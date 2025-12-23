Dear Subscribers,

In my book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, I make the case that one of the hidden scams of Amazon is that if you spin the “Z” in Amazon into an “S” it spells: A Mason. The downward dip of the smile is a hidden reference to the Masonic Square while the arrow at the top of the smile is a hidden reference to the Masonic compass.

The font of the letter “a” they choose for the logo conveniently makes a “g” when reversed and Amazon uses that single a(g) in the open box logo below that further reveals and symbolizes the Masonic logo for those “with eyes to see”.

The final bit of Masonic symbolism in the Amazon logo is the hidden arrow in the smile that Amazon claims represents the fact that you can get everything from “A to Z” except... the arrow doesn’t really point to the letter “Z” in the logo...

It actually points to the letter “O” which has additional Masonic significance:

In Freemasonry, the phrase “Alpha to Omega” (from the Greek letters Α and Ω, the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet) holds deep symbolic meaning, drawing from biblical references in the Book of Revelation (e.g., Revelation 22:13: “I am the Alpha and the Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last”). It represents the eternal and all-encompassing nature of the divine, often referred to as the Great Architect of the Universe (GAOTU) in Masonic tradition.

My thesis is that the inter-generational organized crime system behind banking, central banking is using “government” as a technique for robbing and controlling populations. As I break down in my article Who Runs the World? - Organized Crime’s Front Groups & Secret Societies, Freemasonry has long been one of inter-generational organized crime’s front groups. With an international network of lodges, members sworn to secrecy, and evaluated by degree, freemasonry gives the local lodge the ability to dominate local political systems by acting in unison and financing their own to control local political systems, the sheriff, police chief, courts. They even created the 1st “gang sign” the Masonic “Hidden Hand” visible in official portraits of dozens and dozens of Masons including those guilty of the murder of tens of millions through the imposition of socialism/communism (”government” 2.0) on their populations.

Internationally, the leadership at the top of that hierarchical system, has the ability to project power globally by leveraging the local lodge networks in each country when needed. It doesn’t mean that every Mason is an unindicted co-conspirator, many are “Porch Masons” who have been duped into organized crime lodges to be used as window dressing. Many lodges and Masons have tried to stay true to Masonry’s stated goals of communicating to its adherents first principles, objective morality, and Natural Law. The Great Work.

In another excerpt from “Government” that I wrote with Mark Passio: An Open Letter to Freemasonry - It’s Time to Clean the Lodge!, we honor these Masons and suggest they clean up the lodge system.

Back to Amazon... What is the connection to Amazon?

The most powerful weapon in organized crime’s arsenal is “control of perception.” Can the organized crime system control the information the population receives to conceal the theft of trillions through fractional reserve banking, no-bid “government” contracts, mandatory “vaccinations,” and scams like 9-11 and “The Covid?”

Obviously, the ability to censor, manipulate book reviews and wage economic warfare against mom and pop retailers and non-cartel on-line sellers would be attractive.

Our thesis is that the organized crime “government” took internet technologies developed on the taxpayer nickel and privatized the profits for defense industry insiders. The internet was invented by the Defense Department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA) later renamed the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). Jeff Bezos’ grandfather, Lawrence P. Gise, was a DARPA co-founder. Google, Facebook, and other companies caught algorithmically censoring information on the DARPA Internet also have links to the intelligence agencies and Pentagram..err.. Pentagon.

Here are a few paragraphs on Amazon’s many crimes from “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!:

Amazon has been caught digitally burning books (remotely deleting books) on their “Kindle” and “Fire platforms, censoring books exposing The Sandy Hook hoax,9-11 Truth, engineered Islamic mass migration in Europe, and other government criminality, censoring books reviews including negative reviews of Hillary Clinton´s book “What Happened”.

Amason Prime removed the award-winning documentary Vaxxed which exposed that the CDC has been lying about vaccines causing autism, other vaccine-awareness videos including Shoot-EM Up- The Truth About Vaccines, and Man-Made Pandemic. They also censored Flipping the Script: When Parents Flight Back (harmfulness of chemotherapy for kids), Root Causes (Harmfulness of root canals), Behind the Fear: The Hidden Story of HIV (HIV Scam) & Cancer Can Be Killed (how to cure cancer naturally),

Amazon Prime (and Netflix with their $50M deal with the Obamas) are the prime outlets for the 800+ movies and 1000+ television shows funded/supported by the DoD and intelligence agencies that are product-placing the American flag, making government employees (FBI/CIA/ATF/Police, etc) the heroes, and using propaganda techniques like anchoring where scenes of high positive emotion are created and the “anchored” to the flag.

