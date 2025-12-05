Dear Subscribers,

My apologies again that I am publishing last week’s issue on Thursday of next week but my fiancé and I came to Chicago for Thanksgiving and ended up staying to help a family member that is in the hospital with a health issue. We are waiting on some test results today and might be able to leave tomorrow where I will be back in my office and back on schedule.

The big news this week is/was Giving Tuesday and Cyber Monday. THANK YOU to everyone who donated on Giving Tuesday! We are so grateful to be supported by so many amazing people! If you haven’t had the opportunity to donate yet, then we have some amazing perks and gifts to say THANK YOU!

With all the algorithmic censorship, deindexing, and shadow banning we face, we simply couldn’t do the work we do without the help of our supporters. Period.

We are exposing the biggest secret the “government” and monopoly media keep from the population: “Government” is illogical and illegitimate ON IT’S FACE and is being run as a 100% criminal enterprise.

If you think that is the #1 message that our friends, family, and colleagues need to understand then I hope you will consider donating to help us tell the world!

The best way is directly: https://artofliberty.org/sponsorship-program/ If you follow us on Substack and “Go Paid” then we have holiday deal where you can get a free high-resolution of “Government” or To See the Cage is to Leave It for “Going Paid” at the $50 a year level. Go Paid as a $250 Founding Member and get signed high-resolution hardcovers of BOTH books + everything else in our Everything Bundle. Donate the equivalent amounts at https://artofliberty.org/sponsorship-program/ and get the same perks AND paid access to all four of Substacks.

Thanks again to everyone who donated on Giving Tuesday, everyone who has supported us in the past, and everyone working to make this a better planet for our kids and grandkids!

Happy Holidays!

Top Stories of the Week

While Others Hack at the Branches of Evil, We are Striking the Root!

Dear Friends of the Art of Liberty Foundation,

This Giving Tuesday, we’re asking you to join us in striking the root and paving the way for a freer, voluntary world. By becoming a sponsor of the Art of Liberty Foundation, you’re not just donating—you’re partnering with us in our mission to end war, indoctrination, propaganda and tax slavery worldwide.

At the Art of Liberty Foundation, we challenge the status quo by exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” and its hidden partnerships with the monopoly media, mandatory schools, and tax-supported government universities.

We are unique in achieving a “one-way revolution” by exposing the unethically manipulative techniques and tricks that the inter-generational organized crime system behind “government” is using.

Because no one likes to get tricked and “chumped,” once exposed we are freeing minds and educating our friends, neighbors, and relatives on the good karma alternative of REAL Freedom!

Continuing Reading & Please Consider Donating...

Videos of the Week

Etienne Breaks Down Organized Crime Throwing 2020 election to Biden to Keep Borders Open so Populist Strongman Trump Can Normalize Masked Goon Squads & Mass Arrests

Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation, was a guest on Richard Grove’s podcast Grand Theft World with co-host Scott Armstrong of Rebunked. Etienne’s segment begins around an hour into the show (teed up in video above) and lasts around an hour. Etienne breaks down how he believes the organized crime system behind Trump & Biden threw the 2020 election to Biden to keep the borders open so populist strongman Trump could come in and normalize masked goon squads (ICE) normalizing black bagging folks on the street, mass arrests and other OPEN AND OBVIOUS tyranny… among other topics.

Continue Reading and to Video..

When you duplicate, reverse, and overlay the Chat GPT logo over itself you get the Israeli Star of David which is a 6 pointed Star with 6 Sides, Six Angles, and Six planes (666) We explain the 666 symbolism is our article: Etienne & Jason Christoff - Why is 666 Hidden in Cartel Company Logos, Trump’s OK Sign and Twitter’s New Logo? https://artofliberty.org/666

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: The organized crime “government” tricked and forced the military into crippling “vaccines” that are only now beginning to show the medium and long term effects. CHD has a new documentary coming out breaking down the illegality of the whole thing and the military’s “Duty to Disobey” if they try it again.



Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind “The Covid”

Continue reading

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams Minnesota: SNAP Payments Skyrocketed by 174% in One Year – Fraud Is Suspected

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by KTTC and Alpha News

A Minnesota lawmaker, Republican Representative Pam Altendorf, is questioning the state over its past SNAP food stamps payouts and is sounding the alarm as another massive fraud scheme funded by taxpayers. Democrat Tim Walz became the Governor of Minnesota in 2019. That year, SNAP benefits totaled $509,464,759 and increased to the staggering amount of $1,985,656,979 in 2022 – close to $2 billion!

