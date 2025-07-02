Dear Subscribers,

Top Stories of the Week

Jason Christoff:

Welcome everybody to, I presume, the Jason Christoff: podcast The Psychology of Freedom, and today I have a very, very important guest. Who has an extremely important message for you to digest. Take what you take what works for you. Leave the rest. I don't I don't think there's gonna be much to leave because the information is so valuable.

Now, this man goes under the pen name, Etienne de la Boetie2, He is an author of two very important books. There is a brand new one.

When is that second book coming out? And then we'll we'll get into your important message So when does that second book become released?

Etienne de la Boetie2:

The book is shipping now and we're working on getting it into independent bookstores and ideally all bookstores. But the book is available now. It's To See The Cage is to Leave It - . 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, and the website is SeeTheCage.com.

Jason Christoff:

And we're just gonna dive right into it. First of all, your pen name, Etienne de la Boetie2. This is this was the original name of a French philosopher or French novel not a novelist, but maybe almost like a reporter of his day...

Etienne de la Boetie2:

He was a political philosopher. Some people call him the first voluntaryist And what he's known for is exposing the tricks and the techniques that rulers use, not just to get obedience, but to get fealty, and adoration, while you're getting robbed and you're getting tax farmed.

You've got the tax slaves singing “God Save the Queen” or “All Hail the Chief”.

The population is being tricked into an adoration for the ruling class using a variety of unethically manipulative tricks. And the original Etienne de la Boetie was the first one to point out that the ruling class (back then monarchy) was running tricks on the population to get them to go along with something that isn't in their interest. And so when I came out with my first book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, my kids were in the government school system.

"Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

By Luke Rosiak

President Joe Biden’s USAID awarded an $800 million contract to a business operating out of a Virginia home even after it formally ruled that its key manager lacked “honesty or integrity” — a reference to the fact that, according to a May 12 guilty plea, he had secured USAID contracts through bribery for a decade.

The contract was for addressing “issues affecting the root causes of irregular migration from Central America to the United States” — the work that Biden assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris, but which she never appeared to address, a Daily Wire investigation found.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This article also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

By Alec Schemmel , Elizabeth Elkind

A former top aide to President Joe Biden said she was authorized to direct autopen signatures but was unaware of who in the president's inner circle was giving her final clearance, according to a source familiar with the aide's closed-door testimony in front of Congress Tuesday.

Neera Tanden, the former director of Biden's Domestic Policy Council, testified for hours Tuesday during an interview in front of the House Oversight Committee, which is investigating the former president's mental acuity and his use of an automatic signature tool that allowed aides to sign pardons, memos and other important documents on Biden's behalf.

Continue reading…

"Daily News of The Week”

By Adam Williams

Some 14 years after we first reported on it – and following multiple challenges and false starts – the ambitious plan to create a self-filtering floating public pool in a New York City river is now finally under construction.

Named + Pool, the swimming pool will be anchored in NYC's East River and accessible from a walkway connecting to the shore. The idea behind its unusual shape is flexibility: it can be used as a children's pool, lounging pool, and for water sports and lap swimming simultaneously. Alternatively, two sections or even all four can be used at once.

As mentioned, it will feature self-filtering technology, which its organizers say will be used to clean the East River water, allowing bathers to swim in it safely. "No chemicals or additives" will be used to remove all the bacteria, toxins and any other nasty stuff. We've no in-depth details on how this will work, but schematic drawings depict UV lights, some sort of membrane filter and a strainer.

Continue reading

By Mary Cunningham

Americans often voice frustration over the ubiquity of tipping these days, but that hasn't stopped them from giving generously to reward good service.

Consumers spent an estimated $77.6 billion on tips for food purchased at restaurants, bars and other eateries in 2023, according to a new study by LendingTree. The analysis, which draws on the most recent government data available, gives readers a snapshot of how much Americans tip and in which states they tip the most.

Perhaps not surprisingly, LendingTree found that tipping rates tend to be higher in states where people eat out more. LendingTree also looked at which Americans around the country drop the biggest tips.

New Hampshire residents are the No. 1 tippers in the country, according to the LendingTree study. On average, they leave a gratuity of 16.07% of spending on food away from home — falling within the standard range of 15% to 20% tips at restaurants. New Hampshire's average tipping rate is four times that of the nation's lowest tipping state, which is Utah at 4.09%.

