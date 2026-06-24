Dear Subscribers,

The #1 story this week is the replay of our livestream on Finding (OR Creating!) The Freedom Movement in Your Community. If you don’t already have some “Freedom Friends” in your town then we have some tips on how to find them (Tip#1: Check the Liberty Groups page on the Art of Liberty Foundation website at: ArtOfLiberty.org/Liberty-Groups/.

If you have a Liberty Group (OR know of a Liberty Group) that is not on our list, then please e-mail me at Etienne(at) ArtOfLiberty.org and we will add it!I threw some pictures and videos into the article from when we were fighting the scam of “The Covid” in Santa Cruz, California exposing empty hospitals, reopening businesses and parks, supporting restaurants trying to reopen, and forcing the city to abandon its policy of closing the beaches with beach parties and liberty bonfires until they caved in and told the LA Times that “The people refuse to be governed in this manner.”

I also included a video from Peggy Hall, The Healthy American where she covered our mask-less cash drops that generated MILLIONS of views and helped other communities to say: NO! to the slave mask! This is why it is so important to have a freedom group in your town to rally with when the organized crime “government” tries to pull some tyranny!

I stumbled across this meme today on the North American Voluntaryists Telegram Group today and have desperately been looking for the Father’s Day version!

Finally, I did a quick story about the 5th anniversary of the death of my friend Johnny “Hero” Hurley who risked his life to engage and neutralize an active shooter only to be shot in the back and killed by an idiot cop who shot first without properly understanding the situation and wasn’t charged with murder.

Finally, the Free State Project’s Porcupine Freedom Festival (PorcFest) kicks off this week in New Hampshire.

Read my article: New Hampshire’s Free State Project – How Freeing a Single State from “Government” Could Free Us All, to understand the “Big Idea” behind the Free State Project.

Read my article: What is the Deal with the Free State PARTY in New Hampshire? To understand how it is being attempted to be divided and conquered…

If you have ever wanted to go and visit New Hampshire, then this is the opportunity!

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.



We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

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T op Stories of the Week

From Isolation to Action: Finding (OR Creating!) The Freedom Movement In Your Community

The Replay of our June 14th Live Stream on Finding (OR Creating!) The Freedom Movement in YOUR Community!

Here is the replay from our June 14th LiveStream: From Isolation to Action - Finding (OR Creating!) The Freedom Movement in Your Area!

Liberty Group List at: ArtOfLiberty.org/Liberty-Groups/

Etienne: Hi, this is Etienne De La Boétie2 with the Art of Liberty Foundation. Welcome to our Sunday night live stream, which is something I think we’re going to begin doing more and more of. For those that aren’t familiar with the Art of Liberty Foundation, we are a startup public policy organization exposing the illegitimacy and the criminality of government. Essentially, our thesis is that government was never intended to protect life, liberty, and property. Government is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling society. And as voluntarists, we don’t believe that government is legitimate, desirable, or necessary. So we are advocates of something called real freedom, and there is a real freedom movement all around the world. In some cities and towns it is much stronger than others, but there are voluntarists and libertarian and freedom-oriented groups all around the United States.

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Videos of the Week

Cars are becoming CONTROLLED ACCESS. Keep your old car. New cars are a trap to UNOWNERSHIP. Welcome to Cuba.

Three Disturbing Trends in Car Ownership

By LawyerLisa

Three Disturbing Trends in Car Ownership:

1. The Subscription Model (0:44 - 4:21): Automakers like BMW, GM, Ford, and Tesla are increasingly locking hardware features (such as heated seats, remote start, or self-driving capabilities) behind monthly or annual subscription fees, even though the physical hardware is already installed in the vehicle at the factory.2. The Right to Repair Lockout (4:22 - 9:12): Manufacturers are utilizing proprietary software and complex diagnostic systems to prevent independent mechanics and owners from performing basic repairs. By requiring dealer-only tools and software authorization, they effectively create a monopoly on vehicle service.3. Mandated Remote Control (9:13 - 13:06): Federal mandates (such as the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act) require new vehicles to include passive monitoring systems and “kill switches” intended for impaired driver prevention. The video warns that this infrastructure, which can track biometrics and disable engines, creates a massive potential for surveillance and misuse.

