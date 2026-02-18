Dear Subscribers,

The big story this week is my annual Public Service Announcement warning the Anarchapulco crowd about the scam of Anarchapulco, the TZLA machine, and Jeff Berwick. I mentioned in the story how David Hughes threw him an elbow in his recent article A Guide to Identifying Camp 2.

In David’s article, he breaks down the three camps of awareness within the truth and liberty community:

“Camp 1

Camp 1 is for the “normies” who uncritically accept official narratives and generally believe whatever the legacy media tells them. They get their talking points from “the news.”

Their worldview is the product of having been heavily propagandized their whole lives. They have never learned to see through the propaganda or to think for themselves, despite believing that “no one tells me what to think.”

Although Camp 1 has been rapidly shrinking since 2020, it still accounts for most of society, which is why so-called “strategic narratives” remain effective.

Camp 2

Camp 2 is for those who have doubts about Camp 1. They may realise, for instance, that commercial airliners cannot completely destroy 110-story steel-framed skyscrapers, let alone collapse a 47-story steel-framed building without touching it.

They realise that they have been lied to about highly significant events – by their own governments and by the broadcasters they once thought they could trust. They endure the emotional and psychological dislocation caused by that realisation.

They discover, with relief, that they are not alone in Camp 2. There are many others like them who have lost trust in mainstream institutions and are asking critical questions about how power really works in today’s world. Some fall for the deceit that “we’re all in together,” united in the struggle against Camp 1.

What they do not realise is that Camp 2 is just another holding pen. From the very beginning, it was designed to hoover up sceptics and contain dissent. Social media is, in that respect, a social containment mechanism.

Camp 2 is led by well-known figures who dominate the “alternative media” scene. Their view counts tend to be artificially boosted by algorithms. Even when they are temporarily “cancelled,” they emerge in a better position than they were before.

Their role it is to win the trust of those in Camp 2, only to keep a lid on potential resistance in various ways.

Although they tell the truth on certain issues, their purpose is ultimately malign, i.e., to distract and mislead dissenters, so that the ugliest truths (which underpin the power structure) do not enter into public consciousness. Like the three witches in Macbeth, they “win us with honest trifles, to betray [u]s in deepest consequence.”

It is not just the Pied Pipers of Camp 2 that matter. Everyone who follows their tune becomes an active disseminator of propaganda, as per NATO’s Cognitive Warfare doctrine of 2020. Thus, even seemingly well-intentioned actors can fall foul of Camp 2 propaganda and unwittingly serve as mouthpieces for it. In other words, not everyone in Camp 2 is a bad actor. Many simply get duped.

Camp 2 is a space where grifters and opportunists thrive, exploiting public distrust of Camp 1 to win people over, mislead them, and take their money.

To the uninitiated, Camp 2 seems like a bold and courageous place full of freedom fighters. In reality, it is a hall of mirrors.

Camp 3

Camp 3 is for those who are genuine about finding the truth and who pursue it in an authentic way. It does not claim to have “The Answers,” but it at least strives for an honest approximation of the truth.

It is only a “camp” per se insofar as those in it feel marginalised, isolated, and stigmatised. It is a lonely and ugly place to be. Not only are the illusions of Camp 1 exposed, but so too are those of Camp 2. The sheer grotesqueness of the power structure reveals itself in ever finer detail.

Those in Camp 3 are banned, shadow-banned, and otherwise censored. The algorithms work against them. Videos which are being watched tens of thousands of times show view counts in the tens or perhaps the hundreds.

They are mistrusted, not only by those in Camp 1, but also many in Camp 2, who are not yet ready to process their ideas. For example, to some in Camp 2 it might seem radical to claim that “nanothermite” destroyed the Twin Towers, or that “SARS-Cov-2” was generated in a Wuhan lab rather than being naturally occurring. The idea that classified military technology was used on “9/11” or that the entire “Covid-19 pandemic” was a psychological operation, rather than a genuine public health emergency, is simply a bridge too far in terms of awareness.

Those in Camp 3 are systematically targeted – by censorship, smear campaigns, harassment, lawfare, death threats, and even murder in extreme cases.”

The Amazing Polly’s Cross-Promoting Narrative Network

The Biggest Secret of Camp 3... Is HOW you tell Camp 2 Controlled Opposition Operatives from Camp 3 Authentic Voices

As you look through the Amazing Polly’s list of controlled opposition voices that I would posit are illustrative of the controlled opposition voices that are desperately trying to keep the masses in Camp 1 and 2, what is the common denominator that they all have in common?

