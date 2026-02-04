Dear Subscribers,

Our main story this week is the Epic Rant I went on vs. Dr. Frank Tamburri who has been hosting: The Trump (Chump) Report, a weekly segment covering Trump, on Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock for a decade.

I broke down the case that Trump was installed by Zionist interests who bailed him out financially (Rothchild Inc. restructured his major bankruptcy), most likely had him blackmailed in the Jeffrey Epstein/Mossad “Brownstone Operation,” “Created His Legend” as an astute businessman with The Apprentice (where his theatrical agent was Zionist Ari Emanuel, brother of Clinton Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel), and then financed his campaigns with over $400M of Zionist money from Sheldon and Miriam Adelson alone. Then.. Once installed... He cranks up the “aid” to Israel from $3 billion a year to over $20 billion per year... and bombs Yemen and Iran... and enables the genocide of the Palestinians with Palantir software and US weapons.

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene came out today on the Kim Iverson show to, essentially, echo what I am saying:

“I think people are realizing it was all a lie. It was a big lie for the people. What MAGA is really serving in this administration, who they’re serving, is their big donors...

Those are the people that get the special favors. They get the government contracts, they get the pardons, or somebody they love or one of their friends gets a pardon.”

“It’s the foreign countries. They are running the show here...That’s really what MAGA is. We are seeing war on behalf of Israel, we are seeing the people in Gaza, innocent people in Gaza, hundreds of thousands of them completely murdered, so that they can build some new real estate development. Money can pour in, and everybody can get rich there in the new Gaza,”

The other major story is that we just published the 2026 Liberator Flash Drive with new content including the ePub copies of BOTH “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History.. Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

Substack Is Censoring Our Content... Now There are NO Major Platforms That Are Not Controlled.

I was on The Last American Vagabond and Conscious Resistance Telethon/Fundraiser with a variety of other liberty-oriented content creators and shared some slides (below) showing that that right before Substack Announced their $100 MM Investment from BOND (”Ex”-Goldman Sachs, In-Q-Tel, Defense Innovation Board, Kleiner Perkins Partners) + The Chernin Group (Ex-News Corp) + Andreessen Horowitz (Funded other controlled platforms including Twitter, Facebook, FourSquare, BuzzFeed, and Medium), our growth on Substack, which had been growing significantly…

12,000+ total subscribers across four different Substacks with hundreds of paid subscribers, a dozen plus Founding Members, etc.,

suddenly fell off dramatically

Across all four Substacks… Simultaneously… almost as if a switch had been thrown…

The first three images below are our top three Substacks… Which is what I shared with the audience.. tell the story…

Other liberty-oriented creators sent me their Substack growth statistics showing the exact same fall off... at the exact same time... Below Left is Mike Winner... Below Right is Zowe Smith, everyone’s favorite Covid whistleblower from Vaxxed 3 and the author of My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult.

The censorship is now getting worse. Now Substack is simply not syndicating many of the the articles we publish to the folks who have subscribed to our publications. We have over 2700 hundred subscribers to The Daily News and another 600+ who subscribe to our once-per-day Daily News Digest version.

We usually average between 600-1500 views of each story. Now we are seeing stories that have less than 20 views (which is probably just the folks who actually come to the home page... No distribution to the e-mail subscribers OR through the App... )

We had hired two part-time employees to handle the publication of the articles and the customer service of our premiums. Now that is losing money AND we now need to spend additional capital to move off of Substack to a platform where we can’t be censored. We need some help to do it!

Please don’t sponsor us on Substack! Please help us through our Sponsorship program on the Art of Liberty Foundation website. We have some great premiums to say THANK YOU! AND we will give you a free subscription to the Substack until we move to another platform.

We are getting ready for our yearly sponsorship campaign to help fund those and other initiatives. I am looking for some “heavy hitters” to help anchor the campaign with some matching donations and/or challenge grants. Please e-mail me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org if you would like to help.

See my article: The Private Federal Reserve and Theft of Fractional Reserve Banking, for more details on the #1 scam that has enabled the Banksters to buy up the “government,” politicians, and monopolize the media with the little paper tickets and digital dollars they create out of thin air...

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne’s Epic (Fact-Checked!) Rant Exposing Trump’s Criminality & Installation as Zionist Puppet

There is speculation BUT I stack the facts and evidence up in the transcript I illustrated with memes, visualizations, and historical photos

I was on Freedom’s Phoenix with Ernest Hancock and went on an Epic Rant on another guest, Dr. Phranq Tamburri, who has been hosting a weekly segment on the show called: The Trump Report, which myself and others have nicknamed: The Chump Report.

