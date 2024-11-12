Dear Subscribers,

I am finishing up this week’s issue from a hotel in El Paso on my way back to Memphis after an AMAZING Liberty on the Rocks Conference in Sedona! We are going to be publishing the full archive of the conference in the coming days but I think we have produced the absolute BEST overview on Voluntaryism AND exposition on how the free market can provide all the legitimate, non-redistributive services provided by the “government” without the waste, fraud, abuse and extortion! Every speaker rocked the house and the feedback from the audience and the folks who watched the virtual stream has been 100% positive! It was an amazing and productive weekend!

Some Highlights From the Conference:

The opening party was a blast! Dinner was stuffed Acorn Squash, gourmet “grailed” cheese sandwiches with tomato soup, and a variety on homemade deserts and treats. Grant “Prezence” Ellman rocked the house including the first live performance of Taxation is Theft with Derrick Broze! Larken and Amanda Rose played two original songs and they are as talented musically as they are in political thought. You can check out the whole set HERE! My assistant shipped a sign for our podium next day air through the US Postal Service. It didn’t make it in time so I was able to use that as a perfect example of the failure of “government” and why they shouldn’t be in the delivery business! Larken Rose and David Friedman got into a friendly debate during the panel discussion on the hard questions of voluntaryism that had the crowd on the edge of their seats as they verbally duked it out! Walter Block had a minor medical emergency and David Friedman jumped in with an impromptu talk on why Economics isn’t boring that left the crowd fascinated! When I explained the situation with Walter to David, he whipped out his laptop and gave me a dozen options on topics that he could talk about! Our VIP dinner was packed with 45+ who had an amazing evening of mocktails, cacao, amazing food, and delightful conversation! Ryan Cristian’s “Behind the Scenes” livestream had 12,100+ views of interviews with the speakers. We will be publishing that out with the archive as well! Sunday Funday was rained out so we had a long breakfast at the Secret Garden Café, an impromptu tour of Chris Navarro’s art gallery and sculpture garden in the Tlaquepaque Art Village, and a variety of indoor activities including ecstatic dance, card & board games, and a van tour of Sedona that stopped at a local winery.

A huge THANK YOU to all the folks who made the conference possible including Charlene Sansone, our producer, Julie Marie, my indispensable #2, Mark Szymczak, our host, Austin Crawford, Alison Adair, Teany Hidalgo, and Jennifer Markham who kept everyone fed!, Lisa Rosenbloom and Ashlee Martin who mixed mocktails, cacao, and elixers, Justin Arman and Isley Boxley from CiVL who helped stream and make the conference available over Roku, Fire and apps, Our marketing team of Amanda Lowell, Adan Kovinich, and Julia from The Small Business Marketers who made us look so All Pro! The Speakers including: Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, David Friedman, and Walter Block. Grant “Prezence” Ellman who rocked the house and helped produce the stream, Hakeem Anwar, the CEO of AbovePhone.com and TakeBackOurTech.org, who Produced the stream!, Ryan Cristian of the Last American Vagabond who live streamed from the event and moderated our panel, Myra Gomez who live painted us a picture at the event which we will be auctioning soon!, Michael Taylor and Ken G who helped us flyer up Sedona to get the locals there, My son Rand and Brian M. who helped shuttle around speakers and VIPs, Shelley Evans at the Ultimate Light Mission who was such a gracious host, All the folks who volunteered! and Chris Rufer at the Foundation for Harmony and Prosperity who made the live stream of the conference free for all!



Our IndieGoGo for my new book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! has raised $1702 from 34 backers or 6% of our $25,000 goal in less than a week with 37 days left! You can get some great perks for pre-ordering at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/voluntaryism-why-we-don-t-need-government

Etienne Note: To understand this better see my articles: The Religion of Statism AND 15 Classic, "Textbook" Cult-Indoctrination Techniques the Organized Crime "Government" Uses on its Tax Slaves

Etienne Note: The election results of 2024 make it painfully obvious that they threw the election to Biden in 2020 so he could keep the borders open. Now the same folks are throwing it back to Trump because they need a populist strongman with the unfortunate support of much of the military and police for what comes next...

