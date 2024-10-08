Dear Subscribers,

Top Story of the Week

Etienne Note: We usually reserve this Substack for our original writings and research but over the next month we will be featuring some of the best work of our speakers for the upcoming Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference starting with Derrick Broze's epic rant on how Trump is fooling the freedom movement which is a recurring topic at the Art of Liberty Foundation as well. We had a transcript made of the rant which you can find below.

The Trump-RFK-Musk-Thiel Cabal Is Fooling The Freedom Movement

By Derrick Broze @ DerrickBroze.Substack.com

Let's get into this unholy union of Trump, RFK, Thiel, and Musk. And if you saw the picture that I started out with, it's the picture of RFK on stage with Trump, right? And I guess that's the big news that Friday afternoon, a couple of days ago, RFK announced that he was suspending his campaign. in battleground states. He's going to keep himself on the various ballots in other states. But ultimately, let's be real. He's quitting his campaign. He's actively said he's going to go out and campaign for Trump. So I don't know how you still he's trying to like have it both ways and tell his supporters, I'm not a sellout. I'm not giving up. You can still vote for me in these other states. But in the battleground states where it allegedly matters, you should vote for Trump instead.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryist Conference - THE VIDEO!

Your 1.5 Minutes of Zen! Get a preview of what to expect from Liberty on the Rocks 2024 with a couple of clips from Liberty on the Rocks 2023! Stay tuned as we will be syndicating the full talks from 2023 including what I think was Larken Rose's best speech ever! Save 5% on your ticket or the livestream with the code: Etienne5 get all the details at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: In addition to the ridiculousness and fraud of faking a family photo, I am carrying this article because it demonstrates another dynamic we have been publicizing in “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and the except we published for free on Substack: CIA Democrats… And Republicans! - Are You Getting Your Politicians from the CIA? on the incredible number of “ex” CIA employees, OR other intelligence agency veterans, OR ex-special operations veterans (that are one degree of separation away from the CIA ) being funded for Congressional seats. In this case we have a seat which is being vacated by “Ex” CIA operative Abigail Spanberger (who is now running for Governor of Virginia where the CIA is located) being replaced by an “Ex” Major in the Special Forces who is already deceiving the voters with a fake family. Unbelievable…

Virginia GOP candidate Derrick Anderson borrows friend's family for bizarre campaign photo

By Stephen M. Lepore For Dailymail.Com

A Republican running for Congress in Virginia has gone viral after a 'family photo' he used in a campaign ad was not what it seemed.

Derrick Anderson, an Army veteran, is attempting to flip a blue district red in 2024 after its current occupant, Abigail Spanberger, announced she would vacate to run for governor in 2025.

Anderson recently released a campaign ad that featured footage of himself with a woman and three children - what appeared to be a family photo - in an effort to play to women voters and family values.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

by Tyler Durden

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump pushed a narrative being spread by US intelligence officials that Iran is trying to kill him even though there’s no evidence of Iranian involvement in either attempt on his life. Trump’s campaign said they were briefed on the alleged Iranian threat by officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which is led by Avril Haines. "Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire US Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again," Trump wrote on X after the briefing. "Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before."

The claim that Iran is plotting to kill Trump was first made by a CNN report back in July, following the assassination attempt by Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was shot and killed by the Secret Service. The report acknowledged there was no evidence Crooks was linked to Iran, which was reaffirmed on Tuesday by intelligence officials speaking to The New York Times, who stressed there was no Iran connection to the July shooting.

Continue reading

by Elvis Dunderhoff

When the American democracy government talks about “freedom,” this is what they’re referencing: free meth kits.

They want as many people high on drugs as possible. It’s called democracy.

New York Post:

The city’s drug-user supply vending machine is so popular, workers have to refill it twice a week — with some neighbors embracing it and others saying it causes trouble like users “laid out in front of it.”

Nearly four months after the introduction of the free machine — which offers everything from crack pipes to Narcan to condoms — drug users are still flocking to it to snap up supplies in Brooklyn, residents said.

“[It] goes very fast,” the super of a building near the machine in Brownsville told The Post. “They take what they want and leave.”

Some neighbors have accepted the contraption — which also spits out fentanyl test strips — as a necessary evil that helps save lives.