I have been miffed at the whole thing the entire time because:

1. Trump is obviously an installed puppet, which is the focus of my rant, and where I cut the rant out and included the facts and evidence below in the transcript for many of my claims. Obviously there is some speculation on my part, but I stack up the facts that make the case below.

2. I think the “Chump Report” has been tarnishing the reputation of Freedom’s Phoenix, which is one of my favorite voluntaryist talk shows. The segment legitimizes Trump/The Presidency and has left many voluntaryists scratching their heads.

So I went off on him in this rant... Then I stacked up the evidence in the transcript/article with visualizations, historical photos, and memes...

The Liberator– A credit card-sized flash drive (and FREE Dropboxes) full of liberty resources that expose the control system, make evidence of “government” illegitimacy and criminality uncensorable and provide the healthy alternatives of voluntaryism, freedom, love, tolerance, Agorism, and counter-economics. In an age of algorithmic censorship on the DARPA Internet and evidence of the organized crime government’s illegitimacy and criminality disappearing off the Net, we are making uncensorable and easy-to-copy/share with your friends, and colleagues.

We Are Announcing the BRAND NEW Liberator (Version 2.3) includes the ePub version of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.Decentralized Resistance - Once you own a Liberator, you are authorized and encouraged to make as many copies as you want for your friends.

Decentralized Resistance - Once you own a Liberator, you are authorized and encouraged to make as many copies as you want for your friends.

Videos of the Week

Filmmaker Ryan Matta’s documentary, Never in America, describes widespread wrongful child removals by Child Protective Services (CPS) and claims a 2019 internal audit found most removals lacked sufficient evidence. Matta highlighted the viral “Baby Cyrus” case, where a child was taken at gunpoint over medical and vaccination disputes, then returned after public protests and media attention.

Matta argues that financial incentives tied to federal funding encourage agencies, hospitals, and law enforcement to separate families and place children into foster care. The conversation also connects CPS practices to broader claims of government mishandling and trafficking of migrant children, criticizing both major political parties and mainstream media for failing to intervene.

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Meghnad Bose, Rana Roudi, and Ryan Grim

On Saturday, U.S. federal agents killed Alex Jeffrey Pretti in Minneapolis, Minnesota, shooting him multiple times at point blank range while pinned down prone on the ground and surrounded by officers along Nicollet Avenue. The Saturday killing—committed by a Customs and Border Protection agent—is the third shooting by U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE) and CBP in as many weeks, and comes just one day after tens of thousands of Minneapolis residents took to the streets in subzero temperatures to protest the federal raids in Minnesota.

Close-up video footage, obtained by Drop Site, shows one agent push a person to the ground and then deploy a chemical irritant twice on the 37-year-old Pretti, who had gone to help the person pushed. Around eight agents then swarm and wrestle him to the ground. One of the officers then visibly unholstered his gun and fired multiple close-range gunshots at Pretti, a Minnesota resident who was reportedly on the scene as an observer. There are ten gunshots heard in all—at least five of them were fired at Pretti from a distance, while the person holding the camera shouts, “What the fuck did you just do?”

Video footage obtained by Drop Site with slow-motion video analysis of the January 24th killing of Alex Pretti by a CBP agent.

by ABC and CBS

Seventeen years ago, Chicago privatized its parking meters and sold them off to a private company that is now selling the meters to another private company. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has the opportunity to buy back the meters, but he said the cost is too high.

When the city sold the lease for the meters, parking cost $3 per hour – the current cost is $7 per hour to park downtown.

Continue reading...

By Emma Sullivan and Hien An Ngo

Lobbying activity surpassed $5 billion for the first time in 2025, as corporations, interest groups and other organizations increased their spending 14 percent during the first year of President Donald Trump’s second term.

Spending reached $5.08 billion for the year, according to an OpenSecrets analysis of federal lobbying reports, up 11 percent from 2024 after accounting for inflation. Both the adjusted and non-adjusted increases represent the largest jumps since quarterly disclosures began in 2008.

The record total came even as some of Washington’s biggest spenders, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Association of Realtors, cut back from their 2024 lobbying expenditures, with new groups making up the difference. In 2025, 15,768 organizations reported lobbying activity, up from 14,061 the previous year, an increase of nearly 12 percent.

