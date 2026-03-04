Dear Subscribers,

Well.. We are late getting out Five Meme Friday and in the interim Israeli puppet Donald Trump has launched a war with Iran for Israel. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said publicly that we attacked Iran because we knew Israel was going to attack Iran: “we knew that there was going to be an Israeli action, we knew that that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties.”

So Israel is now dictating the foreign policy of the United States.

In my Epic (Fact-Checked!) Rant Exposing Trump’s Criminality & Installation as Zionist Puppet, I made the case that Zionist interests had Trump by the short hairs after Rothschild Inc., restructured his 1991 Bankruptcy and swept him up in the Jeffrey Epstein / MOSSAD “Brownstone Operation.” They “Created His Legend” with The Apprentice even though he had declared bankruptcy multiple times. They financed both his campaigns with over $400 Million across three election cycles from the Adelsons alone. The Republican Jewish Coalition and other AIPAC allies including Bernie Marcus and Paul Singer kicked in another $22-27 million (Estimates) and Susquehanna’s Jeff Yass kicked in $16 million.

There were also what smelled like under the table payoffs to Trump like Zionist-connected Jeff Yass’s Susquehanna investing significantly in Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social when the company had lost $49 million in the nine months of 2023 through September while generating just $3.4 million in revenue. For 2025 the revenue barely rose to $3.7 million while the losses BALLOONED to an astonishing $712.3 million.

What have the Zionists received for their investment in Trump, Biden, and the majority of the house and senate? Maybe the greatest ROI in history!

Trump increased direct aid to Israel from $3.2 to $3.8 Billion a year starting in 2019. Joe Biden, who has received over $11 million from Zionist interests since 1990, gave Israel an additional $16.3-$17.9 billion over the $3.8 baseline in 2024 which was distributed by Trump in 2025. The total cost in direct aid to Israel has been estimated to be over $300 billion since 1948 in 2025 dollars.

Israel receives additional billions from a variety of programs including loan guarantees, joint R&D and co-production for major military programs including Arrow and David’s Sling, Intelligence Sharing and Joint Exercises. One of the biggest programs is the Excess Defense Articles (EDA) program which has transferred over $6.6 billion in allegedly “outdated” military equipment including 15 F-15s in 1991 (The F-15 is still being flown today...), 10 CH-53A Sea Stallion Helicopters, and over 1,000+ military trucks to name but a few of the transferred items.

All of this “aid” pales in the cost and potential costs of the US waging war on Iran for Israel.

Operation Midnight Hammer which hit three Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22nd, 2025 cost an estimated $2.25 billion dollars.

The first three days of the war have been estimated at between $1.6 - $2.3 billion not including the three $100 million dollar+ F-15s shot out of the sky by “friendly fire” in Kuwait yesterday alone.

The total estimated cost:

Short-term projection (Trump’s 4–5 week timeline): $6–8 billion (at sustained ~$220 million/day rates), potentially higher if escalation continues.- iran-cost-ticker.com

Direct budgetary cost (Pentagon/munitions replacement, per Penn Wharton model): $40–95 billion (likely midpoint ~$65 billion); rises sharply if the operation exceeds 2 months. - fortune.com

Total economic cost to the US (including indirect effects like higher oil prices, disrupted trade via Strait of Hormuz, and market impacts): Up to $210 billion (wide range; additional ~$50–115 billion beyond direct military).

None of these estimates include the potential loss of a US aircraft carrier(s), support vessels, or the tragedy of the human lies wasted in foreign wars for an organized crime “government” bribing, blackmailing, and installing US politicians.

This week’s issue also includes the 8th installment of our investigation into the many scams of Jeff Berwick and the Anarchapulco conference, Suspected CIA-Conference Anarchapulco at Center of Puerto Vallarta Cartel Violence, where I speculate that the conference, which was relocated from Acapulco to Puerto Vallarta just in time for DOZENS of media operations, social media influencers, and hundreds of attendees to catapult the alleged cartel violence (which doesn’t benefit the cartel at all) into the public consciousness in a way that does benefit the US stated objective of getting US Special Forces into Mexico to wage war on (some) cartels in a way that would benefit other cartles.

What do I think happened?

Take a regional event (cartel violence in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico) and propel it into the public consciousness using the DOZENS of alternative media journalists, content creators, social media influencers., and hundreds of conference attendees in town for the event. - Many people have quit watching the overt propaganda of the CIA “MainStreamMedia” completely and more and more people are getting information about world events from social media. There are DOZENS of both suspected controlled opposition media operations (Stew Peters, David Icke, Jeff Berwick, etc.) and what we believe to be authentic voices (Jason Christoff, Aaron Day, etc.) among both the speakers and attendees.

