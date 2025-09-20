Dear Subscribers,

James Corbett – War is a Crime!

by Corbett

In 2005, former Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad spearheaded the Kuala Lumpur Initiative to Criminalize War. Now, on the 20th anniversary of the signing of that bold declaration, James Corbett joins an esteemed panel in Malaysia to discuss where the campaign to criminalize war stands today and where it is going in the future.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: The internet has democratized the ability for authentic voices to reach millions of people using the Internet. The organized crime system is now going to flood the airwaves with AI created garbage so humanity can't find the authentic voices and doesn't know what to believe, what is true, what is AI... Tower of Babble 2.0

By Caitlin Huston

Why pay a celebrity podcast host millions when you can create your own using AI?

Inception Point AI is attempting to do just that, as the company builds a stable of AI talent to host podcasts, and eventually become broader influencers across social media, literature and more. Amid the high costs for producing narrative podcasts and pricy, short-term contracts for popular hosts, the idea here is being able to own, scale and control the talent (unlike those off-the-cuff humans) and produce shows at a minimal cost.

Continue reading

Voluntaryist Charity of the Week

We appreciate that there’s nothing as infuriating as sites dropping banner ads and pop-ups asking for money, so we like to keep it simple and ask one question just a couple of times a year:

Would you like to help keep Off-Guardian alive?

Because that is what we’re talking about, survival. With Patreon gutting our income and social media companies limiting our reach, we just about scrape by.

There are alternative models available to us, true. But we don’t believe in paywalls, we receive zero corporate or non-profit funding, and we have rejected every offer of advertising presented to us. We would rather do as we have always done – rely on the goodwill of our readers.

You guys are, and always have been, the only thing that keeps the site going.

We believe in what they call the value for value model.

If you feel you get some value from our site and our work, then consider giving some value back in any way you can, be it promotion or attention or treasure.

So, if you would like to keep opinion free, facts sacred and OffG running as it always has, please consider a one-off tip or a monthly donation.

You could also buy a t-shirt, hoodie or mug from our store to spread our brand AND look fly as hell while you’re doing it.

Videos of the Week

by James Li

CBS News, the house of Cronkite and 60 Minutes, is being taken over by Paramount, which merged with Sky Dance Media, a company that was founded by David Ellison, who is the son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison. Paramount is set to buy Bari Weiss’s Substack blog, The Free Press, for a whopping $200 million that is estimated to have a $15 million annual revenue that does not justify the price. James Li says that the purchase is not about competing with independent news and analysis, but rather it is intended to reshape CBS network to fall in line with Zionist ideology. Glenn Greenwald wrote that it is a desperate move to protect and whitewash information using CBS News in the service of the foreign government of Israel.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: Now they have CBS... It isn't "The Jews" its Jewish organized crime hiding within the Jewish community and hiring their own for the exact same reason that the Italian mafia is overwhelmingly Italian and Catholic. They are hiring "true believers" to control perception widely on issues like 9-11, AIPAC, and the legitimacy of "government" which is the technique they are using to rob, control and tax farm the populations of both the US and Israel.. For more details including more examples of Zionist dominance of US media, check out my article: RFK Jr. & Understanding Zionist/Statist Domination of “Government”, Media and Banking

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today, attorney Aaron Siri testified before the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations during the hearing titled:

“How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines.”

In his sworn testimony, Siri revealed the results of a long-hidden study from the Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, MI.

This is the largest vaccinated vs. unvaccinated birth cohort study ever conducted in the United States (n=18,468). Children were tracked from birth over a 10-year period. The data were drawn directly from electronic medical records — the gold standard for real-world health outcomes.

The study’s official title: “Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short- and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study.”

The measures and outcomes cited below come directly from the testimony of Aaron Siri, who presented these findings under oath in the U.S. Senate. Unfortunately, the study is not yet publicly available.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: On a personal note, I have had multiple people that I know and trust in New Zealand that were either plugged in to medical personnel who treated the wounded and one person connected to New Zealand law enforcement assure me that there were actual fatalities and wounded. The discrepancy seems to be the video released by the shooter was scripted, staged and designed for maximum, viral distribution. The way the shotgun was handled was indictive of 1st-person shooter video games. The fact that there are anomalies in the video and evidence of staging seems to indicate a global operation to push for gun control. Other equivalent operations include the 1996 Port Arthur Massacre in Australia (Real Victims) that is being exposed as well:

https://www.paulmoder.com/single-post/the-wasp-files-port-arthur-massacre-podcast-exploding. And Sandy Hook Dec 14th 2012(No Real Victims), Orlando Pulse Night Club – Feb 14th 2018 (No real victims) and Borderline Bar Thousand Oaks, CA Nov 8th 2018 (No Real Victims).

