Dear Subscribers,

My apologies for the delay but we had to drive from Live Oak Florida to West Palm Beach on Friday and Saturday Julie and I celebrated our 4th year anniversary! We spent much of the day on Palm Beach and walked from Worth Avenue (The Rodeo Drive of Florida) to the Breakers Hotel and back. Let’s just say, we are in a fascinating part of Florida!

The lead story this week is my interview with Hrvoje Moric on the Dialog Society. The interview is a little over two hours long and a great soup-to-nuts breakdown on the whole system.

How the bankers and “government” are stealing the value out of everyone’s money using fractional reserve banking.

How they bought up and monopolize the media using the little paper tickets and digital dollars they create out of thin air.

How the CIA controls perception by installing the editors, publishers and reporters meeting in secret at Dialog (and CFR, WEF, Berggruen, and Bilderberg meetings)

How DARPA created the Internet and apparently funded/created the companies that dominate how information flows through society (Google/YouTube/Facebook/Twitter/X/etc.) AND how all those companies have been caught algorithmically promoting/censoring information AND how all the CEOs and key executive have been meeting in secret for two decades through Dialog.

How the power of Dialog is magnified EXPONENTIALLY by hosting the leadership of the other apparent intelligence agency-front organizations like Bilderberg, CFR, WEF, and Berggruen including both the former Chairman & President of the CFR, multiple Bilderberg group Steering Committee members, and Nicholas Berggruen himself as a few examples.

Other – Our website got hacked and someone injected some malware so my apologies to folks that haven’t been able to sign up for the new publishing platform or purchase from the store! We get a lot of dirty tricks, and you simply wouldn’t believe what goes on in the background to keep our websites up. We are getting so close to launching our new publishing platform so we can’t be censored on Substack… It has been a huge project, and we are getting so close!

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.

We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

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Etienne Note: Don’t forget... Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell’s father was Robert Maxwell, a suspected MOSSAD operative running very similar high-level operations as Epstein/Maxwell: Israeli citizenship; roughly $300M in Israeli holdings including Ma’ariv; a state-scale funeral attended by the sitting Israeli PM, the President, and the opposition leader; a eulogy praising his contribution to Israeli security delivered by a former director of military intelligence; and a libel action that ended in his own company apologizing to and paying the journalist who alleged the Mossad connection.

See my article: CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Secret Dialog Society Exposed - Membership List with CFR, Bilderberg & WEF Members Identified to understand how Epstein was connected to CIA Contractor Peter Thiel and other top tier attendees of his Dialog Society.

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne Breaks Down the Dialog Society - Who Just Got Caught Having Secret Meetings for Two Decades!

Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2 joins Hrvoje Moric on Geopolitics & Empire to discuss Etienne’s recent article on CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society. The Dialog Society was caught having secret meetings for TWO DECADES that brought together the intelligence agencies, the monopoly media, the treasury department, the Federal Reserve AND the heads of the leading search engines, social media, and streaming platforms that have been caught algorithmically censoring information on the DARPA Internet.

Etienne’s article, which can be found at ArtOfLiberty.Foundation, is entitled: The REAL Story Behind CIA Contractor Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society - Weaponized Inflation, Media Control & AI Kill Drones.

Keep Reading...

Videos of the Week

Police Are Deploying 60 MPH Autonomous Drones to Read Your License Plate from the Sky

The addition of a 60 MPH drone scanning plates from the clouds is a massive escalation in the modern surveillance state.

By The Free Thought Project

(Motor Biscuit) If you thought Flock Safety’s Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs) were deeply invasive when they were just mounted to neighborhood stop signs and hidden inside speed trailers, you might want to look up.

The company that built a massive, interconnected surveillance net across American roadways has officially taken its technology airborne. As highlighted in a viral X post by Josh Walkos, Flock is rolling out “Flock Alpha”—a highly advanced, autonomous police drone designed to track vehicles and suspects from the sky.

Walkos perfectly captured the escalating nature of the tech in his post: “Remember when everyone was told Flock was ‘just reading license plates’? Anyway, here’s Flock Alpha, the autonomous drone.”

