Dear Subscribers,

My apologies for the delay in getting last week's Five Meme Friday out! I was out for the holiday weekend and I figured many others were as well. This week the top story is my review of a new documentary, CODEX 9-11, blowing the lid off the false flag attacks of September 11th, 2001! A truly superb effort that benefits from all the researchers who came before but still exposes aspects that I had never heard before and I have read 5+ books, watched at least 10+ documentaries, dozens of short videos, and countless interviews. Really a great summation of how the magicians pulled the trick.

The comments so far are overwhelmingly positive with the biggest disagreement that the Director didn't cover the use of Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs) in the attack. I am a fan of Judy Woods' work in this area and link to it in my BONUS summary article at the bottom of my review. I believe there is massive evidence for the use of some type of DEW weapon that was used to pulverize the hundreds of tons of concrete and structure that, essentially, disappeared into thin air during the implosions leaving relatively small debris piles. I don't think this negates the evidence for controlled demolition which is overwhelming or the nano-thermite material that was found in the rubble. They aren't mutually exclusive and using both a DEW and controlled demolition would provide redundancy against either of those failing on 9-11 leaving a building or buildings standing inexplicably wired up with explosives.

This was, apparently, what happened with WTC 7, which apparently didn't come down when it was supposed to... It looks like they attempted to set some "insurance fires" in the building to justify its collapse, but they petered out so they had to collapse it at 5:20 PM with CNN, Fox News and the BBC all reporting that it had already fallen at 5:00. In the case of the BBC, their reporter Jane Standley is reporting live from New York City with WTC 7 still standing visible in the skyline behind her as she explains why it already collapsed.

That incident, which is covered in the new documentary as well, is one of the best examples of "Mockingbird Media" where the "headends" (Wire Services, News Networks, "Newspapers of Record," etc.) of the organized crime monopoly media will report something 100% verifiably false, but the regional and local media will begin repeating the lie... The average person who hears the 100% verifiably false reason why WTC 7 fell from the BBC (or a local news channel repeating the news) will simply repeat what they heard... Only 1 in 100 will question why a modern 47 story, steel-framed, fire-proofed skyscraper would collapse completely and symmetrically into its own footprint at free fall speed, defying the laws of physics and exhibiting all the characteristics of a controlled demolition. Welcome to the party! Now we are waking up the other 99!

Top Stories of the Week

There is a new 9-11 documentary entitled CODEX 9-11 by Brad Zerbo, a former skyscraper layout engineer and investigative journalist, that does a superb job of bringing new information to light. I thought I would break down some of the top revelations from the documentary:..

Additionally, Etienne includes a summary of the best documentaries, books, short videos and memes that expose the false flag attacks of Sept 11th for newbies and millennials, and folks that hadn't yet figured the monopoly media was lying to them!

Continue Reading...

Videos of the Week

by Jimmy Dore and Kim Iversen

An Israeli strike on Nasser hospital in Gaza killed at least 20 people, including five journalists who worked for agencies including Reuters, the Associated Press and Al Jazeera on Monday, August 25, 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel deeply regretted what he described as the “tragic mishap” that occurred at the Nasser hospital. Kim Iversen said that it was no accident as it targeted journalists and there were two strikes within nine minutes.

Jimmy Dore showed a clip from an Israeli media outlet that shows soldiers saying the strike was approved by top brass to target the journalists and the medical workers today at the hospital. The strike was coordinated with senior command and they knew before it was carried out. Israel placed cameras in the area and knew who was there. The broadcast described the hospital as a “terror headquarters,” framing medical workers and journalists as operatives despite clear evidence of civilian targeting.

Continue reading

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Donald Shaw

While urging the White House to speed up bomb deliveries to Israel, Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) was also adding defense contractors like Lockheed and Northrop to his portfolio.

In the months after Israel’s assault on Gaza began, Torres became one of the most outspoken Democrats in Washington demanding uninterrupted arms shipments, often breaking ranks with his Democratic colleagues. In October 2023, he signed a letter to President Biden opposing calls for de-escalation and urging an increase in weapons transfers. When Biden briefly paused shipments of 2,000-pound bombs in May 2024 out of concern they would be used in attacks on Rafah, Torres lashed out at the decision and even joined Republicans in backing a resolution to override it.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

by The Solari Report

Twenty years ago, installing your own Off-Grid Alternative Energy system of any type was totally unregulated. Those days are gone. If you live in a state that has a large Grid-Tie Solar program, then you should do your homework before embarking on any Off-Grid system. A few years ago, California went to the Off-Grid community in some counties and demanded that they shoulder the expense of running Grid Power to their homes. This included the massive expense of installing power lines. So, beware of local regulations and codes.