by Greg Reese

Recognized as an expert witness by the courts, Gareth Jacobs has 14 years of experience as a Digital Forensic Analyst with 6 years dedicated to service within the New Zealand Police. In 2019 he performed a preliminary analysis on the Christchurch Mosque shooting video and found several discrepancies. Jacobs submitted his report to the President of the Police Association, but never heard back.

The live-streamed video in question was declared an "objectionable publication" and made illegal in New Zealand on March 16th, 2019. In August of 2022, Kelvyn Alp and Hannah Spierer of Counterspin Media were charged by police with possession of the Mosque shooting video. In hopes to have this overturned, they hired Gareth Jacobs to do a full examination and provide his expert opinion in court. In order to accomplish this, they had to travel to a country where this video is not illegal.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Over 100 million Americans receive tap water with arsenic, nitrate, or chromium-6 at levels above health-based safety benchmarks. These chemicals put you at increased risk for cancer and other diseases

These three top contaminants frequently co-occur in groundwater and surface water, especially in states like California, Arizona, and Texas with high agricultural and industrial activity

Federal drinking water standards lag decades behind current science and don’t account for how contaminants appear in mixtures. This leaves large gaps in protection for rural and urban communities alike

An Environmental Working Group (EWG) study found that filtering arsenic, nitrate, and chromium-6 will help prevent more than 50,000 cancer cases linked to long-term exposure through drinking water

Continue reading

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams



by Jon Rappoport

…as one of the causes of autism next month when you release your report.

These Somalis know how to recognize a ‘racially sensitive’ Governor who’ll cave in when hit by a feather—Tampon Tim Walz.

Front Page Magazine, Daniel Greenfield: “The $250 million ‘Feeding Our Future’ free food fraud in which Somali groups stole a quarter of a billion dollars while claiming to feed hundreds of thousands of children who never existed seemed like the biggest case of welfare fraud in Minnesota, but it may be just the beginning.”

Continue reading



by Tyler Durden

Via American Greatness,

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller is warning that an ongoing Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation into whether Washington D.C. officials manipulated crime statistics is in the process of uncovering a “massive scandal.”

At an Oval Office press conference, Miller told reporters that when the results of the investigation are finally that, “It will stun you,” adding, “Even though D.C. had the worst crime in America–honestly measured–it dramatically understated how bad it was.”

Continue reading



By David Moore

Ballard Partners, a lobbying firm deeply tied to President Trump and members of his cabinet, has surged to become the highest-paid lobbying shop in Washington D.C. The firm’s lobbying revenue skyrocketed by 300% in the second quarter compared with the previous year, making it the top-earning lobbying shop for the first time ever.

Founded by Trump campaign bundler Brian Ballard, the firm was paid $20 million for lobbying in Q2, dethroning the perennial leader Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck. The haul was an increase of over 40% from Q1 and brought its total this year to nearly $34 million. The company’s founder and top lobbyist was a leading fundraiser for Trump in 2024, bringing in a reported $50 million for the president’s comeback bid.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

By C.C. Weiss

Automotive supplier Horse Powertrain continues to push the next generation of plug-and-play range-extended hybrid solutions. Sized "no larger than a briefcase," the all-new C15 four-cylinder engine-generator is designed to slide into all-electric vehicle platforms with little to no modification necessary, bringing an immediate high-efficiency range boost with or without turbo.

Horse has always struck us as a company just over the right side of the thin wire fence dividing genius from insanity. Had it debuted a couple of years earlier, when the automotive world had its head down toward going 110% all-in on electric vehicles, it would have struck us as a bit insane, or at least "too little, too late." But having ramped up at a time when governments and automakers worldwide are rethinking those EV plans and timelines, it seems to be perfectly positioned for a renaissance in hybrid technology. For now, at least.

Continue reading

by Robert Freedman

Schools in three districts in Florida will be testing the use of drones armed with nonlethal weapons to respond more forcefully to active shooter incidents, the company involved in the initiative told Facilities Dive.