Fedbook censored our Five Meme Friday page off for “inauthentic behavior.” I will be writing an article about the massive censorship we receive on every platform shortly.

Top Stories of the Week

14 Minute Video Break Down the Case that Trump is Compromised and Waging War for Israel

Click Here for full video transcript

Folk singer Brendan Daniel picks up where Oliver Anthony left off, exposing the big secret of the “Rich Men North of Richmond“: that “government” is a technique of inter-generational organized crime to rob and control populations.

Brendan’s new song, To See the Cage is to Leave It, was inspired by the book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many by Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation.

Peterborough, NH - Feb 19th 2026 - The Art of Liberty Foundation (La Fundación Arte de la Libertad en espanol), a start-up public policy foundation exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of "government" from a principled voluntaryist perspective, has launched a translation of their book To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and a new website/Substack in Spanish. The new website (Substack), at ArteDeLaLibertad.org, will syndicate voluntaryist and truth movement content in Spanish.

The project also includes a new Spanish language Telegram Group at T.me/ElArteDeLaLibertad, a new Spanish Instagram account at Instagram.com/arte.delalibertad, and Spanish language content that is being added to the foundation's uncensorable flash drive of liberty The Liberator and its free Dropboxes...

The project also includes a new Spanish language Telegram Group at T.me/ElArteDeLaLibertad, a new Spanish Instagram account at Instagram.com/arte.delalibertad, and Spanish language content that is being added to the foundation’s uncensorable flash drive of liberty The Liberator and its free Dropboxes...

Continue reading...

The Art of Liberty Foundation has been exposing the Anarchapulco conference (Anarchy in Acapulco… which moved this year to Puerto Vallarta) as a likely CIA “Smear & Steer” Operation to crowd-gather the voluntaryist, anrcho-capitalist, crypto-anarchist, and peaceful anarchist political movement and steer it into controlled opposition voices, “flat earth,” infighting, drugs, cartoonish antisemitism, while smearing/tarring the movement through association with con men, drug dealers, and murder while stealing the oxygen from legitimate liberty movement conferences, artists and authentic voices AND ripping off/defunding the audience with over-priced tickets, crypto scams, crypto ponzi schemes, and passport scams.

What are the odds that a suspected CIA-connected conference would be happening at the exact same time as a major US-military/intelligence agency operation and how could that conference potential help the intelligence agencies operations in the region?

Our evidence for the Anarchapulco conference being connected to the intelligence agencies is below, reprised in the article: Anarchapulco, The TZLA Machine and the Many, Many Other Scams of Jeff Berwick.

Increase the drug profits to Agency-connected cartels vs. “maverick” or “cowboy” cartels - While there are at least 5+ major cartels in Mexico, the CIA and American “government” (Organized crime) are associated most with the Sinaloa cartel. Peter Dale Scott and Jonathan Marshall point out how the DFS did much more than simply protect the most notorious traffickers. “It united them as a cartel, centralized and streamlined their operations, eliminated their competitors, and, through its connections with the CIA, provided them with the international protection necessary to ensure their success.” In the same way that DEA’s efforts in Columbia under Plan Columbia ( Aerial eradication of “some” coca producers’ crops), was alleged to have targeted certain coca producers while ignoring other coca producers and the CIA’s operations in Afghanistan deposed the Taliban, who had eradicated 90% of the coca production in that country, for warlords that restored coca production, this operation in Mexico could very well target “maverick” or cowboy cartels that aren’t giving the CIA their cut.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

The Freedom Under Natural Law conference brings together some of the best voices around Natural Law. Natural Law is, essentially, a codification of the Golden Rule to do unto others as you would have others do unto you. If everyone would understand and abide by Natural Law, then “government” would be both unnecessary and widely recognized as immoral.

Many people refer to the understand and teaching of Natural Law as “The Great Work” as it helps individuals improve their own personal karma as they aren’t violating natural law and causing harm to others.

Replays are now posted

You can watch (or re-watch) everything at FreedomUnderNaturalLaw.com on the Replays tab.

Individual talks and full-day replays

You can also access individual speaker presentations and full-day replays from the Home Page as well, so it is easy to jump straight to what you want.

Continue reading...

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Drew Harwel

Ben Palmer, a stand-up comic in Nashville, has built a following online with his signature style of elaborate deadpan pranks, stumbling his way onto court TV shows and pyramid-scheme calls to poke fun at the latent absurdities of American life.