Continue reading

by Olivia Cook, naturalnews.com

Many popular U.S. beers contain toxic "forever chemicals" (PFAS), with some exceeding the EPA's 2024 safety limits for drinking water. Contamination primarily stems from PFAS-laced water used in brewing.

PFAS exposure is linked to cancer, infertility, developmental delays, hormonal disruption and weakened immunity. Nearly 99 percent of Americans have PFAS in their blood, and beer consumption adds to cumulative exposure.

Craft breweries that rely on municipal water without advanced filtration are especially vulnerable to PFAS contamination, as are ingredients and packaging materials.

While the EPA has set PFAS limits for drinking water, enforcement won't begin until 2029, leaving utilities and breweries unchecked in the interim.

Consumers can reduce exposure by checking water quality reports, asking breweries about filtration, drinking in moderation, choosing beers from low-PFAS regions, using certified home filters and advocating for stronger water policies.

Continue reading

by Jim Hᴏft ,Thegatewaypundit.com

Vance Boelter, the suspect in the horrific shootings of state lawmakers, has pointed the finger at far-left Governor Tim Walz in a chilling handwritten “confession letter” addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed to Alpha News that Boelter’s letter explicitly blames Walz’s radical policies and inflammatory rhetoric for driving him to commit the murderous rampage.

Boelter, 57, is accused of gunning down former House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, in a cold-blooded attack in Brooklyn Park, while also gravely wounding State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in Champlin.

The shootings, described by authorities as a “politically motivated assassination,” triggered the largest manhunt in Minnesota’s history, culminating in Boelter’s arrest in a field near his Green Isle home.

Continue reading

by Suzanne

In technology, a "sandbox" refers to an isolated environment where experiments can be conducted safely, innovations can be tested, and failures can occur without threatening the integrity of the larger system. While crucial to software development, this concept can just as easily be applied to the experimentation of societies themselves.

Throughout history, Switzerland has served as a kind of governance sandbox: a controlled, semi-insulated space where new political forms were tested, refined, and sometimes exported far beyond its mountainous borders. The secret sauce behind Switzerland’s renowned reputation as a model of civic engagement and political stability is the concept of subsidiarity. But we’ll get to that below.

This spring, the Polis Labs team joined Zuitzerland (part of the broader Zuzalu archipelago) for a month-long exploration of its "future society sandbox." Based at a stunningly beautiful location in the Swiss Alps, the Zuitzerland pop-up village served as a playground for experiments in decentralized governance, regenerative economics, and new societal models.



One of our hypotheses at Polis Labs is that human flourishing comes not from perfecting top-down control, but from building bottom-up trust. By taking both an observational and direct, participatory approach at Zuitzerland, we gained valuable insights into how the Swiss concept of subsidiarity works when real people, with real needs, consider what it would take to build a governance system from scratch.

Continue reading

by Corbett

Zowe Smith of My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult joins us to discuss her two-part series on “Medical Surveillance.” We talk about vaccine passports, digital ID, AI surveillance, Palantir and the companies that are setting up the genomic surveillance grid, and how that grid can be used to target dissidents in the event of the next declared crisis.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

Today a round of urgent talks concluded in Geneva between European-American representatives and Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi. The talks reportedly went nowhere as Iran rejected calls to end all enrichment, and instead rebutted that Iran will not negotiate with anyone until all attacks by Israel first cease.

Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi: I have told the Europeans that Iran will never negotiate on its missile program and that uranium enrichment is a red line. Iran will NOT negotiate with any party as long as Israeli attacks continue. We will continue to exercise our legitimate right to self-defense against Israel.

Araghchi will next try Moscow, where he heads on Monday.

But this development is remarkable for a number of reasons:

First, the arrant hypocrisy demonstrated by the Western-bloc position that Iran must first negotiate and only then will hostilities be brought to an end. Wait a second, wasn’t it that in Ukraine the “appropriate” sequence of events, according to this ‘rules based odour’, is that first hostilities must immediately cease, and only then negotiations should begin?

Continue reading

by The Corbett Report

In case you hadn't noticed, Palantir is everywhere these days.