Top Stories of the Week

For a Deeper Dive, Please See My Articles:

Videos of the Week

I was interviewed by Ryan Cristian right before Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference where we kicked around aspects of Voluntaryism including:

Voluntaryist & libertarian communities including Cheran, the Mexican town that kicked out the Mexican federal government and the cartels, Prospera - on the island of Roatan off the coast of Hondouras, which negotiated limited sovereignty from Honduras to create a business-friendly community with one of the lowest regulatory and tax burdens on the planet, and the Free State Project in New Hampshire which is moving thousands of libertarians, voluntaryists and peaceful anarchists to the state to roll back “government.”

Ryan Cristian was live-streaming from Liberty on the Rocks and over 12,000+ folks tuned in or caught the replay. We will be syndicating both the conference proceedings and Ryan’s superb “Behind the Scenes” interviews with the speakers shortly so stay tuned!

by Donald Shaw

According to a press statement, President-elect Donald Trump has selected his campaign manager Susie Wiles to serve as his chief of staff. Wiles will be the first woman to serve as chief of staff.

“Susie Wiles just helped me achieve one of the greatest political victories in American history, and was an integral part of both my 2016 and 2020 successful campaigns,” Trump said in the statement this evening announcing his selection. “Susie is tough, smart, innovative, and is universally admired and respected. Susie will continue to work tirelessly to Make America Great Again.”

Until earlier this year, Susie Wiles was a lobbyist for tobacco company Swisher International, for which she worked to influence Congress on “FDA regulations,” according to disclosures filed with the Senate. Wiles has not filed a termination report for her work with Swisher, but she has not reported lobbying for the company since the first quarter of the year, when the company paid her firm Mercury Public Affairs $30,000 in fees.

by Ethan Huff

An X / Twitter account called "Israel Genocide Tracker" (@trackingisrael) is sparking panic within the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) as soldiers worry about getting doxed for killing civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Middle East Eye (MEE) released a video about the saga, which you can watch below.

Created back in May, the Israel Genocide Tracker says it "scans social media and gathers data on Israeli soldiers from previous posts they had published boasting about their actions in Gaza."

"It then creates a profile for each soldier, including personal information such as their name, age, family origin, and army unit," an MEE report explains. "According to TRT, which cited Israel's Channel 12 News, multiple soldiers have expressed concerns over the account."

One soldier reportedly told Channel 12 that he is "afraid" the Israel Genocide Tracker will allow people to "Google my name and find it there."

"Daily News of The Week

by Alex Bernardo

I started taking my faith seriously when I was 15, and, in a stereotypically Lutheran fashion, immediately began reading my Bible. It became obvious to me after one reading of the New Testament that Christians were obligated to take care of the poor and should be extremely charitable. It was equally apparent how money and wealth can easily corrupt even the most virtuous of people and that I needed to live modestly and generously. As a public school student, I naturally assumed that Christians were called to be socialists. After all, about the only economic knowledge I had were platitudes about how socialism ‘helps poor people’ and capitalism ‘is greed’. Christians aren’t greedy, right?