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LowKey Exposes Israel’s $14B Plot to Control TikTok to Algorithmically Suppress Evidence of Genocide

CIA Contractor Larry Ellison’s Oracle is the Lead Funder / Algorithmic Censor

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Lowkey - Double Down News, adapted by Etienne de la Boetie2

Transcript

The landscape of digital expression experienced a fundamental shift following a critical realization by the Western ruling class and the Zionist lobby: they were losing the information war. As millions of young people used TikTok to witness and share the raw, unfiltered realities of apartheid and violence in real time—completely unburdened by the editorial filters of traditional legacy media—the organic solidarity of an entire generation became viewed as an ideological national security threat. Despite public claims by U.S. lawmakers feigning concern over data privacy and Chinese surveillance, internal anxieties were driven entirely by the viral prevalence of pro-Palestinian content. This ideological battle was explicitly highlighted in late 2025 when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly declared to a room of social media influencers that social media is the most vital battlefield in modern warfare.

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“Government”, Media and Academia



Criminality Exposed

Trump’s Family Crypto Firm Is Expected to Get Federal Banking Privileges

Trump-appointed bank regulators’ crypto-friendly approach is likely to extend to World Liberty Financial, despite ethics concerns.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Jeff Stein, NOTUS

President Donald Trump’s family crypto business is expected to soon be allowed to operate like a bank — a decision that would give U.S. companies a new route to steer money to the president.

World Liberty Financial, the stablecoin and trading platform co-founded by Trump and his three sons, applied for a national trust bank charter with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, or OCC, on Jan. 5. The Trump-appointed head of the OCC, Jonathan Gould, is due to announce his decision soon, and industry experts and congressional aides expect it to go in the Trump family’s favor.

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How Deep Are The Newsoms In It?

It seems impossible — or just too revolting — to keep up with the financial hanky-panky of California Gov.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Tyler Durden for ZeroHedge

Authored by Stephen Green via PJMedia.com,

This deep...

It seems impossible — or just too revolting — to keep up with the financial hanky-panky of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and First Partner (gag) Jennifer Siebel Newsom. But thanks to a couple of investigative reporters with stronger stomachs than I have, let’s see if I can’t put everything you need to know into one easily digestible column.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

Nuestro tributo a F.A. Hayek: el economista ganador del Premio Nobel que destruyó [¡intelectualmente!] el socialismo

La Fundación Art of Liberty rinde homenaje al ganador del Premio Nobel F.A. Hayek, uno de los economistas más importantes que jamás haya existido, con una campaña que distribuirá simultáneamente el nuevo libro: Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política y ofrecerá copias impresas gratuitas del libro a cualquiera que se suscriba de forma paga a nuestro Substack como miembro anual y/o realice cualquier pedido en ArtOfLiberty.org/store.

Esta introducción a F.A. Hayek incluye su biografía, memes, frases, las “Batallas de rap” con el economista Lord John Maynard Keynes, y la primera entrega de nuestra distribución de Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política: la introducción del libro escrita por Thomas J. DiLorenzo, presidente del Instituto Mises y editor de Hayek para el siglo XXI.

También estamos agregando el PDF completo de Hayek para el siglo XXI a nuestra memoria USB incensurable de la libertad: The Liberator (El Liberador).

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

Fed Up With Food Delivery App Fees & Tips? Barclays Has Terrific News

Whether consumers are ordering from Uber Eats or DoorDash, delivery costs before tips now average roughly $8 to $10 per order.

By Tyler Durden — ZeroHedge

Whether consumers are ordering from Uber Eats or DoorDash, delivery costs before tips now average roughly $8 to $10 per order. Add in the tip, and the basic meal for one at Chipotle, such as a burrito bowl, moves into unaffordable territory for many working-class folks. The result is that food delivery, once pitched as a mass-market convenience, is increasingly looking like a discretionary luxury.

Barclays internet equity analyst Ross Sandler penned a note on Wednesday titled “Autonomous Food Delivery Likely Hits Critical Mass By 2030,” covering how automation in last-mile delivery could push delivery costs down to as little as $1 per order.

