Dear Subscribers,

Happy New Year!

Julie and I got the seasonal detox that many call “the flu” after several days of dinners and drinks with her family and friends in Chicago... I call it Affluenza... (Root word: Affluent) It has been my first time being sick in over a decade... I forgot what it was like... I slept for two days straight (24th & 25th) and am still recovering... Since I (and Julie) didn’t eat during the worst of it, we decided to keep going with a water fast so we haven’t had any food since the 23rd.. Not really hungry... occasionally... but for the most part we have a hot tea with fresh squeezed lemons, honey or maple syrup, and cayenne or cinnamon a couple of times a day... I’m down 15 pounds and feel great! It’s such a superb way to clean up the system after the feasting and celebrations of the holidays! I’ll probably go another couple of days and break it over the weekend with some guacamole to begin to bring my digestive system back on-line so I can be frosty by next Monday.

Thanks again to everyone who supported our work in 2025! We simply couldn’t do it without our friends and supporters! The top story is an update I gave to the Corbett Report with more details.

https://artofliberty.org/sponsorship-program/

Top Stories of the Week

The Art of Liberty Foundation Updates the Corbett Report in the Solutions Watch 2025 Year in Review

Folks Are Using Our Books and Liberators to Widely Expose the Organized Crime “Government” and It is Starting to Pick Up Steam!

James Corbett invited us to present an update on what has been happening at the Art of Liberty Foundation since our July 30th, 2025, appearance on #SolutionsWatch for Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques that the Few Use to Control the Many. Our update starts at 1:10:04.

The basics of the summary are that after appearing on the show, Corbett Report “Corbett-eers” responded by buying 500+ books that we shipped to over 20 countries.

Even more exciting was that we received offers to translate the book into various languages, including from Spanish political activist Josefina Fraile, who helped organize other translators in Greece and Spain. Josefina also translated the most important book in the world right now, The Great Taking by David Rogers Webb into Spanish as well.

We are finalizing two Spanish translations for Latin American Spanish and the Castilian Spanish of Josefina’s native Spain, and we should send them to the printer next week! We have Greek, German, and French translations in the pipeline. but wait... there is even more!

Continue Reading

Videos of the Week

by Allison Gill

The segment apparently aired on Canada’s Global TV app and was shared by this Bluesky user jasonparis.bsky.social. You can watch the entire segment below! Please share widely!

Bari Weiss at CBS claims this segment was spiked for editorial reasons and not political reasons, however, there are portions of this video that would indicate otherwise.

Continue reading...

You won’t believe this scam. A contractor used AI to edit a photo of a job site to make it look finished so he could get paid. Real estate investors: Stop accepting photos as proof of work! Demand live video.

Continue reading

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Tyler Durden

Update:

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem confirmed that the U.S. Coast Guard, with support from the Department of War, has seized another oil tanker that was last docked in Venezuela.

“The United States will continue to pursue the illicit movement of sanctioned oil used to fund narco-terrorism in the region. We will find you, and we will stop you,” Noem wrote in a post on X.

Reuters reported earlier about the operation.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Diyar Guldogan

WASHINGTON

US F-35 fighter jets were mission-ready roughly half the time in 2024 because of maintenance issues with Lockheed Martin, a Pentagon watchdog said in a report.

The report, from the Defense Department’s Office of the Inspector General issued on Dec. 19, said the Defense Department did not adequately oversee contractor performance on the June 2024 air vehicle sustainment contract.

“Although the F‑35 JPO (Joint Program Office) monitored Lockheed Martin’s performance, it did not always hold Lockheed Martin accountable for poor performance related to F‑35 sustainment.

Continue reading

The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World

Etienne Note: I have some folks who have promised me some new countries but they did’t get their homework to me before we went to publication. Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country

I am adding a new recurring feature to Five Meme Friday: The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World! A couple of weeks ago I did an article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? where I broke down WHY the monopoly media misrepresents the REAL political spectrum and what the actual political spectrum looks like in the US. That meme went viral so now I am duplicating it for other countries.

