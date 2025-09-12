Dear Subscribers,

Charlie Kirk was just shot... My first thought: "What info did a Turning Point supporter leak to him that he was about to release?" 2nd thought: "They really want to get the focus off 9-11 and/or all the revelations of vaccine harm that just came out in the Senate...

The lead story this week is my article: Trump Tweets Drs. David & Mark Geier Video Exposing Neurological Toxin in Vaccines. When I published it yesterday I simply couldn't understand why he would publish a video exposing that the organized crime "government" has been mandating "vaccines" with neurological toxin that cause autism and developmental issues. In reviewing the news today, I realized that the Senate had hearings where a whole slew of damaging evidence on the toxicology of "vaccines." The most damaging was that the Henry Ford Health System in Michigan just released the results of the largest vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study ever conducted in the United States (n=18,468). Children were tracked from birth over a 10-year period. The data were drawn directly from electronic medical records — the gold standard for real-world health outcomes. The study’s official title: “Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study.”

KEY FINDINGS

Compared to unvaccinated children, those who received one or more vaccines had dramatically higher rates of chronic illness:

329% more asthma

203% more atopic disease

496% more autoimmune disease

453% more neurodevelopmental disorders

• including 228% more developmental delays

• and 347% more speech disorders

It looks like Trump's PR team that runs his Truth Social account wanted him to get out in front of the parade!

Jason Christoff dropped me an e-mail with a similar thought:

"Maybe this is being done to cut the autism reveal off at the pass. Blame autism on thimerosal and then claim thimerosal is already out of the vaccines........and that wraps that up. No further action needed, right?"

Finally, Voluntaryist Troubadour Brendan Daniel, who occasionally rocks the house with the Red Pill Friends, has some dental issues... His girlfriend has a GoFundMe set up for him... See below for details...

Top Stories of the Week

By Etienne de la Boetie2, The Art of Liberty Foundation

Donald Trump recently posted a video of Drs. Mark and David Geier, exposing how neuro-toxic mercury was/is added to multiple vaccines on his Truth Social account. I say “was/is” because it is still in some vaccines including multi-dose vials of the flu “vaccine” and in “trace amounts” in the Engerix B (Hepatitis B vaccine), which is, insanely, given to newborn infants. In a textbook example of why you can’t trust the organized crime “government” or the monopoly pharmaceutical industry, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) considers “vaccines” with less than 1 microgram of mercury per dose as “thimerosal-free.” “Vaccines” containing thimerosal at concentrations less than 0.3 micrograms per milliliter are often referred to having "trace amounts”.

I was so shocked that Trump shared the video, that I actually went to the Truth Social website to verify myself that he actually posted it and took a screenshot in case it disappears off the internet.

Voluntaryist Charity of the Week

Brendan Daniel is a supremely talented singer/songwriter who wrote the song "Organized Crime" based on my book "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History...Exposed! I like to call it the song that exposes the "Rich Men North of Richmond" Video Below... wait for it... wait for it...

Anyone who has met Brendan or seen him play with the Red Pill Friends, knows that he has some issues with his teeth... I was so glad to see his girlfriend started a GoFund Me to help him get them fixed. The GoFundMe has raised $4233 of its $7,000 goal. You can't have a revolution without the artists! Brendan is one of our best! Let's kick him some duckets!

Donate Here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-brendans-urgent-dental-care

Videos of the Week

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Every week, the evidence mounts—and every week, the establishment ignores it. On Brannon Howse Live, I broke down three urgent realities: the dangers of wireless EMFs, the cancer epidemic unleashed by Operation Warp Speed, and why the mRNA agenda will soon fully collapse.

By Claudio Lavanga

On a video call, 20-year-old Daniel Jackson, the self-proclaimed president of the Free Republic of Verdis, looks the part: He is sitting at a desk with the country’s flag to his right and a banner sporting the name of his country behind him.

Instead of a presidential palace, he is speaking from a humble house in Dover, a port city in the south of England. And the Free Republic of Verdis, the country he claims to have founded in 2019, is nothing more than a small strip of uninhabited forest on the border between Croatia and Serbia, more than 1,000 miles away.