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VP Vance Confirms Hormuz Strait To Reopen ‘Toll Free’, Says ‘Israel Has Seat At Table’

Vice President JD Vance Begins Optics Roadshow to Boost Investor Confidence On Deal

By Tyler Durden-ZeroHedge

Summary:

Vice President JD Vance Begins Optics Roadshow to Boost Investor Confidence On Deal

Vice President JD Vance Begins Optics Roadshow to Boost Investor Confidence On Deal

Iran Offers 60-Day Toll-Free Hormuz Transit As 100s Of Ships Await Reopening

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Fox Buys Roku In $22 Billion Deal To Build “Next-Gen Media” Giant

Fox agreed to acquire Roku for $160 per share in a cash-and-stock deal, valuing Roku at around $22 billion.

Etienne Note: Even more media consolidation. See my article: The Propaganda Matrix to understand how easy it is for organized crime that creates money out of thin air to buy up and consolidate the media into a small handful of companies to control every screen and deceive the world.

By Tyler Durden-ZeroHedge

Fox agreed to acquire Roku for $160 per share in a cash-and-stock deal, valuing Roku at around $22 billion. The deal marks a major push by Fox into connected TV, streaming advertising, and direct-to-consumer distribution.

On Friday, Roku shares jumped 20% to a four-year high on Bloomberg news that the company was in talks to be acquired by an unnamed media company. That created a wave of suspense over the weekend among Wall Street research desks, which published several notes speculating on potential acquirers.

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US military begins construction of ‘huge base’ outside Gaza to oversee Trump’s colonization plan

While talks in Cairo center on disarming Hamas, Israel has kept killing hundreds of Palestinians without accountability and is expanding its control over the strip despite an alleged ‘ceasefire’ Israe

By News Desk- The Cradle

The US military has begun constructing a “huge base” on the Gaza envelope to implement US President Donald Trump’s plan to “take over” the strip, Israel Hayom reported on 13 June.

The US base, being built near the Israeli military base at Reim settlement, will function as both a military and civilian headquarters for the organizations and forces arriving in the area to implement the Trump plan.

Israelconflict reports

In February 2025, Trump proposed a US “takeover” of the Gaza Strip.

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Sasha Latypova’s 3-Part Told-You-So: She Predicted RFK Jr. Resignation + Covid was Chemical Aerosol + Ukraine Bio-Labs

Latypova Had Predicted RFK Jr. Would Quit Before Liability Immunity for Covid Countermeasures Expires on July 18th

By Sasha Latypova, Due Diligence and Art

Dear Readers, this is a quick “told you so” post in 3 parts. I am not gloating, and I don’t have a crystal ball or any special super powers.

The HHS account on X currently denies this rumor, but nothing has been posted by RFK Jr himself so far.

My serious interpretation of this ridiculous nonsense - Malone posting “rumors” is the same old deep state tactic of proactive information gathering. The puppeteers want to run the Kennedy Muppet for President in 2028, but the current HHS Scy Muppet has been chewed a lot and has became quite stinky. It needs to get laundered and aired out a bit. Maybe it needs to sit outside of the government and run some “truth bombs” podcast for 12 mo or so in hopes of recovering some lost credibility. I don’t know, nor do I care. It’s beyond tragic and really funny at this point.

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Israeli Ministers Say Israel Isn’t Bound by US-Iran Deal, Won’t Withdraw From Lebanon

Iran reaffirmed that any deal with the US hinges on an end to Israel’s war in Lebanon

By Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com

In the wake of the US and Iran announcing a Memorandum of Understanding to end the conflict between the two nations that includes a ceasefire in Lebanon, Israeli ministers have said Israel isn’t bound by the agreement.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz vowed that the IDF will not withdraw from its so-called “security zones” in southern Lebanon, which include a major swathe of Lebanese territory, and will also continue the occupation in southwest Syria and Gaza.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and I are leading a clear policy that determines that the IDF will remain in the security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, without any time limit, to protect, from there, the border and Israeli communities against jihadist elements,” Katz said.

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The Army bought 10,000 IVAS headsets. Soldiers won’t use them.

Soldiers said the headsets caused neck strains and headaches during use in the field. The Army spent close to $2 billion on the systems, which will be put in storage.

Etienne Note: Another $2B wasted on weapons we don’t need for wars based on lies and manufactured evidence.

By Patty Nieberg, Task & Purpose

The Army spent close to $2 billion developing the now-shelved IVAS headset since 2018, a federal watchdog found. Army photo by Courtney Bacon.