That's right, everyone's least-favourite deep state intelligence cutout is suddenly all over the newswires.

Investopedia is touting Palantir's record-high stock price.

The New York Times is reporting on Palantir's new contract to create an IRS "mega-database."

People are hitting the streets to protest Palantir's creepy surveillance technologies.

Heck, Palantir's Chief Technical Officer has even taken to the pages of The Free Press to brag about joining the US Army as part of the Army Reserve's new "Executive Innovation Corps" of tech nerds and businessmen.

As a Corbett Reporteer, you'll be well-placed to understand how odd this sudden influx of attention paid to Palantir is. After all, for the past decade the only place you were likely to see anything at all about this data-mining surveillance behemoth was on Unlimited Hangout or The Last American Vagabond or The Conscious Resistance or The Corbett Report or other websites in the independent media space.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who is behind "The Covid"

by Dr Mike Yeadon

I’ve not returned to reproductive toxicity risk since first pointing it out with Dr Wolfgang Wodarg in our open letter to European Medicines Agency on December 1st, 2020. That letter was extremely thoroughly censored and picked up by almost nobody, even so called alternative media.

Continue reading

by Brandon Roberts, Debbie Cenziper, Megan Rose and Irena Hwang, propublica.org

We are still reporting. If you are a current or former FDA employee or someone in the industry with information about the agency, the safety of generic drugs, or the manufacturers that make them, our team wants to hear from you. Megan Rose can be reached on Signal or WhatsApp at 202-805-4865. Debbie Cenziper can be reached on Signal or WhatsApp at 301-222-3133. You can also email us at FDA@propublica.org.

It’s been 17 years since tainted blood thinner from China injured or killed hundreds of people in the United States, and since then, contaminants and other defects have appeared in a cross section of America’s generic drugs.

To understand how risky drugs could end up in our medicine cabinets, ProPublica spent more than a year investigating the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s oversight of foreign factories accused of violating critical quality standards. Reporters focused largely on factories in India, a key supplier of the world’s generic drugs.

Continue reading

by David A. Hughes

On May 29, 2025, I visited the 9/11 Memorial Museum. In part, this was out of grim curiosity regarding how the official “9/11” narrative would be constituted in museum format. But I also wanted to see for myself many of the artefacts I had previously only seen online, and to assess the layout and design of the museum.

As it turned out, I got a lot more than I bargained for. The further I went into the museum, the more evident it became to me that its design, as well as the installations and exhibitions within it, are based on known principles of mind control dating back to the CIA’s MKULTRA program (1953-1963). I describe many of those principles in my book, “Covid-19,” Psychological Operations and the War for Technocracy (2024).

Prima facie, it seems inconceivable that such techniques would be deployed in a museum whose ostensible purpose is to memorialize a national tragedy. Given that multiple architectural and design firms were involved in different elements of the museum, it may also seem unlikely that there would be any overall coordination for nefarious purposes.

Continue reading

by Ken Klippenstein

One in three so-called “illegal aliens” deported from the Los Angeles area are people without a criminal record, internal ICE data I’ve obtained reveals.

These data come from the Los Angeles field office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and cover the period from last October to June of this year. Provided to me by a law enforcement source, the data appears in an internal ICE memo detailing an upcoming visit to LA by homeland security’s deputy secretary Troy Edgar.

During this time, according to the leaked data, ICE has arrested 5,232 people during its various raids. Of that number, some 3,513 had criminal histories, 350 of which are alleged gang members and 43 are labeled “known or suspected” terrorists, meaning that they are identified by the FBI as members or associates of transnational criminal organizations.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

Well, Trump did it again: under cover of giving Iran “two weeks” negotiating time, he instead launched a covert attack as soon as the assets were in place, later telling ‘Meet the Press’ that he said he would make the decision within two weeks, and two days technically falls in that time scale.

Trump endorsed strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities at a meeting with advisers on Wednesday. His talk of a negotiating period on Thursday was a deliberate deception and "smokescreen," The Atlantic claims.

First, let us briefly overview how the strikes reportedly went down. Chatter erupted yesterday when B-2s and refueling craft took off from their homebase of Whiteman AFB and began tracking west toward Guam (for further refueling) and Diego Garcia. However, that “visible” strike package was the diversion, while the real package flew east from mainland US under complete cover, to hit Iran directly from its western flank.