As I got older, I saw how taxes can hurt people on the margins and that welfare sometimes enabled human degeneracy. I would assert that we only needed a little socialism. Why should I care if the government takes some of my money and gives it to poor people? It makes my job of being charitable much easier! I had yet to be confronted with basic economics. That moment came in the fall of 2016, when, after 8 years of being a bi-vocational student minister, I decided to get a real job and go to graduate school to become a teacher (so ‘real job’ might be a bit of a stretch…). I was forced, at the age of 27, to crack open a textbook on economics for the first time. From the opening pages of A Survey of Economics by Irvin Tucker, I was hooked. The most shocking discovery was that I had been wrong about ‘capitalism’ and ‘socialism’. According to Tucker, capitalism had but two characteristics: the private ownership of the factors of production and decentralized economic decision-making. Socialism was the exact opposite: government (or “public”) control of the factors of production and centralized economic decision-making. Nothing about greed, charity, morality, or anything else I had associated with these two terms. After a few days of reflection, I realized that I had been a capitalist all along and soon started calling myself a libertarian. For an economics textbook that didn’t mention the Austrian school save for a passing reference to Hayek (but several pages on Keynes and Marx), it convinced me that free markets work.

by Sasha Latypova

An Open Letter to Dads

October, 2024.

I am writing this to my fellow dads for one reason: to convince you to stop pushing for your children to be injected with vaccines. Whatever you think you are doing, the tragic truth is that you are maiming, sterilizing and killing your kids. You are decimating your family line. Please stop before it is too late.

Stop pushing “immunization” and “vaccination” shots on your kids. There are no “good shots.” They are all bad. Please do not dismiss that last sentence; let it sink in. None of the “vaccine” or “immunization” shots are beneficial. All that they present to your child is risk of physical harm, possibly serious or even life-threatening, with no therapeutic or health-supporting benefits.

The agencies that were supposed to be overseeing these products have not been. The entire history of U.S. federal “regulation” of “biological products” (including “vaccines”) has been a massive fraud.[1] This history has been meticulously documented by Katherine Watt, recently joined by Lydia Hazel, on the Substack blog, “Bailiwick News.”[2]

by swprs.org

Insider insights into the creation of Hamas – and other designated terrorist groups.

∗∗∗

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas.” – Benjamin Netanyahu (2019)

“In the visible dimension Hamas is an enemy, in the hidden dimension it is an ally.”

– IDF Major General Gershon Hacohen (2019)

“Israel started Hamas. It was a project of Shin Bet.”

– Charles Freeman, US diplomat and ambassador (2006)

∗∗∗

Since the founding of Hamas in 1987, Israeli, American and Palestinian officials have repeatedly acknowledged that Israel did indeed help create and fund the Islamist group.

The point made by many of these officials is not that Israel “allowed” the rise of Hamas or that Hamas emerged in response to Israeli “occupation” of Palestine. Rather, their point was and is that Israel’s intelligence agencies actively helped create and finance the Hamas group.

by Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Amos Shocken, editor (and owner) of the most influential, Israeli daily conservative newspaper, Ha'aretz (equivalent to the NY Times) called upon other countries to take action by imposing sanctions on Israel for its implementation of ethnic cleansing and a second NAKBA (the 1948 forced evacuation and massacres of Palestinians. For Palestinians, Nakba is akin to the Holocaust).

Shocken urged the countries of the world force Israel to recognize Palestinian statehood.

In response, Israel's "justice minister" Yariv Levin demanded that a law be passed imposing 20-year prison sentences for any Israeli who calls for sanctions...

https://skwawkbox.org/2024/11/02/israeli-justice-minister-calls-for-law-for-20yr-prison-sentences-for-israelis-who-call-for-sanctions/

This is what Ha’aretz is printing these days:

by Daisy Luther

A highly contentious election is taking place this week, and it won’t take much for chaos to erupt. It’s important to remember that political violence is no longer just the domain of big cities. Wherever you live, you may need to get ready fast.

When you live in an urban or suburban location and it looks like all heck is about to break loose, how can you prepare your place fast for the potential of unrest? As we’ve seen in cities across the country, a peaceful protest can turn into a violent riot in the blink of an eye. How do you prepare when the spark is lit in your hometown?

While our first recommendation on this website is always “don’t be there” we know there are some situations in which leaving isn’t an option.

Therefore, this article is based on the premise that, for whatever reason, you’re going to need to hunker down in your home. The reason you’re there doesn’t matter – the concept is simply that you’re there. With only a couple of exceptions, we’re also going to use things you can commonly find in homes with no special trips to the store.