Note: I will be using the term kilowatts, where (Volts x Amps = Watts) and 1000 watts = 1kW. Your utility charges you by the kW/hr.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

What the globalist corporate media once smeared as "conspiracy theory" and branded "misinformation" has turned out to be true: the climate crisis was merely an imaginary problem and an informational war on the minds of the taxpayer.

Why all the propaganda? Give Democrats cover for a massive heist of the U.S. Treasury, laundering taxpayer dollars through mysterious NGOs via the Green New Deal Inflation Reduction Act into radical leftist NGOs and politically connected green companies. It was never about saving the planet, as it turns out.

Between 2019, when socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced the Green New Deal (which ultimately failed), and President Biden's passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022, the globalists, their corporate media outlets, and dark-money-funded NGOs unleashed a propaganda blitz by flooding the airwaves with record levels of "climate crisis" stories and left millions of folks with climate anxieties.

Continue reading

by Dorothy Neufeld, Graphics/Design: Joyce Ma

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

China imported 11.1 million barrels of crude oil per day in 2024, with Russia standing as its largest supplier of oil.

Meanwhile, the U.S. imported 6.6 million barrels per day (mb/d), with Canada accounting for 62% of the total.

In 2024, global oil trade patterns continued to evolve, shaped by geopolitics and changing regional demand.

From Asia to the Middle East and the Americas, oil remains a cornerstone of the global economy. The vast scale of daily trade underscores not only the world’s reliance on energy but also intricate, global alliances.

This infographic shows the largest crude oil importers and exporters by daily volume, based on data from the Energy Institute.

Continue reading

by Max Jones

As the Trump administration has spent its first few months in The White House constructing the physical and digital infrastructure required for a pre-crime, technocratic police state, little attention has been paid to the ways in which the institutions ostensibly dedicated to “public health” are helping build out this digital control grid. As Unlimited Hangout has been reporting for many years now, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a prominent subgroup of the surveillance state has emerged at the intersection of Big Tech, Big Pharma and the military industrial complex — one that is laying the groundwork to implement the final frontier of mass surveillance: the bio-surveillance apparatus.

During his first term, Trump implemented the notorious Operation Warp Speed, the Pentagon-ran COVID-19 response plan which issued emergency deregulatory measures and massive funding for the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Now, his second administration has successfully managed to become associated with COVID-era dissidence. This was primarily accomplished through Trump successfully securing the endorsements of figures who were skeptical of the official line on COVID-19, most prominently comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan and longtime environmental litigator and founder of Children’s Health Defense, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Continue reading

by Ramzy Baroud, Antiwar.com

The killing of seven Palestinian journalists and media workers in Gaza on August 10 has prompted verbal condemnations, yet has inspired little to no substantive action. This has become the predictable and horrifying trajectory of the international community’s response to the ongoing Israeli genocide.

By eliminating Palestinian journalists like Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qraiqeh, Israel has made a sinister statement that the genocide will spare no one. According to the monitoring website Shireen.ps, Israel has killed nearly 270 journalists since October 2023.

More journalists are likely to die covering the genocide of their own people in Gaza, especially since Israel has manufactured a convenient and easily deployed narrative that every Gazan journalist is simply a “terrorist”. This is the same cruel logic offered by numerous Israeli officials in the past, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who declared that “an entire nation” in Gaza “is responsible” for not having rebelled against Hamas, effectively stating that there are no innocent people in Gaza.

Continue reading

by Vanessa Wingardh

Electricity bills are skyrocketing and water reserves are dwindling, yet Big Tech giants like OpenAI, Meta (aka Laidley LLC), and Amazon are thriving. They’ve secured billions in tax breaks while you foot the bill through higher rates and taxes to power their AI servers. Property tax has increased an average of 30% nationwide between 2019 – 2024. ChatGPT’s true cost goes far beyond its $20 monthly subscription: consumers are shouldering $9.3 billion in increased electricity costs. Multi-trillion dollar companies are receiving billions in tax breaks, consuming billions of gallons of water to cool servers, and signing secret NDAs with city officials.

