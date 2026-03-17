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Dear Subscribers,

Big issue this week! Two important stories and a new documentary.

This week we announced a new study showing the lifetime cost of fractional reserve banking on the average American and it is EXPLOSIVE! The backstory is that I collaborated with a friend of mine who is a quant on Wall Street. A former Managing Director and portfolio manager at one of the “Big Six” investment banking houses. We figured out how to structure a study and then let the Claude and Grok AI models do all the research and math using the Federal Reserve and Bureau of Labor Statistics own numbers. The results are ASTONISHING. The Fed’s crooked monetary system costs the average worker ($60K a year) around $938,000 over the course of a 40-year career not counting the confiscatory taxes stolen through “government” OR the death and estate taxes that will be stolen at the end of their life. At $120,000 the theft rises to over $2,000,000 over the 40 years. For High-Earners making over $250,000 it rises to over $4,400,000!

But it is actually much worse than that… The initial analysis was done vs. a neutral monetary system using the Fed’s laughable 2% inflation target. When compared to our historical gold standard that was benignly deflationary… I.E. costs were falling around 1% per year… the theft essentially doubles! It becomes $1.89 Million for the average worker, $3.9M if you are making $120K a year, and $8.4 M at $250K a year.

BUT wait… It’s actually worse… Because, again, both analysis are using the Bureau of Labor Statistics 2% inflation target which they routinely miss AND appear to be purposely understating using a variety of statistical sleight-of-hand tricks that we break down in the study. If you use popular alternative CPI calculations from Shadow Stats and/or the Chapwood Index the theft balloons by 3-5X!

Where is this money going? It is accruing to the money center banks and their private “Federal Reserve” which backstops and enables the widespread fractional reserve banking, the “Primary Dealers” that we believe have been puppeting the “government” from behind the scenes to “legalize” the theft and force the public through legal tender laws to accept the fiat paper tickets and digital dollars the banks create out of thin air. The study estimates the banks have received over $21 TRILLION dollars since 1913 when the Federal Reserve Act was passed. That buys a lot of politicians, newspapers, radio stations, and movie studios to institutionalize and censor the theft.

Similar to the CDC’s refusal to test vaccinated vs. unvaccinated populations if they were really concerned concerned about protecting kids, this is the study the Fed and Treasury should have done if “government” was really about helping and protecting the population vs. robbing and enslaving them.

Just in time for Sunday night movie night, we are syndicating Jason Christoff’s new documentary Planet Mind Control which breaks down the hidden content that Hollywood in subliminally injecting into movies and tell-a-vision programming. While Jason covers the “Big Three” of Coffee, Alcohol and Beta-Male programming…I make the case in my article that the product placement of statism and nationalism might be tied. I include a short 8 minute video in the article showing an astonishing 469 product placements” of the American flag in just 12 Michael Bay movies as an example of one of the unethically manipulative techniques I break down in my book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. Jason breaks down the science and behavioral psychology of how the repetitive product placement of toxic alcohol, coffee, beta-male programming, and statism influence the average person’s desire to fit into the (artificially created!) “tribe.”

Finally, in libertarian Intentional Community Roundup, I am launching a crowd-sourced investigation into the Free State PARTY… A well-funded “Pro-Right Wing, Pro-Nationalist, and Pro-Patriot” effort that looks to divide and conquer the Free State PROJECT the same way that Dick Armey and Sarah Palin co-opted the small (l) libertarian Tea Party movement into the Republican Party.

We are about to kick-off our 2026 sponsorship campaign to help us publicize our study on the theft of Fractional Reserve Banking. If you want to get a little payback and help expose the criminals who have robbed you for millions, we could use a couple of “heavy hitters” to help us anchor the campaign. Please email me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you can help in a big way. We have some great perks to say THANK YOU! including a copy of the new 5.5 version of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! which we are about to announce this week... but are secretly shipping now... Shhh... Along with a ticket (in-person OR virtual) to our March 26th Memphis, TN event: An Evening with Etienne de la Boetie2 (also to be officially announced this week...shhh). All this can be yours... IF... You support the Art of Liberty Foundation as a annual sponsor at:

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor

Top Stories of the Week

By Etienne de la Boetie2, Founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, Anthropic’s Claude, and XAI’s Grok (Bitch-ass CIA Google Gemini refused to even speculate on our premise that fractional reserve banking was a criminal enterprise… I didn’t trust Open AI’s ChatGPT enough to even ask)

Grok Vs Claude - How much has fractional reserve banking extracted from society

in the US and globally from 1913 - 2025

and how much have the organized crime banks stolen through the process.

