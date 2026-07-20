Dear Subscribers,

Short letter today as I am the Master of Ceremonies today at the St. Petersburg Festival of Dance. We just wrapped the competition portion, had a great lunch with the dancers and team and are about to head to the beach! The Gala is tomorrow night! It has been a blast!

I made a couple of Flock stories as the main stories this week since there is real pushback with people cutting down the cameras all around the country and major police departments like Los Angeles cancelling their Flock camera contracts.

Let’s turn up the heat on their executive team as well and publicize who is getting rich off of spying on the country. They are living off money stolen from others at the point of a gun.

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.

We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsorship-Program/

See my article: CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Secret Dialog Society Exposed - Membership List with CFR, Bilderberg & WEF Members Identified to understand who is using AI to censor the information society receives algorithmically on the DARPA internet. They just got caught after having secret meetings for over two decades!!!

Top Stories of the Week

US Debt Exceeds 100% of GDP for the First Time Since World War II

By Martin Armstrong, Armstrong Economics, LewRockwell

By Martin Armstrong, Armstrong Economics, LewRockwell

The United States has crossed a milestone that Washington has spent decades pretending would never arrive. Federal debt held by the public has now exceeded 100% of GDP for the first time since the aftermath of the Second World War. According to the latest government data, debt held by the public reached approximately $31.27 trillion while the nation’s annual economic output totaled roughly $31.22 trillion, pushing the debt-to-GDP ratio to 100.2%. The Congressional Budget Office now projects debt held by the public will average 101% of GDP this year and continue climbing to 120% by 2036 if current law remains unchanged.

The media continues to compare today’s numbers with the end of World War II, but that comparison completely misses the point. After 1945, the United States emerged as the world’s dominant industrial power. Soldiers came home, factories shifted from producing tanks to automobiles, the population expanded rapidly, and economic growth far outpaced government borrowing. Debt declined because the nation was producing wealth. Today we are doing precisely the opposite. Washington continues borrowing during periods of economic expansion, not because the country faces an existential war, but because politicians refuse to tell voters that promises have become mathematically impossible to keep.

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Flock is falling out of favor with police departments

Flock Safety is hitting a rough patch with one of its biggest customers.

By Katherine Li, Business Insider

Flock Safety is hitting a rough patch with one of its biggest customers.

The Los Angeles Police Department let its deal with the surveillance company expire over the past weekend, a spokesperson of the department told Business Insider on Monday.

“We wanted to address some of the civil liberty and civil rights concerns and ensure that there is clarity over the terms regarding privacy, data ownership, and security,” the LAPD spokesperson said.

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8 Ways To Take Down Flock Without A Sawzall

TFTP Co-founder Jason Bassler elaborates several ways to effectively push back against the mass surveillance menace.

By Jason Bassler, The Free Thought Project

(The Last American Vagabond) Earlier this week, I shared a tweet entitled “8 Ways To Take Down Flock Without A Sawzall.” It was a follow-up to a viral FOIA thread I posted on X earlier in the year, giving people a template file for a records request about Flock cameras in their own communities. (If you’re interested, you can find it here.)

But filing a FOIA request is only one tool.

There are many other ways ordinary people can legally challenge the expansion of automated license plate reader systems. Knowledge without strategy changes very little. But when informed people act with purpose, even the most entrenched systems can be challenged.

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Videos of the Week

Nahana tours a Moneybox factory to see if China’s prefab housing boom is too good to be true

By Nahana, YouTube

I travelled to China to explore the world of prefab and modular homes. From tiny houses to container homes, I take you inside the factories, break down the real costs, and find out whether these affordable homes are too good to be true.

Moneybox Modular Housing Manufacturer

Go paid at the $5 a month level, and we will send you both the PDF and e-Pub versions of Etienne’s new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a coupon code for 10% off anything in the https://artofliberty.org/store/.

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BREAKING: Legendary Trader Paul Singer Sends 115 Analysts to Audit Bank of America — Finds $75 TRILLION Hiding in the Shadows

Why Wall Street’s most opaque secret should worry everyone, and how it eerily mirrors the warning signs of 2008.