Many new data centers that deplete water are being built in dry desert states because the land is cheaper and regulations are more relaxed. Ratepayers are seeing huge increases in electricity bills. We are subsidizing the very tech billionaires who are actively working to replace human workers.

Continue reading

By AG Staff

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom is moving ahead with a controversial plan to redraw his state’s congressional maps by overriding the state’s non-partisan redistricting commission to counter redistricting moves by Republican lawmakers in Texas.

Newsom has launched a $100 million campaign that is backed by Planned Parenthood, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), the California Teachers Association (CTA) and the California Federation of Labor Unions and a handful of billionaire donors.

Lawmakers in California approved the redistricting plan on Thursday, labeling it “Democracy’s Best Bet.”

However, serious concerns remain as to whether Newsom’s plan can survive legal scrutiny for a number of reasons.

In 2010, a decisive percentage of California voters (62-38) passed Prop 20 which took redistricting out of the hands of politicians and created an independent citizens commission in the state constitution.

Continue reading

by Ramzy Baroud, Antiwar.com

The killing of seven Palestinian journalists and media workers in Gaza on August 10 has prompted verbal condemnations, yet has inspired little to no substantive action. This has become the predictable and horrifying trajectory of the international community’s response to the ongoing Israeli genocide.

By eliminating Palestinian journalists like Anas al-Sharif and Mohammed Qraiqeh, Israel has made a sinister statement that the genocide will spare no one. According to the monitoring website Shireen.ps, Israel has killed nearly 270 journalists since October 2023.

More journalists are likely to die covering the genocide of their own people in Gaza, especially since Israel has manufactured a convenient and easily deployed narrative that every Gazan journalist is simply a “terrorist”. This is the same cruel logic offered by numerous Israeli officials in the past, including Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who declared that “an entire nation” in Gaza “is responsible” for not having rebelled against Hamas, effectively stating that there are no innocent people in Gaza.

Continue reading

by Martin Armstrong

California has been repelling capital through overregulation. The energy sector high-tailed out of the state in recent years under Governor Gavin Newsom’s net-zero policies. Now, even retailers feel forced to evacuate as California becomes increasingly anti-business.

Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it must close all retail stores within the state of California. “This decision isn’t about politics—it’s about reality,” company head Marcus Lemonis said in a social media post. “California has created one of the most overregulated, expensive, and risky environments for businesses in America. It’s a system that makes it harder to employ people, harder to keep doors open, and harder to deliver value to customers.”

Newsom’s office commented that Bed Bath & Beyond was already a dead business, failing to take any responsibility. To begin, California’s minimum wage continues to rise year after year at a pace unsustainable for businesses. Automation is replacing the human workforce, and some studies have shown that minimum wage workers in California are simply receiving fewer working hours as employers aim to cut costs.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden.



If foreign corporations want to buy burned-out properties, can those sales be stopped? Should they be stopped?

When the feared firestorm hit Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena in Southern California last January, the Los Angeles mayor was MIA, the "public safety" guy in charge—the vice mayor—was on home confinement for making an anti-Israel bomb threat on city hall, fire fighters were not pre-deployed, there was no water in the reservoir, and fire hydrants went dry in the Palisades.

Soon came vows by L.A. Mayor Karen Bass and elected officials in Malibu, Altadena, and the Palisades to streamline the rebuilding and permitting, which turned out to be a joke. Now, amid bad leadership, virtue signaling masquerading as help, incinerated FireAid money, and promises in name only, comes the fire sale.

Continue reading

by Alan Macleod

While it continues its conflict with its neighbors, Israel is fighting another war just as intensely, spending gigantic amounts of money bombarding Europe with messaging justifying their actions, and scaremongering Europeans that Iranian nuclear missiles will soon be turning their cities into rubble.

A MintPress study has found that, since it struck Iran on June 13, the Israeli Government Advertising Agency has paid for tens of millions of advertisements on YouTube alone. In clear breach of Google’s policies, these ads justify and lionize the attack as a necessary defense of Western civilization, and claim that Israel is carrying out “one of the largest humanitarian missions in the world” in Gaza.