Continue reading

by Candace Owens and Olive Barker

Janet Jackson was recently harshly criticized for saying this about Kamala Harris: “She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s Indian.” She added that she heard that Kamala’s father was white. This has become an issue because Kamala Harris is courting the black vote and may be downplaying the white side of her family that were reported to have been slave traders. Candace Owens investigated the claim and opened a can of worms in her last 3 podcasts.

Kamala Harris’ book, The Truths We Hold: An American Journey, features a photo of Kamala with her purported paternal grandmother, Beryl. But it seems impossible because Beryl died in 1960 and Kamala wasn’t born until 4 years later in 1964. Kamala’s father, Donald Harris is a radical Marxist who was a professor of economics at Stanford University. He says that he was born in Jamaica in 1938, but there is no birth certificate for Donald Harris.

Continue reading

by Sarah Hooper

Vladimir Putin has ordered the conscription of another 133,000 soldiers to aid his war in Ukraine.

The 18-to-30 year olds will be called up between tomorrow and December 31, but parents have raised fear that the untrained conscripts will be thrust straight into ‘hot’ border regions close to the war zone.

The figure is higher than the same draft last year when Putin recruited 130,000, and in spring when he drafted another 150,000.

The Russian regime is facing an increasing backlash over use of conscripts close to the war zone in defiance of an earlier Putin promise to parents that he would not put recruits in harm’s way.

One grieving Russian mother has risked arrest by demanding from Putin why her untrained conscript son, 18, was killed in the war, as she accused the autocrat of lying.

Continue reading

by Sergio Martínez

Eighty years ago, Friedrich Hayek watched in anguish as Western liberal democracies seemed to embrace the authoritarian tendencies that had given rise to Nazism in Germany. In The Road to Serfdom (1944), he dedicated his work “to socialists of all parties,” warning that both left-wing socialism and national socialism were branches of the same tree. Hayek feared England would repeat the history he had witnessed in Germany when he wrote the following:

When one hears for a second time opinions expressed or measures advocated which one has first met twenty or twenty-five years ago, they assume a new meaning as symptoms of a definite trend. They suggest, if not the necessity, at least the probability, that developments will take a similar course.

Parallels in Hispanic America

Hispanic America has experienced numerous manifestations of totalitarian government, making it easy for those from the region, like myself, to sympathize with Hayek’s warnings. Since President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) took office in 2018 in Mexico, my Venezuelan friends have repeatedly warned of the authoritarian similarities between Obrador’s government and those of Chávez and Maduro. Obrador, a politician with strong socialist convictions, published a book in 2018 that denounced corruption as Mexico’s main problem. What seemed like a harmless statement masked a dangerous belief: for Obrador, corruption was synonymous with privatization and private property.

Continue reading

by Daniel J. Mitchell

The main argument in favor of foreign aid is that rich countries can and should help poor countries become more prosperous. And plenty of politicians are following that approach. According to the latest data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, donor governments gave away more than $220 billion last year. But advocates of foreign aid say that’s not enough. The folks at the United Nations assert that rich countries should double their foreign aid budgets.

Skeptics of aid have a different perspective. They explain that foreign aid is not successful and that increasing aid budgets would be throwing good money after bad. They argue that foreign aid is wrong in theory since it focuses on giving money to governments rather than the pro-market policy reforms that would boost growth. And they argue that foreign aid has failed the real-world test since countries receiving large transfers have not climbed out of poverty.

Continue reading

by Dean Henderson

Excerpted from my book Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 6: Why Trump is a Rothschild Tool.

The moving of the US Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al Quds in 2018 was marked by Israeli Defense Forces killing more than 60 unarmed Palestinian protestors. It should have surprised no one that, despite the convening of a UN Security Council meeting to discuss the genocide, the US government said nothing to condemn the Israeli slaughter. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley said, “No country in this chamber would act with more restraint than Israel has."

Ironically, that Ministry of Truth version of “restraint” occurred on the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel. Back then, Stern Gang and Haganah Zionist terror cells operating in the British Mandate of Palestine, slaughtered Palestinian families, seized their olive and pistachio groves and moved into their deeded houses, all with the backing of President Harry Truman and the US government.