So... Even though we know Amazon is untrustworthy, we are using their platform to get our books out to expose the illegitimacy and criminality of “government” and the theft of TRILLIONS.

So.. While our usual advice is: “Even though you can get anything you want from A Mason in two days with free shipping... you shouldn’t.. if you can avoid it.”

We also understand the realities of their superior distribution network vs. the monopoly "government" post office.

Get the complete interview PLUS Etienne brings the receipts! A full transcript with HTML Links and images for many of the claims and evidence mentioned in the interview PLUS Dank Memes and visualizations from: The Liberator, our uncensorable, credit card-sized flash drive full of evidence of “government” illegitimacy and corruption.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

Etienne Note: I used AI to summarize this video. If you don’t trust AI they I would suggest watching the whole video.. I would suggest you do that, even if you skim the summary, to understand why it is important to watch the video.

A widespread property tax fraud linked to school district bonds is causing millions of Americans to overpay taxes, risking mass bankruptcies and housing market collapse. Expert Mitch Vexler exposes the illegal overvaluation practices, the unsustainable $5.1 trillion bond debt, and calls for repealing property taxes in favor of a uniform state sales tax to restore fairness and affordability.

Property taxes are a significant expense for homeowners across the United States, but what if much of what we pay is based on fraudulent valuations and illegal practices? Mitch Vexler, a real estate broker and business model expert, has been fighting against massive property tax fraud since 2016. His work exposes how school district bonds and central appraisal districts have been overvaluing properties, leading to exorbitant tax bills that many cannot afford.

Continue reading

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Judd Legum

This week, Jared Kushner abruptly canceled his plans to build Trump Tower Belgrade after the project became enmeshed in a criminal corruption scandal involving Serbian government officials.

Kushner, President Trump’s son-in-law, has resumed his role as one of Trump’s top foreign policy advisers — representing the Trump administration in high-stakes negotiations over Gaza and Ukraine. But Kushner has also continued to run his private equity firm, Affinity Partners.

Continue reading

by Noah Hurowitz, Trevor Aaronson

An FBI investigation into an alleged terror plot in Southern California bears the familiar hallmarks of the bureau’s long-running use of informants and undercover agents to advance plots that might not otherwise have materialized, court documents show.

News of the plot surfaced Monday morning in a Fox News report that ran ahead of court filings or official statements. Within minutes, FBI officials amplified the story on social media.

Continue reading

The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World

Etienne Note: I have some folks who have promised me some new countries but they did’t get their homework to me before we went to publication. Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country

I am adding a new recurring feature to Five Meme Friday: The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World! A couple of weeks ago I did an article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? where I broke down WHY the monopoly media misrepresents the REAL political spectrum and what the actual political spectrum looks like in the US. That meme went viral so now I am duplicating it for other countries.

Can you help? Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country OR suggest changes for a version we already have circulating. Donate to support this project at ArtOfLiberty.org/sponsorship-program/

The REAL Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

Shift the Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

“Daily News of The Week”

Want to give some gifts that will be remembered for years to come and help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the scam of “Government?”

Happy Holidays from the Art of Liberty Foundation! Get 10% off until midnight PST December 25th using the discount code: Liberty10!

Shop for unique books and gifts now at ArtOfLiberty.org/Store

“Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! - How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the “Government,” Media and Academia. The best-selling book at over two dozen liberty-oriented conferences and events! Sales to 25+ countries! “Government” reveals the hidden control system and pseudo-religion of Statism used by an inter-generational organized crime system centered around banking and central banking to rob and control populations. This book distills 20+ years of research and open-source intelligence into short, easily digestible treatises on individual subjects and optimizes the information for the 65% of society who are visual learners.

Continue reading

By Ted Kuntz

Let’s be clear. Bill C-9 is a censorship bill. Its purpose is to restrict open and honest debate in this country. It is a political weapon to silence dissent, disagreement, or facts the government finds inconvenient or at odds with their agenda. This bill attacks the very foundation of a free and democratic society. It declares that the state is ‘the authority’ to decide what is acceptable speech and what is not.