And yet, because of a historical border dispute, Jackson, who was born in Australia, claims to be the land’s rightful owner and ruler.

Known as “Pocket 3,” the strip of forest roughly the size of the Vatican was among several left unclaimed by both countries after the Croatian war of independence ended in 1995.

"Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: One of my "claims to fame" is calling out JD Vance as a CIA "Created Legend" in January of 2023 in the 5th edition of my book: "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! where Vance is the only politician mentioned 3 separate times: 1st - As an example of the CIA CIA-installed politician, since his Senate campaign was funded by CIA contractor Peter Thiel to the tune of $15M and his VC fund was funded by CIA contractors: Peter Thiel, Eric Schmidt, and Jeff Bezos (among other shify characters). 2. As an example of a CIA media asset since he was made a commentator on CIA CNN and 3. As an example of a CIA "Created Legend" where his (Ghost Written?) book was made a "New York Times Bestseller" and turned into a Hollywood movie that premiered right before his Senate run. This was waayy before he was installed as Vice President even though he had called Trump "America's Hitler" and said he would rather write in his dog. In this clip I am adding to illustrate a Doug Casey breakdown of Vance in the Daily News by the Art of Liberty Foundation, Nick Fuentes drops some bombshells from JD Vance's background. Get our breakdown of Vance here: https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/trump-picks-ciacnn-connected-created



PS... this story included a Nick Fuentes video breaking down Vance's background that we uploaded to our YouTube Channel... which automatically syndicates to our backup channels. YouTube took it down... so you know its good.. Here is the Rumble version: https://rumble.com/v6ybjae-nick-fuentes-breaks-down-jd-vances-background.html#comment-593205152

by Free Beacon, Fox News and Project Veritas

Minnesota Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar reported in her latest financial disclosure that she and her husband, former political consultant Tim Mynett, accumulated a net worth at the end of 2024 ranging from at least $6 million to $30 million! Omar has her husband to thank for catapulting her to multimillionaire status in 2024. Mynett’s California-based winery eStCru LLC and venture capital firm Rose Lake Capital both achieved remarkable financial turnarounds in 2024. At the end of 2023, Mynett’s combined stake in both companies was worth no more than $51,000, the firms had less than $700 across all their bank accounts, and Mynett and his business partner, former DNC adviser Will Hailer, were saddled with lawsuits from investors claiming they defrauded them out of millions of dollars.

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Jason Ditz via AntiWar.com,

The more information we get about the "Trump economic zone" proposal in southern Lebanon, the worse it seems for the people who live there. The latest reports reveal the plan to totally depopulate the south of the country, to place the whole area under US military control, and to grant Israel to right to build “permanent” bases in what are currently Lebanese towns and villages.

Etienne Note: The FBI's Hostage Rescue Team was also involved in the murder of Randy Weaver's wife at Ruby Ridge and the murder of 80+ Men, Women and Children in Waco. I break down the details in this article: Oklahoma City Bombing 30th Anniversary - Why Did the Gov't Blow Up a Day Care Center? Via The Oregonian from Mar. 08, 2016: BEND – An FBI agent is suspected of lying about firing twice at Robert "LaVoy" Finicum and may have gotten help from four other FBI agents in covering up afterward, authorities revealed Tuesday. The bullets didn't hit Finicum and didn't contribute to his death, but now all five unnamed agents, part of an elite national unit, are under criminal investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Inspector General Michael Horowitz is leading the independent inquiry.

"Daily News of The Week"

by Christopher Cook via The Advocates for Self-Government

Let’s start by making up a few jokes to illustrate the problem.

Q: How many libertarians does it take to change a lightbulb?

A: Just one, but he never gets around to it because he spends eight hours on Reddit arguing over whether…

The bulb can consent to be changed,

Standing on ladders constitutes aggression,

Lightbulbs should be patentable,

The hardware store should be defended by a private security agency or a private aggression-insurance agency,

Thomas Edison was a statist,

The bulb should be “thick” or “thin.”

by John & Nisha Whitehead

“Have you ever wondered who’s pulling the strings? … Anything we touch is a weapon. We can deceive, persuade, change, influence, inspire. We come in many forms. We are everywhere.”— U.S. Army Psychological Operations recruitment video

From viral memes to military-grade influence operations, the government is waging a full-spectrum psychological war—not against foreign enemies but against its own citizens.