The Army spent over a billion dollars on nearly 10,000 augmented-reality headsets for soldiers to wear in combat. A federal watchdog reported this week that they won’t end up being used.

The Government Accountability Office looked at programs across the Department of Defense that “exceeded cost estimates and delivery schedules — wasting billions of dollars and decades of time,” according to a report released Tuesday. One of the programs highlighted in the report is the Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System, or IVAS headset program.

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The Cause Behind ‘Ozempic Face’ and What You Can Do About It

Fast weight loss often feels like a success — until you look in the mirror and realize something else has changed.

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, Mercola

Fast weight loss often feels like a success — until you look in the mirror and realize something else has changed. Many people using drugs like Ozempic to drop weight quickly are noticing their faces look older, thinner, and more tired. The cheeks that once gave definition start to hollow, skin loses its firmness, and wrinkles seem to deepen overnight.

What’s happening isn’t just surface-level. When fat disappears too quickly, your skin loses the very structure that keeps it supported, while your metabolism strains to adapt to the sudden energy drop. This combination leaves you not only depleted but visibly aged. The trend has become so widespread that experts have given it a name — “Ozempic face.”

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Gun Safety: Violent Crime Drops as More Americans Pack Heat

Alessandra Coote was walking on a trail with her 2-year-old daughter and dog two-and-a-half years ago when a man began yelling at her and threatened to kill her dog.

by John R. Lott Jr. via RealClearWire

Alessandra Coote was walking on a trail with her 2-year-old daughter and dog two-and-a-half years ago when a man began yelling at her and threatened to kill her dog. When the petite single mom made it back to her Utah home, she decided she needed a firearm for protection.

A few months later, while living in what she described as a “shady part of town,” a homeless man threatened her. After that encounter, she began regularly carrying a firearm under Utah’s Constitutional Carry law.

Coote, who just graduated this spring from the University of Utah, says carrying the gun has given her the confidence to feel safe in public. “It’s been life-changing,” she told RealClearInvestigations. Although she has never had to draw or fire the weapon, she has faced a threatening individual when she was armed, but stopped the attack by merely letting the man know she was carrying.

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Irreversible: The Rise of Sex Change from Fringe Subculture to Multibillion-Dollar Industry

When I interviewed Patrick Hahn in April of 2024, I already knew the shape of his work.

By Patrick D Hahn, Lies are Unbecoming

When I interviewed Patrick Hahn in April of 2024, I already knew the shape of his work. Across four books in four years — on psychiatric genetics, antidepressants, the ADHD industry, and the COVID shots — he had built a method I had come to trust: go back to the primary literature, follow the money, and refuse to mistake institutional consensus for evidence. He is a biologist and a university teacher by training, not a physician, and he has always been candid that his outsider’s vantage is the point. He reads the studies the experts cite and notices what those studies actually say, as opposed to what we are told they say. Irreversible is the latest and boldest application of that method, and it is, I think, his most important book.

Hahn announces his hand on the first page: this is “a work of advocacy,” and he refuses to pretend otherwise, arguing that what the subject needs is not a balanced book but a balanced debate — one he says has been ruthlessly foreclosed. From there he does something few of the subject’s commentators have bothered to do: he goes back to the beginning. The book traces medicalized sex reassignment from Magnus Hirschfeld’s Institute for Sex Research in 1920s Berlin, where the first such surgeries were performed, through Harry Benjamin, the rise and fall of the Johns Hopkins gender clinic, John Money and the David Reimer catastrophe, and on to the modern battles over pediatric care, the collapse of London’s Tavistock service, and the Cass Review. It is genuine history, carefully sourced, and it reframes the present by showing how recent and how contingent the whole enterprise really is.

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12 Simple Sustainable Productivity Habits That Actually Work

Building sustainable productivity habits is one of the smartest investments you can make in your career, well-being, and long-term happiness.

By LifeDev, LifeDev

Building sustainable productivity habits is one of the smartest investments you can make in your career, well-being, and long-term happiness. We live in a culture that often glorifies hustle, all-nighters, and squeezing every last drop of energy out of our days, but the truth is that this approach simply does not work over time.