The countries most targeted by this campaign include the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, and Greece.

Continue reading

By Marcus Lu Graphics/Design: Sam Parker

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

The Koenigsegg Gemera boasts 2,300 horsepower (hp), making it the most powerful car of 2025—remarkably, it’s also a four-seater.

Extreme power doesn’t always correlate with extreme price tags, as shown by the Lucid Air Sapphire which delivers 1,234 hp at a “bargain” price of $251,000.

From hybrid hypercars to high-output EVs, the amount of horsepower that today’s cars can generate is truly impressive.

In this infographic, we rank the 20 most powerful cars of 2025, spanning gasoline, hybrid, and fully electric powertrains.

The data for this ranking comes from Motor1. It details the horsepower, pricing, and origins of the most extreme production vehicles available in 2025.

Continue reading

by Leo Hohmann

If you thought AI poses a threat to people’s jobs, professional statuses and social lives, you’d be right. But it’s not just adults being affected.

Kids are in the crosshairs of the technocrats’ latest mind-manipulating tool. And what better way to do that than to incorporate AI into kids’ toys? Well, it’s already being done.

Children’s toy company Mattel announced on June 12 it will partner with OpenAI to support “AI-powered products and experiences” for Mattel’s brands of children’s toys.

Futurism.com reports Mattel and OpenAI's newly-announced partnership to "reimagine the future of play," as the iconic toymaker's chief franchise officer Josh Silverman told Bloomberg in July, is being unleashed upon a generation of kids, many of whose parents are not up to the task of protecting them from harmful tech.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

A French government study found that glass bottles contain five to 50 times more microplastics than plastic bottles, mostly from the painted caps that seal them

Researchers discovered that the microscopic plastic fragments in glass-packaged drinks matched the chemical makeup of the bottle cap paint, not the glass itself

When bottle caps were pre-cleaned with filtered air and ethanol, microplastic levels dropped by over 60% — showing this problem is avoidable with simple changes

Many people now consume roughly 5 grams of plastic per week — the weight of a credit card — from foods, drinking water, and even from breathing polluted air

Microplastics accumulate in your organs, especially the brain, where they trigger inflammation, obstruct blood flow, and accelerate cognitive decline and neurodegeneration

Continue reading

by Nicholas Comino, News Reporter, Australia



A new tax on spare bedrooms has been proposed as a bold solution to fix Australia's crippling housing shortage.

As the federal government struggles with its goal to build 1.2 million new dwellings within the next four years, property researchers have warned that the right homes may not be being built.

New data has revealed more than 60 per cent of Aussie households consist of just one or two people, yet the majority of dwellings are being built for families, with three or more bedrooms.

Property research group Cotality described the situation as a 'stark mismatch' between Aussies who live in homes and the type of housing dominating the market.

Cotality's head of research, Eliza Owen believes the imbalance raises serious questions about whether the housing system is meeting residents' needs, particularly amid rising affordability and supply pressures.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Varicose veins affect over 40 million Americans and are often mistaken for a cosmetic issue, even though they signal deeper problems in circulation that worsen silently over time

These enlarged, twisted veins usually appear on the legs. They form when blood begins to flow backward and collect in the veins, increasing pressure and causing the vessel walls to stretch and swell

Risk increases with age, hormonal shifts, pregnancy, prolonged standing or sitting, obesity, sedentary behavior, connective tissue disorders, and a family history of vein problems or clotting disorders

Treatment options for varicose veins include the use of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) to reduce swelling and support healing, and inclined bed therapy to restore circulation overnight

Prevention focuses on daily walking, regular leg elevation, proper footwear, weight control, hydration, and avoiding prolonged sitting, standing, or restrictive clothing that places unnecessary pressure on the lower body

Continue reading

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A new analysis by The Ethical Skeptic of CDC/NCHS death certificate data using Deviation from Trend (DFT) analysis reveals a disturbing development: a sharp, sustained rise in infant and child mortality among those who neither had COVID-19 nor received the vaccine, but whose parents were previously exposed to mRNA injections.

The evidence points to two risks—teratogenic effects during pregnancy and transgenerational epigenetic effects passed through germline biology. Together, they raise historic concerns about the long-term impact of synthetic mRNA technology.