Then in January of last year, he had an idea for a new bit: He’d set up a fake tip line that people could use to report anyone they thought was an undocumented immigrant. It was darker than his other stunts, but it felt topical, the kind of challenge he wanted to try. At the very least, he thought, he might get a few calls he could talk about at his next show.

Instead, his tip line has received nearly 100 submissions from across the country: people reporting their neighbors, ex-lovers, Uber drivers, strangers they saw at the grocery store. One tip came from a teacher reporting the parents of a kindergarten student at her school.

Continue reading...

by Stacy Malkan

The White House invokes the Defense Production Act to guarantee supplies of elemental phosphorus and glyphosate-based herbicides. Regulators reapprove dicamba, a Bayer herbicide twice blocked by federal courts, and clear the way for new pesticides containing toxic, persistent PFAS “forever” chemicals.

And the U.S. Justice Department urges the U.S. Supreme Court to erase billions of dollars of Bayer’s liability for its glyphosate-based Roundup weed killer – placing the weight of the executive branch on the side of a foreign company against thousands of Americans who say Bayer’s products caused their cancers.

Over the past year, the administration under President Donald J. Trump has delivered a string of victories to Bayer, the German agrichemical and pharmaceutical giant that merged with Monsanto in 2018 to become the world’s leading manufacturer of genetically modified seeds and pesticides.

Continue reading...

by Stephen Fowler

The Justice Department has withheld some Epstein files related to allegations that President Trump sexually abused a minor, an NPR investigation finds. It also removed some documents from the public database where accusations against Jeffrey Epstein also mention Trump.

Some files have not been made public despite a law mandating their release. These include what appear to be more than 50 pages of FBI interviews, as well as notes from conversations with a woman who accused Trump of sexual abuse decades ago when she was a minor.

NPR reviewed multiple sets of unique serial numbers appearing before and after the pages in question, stamped onto documents in the Epstein files database, FBI case records, emails and discovery document logs in the latest tranche of documents published at the end of January. NPR’s investigation found dozens of pages that appear to be catalogued by the Justice Department but not shared publicly.

Continue reading...

The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish.

El falso espectro político de Izquierda-Derecha se trata de control

Si escucharas a cualquiera de las principales cadenas de noticias, programas políticos, comentaristas o profesores de universidades estatales, el espectro político estadounidense es un continuo que tiene al Comunismo en el extremo izquierdo; luego, al moverte hacia la derecha, encuentras el Socialismo, seguido de lo que las noticias llaman “Liberales” o “Progresistas”.

Después... los “Moderados” en el centro...

A medida que te mueves a la derecha del centro... están los “Conservadores”, los “Libertarios” y los “Fascistas” en el extremo derecho.

Esto es obviamente completamente falso, ya que los libertarios no tienen nada que ver con el fascismo, y el fascismo no representa ese deseo de mayor libertad personal y económica que se supone que refleja el salto del conservadurismo al libertarismo.

Entonces, ¿cuál es el VERDADERO espectro político... Y... por qué los medios y la academia monopolistas tergiversan la realidad política?

“Daily News of The Week”

Etienne Note: Please see my article: What the $%^# Happened in 1971 for more details.

by Tyler Durden

Authored by MN Gordon via EconomicPrism.com,

The housing market, for much of the 20th century, was the bedrock of the American Dream. Home ownership, and the financial stability it represents, was a sure path to middle-class prosperity.

That dream turned to a nightmare for many American families during the epic real estate bubble and subsequent bust in 2008-09. What’s more, in the near two decades that followed, federal monetary policies coupled with restrictive local development standards have huffed and puffed an even more perilous bubble than the last one.

Continue reading...

by Aaron Lerner, Arnon D. Lieber, Cass Nelson-Dooley, Andre Leu, Michelle Perro, Geoffrey Koch, Carina Benzvi, Jeffrey Smith

Advances in affordable genetic engineering have accelerated the creation and large-scale environmental release of genetically modified microorganisms (GMMs). While beneficial applications exist, GMMs may present unique, long-term risks to human and environmental health. Unlike static chemicals, GMMs are biologically active, self-replicating entities capable of rapid mutation and global dispersal. Current regulatory frameworks place responsibility on each country to regulate GMMs, without a clear, coordinated international policy. This review details critical risk scenarios, including horizontal gene transfer to native species and the possible disruption of vital human microbiomes (gut, oral, and infant), which could increase resistance to degradation, promote traits that expand a microbe’s range of hosts or ecological niches, and enhance the production of novel metabolites with unexpected biological activity. In soil, GMMs may support the emergence of “super bugs” or destabilize carbon sequestration cycles, potentially impacting climate resilience. Engineered microbial enzymes in the food supply may also act as environmental drivers of autoimmunity. Given the limited understanding of microbial ecology, we propose a decision-based biosafety workflow emphasizing pre-release risk assessment and continuous post-release monitoring. We urge national and international regulators to adopt the precautionary principle to better protect human health and the environment from the potential negative outcomes of GMMs.