People burn out, lose motivation, and eventually accomplish less than those who pace themselves wisely. The good news is that there are simple, science-backed strategies that allow you to be consistently productive without sacrificing your physical or mental health.

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David Friedman: Eugenics and Evolution

Does the Welfare State Make It Easier for the Undesirable to Survive?

Etienne Note: If you are interested in the history of Eugenics, then see my article: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

By David Friedman, David Friedman’s Substack

A claim I have seen in discussions of eugenics is that modern institutions, in particular those of the welfare state, prevent evolution from working, make it easier for the unfit to survive and reproduce, and that humans should intervene. There is a legitimate point in that claim but putting it in terms of fitness is misleading; in the evolutionary context fitness is defined by the ability to get copies of your genes into future generations. The complaint is not that a welfare state lets the unfit survive and so makes the population less fit but that the characteristics that lead to fitness in a welfare state are by other criteria less desirable, lead to less economic growth, less scientific progress, a population less able to defend itself against aggression, less of something else the person making the argument views as more important than evolutionary fitness. Sometimes the implicit background to the argument is the worry that at some point in the future civilization will collapse on a population no longer able to deal with that environment.

What characteristics are selected for, hence what characteristics make you fit, are different in a welfare state than under laissez-faire, in a society with reliable birth control than in one without, in a polygamous society than in a monogamous one, in a rich society than a poor one. A rich society with reliable birth control produces very nearly the same selective pressures as a welfare state, since in both how many children you produce and bring to adulthood depends mostly on how many you want not on how many you can afford.

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AI Data Centers: The Real Reason They’re Going Up Everywhere

Who’s paying for them. Why it’s happening this fast. What the buildout is actually for. Why you should care.

By The Golden Order, The Golden Order

AI Data Centers: The Real Reason They’re Going Up Everywhere Who’s paying for them. Why it’s happening this fast. What the buildout is for. Why you should care.

I live in Montana but I am from Pennsylvania so I follow a Facebook page called I live In Pa. I kept seeing AI data centers on this channel split-screened against the farmland and covered bridges they’re replacing. Larry Fink’s picture and shareholder letter, where he said the quiet part out loud about how they get paid for. So I sat down and pulled the threads.

This is what came out of it. It’s longer than I usually publish. Every cut lost something the rest needed, so here it is at full length. By the time everyone agrees on what this buildout is for, the concrete will already be poured. Right now is the window — the language is still being decided, the legal challenges are still possible, and the public memory of similar buildouts is still warm.

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Merck Ignored Gardasil Safety Warnings From Its Own Trial Investigator, Court Documents Reveal

A Danish physician who led Merck-sponsored Gardasil clinical trials concluded the HPV vaccine was the probable cause of POTS

By Brenda Baletti, Ph.D., The Defender

A Danish physician who led Merck-sponsored Gardasil clinical trials and later ran a government clinic for injured patients concluded the HPV vaccine was the probable cause of POTS and chronic fatigue-like conditions in some recipients. In a report submitted as evidence in a lawsuit against Merck, Dr. Jesper Mehlsen said Merck ignored the safety warnings.

Merck rejected adverse event reports from a clinician working under one of the drugmaker’s own Gardasil trial investigators — and later dismissed the investigator’s analysis linking the HPV vaccine to rare autoimmune and autonomic conditions in some patients, according to a recently released expert report.

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US Finally Capitulates with ‘Memorandum’ of Surrender

Etienne Note: Was the US forced into a war by the Mossad / Epstein “Brownstone Operation” that installed a compromised President to do the bidding of Israel?

Etienne Note: Was the US forced into a war by the Mossad / Epstein “Brownstone Operation” that installed a compromised President to do the bidding of Israel? Did the Iranians play along with a war where both sides pulled their punches to crank the oil price through the roof to enrich certain companies (and “governments”) over others while waging economic warfare against the tax slaves? Did the “war” provide cover for the Israelis to commit war crimes in Gaza and Lebanon? Are American tax slaves about to pay more for the reconstruction of Iran after paying more at the pump?

By Simplicius, Simplicius

The US has finally capitulated in its disastrously failed war against Iran, reportedly drafting a memorandum of understanding which is highly favorable to the Islamic Republic, and gains as concession nothing more than the promise that “Iran will not obtain nuclear weapons”—a position Iran had already long held.