Can you help? Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country OR suggest changes for a version we already have circulating. Donate to support this project at ArtOfLiberty.org/sponsorship-program/

The REAL Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

Shift the Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

“Daily News of The Week”

Brenda “Granny” Smith has been a renegade midwife for over 30 years, defying “authorities” to attend home births denied by state licensure. She has three grown sons, numerous grandchildren, and a bevy of other children who call her “Granny.”

She and her husband, Shawn, had moved to Mexico to “retire”.

Shawn is having serious health issues...

He has an enlarged heart with severe aortic stenosis, and his cardiologist is recommending a procedure called TAVI - Trans-aortic valve implant - to remedy the blockage. The alternative would be open-heart surgery, which would be much riskier, and require a much longer recovery period.

Medicare and supplemental insurance are balking. They may eventually cover it, since it is urgent care, but for now we will need to come up with the entire $30,000 to pay up front.

Continue reading

by Juan Galt

On December 18th, days before Christmas, Keonne Rodriguez, co-founder of the Bitcoin Samourai Wallet, will have to surrender to prison. His crime? Creating a software tool that gave Bitcoin users comparable privacy to that which banks are expected to provide. Samourai Wallet, the brand and technology stack built by Rodriguez and William Lonergan Hill, was shut down by the U.S. Government in April 2024 on a variety of charges, including money laundering, but only one charge stuck after a high-profile trial, the weakest charge of all, “unlicensed money transmission”.



What does it mean to transmit money? According to prosecutors, custodial control over user funds is no longer a requirement to need an MSB license; “a USB cable transfers data from one device to another, and a frying pan transfers heat from a stove to the contents of the pan, although neither situation involves exercising ‘control’ over what is being transferred.” If the DoJ can indict a frying pan, then USB manufacturers better lawyer up!

Continue reading

by Emma Crabtree

BIZARRE footage shows the moment driver less vehicles stalled in the middle of the road during a power outage, leaving passengers stranded.

Autonomous vehicle service Waymo was forced to suspend operations in San Francisco for safety when almost a third of the city was left without power on Saturday night.

As the power outage plunged areas of the tech capital into darkness, traffic signals failed and the driverless vehicles abruptly shut down, causing traffic jams throughout the city.

“We have temporarily suspended our ride-hailing services in the San Francisco Bay Area due to the widespread power outage,” Suzanne Philion, a Waymo spokesperson told The U.S. Sun.

“Our teams are working diligently and in close coordination with city officials to monitor infrastructure stability, and we are hopeful to bring our services back online soon.”

Continue reading

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Finally, we declare a major victory against the Academic Journal Cartel and their PubPeer Mob enforcement apparatus.

Earlier this year, our landmark study—“Synthetic mRNA Vaccines and Transcriptomic Dysregulation: Evidence from New-Onset Adverse Events and Cancers Post-Vaccination”— became one of the most-read and most-downloaded preprints in the world.

Shortly thereafter, it was abruptly withdrawn by MDPI for a vague and unexplained reason:

It was also wiped from ResearchGate, leaving no trace of this important study behind.

We identified that this unethical removal was likely the result of coordinated Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex pressure and PubPeer mob attacks, intended to shield the deadly mRNA platform.

Their efforts have failed miserably.

Now, our landmark study — Synthetic messenger RNA vaccines and transcriptomic dysregulation: Evidence from new-onset adverse events and cancers post-vaccination — documenting severe, long-lasting transcriptomic disruption following COVID-19 mRNA injections has been officially peer-reviewed and published in the World Journal of Experimental Medicine, a PubMed.gov indexed journal.

Continue reading

by Corbett

Welcome to New World Next Year, the annual wrap up of the New World Next Week video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. What was the story of 2025? What will be the trend for 2026? Grab your Christmas sweaters and hot chocolate and find out!

Continue reading

By Ben Coxworth

It’s ironic … in order for farmers to know if their fruit is ripe, they regularly have to pick and analyze pieces of that fruit, reducing their yields. Utilizing a new technique, however, they could soon leave all the fruit intact, analyzing the leaves beside it instead.

