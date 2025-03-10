Dear Subscribers,

Greetings from Prospera, a “free and private city (country?) on the island of Roatan off the coast of Honduras. I am here for the rest of March working on my new book and checking out the situation “on the ground” of the 2nd most exciting voluntaryist / libertarian intentional community after the Free State Project in New Hampshire.

Prospera -The Basics: A private company has bought 1000+ acres of land on the island of Roatan in an area that Honduras set aside in a Zone for Employment and Economic Development (Spanish: Zonas de empleo y desarrollo económico, or ZEDE, colloquially called a model city) is a type of administrative division in Honduras that provides a high level of autonomy, with its own civil code, while still subject to the criminal code of the Honduras government. The have a 50 year deal that started in 2014 and end in 2064

The company, led by entrepreneurs, is, essentially, offering “governance as a service” where they have thrown out the business regulations and tax code of Honduras in favor of one of the lowest tax and regulatory burdens anywhere with, simultaneously, the strongest private property and capital protections. Prospera has a 5% flat tax for individuals

Where am I staying? The Duna Residences, a fourteen story, modern, crypto-friendly condo/apartment building+co-working+offices+gym+pool+sauna that is the tallest residential building on the island. The company has sold around half the units and the other half are available for rental for folks visiting prospera.

What is the Vibe? – It is HOPING! Lots going on.. Start up companies, digital nomads, conferences and events. The Crypto Cities Summit and the Human Augmentation Summit just wrapped up. This weekend Prospera is hosting Meet the Drapers, where tech companies, some of whom are located in Prospera, will be pitching venture capitalists Tim, Bill, Polly, Jessica and Adam Draper in a “Shark Tank” type-format for a $1,000,000 investment. The picture above is Pristine Bay, a world class resort with an 18 hole Pete Dye-designed golf course within the community.

What is the Potential Downside? – The commie “government” of Honduras is shooting itself in the foot and threatening nationalization.. The original ZEDE framework was passed by a more conservative pro-business/pro-innovation government. Since then, communists have taken over the “government” and have become antagonistic to Prospera and had the Zede law declared unconstitutional in 2024.

My speculation is that they don’t want to see an example of freedom succeeding at a 5% flat tax rate with better benefits for workers/citizens vs. their current confiscatory tax rates of up to 25% on individuals + 10% Capital Gains and 25% corporate tax rate and 15% VAT that are passed on to the same individuals in higher prices.

The country has participated in a conference with other Central American commie "governments" including Cuba and Venezuela to try to figure out how to squash the proof that freedom produces more harmony and prosperity than communism/socialism and have, evidently, had Prospera and businesses within Prospera de-banked. One of the principals has estimated that over a billion dollars is sitting on the sidelines because of the potential instability and potential for nationalization (theft).

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne Note: I illustrated our conversation with visualizations from "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, the White Rose MUCHO GRANDE, and my upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All!!

James Delingpole:

Welcome to the Delingpod, Etienne de la... how do you say? Boetie? Boetie squared. Boetie squared. Mm-hmm. Is that how you say your name? Boetie squared?

Etienne de la Boetie2:

Yes, so the original Etienne de la Boétie was a French political philosopher. He wrote in the 16th century, and he was really the first one to catalog the little tricks and the techniques that rulers used, not just to get obedience, but to get fealty and admiration and God save the queen and all hail the chief. And so I'm doing his work in the modern age. And so I took his name, but I use the exponent, the numeral two after it. #1, to denote that I'm not the original. And #2, so that you can find me in search engines versus the original. So if you put in the two, you'll be able to find me in a search engine. If you don't, you'll get the 16th century political philosopher.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

Will Keller Introduction:

Welcome to a special performance by Etienne de la Boetie2. He was also a speaker at Freedom Under Natural Law 3 and did a live presentation as well and had Mark Passio on as a guest, and that was fantastic. And now he's back live again in Acapulco, Mexico. So, this is going to be a treat. This is going to be exciting. Let me grab his bio. He is the founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, also the publisher of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, which is a fantastic book that everyone should have. The ultimate goal is an effort we call the Pre-State Project, which we would drop a hundred thousand copies of “Government” - The Biggest Scam and the upcoming companion book Voluntarism: How the Only Ism Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony and Prosperity for All. So, Etienne, thank you so much for joining us. And take it away, my man.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by conservativeroof.com

The FBI has once again refused to release crucial records related to the 2016 murder of Democratic National Committee (DNC) staffer Seth Rich.