This bill isn’t drafted at the request of Canadians. Canadians love free speech. Canadians love to express their opinions, likes, and dislikes. Canadians like to share their perspectives, their ideas, and their concerns. The ability to speak freely is what people appreciate about living in a free country.

The Federal government is at war with us. This government is at war with our Charter of Rights and Freedoms. It is declaring that it will decide what speech is acceptable and what is not. It wants to become the moral authority in this country. This government is intent on replacing God. It is destroying what makes a western nation great and the envy of people around the world.

Continue reading

By Doug Casey, International Man

I think it will interest you not because of my moral case against taxes (a case which was new to most attendees), but because of the reasons Milei is flirting with failure (reasons that I don’t think most of the attendees had considered).

—

It’s a strange pleasure to be speaking at a tax conference. It makes me feel as if I’ve been accepted into polite company, perhaps even invited to join the elite.

Since we’re at a tax conference, I think it’s appropriate to lay some philosophical groundwork. To ask some questions, and state some principles to help introduce myself. Like any sensible person, I despise taxes. So consider these propositions and questions:

First, Why taxes are immoral and innately destructive.

Second, Why taxes aren’t necessary.

Third, What is the Milei regime doing wrong?

Continue reading

By Christine Chung

Travelers visiting the United States from countries like Britain, France, Germany and South Korea could soon have to undergo a review of up to five years of their social mBy Jeremy Kuzmarov

On December 10, 2004, the body of journalist Gary Webb, 49, was discovered in his home near Sacramento after a moving company worker found a note posted to his front door that read: “Please do not enter. Call 911 and ask for an ambulance.”

Webb’s death was listed as a suicide, but Webb was found with two bullet holes in the head, indicating that he was executed.[1]

In the days leading up to his death, Webb had told friends that he was receiving death threats, being regularly followed by what he thought were government agents, and that he was concerned about strange individuals who were seen breaking into and leaving his house.

In the late 1990s, Webb had written a series of stories for the San José Mercury News, which provided the basis for his book, Dark Alliance: The CIA, the Contras, and the Crack Cocaine Explosion (New York: Seven Stories Press, 1998).

Continue readingedia history, according to a proposal filed on Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The change would affect visitors eligible for the visa waiver program, which allows people from 42 countries to travel to the United States for up to 90 days without a visa as long as they first obtain electronic travel authorization.

In a document filed on Tuesday in the Federal Register, C.B.P. said it plans to require applicants to provide a long list of personal data including social media, email addresses from the last decade, and the names, birth dates, places of residence and birthplaces of parents, spouses, siblings and children.

Continue reading

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Our newly published, peer-reviewed critique and independent reanalysis of the Henry Ford vaccinated–unvaccinated birth cohort study (Lamerato et al.) — revealed at the U.S. Senate Hearing on September 9, 2025 — shows that the original authors failed to analyze or disclose the dramatic proportional differences present in their own data.

Authored by John W. Oller, Jr., PhD; Daniel Broudy, PhD; and Nicolas Hulscher, MPH, this peer-review and reanalysis provides the first accurate proportional interpretation of the dataset.

The Lamerato et al. study of a total population of 18,468 individuals between birth and 18 years of age during the years from 2000 to 2016 — of which the 16,511 in the vaccinated cohort received a median of 18 vaccines, whereas the 1,957 in the unvaccinated cohort received none at all — probably represents the most comprehensive real-world comparison of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children ever conducted within a self-contained whole population in a full-service integrated health system in the US.

Continue reading

By Gemma O’Doherty

2025 was the year of some of the most contrived media hoaxes and they’re desperate to cram in a few more before December is out. This weekend, the yids gave us a double whammy with some awful tripe from Bondi to put a dampener on the barby season and remind the groypers in Ausjailia who’s boss. We got another trailerload of manure from Brown University, Rhode Island. Where these psyops actually took place is anyone’s guess - they could just as easily have been thrown together in a seedy film studio on a back street of Haifa.

The purpose as always: to justify more police state and control over the dummies, generate more fear, tighter gun laws, more surveillance, more hate speech laws and more taxpayer cash for phony defence budgets. Anyone for digital ID?