The process is currently being developed by scientists at Spain’s Universitat Rovira i Virgili, and was tested over the course of 11 weeks on 12 nectarine trees in a commercial orchard.

In its present form, the technology utilizes two spectrometers to perform near-infrared and mid-infrared scans of the top surfaces and undersides of leaves immediately adjacent to the fruits. The manner in which the leaves absorb or reflect light emitted by each spectrometer reliably indicates the current ripeness of the fruit.

“The leaves undergo physiological and biochemical changes as the fruit ripens, due to the direct connection between the metabolism of the leaves and that of the fruit,” says team member Dr. Daniel Schorn. “These changes are reflected in their spectral fingerprint.”

Continue reading

Etienne Note: The organized crime banksters were spending so much money to divide and conquer that milllions were being siphoned off by the lower level criminals involved in the scheme.

By Marty Vergel Baes

The former leader of Black Lives Matter Oklahoma City has been federally indicted for allegedly diverting more than £2.5 million ($3.15 million) in donations into a personal slush fund used to purchase property and finance a lavish lifestyle.

The case against Tashella Sheri Amore Dickerson, 52, details a multi-year scheme in which bail funds intended for protesters were allegedly siphoned into private accounts, sending shockwaves through the activist community and raising urgent questions about financial oversight in decentralised social movements.

Dickerson, 52, was charged with 20 counts of wire fraud and five counts of money laundering by a federal grand jury in Oklahoma City. As outlined in the US Department of Justice announcement, the alleged scheme unfolded between June 2020 and October 2025, spanning the height of fundraising efforts following the 2020 racial justice protests.

Continue reading

by Edward Slavsquat

The commercial enterprise that controls Russians’ biometric data has introduced new ways to use your face as a form of ID, resulting in unprecedented levels of safety and convenience in the Russian Federation. Russians young and old are already reaping the benefits of their country’s “digital transformation”—including very, very young Russians.

The Russian government is working on amending federal legislation to allow schools across the country to monitor and identify students using biometrics, Kommersant reported on December 3. Plans for a standardized “biometric turnstile system” for Russian schools are already being tested in Tatarstan.

Authorities have stressed that schools will be able to choose whether or not to switch to biometric identification, adding that parents must first consent before their childrens’ faces are scanned and entered into Russia’s Unified Biometric System (UBS).

Continue reading

by Peter Chappell, Tom Witherow, George Grylls, Washington Correspondent, Andrea Blanco, US Reporter

Thousands more documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein have been released

Ghislaine Maxwell sought to procure “intelligent, pretty and fun” women “from good families” for her friend “Andrew”

The files relate to federal investigations into Epstein’s sex-trafficking operations in Florida and New York. Inclusion in the files is no indication of wrongdoing

The Department of Justice said the files included “untrue and sensationalist claims” about President Trump

Listen to live updates through the day on Times Radio

The FBI filed a formal request in 2020 to interview Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor about his links to a second millionaire sex offender.

Investigators in the US wanted to interrogate the then-prince’s ties to the Canadian fashion tycoon Peter Nygard, 84, who has been accused of raping girls as young as 14 in a group action civil case.

Continue reading

By Jay Kakade

Tattoos have gained widespread popularity, with nearly one in three Americans having at least one. But beneath the colorful designs lurks a hidden journey. According to a new study, tattoo ink doesn’t stay in the skin; it travels and accumulates in the lymph nodes, potentially causing lifelong changes to the immune system. The findings offer no conclusion as to whether these changes are positive or negative, but suggest that pigment retention in lymph nodes can persistently alter local immunity.

“Tattoos are not only a cosmetic treatment, but they are also associated with some important problems like the presence of some inflammation in the immune system, which we need further study [of] in the future,” the first author of the study, Santiago F. Gonzalez, told New Atlas.