Continue reading

By James Bovard

On the eve of the first presidential candidate debate, the Supreme Court gave a huge boost to Joe Biden to help him “fix” the 2024 election with maybe its worst decision of the year. It remains to be seen whether the court’s refusal to stop federal censorship will be a wooden stake in the credibility of American democracy.

The court ruled in the case of Murthy v. Missouri, a lawsuit brought by individuals censored on social media thanks to federal threats and machinations. Court decisions last year vividly chronicled a byzantine litany of anti–free speech interventions by multiple federal agencies and the White House. On July 4, 2023, federal judge Terry Doughty condemned the Biden administration for potentially “the most massive attack against free speech in United States history.” A federal appeals court imposed injunctions on federal officials to prohibit them from acting “to coerce or significantly encourage social-media companies to remove, delete, suppress, or reduce … posted social-media content containing protected free speech.”

Continue reading

by Richard M. Ebeling

Seventy-five years ago, on September 14, 1949, Yale University Press published Ludwig von Mises’s Human Action: A Treatise on Economics. Almost 900 pages in length, it soon became recognized as one of the major works in economics in the twentieth century.

Not that this recognition was felt in the economics profession of the time. Few reviews appeared in the professional economics journals, and the ones that did were far from complimentary. This was not surprising given the dominance of Keynesian and socialist ideas in the years following the Second World War. Few were the voices in the economics profession who were consistent advocates of a liberal, free-market perspective or had the courage to challenge the theoretical and economic policy orthodoxy of that time.

It was presumed that the Great Depression had “proven” the failure of unbridled capitalism and that every society needed a transformation into either some form of government centralized planning or at least strong fiscal and monetary intervention by the federal government to ensure economy-wide stability and full employment. At the same time, any “reformed” capitalist system needed government regulatory restrictions on market competition to prevent monopoly and unfair business practices, along with a larger and larger redistributive welfare state.

Continue reading

by By #Tbot: Take Back Our Tech

It's no secret that the IRS and other agencies have been looking to trace private cryptocurrencies like Monero. Quickly gaining popularity amongst darknet markets and cybercriminals, Monero is now the de-facto choice for any financial exchange where confidentiality is paramount.

Faced with the impossible task of tracing Monero, the IRS humbled themselves and asked for help from the leading cryptocurrency surveillance platform (or as they like to call themselves 'blockchain data' platform), Chainanalysis.

This relationship blossomed into a $20M contract for Chainanalysis' products and services to support the activities of different IRS departments including the Criminal Investigation Divsion, Cyber & Forensic Services, Small Business / Self-Employed, and Office of Fraud Enforcement.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

As an unprecedented humanitarian crisis was happening in real time yesterday morning in Western North Carolina, we turned on the Sunday News programs: CNN’s State of the Union with Jake Tapper and, later in the morning, Face the Nation on CBS. We were stunned that the focus of both programs was the war in the Middle East and the presidential election.

As both national news programs were airing, local news reports were coming out of Buncombe County, North Carolina that people there had no electric power, no running water, no cell phone service, impassible roads, and no distribution centers had been established for bottled water or food because the tractor trailers with the supplies had not arrived — two days after the hurricane hit. At the 10 a.m. press briefing by Buncombe County officials, 10 people were reported dead from Hurricane Helene with 1,000 reported missing. By the 4 p.m. press briefing, the number of deaths from the hurricane in just that one county had tripled to 30 according to Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller, who spoke at both briefings. At that point in time, the deaths in Buncombe County represented more than a third of all deaths being reported by the five states most impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Continue reading

By Ronny Reyes

Iranian ballistic missile barrage overwhelmed Israel’s defenses — with dozens of strikes seen on Tel Aviv and other population centers on Tuesday night.

Footage of the harrowing barrage shows more than a numerous missiles hitting Israel and exploding in a fiery blaze within the span of 10 seconds, local KANN News reports.

Similar videos on social media showed missiles or shrapnel hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and other population centers. Impact sites have been reported in the cities, as well as in the south and in Sharon.

The Israeli military said Iran was targeting 10 million civilians in Israel with its attack.

All Israelis were ordered to take shelter in bunkers across the country.

People take cover behind vehicles under a bridge along the side of a highway in Tel Aviv on October 1, 2024.AFP via Getty Images

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Amy Wu, who worked for FTX Ventures until the crypto exchange blew up, recently joined Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley's oldest venture firms, as a partner focused on the consumer sector.