Executive Summary - The organized crime banks appeared to have lobbied and bribed the “government” (and potentially installed and propagandized/indoctrinated/normalized a federal “government” in the United States) to allow them to engage in a financial scheme known as fractional reserve banking where they are allowed to create money out of thin air and loan it at interest even though the process is inflationary and steals the value of the money earned and saved by everyone else.

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Videos of the Week

Jason Christoff Exposes How Organized Crime Hollywood Runs Mind Control on the Population

Jason Christoff’s new documentary Planet Mind Control exposes how modern society is submerged in a mind control system designed by ruling groups to undermine human sovereignty. Utilizing the “monkey see, monkey do” psychology, mainstream media and film act as vehicles for subconscious imprints or repetitive suggestions that shape behavior without conscious detection. The documentary breaks down how the subconscious processes millions of pieces of data per second and does not distinguish between reality and fiction, allowing media content to function as a direct download program into our psyche.

A primary pillar of this manipulation is the normalization of toxic substances, specifically alcohol and toxic coffee. Alcohol is presented as an accepted ritual of self-destruction, while coffee is identified as the number one media programming tool in Hollywood. Christoff argues that coffee acts as the modern-day “Soma”—the social control drug described by Aldous Huxley—causing a reduction in blood flow and oxygen to the brain by up to 40%. This state of “slow-drip brain starvation” makes the population more docile, anxious, and easier to govern.

Continue Reading and Watch the Documentary Here

by Industrial Decay

Look at the skyline of New York City in 1930. You see steel beams. You see stone. You see rivets the size of your fist. Now look at the house being built down the street from you today

You see glued sawdust. You see plastic pipes. And you see vinyl siding that will crack in ten years. You are not crazy. The physical world around you really is getting flimsier

In 1960, when you bought a house, a truck, or a tool, you were buying an asset. In 2026, you were buying a subscription to a landfill. In this investigation, we are going to expose the material treason that has hollowed out the American economy. We are going to show you exactly how steel was replaced by plastic, how old growth timber was replaced by fast food lumber, and why the concept of heirloom quality has been erased from the dictionary. This is the forensic anatomy of the disposable era.

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by Prof Jiang Media

A new era of warfare is quietly reshaping global power—and it is being driven not by billion-dollar weapons systems, but by cheap drones and structural vulnerabilities. In this lecture, Prof. Jiang Xueqin examines how low-cost technologies like Iran’s Shahed drones are exposing the economic and strategic weaknesses of traditional military doctrine. When a $50,000 drone can force a defender to fire multiple $1 million missiles, the economics of war itself becomes inverted. According to Jiang, this asymmetry reveals deeper problems inside modern defense bureaucracies, where legacy Cold War thinking, expensive weapons platforms, and institutional incentives often produce systems designed more for prestige and spending than for resilience or adaptability on the battlefield.

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“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

Derrick Broze (Introducción): Nuestro próximo presentador es un buen amigo mío que se ha dedicado a la organización de muchas maneras diferentes.

Y cuando me siento aquí y pienso en todo lo que hemos hecho a lo largo de los años, desde las pancartas gigantes desplegadas por Filadelfia que decían a la gente que el gobierno tenía el crimen organizado y cosas por el estilo, ha sido realmente hermoso.

También es autor y presentador.

Él organiza la conferencia Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference , que tuvo lugar en Sedona hace un par de meses, además de muchas otras iniciativas importantes. Hoy nos hablará sobre el gobierno, qué es y si es necesario o no. Así que, por favor, ¡denle un fuerte aplauso a Etienne de la Boétie-Squared!

Etienne de la Boetie2: Mi nombre es Etienne De La Boétie2 . Soy el fundador de la Fundación El Arte de la Libertad . Somos una organización emergente de políticas públicas que expone la ilegitimidad y la criminalidad del gobierno desde una perspectiva voluntarista basada en principios. Si no sabes qué es un voluntarista, te lo voy a explicar.

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

by Abhimanyu Ghoshal

Over a decade ago, Finnish tire brand Nokian showed off a radical concept for a winter tire that could deploy studs for better grip on snow- and ice-covered roads at the push of a button – but it didn’t actually make the thing, or even describe how this tech would ever work.

For the last 12 years, the company has been working on tech that goes a step further. The first product to showcase this, the Hakkapeliitta 01 tire, has embedded studs that automatically engage with the road at low temperatures to improve traction, and retract into the compound when it’s warmer out. The brand says this is the first tire on the market with a feature like this.

That means you don’t have to change tires according to the seasons or bother with tire chains. Plus, your tire studs won’t needlessly damage road surfaces when there’s no ice to bite into. In fact, Nokian says this tech makes for up to 30% less road wear and 10% greater ice grip compared to the company’s own flagship Hakkapeliitta 10 tires.