Continue reading

by Sasha Latypova

This is a video recording from my recent presentation for Doctors 4 Covid Ethics group. The talk covers the military nature of the covid attack on society and the ongoing non-acknowledgement of this nature under Trump 2.0 administration. To date few in the “freedom” community realize or discuss the fact that covid operation had nothing to do with public health. This needs to change before any justice or reform can be accomplished.

The poweroint for this talk can be downloaded here:

Continue reading

by Ben Kew

A terrifying new study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has found that extensive use of ChatGPT may be rotting our brains.

Researchers at MIT’s Media Lab asked participants to write SAT-style essays while dividing them into three groups: one used ChatGPT, another used Google, and the third relied only on their own knowledge — the “brain-only” group.

Brain activity was tracked using EEG machines, which recorded how engaged different parts of the brain were during the writing process.

The results showed that the ChatGPT group had the lowest brain activity and performed the worst overall in terms of thinking, writing quality, and focus.

At first, they used ChatGPT to help structure their essays, but by the end of the study, many were just copying and pasting full responses with little effort.

Continue reading

by David A. Hughes

In Part 1 of this series, I guided readers below ground as we began our critical exploration of the 9/11 Memorial Museum. As we descended into an underworld marked by themes of shock and trauma, we found ourselves in a highly artificial space in which nothing is quite as it seems.

In what follows, our journey continues into the depths of the museum, where we finally encounter some damaged relics from the original World Trade Center site and find more evidence of perceptual manipulation in the design of the museum.

It is easy to assume, as I first did, that what Robert Bevan calls the “shimmering volumes clad in foamed aluminium panels” (seen below on the right) are the outer edges of the below-ground memorial pools.

That is not the case, however. According to the official 9/11 Memorial site, the memorial pools descend 30 feet into a square basin, then a further 20 feet via the lower catch basins. Therefore, the foamed aluminum paneling conceals a large space around the lower catch basins — further evidence of artifice.

Continue reading

by Washington Post and DailyMail

The Washington Post reported that Persian-speaking Mossad agents called over 20 senior officials in Tehran and told them that they and their families would be assassinated if they did not renounce the rule of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader. Israel launched its first wave of strikes on Iran on June 13, targeting Iranian military leaders and top nuclear scientists.

The Mossad psychological warfare operation doesn’t appear to have deterred Iran, as it fired upon an American base in Qatar after US president Donald Trump ordered his military to attack Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend.

According to one translated part of the transcript:

“I can advise you now, you have 12 hours to escape with your wife and child. Otherwise, you’re on our list right now,” an Israeli intelligence operative told a senior Iranian general close to the country’s rulers, according to the audio recording.

Continue reading

By David Moore

Operation Midnight Hammer, the Trump administration’s unauthorized military strike against nuclear sites in Iran, involved hundreds of U.S. aircraft made by Northrop Grumman and others, more than a dozen Boeing-made “massive ordnance penetrator” bombs, RTX-manufactured Tomahawk missiles fired from a General Dynamics submarine, and Boeing-made aerial refueling tankers. The strike came just weeks after the Trump administration requested a Pentagon budget exceeding $1 trillion for the first time.

Since President Trump’s win on Election Day, at least 19 members of the U.S. House and Senate have reported household purchases of stock in the companies involved in the Iran strikes and other military contractors listed in the Top 100 of defense revenue by Defense News, according to a Sludge review of disclosures compiled by Capitol Trades. As of their most recent filings, all but one of these lawmakers still hold the defense stocks they acquired after the election. Dozens more members of Congress already owned stock in defense companies, according to a Sludge analysis conducted last year.

Continue reading

by Eric Salzman

Bloomberg News reported last week that Goldman Sachs, after a 2022 self-imposed ban, is getting back in the SPAC underwriting game.

Back in 2021, as Fed monetary policy supercharged a speculative mania, SPACs were the poster children of markets gone wild. Goldman underwrote more than $16 billion of the product in 2021 as Wall Street pumped out more than $170 billion overall, led by Citigroup’s $22 billion.

What is a SPAC?

