Sorry for being late ... again... Julie and I got back from Prospera, the start up city on the island of Roatan off the coast of Honduras last week. Prospera has negotiated sovereignty with minimum taxation and regulations and created one of the most pro-business atmospheres on the planet. Stay tuned for my full report but we got a little behind recovering from being on the road for three months!

Trumps Tariff War & "Dump & Pump" - As I sit here and type these words, the stock market has just rebounded 2962 points in a single day but remains down 1903 points over the last six months. I can't help but suspect the whole policy is "Disaster Capitalism" benefitting specific interests aligned with Trump while allowing other connected insiders to make billions by having the inside scoop on the predictable stock market gyrations of both the announcement of confiscatory tariffs and the tariff roll back. This is one the many reasons why organized crime "government" is the worst way to organize society in no single individual or group of individuals should have the ability to impact the livelihoods of billions of people around the world.

Trump seems to be personally capitalizing off his specific foreknowledge with a "Dump & Pump". According to CNBC:

At 9:37 a.m. ET, just minutes after the opening bell, Trump posted on Truth Social that “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!” That post ended with the letters “DJT,” which is both the president’s initials and the ticker for Trump Media & Technology, the parent company of Truth Social that he holds a majority stake in. ...anyone who bought into the market that minute on Trump’s urging, they netted a big return. Stocks shot up in a historic reversal in afternoon trading after Trump announced a walkback on some tariffs, a stark turn after the unveiling of his plan to tax imports last week torpedoed the market.

...Trump Media & Technology shares initially popped after Trump referenced his initials in the post, with some investors appearing to know he was referring to the stock ticker.

The stock fell to $16.69 in the minute of his post to buy shares. It has since soared a high as $20.40, which marks a jump of around 22.2%. The stock finished the session up more than 21%, its strongest day this year....

Top Stories of the Week

Leading with the Punchline - What We Found.

If you ask Claude, or any of the other AI LLMs: “Do Vaccines Cause Autism?” all of them will answer a definitive “No”.

BUT...When you force Claude to look at specific evidence it changes its tune and admits that there is “substantial supporting evidence and biologically plausible mechanisms” for vaccines causing autism!

Continue Reading

Videos of the Week

Mark Passio - Cult Creation Techniques Used on the Police and Military

I am posting this video as companion media for a SURPRISE new book entitled: To See the Cage is To Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. The ePub of the book will have embedded videos and the print version of the book has scannable QR codes that will screen pop videos on your phone. This is one of those videos!

Sign up at ArtOfLiberty.org/Subscribe to be notified when the book is launched.

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Tyler Durden

It is years too late and alternative and independent media had already done so much work on exposing the reality, including 600+ page books which have been published, but the New York Times on Sunday is out with a lengthy report on The Partnership: The Secret History of America’s Role in the Ukraine War.

Up until very recently, mainstream media gatekeepers wouldn't so much as admit that a proxy war has been unfolding from the very start of the conflict in Ukraine. This even after the so-called paper of record had earlier in Feb. 2024 acknowledged that the CIA had built 12 "secret spy bases" in Ukraine to wage a shadow war against Russia going back to 2014.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

When you go to a gun store to buy a new gun, you can expect a few things to happen. First, some paperwork. Second, you can expect to have to pass a background check before leaving with your gun. And third, you can expect that the gun store will keep a record of your purchase for as long as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ("ATF") requires. After all, that is how the government traces crime guns back to their original purchasers.

by Tyler Durden

When you go to a gun store to buy a new gun, you can expect a few things to happen. First, some paperwork. Second, you can expect to have to pass a background check before leaving with your gun. And third, you can expect that the gun store will keep a record of your purchase for as long as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives ("ATF") requires. After all, that is how the government traces crime guns back to their original purchasers.

Continue reading,..

"Daily News of The Week”

by Sotiris Rex

When you are more valuable to others as an empowered trading partner than as a conquered slave, you guarantee peace as much as possible with him and with every other individual or group.

Let’s see how this works.

Humans are driven by self-interest. This is neither good nor bad; it is what it is. Those who pretend to be self-sacrificial altruists are selling you something or they love playing the role of the victim - victimhood comes with the privilege of sympathy from pity.

Here’s an example. I see a girl scouts’ lemonade stand in my residential area where no other vendors exist. Convenient, right? So, driven by my self-interest, I decide I want some lemonade. That’s value for me in that place and time.

Now, I have two options: I can choose to take that value by voluntarily trading with the sellers (in this case, lemonade for some money). Or, I can take the lemonade by force, without giving any value in return.