Nokian Tyres Hakkapeliitta 01: This is how we did it

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by Andrea Petersen

BRENTWOOD, Calif.—It was 10:09 and 22 seconds on a Friday morning at Liberty High School when an alert dinged on James Geis’s phone: “High Vape Index.”

He dashed out of the administrative building and jumped into a golf cart, racing across the school’s sprawling campus to the location identified in the alert, the “E” girls’ bathroom. Within minutes he was outside the door.

A girl walked out. “Can I talk to you? Was there anyone else in there with you?” said Geis, one of the school’s campus supervisors tasked with combating marijuana use—or what many Liberty students call “narcs.”

Two more girls walked out. Geis told the students that a vape sensor went off. “What would happen if I ran?” one said.

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by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•Blood pressure diagnoses have exploded as guidelines repeatedly lower thresholds, resulting in half of American adults now being “hypertensive” despite minimal evidence justifying this, and erroneous diagnoses frequently occurring.

•Despite aggressively treating it, medicine still does not know what causes high blood pressure. As a result, it overlooks that impaired circulation elevates blood pressure and attributes the ensuing damage to “high” blood pressure rather than to insufficient blood flow to the tissues.

•Excessively low BP from over-treatment is dangerous, increasing risks of fainting, falls (especially in the elderly), kidney injury, cognitive decline, ischemic strokes, and mortality.

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by Sayer Ji

Part 14 of The Epstein Files Series

View and share the X thread dedicated to this story.

In July 2019, weeks before his death, the New York Times published an account that stunned the scientific community. Jeffrey Epstein, the paper reported, had for years confided to scientists and associates his desire to seed the human race with his own DNA. The Times documented his aspirations as dinner party conversation and found no evidence they had ever come to fruition.

Twenty-four federal exhibits from the January 2026 DOJ EFTA release tell a more complete story. They document not a sudden obsession but a sustained, eight-year private pursuit: active correspondence with George Church — one of the world’s most prominent geneticists — as early as November 2011; a 2014 exchange with a major healthcare executive who asked casually for “cloning updates”; the circulation of Church’s transhumanist writings under the subject line “my friend george” in 2015; and then, beginning in July 2018, a fully operational investment relationship with a biohacker running an overseas surgical laboratory, toward a company whose stated objectives included the first live birth of a human designer baby or human clone within five years.

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by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Strength loss, not poor cardio fitness, is often why everyday tasks feel exhausting and stressful as you age, even if you stay active

Strength training supports far more than muscle, helping stabilize mood, sharpen thinking, protect bones, and improve how your body handles daily physical demands

The 3-by-5 protocol simplifies strength training by focusing on a small number of exercises, short sessions and adequate rest so you can build strength without burnout

Long rest periods between sets are essential for maintaining strength and coordination, allowing your nervous system to recover and making each set more effective

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by Alan Macleod MPN.news“

Corporate media of all stripes have rushed to support the U.S./Israeli attack on Iran, throwing objectivity and accuracy by the wayside in order to manufacture consent for regime change.

On February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, bombing cities across the country, assassinating its supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, and openly stating their goal was overthrowing the government.

Despite this, media have gone out of their way to present the actions as the U.S. protecting itself, describing them as “defensive strikes,” and to frame Iran as the aggressor. “Iran chooses chaos” ran the headline of the New York Times’ newsletter, portraying the Islamic Republic as the primary actor.

The Free Press used similarly Orwellian concepts. “War is Iranians’ best chance at peace,” presenting U.S./Israeli crimes as an act of mercy on its long-suffering population.

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by Tyler Durden

An 80-year-old nonprofit that advises conscientious objectors says its phone is “ringing off the hook” as American service members who object to the US-and-Israel-initiated war on Iran are seeking guidance on how to avoid being a part of it. Ominously, the group’s executive director says the breadth of force mobilization is much like the run-up to the ground invasion of Iraq.

“Phone has been ringing off the hook,” wrote Center on Conscience & War executive director Mike Prysner on X. “A LOT more units have just been activated for deployment than the public knows about.” Founded in 1940, the Center on Conscience and War provides guidance to military service members pursuing a conscientious objector (CO) status or a discharge. The group also opposes military conscription.

In a post on the group’s account, the Center said it received a call from someone who is on deployment orders and who “reports widespread opposition to Iran War within their unit...In particular, they conveyed disgust at the US massacre of the girls’ school as well as the attack on the Iranian frigate in international waters.”

The US military is reportedly responsible for killing some 150 schoolgirls in Minab, Iran during the opening of the war. In another incident, a US Navy submarine torpedoed an Iranian ship that was departing a largely ceremonial naval event in India that involved 18 countries. Compounding the controversy over sinking a lightly-armed vessel 2,000 miles from the war theater, the Americans apparently left surviving sailors to drown in a violation of the Geneva Convention -- that is, a war crime. At least 87 died.