By ROSS IBBETSON, ASSOCIATE EDITOR

Ghislaine Maxwell has claimed that 29 friends of Jeffrey Epstein were shielded through ‘secret settlements’ by the Justice Department.

The disgraced socialite filed a habeas corpus petition on December 17 seeking to overturn her conviction, arguing that prosecutors cut deals with Epstein associates while prosecuting her as if no such agreements existed.

Maxwell alleges that 25 men reached undisclosed deals, while four alleged co-conspirators were known to investigators but never charged. She does not name the individuals.‘None of the four named co-conspirators or the 25 men with secret settlements were indicted,’ the court filing says.

Maxwell argues that the alleged concealment of these deals undermined the fairness of her trial and violated her constitutional rights.

by Paul Dragu

On Wednesday, the FBI raided the Fulton County election facility in Georgia as part of an investigation into the 2020 elections. If the raid is related to the election-linked lawsuits the Justice Department (DOJ) filed in multiple states last year, it’s possible we’ll see more action like this.

Fulton County officials confirmed the raid to FOX 5 Atlanta on Wednesday:

Today, the [FBI] served a search warrant at the Fulton County Elections Hub and Operations Center. The warrant sought a number of records related to 2020 elections. This operation is still actively underway. We cannot provide further information at this time.

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Ché Alexander told The Washington Post the FBI was looking for 2020 ballots. A “person familiar with the matter” told the Post the FBI was looking for “related records from 2020 tied to allegations of voter fraud.”

Etienne Note: I think there is a high chance that Trump will use the notoriously corrupt “government” court system to slide himself $10 Billion... The level of corruption as Rome burns and the dollar collapses is simply off the chart...

by Kevin Breuninger

President Donald Trump, his two eldest sons and his family business sued the Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Treasury Department over alleged leaks of their confidential tax information.

The plaintiffs seek at least $10 billion in damages, according to the lawsuit in Miami federal court.

“Daily News of The Week”

by Ken Klippenstein

The Department of Homeland Security has ordered immigration officers to gather identifying information about anyone filming them and to “send that information to Intel who will do a ‘work-up’ on them,” a federal law enforcement official directly involved tells me.

“Meaning, trying to identify them via social media, running their license plates if available, and running a criminal history check,” the official explained.

The directive is part of a sweeping, nationwide effort by U.S. immigration authorities to identify anyone and everyone trying to film their conduct. This includes not just ICE but other Department of Homeland Security agencies like Border Patrol as well. The ultimate goal is to create a list of anti-ICE protestors, which the Trump administration believes are part of an organized network of domestic terrorists.

by Nofap

To date, the American psychological community has yet to officially recognize porn addiction as a disorder. However, a building body of scientific evidence and 100,000s of personal stories from the recovery community leads us to conclude that the unprecedented availability of pornography in the era of the Internet has resulted in an undeniable problem, one that is destructive to individuals and, consequently, society as a whole. This problem has come to be called “porn addiction” by many, including those of us in the community here at NoFap®.

Our understanding of porn addiction is largely compiled from analysis of our surveys and the thousands of personal stories our users have posted to our forums, as well as reports gathered from other porn recovery websites. We bring to bear as much current brain science as we can to this body of anecdotal evidence. One of the main goals of NoFap is to increase interest in the topic of porn addiction in order to spur further scientific study, which will in turn deepen our understanding of porn addiction.

by Jeremy Kuzmarov

Originally published at CovertAction Magazine

In his 2014 retirement speech, Admiral William McRaven, the former commander of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), called the era of the Global War on Terror the “golden age of special operations.”

In a sense, McRaven’s comments were true as, in the absence of a draft, the U.S. military has come to rely on covert operations using small groups of highly trained shadow operators in fighting the country’s post-9/11 wars.

by Matt Bracken

AS A BOOMER (b. 1957) who is being blamed for all the ills afflicting subsequent generations, I’d like to state the following.

1. I did not vote to establish the private Federal Reserve in 1913. I was not born until many decades later.2. I did not vote to change our real silver coins (“money”) for copper coins painted silver. I was 8 years old in 1965.3. I did not vote to change our Silver Certificate Dollars (which could be exchanged for actual physical silver) to pure fiat Federal Reserve Notes. I was 11 years old in 1968.4. I did not vote to “close the gold window” in 1971. Nixon did that. I was 14 years old.What happened to all Americans was the planned and structured debasement of our federal reserve currency (it’s not real money). The 4 steps listed above allowed the politicians of both parties to print FRNs with no limits at all, always diminishing the purchasing power (”wealth”) of the beleaguered middle class.