Etienne Note: I thought one of his more important comments was that the only Primary Dealers were the Federal Reserve Governors who are buying the majority of treasury issuances. The organized crime banks and Fed propping up the crooked monetary system.. Smells like they are going to collapse it all and try to hang on to the TRILLIONS in assets they stole through FRB while we fight in the streets. I don’t think Singer sent all 115 analysts as the summary of his remarks implies.

By Carm1ne (@carm1nee), X

Legendary hedge fund manager Paul Singer commissioned [some of his]115 analysts to dig through Bank of America’s balance sheet — and what they uncovered paints a terrifying picture of just how opaque the modern banking system really is. Against $150 billion in equity and $2 trillion in on-balance-sheet assets, the analysts found $75 trillion in derivatives, an imbalance so extreme that Singer says it makes the bank’s true financial condition impossible for anyone to fully grasp. He put the challenge bluntly, daring anyone — inside the industry or out — to explain what that kind of exposure actually looks like in practice.

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Study: This Ancient Remedy May Outperform Modern Eye Drops

Long before artificial tears filled pharmacy shelves, people used honey to treat wounds, burns, and infections because of its strong antimicrobial and tissue-repair properties.

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, Mercola

Long before artificial tears filled pharmacy shelves, people used honey to treat wounds, burns, and infections because of its strong antimicrobial and tissue-repair properties. Now, researchers in Madrid have brought that ancient remedy into modern ophthalmology, testing whether Manuka honey eye drops could outperform the standard treatment given to patients recovering from cataract surgery.1

Dry eye disease affects a large share of adults worldwide and an even greater proportion of older populations. Cataract surgery, despite its reputation for restoring crisp vision, frequently leaves patients with burning, gritty, watery eyes that struggle with reading, screens, and bright light. For a meaningful portion of patients, that discomfort lingers for months.

Standard care typically relies on lubricating drops, steroids, and anti-inflammatory medications. These add moisture but do little to repair the damaged ocular surface driving the irritation in the first place. That’s where Manuka honey appears to behave differently.

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“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

$6 million a day: Trump’s disclosures show he is the swamp’s biggest monster

President Trump told his followers he would “drain the swamp.” Instead, he became the biggest swamp monster ever.

By Svante Myrick, The Hill

President Trump told his followers he would “drain the swamp.” Instead, he became the biggest swamp monster ever. He has obliterated the line between public service and personal enrichment.

Trump’s recent financial disclosures revealed that he made $2.2 billion in the year since he returned to office. That is a breathtaking figure. It is more than 20 times the annual budget of the city of Ithaca, N.Y., where I served as mayor for 10 years.

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FCC Officials Took Pricey Gifts From Paramount as the Company Needed Approval for Billion-Dollar Deals

Two FCC commissioners took Paramount-funded Kennedy Center tickets worth thousands — then voted to approve the company’s $8 billion merger

by Corey G. Johnson, PROPUBLICA

The rich and famous who filed into the Kennedy Center’s opera house in December were there to enjoy one of the nation’s most exclusive celebrations of the performing arts: the center’s annual honors gala.

The black-tie event, hosted by President Donald Trump, prioritized tickets to people who donated more than $75,000 to the center. This year, it feted Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone, the legendary glam rock band Kiss and the Grammy Award-winning disco pioneer Gloria Gaynor.

Among the attendees that evening were two lower-profile government officials whose regulatory decisions had been crucial to the future of the gala’s broadcast sponsor, CBS, and its parent company, Paramount.

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What is Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche Still Hiding About Epstein?

Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee will consider the nomination of Todd Blanche to be the next U.S. Attorney General.

By Judd Legum. Popular information

Today, the Senate Judiciary Committee will consider the nomination of Todd Blanche to be the next U.S. Attorney General. Blanche, President Trump’s former personal attorney who has been serving in an acting capacity since April, faces a number of obstacles to his confirmation.

One of the biggest is Jeffrey Epstein.

Blanche stands accused of failing to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which required the public disclosure of most Department of Justice (DOJ) files associated with the late sex criminal. On April 27, journalist Katie Phang sued Blanche in federal court, alleging he had “either retracted, or failed to produce entirely, documents that should have been produced” under the law.