Lawmakers in the state approved $557,000 in the 2025-2026 state budget to pay for the demonstrations using drones operated by Texas-based company Campus Guardian Angel. The Florida Department of Education will select the districts, according to a CBS News report. Miami-Dade County Public Schools has shown interest in participating, CBS reported.

More than 60 school shootings have been reported in Florida since 2018, Newsweek reported, based on data from the K-12 School Shooting Database.

The drones are stored on-site on charging pads in secure boxes. School officials can activate them using a silent alarm or other mechanisms, the company says. Once activated, the drones can get anywhere on school grounds within 15 seconds, according to Justin Marston, the company’s CEO and cofounder. Once airborne, they offer two-way communication through an embedded speakerphone. They also can break glass, make loud noises, fire nonlethal pepper-spray pellets or take other action within a minute as a first response to an incident.

Continue reading

by Kara Arundel

Participation in private school choice — when students use public funds toward private school tuition — has increased 25%, from just over 1 million students in 2024 to 1.3 million this year, according to a new analysis by EdChoice, a pro-school choice advocacy organization.

This has been the largest year-to-year increase since EdChoice began tracking this data in 2000, said Robert Enlow, president and CEO of EdChoice. He added that it took about 24 years for private school choice participation to reach 1 million students and only one year to reach 1.3 million.

Enlow said the rapid increase in private school choice participation is occurring simply because more choice opportunities exist. “When you increase the ability of families across all income levels to get the options that they want, you’re going to see them taking those options up,” he said.

Continue reading

by Matthew Petti

Vice President J.D. Vance was almost incredulous when a reporter asked him what "legal authority" the Trump administration used to blow up an alleged drug boat off the coast of Venezuela with a drone on Tuesday. "There are people who are bringing—literal terrorists—who are bringing deadly drugs into our country," Vance said.

Why are they "literal terrorists"? Because the administration said so. President Donald Trump declared just after taking office that he would be designating drug cartels as terrorist organizations. One of them was Tren de Aragua, the organization accused of sending out the drug boat. (The administration tends to play fast and loose with labeling things Tren de Aragua; for all its criminal activities, the gang is not known to smuggle cocaine.) After the drone strike, multiple cabinet officials made sure to use the phrase "narco-terrorist organization."

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

French hospitals have been advised to prepare for a large scale war by next year, in a government letter that was leaked to the media.

There are reports that the French Ministry of Health has informed hospitals to prepare for a “major [military] engagement” by March of 2026.

The letter allegedly states that between 10,000 to 50,000 people are to be expected in hospitals.

view source:

https://twitter.com/i/status/1964119590860181935

he leaked letter also reportedly explains that mass casualties are to be expected not just from its own forces, but wounded soldiers from across Europe, and that France would be acting as a ‘rear base’.

It outlines how French hospitals would need to prepare for up to 50 THOUSAND beds allocated to wounded civilians and military personnel EVERY MONTH.

Continue reading

by Nicole Sirotek, Science, Biological Insights, Meryl Nass and Gateway Pundit

Nicole Sirotek, whistleblower and founder of the American Frontline Nurses, warned in a video that patients across the country are reporting that when they go into the hospital and decline remdesivir, a drug used to treat COVID-19, they are given Veklury, which is the same drug. Veklury is the brand name for remdesivir and has been linked to negative outcomes.

We have included several articles and a video explaining the potential danger of using remdesivir.

Articles and video showing the potential danger of using remdesivir.

On 8 October, 2020, Gilead, the manufacturer of remdesivir, inked an agreement to supply the European Union with its drug in a deal potentially worth more than $1 billion. Two weeks later, on 22 October, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved remdesivir for use against the pandemic coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the United States—the first drug to receive that status.

Continue reading

by theguardian.com

Postal traffic into the United States plunged by more than 80% after the Trump administration ended a tariff exemption for low-cost imports, the United Nations postal agency said Saturday.

The Universal Postal Union says it has started rolling out new measures that can help postal operators around the world calculate and collect duties, or taxes, after the US eliminated the so-called “de minimis exemption” for lower-value parcels.

Eighty-eight postal operators have told the UPU that they have suspended some or all postal service to the United States until a solution is implemented with regard to US-bound parcels valued at $800 or less, which had been the cutoff for imported goods to escape customs charges.