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by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Eating 2.5 to 3 pounds of watermelon daily provides 51 to 80 mg of lycopene — well above the 10 to 30 mg therapeutic threshold linked to reduced cancer risk, cardiovascular protection, and skin defense against UV damage

Watermelon is 92% water, delivering roughly 1 liter of slow-absorbing, electrolyte-accompanied hydration that your body retains more efficiently than plain drinking water

The citrulline in watermelon converts to arginine, boosting nitric oxide production for improved blood flow, lower blood pressure, and enhanced exercise performance

Fruit is one of the most important ways to get potassium into your body, and watermelon is one of the easiest and most practical vehicles for doing so consistently

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by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A newly published peer-reviewed study in PLOS One has identified spike protein and vaccine-derived mRNA within human placental tissues following COVID-19 vaccination and/or infection.

Researchers analyzed placentas from 106 pregnancies using immunohistochemistry and RNAscope molecular assays to detect spike protein, nucleocapsid protein, and vaccine-specific mRNA sequences. The findings revealed that spike protein was present in 29% of all placentas studied, including 37% of placentas from vaccinated mothers who had no documented COVID-19 infection during pregnancy.

In many cases, spike protein was detected within Hofbauer cells—fetal immune macrophages inside the placenta—as well as trophoblast cells and endothelial cells lining fetal capillaries, demonstrating uptake of spike protein within fetal-side placental structures.

Importantly, the dataset also includes cases in which spike protein and vaccine mRNA was detected in placentas from mothers vaccinated before pregnancy and without documented infection.

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Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A few months ago, President Trump signed a directive to accelerate 6G deployment, with a stated goal to operate “implantable technologies.”

Nokia’s CEO said that by 2030 “smartphones will be implanted directly into our bodies” as 6G becomes fully operational:

This will likely involve a newly developed AI brain implant known as the Biological Interface System to Cortex (BISC) developed by teams at Columbia University, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Stanford University, and the University of Pennsylvania:

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by Morgan

Wars have always depended on two things: an enemy and an audience. The Iran situation has both in abundance and very little else that withstands serious scrutiny.

On February 28, 2026, U.S. and Israeli forces launched Operation Epic Fury — coordinated strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, military infrastructure, and senior IRGC leadership, culminating in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Within days, it was suggested that Iran had effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz — not through a formal naval blockade, but through drone strikes and radio warnings severe enough that insurers stopped covering the passage and commercial transits collapsed from 120 vessels per day to 26.

Global energy markets lurched.

21,000 flights were cancelled.

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by Normal Island News

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has been forced into a grovelling apology after mistakenly noticing that Israel had carried out a false flag operation against the UK. The drone incident at RAF Akrotiri followed a series of explosions on oil facilities from Saudi Arabia to the UAE that could not be traced back to Iran.

Blasts on sites like Saudi Aramco’s Ras Tanura refinery and Qatar’s LNG operations had sent global energy prices soaring. Naturally, we blamed Iran for the looming recession, but when officials denied attacks they should be gloating about, it was clear our propaganda wasn’t adding up. What do you mean—and not for the first time?

The problems worsened when UAE investigators uncovered a Mossad cell operating in the shadows of Dubai’s glittering skyline. In a shocking outburst of antisemitism, Dubai announced it had caught Israelis red-handed with “blueprints” for further bombings. Their aim was to trick Gulf nations into attacking Iran, who would then send rockets their way instead of towards Israel. These allegations echoed claims from Tucker Carlson, regarding Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Israel was so incensed by the foiling of its latest plot that it has vowed to assassinate several Western influencers as punishment—a threat that has warmed many Brits to the Zionist cause, but may finish Dubai’s tourism industry. What do you mean—every cloud has a silver lining?

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by Kit Knightly

hen the war with Iran officially began on Saturday, I annoyed quite a few people by replying to James Delingpole on twtter with this comment:

I stand by it. In fact I can amplify it.

There’s ample evidence to show we’re already living in the post-nation age, and this was made explicitly clear by the Covid “pandemic”. Iran’s vital, early role in the Covid operation is one of the facts that most strongly requires us to be cautious about the current war narrative , but it’s a development that likely predates that era-defining psy-op.

In fact, I would argue that an examination of the recent history of Iran shows that they have consistently taken part in psy-ops and media narratives, and that this demonstrates collusion with Western governments and indeed the globalist factions therein.