“Government” is legitimate...

“Vote harder” in obviously rigged elections on unauditable black box voting machines and easily rigged elections using easily faked “mail-in ballots.”

You will never ever hear a voluntaryist get to make a cogent explanation about the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” on one of their shows. Mel K had me on once, and after I obliterated the legitimacy of “government” she claimed the audio was bad and never aired/redid our interview.

Many spend their time covering every verbal suplex, clothesline, and body slam of the fake wrestling matches that make up Washington politics, but will never tell the audience that the game is rigged and McMahons own both wrestlers.

You will never hear them nor allow anyone else to question the illogical premises upon which “government” is based:

The inability to delegate rights not possessed by the people to representatives,

The inability to be bound by a “social contract” you didn’t sign,

The immorality and illogic of “democracy” (mob rule, gang rape).

On the other side of the equation, Hughes correctly positions Jeff Berwick in “Camp 2” for his unsavory reputation as a scammer, which makes him easily controllable with limited opportunities for honest collaborations with reputable people. Hughes correctly points out his funding relies on scamming people with the TZLA Machine,

BUT evidently, didn’t understand the evidence of Berwick’s larger crime:

Berwick, and the cast of HBO’s The Anarchists, are/were designed, nay cast, to make people who don’t believe in “government” look bad to the folks in Camps 1 & 2.

They were/are being used to TRICK 1-2 MILLION people into having a bad view of people who don’t believe in “government.” It would have been more but the docuseries propaganda hit piece SUCKED so it had limited ratings.

See how the whole operation fits into the Strategic Narrative Management - Flow of Influence described above

The Intelligence Agencies Created the Strategy:

“Make Voluntaryism/Anarchy/Anarcho-Capitalism” Look Bad while Decapitalizing, Steering, Stalling, and Blunting the authentic participants.

- Crowd gather an authentic movement (voluntaryists, anarcho-capitalists, crypto-anarchists, and peaceful anarchists) using agency social media platforms

o Turn up Anarchapulco/Anarchast content while turning down/shadowbanning/deplatforming authentic voices

- Steer an authentic, developing movement into controlled opposition voices and/or voices easy to dismiss

o Jeff Berwick – Conman, Drunkard, Womanizer, o Luke Rudkowski – Outed for gatekeeping on Israel, Trump, 9-11 Truth, Promoted masks/viruses during “The Covid” o Adam Kokesh – Armed march on DC, deals drugs into the movement, worked for Russian media operation (RT) o David “It’s A-lie-ns” Icke – Much good content tarnished with a-lie-ens o Stew Peters – Trump supporter, fake left-right paradigm, cartoonish anti-semitism o Dayna Martin – “Do As Though Wilt” Unschooling, Designed to make homeschooling look bad, o Miranda Webb / Lilly Forester – The Anarchist character: dirty, facial lesions, drug dealer,

- Stall its growth

o Locate the conference in the most dangerous city in the hemisphere… fear… fear.. o Tailor facebook/twitter/x to those that have already figured out “government” is a scam, while shadow banning content to those identified as trapped in fake left-right paradigm

- Deal/distribute drugs & alcohol into the movement to blunt its effectiveness

o Sanctioned cocaine & weed dealers operating from multiple hotel rooms o Open bars

- Rip off the crowd to keep the movement underfunded vs. what it could be otherwise while funding the operation

o Crypto “Pump & Dumps,” Galt’s Gulch Chile, Passport Scams, Ponzi Schemes like Bitclub, rip-off “medical devices” like the TZLA machine

- Film hit-pieces on the movement and distribute them on monopoly media streaming and “news platforms” while amplifying through other monopoly media and social media platform

o The Anarchists HBO Docuseries

§ HBO is CNN’s “sister-company” CNN= Fake Gov’t News, HBO = Fake Gov’t “Documentaries”

§ Executive Producers Obviously connected to intelligence agencies

· Made documentary on “future” coronavirus pandemic starring Bill Gates and “vaccines” released in January 2020 BEFORE “The Covid”

§ Caught using subliminal text, images, and framing

o Vice News – Behind scripted propaganda event: Charlottesville “Unite the Right” Nazi March o Wired Magazine – Russia interferes in US elections (Not Israel!)

Real Anarchapulco ad promoting flat earth and discredited speakers

Push Obvious “Fake News,” Nonsense, Discredited Speakers, and Cartoonish Anti-Semitism into Berwick’s audience to get his followers to shoot their credibility with their friends, family and colleagues.