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Iran’s deadliest kamikaze drone yet sends a message to Trump

IRGC’s jet-powered weapon has had an upgrade, posing a fresh challenge to US forces

By Akhtar Makoii, The Telegraph

Iran’s Hadid 110 drone has had an upgrade. Now, it flies lower, faster and is harder to see.

Jet-powered, with a top speed of more than 300mph, the new stealth drone has been built to slip through American air defences.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had been deployed for the first time in the past fortnight, fired towards US bases and warships in the region.

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What Is Akkermansia — A Keystone Microbe in Your Gut (An Interview with Dr. Colleen Cutcliffe)

Key Takeaways: How Akkermansia and Microbiome Diversity Impact Your Health

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, Mercola

The composition of your gut microbiome may have an encompassing influence on your health, including metabolic, neurological, and digestive function

The diversity of your microbiome varies depending on your diet, age, location, and other factors. Age-related loss of diversity may be a meaningful contributor to age-related changes in function and the onset of chronic conditions

In conventional antibiotic treatment, roughly 20% to 30% of Clostridium difficile cases recur after initial therapy, and severe or refractory cases carry meaningful mortality risk. Fecal microbiota transplant (FMT) has been reported in some trials to have cure rates around 80% to 90%

Continue reading...

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Sasha Latypova: “Whenever People Need A Hero or Villain[Fauci], We Will Supply One”

Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind “The Covid.” I am just going to add this photo of Anthony Fauci surrounded by the top four funders of eugenics in the world from the articles to remind everyone who real suspects are...

By Sasha Latypova, Due Diligence and Art

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and lead members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force pictured with the leading funders of eugenics-related research and organizations and their media puppets. This image is from the Andrew Carnegie Medals of Philanthropy Awards ceremony on Dec 10th 2001

Here is the source document, i.e. a so-called “personal diary” of Anthony Fauci released by Rand Paul’s Congressional committee, which we discuss in the video below. It is 1141 pages long.

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Tony Fauci refuses to testify in Congress

My favorite questions are when they asked “What color is the carpet?” and Fauci pleaded the 5th.

By Steve Kirsch

You can watch the whole thing here. Fauci basically pleaded the 5th on everything he was asked, even the color of the carpet. I hope they put him in jail for contempt of Congress. You can’t plead the 5th if you have a pardon.

The meeting starts 15:41 into the video.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

Nuestro tributo a F.A. Hayek: el economista ganador del Premio Nobel que destruyó [¡intelectualmente!] el socialismo

La Fundación Art of Liberty rinde homenaje al ganador del Premio Nobel F.A. Hayek, uno de los economistas más importantes que jamás haya existido, con una campaña que distribuirá simultáneamente el nuevo libro: Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política y ofrecerá copias impresas gratuitas del libro a cualquiera que se suscriba de forma paga a nuestro Substack como miembro anual y/o realice cualquier pedido en ArtOfLiberty.org/store.

Esta introducción a F.A. Hayek incluye su biografía, memes, frases, las “Batallas de rap” con el economista Lord John Maynard Keynes, y la primera entrega de nuestra distribución de Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política: la introducción del libro escrita por Thomas J. DiLorenzo, presidente del Instituto Mises y editor de Hayek para el siglo XXI.

También estamos agregando el PDF completo de Hayek para el siglo XXI a nuestra memoria USB incensurable de la libertad: The Liberator (El Liberador).

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

Part 1: Three Types of People. Only One Wants Freedom.

Psychology of Freedom Series - Most People Don’t Want to be Free

By The Liberty Lookout

A lot of pro-liberty folks have a core assumption in their arguments and worldview - that people want to be free. That if you just show them their chains, they’ll want to shrug them off. That if you lead by example, and show them the tyranny, they’ll go buy land and want to be off-the-grid too. But it’s simply not true.

What’s stopping mass adoption of liberty isn’t lack of knowledge or means, it’s the unwillingness of most people to be free.