The goal? Compliance. Control. Conformity.

The battlefield is no longer physical—it is psychological—and the American people are the targets.

From AI-manipulated narratives and National Guard psyops to loyalty scorecards for businesses, the Deep State’s war on truth and independent thought is no longer covert. It is coordinated, calculated, and by design.

Yet while both major parties—long in service to the Deep State—have weaponized mass communication to shape public opinion, the Trump administration is elevating it into a new art form that combines meme warfare, influencer psyops, and viral digital content to control narratives and manufacture consensus.

by InfoWars and Magic Prepper

Aaron Cohen, a former IDF Special Ops soldier from Israel is pushing ‘Gideon’, the first AI-driven threat prediction/ pre-attack platform for law enforcement using elite engineers from Palantir. Cohen said, “It scrapes the internet 24-7 using an Israeli grade ontology to pull specific threat language and then routes it to local law enforcement.“ He added, “It’s a 24-7 detective. It never sleeps and it’s going to get us in front of these attacks.”

Aaron Cohen, a former IDF Special Ops soldier from Israel is pushing ‘Gideon’, the first AI-driven threat prediction/ pre-attack platform for law enforcement using elite engineers from Palantir. He is using the recent shooting at the Catholic school in Minneapolis to sell his Israeli spyware technology.

The Magic Prepper says there are already four other AI-driven platforms that are targeting you right now in the exact same manner. They include Shadow Dragon that takes personal information and builds a network of individuals’ interactions with others; Data Miner scans X, Facebook, Reddit and other platforms and reports to law enforcement or keeps tabs on protesters and others who oppose the government – the media also uses this service; Babel Street sells phone location data to law enforcement obtained through data brokers (no warrant necessary); Palantir programs have a wide scope of access from data fusion such as DMV records, financial records, social media, and commercial records. Profiles are constructed, behavior is predicted and people are added to watchlists.

by Thomas Germain via BBC

Several YouTube creators are blowing the whistle on AI being used on their videos without consent or permission. So far, the complaints have only involved images, but AI could just as easily alter spoken words with lip-syncing. Already, creators are crying foul because their followers can’t trust their content as being genuine, even if it was originally authentic when it was first uploaded. This may be the next phase of censorship in digital spaces, collapsing trust altogether. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

YouTube made AI enhancements to videos without telling users or asking permission. As AI quietly mediates our world, what happens to our shared connection with real life?

Rick Beato’s face just didn’t look right. “I was like ‘man, my hair looks strange’, he says. “And the closer I looked it almost seemed like I was wearing makeup.” Beato runs a YouTube channel with over five million subscribers, where he’s made nearly 2,000 videos exploring the world of music. Something seemed off in one of his recent posts, but he could barely tell the difference. “I thought, ‘am just I imagining things?'”

by Tyler Durden

Taxpayers are yet again on the hook for America's supposed "closest Middle East ally" as the Pentagon is planning to allocate at least $3.5 billion to restock weapons used in defense of Israel.

A Bloomberg report issued this week has reviewed Department of Defense budget documents prepared through mid-May. Emergency expenditures are highlighted which include US combat operations "executed at the request of or in coordination with Israel for the defense of Israeli territory, personnel or assets during attacks by Iran" or its proxies.

The largest single portion of the funding is $1 billion that is earmarked for replenishing Standard Missile interceptors, specifically the SM-3 IB Threat Upgrade models made by Raytheon and deployed by US Navy ships to intercept ballistic missiles.

Each of these big missiles are estimated to be between $9 million and $12 million, and these were used in the initial April 2024 flare-up and brief round of fighting between Israel and Iran.

by Tyler Durden

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the Washington Examiner on Labor Day that the Trump administration may declare a national housing emergency in the coming months to address the affordability crisis. Bessent's comments come just ahead of an expected interest-rate cut cycle, underscoring the administration's urgent effort to address the affordability crisis, which is set to be one of the key topics ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Bessent joined the Washington Examiner for breakfast on Labor Day at McLean Family Restaurant on Monday. He told the outlet that President Trump plans to make "affordability" a critical pillar of America First's 2026 midterm election platform.