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by Lionel Mandrake, Worldlyturnings

I had a bad dream that our POTUS decided to help along our genocide by passing a law that required every farm in America to apply massive doses of Glyphosate to increase crop yields. Incredibly, this would be justified as yet another “National Security Issue.” I woke up in a cold sweat, and slowly recovered. Then, back in the real world, I turned on the news from the Trump White House. Donald Trump just did an Executive Order to boost worldwide usage of Glyphosate, otherwise known as Round Up.

When I grew up in the 1960s, we had food safety organizations like the USDA and FDA that were the envy of the Western World. I sat through “assemblies” in elementary school where the entire student body gathered in the Lunch Room/Auditorium to watch 16mm movies about living in America and the jobs we could dream about. As I was more interested in space and technology than chemistry, sitting through a Government sponsored film on how food goes from the farm to the table was a task. But anything to keep me from the classroom was good, even a film paid for by Uncle Sam.

Even as a precocious kid whose attention span would today make me a candidate for a cornucopia of drugs, I did take away through some sort of osmosis that America was not only the “breadbasket” of the world, but had the safest foods in the world. And, throughout most of the 20th century we arguably had the highest food safety standards.

Promoting love of country (and our great American “Know How”) was what those government sponsored films were all about. But things changed in the 1980s when a company started a crop revolution to increase yields, first with soybeans and then corn.

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by Christopher Cook

It’s #MemeMonday, but we’re going to mix things up today. Instead of memes (pictures with important messages), we will post some charts with another important message:

It’s a hoax. A scam. A grift. A racket.

It is designed to criminalize your very existence.

It is designed to warm us up (get it?) to being crammed into 15-minute cities. Ultimately, it will be used to justify reducing the human population.

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by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Butyrate fuels the gut cells (L-cells) that produce GLP-1, a natural hormone that helps regulate appetite, blood sugar, and metabolism

Your gut can’t make butyrate without fiber, and modern diets contain far too little — just 16 grams a day compared to 100+ grams in traditional cultures. Low butyrate disrupts the body’s natural hunger regulation system, leading to inflammation, weight gain, mood issues, and metabolic breakdown

Restoring butyrate is a natural way to activate GLP-1 — no injections or drugs required — by working with your body instead of bypassing it. My new book, “Weight Loss Cure; Melt Fat Naturally With Your Own GLP-1,” provides a step-by-step plan to rebuild butyrate production, restore natural GLP-1 signaling, and correct the root drivers of weight gain

Pharmaceutical GLP-1 agonists are marketed as breakthroughs, but they’re merely stand-ins for a system your body already perfected: GLP-1 secretion driven by butyrate

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by Dr. Wojak, M.D.

In a sane world, widespread fraud, rampant conflicts of interest, the corrupt peer review system, and the replication crisis would be enough to convince anyone that medical science is fundamentally untrustworthy. I break these issues down in detail in this article.

But most people aren’t persuaded by evidence or logic. They’d rather let perceived experts dictate their beliefs for them—especially in medicine, where appeals to authority routinely crowd out independent judgment.

This article is for them.

What follows is a compilation of damning admissions from some of the most authoritative figures in medical science—top editors of the world’s most influential medical journals: The Lancet, The New England Journal of Medicine, The BMJ, JAMA, and more.

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by Al Jazeera Staff

The United States-Israeli war on Iran is estimated to have cost Washington $3.7bn so far in its first 100 hours alone, or nearly $900m a day, driven largely by the huge expenditure of munitions, according to new research.

An analysis by Washington-based think tank the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) underlined the colossal cost of the war, which entered its seventh day on Friday, as the US attacks Iran with stealth bombers and advanced weapons systems.

list of 4 items

list 1 of 4US says Iran missile attacks down 90% after strikes from B-2 bombers

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by Matt Agorist

Randolph Bourne famously penned that war is the health of the State, a grim reality that has haunted the American populace for over eight decades. We are taught in state-funded schools that the military goes abroad to fight for our freedoms, yet every single conflict since the end of the Second World War has been explicitly used as a mechanism to systematically dismantle the liberties of the domestic population. Iran is no different, and in fact, may be much worse.

Foreign emergencies are consistently the Trojan horses used by the ruling class to bypass constitutional constraints, normalize mass surveillance, and entirely erode the principles of liberty right here at home.

The blueprint for the modern imperial presidency was drafted during the Korean conflict, a war that permanently altered the relationship between the executive branch and the limits of power. When Harry Truman decided to intervene in Korea, he completely bypassed Congress and Article I, Section 8 of the Constitution, setting a dangerous precedent that the president could unilaterally commit the nation to bloodshed without a formal declaration of war. By framing it merely as a “police action” for the United Nations, Truman fundamentally shifted the war-making power into the hands of a single, unaccountable individual.