The Shemitah

Flat Earth

Stew Peter - Occupied (Hitler was a Good Guy) and Berwick’s Cartoonish Anti-Semitism

You can get the rest of of the story in our feature story: Anarchapulco, The TZLA Machine and the Many, Many Other Scams of Jeff Berwick

IMPORTANT - We are now being massively censored on Substack. We break down the censorship in detail Here and Here.

See my article: What the F#%^ Happened in 1971? The Dramatic Acceleration of our Current Economic Collapse…(Nixon Takes Us off The Gold Standard and Dollar Debasement and Economic Collapse Begins)

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne Note: If you aren’t familiar with Jeff Berwick then this might be “inside baseball,” the key takeaway is that we believe the intelligence agencies are trying to “smear & steer” the voluntaryist and peaceful anarchism movement using a controlled opposition clown named Jeff Berwick who is simultaneously ripping off libertarians and voluntaryists in what appears to be an effort to both simultaneously fund the intelligence agency operations with scam medical energy devices, “pump and dump” crypto scams, Ponzi schemes (Bit Club), land scams (Galts Gulch Chile), and passport scams while simultaneously DEFUNDING voluntarists and peaceful anarchists while stealing the oxygen from authentic voices and conferences.

The Anarchapulco Conference (Anarchy in Acapulco… Which has moved to Puerto Vallarta) gets started next week so I wanted to do my usual Public Service Message for the newbie attendees who aren’t familiar with the Scam of Anarchapulco, the TZLA machine and the many, many scams of Jeff Berwick. David Hughes threw him an elbow in his recent article: A Guide to Identifying Camp 2, so I thought I would pile on as well.

Interestingly, I was invited to be a speaker at Anarchapulco this year by Jeff Berwick himself. Last year I was in Acapulco for the wedding of some friends who met at Anarchapulco and are long time attendees.

Berwick showed up at the cool kids party I was at with his family, TZLA machine and Max Igan. I was polite and asked him if he wanted to discuss my investigation into Anarchapulco and he did. So I sat down next to him and began taking him, and the cool kids, through what I had discovered by doing a real deal investigation into Anarchapulco and interviewing eight different Jeff Berwick employees, Anarchapulco team members, and conference attendees including multiple “cast members” from HBO’s hit piece: The Anarchists.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

To See the Cage is to Leave It, Statism & The Great American Illusion - Etienne on Forbidden Knowledge News

Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2 was a guest on Forbidden Knowledge News where he kicked around his thesis that Donald Trump has been propped up in business by Rothschild/Zionist interests (The Rothschilds did his last major bankruptcy restructuring) while his legend was created by Zionist theatrical agent Ari Emanuel (Brother of Obama Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel) while his best friend, Jeffrey Epstein, was an apparent Mossad agent and claimed to represent the Rothschilds in a new e-mail released under the Epstein files and was paid at least $25 million by them for consulting.

Finally, Trump’s main source of campaign financing was over $420M from the Sheldon and Miriam Adelson, Zionist billionaires closely tied to the “government” of Israel. The “Quid Pro Quo,” Trump increased US “Aid” to Israel from around $3.2 Billion in 2016 to $3.8 Billion a year by 2018 (first term), to $20 Billion in 2024, including an additional $17 Billion Package granted during Biden but distributed under Trump.

I also took the audience through the first 14 techniques that I cover in my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

Continue reading...

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Jack Revell

Thousands of active-duty military personnel may have been “pressured” into seeing the Melania documentary at cinemas around the country, a watchdog has warned.

The $75 million Amazon film opened last week to $7 million at the box office—despite universally terrible reviews.

According to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation, those numbers have been artificially inflated by pressure from MAGA-aligned officers leaning on their troops to buy tickets.

Continue reading...

by Judd Legum and Rebecca Crosby

In an October 2025 interview with the New York Post, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick gave a detailed account of his relationship with child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. According to Lutnick, their interactions consisted of one trip to Epstein’s home in New York City in 2005, three years before Epstein was convicted. Lutnick, who was Epstein’s neighbor, said he found the visit so disturbing that he decided not to have any further contact with Epstein. “That’s my story,” Lutnick said. “A one and absolutely done.”

Lutnick said that after moving into his home in 2005, he and his wife were invited to Epstein’s house for coffee. (Lutnick emphasized that Epstein was “arrested in like, ‘08, I think.”) While he was there, Epstein offered to give Lutnick and his wife a tour of his house. During the tour, Epstein opened some double doors off the dining room to reveal “a massage table in the middle of the room and candles all around and stuff.” Lutnick asked Epstein how often he got massages. “Every day,” Epstein said, according to Lutnick. “And the right kind of massage.”