By Jeffrey A. Tucker andDebbie Lerman

Instances of censorship are growing to the point of normalization. Despite ongoing litigation and more public attention, mainstream social media has been more ferocious in recent months than ever before. Podcasters know for sure what will be instantly deleted and debate among themselves over content in gray areas. Some like Brownstone have given up on YouTube in favor of Rumble, sacrificing vast audiences if only to see their content survive to see the light of day.

It’s not always about being censored or not. Today’s algorithms include a range of tools that affect searchability and findability. For example, the Joe Rogan interview with Donald Trump racked up an astonishing 34 million views before YouTube and Google tweaked their search engines to make it hard to discover, while even presiding over a technical malfunction that disabled viewing for many people. Faced with this, Rogan went to the platform X to post all three hours.

by www.rt.com

British King Charles III and his son Prince William have contracts with UK taxpayer-funded public services, charities, government departments and even a prison, which help them earn millions every year, the Sunday Times has claimed. That’s in addition to the so-called sovereign grant the royals get from the government.

In 2023 alone, Charles and William’s “private fiefdoms,” the Duchy of Lancaster and the Duchy of Cornwall - raised £27.4 million (over $35 million) and £23.6 million ($30 million) respectively for the British royal family, the newspaper found as part of a joint investigation with Channel 4’s Dispatches program.

The paper said Saturday that they used the royal addresses to uncover their business contracts and discovered how the duchies are making money “via a series of commercial rents and feudal levies on land largely seized by medieval monarchs.”

by Ken Klippenstein

Retired Gen. Mark Milley gave a fawning speech on Monday to a sea of tailored suits at the American Bankers Association’s annual convention in New York. Since retiring from his role as the U.S. military’s top officer, Milley has found a new calling: sharing his “strategic” expertise with those who can make him money.

Milley’s remarks give the impression that the Pentagon’s top brass is just as much at a loss for how to handle our forever wars as anyone.

“As General Milley enjoys a well-deserved retirement, he’s actually busier than ever, and among his new responsibilities, he’s now a senior advisor to JP Morgan Chase,” said moderator Peter Cook,Former Pentagon Press Secretary turned Chief Communications Officer for the American Bankers Association.

In warming up the crowd, Cook said that he had served alongside Milley during the Obama administration. “I had the honor of working alongside General Milley when I was serving as the Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs and Pentagon Press Secretary under the late [Secretary of Defense] Ash Carter, and I saw firsthand General Milley’s leadership, his wise counsel.”

By Fayha Shalash in Ramallah, occupied Palestine and Mera Aladam in Kuala Lumpur

Armed Israeli settlers launched a wave of attacks on Palestinian properties in several areas of the occupied West Bank overnight, torching homes, vehicles and olive trees.

More than 20 vehicles were targeted in the central West Bank city of al-Bireh on Sunday night, in what has been described online as a "pogrom", with most set ablaze and left smouldering wrecks.

Video footage posted online showed Palestinians attempting to put out fires enveloping buildings and cars, and roads left charred the morning after.

According to local news agency Wafa, the settlers opened fire at civil defence search-and-rescue workers attempting to extinguish the flames.

Settlers later set fire to a parking lot and scrawled offensive graffiti on walls in the nearby town of Deir Dibwan, east of Ramallah, before fleeing.

by Tyler Durden

Among many worrying trends is the problem of debanking. It is underreported. The victims do not like to talk about it, even among family and friends.

It is rarely discussed at all in public forums. Only specialists write about it. But it is a threat to everyone in the most intensely effective way. The practice denies people access to the basics of life and yet there is no appeal, no process, no methods of challenge, and no remediation.

We did not know until Melania Trump’s latest biography that she and her son Barron were victims of debanking, the practice of shutting down a person’s bank account based on an unsigned and unexplained decision in which the account holder is merely notified that all services are hereby denied.