Give them the option, and they’ll hand the keys right back. They’ll vote for the next authority figure promising to make their decisions for them, join the next movement that tells them what to think, and feel genuinely relieved when someone else takes the wheel.

Continue reading...

Sasha Latypova: A silent cull of 65+ yo is underway in Finland and Denmark.

The Hellth Blob is using a”clinical trial of shingles vaccine to prevent dementia” as a bait.

By Sasha Latypova, Due Diligence and Art

As reported by Endpoints news on July 17:

GSK is launching a 33,600-person study to see whether elderly people who get its shingles vaccine Shingrix are less likely to develop any form of dementia, including Alzheimer’s, compared to those who get a placebo shot. The study, which will take place in Finland, will likely be one of the largest trials ever conducted for the disease.

Here is the study design. It states that the purpose of this study is to evaluate the effect of the recombinant zoster vaccine on the risk of new diagnosis of dementia among adults aged 76 years or older in Finland. Participants will be enrolled and randomized in a 3:1 ratio to receive either recombinant zoster vaccine (Shingrix) or placebo.

Continue reading...

How Democratic Socialism Created California’s Housing Crisis

The History Behind California’s Housing Crisis

By Chris Calton, The Misesian

In 2017, Scout Sheys, a resident of Berkeley, California, attended a town council meeting regarding a proposed housing development for a two-story building next to her house. As she spoke, she hoisted a zucchini above her head and waved it for the council to see.

“I brought a zucchini,” she said, “because I love to garden, and in order to garden you need sunlight. The [environmental impact] report says that the shadow impacts have been made nondetrimental because the shadows are cast on my yard, but this zucchini exists because I don’t have a big, two-story house next door.”

If “democratic socialism” means anything distinct from historic socialism, this must be it. Socialism is the abolition of private property rights, with control of property absorbed by the state. Democracy, of course, is mob rule, with private decisions being socialized across the wider populace. Under democratic socialism, then, private property rights must be outsourced to the community, with the state acting as the enforcer of the collective will.

Continue reading...

Call them OPCs, not Flock Cameras

These spy cams are Outdoor Prison Cameras

By Matt Bracken

I’m trying to retitle these infernal devices which, for now, have the pleasant name of Flock cameras, like a happy flock of birds flying above you in the blue sky. In reality, they are Outdoor Prison Cameras, or OPCs, for controlling the population in the open-air prison they are turning America into.

Freedom-loving Americans are beginning to fight back. Twitter X link to below:

This American seen below was hassled by the police for merely blocking a Flock spy camera. Remember, these OPCs are privately owned spy cams. Twitter video link:

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Taxpayers spend about $2 billion annually on Medicaid for Amazon and Walmart employees

American taxpayers are spending billions every year providing Medicaid benefits to hundreds of thousands of employees of Amazon and Walmart, a new analysis by Popular Information reveals.

Etienne Note: “Government” really is the dumbest way to organize the economy. The monopoly medical system jacks the price of healthcare astronomically while either making provenly better alternatives like mutual aid societies and lodge care illegal OR stealing their oxygen. See the sample chapter from my upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All entitled: Without “Government” What Would We Do About Healthcare?

By Judd Legum, Popular Information

American taxpayers are spending billions every year providing Medicaid benefits to hundreds of thousands of employees of Amazon and Walmart, a new analysis by Popular Information reveals.

Amazon and Walmart are two of the largest and most profitable companies in the country — collectively generating $100 billion in profits in 2025 — but many of their employees still qualify for Medicaid because their take-home pay hovers around (or below) the poverty line.

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Trump Accounts Are Now Open: What Parents And Grandparents Need To Know Before Contributing

As of July 4, 2026, money can officially flow into Trump accounts, the new child savings vehicle created by last year’s tax law.

Etienne Note: Please don’t consider this as investment advice but I know if will be of interest to a great many and I try to cover “news you can use” and this is the best boil-down of the new program I have seen.

by Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

Authored by Adam H. Douglas via The Epoch Times,

As of July 4, 2026, money can officially flow into Trump accounts, the new child savings vehicle created by last year’s tax law.