Let’s get Bondi out of the way. Official story: Eleven killed after gunmen target Jewish festival in deadliest Australia shooting in decades, blah blah blah. Here we see a recycled crisis actor who also took part in the October 7 hollow hoax - they must be running out of assets. He oozes authenticity with all that cherry sauce stuck to his face. It’s probably a latex mask. They bandaged up his head but forgot to clean him off. Doctors these days! Still it makes for more donations in the GoFraudMe

Continue reading

Etienne Note: In my Subscriber letter for the Substack version of Five Meme Friday that will be published at FiveMemeFriday.Substack.com after this article so it can be included, I break down more suspicious evidence especially the case of Arsen Ostrovsky, a high-level, international pro-Zionist lawfare lawyer and propagandist (Mossad?) who arrived back in Australia two weeks before the attack, just in time to get “grazed” and interviewed by international media where he made pro-Zionist /pro-Israel talking points.

Interestingly, even though he had allegedly received medical attention for his wound as he was wrapped in a bandage, the medical team didn’t clear the blood from his face. Equally suspicious, if you search his name on Substack, you will be able to reach Pro-Israel versions of his story. Still, there are many stories about him where Substack has the new age-restriction feature turned on, BUT the link to age verify is dead, prohibiting you from reading those articles. Interesting that this feature was turned on four days before this attack.

Continue reading

By GMO/Toxin free USA Team

THE DIRTY DOZEN: 12 REASONS TO BAN GLYPHOSATE HERBICIDES. TAKE ACTION TO TELL THE WHITE HOUSE & CONGRESS TO BAN GLYPHOSATE. MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD.

1. RETRACTED: The study that served as the cornerstone of regulators’ assessment of glyphosate’s safety, leading to EPA approvals of glyphosate-based herbicides, has now been retracted. It has been revealed that the study, “Safety Evaluation and Risk Assessment of the Herbicide Roundup and Its Active Ingredient, Glyphosate, for Humans,” was ghostwritten by Monsanto. The Editor-in-Chief of Regulatory Toxicology and Pharmacology, which published the study in 2000, cites these reasons for its retraction:

The study’s conclusions regarding the carcinogenicity of glyphosate are based solely on unpublished studies from Monsanto.

The authors did not include multiple long-term chronic toxicity and carcinogenicity studies that had already been published at the time of writing their review in 1999.

Continue reading

By Fluoride Action Network

Dear Reader

• Utah had one of the worst fluoridation overfeed accidents in US history.

• From long before the accident, and continuously afterward, FAN has been laying the groundwork for stopping fluoridation.

A recent academic paper describes how a major fluoridation technological failing and recent fluoride science helped push Utah to be the first state to ever ban fluoridation. Utah’s ban is even more consequential because it reversed mandatory fluoridation in the state’s largest population counties.

The paper, by Brigham Young University engineering professor Robert B. Sowby, PhD, is titled Fluoride failure: From Sandy City’s water system incident to statewide ban and beyond. It describes in detail the series of technical and human errors in the city of Sandy Utah, in 2019, that caused a fluoride overfeed accident that raised tap water fluoride concentrations as high as 150 mg/L. That is more than 300x greater than the intended concentration of 0.7 mg/L and far higher than the EPA’s allowed maximum. A health report found the overfeed sickened at least 239 people with symptoms including vomiting and headaches. At least one child experienced serious long-term effects. He gave riveting testimony at Utah Senate hearings that helped gain passage of the ban.

Continue reading

by Sotiris Rex

All the Axis powers combined had neither the resources nor the manpower to take on the Allies — not even close. It’s basic mathematics. What lunatic would open multiple fronts at once, surrounded by enemies, cut off from resources, and take on the massive (both in population and land) juggernaut of the Soviet Union without accounting for winter? Even if Blitzkrieg was successful, the Axis powers would still have to occupy massive stretches of land filled with hostile populations.

The only reasonable explanation and deduction for the World Wars is that both sides’ puppet-leaders were working for the same bosses, whether they were aware of whom they were serving or not. Who were the bosses? The global banking cartel, their Swiss overlords, who found themselves literally in the middle of two World Wars, unscathed, untouched, unbothered, funding both sides of both conflicts, and somehow ending up with all the Nazi gold.

Continue reading

by Roger Bate

In December 2024, Congress did something unusual: it introduced a bill that openly acknowledges tobacco harm reduction. The POUCH Act of 2024, sponsored by Rep. Jack Bergman (R-MI) and co-sponsored by Rep. Don Davis (D-NC), aims to prevent states and cities from banning or restricting FDA–authorized lower-risk products, including modern nicotine pouches and vaping products.