Good on her for admitting this. People rarely do.

This apparently happened in 2021, after her husband had left the office of the presidency. There were concerted efforts at the time to wipe out the memory of his time in office.

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

Yesterday, the National Association of Realtors released their annual Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers. It showed that by the time Americans have saved enough money for a downpayment to buy their first home in America, they will be close to middle age. The study recorded the median age of first-time home buyers as the oldest in the history of the study, at 38 years of age. (In the 1980s, first-time home buyers were in their 20s.) At the same time the age of first-time home buyers was hitting a record high, the percentage of first-time buyers was hitting a record low – just 24 percent of the market in the latest survey. That is the lowest percentage share of first-time home buyers since the National Association of Realtors began conducting the survey in 1981.

by Joseph Everett (WIL)

Back in 1979, researchers were shocked to see a notable decrease in the average IQ of children in Massachussets. Not only were these kids slower at learning, but something was affecting their brain to where they more distractible, hyperactive, impulsive and easily frustrated. In the 1920’s Thomas Midgley had just made a new product for the automotive industry that he projected would make billions of dollars. The product essentially was an additive to gas that made car engines work better, but most importantly, it was very cheap compared to other alternatives so it could turn a big profit. Unfortunately it was a poison that would accumulate in the air and affected people’s brains. Just a year after Thomas Midgley showed symptoms of acute poisoning from his own product, he would state in a press conference that it was actually perfectly safe. That product was tetraethyl lead which was used to make leaded gasoline. From the 1920’s, cars all over the country were pumping the poisonous lead into the air every day. This dramatic change in the air lead to a decline in the IQ of children. Luckily, our brains are now safe from this because leaded gasoline was phased out starting in 1973.

by Jerm

Polar bears are neither endangered nor in danger.

How often do we hear this nonsense?

Constantly.

They never stop their fearmongering.

By ‘they’ I mean the climate change establishment: the UN, IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change), WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature), CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species), governments, media and academia.

Okay, so why polar bears?

In my opinion, a few reasons why polar bears are the poster animals for global warming include:

They’re cute, cuddly and innocent

They’re far removed from our immediate reality

We can’t verify their situation ourselves, so we have to trust the experts.

I’ll get to the point: polar bears are not in danger and are doing absolutely fine.

Susan Crockford is a zoologist with more than 40 years of animal science behind her, particularly in the field of Arctic animals (like polar bears).

by Kit Klarenberg

As Israel’s October 1 invasion of Lebanon unfolds, the media’s complicity in shaping public perception raises urgent questions, particularly when viewed through the lens of a controversial 1984 conference where influential advertising and media figures gathered to refine Israel’s narrative strategies. This conference laid the groundwork for a sophisticated propaganda campaign—Hasbara—that sought to sanitize Israel’s actions and cast its military operations in a favorable light. Today, as Western journalists whitewash, distort, and conceal Israel’s the realities of Israel’s deadly campaign of violence, the enduring legacy of this meeting becomes alarmingly clear, revealing how narratives crafted decades ago continue to shape the coverage of a conflict that claims countless lives.

by News Desk

The Foreign Ministry of Turkiye sent the UN a letter signed by 52 nations and two organizations calling for a halt in military transfers to Israel, stating the Israeli army is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called for the arms embargo on Israel while speaking at a news conference in Djibouti on 1 November.

While attending the Turkiye–Africa collaboration meeting, Fidan announced that the group letter was sent to the UN and that it must be "repeated at every opportunity that selling arms to Israel means participating in its genocide."

Ahmet Yildiz, Turkiye's permanent ambassador to the UN, stated that Israel's actions have pushed the region to the brink of war.

Last month, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the UN to impose an arms embargo on Israel, saying it would be an "effective solution" to end the war on Gaza.

by Sean

The United States finds itself standing on a precipice, with a growing divide that’s becoming impossible to ignore. While you just want to be left alone by government, the government has grown to the point where that's impossible

As the election draws ever closer, rhetoric from the Demonrats has intensified, creating an atmosphere that feels charged and volatile.