After that comment, according to Lutnick’s account, he and his wife immediately told Epstein they had to go. Then, “in the six or eight steps it takes to get from his house to my house, my wife and I decided that I will never be in the room with that disgusting person ever again.” Lutnick declared, unequivocally, that, after that day, “I was never in the room with [Epstein] socially, for business, or even philanthropy” because “he’s gross.”

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Even more facts and evidence that back up Etienne’s Epic (Fact-Checked!) Rant Exposing Trump’s Criminality & Installation as Zionist Puppet

Lowkey: Jeffrey Epstein is everywhere in the media. However, there are two things that they are actively trying to suppress: his links to Israel and the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Donald Trump: Me and Jeffrey Epstein, I have nothing to do with that.

Continue reading...

By David Moore

Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm with close ties to President Trump, has drawn a surge of high-paying clients with foreign interests seeking access to the administration and federal agencies. Led by top Trump fundraiser Brian Ballard, the firm raked in more than 200 new clients in the wake of Trump’s election win, setting a new record for lobbying revenue last year, topping $88.1 million.

The Florida-founded firm, which employed Attorney General Pam Bondi and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, is known for its founder’s decades-long relationship with Trump and his ability to set meetings with the president and the executive branch. Brian Ballard reportedly raised over $50 million for Trump’s 2024 campaign.

Many of its biggest spenders in 2025 were foreign companies or clients with significant foreign business interests. Ballard reported millions of dollars in payments from clients including oil and gas company Balkan Energy, based in Albania; TotalEnergies, for its liquified natural gas project in Mozambique; critical minerals company Korea Zinc; and TikTok, as its Chinese owner ByteDance negotiated new U.S. ownership.

Continue reading...

“Daily News of The Week”

by TriTorch

Unlike television, nature does not steal time; it amplifies it.―Richard Louv, Last Child in the Woods

Author’s Note: Fair warning, we cover a broad range of topics Our Here On the Perimeter. If you enjoy watching professional football (which I very much enjoy playing), or think the Davos Digital ID control grid or Jesus Christ are nutty conspiracy theories, respectfully, this article is probably not for you, so please skip it as the weather changes constantly on the Perimeter and a new piece will surely come along soon that will breeze something worthwhile into your world.

Hours of work goes into content such as this, so if you find anything that follows that is worth your while please consider upgrading to a $5 subscription—guaranteeing future writing while helping us out are the only rewards for doing so, everything is and will always be free Out Here—or consider donating a small amount with this link. Now, buckle your harness, as you’ve been shown, and prepare to have your Super-Bowl-Sunday, mind blown…]

Because the NFL is registered as entertainment, not sport, it is not illegal to fix the games. Want to know who is going to win? Check to see which team winning will move the bottom line of Vegas the most.— rolandttg

Continue reading...

by Ryan Grim and David Dayen

With Israel’s reputation reaching record lows among Democrats, the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) is resorting to ever more sophisticated methods to support its preferred candidates while cloaking its own involvement.

The amount of money that the premier pro-Israel organization is able to spend in elections is extraordinarily valuable to candidates who would otherwise have little chance of winning. But it now comes with a catch: If voters know the money comes from an organization advocating on behalf of Israel, it can do more harm than good.

AIPAC road-tested its stealth approach in a 2024 House primary in Oregon that pitted Susheela Jayapal, the sister of Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), against physician Maxine Dexter. Dexter raised relatively little money throughout much of her campaign, then saw a last-minute deluge organized by AIPAC coupled with outside spending through super PACs, which themselves turned out to be funded by AIPAC. The timing of the donations meant that there was no meaningful transparency before voters went to the polls, and Dexter expressed a mixture of ignorance and umbrage when her opponents suggested the money actually came from AIPAC.

The main super PAC in question (named 314 Action) explicitly denied that any funding came from AIPAC—a claim revealed as a flagrant lie once disclosure records finally became public. But by then, Dexter had triumphed and was on her way to Congress.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: The most powerful weapon in the world is “Control of Perception.” Can they trick the public into thinking that CIA-installed “Created Legend” JD Vance is popular with the American people so he can be installed into the presidency once they are done with Trump.

by Bryan Armen Graham

The modern Olympics sell themselves on a simple premise: the whole world, watching the same moment, at the same time. On Friday night in Milan, that illusion fractured in real time.