By Monica J. White

After a decade of false starts across the industry, Nex Computer revisits the idea of replacing your laptop with a smartphone. By combining Android, Linux, and Windows in one device, the NexPhone may have made the vision a reality.

For years, technologists have floated a simple, elegant idea: what if your mobile phone could become your computer whenever you needed it? Imagine it being your desktop PC at home, a laptop replacement when you travel, and a phone for everything in between.

This idea is the driving force behind the NexPhone, a newly announced smartphone from Nex Computer that aims to combine phone and PC into a single device. It does this by shifting roles depending on context: it runs Android as a daily smartphone, can launch a full Linux (Debian) environment on demand, and can even dual-boot into Windows when needed.

by Unbekoming

There are four causes of disease. There are over 70,000 ICD diagnostic codes. The gap between these numbers is where the money is.

A child eats processed food saturated with glyphosate, artificial colours, and preservatives for years. His body, doing exactly what it evolved to do, initiates a detoxification response. Mucus production increases to flush irritants. Inflammation rises to repair damaged tissue. A fever may develop to accelerate metabolic clearing. His mother, frightened by the symptoms, takes him to the doctor. The doctor examines him, perhaps runs tests, and delivers a diagnosis: respiratory infection, or allergic rhinitis, or asthma—depending on which symptoms present most prominently and which billing code applies. The diagnosis triggers a prescription. The prescription—an antibiotic, an antihistamine, a steroid, or all three—suppresses the symptoms. The child feels better, which is to say: his body’s repair mechanisms have been chemically interrupted.

by Donna Hancock & The Art of Liberty Foundation Daily News

World’s simplest and cheapest snow plow -Use angle irons to weld a triangular rack and tie a stone!

These types of tools are commonly known as “snow drags” or “snow scrapers.” Here is how you can build your own DIY Snow Drag using basic materials.

Etienne Note: We first published this on Christmas Eve and had hard copies on order. Those hard copies are now IN-STOCK and shipping. We have Single Copies for $4.95 and 5 Packs for $20 at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store.

This is an excellent companion piece to my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, which how Statism is being unethically and manipulatively indoctrinated into the public through mandatory schools, scouting, and a monopoly media system using sneaky and duplicitous “marketing” techniques ranging from product placing the American Flag (Idol) at moments of high-positive emotion to subliminal programming to making the “government” the hero in thousands of tell-a-vision shows and movies.

by Mises Wire, Marisa Jarquin

Self-defense and gun ownership are constantly being attacked in modern discourse and by the mainstream media, yet their legitimacy rests on principles far older than any constitution, preceding and transcending any political framework. The importance of self-defense lies in its role as a safeguard against both private and state aggression. Unlike modern states, which increasingly disarm their citizens and leave them defenseless, a private-law society would place no restrictions on the individual ownership of firearms or other weapons. In a genuinely free society, the preservation of liberty does not depend on armies or governments but on morally responsible individuals capable of self-reliance. Security must never be entrusted to the very institution that holds the monopoly on force; it must remain in the hands of the people themselves.

The School of Salamanca—a group of 16th-century theologians and jurists—developed a profound understanding of natural law, laying the groundwork for modern concepts of individual liberty and resistance to tyranny. Among them, Francisco de Vitoria and Francisco Suárez affirmed self-defense as an inalienable right, grounded in divine natural law and applicable to individuals and communities, including cases of resistance to oppressive authorities. It is fundamental to emphasize that the Salamanca scholastics did not create natural law, but rather understood and articulated it.

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•Modern children’s content (especially fast-paced YouTube shows like CoComelon) is engineered to maximize watch time through rapid cuts and constant dopamine triggers, creating addictive patterns in toddlers that lead to overstimulation, irritability, and severe tantrums, and when screens are removed.

•This deliberate design exploits the brain’s orienting response, rewiring developing nervous systems toward novelty-seeking while impairing sustained attention, executive function, and emotional regulation—effects supported by studies linking fast-paced media to ADHD-like symptoms and long-term attentional deficits.

by The Free Thought Project

The footage of the fatal shooting of Alex Jeffrey Pretti, said one journalist, “shows that the final act of his life was trying to help a woman who was being physically assaulted by the masked agents who would then kill him.”