According to the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF), the numbers are inaccurate because they mistakenly included Pandemic EBT [electronic benefit transfer]. The USDA has not published its 2024 state activities report. Gov. Walz is refusing to share the SNAP data. There are 42 million people receiving SNAP benefits; the USDA reported that dead people are receiving benefits and that over 500,000 are double enrolled in SNAP.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by National File, Democracy New and Breaking Points

JPMorgan documents indicate that the bank was repeatedly warned about suspicious financial transactions involving Jeffrey Epstein. The suspicious activity report from 2019, released to the public under judicial order, flagged more than 4,700 transactions totaling over $1 billion. People participating in the transactions included Leon Black of Apollo Global Management, hedge fund heavyweight Glenn Dubin, lawyer Alan Dershowitz, and retailer mogul Leslie Wexner.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By David Moore, Donald Shaw

Though Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said that AIPAC PAC gives him only the per-cycle maximum, the group has flooded his campaign with more than a million dollars in earmarked donations.

Yesterday on WNYC’s The Brian Lehrer Show, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) was asked about accepting PAC donations from the lobbying group American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC).

His answer was an attempt to obfuscate how AIPAC’s PAC has become, by a huge margin, the largest source of earmarked PAC contributions to members of Congress.

Continue reading

The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World

Etienne Note: I have some folks who have promised me some new countries but they did’t get their homework to me before we went to publication. Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country

I am adding a new recurring feature to Five Meme Friday: The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World! A couple of weeks ago I did an article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? where I broke down WHY the monopoly media misrepresents the REAL political spectrum and what the actual political spectrum looks like in the US. That meme went viral so now I am duplicating it for other countries.

Can you help? Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country OR suggest changes for a version we already have circulating. Donate to support this project at ArtOfLiberty.org/sponsorship-program/

The REAL Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

Shift the Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

“Daily News of The Week”

by Amitav Ghosh

Through most of human history, opium circulated in very small quantities and was used primarily as a medicine. Anatolia was probably the region in which farmers first began to cultivate poppies as an important commercial crop, and the practice is thought to have spread outwards from there. The armies of Alexander the Great are believed to have carried opium into Iran, hence the derivation of the Persian and Arabic words for opium, “afyun,” from the Greek “opion.” The Perso-Arabic terms, in turn, engendered the word “afeem,” widely used across the Indian subcontinent, and Chinese terms “afyon” and “yapian.”

A useful analogy in thinking of the social history of opium is that of an opportunistic pathogen, one that goes through long periods of dormancy, affecting very small numbers of people. But when social processes and historical events provide the pathogen with an opportunity, it bursts out to rapidly expand its circulation. With opium this happened in several phases, over centuries, usually in connection with empires. The Mongol Empire, for instance, along with its successor states, played an important role in propagating opium in many parts of Asia in the 15th and 16th centuries. This came about because opium was adopted as a recreational drug by imperial courts and ruling elites; it was not used as an instrument of state policy. The pioneer in that regard was the Dutch East India Company, which made extensive use of opium in its quest for commercial and territorial expansion in Southeast Asia. Yet while the Dutch led the way in enmeshing opium with European colonialism, it was the British in India who perfected the model of the colonial narco-state, when they began to use opium to pay for their imports of Chinese tea, a commodity that produced enormous revenues for Britain in the colonies as well as the metropolis.

Continue reading

by Derrick Broze

In the first two parts of this series, we examined how Donald Trump’s second administration has expanded the use of public-private partnerships and tightened relationships with the Big Technocrats. We also looked at how Trump’s administration is working to force compliance from journalists even as his allies work to consolidate the media, particularly as it relates to the popular app TikTok. The aim of this piece is to outline how these moves serve to further the goals of Trump’s long-term allies in the Zionist movement.

As noted in Part 2 of this series, Trump ally Larry Ellison is reportedly involved in an effort to purchase TikTok. Ellison is the founder and CTO of Oracle and one of the world’s richest individuals. In mid-September, The Wall Street Journal reported that Oracle was working with Silver Lake and Andreessen Horowitz to purchase TikTok as part of Trump’s effort to put the app under US control.

Continue reading

by Christopher Cook

We are building out plans for our distributed nation: sovereign people in their sovereign spaces, united by shared principles and a desire to be free. A nation within nations, gradually growing in size and independence.

Instead of wallowing in the muck of the old world, we are building a new world. Our own world. That means creating alternative institutions and distinct approaches to our pursuit of freedom and happiness. In some cases, these approaches will be novel and unique; in others, we will reclaim lost knowledge.