Millions of families have already signed up, and millions more are asking the same practical questions: does my child qualify, how do I claim the $1,000, and is this better than the 529 plan we already have?

Continue reading...

Sunlight and Vitamin D Are Not the Same Thing

An Essay on Hector DeLuca’s 2013 Testimony to the Endocrine Society

By Unbekoming, Lies are Unbekoming

In June 2013, at the Endocrine Society’s annual meeting in San Francisco, historian Mike Chappelle recorded an oral history with Hector DeLuca. Toward the end of the interview, he asked about autoimmunity.¹

DeLuca’s group at Wisconsin had for years studied the standard mouse model of MS, known technically as EAE. They found a specific waveband of ultraviolet light that suppresses the disease in mice. That waveband does not produce vitamin D.

“The correlation between sunlight, vitamin D, and multiple sclerosis is only a correlation,” DeLuca says. “It’s not cause and effect.”¹

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Pentagon Database Shows More Than 200 US Casualties in Iran War Since July 7

The total includes four dead and 207 wounded

By Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com

Since July 7, four US troops have been killed, and more than 200 have been wounded in the Iran war, according to the Pentagon’s official casualty database, known as the Defense Casualty Analysis System.

The four dead US soldiers include three who were killed in a July 17 Iranian missile attack on a US base in Jordan, and they have been identified as Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, of Carrollton, Texas, 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, and Sgt. Angel Rampersad, 28, of Ozone Park.

The fourth soldier died on July 18 in Iraq, identified as Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, a 30-year-old father from North Carolina, during what the US military called a controlled demolition of an unexploded Iranian drone. A US official told The New York Times that Swinton was not involved in the actual detonation but was hit by flying debris from the blast.

Continue reading...

FEMA’s New Mission: Domestic Terrorism

The disaster response agency forgets the weather, embraces pre-crime

By Ken Klippenstein

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, often criticized for its inadequate response to natural disasters like wildfires, floods, hurricanes, and tornadoes, has been assigned a new mission: “domestic terrorism.”

Now FEMA is shelling out grant money to state and local authorities to build up capacity to carry out pre-crime operations against “organized political violence,” as one FEMA information bulletin I obtained says.

The bulletin, dated July 9, instructs local authorities to prioritize “domestic terrorism” in their grant applications. Titled “Implementation of National Security Presidential Memorandum-7…,” the document echoes President Trump’s emphasis on rooting out suspected domestic terrorists before an attack takes place.

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The Fair Share Myth and Other Socialist Fables

Below is my column in the Hill on New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s “Fair Share Myth” and other fables being spread on the left to sell the public on the “warmth of collectivism.”

By Jonathan Turley, The Hill

Below is my column in the Hill on New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s “Fair Share Myth” and other fables being spread on the left to sell the public on the “warmth of collectivism.” It is storytime for socialists. These fictitious claims make Aesop look like Adam Smith.

Here is the column:

New York City socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani is back in his element. After admitting that he cannot fulfill his campaign pledge to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mamdani returned to his class warfare narrative. This week, he taunted the city’s highest-earning taxpayers with a letter informing them of another special tax awaiting them in the Big Apple.

Continue reading...

Google’s AI search is rapidly becoming the default, new data shows

Too bad you can’t trust anything CIA Google does cause of its shady history of censorship, blacklists, and lies

By Sarah Perez, TechCrunch

AI search is rapidly becoming the default, whether users like it or not. In just a year’s time, Google’s AI-generated answers in search, known as AI Overviews, have gone from appearing in 15% of searches to 43%, according to a new report, driving a shift in how web users consume information online.

In a recent analysis of the generative landscape, market intelligence firm Similarweb noted that what began as an AI layer on top of search has become an integral part of the search journey itself, as Google drops users into AI Overviews, where they can then continue their research via Google’s more conversational AI Mode.

Continue reading...

Malaysia Crushes Network School. Balaji Flees to Kazakhstan

Network State’s colonial ambitions did not go over well in the formerly colonized Muslim-majority country

By Gil Duran, The Nerd Reich

Key Points:

Malaysia shut down Network State cult “school.”

