 1.6 million people in Southern California — gives parents a $200 gift card when their baby receives a flu shot and the rotavirus series of shots by age 1, according to its 2025 Medi-Cal Member Incentive FAQs sent to all of IEHP’s general practitioners, family practitioners and pediatricians.

IEHP also gives a $50 gift card when a 12- or 13-year-old receives the first dose of the HPV vaccine, and an additional $150 gift card if the pre-teen completes the two- or three-dose series by age 13.

Continue reading

by Amber Baker

On July 28, 2025, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. said he planned to overhaul the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP. In September, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced it may add certain symptoms of autism to the official list of vaccine side effects eligible for compensation.1

The VICP was established by Congress under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) as an alternative to bringing a lawsuit against DPT, MMR and polio vaccine manufacturers to protect the childhood vaccine supply in the U.S. after manufacturers threatened to leave the country with no childhood vaccines unless they were shielded for all vaccine injury lawsuits. Although in 1986 Congress gave the vaccine companies partial liability protection for failure to warn (a legal responsibility taken over by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) through publication of Vaccine Information Statements (VIS), Congress did not give vaccine companies a liability shield for product design defect—failure to make a vaccine less reactive. In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that vaccine manufacturers should not be held liable for product design defect in the manufacture of vaccines licensed by the government.

Continue reading

By Food Babe

As you probably know by now, I don’t have any diet related dogmas (except avoiding industrial chemicals, pesticides, toxins and other additives in food), but I do follow my body’s intuition and listen to it very closely when deciding what to eat. I have noticed not eating dairy products on a daily basis has improved the way my body looks and feels tremendously. I used to be one of those gals that SWORE by greek yogurt for snack time… and now I can’t even think of having that stuff. My skin is brighter and less sensitive, my stomach feels flatter and my general energy soars when I pay attention to the amount of dairy products in my diet. But, if there’s one thing that gets me off my routine – it’s ice cream! I love it! And that’s why I’m always looking for ways to enjoy dairy free desserts and it’s why I created this recipe so I can enjoy ice cream all the time without sacrificing how I feel, the way I look or my energy level.

Continue reading

By Jess Cockerill

The toxic bite of a Gila monster can kill a human, but a specific ingredient in the cocktail of the lizard’s venom is the reason we have glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1) agonists like Ozempic and Wegovy.

At the end of the 20th century, endocrinologist Daniel Drucker was looking for a hormone similar enough to the human gut’s GLP-1, which would have similar appetite-suppressing and blood sugar-regulating qualities, without being broken down by the human body so quickly.

Drucker had read about the work of endocrinologist John Eng, gastroenterologist Jean-Pierre Raufman and biochemist John Pisano, who had sequenced the proteins in Gila monster (Heloderma suspectum) venom and found two that looked like human GLP-1.

Drucker and his team from the University of Toronto acquired a Gila monster from the Utah Zoo’s breeding program to dissect for further research. This work confirmed that the lizard species’ unique genes produce a protein, Exendin-4, that fit the bill, mimicking GLP-1 while hanging round in the human body for far longer.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

There’s new science out on creatine monohydrate that reveals it’s way more than just a performance enhancer for athletes. In fact, it’s pretty amazing for a wide variety of applications throughout all stages of life. If you already take creatine, you know it’s great for increasing muscle strength, size and performance. But did you know it even helps maintain lean tissue strength without exercise? It’s also powerful when it comes to cognition and memory - including early-stage Alzheimer’s and sleep-deprived college students.

The new studies (linked directly below) found Creatine to:

Support muscle and function even without exercise. In studies of older adults and immobilized limbs, creatine users maintained more lean tissue and strength than non-users. One trial found older adults taking creatine for 32 weeks preserved leg-press and chest-press strength despite periods of reduced activity.

Continue reading

by NextBigFuture

EXEC Summary

SpaceX’s $17 billion acquisition of EchoStar’s AWS-4 and H-block spectrum enables broadband DTC (direct to cellphone) with 20x throughput over prior low-band spectrum from T-mobile.

This mid-band S-spectrum offers excellent propagation characteristics but phones will need new chips to work with the spectrum band.

The phones will have new chips to support the specific bands, antenna changes and better power management.

DTC is an emerging service and we are going from it barely works in 2025 to a mature mostly 4G service in 2028. In 2025, SpaceX Starlink is the only continuous coverage service with basic texting, voice and low speed data service. All providers will build out coverage and reliability in 2026. I am projecting the DTC transition to 4G speed and services as satellites and satellite optimized phones are deployed in 2026-2028.

