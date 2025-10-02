Dear Subscribers,

If you got pulled in by my Subject Line on AIPAC, see the two AIPAC memes below. Russian election interference is a JOKE compared with the organized crime “government” of Israel bribing and installing US politicians. Hundreds of millions spent each year and over $300 billion sent to Israel since 1948... Even with them spying on us and shooting up the USS Liberty... There were 250 US legislators in Israel this month... How brazen can you get..

The featured story this week is James Corbett’s superb new documentary: Dissent into Madness - which breaks down how psychology has been and is used to make dissidents seem crazy BUT it is really the political leaders and their followers who meet the text book definition of psychopathy! If you have a friend or family member who thinks you are crazy for not believing in organized crime “government” this will have you grinning from ear-to-ear!

Best parts of the documentary for me were learning about the psychopathy of “founding father” Dr. Benjamin Rush, who I had a positive view of for his support of medical freedom, until I learned about his “tranquilizing chair”. Pictures in the article. The best part was James breaking down dozens (hundreds?) of almost completely identical stories from almost every monopoly news outlet “explaining” why people believe in “Conspiracy Theories” like 9-11 and JFK. It’s almost like they are all reading off the same script... Get your popcorn on and throw it on the big screen!

I have a little media campaign going on for my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. The image below is my one-pager for podcast and radio talk show hosts. Can you help me forward this along to your favorite hosts? Some shows I’d like to do: Joe Rogan, Patrick Bet-David, Jimmy Dore, Redacted, Kim Iversen, David Knight, Theo Von, Breaking Point, Chris Martensen, Neil Oliver, Sabby Sabs, and Diary of a CEO. If anyone has any “Ins” it would be greatly appreciated!

Amazon (A Mason?) has “Stolen the Buy Box” from us. Even though I am the author of To See the Cage is To Leave It AND have copies at Amazon.com ready for shipping (Liberty Literature is our store name) they are buying the book from our distributor (Ingram) and drop shipping from Ingram vs. letting us sell our own book. It sure smells like economic warfare to me. If you liked the book, would you please consider leaving us a review on the Amazon website since so many people use that as a barometer.

I just updated this for 2025! Let me know what I forgot?

Top Stories of the Week

James Corbett knocks the ball out of the park again: “What if the delusions of the dissidents are in fact real? What if their paranoid fantasies are not fantasies at all? In other words, what if it’s not the political dissidents who are crazy, but the politicians?”

James Corbett’s new documentary traces how psychology has been used as a weapon against political dissidents, from Soviet “sluggish schizophrenia” diagnoses to early American psychiatric abuse including one of the most prominent “Founding Fathers.”

Corbett examines Benjamin Rush, the “father of American psychiatry,” who invented a “disorder” called “anarchia” - defined as having too much love of liberty.

Continue reading...

Voluntaryist Charity Option of the Week

In a previous life after I left the “Big 4” think tank I occasionally mention, I slung Internet for global ISPs (DIGEX/Intermedia and Savvis). When I started in the industry at DIGEX, the first person I met (who also started at the same time I did) was an amazing guy named John Ferrandino, he is an ex-professional and D1 soccer player (Hall of Fame at GMU) that remains one of the most charismatic people that I have ever met. He has been the life of every party, dinner and conversation he was ever in. A really superb individual and friend. He was in a tragic accident over a week ago and remains in a coma today after multiple surgeries. He has two kids and was “on the bench” when the accident happened so the worst time to have a tragedy like this befall a family. There is a fundraiser to help him out at https://www.gofundme.com/f/team-dino-support-john-ferrandino-in-the-fight-for-his-life

#Voluntaryism for the win!

Videos of the Week

Trump recommended

Avoid vaccines with (neurotoxic) aluminum and mercury and that they are trying to take them out of the injections

Avoid Hepatitis B vaccine until 12 years-old because it’s a sexually transmitted infection and newborns don’t have sex!