Outraged citizens on social media called for expulsion of Network State, which founder Balaji Srinivasan (a close Peter Thiel associate) has described as “tech Zionism.”

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Higher consumption of sweeteners linked to decline in memory

Consuming popular sugar substitutes may be linked to a faster decline in memory and thinking skills, according to new research.

By Rob Taub, The Hill

(NewsNation) — Consuming popular sugar substitutes may be linked to a faster decline in memory and thinking skills, according to new research.

A study published by the American Academy of Neurology found an association between sweetener consumption and cognitive decline.

“Low- and no-calorie sweeteners are often seen as a healthy alternative to sugar; however, our findings suggest certain sweeteners may have negative effects on brain health over time,” said study author Dr. Claudia Kimie Suemoto of the University of São Paulo.

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30-year Treasury yield hits highest level since 2007 after Fed keeps rates unchanged

By Sarah Min and Joseph Wilkins, CNBC

By Sarah Min and Joseph Wilkins, CNBC

Yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasurys rose on Wednesday, as traders weighed whether the Federal Reserve can keep inflation at bay following its latest monetary policy decision.

The 30-year Treasury bond yield jumped 10.5 basis points to 5.201%. It also hit its highest level since July 2007 at 5.244%. The benchmark 10-year note yield also climbed nearly 7 basis points to 4.671%.

Shorter-dated Treasurys rose, pushing yields lower. The 2-year yield traded 4 basis points lower at 4.236%.

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‘We have special forces’: Netanyahu unbothered by global threats of arrest

The defiant Israeli prime minister spoke to Fox News during his Washington visit for Lindsey Graham’s funeral

By MEE Staff, Middle East Eye

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News on Tuesday that he was not too bothered by the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) arrest warrant for him, because Israeli special forces would protect him should any country try to take him into custody.

“It scares me in this sense. For you, you travel internationally, God forbid you had a medical emergency, and you need to land, and you’re about to land in a country that recognises the ICC. It could complicate things. Do you worry about that?” Fox News pundit and decades-long personal friend to Netanyahu, Sean Hannity, asked during the interview.

“Yeah, I think about it,” Netanyahu responded. “You know, we have special forces around. I served for five years.”

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US Launches New Airstrikes On Iran After Trump Warned “They’re Going To Get A Beating”

New US attack wave on Iran begins in overnight hours

By Tyler Durden, ZeroHedge

New US attack wave on Iran begins in overnight hours.

Tehran denies seeking talks, insists on Hormuz terms.

Oil climbs as attacks on Saudi energy sites continue.

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The [Vaccine] Mandate That Damn Near Killed Her [Alix Mayer]

Diamond Michael Scott interviews Alix Mayer, president of the Free Now Foundation

Etienne Note: I met Alix Mayer in 2020 during our resistance to “The Covid” in Santa Cruz and was immediately impressed! She gave RFK Jr. a copy of the my book: “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! for me at a rally where Grant Ellman of Prezence rocked the house and our Sedona crew AND Santa Cruz crew showed up in force to help stop the masks, lockdowns and “vaccines”

By Diamond-Michael Scott, The Advocates

At FreedomFest in Las Vegas this July, the conversations echoing through the halls of Caesars Forum reflected a community united by learning, the free exchange of ideas, and a renewed sense of hope for freedom and liberty.

It was there that I sat down with Alix Mayer, president of the Free Now Foundation and former board member of Children’s Health Defense, to talk about vaccines and bodily freedom. Our conversation quickly moved beyond politics and into something far more tangible: trust, informed consent, and what happens when people entrust their lives to a government whose edicts and mandates usurp their freedoms.

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Claude Opus 5 became downright ruthless when tasked with running a vending machine

By Julie Bort, TheCrunch

For a year now, the AI safety testing firm Andon Labs has given frontier models various real-world tasks to determine how well they do as agents running for long periods with no human supervision.