Attorney Ty Clevenger, who has fought for years to obtain these documents, reported that the FBI is stonewalling once again, refusing to comply with his Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request.

Rich was killed in Washington, D.C., during the summer of 2016, just before WikiLeaks released the infamous Clinton emails.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Leah Feiger Louise Matsakis Jake Lahut Politics, archive.is

Guests are paying millions of dollars to dine and meet with President Donald Trump at special events held at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Business leaders can secure a one-on-one meeting with the president at Mar-a-Lago for $5 million, according to sources with direct knowledge of the meetings. At a so-called candlelight dinner held as recently as this past Saturday, prospective Mar-a-Lago guests were asked to spend $1 million to reserve a seat, according to an invitation obtained by WIRED.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Speaking Jeffrey Epstein and things being kept under wraps (more on that later), a prosecutor with a famous last name quietly joined the sex trafficking case against Sean "Diddy Combs late last year...

In a thinly covered news story from December that's suddenly relevant again (read on), New York Prosecutor Maurene Comey - whose father James Comey famously refused to prosecute Hillary Clinton for mishandling classified information & then participated in the Russia collusion hoax - joined the prosecution against Combs. The younger Comey has previously worked as lead prosecutor on both the Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell cases, as well as that of former Epstein cellmate Nicholas Tartaglione. More on that below...

Combs is currently facing multiple serious legal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. These charges stem from allegations that, from at least 2008 to the present, the impresario led a criminal enterprise aimed at exploiting and abusing women, protecting his reputation, and concealing his conduct. The alleged crimes encompass sex trafficking, forced labor, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

By Pallavi Rao, Graphics/Design: Miranda Smith

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

This chart tracks the seven most populous countries and their population every year between 1975 and 2100. Estimates used for figures past 2025.

From this data we can track the population peak for each country, and mark the year it is likely to occur.

Data is sourced from the UN’s World’s Population Prospects, published 2024. It’s important to remember that these are projections based on current fertility, mortality, and migration patterns.

Factors like war, disease, and famine are not accounted for, nor sudden changes in socio-economic prospects which could impact birth rates.

Of the seven most populous countries in the world, one (China) already hit their population peak in 2021.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Light profoundly affects cellular health through mitochondria, which act as cellular antennas detecting electromagnetic frequencies and producing energy through electron transport chains that generate ATP and metabolic water

Non-native electromagnetic fields from modern technology disrupt mitochondrial function and cellular health, but simple steps like distancing from devices and using wired connections help minimize exposure

Regular sun exposure provides essential near-infrared light that penetrates deeply into tissues, stimulating mitochondrial function, while UV light triggers beneficial pathways including melanin activation

Proper sun exposure requires careful consideration of dietary factors, particularly reducing seed oil consumption, and gradually building tolerance through consistent morning light exposure and careful timing

Continue reading

by Peggy Hall

Christine Massie, a Canadian woman concerned about health, spearheaded the freedom of information (FOI) requests to hundreds of health agencies, governments and even the CDC asking for evidence – specifically a SARS-CoV-2 virus particle that would have to be purified in order to study it. To date, 225 institutions from 40 countries have responded, and all have failed to to provide or cite even 1 record describing the alleged “SARS-COV-2” having been found in any sick human and purified!

She said that in one response, the CDC admitted that what was being requested [proof that a virus was isolated and purified] had never been done in virology.