Freedom and independence will not come quickly. We will need to be patient and play it smart. We will need to think short-term, long-term, and really long-term.

A nation such as ours will not have any central authority or planned economy. God forbid! But that does not mean that we cannot work together. Swarm intelligence and shared national consciousness will be powerful tools for us.

Continue reading

by Christopher Cook

We are building out plans for our distributed nation: sovereign people in their sovereign spaces, united by shared principles and a desire to be free. A nation within nations, gradually growing in size and independence.

Instead of wallowing in the muck of the old world, we are building a new world. Our own world. That means creating alternative institutions and distinct approaches to our pursuit of freedom and happiness. In some cases, these approaches will be novel and unique; in others, we will reclaim lost knowledge.

Freedom and independence will not come quickly. We will need to be patient and play it smart. We will need to think short-term, long-term, and really long-term.

A nation such as ours will not have any central authority or planned economy. God forbid! But that does not mean that we cannot work together. Swarm intelligence and shared national consciousness will be powerful tools for us.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

A study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition showed that eating two eggs daily lowered LDL cholesterol, while high saturated fat diets raised it

Researchers found cholesterol from eggs did not raise LDL, but saturated fat from foods like bacon and sausage did, showing food context makes a major difference

Eggs provide cholesterol without overloading the liver, allowing it to clear LDL efficiently and preventing artery buildup that increases heart disease and stroke risk

Weekly egg intake reduced heart disease deaths by 29% and all-cause mortality by 17% in older adults, highlighting the importance of moderation for protective benefits

Choosing pastured eggs, avoiding vegetable oils, and pairing eggs with nutrient-rich whole foods further boost benefits while minimizing harmful omega-6 linoleic acid (LA) intake

Continue reading

by UncoverAlpha

Hey everyone,

As I find the topic of Google TPUs extremely important, I am publishing a comprehensive deep dive, not just a technical overview, but also strategic and financial coverage of the Google TPU.

Topics covered:

The history of the TPU and why it all even started?

The difference between a TPU and a GPU?

Performance numbers TPU vs GPU?

Where are the problems for the wider adoption of TPUs

Google’s TPU is the biggest competitive advantage of its cloud business for the next 10 years

How many TPUs does Google produce today, and how big can that get?

Gemini 3 and the aftermath of Gemini 3 on the whole chip industry

Let’s dive into it.

The history of the TPU and why it all even started?

The story of the Google Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) begins not with a breakthrough in chip manufacturing, but with a realization about math and logistics. Around 2013, Google’s leadership—specifically Jeff Dean, Jonathan Ross (the CEO of Groq), and the Google Brain team—ran a projection that alarmed them. They calculated that if every Android user utilized Google’s new voice search feature for just three minutes a day, the company would need to double its global data center capacity just to handle the compute load.

Continue reading

by Michael Nuñez

Anthropic released its most capable artificial intelligence model yet on Monday, slashing prices by roughly two-thirds while claiming state-of-the-art performance on software engineering tasks — a strategic move that intensifies the AI startup’s competition with deep-pocketed rivals OpenAI and Google.

The new model, Claude Opus 4.5, scored higher on Anthropic’s most challenging internal engineering assessment than any human job candidate in the company’s history, according to materials reviewed by VentureBeat. The result underscores both the rapidly advancing capabilities of AI systems and growing questions about how the technology will reshape white-collar professions.

The Amazon-backed company is pricing Claude Opus 4.5 at $5 per million input tokens and $25 per million output tokens — a dramatic reduction from the $15 and $75 rates for its predecessor, Claude Opus 4.1, released earlier this year. The move makes frontier AI capabilities accessible to a broader swath of developers and enterprises while putting pressure on competitors to match both performance and pricing.

Continue reading

by Benjamin Bartee

Bioterror Propaganda Roundup: The latest updates on the “new normal” — chronicling the lies, distortions, and abuses by the ruling class.

Whatever abomination Elon’s engineers visited upon the X algorithm, they really screwed the pooch.

My timeline, among other disturbing developments, is now packed with #ZeroCOVID and pro-vaxx pseudoscience peddled by assholes with acronyms in their bio, like this one from Andrea C. Love, PhD:

“The amount of aluminum in select vaccines is up to 72 TIMES LESS aluminum than you ingest daily from foods and up to 400 TIMES LESS aluminum than is in your body at any time. Oh and it’s ALL filtered and excreted by your kidneys in the SAME EXACT WAY.”