Avoid the MMR vaccine and take them separately (one for measles, one for mumps and another for rubella, but in different doctor visits)

At least, space vaccines along years, never all in one visit, considering it’s 80 immunizations

Avoid Tylenol during pregnancy and breastfeeding and giving it to the baby

Note: Tylenol is acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol, is a non-opioid analgesic and antipyretic agent used to treat fever and mild to moderate pain. It is available over-the-counter under various brand names, including Tylenol and Panadol. Also, Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medications (NSAIDS), such as ibuprofen (Advil) and aspirin, can cause reduced blood flow, heart problems, and kidney problems in the unborn child.

Continue reading...

by The Truth Contract and DCMC



Nic Hulscher, an epidemiologist and McCullough Foundation Fellow, brings a beacon of clarity to the complex world of public health. With a Bachelor of Science from Oakland University’s Honors College (2020) and a Master of Public Health in Epidemiology from the University of Michigan (2024), Nic has emerged as a relentless truth-seeker.

Since 2023, he has co-authored 17 groundbreaking scientific studies, including lead roles in works like Autopsy Findings in Cases of Fatal COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Myocarditis and Clinical Approach to Post-acute Sequelae After COVID-19 Infection and Vaccination. His research illuminates the hidden impacts of mRNA technology, particularly on fertility and broader health, empowering individuals to question and act. Nic’s dedication resonates with The Truth Contract’s ethos, grounded in peer-reviewed evidence, he invites us to unite, challenge the status quo, and reclaim agency over our well-being.

continue reading...

by Greg Reese

Hydrogen bonding is what makes water very unique. It is the force of attraction between the partially positive hydrogen atom of one water molecule and the partially negative oxygen atom of another. When it’s within the temperature range of liquid water, the bonds are constantly breaking and reforming. As it freezes, each water molecule forms four hydrogen bonds and a crystalline structure is created that is less dense than liquid, allowing it the ability to float and insulate the liquid water beneath it. And when heated into vapor, there are no hydrogen bonds, until it begins to cool, and the hydrogen bonds return it to a liquid state.

Continue reading...

by Dr Sam Bailey

From October the 17th to 19th, 2025 Drs Mark and Sam Bailey will be giving a number of live talks at the Wise Traditions Conference in Salt Lake City, Utah. Unexpectedly, the plan was recently put in jeopardy through a nefarious attack against Dr Sam, the details of which will be made public when matters before the courts are settled. However, the travel to the event has been confirmed and for the first time ever, Dr Tom Cowan, Dr Andrew Kaufman and the Drs Bailey will appear alongside one another in the “Virus Deniers Unite Panel”!

Continue reading...

by O’Keefe Media Group

“I’ve interviewed all the victims, There’s never been an instance where Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occured. But that can’t be said for Clinton. And it can’t be said for others.”

“They [DOJ] didn’t want to go after him [Epstein] because he’s an asset for the United States and Israel.”

“It’s not talked about yet but, it’s soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant.”

Continue reading...

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Tyler Durden

The FBI deployed nearly 300 plainclothes agents to the US Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, in an effort that became so chaotic it caused an internal schism within the agency that led many rank-and-file at the bureau that core competencies had been lost to “wokeness,” and that employees had become “pawns in a political war,” according to an after-action report hidden from the public for over four years until it was obtained by Just the News.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Devlin BarrettGlenn ThrushAlan FeuerMaggie Haberman and Hamed Aleaziz

Tom Homan, who was later named President Trump’s border czar, was recorded in September 2024 accepting a bag with $50,000 in cash in an undercover F.B.I. investigation, according to people familiar with the case, which was later shut down by Trump administration officials.