When Team USA entered San Siro during the parade of nations, the speed skater Erin Jackson led the delegation into a wall of cheers. Moments later, when cameras cut to US vice-president JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance, large sections of the crowd responded with boos. Not subtle ones, but audible and sustained ones. Canadian viewers heard them. Journalists seated in the press tribunes in the upper deck, myself included, clearly heard them. But as I quickly realized from a groupchat with friends back home, American viewers watching NBC did not.

On its own, the situation might once have passed unnoticed. But the defining feature of the modern sports media landscape is that no single broadcaster controls the moment any more. CBC carried it. The BBC liveblogged it. Fans clipped it. Within minutes, multiple versions of the same happening were circulating online – some with boos, some without – turning what might once have been a routine production call into a case study in information asymmetry.

Continue reading...

by Camilo Montoya-Galvez

Less than 14% of nearly 400,000 immigrants arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in President Trump’s first year back in the White House had charges or convictions for violent criminal offenses, according to an internal Department of Homeland Security document obtained by CBS News.

The official statistics contained in the DHS document, which had not been previously reported publicly, provide the most detailed look yet into who ICE has arrested during the Trump administration’s far-reaching deportation operations across the U.S.

The internal DHS figures undermine frequent assertions by the Trump administration that its crackdown on illegal immigration is primarily targeting dangerous and violent criminals living in the U.S. illegally, people Mr. Trump and his lieutenants have regularly called the “worst of the worst.”

The statistics show ICE has dramatically increased arrests since Mr. Trump’s return to office. Nearly 60% of ICE arrestees over the past year had criminal charges or convictions, the document indicates. But among that population, the majority of the criminal charges or convictions are not for violent crimes.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

An eye-opening and massive number of C-17 Globemaster military transport and cargo planes have been observed heading to Europe and the Middle East, in what some monitors have forewarned looks like the build-up to major war in Iran.

One regional watcher and pundit commented in response: “112 C-17s are in or on their way to the Middle East. Guys, that’s a lot. Like Desert Storm a lot. Stay tuned.”

This as on Friday the prominent open source account Armchair Admiral and others used public flight tracking data to tally that the huge armada of US Air Force C-17s and counting are en route - a trend since mid-January.

“A total of 112 U.S. Air Force C-17’s have now either arrived or are en route to the Middle East with a further 17-18 in-progress flights, a number of Royal Air Force logistics flights from RAF Marham to RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus, and movement on U.S. Air Force CORONETs,” the source said.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This was a really good overview of how society is being split into three camps of awareness but I was disappointed to see James Corbett tarred for association with Richard Gage, who has done some good work for 9-11 Truth even if folks don’t agree with every theory he has or would like to see him address Judy Wood’s important work. I was also disappointed that David didn’t link to our expose on Jeff Berwick and his scam $11,000 TZLA Machine that produces “God Energy” from a plastic toolbox so I pro-modified the story and added links to our work in that section. I also added The Amazing Polly’s visualization of The Cross Promoting Narrative Network as I thought that was the best visual representation of what David described as the “well-known figures who dominate the “alternative media” scene. Their view counts tend to be artificially boosted by algorithms. Even when they are temporarily “cancelled,” they emerge in a better position than they were before. Their role it is to win the trust of those in Camp 2, only to keep a lid on potential resistance in various ways.”

by David A. Hughes

In my recent interview promoting Camp3News.com, I outlined my “three camps of awareness” framework and suggested that it might be helpful to have a guide to spotting those in Camp 2.

I summarized my “three camps” framework in the clip below:

Continue reading...

by James Corbett

By now we all know Bill Gates caught an STD from “Russian girls” and tried to surreptitiously drug his wife with antibiotics. And we’ve all heard that Elon Musk really wanted to engage in “the wildest party” on Epstein’s pedophile island.

But beyond the attention-grabbing (or is that attention-distracting?) headlines, what’s really in the Epstein dump?

Let’s find out.

Brace yourselves for this one, guys. It turns out one intelligence source affirmed what we all already knew: Epstein was a spy. But you’ll never guess who he was working for...Russia! Surprise! It seems Epstein was a KGB plant the whole time!

And, as the crack journalists at The Daily Mail report, not only was Epstein running a “KGB honeytrap,” one FBI informant claimed he was also a wealth manager for Putin and Mugabe.

Continue reading...

by The Wise Wolf and Lily-Rose Dawson

Last Friday night you probably did something normal.