"We may declare a national housing emergency in the fall," Bessent told the Washington Examiner.

A toxic combination of elevated mortgage rates and record-high home prices has sparked one of the worst housing affordability crises in a generation, sidelining many working-class folks from homeownership.

by Hina Dinoo

In the realm of deep-sea technology, recent innovations have the potential to transform global communication and military strategy. China has unveiled a powerful new cable-cutting device capable of operating at remarkable depths, raising both intrigue and concern on the international stage. This tool, developed by the China Ship Scientific Research Centre, can disrupt the global data transmission network, which relies heavily on undersea cables. As the world grapples with the implications of this advancement, questions arise about its impact on international security and cooperation. The device embodies the dual-edged nature of technological progress, offering both promise and peril.

China’s latest breakthrough in deep-sea innovation is a cable-cutting device with an extraordinary reach of up to 13,123 feet below the ocean’s surface. Developed by the China Ship Scientific Research Centre, this device is integrated into advanced submersibles like the Fendouzhe and Haidou series. It targets the robust, armored cables that form the backbone of global communications, capable of severing them with unprecedented precision. This advancement doubles the reach of existing technologies, marking a significant leap in engineering capabilities.

by Tyler Durden

Lackluster student performance has plagued the Schenectady, N.Y., city school district for years.

The school district, like many others, implemented a “grading for equity” policy in response to dismal test scores.

However, as Aaron Gifford reports below for The Epoch Times, a recent national survey indicates that most teachers feel grade equity actually hurts students long term, although more than half of the schools and districts across the nation engage in the practice.

Schenectady’s 2022-2023 academic report said 95 percent of its high school freshmen were behind in math by three or more grade levels.

A year later, the district reported that in the first quarter of the 2022-2023 school year, more than half of its middle school students (grades 6-8) were three or more grade levels behind in both reading and math, while the daily attendance rate for high schoolers had dipped below 79 percent.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A groundbreaking new peer-reviewed study has just been published in EXCLI Journal. For the first time, researchers formally analyzed the long-term relationship between COVID-19 vaccination and cancer hospitalizations in a population-wide cohort of nearly 300,000 residents of Pescara province, Italy.

The study followed every resident aged ≥11 years for 30 months (June 2021 through December 2023) using official National Health Service data. The main vaccines administered were Pfizer-BioNTech (Comirnaty) and Moderna (Spikevax) mRNA shots, with smaller proportions receiving AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) viral vector vaccines.

Importantly, the statistical models were adjusted for age, sex, comorbidities (diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease, COPD, kidney disease), prior cancer, and prior SARS-CoV-2 infection — ensuring that infection status was explicitly taken into account. This makes it the longest and most comprehensive follow-up to date on cancer outcomes after COVID-19 vaccination.

Continue reading

by Michel Chossudovsky

The United States Navy (USN) and Marine Corps (USMC) keep increasing their military presence in the Southern Caribbean, more specifically in the vicinity of Venezuela’s coast. The last days of August saw a significant uptick in their activity, including American warships in eastbound transit through the Panama Canal. Only a week prior, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump was “prepared to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into [the country] and to bring those responsible to justice”, also insisting that “many Caribbean nations and many nations in the region” supposedly “applauded the administration’s counter-drug operations and efforts”.

By Kevin Barrett, for Crescent International

“Trump should have kept his mouth shut.” That will likely be the consensus of historians tasked with explaining the self-destructive Jeffrey-Epstein-related blurt-outs and blunders of America’s 47th president.