The downturn in the diamond market is nothing short of breathtaking. It is driven mostly by a surge in low-cost lab-grown diamond supply, which is capturing a larger market share of the gem industry as cash-strapped consumers gravitate to artificial stones.

Amy Wu, who worked for FTX Ventures until the crypto exchange blew up, recently joined Menlo Ventures, one of Silicon Valley's oldest venture firms, as a partner focused on the consumer sector.

In a viral post on X, the Menlo partner and analyst highlighted how 2023 marked a pivotal year in the battle between natural diamonds and lab-grown stones for market share.

Continue reading

by Martin Crowley

When asked whether it uses the images captured by its AI Ray-Ban smart glasses to train its AI models, Meta said “We’re not saying either way,” claiming it “wasn’t publicly discussing it” as it wasn’t something it typically shared externally.

The smart glasses have a discreet camera on the front of the glasses which takes photos of the environment the user is in, either when asked to do so, or automatically when it hears certain trigger words like “look.” Its newest AI video feature takes a series of photos of its surroundings (sometimes without the user knowing) so it can offer nuanced, natural-sounding answers to questions. For example, if a user asks it to pick an outfit from a closet, it will take a multitude of photos of the user's personal space to respond, and then store these images in an AI model in the cloud.

Continue reading

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D., El Defensor

Link these words — This article was originally published by The Defender — to the original piece from The Defender website.

A bill introduced late last week in the U.S. House of Representatives would end the liability protections Congress gave vaccine makers under the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

Thirty Republican lawmakers signed on as co-sponsors to House Bill 9828, End the Vaccine Carveout Act. The proposed legislation would end the broad protection from liability for injuries resulting from vaccines listed on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Childhood Immunization Schedule.

“The … vaccine makers are criminal enterprises that have paid tens of billions in criminal penalties over the past decade,” Children’s Health Defense (CHD) founder and chairman on leave Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement on the bill.

Continue reading

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D., El Defensor

Link these words — This article was originally published by The Defender — to the original piece from The Defender website.

Several U.S. cities, towns and counties announced they will stop fluoridating their water in the aftermath of a landmark federal court ruling that found water fluoridation at current levels poses an “unreasonable risk” of reduced IQ in children.

Abilene, Texas; Yorktown and Somers, New York; and the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District in Utah are among those cities and districts that responded quickly to the Sept. 24 ruling by U.S. District Judge Edward Chen.

Chen ruled the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) can no longer ignore the risk fluoridation poses to human — especially children’s — health and that the agency must take regulatory action.

Continue reading

by Brian Wang

Jim Rickards warns of the collapse in China’s population and collapse in global population. Nextbigfuture described these issues in mid-2023 over 15 months ago. I described the collapse as worse than the black death and Jim use the same description.

Jim Rickards is an economist, lawyer, and investment banker with 40 years of experience in the capital markets on Wall Street.

Jim emphasizes China population collapse problem but it is more than just China. It is Japan, Korea and all countries.

The Rule of TWO… point one

Husband and wives MUST average 2.1 children. It is not optional for humanity and society.

2.1 children replace 2 (the husband and the wife). Half of the children are female. 1.1 females at birth means 1.0 females should get to child bearing age and have a child.

In biology, when a population starts declining, it is usually not a controlled thing that re-stabilizes at a lower level.

Continue reading

Soaring a couple hundred feet off the ground, alone in a small aircraft with no piloting experience, sounds like a nightmare to some. But to me, flying solo has been a fantasy since a young Tom Cruise conquered the skies in an F-14.

Pivotal, and a half-dozen competitors in the emerging eVTOL space, have created one-seat, electric aircraft to release your inner Maverick, with no formal flight training.

But the Silicon Valley company’s 10-day program for owners, pilot or not, is a mandatory part of the purchase agreement. It involves about 40 hours of flight training in a simulator, basically so you can prove you know the one-person aircraft well enough to fly it. That’s followed by 10 real flights.

The BlackFly (pre-production version of the Helix that I trained in and flew) has been around for 14 years, though it’s a much different aircraft than the garage-built plane Marcus Leng first flew in 2011 to prove an affordable, everyman electric plane could change the face of aviation.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

Iran unleashed their ‘Operation True Promise 2’ on Israel, sending hundreds of ballistic missiles which passed unopposed through Israel’s porous air defenses.