Trump? Hitler? Yeah, right.

With people this deranged, how are we not on a path to civil conflict?

Beneath this escalating polarization because of these lies an even more unsettling trend: an insidious push toward totalitarianism that’s taking root in every aspect of American life.

It’s seen in the lessons taught in classrooms, the restrictions placed on speech, and the control over information in digital spaces. Many citizens are watching, feeling the country slip away from its foundational principles, wondering if a clash is inevitable.

by Ambrose Evans-Pritchard

The gold reserves of Italy and France have each risen in value by roughly $85bn (£65) over the last two years. Lucky them.

The Italians never accepted the “end of history” ideology, the beguiling notion at the end of the Cold War that there were no longer serious enemies and that bullion had become superfluous, a barbarous relic in a globalist age of financial sophistication.

This realism is rooted in hard experience. Italy entered the Second World War with depleted gold reserves, and quickly came to regret it. The country’s post-war gold was used as collateral for an emergency loan from the Bundesbank in the 1970s, and was later used to shoehorn the soft lira into union with the hard D-Mark.

The Bank of France did sell 589 tonnes during the false calm of the early 2000s for a pittance, but kept the lion’s share.

by Alex Crawford

A generation of children and young adults in Gaza are coping with devastating amputations after a year of brutal war.

It's left a terrible legacy, with thousands - many of them babies - coping with missing limbs.

Warning: This story contains images and descriptions readers may find distressing

Those in Gaza like Jihad have absolutely heart-breaking war wounds. The three-year-old's left leg has been amputated right up to the hip, his right leg cut below the knee. The doctors couldn't save three of the fingers on his left hand.

He cries constantly and he's writhing around in pain when Sky's Gaza crew sees him. His mother Mai tells our team that he's completely changed since the bombing - going from an active, talkative toddler to a depressed little boy who can't accept his crushing lack of mobility.

by Sotiris Rex

When I explain to people (those willing to listen) how a society can make laws without government, and how stateless societies punish criminals, a reasonable objection emerges: “So, what’s the difference between state and statelessness, when without government, there are still laws about everything, and I still have to pay to have my rights protected?”

Indeed, both threat-based centralized government, as well as incentive-based, voluntary, decentralized self-governance, require regulations - and money to maintain those regulations. However, there are two fundamental differences between statism and statelessness.

The state enforces its regulations through the threat of violent deprivation of inalienable rights. It also defends you against aggression through the implied threat of defensive violence (which is fair). But the state may protect you only when its inefficiencies inherent in its monopolistic disincentives and corruptibility don’t get in the way.

by Derrick Broze

As most people expected, the script put Trump back in power.

I hope all those people who said they were supporting Trump because he was the "lesser evil" but would hold him accountable will do so when he inevitably breaks promises and appoints swamp creatures and advances the Technocratic State.

To those who understand that the MAGA/MAHA movement is a co-opting of the real freedom movement - stay strong. We are in for another 4 years of people making excuses for every authoritarian, anti-liberty actions Trump takes. Some will eventually wake up and realize they made a mistake, but many will not.

For any possible good that may come from Trump being in the White House, let's acknowledge it but not go easy on him or his cronies when the inevitable happens as well.

Remember, this is the guy who wants to deport and jail people who are critical of Israel, and people who burn the U.S. flag. This is the guy who is funded by Zionist Technocrats who support genocide. This is the man who is funded by a steering committee member of the Bilderberg Group. This is the guy who is promising the largest deportation operation ever which will inevitably empower police to use 4th amendment violating measures. This is the guy who brought us Operation Warp Speed run by Big Pharma and still refuses to admit his shots hurt people.

by Steve Kirsch's newsletter

Today, I filed a formal written complaint with the Board of Supervisors in Santa Clara County about the Public Health Department. Their own data shows the vaccines are making infections and fatalities worse, yet they continue to recommend them. When asked to explain the data, they say, “No comment.” This needs to be investigated and if the Supervisors don’t take action, I will take legal action against the Supervisors.