Sure, aluminum is filtered out of circulation in “the exact same way” by the kidneys, but that’s on the way out.

Continue reading

by The Vigilant Fox

This article originally appeared on The Defender and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

Roughly 10% of all U.S adults who received the COVID-19 vaccine experienced “major” side effects, and over a third (36%) had “minor” side effects, according to a national survey conducted this month. Kristi Dobbs, who was seriously injured by Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot, told The Defender that the vaccine-injured are “still hurting, dying and being discarded as trash.”

One in every 10 U.S adults who received the COVID-19 vaccine experienced “major” side effects, and over a third (36%) suffered “minor” side effects, according to a national survey conducted this month.

Based on a U.S. adult population of 258 million in 2020, the results mean that about 17 million adults who got the COVID-19 vaccine experienced major health effects, and roughly 63 million had minor side effects, said Rasmussen Reports, which conducted the survey.

Continue reading

By Leah Willingham

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — For the past several years, 75-year-old Miguel Laboy has smoked a joint with his coffee every morning. He tells himself he won’t start tomorrow the same way, but he usually does.

“You know what bothers me? To have cannabis on my mind the first thing in the morning,” he said, sparking a blunt in his Brookline, Massachusetts, apartment. “I’d like to get up one day and not smoke. But you see how that’s going.”

Since legalization and commercialization, daily cannabis use has become a defining — and often invisible — part of many people’s lives. High-potency vapes and concentrates now dominate the market, and doctors say they can blur the line between relief and dependence over time so that users don’t notice the shift. Across the country, people who turned to cannabis for help are finding it harder to put down.

Continue reading

by off-guardian.org

We don’t get much engagement on Twitter (X, whatever). At ~63,000 followers we’re hardly a huge account, but an engagement rate of around 0.07% is incredibly low.

Our content generally gets low-double digit “likes”.

For what it’s worth, checkers that claim to able to detect these things say we aren’t shadowbanned.

We’ve accepted that we’re in the soundproof free speech booth, allowed to say whatever we want as long as no one hears us.

But, every so often, we get something to pierce the shield (at least a little bit). That happened on the 21st of November when the Covid Inquiry report was published, and this tweet got far more engagement than usual:

Having been viewed close to 50,000 times in roughly 24 hours, the tweet seems to have disappeared from our profile and all engagement with it halted immediately.

Continue reading

by Unbekoming

The question seems absurd at first. Can you catch a cold? Everyone knows you can. Parents warn children to bundle up in winter. Office workers eye sniffling colleagues with suspicion. Entire industries exist to prevent, treat, and contain the spread of respiratory illness. The experience feels self-evident: someone sneezes near you, and a few days later you’re reaching for tissues yourself. But what happens when you move past everyday observation and examine the actual scientific evidence—the controlled experiments, the documented attempts to transmit disease from sick people to healthy people under laboratory conditions? What emerges is not the airtight case for contagion that most people assume exists. Instead, you find a century of failed experiments, unexplained contradictions, and foundational studies whose control groups produced the same results as the experiments themselves. The question stops seeming absurd and starts seeming urgent.

Continue reading

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A landmark 2025 review titled, Natural anti-cancer products: insights from herbal medicine, published in Chinese Medicine, pulled together more than 1,100 scientific studies and uncovered something extraordinary: across cell, animal, and multi-omics research, 12 natural compounds repeatedly showed potent anti-cancer activity—triggering cancer cell death, blocking metastasis, cutting off tumor blood supply, disrupting tumor metabolism, and reversing drug resistance. Notably, the vast majority of this evidence comes from studies published since 2019, reflecting a rapid surge of new research in this field.

To build this analysis, they examined results from in vitro experiments (cancer cell lines), in vivo tumor models (mouse xenografts, orthotopic tumors, chemically induced cancers, zebrafish models), ex vivo mechanistic assays, and modern omics platforms including transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolic profiling.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

The ‘peace settlement’ shenanigans continue their descent into kabuki farce. The back and forth tug between “28 point” plans and “19 point” plans and everything in between is nearing the slapstick absurdity of a Monty Python skit.

Russia—yesterday through Lavrov and Peskov—continues to maintain that no real plan has been presented to the Russian side yet, and that all military objectives of the SMO must be achieved. So what is the point, exactly, of this loony back-and-forth, which is crescendoing to hysterical levels?