New technologies may pose risks of harm to human, animal, and environmental health, and ideally should be vetted prior to release for commercial use or consumption. However, this is not always possible. The demands for a new technology may have to be balanced against policy, need, and cost. GMM as a “microorganism that has had its genetic material (DNA) changed intentionally” [1] is an outcome of such technology.

Currently, there is considerable disagreement about the proper regulations of GMMs. Pre-release safety testing, assessments for human and environmental impact, and monitoring frameworks are lacking. In the US, GMMs for commercial use are primarily regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as toxic substances, which is ill-suited for biological organisms. In addition, most other GMMs (not for commercial use) are unregulated and untracked. With the rapidly advancing landscape of genetic engineering technologies and broad access to these technologies across society, we must address the unique risks of genetically modified microbes and customize regulations based on current evidence and their impact on human and environmental health.

Continue reading...

by Brian Merchant

Silicon Valley is tightening its ties with Trumpworld, the surveillance state is rapidly expanding, and big tech’s AI data center buildout is booming. Civilians are pushing back.

In today’s edition of Blood in the Machine:

Across the nation, people are dismantling and destroying Flock cameras that conduct warrantless vehicle surveillance, and whose data is shared with ICE.

An Oklahoma man airing his concerns about a local data center project at a public hearing is arrested after he exceeded his allotted time by a couple seconds.

Continue reading...

By Paul Craig Roberts

Have you ever heard of the Noahide Laws? Probably not. Here they are:

No, they are not an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory. You can find them in H.J. Res 104, a joint resolution passed by both the House and Senate and then signed by President George W. Bush, making it a public law. The article referenced above concludes that the law places Americans under Jewish law which takes a dim view of gentiles.

According to the article referenced above, in Jewish doctrines associated with Rabbi Menachem Schneerson, the advocate for H.J. Res 104, gentiles are inferior to Jews and exist only to serve Jews. Gentiles only have animal souls, unlike Jewish souls that “have an actual fragment of the Divine.”

The author of the article sees civilizational incompatibility between the Noahide laws endorsed by the US government and Christianity:

“The core theological conflict between Christianity and Judism is this: Classical Protestant Christianity teaches that the nations are accountable directly to Christ. The Great Commission sends disciples to all nations to teach them to observe everything Christ commanded. Christ has all authority in heaven and on earth. Noahide theology teaches that the nations are accountable under the rabbinic interpretation of Torah. Gentiles are bound by laws mediated through Jewish covenant categories. Rabbinic authorities define what constitutes a violation. (So much for the historic myth of “Judeo-Christian values.”)

Continue reading...

by The Grayzone and Kit Klarenberg

A vast trove of declassified files on Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual, political, and intelligence escapades released by the US Department of Justice has once again thrust disgraced former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor into the spotlight. With British police reportedly reviewing Andrew’s past sexual activities and links to Epstein, questions are growing about whether Britain’s spy agencies were aware of Andrew’s alleged escapades with minors.

If the darkest rumors turn out to be true, it will not be the first time a British royal had been embroiled in a child rape conspiracy with spy agency involvement. Back in 1980, a scandal erupted when the Kincora Boys’ Home in occupied Ireland was exposed as a secret brothel run by powerful pedophiles. Chief among the alleged perpetrators was Lord Mountbatten — Andrew’s great-uncle.

From the very beginning, hints began to appear that MI5/MI6 knew of the child abuse taking place Kincora, and could have even been running the group home as part of a dastardly intelligence plot. With Britain’s domestic and foreign spies engaged in a savage dirty war in Ireland, and both services running operatives in Republican and Unionist paramilitaries, Kincora would have provided an ideal means of recruiting and compromising potential assets. Official investigations have strongly insinuated British intelligence chiefs had a close bond with many individuals who ran the Boys’ Home.

In May 2025, veteran BBC journalist Chris Moore published a forensic account of the case titled Kincora: Britain’s Shame. Featuring four and a half decades of firsthand research by the author, its groundbreaking contents have been met with general silence by British mainstream media.