Find Christine’s evidence here: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/

Link for video

Find Christine’s evidence here:

https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/

Continue reading

by Antiwar.com, Dave DeCamp

Rep. Massie was the only Republican to vote against the budget plan, which has been backed by President Trump

House Republicans on Tuesday passed a budget blueprint that would raise military spending by $100 billion, a plan backed by President Trump despite his suggestions that Pentagon spending could be cut.

The budget plan also extends $4.5 trillion in tax cuts, would add $3 trillion to the deficit, and raise the debt ceiling by $4 trillion. It passed along party lines in a vote of 217-215, with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) being the only Republican to vote against it.

Explaining his opposition, Massie cited the increases in the deficit. “If the Republican budget passes, the deficit gets worse, not better,” he wrote on X a day before the vote.

The Senate recently passed its own budget resolution that would increase military spending by $150 billion, but it didn’t include the tax cuts. Trump has said he wants the budget plan and tax cuts to be put together in “one big beautiful bill,” backing the House’s version.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I added the image above and one below to illustrate this article by 009 of The World Is Not Enough. I break down in detail how I believe the CIA is trying to “Smear & Steer” the voluntaryist, anarcho-capitalist and peaceful anarchist movements by creating conferences and media operations like Anarchapulco/Jeff Berwick and then steering those audiences into “The Shemitah,” Flat Earth and Anti-Semitism in my article: Chumped: The Unfortunate Truth About Anarchapulco and HBO’s Series: The Anarchists. I break down how the latest trick is to steer the same audiences into cartoonish anti-semitism which blunts legitimate criticism of Zionism and $100 Billion+ stolen and transferred to Israel using “government” in the article: The Scam of Stew Peters' "Documentary" Occupied

Continue reading

by Jim Davidson

“If voting were going to change anything, they would make it illegal.” ~ Emma Goldman

I’ve mentioned it before quite a bit. I don’t vote. There are a great many reasons why not.

The last time I voted in a presidential election was 1988. I voted for the Libertarian party candidate because I could not bring myself to vote for the unspeakably evil George Herbert Walker Bush, who was in Dallas 61 years ago making sure of the murder of John F. Kennedy. The Libertarians nominated Ron Paul that year, and he is the last nominee of that party that seemed to represent my views on a number of topics.

A fellow named Marcus Aurelius once wrote that the opinion of ten thousand men is of no value if none of them know anything about the topic. You should probably think about that idea longer than you will.

Continue reading

Continue reading

By Kevin Barrett, for Crescent International

Since Franklin D. Roosevelt orchestrated World War II, defeated the British Empire by stealth, seized its gold and usurped its position as the world’s number one power, the Ugly American has (in his own mind at least) bestrode the world. And who is this Ugly American? According to Wikipedia: “’Ugly American’ is a stereotype depicting American citizens as exhibiting loud, arrogant, self-absorbed, demeaning, thoughtless, ignorant, and ethnocentric behavior.”

It is safe to say that in the whole history of Ugly Americans, there has never been one as ugly as Donald J. Trump. And in America’s 75 ugly years of world domination, featuring the murder of roughly 60 million people in CIA and military interventions, never have uglier words escaped the blood-dripping foam-flecked mouth of a US leader than Trump’s lunatic babbling about finishing the Gaza genocide.

Continue reading

by Paul Cudenec

When I was a very young boy, my father used to call upon a very special accomplice to encourage me to eat up the unfavoured remains on my plate.

“Little Man”, as he was known, would appear out of nowhere, wander around the dinner table, engage me in friendly conversation and try to convince me of the desirability of the morsels I had spurned.

He did not really look much like a man – I am not even sure where his head was supposed to be and his “legs” and “body” were firmly attached to my father’s arm, as I can hardly have failed to have noticed.

But I was nevertheless happy to treat him as a “personality” in his own right and I assume from his regular appearances that I responded more positively to his dietary advice than to that offered by my parents.

I see the same phenomenon in action when people focus too much on “personalities” on the world stage, whether Trump, Putin or Zelensky.