Our fearless leader Mr. Taibbi wrote about SPACs in 2021, and it’s a great read.

Here’s a drier take.

Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs), also referred to as Blank Check Companies, are registered investment products underwritten by the likes of Goldman. Managers of the SPAC raise money in an Initial Public Offering for the purpose of buying a company or companies within 18 to 24 months.

Continue reading

by Martin Armstrong

Supply chain constraints are inevitable during wartime. Shippers are actively avoiding the Strait of Hormuz that connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea amid the Iranian nuclear tensions. This is a significant disruption as around 20% of global oil is funneled through this passageway.

Oman’s Musandam Peninsula hosts a narrow passageway with Iran that is only 30 miles wide but large enough for mass oil tankers to navigate. These strategic route allows for the shipment of around 21 million barrels per day. One-third of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) primarily from Qatar, rely on this crucial route. An estimated $1.7 billion of oil can pass through this channel on an average day, and any disruption has the ability to cause ripples throughout the global economy.

The United States, India, China, Japan, and South Korea are among the many developed economies that rely on this strait for its energy needs. Even a temporary pause in shipments would cause oil prices to skyrocket and disturb international trade. Iran has repeatedly used this passageway as leverage in negotiations. The Iranian government is well aware of the power it wields and have threatened to prevent passage during times of unrest and sanctions.

Continue reading

by Veronika Kyrylenko

When Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. took over the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), he pledged to “Make America Healthy Again.” The slogan became a central theme of his public-health vision during the 2024 campaign, when he endorsed Donald Trump and positioned himself as a reformer critical of pharmaceutical overreach.

Yet just months into his tenure, a new phrase is echoing through the agency’s top leadership: “Make American Biotech Accelerate.” Notably, Kennedy never mentioned this biotech-centric slogan on the campaign trail. Its sudden debut signals a sharp, unannounced pivot — one that puts pharmaceutical and technological innovation at the center of federal health policy.

What does this pivot look like in practice?

The shift begins at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — an agency tasked with protecting the public from unsafe, ineffective, or fraudulent medical products.

Continue reading

by The Corbett Report

JOIN THE INVESTIGATION: https://corbettreport.com/trump-bombs-iran/

Last weekend Trump ordered the US military to strike three nuclear facilities in Iran. Was this the opening salvo of WWIII? Or was it just a brief exchange in a 12-day war? What does this mean? Why did it happen? And where do we go from here? Find out the details in this open source investigation of the ongoing conflict in Iran.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “JOIN THE INVESTIGATION” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

The primary argument among progressives on the issue of mass deportations is that "criminals are fine" but kicking Pedro the farm worker or Juanita the waitress back to Mexico is unacceptable because they are doing jobs that native born Americans refuse to do.

First, the Trump campaign made it clear from the beginning that they planned to deport all illegals, not just those that commit crimes after they cross the border. Second, the narrative of essential migrant workers is based on a lie; Americans do want and need most of the jobs being stolen by foreign invaders.

An ICE raid this week at the Glenn Valley Foods meat packing plant in Omaha, Nebraska resulted in at least 75 illegals detained out of 150 workers total workers. The majority are now being deported, triggering an angry leftist protest.

Continue reading

By Dorothy Neufeld, Graphics/Design: Christina Kostandi

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

California stands as the nation’s most expensive state, with a regional price parity (RPP) of 113 when indexed against the U.S. average of 100.

Following in second is Washington D.C., with a RPP of 111—driven significantly by housing costs.

Arkansas ranks as the least expensive state, with costs 13% lower than the national average.

How far does a dollar really go across America?

As inflation has raised everything from housing costs to the price of eggs to record levels, consumers are feeling the burden. While tariffs stand to raise prices even further—although no meaningful signs in official data show this yet—price pressures have few signs of abating.

Continue reading

by Jim Bovard

As a stampede of weasels just sought to con America into supporting another Mideast war, it is time remember America’s most underrated critic of bellicose folly. H.L. Mencken is famous for his smackdowns of politicians and ridicule of government and of much of American culture. But he also offered sage advice for citizens judging officialdom itching for carnage.