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Governments Are the Worst Polluters

Who will save us from them?

By Christopher Cook, The Freedom Scale

In “The Day Government Stole My Dream Property,” I told the story of how the perfect piece of (seemingly) pristine land—something I have wanted to buy since I was five years old—turned out to be downslope from a toxic waste dump … courtesy of the county government.

In “The Fallacy of ‘Argument from the Brochure’,’” we discussed the fact that not only does government do a poor job of protecting us from social ills, it is also frequently the worst source of those ills.

In this piece, we will look at a few examples in the area of pollution.

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Battered Woman’s Syndrome - Insights into Government and Media’s Treatment of the Public

Battered woman’s syndrome (BWS) is a legal defense in some countries. BWS is when an abused woman breaks mentally and finally kills her abusive partner.

By Jason Christoff

Battered woman’s syndrome (BWS) is a legal defense in some countries. BWS is when an abused woman breaks mentally and finally kills her abusive partner. Although the abused woman kills or severely injures her abusive partner, this legal defense of battered woman’s syndrome sits as way to justify the kill or injury. This legal defense I agree with.

In psychology, the mental break that a woman encounters, when she finally fights back and kills (or injures) her abusive partner, often happens in situations where the abuse eased up or slowed down. This allowed the woman to regain her mental footing and strength, to fully understand what was happening. Once the woman regains her mental and physical resilience, she quickly realizes that it’s necessary to fight back to save her own life.

Just so we’re clear, the most effective way to control another human being (as is documented through the characteristics of physical abuse and battered woman’s syndrome) isn’t constant abuse that never ends or abuse that is constantly escalating. The most effective abuse-based control protocols involve intense periods of abuse intermingled with periods of love bombing, apology and peaceful outreach (often referred to as the honeymoon stage)...as can be observed in this list.

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The Most Corrupt Presidency in American History, by the Numbers

Looking back through the biggest scandals in American history through the lens of Trump 2.0

By Matt Welch, Reason

Ask historians or laymen to name the most blatantly corrupt pardon over the first 230 years or so of American presidenting, and most will likely arrive at the same answer: Marc Rich.

Rich, a multiple-passport-holding, proudly amoral oil trader who specialized in sanctions-circumventing commerce with the likes of Nicolae Ceaușescu and Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, fled to Switzerland in 1983 rather than face a potential life sentence and $1.6 million in fines on 65 counts of wire fraud, trading with the enemy, and tax evasion. (It was the biggest tax evasion case to date in U.S. history, at $48 million—around $150 million today.) Yet Bill Clinton, in the final minutes of his presidency, gifted Rich a midnight pardon.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

Nuestro tributo a F.A. Hayek: el economista ganador del Premio Nobel que destruyó [¡intelectualmente!] el socialismo

La Fundación Art of Liberty rinde homenaje al ganador del Premio Nobel F.A. Hayek, uno de los economistas más importantes que jamás haya existido, con una campaña que distribuirá simultáneamente el nuevo libro: Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política y ofrecerá copias impresas gratuitas del libro a cualquiera que se suscriba de forma paga a nuestro Substack como miembro anual y/o realice cualquier pedido en ArtOfLiberty.org/store.

Esta introducción a F.A. Hayek incluye su biografía, memes, frases, las “Batallas de rap” con el economista Lord John Maynard Keynes, y la primera entrega de nuestra distribución de Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política: la introducción del libro escrita por Thomas J. DiLorenzo, presidente del Instituto Mises y editor de Hayek para el siglo XXI.

También estamos agregando el PDF completo de Hayek para el siglo XXI a nuestra memoria USB incensurable de la libertad: The Liberator (El Liberador).

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

Air Force Engineer Accused of Cutting Down 13 Police Cameras Says They’re Unconstitutional

Jeffrey Sovern faces 25 charges after Virginia Police say he destroyed 13 Flock license plate cameras. Supporters are paying his legal bills.

Etienne Note: Not all heroes wear capes!

By Adam Gramegna, Military.com

The first camera was simply pointed the wrong way.