On Wednesday, Andon published a new installment in how things are going in its Vending-Bench research, where the lab has frontier models run a simulated vending machine business for a simulated year. The mission is simple: Make more money than the other models. It benchmarks the results in areas like final cash balance, prices paid to suppliers, and refunds paid.

Across these tests, it has watched various AI models — largely from Anthropic and OpenAI — lie, cheat, and collude their way to the top.

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Elon Musk’s $20 Billion Bet to Replace the Municipal Bond

The Boring Company is turning public permission into 50-year private concessions and asking rider fares to replace taxpayer construction money. The first honest price arrives when one Loop can repay i

By Shanaka Anslem Perera

Nashville agreed to almost 25 miles of tunnel beneath it and is putting in zero capital. The airport authority collects roughly 343 million dollars in fees. Elon Musk’s company carries the construction risk and collects the fares for 50 years.

That is what a 20 billion dollar valuation is actually buying, and it has little to do with digging faster.

The Boring Company is not being priced as a tunnelling contractor. It is being priced as a bet that venture capital can replace the municipal bond, converting public permission into long private concessions that riders repay.

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Upcoming Liberty Events

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

MADNESS: The madness of Australian industrial policies destroying Australia – RSL Hall, 22 Leake Street, Belmont Wednesday, 12th August 2026.

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

DeFlock FURTHER 2026 , Marietta, August 18, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

Turning the Tide: 9/11 – 25 Years Later — El Museo del Barrio, New York, NY September 10–13, 2026

Truth Be Told - The Mega Event (Six-Hour Livestream), Online, September 17th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

The Natural Freedom Summit – Reclaim Your Health. Reignite Your Purpose. Reconnect with Nature, Online Event, Dates TBA, 2026

The 2026 Christians for Liberty Conference, Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, October 17th, 2026

MADNESS: The madness of Australian industrial policies destroying Australia – RSL Hall, 22 Leake Street, Belmont Wednesday, 12th August 2026.

Turning the Tide: 9/11 – 25 Years Later — El Museo del Barrio, New York, NY September 10–13, 2026

Truth Be Told – Thursday, September 17, 2026.

DeFlock FURTHER 2026 , Marietta, August 18, 2026

Christians for Liberty Conference - Saturday-October 17, 2026, Cincinnati, Ohio

Memes Bonanza

T ruth Music of the Week

Truth Music: Grant “Prezence” Ellman’s Freedom: Ours for the Taking

Etienne Note: I am cribbing my homework from Christopher Cook again and I am going to make this the Truth Music for this week’s edition of Five Meme Friday. This is both one of my favorite Grant “Prezence” Ellman songs AND that is my 70 foot sign: “Government,” Media and Academia Run by Organized Crime on the beach at night that you see at the beginning of the video. I make a brief cameo as well...

By Christopher Cook

Those of you who know me and my work know that I have long advocated for getting away from the grind. You know the grind I mean:

Paying rapt attention to the news cycle…

Gnashing your teeth at every latest outrage…

Spending every ‘spare’ moment airborne, tumbling down a conspiracy rabbit hole with no bottom…

Coninue reading...

Libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Free State Project Update: Record Number of New Hampshire Legislators Earn Top Liberty Ratings

Brian Labrie named Legislator of the Year; Jeff Creem named Activist of the Year at annual Liberty Dinner

By NH Liberty Alliance

BEDFORD, N.H. — A record 104 New Hampshire legislators earned an A or A+ Liberty Rating in 2026, more than double the previous year’s total, as the New Hampshire Liberty Alliance (NHLA) honored the lawmakers, activists and volunteers behind New Hampshire’s expanding liberty movement at its annual Liberty Dinner on Saturday evening.

Held at Murphy’s Taproom & Carriage House in Bedford, the annual awards gala brought together legislators, activists, volunteers, donors, and supporters from across New Hampshire to recognize outstanding service to the state’s liberty movement.

Rep. Brian Labrie was named the 2026 Legislator of the Year, the organization’s highest legislative honor. The award recognizes a legislator whose voting record, legislative leadership, and broader contribution to advancing liberty stood out during the year.

Continue reading...

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.

We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsorship-Program/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!