Continue reading

by James Roguski

Reiner Fuellmich has been held in pre-trial detention for far longer than average (17 months in a high-security prison in Rosdorf, Germany). Kept in Ward 0, where newbies initially are held along with the most mentally ill, violent and drug-addicted people. Reiner should not be held there. As a result, Reiner is in daily physical and psychological danger.

The prison conditions have placed Reiner under psychological pressure including white torture. White torture, often referred to as white room torture, is a type of psychological torture technique aimed at complete sensory deprivation and isolation. A prisoner is held in a cell, devoid of any color besides white, that is designed to deprive them of all senses and identity.

Reiner is essentially a political prisoner because of his advocacy for health and for freedom of speech in Germany and around the world. Even state security files show that every effort is being made to prevent Reiner from holding political office and disseminating his information and research to the world.

Continue reading

Unfortunately, though public awareness will take much longer to sink in, so even though we have the evidence of the harm of the Covid-19 jabs, it will be a few years before there is widespread acceptance of this.

But what about all the other vaccinations that people have been pumping into our babies and toddlers over the last fifty years? We know that the ‘safe and effective’ lie applies to them all, but on the back of the Covid jab ‘reveal,’ it’s time we got the Canadian public to start questioning all vaccines.

In 2011, Neil Miller, Ph.D., and Gary Goldman, Ph.D., in the journal Human & Experimental Toxicology showing how infant mortality rates correlated with childhood vaccination rates, with high-uptake countries having higher child mortality. This was confirmed by a reanalysis of the data in February 2023, which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Cureus. The paper confirmed their 2011 conclusion that there’s a positive correlation between vaccine doses and infant mortality rates.

Continue reading

By Karen Kwiatkowski, lewrockwell

Pro-Israel lobbies and organizations got what they paid for in 2024. Hundreds of millions of dollars of pro-Zionist donations to the Trump campaign and Trump-aligned PACs helped elect Trump, and every important appointment, and some less important ones are vocal Israel-firsters. Pre-existing massive military and other aid from the US taxpayer to Israel has been expanded under Trump. Avid Zionists lead the State Department, the Pentagon, and direct national intelligence. Zionist Steve Witkoff serves as the President’s envoy and chief diplomat in the two major wars the US has been supporting for years, wars Trump wants to resolve in the first half of his last term.

Why, it should be almost perfect, from an AIPAC point of view: a completely controlled executive branch, and a 99% controlled US Congress! The only Republican member of Congress without an AIPAC handler is Kentucky’s Thomas Massie, and both parties have seen its Israel-questioning members successfully primaried or otherwise replaced.

Continue reading

By Lance D Johnson, newstarge

The Sentencing Council for England and Wales introduces guidelines favoring leniency for non-white, non-Christian, and non-male offenders.

• Critics argue the guidelines enshrine identity politics into the legal system, creating a two-tier justice system.

• Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood opposes the changes, but her stance is met with skepticism due to Labour’s history of supporting similar policies.

• The guidelines emphasize pre-sentence reports, which will disproportionately benefit minority groups.

• The move has sparked outrage, with accusations of anti-white, anti-Christian bias and a betrayal of equality before the law.

The Sentencing Council for England and Wales has unveiled new guidelines that institutionalize racial and gender bias in the UK’s legal system. Effective April 1, 2025, the guidelines prioritize pre-sentence reports, which are expected to lead to more lenient sentences for non-white, non-Christian, and non-male offenders. This shift, critics argue, effectively creates a two-tier justice system, where white males face harsher penalties while others benefit from systemic leniency.

Continue reading

By Andy Corbley, goodnewsnetwork

An MIT-startup has found a way to commercialize steel production by the ton using electricity rather than a CO2-emitting blast furnace, promising the beginning of decarbonization in one of humanity’s most carbon-intensive industries.

Called Boston Steel, their industrial-scale production facility can make a ton of steel per month using a technique called molten oxide electrolysis (MOE), which if powered by renewable energy would suddenly make the process a carbon-neutral one, since MOE produces oxygen, not CO2, as emissions.

Human civilization produces around 2 billion tons of steel, accompanied by 3 billion tons of CO2 every year. It’s safe to say that if industries like steel and concrete production don’t see significant amelioration in their carbon footprint, existing climate mitigation efforts will be meaningless.

Continue reading

by Nikita Mazurov, Matt Sledge, theintercept

The crackdown is already happening. First, Mahmoud Khalil was snatched from his home in New York. Then, immigrants in the U.S. were targeted for their political views, and foreigners reported being denied entry at the border after having their devices searched.