Continue reading...

by The New American, Max Keiser, Guardian, Fox, Wired and DD politics

Before becoming the 41st US Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick served for over three decades as the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, a global investment bank that partnered with the World Economic Forum, implemented ESG and DEI policies, and was an early player in carbon markets in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

Some of his other shady actions and potential crimes are noted below. Lutnick is accused of lying about his contact with Jeffrey Epstein, who lived next door to him for 21 years and was a business partner, Cantor Fitzgerald placed big put options on the 9/11 airlines before the attack, Lutnick did not go to work on 9/11 leading some critics believe he had advance warning, Lutnick’s company, managed by his sons, stands to make a fortune in the failed tariff plan, and more.

Text of the email:

The Justice Department’s recent tranche of Epstein-related documents includes correspondence showing the Lutnicks coordinating travel and a planned lunch on Little Saint James; in one December 2012 email Allison Lutnick told Epstein’s assistant the party would be “a crowd… 2 families each with 4 kids ranging in age from 7-16! 6 boys and 2 girls,” a sentence quoted verbatim by the BBC and echoed in Fortune, CNBC and other mainstream accounts that examined the files.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

Update (1710ET):

Mexican authorities said 62 people, including civilians and troops, were killed after Mexican Army Special Forces, assisted by U.S. intelligence, carried out a daring raid that decapitated the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) by killing its leader, Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes.

Here are the latest casualty figures from the raid and the chaos that followed (courtesy of The New York Times):

Mexican officials said they had arrested 70 people and killed 34 people suspected of being cartel members in the chaos on Sunday, while 25 members of the National Guard were killed. The dead also included a state prosecutor, a security guard, and a civilian, officials said. Local news outlets reported the civilian was a pregnant woman who had been caught in a shootout.

Continue reading...

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

Two days after President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. to boost production of glyphosate, two federal lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation to block the controversial executive order.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Rep. Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) on Friday introduced the No Immunity for Glyphosate Act (H.R. 7601).

If passed, the bill would block federal funding to implement the executive order. The legislation also explicitly grants people injured by glyphosate — or elemental phosphorus, its key ingredient — to sue manufacturers for their injuries.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: There is zero evidence presented here that China has shifted their ownership to Belgium except for an unreferenced statement from a CFR member. Another potential explanation is that China is indeed dumping and someone is making straw purchases for the Fed/US Treasury to absorb the dumping. Assistant Treasury Secretary and former Wall Street Journal editorial editor Paul Craig Roberts accused the Fed of this very shenanigan in 2014 also centered around Belgium:

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,

“China is dumping US Treasuries to get out of the dollar.” This claim has been circulating the mainstream feeds lately, with the narrative that the “end of the dollar is near,” or “the US will lose its funding base” and the “bond yields will surge.” But are those claims valid? Such is what we will explore in more detail.

Let’s start with the chart that has everyone concerned. As shown, China’s holdings of US Treasury bonds have fallen from nearly $1.2 trillion to $600 billion, or a 50% decline. On the surface, you can certainly understand the reasons for concern, as the decline in holdings over the last decade supports a clean storyline.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Reminder... Big tech’s last major push at surveilling the population with video equipped glasses was Google Glass. The project failed because the people wearing them began to be called: “Glassholes!” We need something just as witty and biting for Meta’s Ray Ban variants.. Please drop suggestions into the comments.

by Joseph Cox

A new hobbyist developed app warns if people nearby may be wearing smart glasses, such as Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses, which stalkers and harassers have repeatedly used to film people without their knowledge or consent. The app scans for smart glasses’ distinctive Bluetooth signatures and sends a push alert if it detects a potential pair of glasses in the local area.

The app comes as companies such as Meta continue to add AI-powered features to their glasses. Earlier this month The New York Times reported Meta was working on adding facial recognition to its smart glasses. “Name Tag,” as the feature is called, would let smart glasses wearers identify people and get information about them from Meta’s AI assistant, the report said.

“I consider it to be a tiny part of resistance against surveillance tech,” Yves Jeanrenaud, the hobbyist developer and sociologist who made the app, told 404 Media.

Continue reading...

By Donald Shaw

As progressive activists blockade Palantir offices and protest the company’s AI tools used in ICE deportation and surveillance operations, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has continued taking millions from the company’s lobbyists, according to new Federal Election Commission filings.