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by Tyler Durden

It looks like AI can now unmask any anonymous account on the internet. That’s according to a new study by Simon Lermen (MATS), Daniel Paleka (ETH Zurich), Joshua Swanson (ETH Zurich), Michael Aerni (ETH Zurich), Nicholas Carlini (Anthropic), and Florian Tramèr (ETH Zurich), published on arXiv.

In the paper, “Large-Scale Online Deanonymization with LLMs,” the researchers show that modern large language models (LLMs) can re-identify people behind pseudonymous online accounts at a scale and accuracy that far surpass previous techniques.

The core contribution is an automated deanonymization pipeline powered by LLMs, according to the new study. Instead of relying on structured datasets or hand-engineered features—like earlier attacks on the Netflix Prize dataset—the system works directly on raw, unstructured text.

Given posts, comments, or interview transcripts written under a pseudonym, the pipeline extracts identity-relevant signals, searches for likely matches using semantic embeddings, and then uses higher-level reasoning to verify the most promising candidates while filtering out false positives. The result is a scalable attack that mirrors—and in some cases exceeds—the effectiveness of a dedicated human investigator.

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by Rhoda Wilson

Vitamin B12 deficiency is estimated to affect 3-5% of the population, with some suggesting it could be as high as 10%.

Vitamin B12 deficiency is a condition that can cause physical and mental symptoms. Symptoms that are common with and are often misdiagnosed as Alzheimer’s disease or multiple sclerosis (“MS”).

Many patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or MS could be cured with vitamin B12 injections, Dr. Vernon Coleman writes, but doctors often fail to test for vitamin B12 deficiency. Another factor in missing a vitamin B12 deficiency diagnosis is the pharmaceutical industry’s influence on the medical establishment. Vitamins are unpatented. Vitamins are not profitable to the pharmaceutical industry.

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by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also called “forever chemicals,” are found in drinking water, food packaging, cookware, and household products. They persist in the environment and build up in the body

An Environmental Research study found that higher blood levels of certain forever chemicals were linked to almost three times greater likelihood of fatty liver disease among adolescents in high-risk families

These findings show that adolescence is a sensitive window, as the liver is still adapting to growth and metabolic changes, allowing chemical exposures to influence liver fat storage and long-term disease risk

Microplastics serve as carriers for PFAS, transporting them deep into tissues. Research shows that combined exposure to microplastics and PFAS causes greater damage than either pollutant alone

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by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Mercury-based dental fillings have largely disappeared from private dental offices but remain common in public systems where patients have the least ability to refuse them

These fillings persist not because they’re safer or more effective, but because insurance coverage and institutional defaults still favor mercury as the cheapest option

Children, pregnant women, low-income families, incarcerated individuals, and military populations receive a disproportionate share of mercury fillings due to limited choice

Mercury from dental fillings releases vapor over time, leading to ongoing exposure that places developing brains and sensitive tissues at higher risk

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by Christopher Cook

Won’t someone please think of the children?

—Helen Lovejoy

This quote from the somewhat judgmental wife of The Simpsons character Reverend Lovejoy is broadly recognizable and has even become, for some, culturally iconic. It lampoons the spirit of demagoguery and moral preening that so often accompanies political discourse, and is thus an entirely justifiable piece of social commentary.

There is, however, an area of political discourse in which raising the question of children makes sense and poses an important challenge: self-government.

When discussing how a free society—that is, a society without involuntary governance and forcibly imposed ‘social contracts’—might work, children are always a complicating factor. Those who advocate for such a society believe that the freedom and consent of individuals should be respected. Yet difficulties arise when applying this principle to children.

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by Frank Bergman

The Canadian government has begun ramping up the nation’s disturbing “assisted suicide” program after official data revealed that thousands of citizens have been euthanized with state-sanctioned lethal injections within 24 hours.

Canada’s taxpayer-funded euthanasia program is drawing renewed scrutiny after a new report found that the government has already been quietly performing thousands of same-day “assisted suicides.”

The revelations come as Canada continues expanding its Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) system, a program critics warn is rapidly transforming the country’s approach to healthcare, disability, and end-of-life care.

A new report found that the MAiD program has already carried out thousands of same-day euthanasia procedures.

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by ZOHAIB AHMED

You’ve probably heard about large language models, those sophisticated AI systems that power all chatbots today. Get ready for Large Plant Models (LPMs). Developed by Carbon Robotics, a Seattle-based agricultural technology company, it’s essentially an AI model trained on over 150 million labeled plants for the goal of recognizing basically any weed in any field of the planet. Computer vision is fast emerging as a transformative tech in farming — another startup company recently used the tech in mushroom-picking robots.