Here’s what he found:

For nearly three decades, infant mortality in the U.S. steadily declined thanks to improvements in maternal and neonatal care. That pattern abruptly shifted beginning in 2021.

Figure 1 (Infant, Neonatal, and Postneonatal Mortality, NVSS 1995–2023) shows a clear break from the long-standing downward trend.

Continue reading

by revolver.news

The H-1B visa system is a scam, plain and simple. What started decades ago as a “temporary work program” to fill supposed gaps in specialized fields has turned into a full-blown racket that sells out American workers and ships our middle class right out the window. And US corporations are gaming the system, replacing qualified Americans with cheaper foreign labor, all while patting themselves on the back for being “innovative” and “diverse.”

This program is so rotten from the inside out, it can’t be fixed with a tweak here or a reform there. It’s corrupted to the core, and at this point, the only real solution might be to scrap the entire thing and start over with a true America First reset that puts American workers first, not multinational profits.

And Charlie Kirk agrees.

And speaking of H-1B scandals, there’s a huge one brewing inside of Walmart.

Continue reading

By Adam Williams

Most 3D-printed houses we cover are either arranged on one floor or have an upper floor added later using a timber shell. However, this recent example, by Contec Australia, was entirely 3D-printed across both floors in just 18 hours.

The project is located in Tapping, Perth, and is the only 3D-printed house we've seen where both floors are actually printed, except for the experimental Kamp C project. This means that the build process is streamlined and sped up, compared to having to install an extra timber shell, like Icon's Mueller homes.

Essentially, a large 3D-printing robot made by the Netherlands' CyBe extruded a cement-like mixture in layers to build the basic shell of the house on-site. This process is the part that took 18 hours. However, we should point out that from there, human builders were then brought in to add the roof, wiring, flooring, and everything else required to turn a shell into a livable home. This lasted a lot longer and in total, the entire project took five months to realize.

Continue reading

by Frank Bergman, slaynews.com

A bombshell exposé has revealed that Canada is already secretly euthanizing citizens for mental illness, and the left-wing government is pushing to expand the practice even further.

The revelations come in a new piece published in The Atlantic titled “Canada is Killing Itself” by journalist Elaina Plott Calabro.

Calabro details how the nation’s “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAiD) program has spiraled far beyond what politicians first promised.

When euthanasia was first legalized in 2016, Canadians were assured there would be strict limits.

Initially, only those with a terminal illness and unbearable suffering were eligible.

But almost immediately, activists and bureaucrats began lobbying for expansion.

Now, the regime has widened MAiD into a eugenics program that includes euthanizing people with disabilities, chronic conditions, and even those living in poverty who say they “can’t go on.”

Continue reading

by Paul Cudenec

For several years now I have been warning about the threat to our freedom from “impact investment”.

I have described this as “the new weapon of exploitation being launched against 99.9% of humankind by the tiny gang of ultra-rich crooks who currently rule the world”. [1]

Despite the severity of the menace, there are still only a few lonely voices out there exposing the issue.

A special page on the Winter Oak site, “Impact Slavery”, features, alongside my own research, links to articles and videos from the likes of Alison McDowell, Kate Mason, Taschi Sidford, Emily Garcia, Lynn Davenport and Alice Linahan. [2]

Strong links often crop up between impact investment and ZIM, the zio-satanic imperialist mafia.

The man sometimes called “the father of impact investment” is “Sir” Ronald Cohen (pictured), a UK businessman notorious for bankrolling the “New Labour” governments of ZIM’s war criminal stooge Tony Blair and of Gordon Brown, being dubbed “Brown’s banker”. [3]

Continue reading

by Caitlin Johnstone

Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Israel apologists always attack anti-Zionists by saying “Zionism just means self-determination for Jews! If you hate Zionism then you hate Jews!”

No, that’s not what Zionism means. Zionism means exactly what we see before us today. Genocide. Ethnic cleansing. Apartheid. Nonstop violence and abuse. That’s what Zionism means. And anti-Zionism means opposing these things.

There is simply no argument to the contrary. This is indisputably what Zionism looks like. There is no other alternate reality iteration of Zionism you can point to where genocide, ethnic cleansing, apartheid and nonstop violence and abuse are not happening. This is the only way Zionism looks. The Zionist experiment has been run, and these are the results.