Continue reading

Upcoming Liberty Events

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

CHD 2025 Conference – November 7th-9th – Austin, TX



Freedom Under Natural Law Conference – February 21st & 22nd 2026, On-line

Bitchill is a week-long retreat in Próspera, Roatán, taking place November 18–25, designed for Bitcoiners, entrepreneurs, and free spirits who value freedom and community. Instead of formal talks, it focuses on networking, collaboration, and recreation in a relaxed Caribbean setting. Organized by Tomek K., who will also speak at this year’s Free Cities Conference, attendees can enjoy a 12% discount using the code FREECITIES when booking.

Find out about Bitchill here.

DubFX, Woodnote, and Grant “Prezence” Ellman are going to be touring Europe Sept-December. Get all the details on the new tour, the new album: Open Secret Society (see below), and why DubFX is boycotting SPOTIFY:

https://dubfx.com

Memes Bonanza

We all know the State of Texas is huge. Most don’t know about the TEX-A-PLEX. Do you? It will blow your mind!!!!



Texas is also the State with the largest number of Hispanics, particularly of Mexican origin, Latino and Latino men and women who have made the State transcend

Also remember that before it was Mexican territory of brave men and women as until this time and moment... Blessings to all our Brothers and Sisters of Texas Baylor is the only university, in existence today that was founded when we were the republic of Texas!

🐄🐄🐄 The triangular region framed in by the cities of Austin, Dallas–Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio is experiencing a wave of growth of historic proportions more than anywhere in the world.

⚡️ In 2020, the population of the Texas Triangle reached nearly 21 million.

💥 the Texas Triangle contains five of the 20 largest cities in the U.S., and was home to more than 70% of all Texans: City of Dallas, City of Fort Worth, City of Austin, City of Houston and City of San Antonio

🛫The Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) is bigger than all of Manhattan.

🏞️The The University of Texas at Austin is the third largest land owner in the United States.

🌮San Antonio is bigger than New York City and Detroit combined.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👩‍👩‍👧‍👦Houston has a bigger population than Colorado and 34 other states.

🏢Four of the top ten metro statistical areas are in Texas.

🔥 The Texas economy is on fire. The state added 660,000 new jobs last year – more jobs than any other, and twice the number of new jobs compared to its historical average. With Dallas by far leading the growth.

📆 50,000 jobs a month, I mean, that’s almost 2,000 jobs a day every day of the week for an entire year.

❌No state income tax

✅The Tex-a-plex is home to over 50 Fortune 500 companies. And has more Fortune 1000 companies than any other state.

💰 At 2.4 TRILLION, Texas is ranked as the 9th largest economy among nations of the world by GDP, ahead of Canada, South Korea, Russia, and Australia.

🚢Texas is the largest exporter of goods in the United States

💵Dallas is home to the fourth most BILLIONAIRES in the world.

💡Houston has more than 5,000 energy related firms and is the energy capital of the world.

🩻The Texas Medical Center is the largest in the world located in Houston.

🎁25% of ALL retail space in the United States is in Texas.

🎼🎹Austin is the live music capital of the world. South By Southwest Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater (ACL Live)

🤽‍♀️⛹️‍♀️🏌🏻The are 12 professional sports teams in the Tex-A-Plex.

📘📗📕 You can further your education in the great state of Texas at any one of the 159 universities and colleges in order to prepare yourself for a successful and prosperous career. Including 6 medical schools.

Texas A&M University has an enrollment of 74,829 the largest

student body in the United States

Truth Music of the Week

Early Bird Blood - Live at the Porcupine Freedom Festival

This week’s truth music is a freedom artist but the song isn’t truth related... just amazing… My fiancée Julie and I stumbled across Brendan playing around a small campfire for less than 8 people at PorcFest... We stayed and hung out after hearing him play this song... Brenden Daniel also wrote an AMAZING Song about my book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! You can check it out HERE. Wait for it.. Wait for it…

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Etienne Note: We have rebranded our Free State Project Corner section in Five Meme Friday to: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup to cover other projects including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho,

Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Eric Brakey, the executive director of the Free State Project, got to speak at the Hollis, NH Town Republican Committee Meeting to a packed house of 50ish. I think this is important because FREEDOM is building a political coalition in New Hampshire. I think Eric should alternate between Republican and Democrat events to keep it non-partisan!

Another positive sign... the FSP’s Political Leadership Workshop is SOLD OUT! Missed out on tickets? Email pedro@fsp.org to join the waiting list—if enough of you are interested, they will secure a larger venue to make room for more!

https://freecitiesconference.com

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of “Government” corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider “Going Paid” on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of “Government” in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise “Government” and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our “Everything Bundle” - The Sampler of Liberty!

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is now IN-STOCK and shipping from our distribution center. Order OR get a free teaser copy where you can see a list of all 25 techniques and the Table of Contents at https://SeeTheCage.com/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!

Five Meme Friday is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.