WARNING: The following article contains graphic video.

In the original video of the shooting of a man in Minneapolis, identified by the Minneapolis Star Tribune at 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a woman in a pink coat was seen in the background filming the incident with her phone.

by Derrick Broze

On Thursday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced plans for an “accelerated review” of the risks posed by fluoride in public drinking water. The move has been celebrated by some within the so-called Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, but criticized by others who argue that the EPA is ignoring a 2024 federal court ruling, which found fluoride to be harmful to the neurodevelopment of children.

As part of the announcement, the EPA released a document titled “Fluoride Human Health Toxicity Assessment: Preliminary Assessment Plan and Literature Survey“ that detailed the agency’s plans for reviewing the science on water fluoridation.

The document states that the EPA will draw conclusions regarding the “harmful human health effects of fluoride” or determine the levels of fluoride exposure associated with harmful health effects as part of a forthcoming draft human health toxicity assessment. The agency states that it will consider sensitive populations, including infants and children.

Users on social media (TikTok/YouTube) have demonstrated how this “Specialty Reflective Finish” spray creates a retro-reflective layer. When a speed camera’s flash hits the plate, the light bounces directly back, resulting in a white, unreadable glare in the official citation photo.

Rust-Oleum 214944 is marketed as a safety spray for visibility, but for the liberty-minded, it has a “side effect”: it turns your license plate into a mirror that blinds the state’s automated tax collectors.

Law enforcement agencies across the US (from Florida to California) have released warnings about the “proliferation of plate obscuring sprays.” They argue that even if the plate looks clear to the human eye, the “chemical interference” with their cameras constitutes a crime.

by Gavin Mounsey

I am reposting this for people that are hoping to start a family so you can have info on what toxins to avoid (environmental and psychological) and what foods you can eat to help ensure you bring a healthy baby into the world.

I also share the update from the 2025 Year in Review – #SolutionsWatch at the end of the video above.

In the video clip James (thoughtfully) reads out my message and update regarding what I have learned about the connection between old growth forests and human health (specifically reproductive health).

I wanted to share this now (before I publish the last installment of the series on the ancient Fairy Creek forest watershed) as it offers one more reason (along with the long list of both scientific and spiritual reasons) why we need to protect rare ancient forest habitats.

by Greg Reese

In the Mind-Wandering Discovery by Killingsworth & Gilbert, over a quarter-million data points showed that people were not focused on what they were doing for about forty-seven percent of their waking lives, and the less focus they had, the more unhappy they were. Decades of research show that nearly half of daily life consists of automatic behaviors executed without conscious decision-making. Unconscious automatic brain activity precedes conscious awareness by about half a second, and in most cases, will help keep you consciously oblivious to half of your waking life.

There is a default setting that our nervous system goes into whenever we lose focus and wander. Scientific studies have identified it as The Default Mode Network. This is what Buddhism calls, ignorance, and Gurdjieff called waking sleep. Many spiritual traditions have diagnosed the human condition as one of chronic inattention, and have taught various practices to remedy this problem and help us wake up.

by Scottie Andrew, CNN

The comedian Megan Stalter, who posts absurd character skits to an audience in the high hundreds of thousands across Instagram and TikTok, tried sharing a different kind of video on Saturday night. Driven by the death of Alex Pretti, the nurse shot by a federal immigration agent or agents that day, she had recorded herself urging her fellow Christians to speak out against ICE raids in Minneapolis.

“We have to abolish ICE,” Stalter said in the video. “I truly, truly believe that is exactly what Jesus would do.”

On Instagram, the video was reposted more than 12,000 times. But her plea never made it to TikTok. In a follow-up post on Instagram, she said she had attempted to upload the video to TikTok several times with no success, then had given up and deleted her TikTok account entirely, believing her content was being censored because it was about ICE. (CNN has reached out to Stalter for comment.)

by Brad Hill

When the world’s largest aircraft carrier was first undergoing sea trials, its advanced Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS) struggled, which is understandable since it was a new and advanced system for aircraft carriers. Plumbing, on the other hand, the United States Navy has had a handle on for a good while. Until now, it seems. While the USS Gerald R. Ford has been launching fighter jets to assist with operations in the Caribbean, it has been suffering a series of mishaps with its toilet.