The LPMs will power LaserWeeders, the company’s fleet of four-wheeled, autonomous robots that literally laser weeds to death. It’s a novel technique that’s being touted as more efficient than the traditional method of spraying herbicides, which can disturb the soil and damage crops. You can say the lasers are spiritually similar to Harbor Freight’s weed burner tool, except they work a lot faster.

While LaserWeeders have been around for over three years now, the new software is set to significantly upgrade their capabilities. Previously, every time a new type of weed showed up on a farm, or even the same weed looked slightly different because of the soil or weather, Carbon Robotics had to create fresh data labels and retrain its machines. That took around 24 hours each time, according to CEO Paul Mikesell. Of course, the problem is now a thing of the past.

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by Simplicius

The biggest story of the day is that Iran has muscled its way into both cowing and overpowering the US Navy into submission in the Strait of Hormuz.

But first, let’s back up a little bit and acknowledge that the IRGC appears to have went fully “to the mattresses” in this war. They are no longer playing games, and no longer willing to compromise. They have gained momentum and achieved military, political, and propaganda initiative and are now pushing their advantage.

All day there have been various reports that it is now the US side secretly attempting to sway Iran—via intermediaries—toward coming back to the negotiations table, now that the US has recognized the disaster of its own making that is unfolding across the region.

According to these reports, Iran has brusquely blown off all such attempts to negotiate and has doubled down into all out conflict. Iran’s leaders appear to have recognized much the same thing as the Russians did during the course of the Ukraine war: that a ‘temporary’ ceasefire is a useless exercise for giving your enemy breathing room to restock and reload for Round 2 against you.

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by Meryl Nass

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by Gavin Mounsey

I want to remind you that you are capable of co-creating wonderful things on this Earth when you choose to learn from the Creator’s design and use your gifts in service of life and Creation. You did not arrive here by accident, your life is a gift from God, it is intentional, it is brimming with potential and it has meaning. When you hold a handful of heirloom seeds in your hand and look upon the fertile living earth, what you are witnessing is the invitation from the Creator to put your human gifts to good use for the benefit of all beings.

Planting a seed in the living earth is a prayer and an act of faith in hope for tomorrow. It says “Thank You God for this opportunity to know your work and thank you to the Living Earth for providing all we need to live. I want to give back in gratitude for these gifts”.

Some of the most beautiful gifts that embody the spirit of hope, kindness, joy and good will are those gifts that you arrived with when you chose to come to this world and live the human life you are living now. These gifts are inside you, they are unique to you and you possess them so that you can engage in the sacred task of sharing those gifts with this world.

When you take time to look inward, discover your unique gifts and then imagine a way you can use your gifts to nurture other beings to achieve their highest potential, give back to the living planet that gives to much to us and create things that express the essence of your spirit manifested in physical form and/or poetry for the senses, you are giving the most valuable gifts in this universe. No one else can share the same gifts that you can (in the same way you have the potential to share them with).

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by Charlie Campbell

SAN FRANCISCO — The Phantom MK-1 looks the part of an AI soldier. Encased in jet black steel with a tinted glass visor, it conjures a visceral dread far beyond what may be evoked by your typical humanoid robot. And on this late February morning, it brandishes assorted high-powered weaponry: a revolver, pistol, shotgun, and replica of an M-16 rifle.

“We think there’s a moral imperative to put these robots into war instead of soldiers,” says Mike LeBlanc, a 14-year Marine Corps veteran with multiple tours of Iraq and Afghanistan, who is a co-founder of Foundation, the company that makes Phantom. He says the aim is for the robot to wield “any kind of weapon that a human can.”

Today, Phantom is being tested in factories and dockyards from Atlanta to Singapore. But its headline claim is to be the world’s first humanoid robot specifically developed for defense applications. Foundation already has research contracts worth a combined $24 million with the U.S. Army, Navy, and Air Force, including what’s known as an SBIR Phase 3, effectively making it an approved military vendor. It’s also due to begin tests with the Marine Corps “methods of entry” course, training Phantoms to put explosives on doors to help troops breach sites more safely.

In February, two Phantoms were sent to Ukraine—initially for frontline-reconnaissance support. But Foundation is also preparing Phantoms for potential deployment in combat scenarios for the Pentagon, which “continues to explore the development of militarized humanoid prototypes designed to operate alongside war fighters in complex, high-risk environments,” says a spokesman. LeBlanc says the company is also in “very close contact” with the Department of Homeland Security about possible patrol functions for Phantom along the U.S. southern border.

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by Rebecca Crosby and Noel Sims

President Trump imposed sweeping global tariffs during his first year as president. To justify many of the tariffs, Trump relied on a novel interpretation of a 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which did not mention tariffs at all. But in February, the Supreme Court struck down the majority of Trump’s tariffs, ruling 6-3 that Trump had exceeded his authority. The court found that Trump’s tariffs were unconstitutional, as “taxation power clearly belongs to Congress.”