Played a few games of pool at the bar. Took your kids to get ice cream and watched them make a mess of it. Sat on the couch with your wife and fell asleep before the movie ended. Grilled some burgers. Threw darts. Lost twenty bucks on the game and drove home happy. Normal Friday. Normal life. Normal people doing what normal people do.

Last Friday night some billionaire asshat raped children on camera.

They use the footage to blackmail the men who run the world. The cameras are new. The ritual is not. Long before anyone had a lens, there were stone altars in the Valley of Hinnom where children burned alive to feed a god named Moloch while priests beat drums to drown out the screaming. The method evolved. The sacrament never did. Jeffrey Epstein did not invent this operation. He modernized it.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Please see my article: Understanding Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and Monopoly Seed Consolidation to understand why companies that make chemical warfare agents for the military (Monsanto, Bayer, Dow, and DuPont) are putting toxins like Glyphosate, Atrazine, rBGH, and Genetically Modified Organisms into food supply while buying up and monopolizing over 200+ seed companies so farmers will one day won’t be able to get anything but GMO seeds and/or terminator seeds.

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

A highly influential 2000 glyphosate safety study long cited by regulators worldwide was retracted after evidence showed it was ghostwritten by Monsanto scientists and misrepresented as independent research

Internal company emails revealed Monsanto planned, wrote, and celebrated the paper as a strategic tool to defend Roundup and Roundup Ready crops during a crucial period of expiring patents

Despite ghostwriting being exposed in a 2017 litigation, the study continued shaping research, regulation, and public perception for years, accumulating more than 1,300 citations before a long-delayed retraction

Continue reading...

by Dan Glaun

The Department of Defense has quietly signed a $210 million deal to buy advanced cluster shells from one of Israel’s state-owned arms companies, marking unusually large new commitments to a class of weapons and an Israeli defense establishment both widely condemned for their indiscriminate killing of civilians.

The deal, signed in September and not previously reported, is the department’s largest contract to purchase weapons from an Israeli company in available records, according to an online federal database that covers the last 18 years. In a reversal of the more commonly seen direction for weapons transfers between the countries — in which the U.S. sends its weapons to Israel — the U.S. will pay the Israeli weapons firm Tomer over a period of three years to produce a new 155mm munition. The shells are designed to replace decades-old and often defective cluster shells that left live explosives scattered across Vietnam, Laos, Iraq, and other nations.

The terror of cluster weapons persists long after the guns that fired them have quieted, as civilians return to fields, forests, and settlements laced with bomblets that can explode years later without warning.

“The footprint of the injuries of these weapons is so horrifying,” said Alma Taslidžan, advocacy manager for the aid organization Humanity & Inclusion, which pushes to ban cluster munitions. She recalled speaking with a 17-year-old boy who found an unexploded cluster bomblet in his neighbor’s garden in the aftermath of the Bosnian War.“

Continue reading...

by Sotiris Rex

Men who grew up without men (real men) in their lives don’t know what manhood is. They define their “masculinity” by male caricatures: the womaniser, the thug, the bully, the tough guy, the fuckboy, the attention whore, the obsessive hobbyist, the suave pretender, the power-needy dominator who takes himself too seriously.

Very few define masculinity as what it truly is: having solid principles, standing up for them when it matters, and standing up for yourself, even if it means speaking truth to power and losing for doing so. Because there is nothing worse than losing yourself… and if you lose in life, to keep the principles that define who you are, then you win.

Weak males who never had strong masculine role models growing up don’t know how to choose women. So they go after flashy women who will serve as objects of validation in the eyes of their peers.

“She’s gorgeous; tall, blonde, with green eyes, and when I take her back home with her on the back of my motorbike, everyone will lose their minds!” This is the exact quote of an older cousin of mine describing the woman he would later go on to marry and have a disastrous shitshow of a marriage with. I was a child at the time, but even then, I could see his overexcited declaration as a desperate cry for validation, a shallow neediness that screamed insecurity.

Continue reading...

by Thalles Guilarducci Costa

People with below-average cardiorespiratory fitness face a far higher risk of experiencing severe anxiety spikes when exposed to stressful situations compared to those with above-average fitness

Less-fit individuals showed significantly larger increases in both anxiety and anger when confronted with disturbing images, suggesting fitness acts as emotional armor against daily stressors

The relationship between fitness and anxiety works both ways: high anxiety reduces physical activity, which lowers fitness and increases anxiety vulnerability in a self-perpetuating cycle

Regular aerobic exercise offers a non-drug solution for managing anxiety and anger, with physically fit people showing better emotional control and faster recovery from stressful events

Continue reading...