Each side has its own axe to grind: for the Europeans it’s not only to save Ukraine and the cabal’s war against Russia, but to save their own hides, political careers, etc. The entire EU is now riding on Ukraine as the sole predominant issue—if a catastrophic failure here takes place, a firestorm could sweep away virtually every hated sock-puppet like Macron, Merz, Starmer, et al.

Continue reading

By Kevin Barrett

Mainstream media are reporting that an Afghan asylum-seeker, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, shot two National Guard members near the White House on Thanksgiving Eve. The event featured many classic signs of a fabricated false flag event. Here are a few:

*CUI BONO? Trump called the attack “terrorism,” meaning it was a strategically-conceived violent act against civilians (?) designed to accrue political gain for the perpetrators. (That’s the definition of terrorism, which has been an all-too-common military tactic throughout thousands of years of history.) But since all terrorism is strategic, what, specifically, was the strategic purpose of whoever was behind this shooting? The question answers itself: Trump and his agenda were the primary beneficiaries. The President got to bloviate on Thanksgiving Eve, calling the shooter an “animal,” while posing as the protector of the nation in general and its capital in particular. His order to send the National Guard to Washington DC seems vindicated by the purported “radical Afghan Muslim terror attack.” (Hegseth used the attack as an excuse to send 500 more guardsmen into DC.) And Trump’s anti-immigration agenda got a huge boost as Trump was handed an excuse to issue an order: “Processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols.”

Continue reading

Upcoming Liberty Events

The People’s Reset - Morelia, Mexico - Jan 28th-Feb 1st 2026

Principled Business Summit- Prospera, Roatán, Honduras, February 5–9, 2026

MONEROTOPIA 2026-Roma, Mexico City, February 12TH-15TH 2026

Entrepreneurship Beyond Politics: Mises Circle in Oklahoma City - Feb 21st, OKC, OK

Freedom Under Natural Law Conference – February 21st & 22nd 2026, On-line

Mises Institute Libertarian Scholars Conference - March 19, 2026, at our Auburn, AL

Austrian Economic Research Conference 2026 - March 19-21, 2026, Auburn, AL

Rothbard University-May 14-16, 2026, Auburn, AL



Libertarian Scholars Conference 2026- March 19, 2026 - March 19, 2026 - Auburn, Alabama.



Free Cities Foundation Conference - September 3–6, 2026 – Prospera, Roatan, Honduras

Event Name: Principled Business Summit

Location: Roatán, Honduras

Date: February 5–9, 2026

Join a 3-day immersive experience in the world’s only startup special economic zone, built on legal autonomy and designed for visionary builders.

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Tom Waits - “Step Right Up”

Hat tip to Warren W. for the the ultimate Black Friday song!

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Etienne Note: We have rebranded our Free State Project Corner section in Five Meme Friday to: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup to cover other projects including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho,

Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

By Dorothy Neufeld, Graphics/Design: Amy Realey

See visuals like this from many other data creators on our Voronoi app. Download it for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

In Tupelo, MS living costs are more than a fifth cheaper than the national average as of Q2 2025.

Manhattan, NY is the most unaffordable, while Brooklyn and Queens also rank in the top 10.

Today, Tupelo, MS is the nation’s most affordable city, where your dollar can stretch 21% further than the U.S. average.

Similarly, several Southern cities have the lowest cost of living in the country, typically seeing smaller populations and more affordable housing. In contrast, New York and California continue to rank among the most expensive places to live.

This graphic shows the U.S. cities with the lowest and highest cost of living, based on data from the Council for Community and Economic Research.

Continue reading

Free Staters are Good Neighbors…

And the Statists Hate That

In a recently obtained video of a county-level NH Democrat messaging conference, a local activist has a lot to say about Free Staters.

Apparently, she was frustrated that families in our community are not the anti-social boogeymen they’d like us to be.

She complains that Free Staters have the audacity to be productive citizens who get jobs and volunteer in their communities!

Even worse, people in those communities actually think Free Staters are “nice families” and “good neighbors” without even first interrogating them about their pro-liberty politics.

Click here to watch the video for yourself.

TRANSCRIPT FROM NH DEMS MESSAGING MEETING:

As one commenter put it, “I bet their kids are polite too!”

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of “Government” corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider “Going Paid” on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of “Government” in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise “Government” and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our “Everything Bundle” - The Sampler of Liberty!

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is now IN-STOCK and shipping from our distribution center. Order OR get a free teaser copy where you can see a list of all 25 techniques and the Table of Contents at https://SeeTheCage.com/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!