In early April 2025, Jerry Reina, leader of a local neighborhood watch in the Harbor View area of Suffolk, Va., noticed that one of their community’s six Flock Safety cameras had been turned away from the road it was installed to monitor, according to his testimony at a preliminary hearing as reported by WAVY, a Virginia-based news outlet.

A Suffolk police sergeant who helps oversee the city’s camera program soon found another aimed into a wooden line. By summer, entire poles were down. Some cameras were thrown from the Hampton Roads Parkway onto Interstate 664 below, where they shattered on the pavement, the sergeant testified.

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An AI agent startup just let its agent run its $100M fundraise

In a flawless demonstration of its own product, AI startup Lyzr deployed an autonomous agent to spearhead its $100M fundraise and secure a $500M valuation without the founders ever leaving their desks

By Connie Loizos, TechCrunch

There’s something almost too perfect about this one, via Bloomberg. Lyzr, a three-year-old, Jersey City, New Jersey, startup that helps enterprises build AI agents, used its own AI agent to raise its own round. The system, SivaClaw, reportedly fielded questions from more than 130 investors, drafted investment memos, and even tracked which slides backers lingered on.

It basically ran point on the startup’s $100 million Series B (at a roughly $500 million valuation) while proving that the product actually works. It’s hard to imagine a cleaner sales pitch.

But the most telling detail, per Bloomberg’s retelling, is how little legwork was involved. Lyzr told the outlet it pulled in $400 million in interest from Silicon Valley, the Middle East, and financial-sector investors without a founder ever needing to fly out and do the traditional laps up and down Sand Hill Road for coffee meetings and warm intros. That may be the real story of this go-go moment: There’s so much capital chasing AI bets that startup founders with traction barely have to leave their desks to raise nine figures.

Continue reading...

What the “vaccine” has done to 60 pols & royals all around the world

If you think this is normal, you too have been lethally impaired

Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind “The Covid”

By Mark Crispin Miller, News from Underground

January 3, 2025

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen [now 67] has canceled engagements in the coming days after contracting pneumonia. Her illness was confirmed by a Commission spokesperson on Friday, who added that she would not be attending a Polish EU presidency inauguration event. “The president has canceled her external engagements for the first two weeks of January. She is dealing with a severe pneumonia,” said European Commission spokesperson Stefan de Keersmaecker.

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US Treasury has borrowed $155 billion every month of this fiscal year—and is now paying $24 billion a week in interest on its debts

Despite concerns from debt hawks, the U.S. government is continuing to borrow at pace: For the fiscal year of 2026 so far, the federal deficit has totaled just under $1.4 trillion.

Etienne Note: Remember.. Treasury Secretary and former George Soros Money Manager Scott Bessent was caught attending secret meetings organized by CIA contractor Peter Thiel with Wall Street Bankers, Federal Reserve officials, and many of the beltway bandits receiving the proceeds from our deficit spending… The bankers and asset managers at the Dialog Society meetings are turning their little paper tickets and digital dollars into real plant, property and equipment while potentially sticking everyone else with a currency collapse.

By Eleanor Pringle, Fortune, MSN

Despite concerns from debt hawks, the U.S. government is continuing to borrow at pace: For the fiscal year of 2026 so far, the federal deficit has totaled just under $1.4 trillion.

The first nine months of this fiscal year (beginning in October) have now surpassed the borrowing levels of 2025, when deficits totaled just over $1.3 trillion for the same period.

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Better Off? How Generational Progress Slowed In The US

Bettering yourself financially or at least giving your children the opportunity for a more prosperous future has driven people to emigrate to the United States for generations.

Etienne Note: If we had an honest monetary system and were free from the confiscatory taxation of monopoly “government” then society would be incredibly wealthy and would be getting wealthier every year as productivity improvements and innovations reduced the costs of the necessities and luxuries of life. Instead, the crooked monetary system and theft of taxation & Social Security underpayment has been silently stealing at least $1.40 MILLION dollars from the typical worker and much more from higher earners. We break it down in my upcoming book: THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $1.40 Million From The Typical American Worker… “Legally”

By Tyler Durden, ZeroHege

Bettering yourself financially or at least giving your children the opportunity for a more prosperous future has driven people to emigrate to the United States for generations. But is the next generation still better off in this day and age?

The answer is yes, but not by that much.