The carrier has a crew of 4,600, which is a lot of individuals in one place not to have a working plumbing system. NPR submitted a FOIA request and received documents that showed the crew has been trying to manage this issue since 2023. The bulk of the problem has been from the Vacuum Collection, Holding and Transfer (VCHT) system. The VCHT system is identical to that used in the cruise ship industry, but the rest of the carrier’s plumbing is more complex than that of a cruise ship.

One document the publication received states, “Every day that the entire crew is present on the ship, a trouble call has been made for ship’s force personnel to repair or unclog a portion of the VCHT system, since June 2023.” For more than two years, the most advanced aircraft carrier in the world has requested help 42 times for its toilets, with 32 of those calls taking place in 2025.

by Dr. Joseph Mercola at Mercola.com

Soybean oil dominates the U.S. food supply. Americans’ intake has increased from about 2% to nearly 10% of calories over a century, alongside sharp rises in obesity and diabetes

A recent study published in the Journal of Lipid Research found soybean oil drives obesity independent of calories by generating liver oxylipins that track with weight gain, revealing LA metabolism, not food intake, as the key driver of fat accumulation

Soybean oil promotes oxidative stress, mitochondrial damage, gut permeability, and long-lasting inflammatory byproducts that continue to affect your metabolism for years due to LA’s extended half-life in body fat.

by Ken Klippenstein

“We have a nice little database and now you’re considered a domestic terrorist,” a masked federal agent taunted a protester filming him in Maine last week.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin’s response was firm: “There is NO database of ‘domestic terrorists’ run by DHS.”

There’s just one problem: She’s lying.

Two senior national security officials tell me that there are more than a dozen secret and obscure watchlists that homeland security and the FBI are using to track protesters (both anti-ICE and pro-Palestinian), “Antifa,” and others who are promiscuously labeled “domestic terrorists.”

Etienne Note: This is exactly how the censorship algorithms work on X. There are similar algorithms on Substack, Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, Tik Tok, YouTube and other monopoly tech platforms where, we believe, the organized crime banksters provided some of their unlimited fractional reserve currency to create, dominate and/or monopolize the leading search engines, video sites, and social media platforms to control perception and censor evidence of “government” criminality, corruption, and illegitimacy.

by Richard Gage, AIA - Architect

Earlier this month, 9/11 Truth activist Gene L., inspired by @S2Underground, succeeded in getting Grok, the AI associated with X, to reveal the set of secret X algorithms for our RG911 account. He learned about this scandalous reveal from @S2Underground on his X post.

Grok terms the search “Semantic Contextual Scoring OHI_V3 object for the X account @RichardGage_911.” And it reflected “X’s internal semantic, contextual, and moderation analysis derived from the account’s bio” (our account!). X has since patched the Grok leak and included dismissive statements upon such searches:

“fabricated or simulated internal scoring object that Grok (in certain prompted conversations around January 2026) generates when users ask for it directly, often following an initial query about account classification on X. This isn’t a real…

But, it revealed that it stores startling data, facts, and opinions about our work here at RichardGage911, which was shocking to learn, such as a summary of our “Post History (persistent advocacy for controlled demolition evidence, critiques of official narratives on WTC collapses, accusations of government protection of ‘terrorists’ via non-declassification, ties to false flag framing including recent Gaza and 10/7 parallels, interviews/promotions of truth movement content, and responses to critics/skeptics), high media usage (videos of evidence presentations, physics arguments, event graphics), and engagement with aligned accounts (e.g., AE911Truth-related amplifications). It also notes an “absence of direct violence or hate incitement.”

Etienne Note: The only quote that appears three times in “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! is: “Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities considerdesirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. Even if all are miserable, all will believe themselves happy, because the government will tell them that they are so.” – Bertrand Russell, Fabian Socialist and Eugenicist writing in The Impact of Science on Society, 1953. What is causing this obesity epidemic? More Details at: What is causing this obesity epidemic? More Details at: https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/consumer-goods-monopoly-consolidation

by Marcos Magaña

On Wednesday, a new study published in JAMA by researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle projected that by 2035, nearly half of all American adults, about 126 million individuals, will be living with obesity. The study draws on data from more than 11 million participants via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health and Nutrition Examination and Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, and from the independent Gallup Daily Survey.