The most explosive detail is the alleged $300 billion “reconstruction fund” that Iran will be entitled to once the deal is sealed.

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Goldman Sach’s List of Top 20 College Majors Most (and Least!) Exposed to AI Job Disruptions

Goldman analysts led by Pierfrancesco Mei told clients that early signals are emerging, showing how college students are adapting to AI-driven labor market disruption.

By Tyler Durden — ZeroHedge

The rapid adoption of AI across corporate America is stoking anxiety among recent and upcoming college graduates, many of whom fear that the entry-level white-collar labor market is shrinking just as they prepare to enter the workforce.

Goldman analysts led by Pierfrancesco Mei told clients that early signals are emerging, showing how college students are adapting to AI-driven labor market disruption. Students are shifting away from majors tied to high automation risk and weak job growth, and toward fields where AI and automation are less likely to have an impact.

The labor market for recent college graduates has softened more sharply than that of the broader U.S. workforce ever since OpenAI introduced ChatGPT in November 2022.

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Chinese lab Z AI released GLM-5.2 - a free open model going toe-to-toe with GPT 5.5 and Claude Opus 4.8.

Giving away top-tier AI for free is a flex that lowkey terrifies every paid model on Earth.

By Z.ai, Z.ai

We’re introducing GLM-5.2, our latest flagship model for long-horizon tasks. It marks a substantial leap in long-horizon task capability over its predecessor GLM-5.1 and, for the first time, delivers that capability on a solid 1M-token context. GLM-5.2’s new capabilities include:

Solid 1M Context: A solid 1M-token context that stably sustains long-horizon work

Solid 1M Context: A solid 1M-token context that stably sustains long-horizon work

Advanced Coding with Flexible Effort: Stronger coding capabilities with multiple thinking effort levels to balance performance and latency

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Let’s Talk About [The]Tetanus [Shot] - Do you need a booster?

Is the Tdap in pregnancy safe?

By Marcella Piper-Terry

Note: This article is about tetanus. There is no such thing as a “tetanus shot” anymore. The manufacturers stopped making the single tetanus shot in 2012. Since that time, getting a “tetanus shot” means getting either a DTaP or Tdap, depending on the person’s age, with DTaP being the option for infants and children up to age 7 years. Tdap is the version that is given to adults and children aged 7 and up. Tdap is also the one given to pregnant women. Because we cannot talk about the “tetanus shot” without discussing DTaP and Tdap, this article presents information about the childhood and adult vaccines, focusing more on the Tdap, particularly with regard to “tetanus boosters” and Tdap given to pregnant women.

“Help! My child cut herself on a piece of broken glass while washing dishes and she needs stitches. We are in the Emergency Room. They want to give her a tetanus shot. I’m scared. We don’t vaccinate, but the thought of tetanus is terrifying! What should I do???”

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A New Era of Super-Hybrid Cars Is Coming

Extended-range electric vehicles promise to reduce costs and appeal to America’s appetite for adventure. And they’re coming to showrooms soon.

By Tom Voelk, The New York Times

The future is always on its way, even if, in the automotive world lately, not especially punctual. Some predictions had it that the American fleet would be mostly electric by 2035. That aggressive timetable has been delayed by a triple whammy of pricing, misinformation and political whiplash.

Years of planning by automakers have been scrapped, with tens of billions of dollars briskly written off by accountants. Yet most automakers still believe electrification is inevitable. The next era is likely to include extended-range electric vehicles, or, inelegantly, EREVs.

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Why Dividend Stocks, Bonds, and Real Estate No Longer Solve the Income Problem

Ideally, a portfolio of high-quality dividend-paying stocks grows large enough to provide meaningful investment income.

By Nick Giambruno, Doug Casey’s International Man

Ideally, a portfolio of high-quality dividend-paying stocks grows large enough to provide meaningful investment income.

The ultimate goal is to generate enough after-tax dividend income to cover your monthly living expenses, keep pace with—or exceed—inflation, and continue growing over time.

For planning purposes, use 6.8% as the inflation hurdle rate, reflecting the long-term average growth of the money supply.

In practical terms, your after-tax dividend income should grow by at least 6.8% per year just to preserve purchasing power and offset average currency debasement.