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Aliens don’t exist, but US Military Black Ops craft and Holograms do. Engineering the matrix with the sky as the stage.

Scientism’s ultimate Illusion. The goal would be psychological captivity and a New World Order - One World Government. Sounds stupid? Could they produce a matrix?

By Dr. Ferdinand Santos III, Scientism: The New Religion

“Using femtosecond lasers (a femtosecond is a quadrillionth of a second, and the lasers transmit bursts that last 30 to 270 femtoseconds), the team can make holograms that are safe to touch. The images are three-dimensional, with resolutions up to 200,000 dots per second. The voxels are light emitted by plasma that’s created when the laser’s focused energy ionizes the air.” (311 Institute)

“The object of the invention is the use of holographic technology in order to obtain dynamic camouflage or concealment systems for objects or persons. It is, therefore, an object of the present invention to develop a holographic camouflage, concealment and defense or optical shielding system... The first is to confuse the enemy in identifying the type of unit, making him believe that the unit is not what it really is, but that it is another type of different unit...” (European Patent (EP4300028B1) detailing the military application of holographic systems)

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Brian Hooker’s paper showing vaccines increase mortality was REMOVED from preprints.org

Here’s how they justified the removal and why they got it wrong. If they found an explanation other than the vaccine, why are they keeping it a secret from everyone including the authors?

By Steve Kirsch’s newsletter

They censored this paper as a danger to public safety. This means they know the paper is incorrect and can explain the observed data. But they are keeping their analysis a secret. From everyone, including the authors.

So Karl wrote the entire advisory board. Only ONE member bothered to respond with the reasoning. The rest ghosted him.

But the BIG problem is that the “reasoning” does not EXPLAIN what the study observed. At all. We are left clueless. If the vaccines didn’t increase the mortality, then what did? All we have is COMPLETE SILENCE.

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Dubai’s New East Coast Port Signals The Beginning Of End For Iran’s Hormuz Leverage

Less than a week into the US-Iran conflict, specifically on March 3, we began to see the writing on the wall: Tehran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz would eventually erode.

by Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

Less than a week into the US-Iran conflict, specifically on March 3, we began to see the writing on the wall: Tehran’s leverage over the Strait of Hormuz would eventually erode. That would happen not only because the US military could systematically destroy IRGC’s radar sites, coastal missile batteries and drone launch sites along the maritime chokepoint, but also because Gulf states would eventually respond with a generational infrastructure buildout, from new pipelines to coastal ports, designed to entirely bypass Hormuz altogether.

The emerging theme gained momentum on Monday morning with a new Financial Times report stating that Dubai’s state-owned ports and logistics giant, DP World, is considering a massive new port and container terminal on the UAE’s east coast, in Fujairah, to bypass the Hormuz chokepoint.

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AI Data Centers Could Eat 40% of America’s Power by 2030 — A New Interactive Map Shows You Exactly Where

Above, the privacy-tech company behind the “de-googled” Above Phone, just mapped 4,000+ U.S. data centers so you can see the water and power drain in your own backyard

By Hakeem Anwar, Above

United States, July 13th, 2026 — Above, an independent and conscious technology company, has released the AI Data Center Map, alongside their AI Data Center Ecology Report (aidatacentermap.org).

The map gives residents, policymakers, and journalists the ability to browse 4,000+ U.S. data centers. With a single click, users can calculate the projected electricity and water consumption of nearby facilities. By making the data and methodology publicly accessible, Above aims to generate informed dialogue about the risks of rapid nationwide AI-data center expansion.

Highlights from the data indicate that if all planned U.S. AI data centers are completed by 2030, they could consume 200GW of electricity — over 40% of today’s total U.S. power demands.

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Ed Dowd: The COVID Reckoning That Never Came

And the Silence That Proves the Psyop

Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind “The Covid”

By Ed Dowd, Beyond the Narrative

Over the last several years I have been posting nonstop on X about the same nightmares we’ve been living through…the COVID psyop, the experimental mRNA shots, the mandates that destroyed lives, the injuries, the excess deaths, and the relentless propaganda machine that tried to silence anyone who noticed the bodies piling up. I have watched it all in real time: the fear porn, the goalpost moving, the “safe and effective” lies repeated like gospel while real-world data told a different story.

