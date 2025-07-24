Dear Subscribers,

My apologies for being late in getting last week's issue out.... We are still travelling around Florida looking for the right community to start our brick-and-mortar Liberty-oriented secret project. I think we have settled on Tampa - St. Pete, but have been visiting libertarian intentional communities along the way which is a big part of my upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only "ISM" Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All!

Earlier this week we stopped at Galt's Landing to visit with Jim Gale from Food Forest Abundance. Jim is not only helping folks understand how to grow healthy, organic, pesticide-free food for their families and communities, but he is doing it all without the permission of the "Government." His 50+ acres feature a food forest, mushroom cultivation, and a developing school where kids will learn to grow their own food without agricultural poisons!

In what can only be described as heroic peaceful civil disobedience, Jim is exercising his natural law right to be left alone if he isn't harming anyone else. He isn't begging, pleading, and getting mulct by the organized crime "government" for building permits, taxes, and fees, he is living his best possible life as a free and independent human being.

A beautiful piece of art that graces Jim Gale's food forest in Galt's Landing: An arm holding back a "government" agent trying to use violence against peaceful people for victimless crimes or to raise money on their friends, families and neighbors while living off money stolen from others at the point of a gun!

Trip Update:

We should be home late tomorrow night and back to our usual publishing schedule. Today we are visiting another libertarian intentional community: Voluntaria - outside of Crescent City, Florida. We have been dropping off review copies of my books along the way to bookstores all over Florida in a campaign to get "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and To See the Cage is to Leave It into wider circulation.