A complex admixture of the ink that is insoluble in bodily fluids grants durability to tattoos. While previous studies have linked tattoo ink ingredients to various health issues, research on the interaction of ink components with the immune response is scarce. To evaluate how tattooing affects the immune response, Santiago and his colleagues set up a mouse model.

Continue reading

By Stefan Ionescu

It’s hard not to think of ‘T800’ without “The Terminator“ and “Skynet” coming to mind. However, EngineAI has created a robot with that exact name. This isn’t Hollywood science fiction; it’s an acrobatic, combat-ready machine that will soon be mass-produced for industrial applications, and is backed by a billion yuan in financing.

EngineAI, a Shenzhen-based robotics company founded in 2023, has recently become the talk of the robotics industry, thanks to the T800’s tagline “Born to subvert.” Indeed, the robot’s demo showcased a high degree of mobility, as it demonstrated its ability to perform high-flying kicks and kung fu moves with ease. The machine could even spar with humans.

EngineAI T800: Born to Disrupt! #EngineAI #robotics #newtechnology #newproduct

In fact, the demo looked so slick that the company had to release a behind-the-scenes video to counter online allegations that the demo was created using CGI. Even the EngineAI CEO, Zhao Tongyang – a veteran in the robotics field – posted an Instagram video where the T800 kicked him across the room. Extraordinary commitment to his product!

Continue reading

by The Drey Dossier

The subtitle of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! is: How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government”, Media and Academia. This short video by Greg Reese breaks down the inter-generational family and hidden curriculum of Netflix while only touch on a few of the propaganda techniques. Other techniques include the “government” is legitimate, the “government” is always saving the day, product placement of the American flag at moments of high positive emotion (anchoring), and other propaganda crimes. Get the full story at Government-Scam.com

Continue reading

By Abhimanyu Ghoshal

Micro RGB for TVs is a thing now, and it promises to be the next major display tech for home entertainment. We’ve already seen a couple of models from the likes of Samsung and Hisense, and it looks like more brands are getting in on the action next year. Whether it should feature in your checklist while shopping for a TV in 2026 depends largely on whether you’re really an early adopter, and if money is no object.

Let’s quickly go over what Micro RGB technology is all about first. A conventional backlit LCD TV uses an array of white or blue LEDs to shine through an LCD panel and color filters to illuminate pixels on its screen. That’s great, and it’s worked for several years now. But this isn’t without its compromises on brightness, vibrance, contrast, and color accuracy.

With Micro RGB, you’ve got microscopic individual LEDs – measuring just tens of microns in size – that each shine in primary colors. They’re something like four times smaller than those used in mini-LED TVs, which are today’s top-of-the-line category.

Continue reading

By David Szondy

Boeing subsidiary Wisk Aero’s Generation 6 eVTOL aircraft has completed its historic maiden flight. On December 16, 2025 at 12:26 pm PST, the autonomous passenger carrier lifted off from the Wisk flight test facility at Hollister, California.

First flights of eVTOLs are so common these days that they’re about as newsworthy as the announcement of a new flavor of potato chip. However, the Wisk flight is different because it is a Gen-6 certification model that’s claimed to be the first-ever candidate for FAA type certification of an autonomous, passenger-carrying eVTOL in the United States.

Wisk has been developing its eVTOL for over a decade, with five previous iterations – each one signifying a distinct generation of development from proof-of-concept to pre-production prototype for FAA certification.

Continue reading

by Raw Egg Nationalist

Americans using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in some states will be prohibited from purchasing certain kinds of junk food.

Beginning in January, 18 states will restrict the purchase of certain foods.

The ban is being carried out under the aegis of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. Participating states have had to submit a waiver to the Department of Agriculture (USDA), which oversees SNAP.

Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah, and West Virginia will implement purchase restrictions on 1 January, 2026. Idaho, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Texas, Virginia, and Florida have starting dates from February to April. Arkansas, Tennessee, Hawaii, South Carolina, North Dakota, and Missouri will begin their bans between July and October.