In recent months, thousands of companies have sued the Trump administration over its tariff policies, seeking refunds for tariff-related costs.

The Supreme Court did not discuss refunds in its ruling. But at the beginning of March, Judge Richard Eaton of the U.S. Court of International Trade ruled that companies that paid tariffs were “entitled to benefit” from the Supreme Court ruling. The order directed U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to begin the refund process and to stop collecting the tariffs that were struck down. (The judge later “temporarily suspended his order to give the government time to prepare” after CBP said in an affidavit that “immediate compliance was not logistically possible,” Bloomberg reported. CBP estimated that it could start offering refunds by late April.)

The federal government could now be responsible for issuing “refunds worth $175 billion,” according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

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by Alan Macleod MPN.news

Awide range of anonymous X (Twitter) users have reported that their real names are suddenly being Googled in Israel shortly after they began criticizing the country for its actions in Palestine. Some connected the phenomenon to Au10tix, the software X requires users (even anonymous ones) to use in order to verify their real identities.

Au10tix is an Israeli company founded and staffed by former Israeli spies from the elite Israeli military intelligence group Unit 8200. MintPress News investigates this disturbing phenomenon.

“I’m not even kidding when I say my full legal name, including my middle name, has been searched up in Israel 11 times in the past day,” wrote TransFemPOTUS, an anonymous X user who has been highly critical of Israel’s actions.

This was not an isolated incident. “So apparently my full legal name got searched for in Israel the other day,” revealed TheAtlantean9, an anonymous far-left user with a Palestinian flag in their bio.

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By Alan Bradley

A Chinese company successfully flew a 5-ton (4,536-kilogram) electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) in a new feat for electric aircraft. Its makers at Fengfei Aviation claim it’s the largest eVTOL to ever complete a test flight.

During the test flight, the V5000 aircraft lifted off in VTOL mode, switched to fixed-wing mode for a short flight, and then transitioned back to VTOL mode to safely land. VTOL vehicles mimic helicopters, enabling them to lift off and land on helipads or in other smaller spaces without requiring supporting infrastructure, such as the runways used by fixed-wing aircraft.

The test took place Feb. 5 at Kunshan Civil Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Test Flight Operation Base in Jiangsu Province, a site Fengfei Aviation uses for public demos and AP press flights.

There are several variants of the aircraft — a purely electric version can reach 155 miles (250 kilometers), and a hybrid-power alternative can fly for 932 miles (1,500 km), company representatives said in a statement posted to LinkedIn.

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Truth Music of the Week

Buy the Track, Support the Artists:

PrezenceMusic.com

Cameos: Derrick Broze, Alais Clay, Jim Lehnert, Bruce Bauman, and Jen!

Put your lighters up and let me hear you sing along bust up a riddim oh ya know we’re coming strong now we’re connecting in the right way we are projecting love as we pray no matter who you are i’m telling you that you belong this community could never ever do you wrong we are one tribe and one family pushing light all night and all day come again come come again i will light it up let the fire transcend come again come come again speaking my truth i could never let it bend come again come come again i will disrupt babylon till the end come again come come again revving up the youth once again i can see you moving i can see you activate no time to slow yo we don’t procrastinate picking up the pace as the bass rolls through jump up higher if you want a better view tune up a frequency that we can all create cos this is our power now we all collaborate pushing love and light is what we do this is how we get through cuz inna bonfil we rock it at the casa blanca from acapulco to morelia we spit palabras because we know the music is our dharma we spreading a right morality through melody it make us sharper making mistake next time we trying harder i’m praying up to the holy mother and the holy father and all of the people are awakening up to their power consciousness is quickening it’s getting louder and now we living today tomorrow not guaranteed we gotta choose to be free until our souls are complete it’s how we gonna succeed we never need to compete we playing respectfully a vibe of integrity we take them chains off and let the place rock cookin’ up a up a fire like a crock pot and when the beat bouncin’ like a pogo stick that bass smoke so thick can i get a toast to this a boomah (chorus)

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libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

After my investigations into how, I believe, the intelligence agencies tried to crowd-gather and then “smear and steer” the developing voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist movements with Anarchapulco… or my breakdown into how the 2017 Woman’s March on Washington, hijacked the opposition to Trump, made it a woman thing (divide and conquer), and then brought the women to Washington using 60+ George Soros front groups and steered the women into ineffective slogans, scumbag speakers, and then dressed the crowd in “pussy hats” to mock them…

I am, somewhat, frequently asked to look into if the Free State Project is being steered.. and if so… by who…

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