The projections show a striking increase in the prevalence of obesity over the past few decades in the U.S. In 1990, only 19.3% of U.S. adults were obese, according to the study. That figure more than doubled to 42.5% by 2022, and is forecast to reach 46.9% by 2035.

by Chris Menahan, Disclose TV, Jerusalem Post and Reuters

President Trump, who wants deep cuts in interest rates, said that he will name Jerome Powell’s successor to head the US Federal Reserve on Friday. Former Fed governor Kevin Warsh is the top candidate.

Fed interest-rate decisions impact not only the daily rate at which banks lend to each other but also long-term interest rates, as measured by long-dated US Treasury yields, which in turn influence borrowing costs for consumers and companies.

Kevin Warsh’s father-in-law, Ron Lauder, has a long-time friendship with Trump and may be influencing him on his pursuit of Greenland.

Continue reading...

Truth Music of the Week

Etienne Note: Great new tune/video by Greg Reese bringing Deep Underground Military Bases (DUMBs) into wider prominence. My thesis is that Elon Musk is DARPA’s boy who takes technologies developed on the taxpayer nickel for the military and then privatizes the profits for organized crime “government” insiders. The Boring Company, which is commercializing the technology used to create these DUMBs is one example, TESLA was probably battery technology, SpaceX is military/NASA launch technologies for military and intelligence satellites where they are, essentially, the companies ONLY customers, Starlink is a military communications system that they allow the public to use so they can be tracked and traced with it while making billions for themselves, Neuralink is for augmented soldiers controlling weapons systems and, ultimately, remote controlling human beings and deactivating/intellectually neutering the troublesome ones, etc. Kick that around as you watch the tunneling machines in this video and realize who Musk’s likely #1 Boring Company customer is even if the revenue isn’t getting reported cause its off-budget black programs...

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

This week’s update includes articles from the Free Cities Foundation’s Newsletter.

LiberArx: Be Part of Seasteading History

Followers of the Free Cities Foundation may already be familiar with Atlas Island, an international community focused on seasteading and the creation of voluntary floating societies.

Building on that work, Atlas Island founder Mason has developed LiberArx, a modular vessel design intended to make long-term living at sea accessible even to those without specialist sailing experience.

LiberArx is conceived as a solar-powered, self-sufficient floating home, prioritising personal freedom, mobility, and adaptability. The design features large open interiors and domestic living spaces, with a layout more similar to an apartment than a conventional boat.

The LiberArx team is currently seeking someone to commission the first full-scale prototype, to be built in a Dutch shipyard at an estimated cost of $1.5 million.

Anyone interested in being part of seasteading history by commissioning this first specialist floating home can find out more via the company’s official website: Liberarx or contact Mason directly at: Mason@LiberArx.com.

ArkPad: From Concept to Cashflow

Seasteading company ArkPad, whose founder Mitchell Suchner received the 2025 Free Cities Conference Innovation Award, continues to expand operations beyond its flagship reef resort near Davao, Philippines. The existing resort currently operates 14 floating “glamphouses” less than a kilometre offshore, available via Airbnb and other platforms. To date, it has hosted around 3,200 guests, served an estimated 2,500 restaurant customers, and maintains an average rating of 4.7 stars on Airbnb. A recent video by Filipino travel vlogger Rish Mars (nearly half a million followers) about the resort has generated significant interest. ArkPad is now planning a second site off the coast of Próspera, Honduras, with construction intended to align with the 2026 Free Cities Conference. For those interested in ownership, units are available either outright or via fractional shares. Prices start from $45,000 in Davao and $95,000 in Roatán, with fractional ownership available from 1%. Find out more and register an interest here: Roatan Reef Resort

Maduro’s Capture and the Future of CryptoCity

On 3 January 2026, United States forces carried out a major military operation in Caracas that resulted in the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. The operation marked a dramatic shift in Venezuela’s political situation and has already begun to reshape expectations about the country’s future direction.

While international observers remain divided over the legitimacy of the operation, many in the business community see the removal of Maduro as opening the door to political stabilization, renewed international engagement, and a more predictable environment for business.

This is especially significant for CryptoCity, one of the flagship projects featured in the Free Communities Directory. We recently spoke with Tim Stern, CEO of CryptoCity, who expressed strong confidence that special economic zones in Venezuela will continue and are likely to thrive under the new conditions. Together with Venezuelan futurist José Cordero, Tim reported a noticeable increase in investor enquiries and early signs of rising property values in areas linked to SEZ activity.

To hear Tim Stern’s update on developments on the ground, listen to our special report from Timothy Allen here.

The Liberator