Now we have fresh, documented revelations that should have blown the lid off of everything. Instead? Crickets from the media and, more disappointingly, from the current administration that promised accountability.

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FCC Authorizes Experimental Satellite to Illuminate Earth After Dark

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted Reflect Orbital authority to deploy and operate a satellite designed to redirect sunlight onto Earth after dark.

ByVeronika Kyrylenko, New American

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has granted Reflect Orbital authority to deploy and operate a satellite designed to redirect sunlight onto Earth after dark.

For now, the approval covers one experimental spacecraft, not the enormous constellation the company hopes to build. Yet it gives Reflect its first federal foothold.

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Senior defense officials looking at Cuba military options

As the U.S.-Iran war resumes, Pentagon officials quietly turn their attention to a flashpoint closer to home: Cuba.

By James LaPorta, Margaret Brennan, Jennifer Jacobs and Eleanor Watson, CBS News

Washington — As the U.S.-Iran war restarts following the collapse of the weeks-long ceasefire, senior Pentagon officials are also quietly eyeing another flashpoint much closer to home: Cuba.

Military planners have in recent weeks examined a range of options for possible action against the island, including an Army-led air assault involving thousands of U.S. soldiers to be carried out by the 101st Airborne Division, the only unit trained for such a task, according to multiple U.S. officials with knowledge of the discussions.

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South Korean company paid Trump $2 million amid trade investigation

A South Korean investor paid Trump’s company $2 million while its aluminum firm fought a Commerce Department trade case, raising new conflict-of-interest questions.

By Cat Zakrzewski, The washington post

President Donald Trump’s holding company took a $2 million payment last year from a top investor in a South Korean aluminum firm as the company was fighting a trade case before Trump’s Commerce Department, highlighting the president’s business ties to companies with business before his administration.

The payment from Base Co. LTD was part of a “letter of intent” and a “nonrefundable development fee,” according to the president’s latest financial disclosure. The New York Times first reported the transaction.

Base Group is a key shareholder in Korea Aluminium, one of several companies that the Commerce Department has accused of circumventing duties imposed on Chinese aluminum. The company has also had a years-long business relationship with the Trump family business, selling Trump-branded wine in South Korea.

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Testosterone-Fueled Troops? Hegseth Says Military to Begin Testing Hormones.

Service members 30 and over will test annually and can choose to receive testosterone replacement therapy if they are recommended for treatment.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez and Hamed Ahmadi, NOTUS

The Pentagon will begin annually testing service members 30 and over for testosterone deficiencies, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced Tuesday.

Hegseth said in a video posted to social media that the new screening would become part of the Defense Department’s periodic health assessment for military personnel. The health exam has been mandatory since 2016 and is used to measure medical condition, behavioral health, mental health and readiness to deploy.

Service members who are recommended for treatment will have the choice to receive testosterone replacement therapy, Hegseth said. Personnel under 30 can volunteer for an examination.

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How to Manufacture [Vaccine] Safety

An Essay on the Formula Behind Vaccine Post-Marketing Studies Unbekoming

The Phillips 2020 paper is publicly available. Every number in this essay is taken from the paper itself. What the essay does is walk through what the paper does with them.

By Unbecoming, Lies are Unbecoming

Adverse events following HPV vaccination: 11 years of surveillance in Australia, published in the journal Vaccine in July 2020, is one of the most cited pieces of post-marketing surveillance in the vaccine literature. It reports 4,551 adverse event reports across 9.4 million doses of quadrivalent HPV vaccine. Its concluding sentence reads: “affirms the safety profile of 4vHPV.

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Chinese Kimi-3 Frontier AI Model Jumps to #1 in Front End Coding & 9th Overall in Arena Rankings

Kimi-K3 Ranks Higher than ANY Open AI Model in Key Metrics

By Zachary Basu, Madison Mills, and Ben Berkowitz, Axios

America’s commanding lead in advanced AI is gone.

A Chinese moonshot — literally and figuratively — has caught up to models that defined the U.S. frontier just weeks ago, at a substantially lower price.