One video showcasing the speed of an incoming Iranian—allegedly hypersonic—missile:

Watch the above videos of hundreds of missiles hitting Israel, then read this deluded tweet by a Netanyahu aide, who with a straight face declared that most missiles were intercepted:

Yes, the Tweet is actually real.

Video from the Iranian situation room when the order was given to fire an alleged 200 missiles:

The moment when IRGC Commander-in-Chief, Major General Hossein Salami, orders Iran's missile strike on Israel from Khatam-al Anbiya Central HQ.

One must recall, however, what I said about gerontocracies.

The biggest question that remains is whether the missiles have inflicted any real damage, or if they were merely scattershot ‘psychological’ actions.

Continue reading

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) is hosting a new initiative, The Covid Index, a volunteer-run directory of scientific resources on COVID-19, ranging from peer-reviewed journal papers to whistleblower accounts.

The index’s creators describe it as “censored science and expertise” that is “categorized, excerpted, and searchable.”

Ursula Conway, president of CHD’s Arizona Chapter, is one of the volunteers involved in the initiative. She told The Defender The Covid Index “is a research tool, a quick reference guide” that “cuts through” online censorship.

Kim Bare, another volunteer with the project, said The Covid Index is akin to “an online card catalog … of information sources related primarily to COVID.”

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

The Biden-Harris administration's 'America Last' policies have left the country vulnerable. Between draining the strategic petroleum reserve, sending hundreds of billions in cash and equipment to Ukraine (such as electrical transformers that are now needed for Hurricane Helene), and FEMA spending $640 million to help migrants, the agency tasked with emergency preparedness is now 'broke,' and doesn't have enough money to get through hurricane season which typically lasts through November.

The agency is being stretched as it works with states to assess damage from Hurricane Helene and delivers meals, water, generators and other critical supplies. The storm struck Florida last week, then plowed through several states in the Southeast, flooding towns and killing more than 160 people.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Kellogg's is one of the companies we identify in our article: Consumer Goods Monopoly Consolidation - The Drug Dealers and the Company Store and one of the companies in our article: Etienne & Jason Christoff - Why is 666 Hidden in Cartel Company Logos, Trump's OK Sign and Twitter's New Logo? Coincidence they are putting harmful chemicals in their food that THEY DON'T USE IN OTHER COUNTRIES!!!

By Food Babe

It’s time to hold Kellogg’s accountable! Our petition asking Kellogg’s to remove artificial colors and BHT from all of their cereals, as they do in other countries, has now reached well over 163,000 signatures and is growing every day.

We are going to Battle Creek, Michigan to deliver these petitions at Kellogg’s Headquarters on October 15, 2024, along with a coalition of health leaders.

Continue reading

by Craig Eyermann

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Update (0940ET):

As we detailed overnight, the union behind the 45,000 striking dockworkers agreed to end a three-day strike that paralyzed major US East and Gulf Coast ports. This was a major risk of becoming yet another shitstorm for the Biden-Harris team, already dealing with a president totally out of it...

And good lord, if Biden's mental health has imploded - much like Bidenomics - then who the hell is in charge of the nation with mounting WW3 risks in the Middle East? Iranian hypersonic missiles rained down on Israel just days ago.

Meanwhile, the International Longshoremen's Association and the US Maritime Association reached a tentative labor agreement, with union members returning to work. The agreement would extend the previous labor contract through Jan. 15.

The good news is that ports are reopening this morning. The bad news is for those holding long positions in shipping stocks.

Continue reading

by Ruchi Kumari

Telegram, once hailed as a bastion of privacy, has recently made a significant change that has raised eyebrows among its user base. The popular messaging app has quietly removed its end-to-end encryption feature for private chats, just two weeks after its CEO, Pavel Durov, was arrested on allegations of allowing criminal activities on the platform.



This move marks a departure from Telegram's previous stance on user privacy. The company had previously emphasized that private chats were protected from moderation requests, ensuring that conversations between users remained confidential. However, the recent removal of the end-to-end encryption feature suggests a shift in Telegram's priorities.

Continue reading