Continue reading

I was not able to find reports on deaths or comparisons with prior years—Iguess those data probably would not support the current narrative. Hopefully the flu will fizzle out soon, as it seems to have done in the UK, before things get really crazy.

Continue reading

by IRT News Team

Chronic kidney disease now affects approximately 37 million Americans—about 1 in 7 adults—and many don’t even know they have it. While conventional medicine points to diabetes and high blood pressure as primary causes, emerging research suggests another culprit may be hiding in plain sight: glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup herbicide that’s sprayed on much of our food supply.

Dr. Michelle Perro, an integrative pediatrician with nearly 40 years of clinical experience, doesn’t mince words: “Glyphosate-based herbicides are kidney toxic.” This isn’t just speculation—it’s an observation supported by toxicology literature and increasingly recognized by researchers studying agricultural communities where glyphosate exposure is highest.

Your kidneys perform over 400 vital functions every single day, filtering about 200 quarts of blood to remove waste and excess water. They regulate blood pressure, maintain mineral balance, and activate vitamin D for bone health. When kidneys fail, the consequences are devastating—and often irreversible.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Left-wing Governor Tim Walz, under intensifying federal pressure, faces a widening Somali-linked fraud scandal in Minnesota. Federal prosecutors state that the scheme currently totals at least $9 billion, with the final figure potentially much higher. Recent reporting by Ryan Thorpe and Christopher F. Rufo alleges that some welfare funds were funneled into an overseas terrorist organization. Now, a bombshell video from a citizen journalist suggests the fraud extends beyond Medicaid into the state’s daycare system.

Shirley claims his team uncovered more than $110 million in questionable payments to Somali-owned businesses on just the first day of their investigation, as part of a broader welfare fraud scandal totaling upwards of $9 billion.

Continue reading

Upcoming Liberty Events

Prospera World Tour – Berlin, January 7th 2026

Prospera World Tour – London, January 9th 2026

Prospera World Tour - San Francisco, January 21st

The People’s Reset - Morelia, Mexico - Jan 28th-Feb 1st 2026

Principled Business Summit- Prospera, Roatán, Honduras, February 5–9, 2026

MONEROTOPIA 2026-Roma, Mexico City, February 12TH-15TH 2026

Entrepreneurship Beyond Politics: Mises Circle in Oklahoma City - Feb 21st, OKC, OK

Freedom Under Natural Law Conference – February 21st & 22nd 2026, On-line

Mises Institute Libertarian Scholars Conference - March 19, 2026, at our Auburn, AL

Austrian Economic Research Conference 2026 - March 19-21, 2026, Auburn, AL

Rothbard University-May 14-16, 2026, Auburn, AL



Libertarian Scholars Conference 2026- March 19, 2026 - March 19, 2026 - Auburn, Alabama.



Free Cities Foundation Conference - September 3–6, 2026 – Prospera, Roatan, Honduras

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Red Pill Friends by The Red Pill Friends

It looks like the Red Pill Friends might be doing a tour in April on their way to the confluence conference in Austin. I am helping them to find some venues. I have Asheville, NC and Richmond, VA working.

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Prospera - The Low-Tax, Low-Regulation, Pro-Freedom Charter City on Roatan Island off Honduras, is on world tour in January.

Their core team will visit London, Berlin and San Francisco to cover:

​​What Próspera is; the latest developments, and plans ahead

​​Why for-profit governance will save the world

Everything the US Founders got right, and what they got wrong

​​Insurance companies as market regulators

​​How to get involved with Próspera; both in our Roatan hub and beyond

Berlin - January 7 - Berlin Event

London - January 9 - London Event

San Francisco - January 21 - SF Event

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of “Government” corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider “Going Paid” on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of “Government” in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise “Government” and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at ArtOfLiberty.org/store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our “Everything Bundle” - The Sampler of Liberty!

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is now IN-STOCK and shipping from our distribution center. Order OR get a free teaser copy where you can see a list of all 25 techniques and the Table of Contents at https://SeeTheCage.com/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!