It is a modest bill, but one that finally moves federal policy in a sensible direction. The basic premise is straightforward: if the FDA has determined that a product is appropriate for the protection of public health, states should not be allowed to ban it for political, fiscal, or ideological reasons. This should not be a radical idea, but within the chaos of American nicotine regulation, it almost counts as revolutionary.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Jesse Coghlan via CoinTelegraph.com,

The Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation said it is set to bring tokenized US Treasurys onchain, and plans to expand to a “broad spectrum” of assets in the future.

The DTCC said on Wednesday that it plans to “enable a subset of US Treasury securities” custodied at its subsidiary, the Depository Trust Company, to be minted on the Canton Network, a permissioned blockchain created by the fintech company Digital Asset.

“This collaboration creates a roadmap to bring real-world, high-value tokenization use cases to market, starting with US Treasury securities and eventually expanding to a broad spectrum of DTC-eligible assets across network providers,” said DTCC CEO Frank LaSalla.

The DTCC runs crucial market infrastructure for clearing, settlement and trading of US securities and reported that its subsidiaries processed $3.7 quadrillion in securities transactions last year.

Continue reading

by TheyLied

New report by The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), Dec. 15, 2025:

CALGARY, AB: The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms announces its latest publication, Death by a thousand clicks: The rise of internet censorship and control in Canada, authored by veteran journalist and researcher Nigel Hannaford. The report outlines how recommendations from the Broadcasting and Telecommunications Legislative Review Panel in 2020 set the stage for a series of federal bills that have collectively transformed Canada’s once open internet into a state-managed digital environment that restricts what Canadians may access, share, and say online.

The report highlights the following federal legislation:

Online Streaming Act (C-11): Passed in 2023, this Bill gives the CRTC power to regulate online videos and other content, including material created by everyday Canadians. It also lets the government influence online “discoverability,” meaning it can push certain content to the top of your feeds while making other content harder to find.

Continue reading

By Emanuel Maiberg

Hey there,

Back in October I wrote about Doublespeed, an a16z-backed startup that uses a phone farm to flood social media with AI-generated influencers. It’s one of the more dystopian startups we’ve seen, but its impact on our social media feeds was largely theoretical. Today, thanks to a hacker who discovered a vulnerability in Doublespeed’s operation, I have a story that exposes what these accounts look like, what kind of content they’re posting, and what products they’re promoting.

-Emanuel

Doublespeed, a startup backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) that uses a phone farm to manage at least hundreds of AI-generated social media accounts and promote products has been hacked. The hack reveals what products the AI-generated accounts are promoting, often without the required disclosure that these are advertisements, and allowed the hacker to take control of more than 1,000 smartphones that power the company.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: They buried the headline: “The study comes on the heels of multiple large-scale studies that have identified reproductive and fertility impacts to those who received an mRNA COVID shot. A June 2025 Israeli study found that women who received their first mRNA COVID shot during early pregnancy, specifically between weeks eight and 13, were significantly more likely to experience pregnancy loss than expected. The study, the first national-scale analysis to examine gestational timing in relation to mRNA vaccination, found nearly four additional losses per 100 pregnancies in this group, representing a roughly 40 percent increase over the baseline rate. Most of these losses occurred during late-term pregnancy, with the majority happening after 20 weeks gestation and nearly half after 25 weeks—placing them in the category of stillbirths.7”

Continue reading

by John P. A. Ioannidis

There is increasing concern that most current published research findings are false. The probability that a research claim is true may depend on study power and bias, the number of other studies on the same question, and, importantly, the ratio of true to no relationships among the relationships probed in each scientific field. In this framework, a research finding is less likely to be true when the studies conducted in a field are smaller; when effect sizes are smaller; when there is a greater number and lesser preselection of tested relationships; where there is greater flexibility in designs, definitions, outcomes, and analytical modes; when there is greater financial and other interest and prejudice; and when more teams are involved in a scientific field in chase of statistical significance. Simulations show that for most study designs and settings, it is more likely for a research claim to be false than true. Moreover, for many current scientific fields, claimed research findings may often be simply accurate measures of the prevailing bias. In this essay, I discuss the implications of these problems for the conduct and interpretation of research.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Israel is starting to more secretly fund its organized crime politicians that vote to send billions to organized crime Israel.

by Akela Lacy, Jonah Valdez

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee is not publicly backing any candidate in the race to replace Democratic Rep. Jan Schakowsky in Illinois’s 9th Congressional District. But in private, the group is fundraising for Democratic state Sen. Laura Fine, who has distanced herself from AIPAC and said she isn’t seeking its endorsement.