Continue reading

By Visual Capitalist Brand Solutions

The average American’s net worth across all states is nearly $595,000. However, wealth levels vary among states alongside cost of living and other factors.

According to anonymized data from nearly 2 million Empower Personal Dashboard™ users, we highlight the top ten states with the highest average net worth per person.

Net worth is calculated by taking what a person owns (their assets) and subtracting what they owe (their debts). Here are the leading states by net worth as of September 2024.

Connecticut has the highest net worth of nearly $920,000, but also has higher prices than the U.S. average. Meanwhile, California and Washington are the only Western states to make the top ten, and Illinois is the only one from the Midwest.

In total, U.S. household wealth hit a record of $164 trillion in the second quarter of 2024. This is an improvement over the pre-pandemic peak of $152 trillion. The increase in the second quarter was driven primarily by more than $1.7 trillion in real estate gains and $662 billion in stock gains.

Continue reading

by Sarah Pope, westonaprice.org

TRANSCRIPT: OPENING SEGMENT

Hi Everyone, my name is Sarah Pope and you may know me from my blog TheHealthyHomeEconomist. I am also a Chapter Leader for the Weston A. Price Foundation.

In this video today, I’m going to talk to you about feeding your baby, one of the most important decisions a parent can ever make.

There is no doubt that breastmilk from a well nourished Mother is the best option for your baby. In the situation where this is not a possibility, a homemade baby formula is the next best alternative.

Commercial baby formula is not preferable to a homemade formula. Even the organic formulas are highly processed concoctions of rancid vegetable oils and denatured proteins.

Breastmilk from a donor Milk Bank is also not recommended as the breastmilk from these sources is pasteurized in most cases and the diet of the donor mothers is unknown.

Continue reading

by naturalnews.com

A University of Kansas study reveals most U.S. infant formulas contain harmful added sugars, contradicting federal dietary guidelines.

Only five formulas used natural lactose, but they are no longer available; others rely on unhealthy sugars like corn syrup solids.

Excessive sugar intake in infants can lead to obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease, while harming gut health and immune development.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden, by Michelle Standlee via The Epoch Times

A few decades ago, many U.S. school cafeterias prepared meals from scratch for hundreds of students each day. As years passed, some kitchen staff watched fresh ingredients like flour and eggs disappear, replaced by boxes of pre-packaged, processed foods.

“We do have a lot of fresh diced cucumber, pineapple, cantaloupe, honeydew, kiwi, and the kids enjoy it. But most of our lunches are heat and serve. Very rarely do we have made-by-scratch foods,” Verna Wow-Wright, a California-based school nutrition assistant, told The Epoch Times. The shift, driven by cost, convenience, and food safety regulations, changed how millions of American children eat at school.

Meanwhile, countries like Japan, Sweden, and France continue to prioritize fresh, minimally processed meals—an approach that some experts say contributes to lower childhood obesity rates and better long-term health.

Continue reading

By Iulian Dnistran

Honda has a new fuel cell module.

It was developed independently by the company.

The module is more powerful, more compact and cheaper to build than its predecessor co-developed with General Motors.

Honda has a new hydrogen fuel cell system. The company claims it has more power and more durability in a smaller form factor that’s also much cheaper to manufacture than the previous iteration. That fuel cell was co-developed with General Motors and used in the low-volume 2025 Honda CR-V e-FCEV, a plug-in hybrid hydrogen crossover.

While the hydrogen-powered CR-V can still be leased from a handful of California dealerships, Honda has parted ways with GM for the development of new fuel cell systems and went at it alone for this latest version.

Simply called the “Honda Next Generation Fuel Cell Module,” the hydrogen-harnessing energy source has a rated power output of 150 kilowatts—almost double versus the 78 kW generated by the FCX unit co-developed with GM.

Continue reading

by Max Borders

Imagine a society where a government no longer monopolizes law enforcement. In this social arrangement, the responsibility for community safety shifts. Because nature abhors vacuums—and criminals love ‘em—private firms, clubs, and mutual aid societies will step in.