Even before Donald Trump was sworn in, border searches of electronics were steadily rising. With fears mounting about the Trump administration’s attack on dissent, citizens and noncitizens alike are wondering how to protect their privacy.

Experts say it is important to have a plan before you cross the border, to know the law, and to do what you can to minimize your digital footprint. The plans can vary widely based on a person’s immigration status and other factors.

Here are some tips on the law — and how to prevent the U.S. government from using your own data against you.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

More than 50% of parents with a child older than 18 are providing them with at least some financial support, according to a recent report by savings.com.

Key findings from the report:

Half of parents with adult children provide regular financial assistance to their grown offspring. The average support per adult child is $1,474 monthly, about 6% higher than last year.

83% of supporting parents contribute to their adult kids’ monthly groceries; 65% help with cell phones, and nearly half (46%) pay for vacations.

More than three-quarters (77%) of supportive parents attach conditions to their financial assistance. 23% give money without any conditions.

Nearly 50 percent of parents have sacrificed their financial security to help their grown kids financially, and most supporting parents feel obligated to help their kids with money.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

For budget-conscious travelers, some destinations offer incredible experiences at a fraction of the cost, while others can drain your wallet faster than expected.

To help inspire your next vacation, Visual Capitalist's Marcus Lu ranked the 15 cheapest and 15 most expensive countries to visit in 2025, based on data compiled by Hellosafe (prices converted to USD).

The average daily travel budgets shown in this graphic are calculated based on the following:

Accommodation costs: Hotel or Airbnb-type reservations

Food expenses: Based on local CPI indices and restaurant costs

Transport costs within the country: Covers domestic flights, train, bus, etc.

Expenditures on tourist activities

Note that these average budgets do not include the cost of transportation to the destination country.

Many of the world’s most budget-friendly destinations are found in Asia and Africa, where lower costs for food, accommodation, and transport make travel more affordable.

Continue reading

by Cassandra MacDonald, thegatewaypundit

The ban does not remove naturally occurring fluoride from public water but prohibits artificially adding it.

Governor Spencer Cox has signed the bill into law, which will take effect on May 7, 2025.

State Representative Kari Lisonbee and Senator Kirk Cullimore introduced the legislation on the grounds of “personal liberty and clean water.”

“This is about giving Utahns the right to choose what goes into their bodies,” Rep. Lisonbee said in a statement following the bill’s passage. “For too long, we’ve accepted fluoridation without questioning its necessity or safety. Utah is taking a stand for personal liberty and clean water.”

During a legislative session, Sen. Cullimore echoed Rep. Lisonbee’s sentiment, saying, “Communities should have the autonomy to decide what’s best for their water, not have it dictated by outdated mandates.”

Continue reading

by Alex Krainer

Back in 2022, Ukraine’s President Zelensky posed for a photo shoot wearing an olive green t-shirt emblazoned with a bizarre design that read, “Come to the dark side … Dominate or Die.” At the time, I wondered who thought it appropriate to even come up with such slogans, let alone have Ukraine’s president wear it on his chest. The photoshoot was arranged by a British PR team. At the time, a short documentary report about this was published in social media (here’s a YouTube clip).

Dennis Small, an editor at the Executive Intelligence Review, commented as follows:

“Let’s remember, Zelensky is an actor … he’s being given lines to read. The people providing those lines to Mr. Zelensky are two public relations (PR) firms in London who are working with Ukrainians to craft the message coming from Zelensky, which is largely directed to the West.”

Continue reading

by X and ZeroHedge, needtoknow.news

Billionaires Elon Musk and Antonio Gracias have sparked new worries about the sharp increase in in Social Security Numbers issued to non-citizens. They displayed a “mind-blowing” chart during their presentation. Gracias said, “In 2021, 270,000 non-citizens got social security numbers. In 2024, 2.1M non-citizens got social security numbers.” He said that the system has been set to default for “maximum pay” to the migrants with the new Social Security numbers. He added that 1.13 million of them are on Medicaid.

There are about 5 million migrants collecting Social Security benefits and many are registered to vote, and some have voted. Under Biden, the plan was to replace the American people. Human traffickers/ cartels made as much as $15 billion from Biden’s open borders. Musk said that the his objective is to turn off the payments to illegals.

Continue reading

by The New Arab Staff

Israel’s renewal of its war on the Gaza Strip has killed at least 322 children, according to UNICEF, who say the figure constitutes a daily average of around 100 children killed or maimed.

The organisation says most of the children were displaced, living in makeshift tents or damaged houses.

UNICEF says the “relentless and indiscriminate bombardments”, added with Israel’s now three week blockade, continue to strain the humanitarian response.