There is evidence of malfeasance at the Santa Clara County Public Health Department (SCC PHD). I'll be filing a formal written complaint later today asking for an investigation.

My name is Steve Kirsch. I am a long-time resident of the county.

The SCC PHD data which is posted on their website and obtained through FOIA shows COVID vaccines are making things worse by increasing infections and the risk of death from COVID.

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

The American Association for Cancer Research's 2024 report reveals a significant link between alcohol consumption and cancer risk, with 5.4% of U.S. cancer cases in 2019 attributed to alcohol — and this is likely an underestimate

Six types of cancer are directly linked to excessive alcohol consumption: liver, breast, colorectal, esophageal, stomach, and head and neck cancers

Even light drinking increases cancer risk. A U.K. Biobank study found that low levels of alcohol consumption raise cancer mortality risk, especially in vulnerable populations

Alcohol's carcinogenic effects begin in the mouth, where bacteria convert it to acetaldehyde. It also disrupts hormones, gut health, mitochondrial function and sleep patterns, further increasing cancer risk

Abstaining from alcohol is the best prevention. For those who drink, taking N-acetylcysteine (NAC) supplements before consuming alcohol may help reduce its harmful effects

By Kayla Zhu

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

In 2024, buying a home in the U.S. looks vastly different depending on where you are.

Factors like local demand, land availability, economic conditions, and housing regulations all contribute to the median home prices in each state.

This map visualizes the median home sale price for a single-family home in each U.S. state in 2024. The data is updated as of September 2024 and comes from ATTOM.

As of August 2024, the median home sales price for a single-family home in the United States is about $385,000.

Hawaii has the highest median house price in the U.S. at around $852,000, over double the national average, primarily due to its limited land availability, strict housing regulations, and high demand for housing in a desirable climate.

by Calvin Freiburger

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — A left-wing “free speech” group once again labeled Florida the top state in the nation for “book banning” in a report the mainstream media is highlighting in hopes that it will reflect badly on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis but which actually illustrates the Sunshine State’s progress in removing age-inappropriate material from public schools.

The Tallahassee Democrat reported that, according to PEN America, more than 4,500 total books (and 4,231 individual titles) were removed from Florida public schools in the 2023-24 school year, sharply up from 1,406 the year before. That accounts for almost half of the 10,000 total removals nationwide.

Thirty-nine percent of the books included “LGBTQ” characters and 57 percent had “sex or sex-related content,” according to the report. (Forty-four percent “included characters of color,” it added, but does not back up the implication that race was a motivating factor for removal.)

by Felix Richter

For the past three years, as the United States – like many other nations – battled with elevated inflation, consumer spending has remained remarkably robust, keeping the U.S. economy from sliding into a recession. That has come at the expense of personal saving, which dropped sharply in 2022, when the personal saving rate, i.e. the share of their disposable income that people weren’t spending on consumption, taxes or interest payments, dropped to the lowest level since the financial crisis.

During the pandemic, when generous stimulus checks met limited consumption possibilities, Americans had saved more money than ever before, with the personal saving rate peaking at 32 percent in April 2020 and remaining above the pre-pandemic trend until the end of 2021. That’s when inflation started to bite, and people started utilizing these excess savings to support their spending.

By James Bovard

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg recently lamented how his company groveled to federal demands to censor any criticism of the Biden administration’s Covid policy. But is Facebook really launching a “Brave New World” era of free speech?

Facebook notified me on Sunday morning that eight years ago, I posted a link to my Washington Times article warning of Dictatorial Democracy regardless of whether Hillary Clinton or Donald Trump won the 2016 election.