“The global network saw postal traffic to the US come to a near-halt after the implementation of the new rules on Aug 29, 2025, which for the first time placed the burden of customs duty collection and remittance on transportation carriers or US Customs and Border Protection agency-approved qualified parties,” the UPU said in a statement.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Argentina’s President Javier Milei suffered a heavy defeat in Buenos Aires province, where the Peronist Fuerza Patria coalition won 47% of the vote against his Libertad Avanza’s 34%, according to FT.

Pre-election forecasts had predicted a closer contest, which Milei had hoped would boost momentum for the October 26 midterms.

“Buenos Aires province is traditionally very Peronist, but this margin is even worse than expected,” said Alberto Ades of NWI Management. He warned markets would react with weaker bonds, equities, and higher country risk.

FT writes that the setback comes amid Milei’s struggles in Congress, where his veto was recently overturned, and a corruption scandal involving leaked recordings and alleged kickbacks linked to his sister Karina. His approval has dropped below 40%.

Continue reading













by Pamela Ferdinand

Global analysis shows the “profound impact” of pollution and other environmental hazards on cardiovascular health

Cardiovascular disease—the world’s leading cause of death—is increasingly driven by polluted air, toxic chemicals, plastics, noise, and extreme temperatures, according to a sweeping new review in Cardiovascular Research that calls for stricter environmental regulations to protect public health.

Heart attacks, strokes, arrhythmias, and heart failure killed more than 20 million people in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of all global deaths. The new analysis by a team of international scientists found increasing evidence that hazardous exposures are a major culprit in millions of these deaths worldwide each year, especially among vulnerable populations.

Air pollution, the most significant environmental risk, contributes to approximately 8.3 million deaths annually, with more than half due to cardiovascular disease (CVD), while two million people lost their lives in 2019 due to chemical exposures from contaminated soil and water.

Continue reading

by Charles-Henry Monchau

There are three main flavors of Treasuries.

• Bills: Short-term. Mature in less than 1 year.

• Notes: Medium-term. Mature in 2–10 years.

• Bonds: Long-term. Mature in 10+ years.



Normally, the U.S. spreads borrowing across all three buckets. Some debt matures quickly. Some comes due in a decade. Some doesn’t have to be paid back for 30 years. That mix spreads out risk and stabilizes funding.

But right now, the U.S. is leaning very heavily on bills. Why? Because bills are cheaper today.



To balance things, Treasury has started buying back long bonds. So they sell short-term bills to raise cash. Then they use that cash to buy back 10- to 30-year bonds already in circulation. That reduces long-end supply.



This strategy saves money in the short run. But it creates something called rollover risk. Bills mature fast. That means the government has to refinance constantly. If rates fall, that’s good news. If rates rise, the pain hits immediately.

Continue reading

By Bridget Brown And Andrea Thomas

srael launched a strike targeting Hamas’ leadership in Qatar on Tuesday, officials said, further widening its campaign against the militant group, as negotiations over ending the war in the Gaza Strip appeared to stall before a new military offensive there.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the attack was carried out, though an Israeli military spokesman referred to Israel’s air force carrying out the strike. Qatar Airways continued landing in Doha amid the strike, even as at least one Qatari air force aircraft took off on patrol over the country.

What to know:

Qatar responds: Qatar condemned what it referred to as a “cowardly Israeli attack” on Hamas’ political headquarters in Doha. Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari called it a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.”

Continue reading

by Patrick Wood

I can vouch for every fact, analysis, and conclusion in this video by Vanessa Wingårdh. Peter Thiel and Alex Karp have effectively dominated the world for the Intel community. Do you care? You will, after listening to the end. Disrupting America is good for us? If we miss the train, we will get our heads cut off? If we are their enemies, will they kill us? (all hinted at by Alex Karp!)

The more that I analyze Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, the more I understand just maniacally insane they are. Please share this post with everyone you know.

(Alex Karp) There is basically no conflict in the world where Palantir is not the first call. Well, I love the idea of getting a drone and having it fly fentanyl-laced urine spraying on analysts who tried to screw us. I had all sorts of fantasies of using drone-enabled technology to exact revenge, especially targeted in violation of all norms.

Continue reading

By Michelle L. Price

Voice Over:

There must be more to life than having everything.