Continue reading

By Michael Verdon

After the NASA space shuttle was retired in 2011, it seemed like space planes might become relics. But they are on a comeback. U.S. companies Sierra Space Corp., Dawn Aerospace, and Radian Aerospace have all introduced their own versions of an aircraft that takes off like a plane, but soars like a rocket. Virgin Galactic soon plans to introduce the Delta version of its space plane. Among militaries, the U.S. Air Force operates a robotic orbital space plane called the X-37B, while China has a similar aircraft called Shelong.

The European Space Agency (ESA) recently jumped into the burgeoning space-plane sector, announcing funding for a new research program called Invictus, which will develop a hypersonic space plane capable of Mach 5 (3,386 mph). The aircraft could fly from London to New York in an hour. If plans stay on track, it could be operational by 2031.

Continue reading

by activistpost.com

Are governments weaponizing AI to reshape public discourse and whitewash their crimes?

Whistleblowers at Meta’s Integrity Organization have shared data with International Corruption Watch (ICW), revealing evidence of a mass censorship strategy abusing Meta’s reporting system.

Normal Takedown Process

User Reports—Any Facebook user can flag a post.

AI Screening—The post is first checked by a content enforcement AI model that reviews the text and associated media. If the model is confident, it will remove the post.

Human Review—If the model is not confident, the report will be escalated to a human reviewer.

Training Loop—If a human approves the takedown, the post is labeled as a piece of training data and fed back to the AI’s training dataset, allowing for the model to adapt in real-time.

Continue reading

By Food Babe

When I found out that In-N-Out published their ingredients for the first time I literally SCREAMED.

I’ve been investigating them for what feels like forever.

Up until recently, In-N-Out has refused to share their ingredient lists with the public and didn’t publish them online like other fast food burger chains McDonald’s and Wendy’s do.

Honestly, I’ve been pretty skeptical of them because if their “never frozen” burgers and “hand cut” fries were clean, why would they hide the ingredients?

When I first investigated them back in 2016, I uncovered that they used Yellow 5 and High Fructose Corn Syrup in their burger spread, and Cottonseed Oil in their fryers (we now know they no longer use these ingredients). (1)

I’ve continued to reach out to them over the years asking for ingredient lists, and every time I’d get stonewalled! They’d send me a canned response asking me to call, and when I called they couldn’t provide the ingredient lists.

Continue reading

By Sam Jenson, Jonathan Hofer

Zohran Mamdani, the New York mayoral candidate, is trending. His promise of more aggressive rent control is capturing voters’ attention in New York City and has renewed interest in the policy across the United States. But rent control is nothing more than a poor patchwork in a city plagued by housing shortages. Rent control might provide a temporary fix for frustrated tenants, but it’s an inadequate and misguided solution to New York City’s complex problems for anyone whose time horizon is longer than a couple of months.

The history of rent control isn’t rosy. New York City is likely the poster child of rent control gone wrong, but it’s far from the only city. In 1994, San Francisco instituted rent control for buildings built before 1979. This rent control referendum ignited an eviction explosion; filings for eviction shot up 83 percent and wrongful eviction claims rose to 125 percent. Landlords were incentivized to evict tenants so they could charge new renters an updated market price; as the markets shifted, rent did not.

Continue reading

by Mises Wire, Lipton Matthews

Native Americans live amid vast natural wealth, yet their communities are among the poorest in the United States. This paradox is not the result of a lack of ambition or ability, but a consequence of decades of federal policies that treat native peoples, not as equal citizens, but as wards of the state. The paternalism embedded in the federal trust doctrine has crippled economic development, discouraged investment, and stifled individual initiative. To unlock the full potential of Indian Country, the federal government must fundamentally reorient its relationship with native communities by restoring property rights, promoting economic freedom, and enabling energy independence.

At the heart of this issue is land—specifically, who owns it, who controls it, and who can benefit from it. Under current law, the federal government holds approximately 56 million acres of Native American land in trust, meaning that tribes and individuals do not hold full legal title to the land on which they live, work, and depend. The trust system makes it difficult, often impossible, for Native Americans to use their land as collateral, to lease or sell it freely, or to develop it for agriculture, housing, or energy production. This arrangement, although ostensibly designed to protect Native interests, in practice strips them of the autonomy and clarity of ownership required to build wealth and engage meaningfully in market economies. According to research, property held in trust is far less productive than privately-held land. Agricultural productivity on individual trust lands is 30 to 40 percent lower than on equivalent fee-simple land, while tribal trust lands perform 80 to 90 percent worse.