AIPAC board president Michael Tuchin hosted a private fundraiser for Fine on Monday at his Los Angeles law office, where an Intercept reporter was turned away in the building’s front lobby. “The Intercept should not be here at all,” said a building security guard, relaying a message from fundraiser organizers.

Continue reading

by Democracy Now, Redacted and ABC

Two Brown University students, Mia Tretta, who was reportedly shot in the stomach during a school shooting at Saugus High School in 2019, and Zoe Weissman, who was nearby during the Parkland school shooting in 2018, have dominated in the media and set the narrative.

Former CIA agent Kevin Shipp said that it is suspicious when victims/ survivors appear on the scene at multiple suspected false flag or staged events that are unrelated. He explains why shootings at suspected orchestrated shootings almost always involve only lone shooters.

.

Summary by JW Williams

On December 13, 2025, a mass shooting occurred at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, during the second day of final examination week for the fall semester. A gunman entered the school and killed two students and wounded nine other students as they attended a review session in preparation for final exams.

Continue reading

by pjayakody75

Alcohol use stands as a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, especially among working-age adults. OECD data for 2023 highlights wide differences in consumption: Latvia and Portugal record the highest levels at over 11.5 litres of pure alcohol per person, while Türkiye, Israel, Costa Rica, and Colombia remain below 5 litres. Despite declines in average consumption across most countries since 2013, harmful drinking continues to pose risks. Around one in four adults reports heavy episodic drinking at least monthly, underscoring persistent concerns within specific population groups.

Continue reading

Truth Music of the Week

Band Aid - Do They Know It’s Christmas?

A Christmas song proving we don’t need “Government”

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?“ is a charity song written in 1984 by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure to raise money for the 1983–1985 famine in Ethiopia. It was first recorded by Band Aid, a supergroup assembled by Geldof and Ure consisting of popular British and Irish musicians, in a single day at Sarm West Studios in Notting Hill, London, in November 1984.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?” was released in the UK on 7 December 1984. It entered the UK singles chart at number one, where it remained for five weeks, becoming Christmas number one. It sold a million copies in the first week, making it the fastest-selling single in UK chart history until Elton John‘s “Candle in the Wind 1997“. UK sales passed three million by 1985. The song also reached number one in 13 other countries. In the US, it fell short of the top ten in the Billboard Hot 100, but sold an estimated 2.5 million copies by 1985. It had sold 11.7 million copies worldwide by 1989 and 3.8 million in the UK by 2017.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?” raised £8 million for Ethiopia within a year, far exceeding Geldof’s hopes. The success inspired other charity singles, such as “We Are the World“ (1985) by USA for Africa, and charity events such as Comic Relief and the 1985 Live Aid concert. Some critics and musicians said the song misrepresented Africa as barren or ignorant and that its lyrics contains factual inaccuracies; Ure said it was secondary to the purpose of raising money for the cause.

“Do They Know It’s Christmas?” was rerecorded and rereleased with different musicians in 1989, 2004 and 2014. The 1989 and 2004 versions also raised funds for famine relief, All three reached number one in the UK, and the 1989 and 2004 versions were Christmas number ones. The 2004 version sold 1.8 million copies. A new mix, combining elements of the previous versions, was released in 2024 for the 40th anniversary.

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

By Nellius Irene, Cryptopolitan.com

Olivier Janssens plans to build Destiny, a crypto-focused community on Nevis with its own legal system.

The project would use private judges and arbitration, raising concerns about creating a “state within a state.”

Supporters promise fast dispute resolution and luxury infrastructure, while critics warn of local disruption and governance challenges.

A controversial proposal by a wealthy crypto investor to develop a vast libertarian, tech‑oriented community on the Caribbean island of Nevis is drawing both excitement and alarm from island residents and political leaders, largely due to plans that could see aspects of local justice administered outside the existing court system.

Olivier Janssens hopes to establish a self-contained community that would manage its own legal system, testing new models of crypto-driven governance. His project, Destiny, targets entrepreneurs and investors looking for legal independence and crypto-friendly facilities.

Continue reading

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of “Government” corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