The cash payment, which was made inside a bag from the food chain Cava, grew out of a long-running counterintelligence investigation that had not been targeting Mr. Homan, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the case.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Kit Klarenberg

All my investigations are free to read, thanks to the enormous generosity of my readers. Independent journalism nonetheless requires investment, so if you value this article or any others, please consider sharing, or even becoming a paid subscriber. Your support is always gratefully received, and will never be forgotten. To buy me a coffee or two, please click this link.

On September 19th, the UN Security Council voted to reimpose savage economic restrictions on Iran over its nuclear program. European leaders have in recent months repeatedly accused Tehran of refusing to abide by the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action’s terms. A core, repeated claim is the Islamic Republic has collated a uranium stock over 40 times the level permitted under that deal. No supporting evidence for the charge has been provided, and the source of this information isn’t clear.

Continue reading

“Daily News of The Week”

byoftwominds.com



Debt has moral implications, and in denying this, we’re choosing a rendezvous with Nemesis



Let’s start with a household analogy. A married couple have four fine children, and since expenses are higher than income, they borrow money in their children’s names to fund their lifestyle and investments. Once the offspring reach 18 years of age, the debt their parents borrowed is theirs to service.



The offspring didn’t get a say in how much money was borrowed or how it was spent, but the debt is now theirs to service (i.e. pay the interest) for their entire lifetimes, as the debt is simply too large to pay off with conventional wages.



The economy changed, and since wages don’t go as far and costs keep rising, the four offspring borrow in their own children’s names to afford the basics of a middle-class life.



The parents are now comfortably retired, drawing on their investments bought with borrowed money. The two generations behind them are now debt-serfs who funded their own lifestyles by borrowing even more money. Since the kind of house their parents bought for 3-times-income is now 6-times-income, the debt required to own a house and fund what is considered the minimum middle-class entitlements is multiples of their parents’ borrowing.



Is anyone willing to call this offloading of ever-expanding debt onto future generations wrong, as in morally wrong, or have we lost the vocabulary and ability to declare the offloading of debt as morally disgraceful, a line that should never have been crossed?

Continue reading

By Daniel Mille

A potential increase to the retirement age is under consideration by the Trump administration.

Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano addressed the matter during a FOX News interview, explaining that many options are being considered.

The move is being discussed in part to keep Social Security from reaching insolvency.

The Trump administration is reportedly considering many options to avoid Social Security insolvency, which includes raising the retirement age.

When asked if he would consider raising the retirement age during a FOX News interview on Thursday, Social Security Administration Commissioner Frank Bisignano said, “I think everything’s being considered, will be considered.”

Why you should care:

FOX Business, citing Social Security Administration data, reported that Social Security’s two main trust funds, the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) and Disability Insurance (DI) funds, are projected to reach insolvency by 2034.

Continue reading

By Dominic Patten

“Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today,” exclaimed Gavin Newsom‘s press office X feed this morning, calling out the South Park–parodied Homeland Security Secretary by name. “You’re welcome, America.”

The taunting post came just a few hours before the California Governor Saturday put pen to paper on Senate Bills 627, a.k.a. the “No Secret Police Act” and 805 a.k.a The “No Vigilantes Act” in a public ceremony in LA.

“ICE, unmask, what are you afraid of?” said Gov. Newsom in Sat, surrounded by Mayor Karen Bass, LA County Supervisor (and ex-Labor Secretary) Hilda Solis, LASUD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho and others. “This is not about the pronoun police, this is about the secret police,” Newsom added, quoting The Daily Show‘s Jon Stewart.

Among the dangers of the newly enlarged ICE is that they are becoming a private police force, the term limited Newson stated, “that it appears to many of us have sworn an oath to Donald Trump, not the Constitution …this is not America.”