Continue reading

by Mises Wire, Lipton Matthews

Native Americans live amid vast natural wealth, yet their communities are among the poorest in the United States. This paradox is not the result of a lack of ambition or ability, but a consequence of decades of federal policies that treat native peoples, not as equal citizens, but as wards of the state. The paternalism embedded in the federal trust doctrine has crippled economic development, discouraged investment, and stifled individual initiative. To unlock the full potential of Indian Country, the federal government must fundamentally reorient its relationship with native communities by restoring property rights, promoting economic freedom, and enabling energy independence.

At the heart of this issue is land—specifically, who owns it, who controls it, and who can benefit from it. Under current law, the federal government holds approximately 56 million acres of Native American land in trust, meaning that tribes and individuals do not hold full legal title to the land on which they live, work, and depend. The trust system makes it difficult, often impossible, for Native Americans to use their land as collateral, to lease or sell it freely, or to develop it for agriculture, housing, or energy production. This arrangement, although ostensibly designed to protect Native interests, in practice strips them of the autonomy and clarity of ownership required to build wealth and engage meaningfully in market economies. According to research, property held in trust is far less productive than privately-held land. Agricultural productivity on individual trust lands is 30 to 40 percent lower than on equivalent fee-simple land, while tribal trust lands perform 80 to 90 percent worse.

Continue reading

Upcoming Liberty Events

Liberpulco - 4th-6th September 2025 - Liberland Ark Village, Apatin, Serbia



Turning the Tide – 9-11 Justice in 2025 – Sept 10-12th – Washington DC & On-line



San Diego Freedom Alliance Summer Movie Matinee – The Jones Plantation – Sept 13th, 2-5PM, Community & Senior Center – Room 120 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive Encinitas, CA 92024 (Cross-streets Encinitas Blvd. & Balour Dr.)

Prospera in New York City - Sept 17th - New York City - Próspera Founder & CEO Erick Brimen, along with VP of Growth Lonis, will give an overview presentation and answer questions.



Anarcon - Sept 26th-28th - Gore, VA

The Network State Conference - October 3rd - Singapore

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Even's Liberty

Rogue Food Conference - Sept 25-27th - Cincy, OH area - Joel Salatin, Catherine Austin Fitts, and more



Sark Weekend - 25th-28th September 2025

Free State Bitcoin - DIGITAL ASSETS CONFERENCE - Save the date: October 12th, 2025 at Wentworth by the Sea, NH!

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

CHD 2025 Conference – November 7th-9th – Austin, TX



Freedom Under Natural Law Conference – February 21st & 22nd 2026, On-line

The People's Reset Conference - January 28th-February1st 2026 - Morelia, MX

Early bird ends August 31st! Etienne will be a speaker!

DubFX, Woodnote, and Grant "Prezence" Ellman are going to be touring Europe Sept-December. Get all the details on the new tour, the new album: Open Secret Society (see below), and why DubFX is boycotting SPOTIFY: https://dubfx.com

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Hat Tip to Jaron Weidner at Libertarians Who Make Art for turning me on to AnCap Tim who just dropped the new album: The State’s Just a Mafia.

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

By Niccolo Conte Graphics/Design: Sabrina Lam

Key Takeaways

With the national unemployment rate at 4.1%, South Dakota (1.8%) recorded the lowest unemployment rate in the country.

Washington D.C. (5.9%) has the highest unemployment rate in the nation, rising sharply from 5.0% in early 2024.

The U.S. labor market remains resilient in 2025, but unemployment figures vary widely by state.

While the national unemployment rate stood at 4.1% in June, some regions are experiencing far higher (or far lower) joblessness.

This visualization highlights the unemployment rate by state using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2025.

Continue reading...

In New Hampshire teachers are free to protect their students with firearms.

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is now IN-STOCK and shipping from our distribution center. Order OR get a free teaser copy where you can see a list of all 25 techniques and the Table of Contents at https://SeeTheCage.com/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!