On May 9, 1939, The Baltimore Sun published Mencken’s essay on “The Art of Selling War.” This piece, included in the Second Mencken Chrestomathy published in 1995, deserves a far higher position in the Mencken and antiwar pantheon.

In words that are painfully relevant for today’s news, Mencken warned, “The fact that all the polls run heavily against American participation in the threatening European war is not to be taken seriously.” Mencken continued:

Continue reading

by Simplicius

Yesterday, Iran retaliated for the US ‘strikes’ on its nuclear facilities, concluding the final act of the choreographed play we’ve been witnessing. It launched Operation Basharat al-Fath (بشارت الفتح), which reportedly means ‘Glad Tidings of Victory’, or ‘Good News of the Conquest’ if you ask Google, hitting the US Al Udaid base in Qatar.

Iran says it used the same amount of missiles against Al-Udeid as the amount of bombs dropped by the U.S. on Fordow (14)

The US claims everything was intercepted, and of course, again it was revealed that the entire act was ‘agreed upon’ between both sides.

Afterwards, Trump responded in a way indicating that he was fine with letting Iran blow off some steam in order to conclude the off-ramp for everyone involved:

Last time when I had written up the idea that the Fordow hit was done via secret back channel handshake some people were skeptical. But here is the ‘smoking gun’ video that proves precisely how this work is done behind the scenes—it pertains to the previous attacks during Trump’s first term, which were a retaliation for the hit on Soleimani, but is obviously more than relevant today. Watch very carefully:

Continue reading

by Aussie17ab

I’ve got something that’s got my blood boiling—and it should get yours too. Pfizer’s just kicked the can down the road again, extending their COVID vaccine-induced myocarditis study by a whopping five years. Yep, you heard that right—it’s now set to wrap up in November 2030, up from the original 2025 finish line. Check the study yourself here: NCT05295290. (Thanks to Dr Clare Craig for highlighting this!)

10 years from the vaccine’s launch to figure out if it’s torching people’s hearts? Are you kidding me?

Let’s put this in perspective. Operation Warp Speed—the big, flashy U.S. government push—had vaccines developed, tested, and rolled out in under a year. Pfizer’s “safe and effective” trial for the jab was done and dusted by late 2020, with emergency approval by December(with 44,000+ participants no less!). Less than 12 months, and they were slapping it into arms worldwide, telling us it was all good. So why, oh why, do they need 10 years—from 2021 to 2030—to tell us if this thing is causing myocarditis, a nasty heart inflammation that’s been popping up in young blokes especially? And this study only enrolled 300 participants!!

Continue reading

by UNSHADOWED

Many have been asking, “What happened to Ice Age Farmer?” It’s true that YouTube removed the channel, but that is only part of the story. Today, I want to share with you one of the responses to my work as Ice Age Farmer, which flowed through an interesting series of events. Others have already spoken out about similar experiences, so this is neither “breaking news,” nor is it intended to somehow “fight back,” or indeed to engage in any way. It’s been some time now, and so I am simply documenting and sharing my experience, as it informs what I’m doing now (and even who I am now).

Around the time the Ice Age Farmer channel hit 300,000 subscribers, I was identified as one of the “key actors” in destroying mainstream narratives. The Institute for Strategic Dialog (ISD) is a “think tank” (funding from the Gates Foundation, Soros’ Open Society Foundation, Canada/UK/US, and so on). Their October 2021 report “Climate Lockdown and the Culture Wars” identified Ice Age Farmer as a key actor in this information war:

Continue reading

by Greg Reesea

Just around three years ago, as millions of people around the world were dying from strokes and heart attacks shortly after getting the experimental gene editing COVID shots, coroners and embalmers began finding large dense clots in the vascular system of the dead. Clearly large enough to explain the cause of death, but ignored by government and media. And the public, including children, are still getting these clot shots.

During the winter of 2023/2024, Thomas Haviland conducted the, “Worldwide Embalmer Blood Clot Survey,” where in embalmers from the United States, Canada, Australia and the UK were surveyed about the blood clots. The study found that the “White Fibrous Clots” were not seen by anyone Pre-Covid/jab, and over seventy percent were seeing them after the Covid/jab in twenty percent of their corpses. And about twenty percent of embalmers saw a twenty-five percent increase in Infant Death after the Covid/jab.

Continue reading