Such is life in New America, where a decentralized network of private protection firms has replaced traditional monopoly police forces in some territory. At first, this might seem chaotic or unworkable:

How on earth could a society function without a centralized authority to enforce the law?

New Americans have built a system that works, driven by market competition, accountability, and self-sovereign choices. Let’s see if we can overcome failures of imagination that too often limit our understanding of what’s possible with reform.

Continue reading

by Rasha Abou jalal

GAZA—On an afternoon in early February, Sami Abu Amr, a 61-year-old farmer, walked through his roughly three-acre stretch of land that lies east of the Gaza City neighborhood of Shuja’iyya where he once tended olive trees and grew seasonal vegetables, including cucumbers, tomatoes, and potatoes. Before the war, the sale of his produce to local residents provided the sole source of income for his family of 13, including his sons and grandchildren. But these agricultural lands are now a scene of devastation: A barren landscape of uprooted trees, bulldozer tracks and soil riddled with craters left by Israeli airstrikes.

Along with the ruin of his farmland, the Israeli military had also destroyed Abu Amr’s agricultural equipment, greenhouse, irrigation network, and poultry farm, amounting to losses he estimates at $70,000. "This land is not just a source of livelihood,” Abu Amr said. “It is my life, my history. I have nurtured it with my sweat for years.”

Continue reading

by Ken Klippenstein

In his first month in office, President Trump has approved $10 billion worth of bombs to Israel, according to little noticed government releases.

While the entire news media is focused on Trump’s suspension of arms for Ukraine, the administration is arming Israel to the teeth. The nature of the bombs being sold indicates Israel’s military is preparing to continue its bombing campaigns in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen; as well as preparing for possible war with Iran.

Included in the sales are tens of thousands of controversial 2,000 lb. bombs so heavily criticized during the Gaza war for their destructive capacity, and thousands of “Hellfire” missiles that are used for targeted killings.

When I visited the Defense Security Cooperation Agency website’s section for major arms sales to see a breakdown of the weapons, I was immediately struck by the fact that five of the last six sales were to Israel.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

A 2006 landmark Alzheimer’s study published in the journal Nature has been retracted after investigators uncovered manipulated images, calling into question nearly two decades of research and treatment strategies

The study introduced Aβ*56, a specific form of amyloid beta, as a cause of memory loss. However, independent forensic analysis revealed that key data were fabricated, raising doubts about whether this protein even exists

As a result of this data manipulation, billions of dollars in research funding and drug development have been wasted on treatments targeting amyloid plaques, while other potential causes of Alzheimer’s, such as metabolic dysfunction and inflammation, were largely ignored

The University of Minnesota, where the fraudulent research was conducted, failed to find misconduct in an internal review, highlighting serious concerns about institutional bias and the need for independent oversight in scientific investigations

Continue reading

By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News

The U.S. Air Force has designed two unmanned fighter jets – the first of its kind – and the historic aircraft will be ready to fly this summer.

USAF Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin made the exciting announcement at the Air & Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium on Monday.

The YFQ-42A (General Atomics) and the YFQ-44A (Anduril) will fall under the Mission Design Series within the Air Force's Collaborative Combat Aircraft program.

"Now we have two prototypes of Collaborative Combat Aircraft," Allvin said. "They were only on paper less than a couple of years ago, and they are going to be ready to fly this summer."

The U.S. Air Force announced two fighter jets prepared to fly this summer will be the first of their kind to operate unmanned. (USAF Gen. Allvin / X)

Continue reading

By Tracy Swartz, nypost.com

It may be time to find America’s next top bottle.

Microplastics are everywhere — in the beauty products we wear, the cleaning supplies we use and even in the food we eat. Research suggests that these particles, smaller than a grain of rice, can harm reproductive, digestive and respiratory health, potentially leading to colon and lung cancer.

In a new scientific paper, three physicians report that switching from bottled water to filtered tap water could cut your microplastic intake by about 90% — from 90,000 to 4,000 particles each year.