In January alone, more than a dozen lobbyists with firms representing Palantir bundled a combined $2.9 million for the DCCC, according to a newly filed FEC disclosure. The January haul from Palantir’s lobbying firms represents 38% of the DCCC’s total contributions for the month.

The bipartisan lobbying firm Invariant was paid $560,000 last year by Palantir, making the Peter Thiel-co-founded data analytics and artificial intelligence company its third-largest client. Its lobbyists steered more than $1.8 million to the DCCC in January, a sum that adds to the at least $3.8 million it gave to House Democrats’ campaign arm last year, making it one of the committee’s most significant known fundraising forces this election cycle.

The other Palantir lobbying firm that gave big money to the DCCC last month is Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, whose leaders, top lobbyists, and company PAC bundled a combined $1.1 million.

Continue reading...

by Patrick Wood

Clear as mud? That’s the point! Trump and his family set up an ecosystem that they control exclusively. The value started at zero in September 2024 and has grown to over $13 billion in just 18 months, as of February 2026. Today, it is poised to eat the planet with asset tokenization and payment services. This is beyond conflict of interest: it is a takeover of global finance. Let’s try to break it down.

USD1 — also marketed as the “Truth Dollar” — is a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by World Liberty Financial, a DeFi company co-founded by the Trump and Witkoff families in September 2024. Designed to compete directly with Tether (USDT) and USDC, USD1 is backed 1:1 by short-term U.S. Treasuries and cash held in custody by BitGo Bank & Trust, N.A., a federally chartered institution that went public in January 2026. The project fits neatly into the broader regulatory framework championed by White House Crypto Czar David Sacks, whose Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 legitimized compliant stablecoins like USD1 and opened the door for trillions in institutional adoption.

The corporate structure is deliberately layered: World Liberty Financial Inc. (the operating company) is wholly owned by WLF Holdco LLC, which is in turn majority-controlled (60%) by the Trump family through DT Marks DEFI LLC, guaranteeing strategic veto power and directing 75% of net revenues to Trump-linked entities. In January 2026, UAE National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan — dubbed the “Spy Sheik” — invested $500 million via his firm Aryam Investment for a 49% stake at the Holdco level, with approximately $187 million paid directly to Trump entities and $31 million to Witkoff-linked entities. Despite the headline percentages appearing to exceed 100%, these represent separate equity tranches across dilution rounds rather than a single fixed ownership pie.

Continue reading...

by Steve Kirsch

FOIA information from Israel shows over a 500X increase in the rate of heart attacks in young people only on the day they got their COVID shot. Furthermore, Clalit Health Services, who provided the data for the FOIA request, deleted the records irrecoverably after supplying the data and then said nothing to the public about the deletion. The Israeli authorities don’t want to talk about it, no government official wants an investigation, and mainstream media worldwide refuses to investigate as well.

In fact, if you do the math with conservative estimates, the heart attack rate is over 100,000 times higher than baseline! The 500x is a very conservative estimate; in making my 500X assessment, I’m making the conservative assumptions that doctors reporting a heart attack (which required extensive reporting to justify) got it wrong more than 99% of the time.

All the adverse events in the FOIA I am calling a heart attack are coded as a 704 (AMI= “acute myocardial infarction” = “heart attack”) were on the same day as the COVID shot for teenagers. The reporting interval covered at least 244 days post shot. These are not myocarditis; there is a separate code for that.

This is obviously something that should have been investigated, but no investigation was made and, even worse, there are no calls by anyone in government for an investigation.

Continue reading...

by Drew Hinshaw, Joe Parkinson

In its 250th year, is America, land of immigration, becoming a country of emigration?

Last year the U.S. experienced something that hasn’t definitively occurred since the Great Depression: More people moved out than moved in. The Trump administration has hailed the exodus—negative net migration—as the fulfillment of its promise to ramp up deportations and restrict new visas. Beneath the stormy optics of that immigration crackdown, however, lies a less-noticed reversal: America’s own citizens are leaving in record numbers, replanting themselves and their families in lands they find more affordable and safe.

Since the Eisenhower administration, the U.S. hasn’t collected comprehensive statistics on the number of citizens leaving. Yet data on residence permits, foreign home purchases, student enrollments and other metrics from more than 50 countries show that Americans are voting with their feet to an unprecedented degree. A millions-strong diaspora is studying, telecommuting and retiring overseas.

The new American dream, for some of its citizens, is to no longer live there.

Continue reading...

by Sotiris Rex

Every male has an idea of a one-sided male archetype by which he wants to be defined. They all want to see themselves as dominant and superior “alphas” in their chosen archetypal category, as well as in their circumstantial microcosm. Their social confidence is based on that archetypal USP (unique selling proposition), and they focus on it whenever they are faced with rival males or when they make advances with a woman. They drive confidence and self-assurance from their archetype.