If eyeball-rolling could affect the Earth’s rotation, Donald Trump’s textbook “guilty demeanor” around the Jeffrey Epstein scandal—or rather the ensuing ocular twirling and swirling—might exacerbate our planet’s orbital wobble. After Elon Musk tweeted “Trump is in the Epstein files” June 7, Trump reacted by asserting that the whole Epstein issue was “a hoax” invented by Democrats and that the Epstein files were “made up” by Barack Obama and James Comey. (In fact, Epstein’s arrests and prosecutions happened under Bush II and Trump I.)

by The Solari Report

Originally published February, 2024

State legislators are fielding growing questions and concerns from constituents about the threat of what has been dubbed “The Great Taking,” specifically referencing risks related to the ownership and custody of securities. David Rogers Webb’s book by that title, which we discussed with David on the Solari Report in December 2023, posits a scenario for a “great taking” of securities upon the failure of major financial intermediaries and the Depository Trust Company, which performs the functions of a central securities depository. We provided a detailed overview of the questions about the Great Taking and the challenges presented by the campaign around it on this week’s Ask Catherine.

We share investors’ concerns about the deterioration in the integrity of our legal and financial systems. One of our primary concerns are the devastating takings already well underway, including $21 trillion in missing taxpayer money, dollar devaluation through inflation (the result of unrestrained money printing resulting from fiscal and monetary policies), wars, and a “Great Poisoning” that is siphoning off trillions in family wealth and significantly more of the federal budget than defense.

Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind "The Covid"

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

Advocates for the vaccine-injured are petitioning the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to establish medical codes to classify injuries and deaths connected to the COVID-19 vaccines.

Medical codes are used worldwide “to standardize medical data reporting, and for the purposes of tracking disease patterns in populations,” said Zowe Smith, a former medical coder for an Arizona hospital.

The codes are also necessary to track the safety of drugs and vaccines, including adverse events related to vaccination. Smith said:

by Jack Poulson and Lee Fang

We have a commitment to ensuring that our journalism is not locked behind a paywall. But the only way we can sustain this is through the voluntary support of our community of readers. If you are a free subscriber and you support our work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or gifting one to a friend or family member. You can also make a 501(c)(3) tax-deductible donation to support our work. If you do not have the means to support our work financially, you can do your part by sharing our work on social media and by forwarding this email to your network of contacts.

On March 2, 2025, hours after the Israeli government announced the blockade of all food, medicine, fuel, and other humanitarian supplies from entering Gaza, lawmakers in Jerusalem demanded answers—not on the devastating human toll of such a decision, but on how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office was preparing to handle the public relations fallout.

by Tyler Durden

Authored by T.J. Muscaro via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Florida’s surgeon general, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, announced on Sept. 3 that he was working to eliminate all vaccine mandates from state law.

“The Florida Department of Health, in partnership with the governor, is going to be working to end all vaccine mandates in Florida law,” he said at a press conference. “All of them.”

“Every last one is wrong and drips with disdain and slavery,” Ladapo said.

“Who am I, as a government, or anyone else, or who am I as a man standing here now to tell you what you should put in your body? Who am I to tell you what your child should put in their body?

“I don’t have that right. Your body is a gift from God. What you put into your body is because of your relationship with your Body and your God.”

by Mises Wire, Connor O'Keeffe

In recent weeks, four US Navy ships and a nuclear submarine, all carrying thousands of service members, have been deployed by President Trump to the waters off Venezuela’s coast.

Tensions between Trump and the Venezuelan regime led by President Nicolás Maduro are nothing new. In his first term, Trump accelerated Washington’s long-standing strategy of using brutal sanctions to crush the Venezuelan economy while trying to prop up domestic officials aligned with the US government.

However, as is often the case, the Venezuelan people haven’t seen the foreign government helping to destroy their economy, or the domestic figures being backed by it, to be worth supporting. So Maduro remains in power.

Early in this second Trump term, the administration tried to ratchet things up by linking Maduro’s regime to a Venezuelan gang operating in parts of the US called Tren de Aragua. That link was used to justify the government’s national emergency declaration at the southern border by framing the gang’s violence here in the US as a literal invasion by the Venezuelan government.

The map compares the share of U.S. households on welfare, defined as temporary cash assistance or supplemental food assistance, as of 2023.

By Pallavi Rao Graphics/Design: Amy Kuo

Between persistent inflation, trade wars, and AI-related job disruptions, the outlook on the U.S. economy is once again ticking to “uncertain.”

If things get worse and unemployment starts to tick up, then more Americans might be forced to rely on state support to make ends meet.

But what’s the current picture? How many families in the country are already in need of benefits?