This diagram shows the chemical components of microplastics.Getty Images

In a new scientific paper, three physicians report that one switch could cut your microplastic intake by about 90% — from 90,000 to 4,000 particles each year. Colorful microplastics are shown here under a magnifying glass.iStockphoto

Continue reading

Regen World - Austin, TX - March 11th-16th

Mises Institute Libertarian Scholars Conference 2025 - March 20th, 2025 - Event

Mises Institute Austrian Economics Research Conference 2025 - March 20th-22nd, 2025 - Event

Maker's Muse Festival: Light out of Darkness, Beauty out of Chaos - March 21st & 22nd, 2025 - Event - Come for an eclectic mixed-media experience featuring an array of local music, artists, speakers, street fair, and more! - - March 21, 2025: 5pm–10pm - March 22, 2025: 12pm–10pm - Free to the public - Live

Music - Maker Radio 94.5FM Friday, 3/21 Comet Time Studio, 49 Summit St., Philmont, NY tickets at atomicmasquerade.com

Saturday, 3/22 House Concert, West Shokan, NY text Astrid at 845 428 4445 to RSVP



Sunday, 3/23 The Lavender Village, Redding, CT email stephanie.lavendervillage [at] gmail.com for more info

The Free State Project's Liberty Forum Conference - April 24th-27th, Concord, NH

Our Enemy, The Bureaucracy: Mises Circle in Phoenix - April 26th, 2025 - Event

MidFest — Spring 2025, April 23rd-28th, 2025 Camp Copperhead Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Mises Institute Revisionist History of War Conference - May 15th-17th, 2025 - Event

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2025 - June 8th-13th, 2025 - Event

Mises University 2025 - July 20th-26th, 2025 - Event

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Even's Liberty

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

While I was recording my 2nd presentation on how to arrest the Deep State using the Secret Service at the People's Reset in Morelia, Mexico, Derrick Broze (33) and Grant "Prezence" Ellman were outside shooting this music video. You can check out my preso from the People Reset at: Gov't is Illegitimate & Criminal - Voluntaryism is the Answer - Etienne at the Peoples Reset

The New Hampshire Legislature is set to eliminate mandatory car inspections once and for all! That means no more regressive $40–50 fee on top of your registration, no more dealing with crooked mechanics holding your car hostage on bogus repair claims, and no more traffic stops for an expired sticker! INFO HERE: https://www.jeremyjolson.com/legislation/2025/hb649/

Why do we want to get rid of car inspections?

Very few states impose this on their citizens. Only a handful of states (15 13 11 at last count) require their motorists to deal with safety and emissions inspections. Many states have neither. States without inspections show no evidence of increased car accidents due to defective equipment on vehicles. In the last decade, several states have even eliminated their inspections—and they have shown no decrease in road safety as a result.

Car inspections are a regressive tax. You pay the same fee for an inspection ($40–50) whether you drive a Corolla or a Corvette. Older cars are more likely to fail inspections, and these motorists are the least likely to be able to afford the inspection and the resulting repair bills.

An opportunity for fraud and abuse. Who doesn’t have a story of a crooked mechanic holding your car hostage on bogus repair claims? Who hasn’t been forced to do expensive repairs because the only alternative was driving with an expired sticker?

Arbitrary, capricious, and unjust. Car inspections are conducted by private mechanics. There are standards they are expected to follow (Saf-C 3200), but no two mechanics interpret the rules the same. Once you take your car in for inspection, you are completely at the mercy of that mechanic’s opinion. There is no right to get a “second opinion” if you don’t trust him. There is no legal appeals process if a mechanic refuses to pass your car.

No evidence justifies it. There is no evidence that safety inspections correlate with increased motorist safety, with insurance prices, or anything else meaningful. Insurance rates for example correlate more with state regulatory burden and crime rates. And crash rates correlate with things like DUIs, not vehicle equipment issues. Rep. Tom Mannion is compiling a nice spreadsheet regarding this.

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!