Donald

Yes, there is, but I won’t tell you what it is.

Jeffrey

Nor will I, since I also know what it is.

Donald

We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey

Yes, we do, come to think of it.

Donald

Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

Jeffrey

As a matter of fact, it was clear to me the last time I saw you.

Donald

A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats on the House Oversight Committee released on Monday a sexually suggestive letter to Jeffrey Epstein purportedly signed by President Donald Trump, which he has denied.

The letter was included as part of a 50th birthday album compiled in 2003 for Epstein, a wealthy and well-connected financier who was once a friend of Trump’s. The full House committee on Monday night released a copy of the entire album, which bore names of some other prominent figures such as former President Bill Clinton and attorney Alan Dershowitz in a “friends” section, and included other letters with sexually provocative language.

Continue reading

by Derya Ozdemir

Almost a third of working Americans are in some form of medical debt, with nearly a quarter of those with an outstanding balance owing $10,000 or more. Many Americans feel anxious about health care costs and are depleting their own savings to pay the bills, or avoiding going to the doctor due to the cost, and in some cases, as in the case of William Osman, embarking on bizarre projects to highlight the issue.

The YouTuber and engineer, who is known for his bizarre projects that combine engineering and entertainment, posted a video last week outlining how a recent hospital visit requiring X-rays resulted in a staggering $69,210.32 bill.

He explains that, thanks to his health insurance policy, he will only have to pay roughly $2,500, and that, when combined with annual insurance costs, the total will be around $8,500. In a comedic sequence, he laments, “I’m a slave to medical debt now. I have to sell all my things, I have to sell my friends’ belongings.” Then, he embarks on an extremely reckless and risky endeavor to build his own fully functional X-ray machine for less than the cost of his actual medical expenses.

Continue reading

by Dana Ullman, MPH, CCH

In fact, aluminum is a known neurotoxin for virtually all living creatures, and it leads to a variety of neurological damage including cognitive decline and potentially contributing to neurodegenerative diseases in humans and many other creatures.

Aluminum is commonly used as an anti-perspirant in large part due to its effects on clogging sweat ducts. This type of sealing and starving tissue, leads to oxidate stress and to increased free radicals in the brain. It is now widely accepted that chronic aluminum exposure is linked to Alzheimer’s disease via β-amyloid aggregation and neuronal oxidative damage.

An increase of free radicals in the brain can lead to cellular damaged, neurodegeneration, aging, inflammation, and the loss of brain cells.

As a drying agent, a simple meme about aluminum is that “by taking water out of biology, you create geology.” Life and complexity of biological activity is diminished. THIS is what aluminum does.

Continue reading

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

In a U.S. Senate hearing today, attorney Aaron Siri revealed the results of a large study that found vaccinated children were far more likely to develop chronic disease than unvaccinated kids.

The study never underwent peer review and was never published, because the authors — staunch vaccine supporters — told Siri they were concerned about losing their jobs or reputations because their findings contradicted the official public health narrative and vaccine policy.

Siri’s testimony, delivered during Tuesday’s Senate hearing, “How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines,” addressed the study’s origins, findings and suppression.

Continue reading

by Sasha Latypova

I wanted to bring to your attention this post by Conservative Ladies of WA: “West Coast Alliance and WA’s Vaccine Mandate: A Coordinated Power Shift”.

It is important to share this widely and discuss with your family and friends. This is especially critical if you live in CA, OR, WA, HI but most states already have the enabling laws on the books. The authors write that in just six months (2025), Washington State has constructed a legal and operational framework that enables mass vaccination…and in some cases without parental consent, without local oversight, and without public debate. The pieces are already in place. The system is live. And most families have no idea:

Feb 21, 2025: ESHB 1531 introduced

Mar 8, 2025: Passed by the House (58–35)

Apr 10, 2025: Passed by the Senate (31–18: Republican Senator Paul Harris joining democrats voting yes)

Continue reading

We Do Not Consent is the first video release from Funky Fathers UNALIENABLE album being released 9/9/2025. This video takes you on the journey with the Funky Fathers Mike Mattingly as he travels 15,891 miles by automobile to sing his song WE DO NOT CONSENT in front of every state Capital, the White House and several other iconic stops on the way. This video showcases the quality of the recording. This entire album was recorded in 432 hertz. It will definitely hit you in all the warm places. Enjoy