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Heavy short-form video use trains your brain to favor speed and novelty, which weakens sustained focus and makes everyday tasks feel harder to finish

Attention loss linked to scrolling reflects learned brain adaptation, not a lack of intelligence, motivation, or discipline

Endless feeds strain self-control systems, raising stress and mental fatigue while leaving confidence and self-image largely unchanged

Younger users and frequent daily scrollers show the strongest effects, but attention strain appears across all ages and platforms

Continue reading...

by James Li, Ro Khanna, et al.

Representative Thomas Massie pressured the Justice Department (DOJ) to unredact billionaire and former Victoria Secret CEO Les Wexner’s name in the Epstein files. The DOJ has been caught redacting the names of rich, famous and powerful people instead, in violation of federal law. And FBI director Kash Patel testified to Congress that his agency had no evidence of other sex traffickers and may have committed perjury.

Massie said that the DOJ revealed that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem was the recipient of an email from Epstein who told Sulayem that he “loved the torture video.”

Internet sleuths also revealed email conversations between Epstein and other individuals, including Susan Hamblin, Peggy Siegal, Eva Dubin and Tom Pritzker, in some of the darkest exchanges about child rape, human trafficking and murder. This is just a sample – there are many more.

Congressman Ro Khanna unveiled the names of 6 more powerful men who were redacted in the Epstein Files:

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Please see my article: Understanding Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and Monopoly Seed Consolidation to understand why companies that make chemical warfare agents for the military (Monsanto, Bayer, Dow, and DuPont) are putting toxins like Glyphosate, Atrazine, rBGH, and Genetically Modified Organisms into food supply while buying up and monopolizing over 200+ seed companies so farmers will one day won’t be able to get anything but GMO seeds and/or terminator seeds.

by Anthony Murdoch

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadians may soon be unaware they are eating genetically modified pork products after Health Canada approved human consumption of the modified pigs.

Late last month, officials from Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said it is “safe” for Canadians to eat pork that has been genetically modified so that they do not contract porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome viruses (PRRSV).

The modification to the pigs’ genes includes a small part of the gene associated with PRRSV removed.

Continue reading...

by Carolyn Hendler, JD

The non-profit Children’s Health Defense (CHD) and several individual plaintiffs filed a civil lawsuit against the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The complaint alleges that AAP engaged in a coordinated and long-running scheme to mislead families and physicians about the safety of the childhood vaccine schedule. The claims are brought under the federal Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, often referred to as the RICO Act.

The lawsuit seeks declaratory relief, injunctive relief, and monetary damages. Rather than challenging individual vaccination decisions, the complaint focuses on how vaccine safety has been publicly advertised and represented to parents and pediatricians. The plaintiffs assert that vaccine safety claims were presented by the AAP as settled and categorical, while known limitations in safety data were not disclosed.

According to the complaint, AAP’s institutional authority gave its public statements substantial weight in clinical settings and in parental decision-making The plaintiffs are asking the court to issue a judicial declaration that AAP’s conduct violated the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act and to order AAP to stop making further unqualified safety claims and to disclose certain information.

The lawsuit is brought under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, codified at 18 U.S.C. §§ 1961 through 1964. The RICO Act authorizes civil lawsuits by private plaintiffs who can allege and prove specific statutory elements. Those elements include the existence of an enterprise, participation in the enterprise’s affairs, and a pattern of racketeering activity.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

Authored by George Citroner via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours)

Most of us have experienced this: You stayed up a bit too late the night before, and although your body turned up to work, your mind was elsewhere.

Blanking out during the day is common for the sleep-deprived, and now researchers have found out why it happens.

When people experience attention lapses after poor sleep, a wave of cerebrospinal fluid flows out of the brain.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

On Wednesday, Attorney General Pam Bondi clashed repeatedly with Democrats during a tense House Judiciary Committee hearing, deflecting pointed questions about the Justice Department’s handling of the Epstein files before the session devolved into a shouting match with Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) over redactions, co-conspirators and DOJ accountability.

The fireworks began when Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) pressed Bondi on whether DOJ has indicted or is investigating any of Epstein’s alleged co-conspirators, citing what he called “concrete evidence of disgusting criminality” in recently released files. Bondi attempted to sidestep the question; when Nadler repeated it, she raised her voice and insisted she would “answer the question the way I want to answer the question,” talking over Nadler as colleagues tried to intercede. As the exchange escalated, Bondi pivoted away from Epstein entirely - invoking the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq and touting retirement accounts.