These “alpha” elements fall under one or more of the following archetypes:

Many males want to be kings: rich, influential, with status and positions of leadership. Their money and perceived power are their selling points, the source of their confidence and value to the world, as they see it.

Some prefer to be magicians: skillful in their craft, which grants them admiration and respect from the dedication and commitment they put into obtaining it. Musicians, dancers, technicians, engineers, spectacle athletes, artists, and craftsmen of all types focus on their craft as their USP.

Continue reading...

by Manya Saini and Arasu Kannagi Basil

Block (XYZ.N), opens new tab on Thursday said it will cut over 4,000 jobs, nearly half its workforce, as part of an overhaul to embed artificial intelligence across its operations, sending shares of the payments firm up 25% in after-hours trading.

The layoffs signal how the AI boom is translating from hype into workforce changes, fueling long-held concerns among workers and economists that the technology could eliminate roles even as it boosts productivity and profits.

“Intelligence tools have changed what it means to build and run a company. We’re already seeing it internally. A significantly smaller team using the tools can do more and do it better,” CEO Jack Dorsey said in a statement.

“I don’t think we’re early to this realization. I think most companies are late,” he added.

Continue reading...

by Corey A. DeAngelis

In a stunning development, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz dropped out of the 2026 gubernatorial race after his state was exposed for massive fraud in taxpayer-funded childcare programs. The Trump administration has halted federal childcare funding nationwide while it investigates the scope of fraud.

Independent journalists like Nick Shirley have been exposing what looks like a massive scam in taxpayer-funded childcare programs. Shirley and his team visited addresses listed as childcare centers in Minnesota — places supposedly serving vulnerable kids — and found empty lots, abandoned buildings, or no sign of any children being cared for.

Some of these operations have raked in hundreds of millions of dollars in government subsidies over just a few years, even though state databases show they’re only licensed for a handful of kids, if any at all. It’s the kind of story that makes your blood boil: hard-earned tax dollars vanishing into thin air, funneled away from those who might really need it.

And it isn’t limited to Minnesota. Internet sleuths and investigators have uncovered similar patterns in states like Washington, where childcare centers — many tied to Somali communities, as in Minnesota — have been accused of the same shady practices. What’s more, many of these centers have donated thousands to politicians, raising serious questions about where the public’s money is going. The whole thing reeks of corruption. Federal agents are now probing nationwide fraud in these programs.

Continue reading...

by Simplicius

While the Iranian saga has kept the world on its toes, it has now turned from travesty-in-making to total farce. The USS Gerald R. Ford—the most expensive and ‘advanced’ aircraft carrier in history—has become “mired” in quite a stink—pun intended—as it was revealed that demoralized sailors are potentially sabotaging the ship by flushing items like clothing and mop heads into the ship’s sewage systems, causing widespread septic blockages—a kind of “color revolution of the seas” (color mutiny?), with the color being brown.

Now Trump’s initiative is collapsing before his sallow eyes amidst internal revolts as staff leak all kinds of damaging bulletins to the press. The latest from the Pentagon stovepipe is that the US only has munitions for days of a sustained high-intensity conflict with Iran, a fact we’ve known all along.

Despite the U.S. military buildup near Iran, two U.S. military officials said the Pentagon lacks the forces and munitions needed for a prolonged bombing campaign.



One official estimated that current U.S. forces in the region could sustain strikes for only 7 to 10 days, limiting the feasibility of an extended military operation.



Source: NYT

It’s clear an internal revolt is taking place—from the potential sabotaging of the carrier by its crews, to yesterday’s sudden firing of the Director of the Joint Staff, Vice Admiral Fred Kacher:

Continue reading...

Upcoming Liberty Events

NH Liberty Forum 2026, Concord, NH, US Inc, March 5th – 8th, 2026

Anarchist Art & Book Fair, Mexico City, Mexico, March 6th – 7th, 2026

Anarchism2026, Brunswick, Victoria, Australia, March 7, 2026

Vancouver West Anarchist Book Fair, Vancouver, BC, Canada, March 19th – 20th, 2026

Great Homeschool Convention - South Carolina, Greenville, SC, US, March 19th – 21st, 2026