Israel’s war on Gaza, now entering its 18th month, has killed over 15,000 children out of at least 50,399 civilians.

This includes five children who were among 10 civilians killed after an Israeli airstrike targeted a tent sheltering the displaced on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

UNICEF says nearly one million children have been repeatedly displaced and deprived of their right to essential services.

Continue reading

by Mises Wire•Connor O'Keeffe

Today, April 2, 2025, is what Donald Trump and his team are calling “Liberation Day.” Because later, the president will host an event in the Rose Garden to sign reciprocal tariffs that, in the words of his press secretary, “will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades.”

The prospect of sweeping new taxes on the goods, capital, and resources Americans buy from producers in several other countries has caused some panic throughout the economy in recent weeks—seen most clearly in the declining stock market.

Those concerns were not helped by the president’s comments over the weekend that he “couldn’t care less” if car prices go up due to tariffs because then people will be forced to buy more expensive American cars.

Trump, his team, and his allies are dismissing all the panic as the result of the “fake news media” reaching for new lies to try and tarnish his public support and cover up all the success his administration is having in this second term. And after the last ten years of biased, misleading, and outright false coverage deployed by the establishment media to unsuccessfully go after Trump, that’s a believable angle.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Brandon Smith via Alt-Market.us,

There is nothing more dangerous than an incomplete picture of history. A hundred years from now, if the powers-that-be have their way, the few children still allowed to be born (due to carbon controls) will be regaled with school lessons about the “Dark Ages of Nationalism” – When humanity was divided into warring states and divided societies that refused to embrace multiculturalism “to the detriment of all”.

They will say that a “great movement” for globalism and wokeness arose and that the courageous revolutionaries fought evil conservative fascists using any means necessary. The political left will be painted as heroes fighting, not for freedom, but for equity and the “greater good”. Western culture, Christianity, meritocracy, moral objectivity, personal liberty and appeals to reason will be demonized as relics of the old world – Monstrous constructs that prevented civilization from attaining true “oneness”.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

China's drone taxi industry officially lifted off this week, as EHang Holdings and Hefei Hey Airlines became the first companies to receive certifications from the Civil Aviation Administration of China to launch autonomous flying drones for commercial taxi use. This development comes as China pulls ahead of the US drone industry—amid recent comments by Andreessen Horowitz's Marc Andreessen, who noted that the Biden-Harris administration's FAA slowed the US drone industry. It raises the question: Did the previous administration's FAA deliberately slow America's drone industry, allowing China to gain a strategic edge?

The South China Morning Post reported that China's low-altitude economy has officially lifted off. EHang and Hefei Hey are dominating the skies with eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) taxi drones that can reach altitudes of 10,000 feet and transport two passengers across town.

Continue reading

by The Corbett Report

by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

March 30, 2025

I know what you're thinking right now: "What shopping bags should I use?"

And I know why you're thinking it: because you just read that exact question in The New York Times:

And I know why you're reading The New York Times: because you're an up-and-coming would-be member of the coastal liberal establishment and you want to signal to other members of that tribe that you're on their team.

And I know the mental pretzel knots you're twisting yourself into trying to answer that NYT question. Paper bags used to be better than plastic because they're biodegradable, right? But now they're . . . not? Because of how they're manufactured? Or something?

And I know why this question of paper or plastic bag is bothering you so much: not because you're concerned about the environment but because you know your fellow coastal hipster trendies will judge you for your choice. You know there's a right answer here, but you don't know what it is! AARGH!

Continue reading

Etienne Note: We break down other Israeli Talpiot Program companies that are positioned to spy on American's telecommunications and sit at key security junctures like cloud services or firewall traversal in our article: Who Runs the World? - Organized Crime's Front Groups & Secret Societies

by Murtaza Hussain

by Murtaza Hussain

We have a commitment to ensuring that our journalism is not locked behind a paywall. But the only way we can sustain this is through the voluntary support of our community of readers. If you are a free subscriber and you support our work, please consider upgrading to a paid subscription or gifting one to a friend or family member. You can also make a 501(c)(3) tax-deductible donation to support our work. If you do not have the means to support our work financially, you can do your part by sharing our work on social media and by forwarding this email to your network of contacts. We know a lot of people have strong opinions about X/Twitter, but it is where many Palestinians are posting updates on the genocide in Gaza. If you use that site, make sure to check out our feed, which we run as a regularly updated news service. We are also on Instagram. Paid subscribers also have access to our internal Discord Server

Continue reading

by The Solari Report

Almost a third of Dutch shrimp fishermen have now applied for the government to buy out their boats. In 2022, the Dutch government practically declared shrimp fishermen “illegal” after using a nitrogen-calculation model called AERIUS to decree that their nitrogen emissions needed to be reduced to near zero. The government proposed a renewal of shrimp fishing permits in its Natura 2000 protected nature areas (the equivalent of the Wildlands Network in the U.S.), but only on the condition that the boats’ owners invest in a catalytic converter—a € 100,000 investment—of which the government subsidizes 50%. Notably, other shipping (containers, yachts) active in the same areas face no such requirements to lower emissions or “upgrade” their boats.