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“The Situation Has Become Unsustainable”: Apple To Hike Prices To Offset Soaring Memory Costs

A New Reason to Hate Data Centers: Surging Inflation and Ravenous Memory Demand

Etienne Note: It looks like Data Centers are being blamed on the soaring cost of everything from electricity to iPhones while the excessive monetary creation from fractional reserve banking and government is being given a pass.

By Tyler Durden— ZeroHedge

Up until now, Americans primarily hated the flood of data centers popping up around the country like mushrooms (at least those that haven’t been canceled or delayed due to regulatory pushback, lack of electricity or outright hostility) because of surging electricity prices and the rising tide of unemployment as chabots gradually make America’s white collar workers obsolete. Now they can add surging consumer price inflation to the list of reasons to hate data centers, whose ravenous demand for memory has sent prices to record highs.

According to the WSJ, Apple plans to raise prices on its products to offset the surging costs of memory and storage chips, CEO Tim Cook said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

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The UK’s Rape Gang Report Released- Evidence That 250,000 White British Girls Have Been Raped by Primarily Muslims Since 1950s

16-month investigation that resulted in the 200-page report was privately funded by 20,000 concerned citizens

Etienne Note: I thought the British “government” was supposed to protect the British people from exactly this?

By MP Rupert Lowe and The Expose News—G. Edward Griffin’s Need To Know

UK MP Rupert Lowe initiated the Raper Gang Inquiry because the British establishment refused to acknowledge the rape and torture of 250,000 white British girls. Rupert Lowe said the 16-month investigation that resulted in the 200-page report was privately funded by 20,000 concerned citizens and was spearheaded by attorney Graham Smith. Lowe said that private prosecutions will be pursued and that authorities who failed the young girls will be publicly named.

Mr. Lowe blamed the failure to protect the girls on government ministers, the civil service, local government, police, social services, judges, the National Health Services (NHS), and the media.

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Scared, Idiots Cops Cost Their City $2.5M by Shooting “Hero Hurley” in the Back

A Tribute to Killing of Hero Johnny Hurley by Unaccountable Police

There has been a picture of Johnny Hurley in my book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! since the 3rd edition in 2019. Johnny was a friend and ally. On June 21st, 2021 he risked his life to engage an active shooter in Arvada, Colorado. He neutralized a mentally ill gunman who had already killed a police officer and was shooting up the town.

Johnny was shot in the back and killed by responding Arvada, CO officer Kraig Brownlow who was, for some reason not afforded to mere mortals, was not charged with murder for the crime.

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Modern Wars Cannot Be Won Without Kamikaze Drones, Paris Defense Show Makes Clear

Ukraine Drone Production: 2m last year and was expected to reach 4m this year, is actually on track to reach 7m by the end of the year!

By Tyler Durden-ZeroHedge

One of the world’s largest defense and security trade shows is wrapping up this week near Paris at the Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition center, where equity analysts from Paris-based Kepler Cheuvreux attended the event.

Eurosatory focuses mostly on land and air-to-land warfare, including tanks, armored vehicles, artillery, drones, counter-drone systems, missiles, air defense, communications, battlefield software, logistics, robotics, military medicine, and homeland security systems.

Fire Point updates their Eurosatory stand this morning. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/2RwlJlh8fW

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Upcoming Liberty Events

Derrick Broze – The 2026 Activation Tour, Multiple Cities, US, May 1st – July 26th, 2026

Honoring Hero Johnny Hurley, Arvada, CO, US, June 21st, 2026

Porcupine Freedom Festival, June 21st – 28th, 2026

Man Camp, Henniker, New Hampshire, US, June 21st – 28th, 2026

Weare Fair, Weare, NH, US, June 23rd – 24th, 2026

Why Is The Healthcare System Broken?, Windham, New Hampshire, US, June 27th, 2026

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026, Northumberland, NH, US, July 8th – 13th, 2026

The End of Tyranny, New Britain, CT, US & Online, July 11th, 2026

Approaching Humanity, Phoenix Area, AZ, US, July 17th – 18th, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

The Natural Freedom Summit – Reclaim Your Health. Reignite Your Purpose. Reconnect with Nature, Online Event, Dates TBA, 2026

The 2026 Christians for Liberty Conference, Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, October 17th, 2026

Approaching Humanity - Phoenix Area, AZ - Join Larken and Amanda Rose for a live event and book launch focused on truth, freedom, and responsibility. Tickets and info at TheRoseChannel.com/humanity.