Continue reading...

by Military Watch Magazine

The U.S. Air Force has redeployed half dozen F–35A fifth generation fighters to RAF Lakenheath in the United Kingdom on February 9, according to flight tracking data, representing one of the latest developments in a more than month long surge in the U.S. military presence in Europe and the Middle East. The fighters were deployed by the Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing, and departed Burlington Air National Guard base on the morning of February 9 accompanied by three KC–135 Stratotankers which provided refuelling support. Six other F–35s from the same squadron have also redeployed to Spain, after having briefly been temporarily based at newly restored facilities in Puerto Rico. U.S. Marine Corps F-35C fighters have already been deployed to the Middle East onboard the nuclear powered supercarrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

The 158th Fighter Wing is a specialised air defence suppression unit, which is a capability that is expected to be particularly highly valued in the event of conflict with Iran, much as it was with Venezuela, as both countries lack significantly fleets of modern fighter aircraft and rely heavily on ground-based air defences to counter modern air power. Developed in the post-Cold War years, when ground-based air defences were seen to pose a greater challenge to Western Bloc air dominance than enemy combat aviation, the F-35 is already heavily specialised in air defence suppression operations, with its unique passive sensor array, combined with world leading stealth capabilities and a powerful electronic warfare suite, making it well suited for such roles. Nevertheless, there remain differences between units in how they are equipped and how they train, depending on their specialisation.

Continue reading...

by Vigilant Citizen

Found inside “Dataset 12” of the Epstein files are journals written by a teenage victim using cryptic messages. Once decoded, these texts tell the horrific story of a slave who was turned into a “human incubator” for babies she never saw again. Here’s a look at this obscure part of the Epstein files.

On January 30th, the Department of Justice published 3.5 million pages in compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. This release contained innumerable images, videos, and documents that could confirm several “conspiracy theories,” once the dots are connected.

Inside the zip file named “Dataset 12” is one of the many rabbit holes found in the Epstein files. And this one is particularly poignant because it is not written from the standpoint of a professional, but from a teenage sex slave coping with unimaginable trauma.

Indeed, among the thousands of documents in the zip file created by attorneys and law enforcement are scans of journals kept by a teenage girl whose name has been redacted. Using magazine cutouts and handwritten coded messages, the journals document a horrific story of sexual slavery and repeated pregnancies … at 16 years old.

Continue reading...

By Mohammad Mansour

At dawn on August 10, 2024, Yasmin Mahani walked through the smoking ruins of al-Tabin school in Gaza City, searching for her son, Saad. She found her husband screaming, but of Saad, there was no trace.

“I went into the mosque and found myself stepping on flesh and blood,” Mahani told Al Jazeera Arabic for an investigation that aired on Monday. She searched hospitals and morgues for days. “We found nothing of Saad. Not even a body to bury. That was the hardest part.”

Mahani is one of thousands of Palestinians whose loved ones have simply vanished during Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 72,000 people.

According to the Al Jazeera Arabic investigation, The Rest of the Story, Civil Defence teams in Gaza have documented 2,842 Palestinians who have “evaporated” since the war began in October 2023, leaving behind no remains other than blood spray or small fragments of flesh.

Continue reading...

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•As more people awaken to the dangers of vaccines, they discover a persistent problem vaccine safety advocates have faced for decades: talking to vaccine zealots is like speaking to a brick wall.

•Regardless of the evidence presented, you cannot reach them—sometimes it feels like speaking to religious fanatics unwilling to consider the “blasphemy you’re spewing forth.”

•This is deliberate, as vaccines have been enshrined as the holy water which baptizes you into the faith of Western medicine and became the “miracle” the superiority of modern medicine is based upon.

Continue reading...

by Paul Dragu

The Trump administration has no intention of letting the UN collapse under the weight of its bloat and uselessness. Moreover, the government funding package President Donald Trump signed into law last week includes an increase of hundreds of millions in funding for the Education Department.

The United States government will soon give billions of dollars in unpaid member dues to the UN, which is — nay, was — on the brink of “financial collapse,” according to comments UN Secretary-General António Guterres made in late January. According to Reuters, the United States “will make an initial payment towards the billions of dollars it owes to the United Nations in a matter of weeks.” U.S. ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz said this during a phone interview. “You’ll certainly see an initial tranche of money very shortly,” he told Reuters. “It’ll be a significant … down payment on our annual dues…. I don’t believe that the ultimate figure is decided, but it’ll be in a matter of weeks.”

Continue reading...