The opening sentence set the tone: “The 2016 election campaign is mortifying millions of Americans in part because the presidency has become far more dangerous in recent times.” Facebook always gives users the option to “share” a “Memory” link. I tapped the button to automatically send a notice on “Dictatorial Democracy” to all my Facebook friends and followers. No such luck: Facebook notified me that they had banned sharing the piece because it violated Facebook “Community Standards.”

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

COVID-19 vaccines pose a 112,000% greater risk of brain clots and strokes than flu vaccines and a 20,700% greater risk of those symptoms than all other vaccines combined, according to a peer-reviewed study that calls for a global moratorium on the vaccines.

The study, published last week in the International Journal of Innovative Research in Medical Science, found reports of 5,137 cases of cerebral thromboembolism after COVID-19 shots over 36 months. This compares to 52 reported cases following flu vaccination and 282 cases for all vaccines over the past 34 years.

According to the study, this represents an “alarming breach in the safety signal threshold concerning cerebral thrombosis adverse events” following COVID-19 vaccination.

The study’s authors — independent researcher Claire Rogers, obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. James A. Thorp, independent researcher Kirstin Cosgrove and cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough — used data from the U.S. government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), for their analysis.

By James Bickerton

Independence campaigners have hailed "a revolution in Texas politics" after 10 Republicans who have committed to supporting a referendum on secession from the United States were elected to the state legislature.

According to the secessionist Texas Nationalist Movement, the 10 politicians, all of whom won seats in the Texas House of Representatives, were signatories to its "Texas First Pledge." Signatories of the pledge have vowed to "vote for legislation and resolutions to call for a vote on Texas reasserting its status as an independent nation" and to "work toward a fair and expedient separation of Texas from the federal government" if this referendum is won.

Texas nationalists wish to take the Lone Star State out of the union and create a fully independent country. Before joining the United States, the Republic of Texas existed as an independent nation from 1836 to 1846. A poll of 814 eligible Texan voters conducted earlier this year for Newsweek found that 33 percent supported secession, while 39 percent were opposed, with the remainder either neutral or unsure. However, in a hypothetical referendum, 67 percent said they would vote for Texas to remain a state within the United States.

Mises Institute Event in Fort Myers, Florida, on Saturday, November 9, 2024

Texas 2024 Liberty International World Conference - 15-18 November

- The Art of Liberty Foundation will have a table manned by Elle Liberte who volunteered to help out and get it organized at the last minute! Stop by and thank her for her service!

The Peoples Reset - January 29th-Feb 6th 2025 - Morelia, Mexico

- Etienne de la Boetie2 will be a speaker

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Click Image or Watch On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@prezence:6/liberty-on-the-rocks-2024-full-live:5

Grant "Prezence" Ellman is a multi-instrumentalist singer, song writer that puts the "Zen" in presence, rocks major music festivals and creates visually stunning music videos. He was the headline artist at the Art of Liberty Foundation's recent conference: Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference where he rocked the house with Larken Rose and Derrick Broze performing as 33. Check out his work at PrezenceMusic.com. Subscribe here to be notified when we release the entire conference proceedings.

Etienne Note: Lily Tang Williams is one of my favorite members of the Free State Project in New Hampshire! She unfortunately lost... allegedly... I don't trust any election results!

by Tyler Durden

Republican congressional candidate Lily Tang Williams of New Hampshire unleashed her inner 'Tiger Mom' on Democratic congressional candidate Maggie Goodlander during a debate last week.

The two women are vying for an open seat in New Hampshire’s 2nd District vacated by Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster.

"She believes that we should give a break to the wealthiest and the biggest corporations and hope for the best, hope that the results will trickle down to hardworking people," Democratic candidate Goodlander said of Republican Tang Williams during a debate.

"I take a very different approach. I believe that the middle class deserves a tax cut, and I believe that we will do a lot for this country by ensuring that we don’t continue this disastrous tax policy."

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