Memes Bonanza

T ruth Music of the Week

Alais Clay – The Legend of Johnny Hurley

This weekend marks the 5th anniversary of the death of Johnny “Hero” Hurley who was shot from behind and killed by the government’s monopoly police after neutralizing an active shooter. I tell the story of Johnny’s death in the article: Scared, Idiots Cops Cost Their City $2.5M by Shooting “Hero Hurley” in the Back. There will be a tribute to Johnny this Sunday, June 21st from 1-4 PM in Old Towne Arvada where he was killed. This is Alais Clay’s moving tribute to Johnny.

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Twenty-five years after libertarians began migrating to New Hampshire to consolidate power, young politicians are deciding whether to embrace their vision—or resist it.

Etienne Note: Check out my article on the Free State Project to understand what this article from The Nation is missing: Somewhere around half of Free State Project members are self-described voluntaryists, anarcho-capitalists and/or peaceful anarchists. One of the running jokes in the FSP is: What is the difference between a libertarian and an anarchist in the Free State Project? About six months! The reason is that, unlike many parts of the country, where you might never hear the well-reasoned, logical and moral arguments of voluntaryism, anarcho-capitalism and/or anarchism at a political get together, you start talking indoctrinated statism at an FSP gathering and you will face multiple, intelligent, articulate voices that will give you an intellectual curb stomping. We are happy that our statist brethren are kicking ass in state-level politics, but the bigger and more important revolution brewing is the largest population of voluntaryists in the world is helping roll back “government” and slowly and surely exposing the scam of “government,” of easily rigged elections, the illegitimacy and immorality of “democracy,” and the state stands ready to be our “Laboratory of Liberty” to prove you can have prosperity and abundance without organized crime “government.” THIS is why anonymous interests are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to divide and conquer the Free State Project and make it look like a Republican, Nationalist and/or white supremist thing.

By Genevieve Morrison — The Nation

In the summer of 2022, 13-year-old Anthony Henry often pedaled 25 minutes on his bike through the leafy streets of Derry, New Hampshire. It was a tiring effort for an unlikely destination: his local school board meetings. There, he was determined to rail against mask mandates at his middle school.

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Free State Project’s PorcFest Will Be Scattered Across New Hampshire This Year

The Free State Project’s summer staple event, PorcFest, is returning in the form of 10 mini festivals across New Hampshire

Etienne Note: Read my article: New Hampshire’s Free State Project – How Freeing a Single State from “Government” Could Free Us All, to understand the “Big Idea” behind the Free State Project. Read my article: What is the Deal with the Free State PARTY in New Hampshire? To understand how it is being attempted to be divided and conquered…

by ZACH LAIRD - InDepthNH.org

After 25 years of working to create a concentrated community of like-minded libertarians in the state, the Free State Project’s summer staple event, PorcFest, is returning in the form of 10 mini festivals across New Hampshire versus a central gathering, according to Executive Director Eric Brakey.

“Porcfest XXIII: Spontaneous Order” is the 23rd festival hosted by the Free State Project and will run from June 21-28 with 10 mini festivals scattered throughout the state for people to choose from. PorcFest is short for Porcupine Freedom Festival.

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Distributed PorcFest Starts Next Weekend

Etienne at a Previous ManCamp working some Iron!

PorcFest, the annual festival of the Free State Project kicks off next week in New Hampshire. Usually the event is held at Rogers Campground in Lancaster, NH. Here is a summary I did from 2023, this year it is distributed with events all over New Hampshire. Here are some of the ones that look the most interesting. If you ever wanted to check out New Hampshire then drive up and kick around for a weekend or two. You definitely want to check out: The Quill, the oldest Porcupine clubhouse in the State. ManCamp is great for teaching your kids the basics of blacksmithing, butchering, and other things every man should know + they are hosting a Bardo Farms Pig Roast. Visit the beach, spend a day at a lake, have a blast. The complete schedule is at : https://community.fsp.org/porcfest/

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The Facebook Group Jeremy Kauffman is a fed sent to destroy the liberty movement is now up to 157 207 225 249 257 269, members

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Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!