Austrian Economics Research Conference, Auburn, AL, US, March 19th – 21st, 2026

Austin Anarchist Book Fair, Austin, TX, US, March 21, 2026

Great Homeschool Convention - Ohio, Cincinnati, OH, US, April 9th – 11th, 2026

LibertyCon Europe, Madrid, Spain, April 24th – 26th, 2026

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival, Spavinaw, OK, US, April 29th – May 4th, 2026

Buenos Aires Anarchist Film Festival, Buenos Aires, Argentina, May 1st – 3rd, 2026

Upstate Anarchist Book Fair, Binghamton, NY, US, May 2nd – 3rd, 2026

Constellation Anarchist Festival, Montreal, Canada, May 14th – 20th, 2026

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

Memes Bonanza

It’s Not “The Jews” It’s Jewish Organized Crime centered around banking and central banking hiding within the Jewish community. They hire and promote their own for the same familial and community relations reasons why the Italian mob is overwhelmingly white and Catholic. 99% of jew in the US and 85% of the Jews in Israel have nothing to do with central banking, monopoly media, or Talpiot program companies.

Truth Music of the Week

Folk singer Brendan Daniel, the artist behind the song: Organized Crime based on my book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! has dropped a new beat: To See the Cage is to Leave It based on my book To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. The song is AWESOME!

Get the book that inspired the song at: SeeTheCage.com Press Release on the Book:

https://artofliberty.substack.com/p/to-see-the-cage-is-to-leave-it

About Brendan Daniel Brendan Daniel is a singer/songwriter and self-taught harmonica/guitar player born and raised in Ayer, Massachusetts. Brendan is the youngest brother and founding member of Town Meeting (a New England-based, award-winning American folk band. Brendan opened as a solo act for Jonathan Edwards and Aaron Lewis (Grand Casino Ballroom, Hampton Beach, NH.)

In 2023, Brendan recorded a seven (7) live song album entitled “Live at PorcFest.” The album was produced by Mike Meranda of “The Mammals” in a parking lot at the Free State Project’s Porcupine Freedom Festival in New Hampshire.

Brendan is an independent artist on “Rebel Scum Records”. Musical influences include Alice and Chains, Robert Johnson, The Avett Brothers, John Prine, Bob Dylan, The Ramones, and Eddie Vedder.

Brendan’s website is www.BrendanDanielMusic.com

This song’s another declaration

of independence from the state

everyone shares the same religion

doomed to repeat the same mistakes

How do the few control the many?

is it the money and the bombs?

What is the power of the penny

up against of us all?

[No master’s No slaves No rulers No state No taxes No cage To see it is to leave it]

What is this game in which we’re playing?

What would it take for us to thrive?

What is this debt we’re always paying?

What clergy takes our yearly tithe?

Where are the pieces we are missing?

Where is the map within the maze?

What is the status of your mission?

What is the state of your terrain?

[Chorus] (there’s more than one way to live like Quinn would say. Sometimes the only way to win is not to play)

[Chorus]

Music & Lyrics by Brendan Daniel

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Will tech utopias rescue or ruin humanity? – Free Cities Foundation Chairman Titus Gebel Debates in Doha

Free Cities Foundation Chairman Titus Gebel took part in a debate “Will tech utopias rescue or ruin humanity?“, where he responded to challenges from two fierce critics of the Free Cities concept. The discussion covered questions of democracy, the founding and current situation of the Honduran ZEDEs, and what past utopian experiments can teach us about the prospects for new zones today.

Free Cities Conference 2026: Step Inside

The Free Cities Foundation announced the theme for the 2026 Free Cities Conference: Step Inside.

This will be the first year they hold their annual conference inside a real, functioning Free City: Próspera on the tropical island of Roatán in Honduras.

As this year’s event offers you the chance to literally step inside a Free City for the first time, we have chosen “Step Inside” as the theme of our 2026 conference.

Not only will you be able to immerse yourself in the world-leading Free City of Próspera firsthand, but the conference will also feature more than a dozen Free City and seasteading projects from around the world, each presenting what life is or will be like within their communities. You can expect visualizations, VR experiences, and interactive workshops designed to give you a practical sense of day-to-day life inside these projects.

While the core conference program takes place from September 3–6, they will also be arranging additional optional activities for attendees who arrive in Roatán early, taking place on September 1 and 2 for those who wish to extend their stay and make the most of their travel. These will include activities such as scuba diving over Roatán’s world-class coral reefs, championship golf, kayaking, and even a one-day excursion to another Free City project (details to be announced soon).

We have recently updated the information on our website, to give you a sense of when things are happening: www.freecitiesconference.com.

Tickets start from $239: prices will rise soon

The Liberator