Not all small-business owners have the capability of making such expensive investments or the willingness to take the risk. However, the government’s offer of a buyout also comes with strings attached—the boats must be destroyed, the fishermen must turn in their fishing licenses, and they must agree that they will not start a new fishing business within the next five years.

Continue reading

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. The Defender

Children exposed to fluoridated water in the first 10 years of life had a lower risk for tooth decay but a higher risk for several serious neurodevelopmental disorders, according to a peer-reviewed study published Wednesday in BMC Pediatrics.

Autism spectrum disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), intellectual disability and specific delays in development were all found at higher rates among children exposed to fluoride during their first decade of life.

“It appears from this study that the public health intervention of fluoridated water may have traded brain health for tooth health,” Children’s Health Defense Senior Research Scientist Karl Jablonowski said.

Continue reading

By Jimmy Dore and Information Liberation

Aaron Mate pointed out that Israel is a foreign government, yet its leaders are bragging about shutting down the free speech of Americans, and neither the White House, nor the Democrats, are standing up against Israel. Civil liberties attorney Jenin Younis said that both parties in Congress take money from AIPAC and are owned by the Jewish lobby. She said that this is the biggest threat to free speech in modern history.

Zionist groups may be supplying Trump with lists of people who they want deported for protesting against Israel. –JW Williams

This video shows a clip of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the former US Ambassador to Israel, David Freeman, openly bragging about the fact that Israel is helping to censor people inside the US for their free speech in support of Palestinian rights and criticizing the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Continue reading

By The editorial board

If it endures, Donald Trump’s decision on April 2 2025 to enact sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs on US trade partners will go down as one of the greatest acts of self-harm in American economic history. They will wreak untold damage on households, businesses and financial markets across the world, upending a global economic order that America benefited from and helped to create.

The president spoke brazenly from the Rose Garden at the White House on Wednesday, delivering a protectionist agenda well beyond most analysts’ worst-case scenarios. Within a week, the US will be enclosed by a minimum 10 per cent tariff wall on all imports, reinforced by hefty individualised duties on nations with sizeable US trade deficits. These build on levies already announced by the administration, including on China, Mexico, Canada and the auto industry. The combined effect will lift America’s effective tariff rate to its highest in over a century.

Continue reading

By Alex

It will be illegal to to offend, insult, humiliate or ridicule a protected class of people based on their:

– Race, Religion, Nationality

– Colour, National or ethnic origin

– Age, Sex, Gender

– Sexual… pic.twitter.com/k0vXkm660k

— Australians vs. The Agenda (@ausvstheagenda) April 2, 2025

In a historic move, the Victorian Parliament passed the Anti-Vilification & Social Cohesion Bill early this morning at 4 a.m. The legislation, approved by a vote of 22 to 17, introduces sweeping protections for individuals against vilification based on a wide range of characteristics. These include race, religion, nationality, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, employment status, and even medical or criminal records. The bill aims to curb hate speech and promote inclusivity across the state.

Continue reading

By Alex

Kraft Heinz is facing a lawsuit for allegedly using synthetic preservatives despite claiming “no artificial preservatives,” and Lindt's dark chocolate is being called out for containing lead and… pic.twitter.com/LYdCSfWQQl

— Died Suddenly Worldwide (@_DiedSuddenly) April 2, 2025

Kraft Heinz is under fire as a class-action lawsuit moves forward, accusing the company of misleading consumers about its macaroni and cheese products. Plaintiffs allege that Kraft falsely marketed the products as free from artificial flavors, preservatives, and dyes, despite containing synthetic citric acid and sodium phosphates. A federal judge ruled that the case could proceed, rejecting Kraft’s argument that the ingredients were natural. The lawsuit, filed in Illinois, California, and New York, seeks damages for fraud and violations of consumer protection laws.

Continue reading

Whether you're already in New Hampshire or just beginning to explore what a freer future could look like, Liberty Forum is your gateway to the movement. Meet the people making liberty happen, discover real-world solutions in action, and see why New Hampshire is the place for those who want to live free.

Continue reading...