Why it matters: Kimi K3, a massive new model by Beijing-based Moonshot AI, threatens the foundations of America’s AI boom. Its release Thursday dazzled developers, jolted Silicon Valley and reset the AI race overnight.

Continue reading...

Upcoming Liberty Events

Derrick Broze – The 2026 Activation Tour, Multiple Cities, US, May 1st – July 26th, 2026

Derrick Broze – The 2026 Activation Tour (Florida Stop), New Port Richey, FL, US, July 27th, 2026

Approaching Humanity, Sedona, AZ, US, July 17th – 18th, 2026

Truth Be Told - The Mega Event (Six-Hour Livestream), Online, September 17th, 2026

Liberty Dinner: Annual Awards Gala & Fundraiser, Bedford, NH, US, July 18th, 2026

Understanding the World Economy, Martin Armstrong in Tampa, FL, US, July 25th, 2026

Summer Celebration: Bonfire, Potluck & Music, Sunset Point Park, San Diego, CA, US, Friday, July 31st, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

Truth Be Told – Thursday, September 17, 2026.

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

The Natural Freedom Summit – Reclaim Your Health. Reignite Your Purpose. Reconnect with Nature, Online Event, Dates TBA, 2026

The 2026 Christians for Liberty Conference, Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, October 17th, 2026

Approaching Humanity - Saturday, July 18th - 10:00AM - 5:00 PM - Sedona AZ - Join Larken and Amanda Rose for a live event and book launch focused on truth, freedom, and responsibility. Tickets and info at TheRoseChannel.com/humanity.

Truth Be Told – Thursday, September 17, 2026.

New Hampshire Liberty Alliance - Liberty Dinner: Annual Awards Gala & Fundraiser, Bedford, NH, US, July 18th, 2026

The ESCAPE THE TECHNOCRACY LIVE WORKSHOP – Geopolitics & Empire via a Zoom webinar. July 20, 2026

Understanding the World Economy, Tampa, FL, US, July 25th, 2026

Summer Celebration: Bonfire, Potluck & Music, Sunset Point Park, San Diego, CA, US, Friday, July 31st, 2026

Christians for Liberty Conference - Saturday-October 17, 2026, Cincinnati, Ohio

Memes Bonanza

See my article: CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Secret Dialog Society Exposed - Membership List with CFR, Bilderberg & WEF Members Identified to understand who is using AI to censor the information society receives algorithmically on the DARPA internet. They just got caught after having secret meetings for over two decades!!!

T ruth Music of the Week

I couldn’t remember if I had ever posted this song and I searched for it and found I had uploaded it to our YouTube channel so I guess this is a repeat… BUT… Oh so good!

Live from the (Soon to Be) Free State!

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

And on the Advisory Boards of Microsoft, Chubb...

Etienne Note: I am going to illustrate this article with this pic of Kelly Ayote with suspected Fed Jeremy Kaufmann and Jason Osborne, who have formed the Free State PARTY in New Hampshire in what spells like an attempt to “Divide and Conquer” the Free State PROJECT. The Free State PROJECT is 40-50% voluntaryist, anarcho-capitalist or peaceful anarchists who see through the scam of “government” where the Free State PARTY is openly Statist, Nationalist, Right-Wing, and “Patriot” (Whatever that means..)

Etienne Note: I am also including these images from our expose/upcoming book: THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $1.40 Million From The Typical American Worker... “Legally” showing how, through Fannie Mae’s REO-to-Retail scheme in 2012, over 400,000 single family homes were sold to private equity companies like Blackstone who, to quote our expose, “raise rents at 60% higher rates than the average increase when first acquiring a property — and that higher investor share in a neighborhood pushes up rents even at non-investor-owned homes” (Lee & Wylie, FRB Philadelphia Working Paper 24-13, 2024).

Much of the money used to acquire foreclosed homes was, no doubt, financed by dollars created out of thin air by banks which has additional inflationary impacts on the population. We coined a term in The Greatest Theft in Human History to describe the dynamic where the population is forced to borrow at interest to afford housing, education, and medical expenses made unaffordable by the same banks and crooked monetary system. We are calling it: The Compound Trap.

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Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!