Another thin edition as Julie and I dropped our car in Phoenix to fly to the Porcupine Freedom Festival (PorcFest) in New Hampshire. PorcFest is the longest running freedom festival in the US and the annual conference and celebration of the Free State Project, which is relocating tens of thousands of libertarians, voluntaryists and peaceful anarchists to New Hampshire to roll back laws and reduce "government" to just protecting life, liberty and property.

Etienne and Julie's Journey Across the US.. So Far... Next stops ABQ, Austin, Dallas, and then back to Memphis

It is a real conundrum, as half of the Free State Project are voluntaryists, anarcho-capitalists and peaceful anarchists who know that "government" is a scam/illegitimate and half of the Free State Project are Statists who believe in that "Old Time Religion." The Statists are kicking ass and taking names and New Hampshire appears to be the only place in the US where a "vote" actually matters so I wish them well and am helping where I can as there is nothing wrong with voting defensively.

We are up here selling books and popularizing the concept of Privaticians vs. Politicians. I.E. only electing folks with the intellect and honesty to openly state that "government" is illegitimate and vowing to NEVER use "government" power to steal and redistribute.