Continue reading

by Willow Tohi

For generations, “beauty sleep” was dismissed as a folk tale, a quaint notion with no basis in biology. But a convergence of clinical research from dermatology and sleep medicine is now revealing a profound truth: the path to radiant, youthful skin is paved with consistent, quality rest. Groundbreaking studies are moving beyond anecdotal evidence, providing scientific validation that sleep is not a passive state but an active, essential repair session for the body’s largest organ—the skin. This new understanding positions sleep as a non-negotiable component of skincare, on par with diet and sun protection, and challenges a culture that often prizes productivity over rest.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Following his government’s resounding loss in local elections - seen as a harbinger of next month’s congressional races - Argentine President Milei is facing a renewed crisis as the embattled South American country’s currency is collapsing amid fears that he will scrap his defense of the peso (which has already cost hundreds of millions of dollars) and let it plunge as so many of his predecessors have done.

“The market,” Milei said when collared by a local journalist for a brief interview late Friday, is “in panic mode.”

In a desperate attempt to satisfy demand for hard currency and prevent the peso from cratering, the three-day intervention figure rose to $1.1 billion, a staggering amount in a country that, by economists’ best estimates, has less than $20 billion in liquid foreign reserves.

Continue reading

by Naveen Athrappully

Adopting a permanent standard time in the United States rather than changing times biannually is a healthier option for Americans, according to a Sept. 15 peer-reviewed study published in the PNAS journal.

“Seasonal changes in time policy, such as switching between Standard Time (SDT) and Daylight Saving Time (DST), have been adopted by many countries, including the United States,” the study’s authors from Stanford University said. “While transitioning between SDT and DST has notable acute negative population health impacts, the chronic impact of these time policies on health has not been well evaluated.”

Researchers looked at how SDT, DST, and biannual shifting between these two time setups affect people’s circadian rhythms and health. Circadian rhythm is a person’s innate 24-hour clock that regulates several physiological processes in their body.

Continue reading

By Adam Williams

The Cuprinol Shed of the Year winner for 2025 has been announced. London’s Mike Robinson has won with his ingenious space-saving Tiny Workshop, which showcases an inspired use of shelving and spare parts.

Described as small but mighty by Shed of the Year founder Andrew Wilcox, the Tiny Workshop was conceived when Robinson couldn’t find a shed that perfectly matched his small garden plot. Deciding to improvise, he bolted together two sets of heavy duty steel shelving units and went from there.

The shed measures 3 x 1 x 2.4 m (9.10 x 3.3 x 7.10 ft). Two doors open at the bottom and top to provide flooring and rain protection, while the interior has been fitted with shelving and drawers, as well as a place to sit and enjoy the space.

Inside, its workbench and tool walls are made from birch plywood offcuts and there’s also indirect LED lighting installed. Looking to the future, a newly planted green roof will continue to grow and cover it with greenery.

Continue reading

by David Friedman

I have a small collection of economics jokes, not jokes about economics but jokes that teach economics. Here are all of them:

1. Two economists walked past a Porsche showroom with an elegant sports car visible through the window:

First Economist: “I really want that car.”

Second Economist: “Obviously not.”

2. An economist and a businessman were walking in the wood when they encountered a large and hungry bear. The economist turned to run.

Businessman: “You don’t think you can outrun a bear, do you?”

(Contributed by Dennis Hanseman, editor of my Price Theory)

3. What is sweeter than honey?

Free vinegar.

(From a Middle Eastern cookbook by Claudia Roden)

4. An economics professor is in a car driven by one of his students; she asks him to put on his seat belt.

“Why do you want me to put on my seat belt?”“To make it less likely that you will be injured in an accident.”“Then why don’t you take yours off?”

Continue reading

by Anthony Colpo

The guy pictured above is Andrew Kolvet. His X bio says he is “Christian. Proud husband and father. TPUSA Spokesman. Executive Producer of The Charlie Kirk Show. Son of Nevada. American.”

Sure.

I don’t know Andrew personally, but I can tell you one thing with certainty:

He is one of the worst liars I’ve ever come across.

Get a load of what he posted on X today:

Well, that explains everything, then.

Our unnamed physician - let’s call him Dr Doolittle - has finally solved the exit wound mystery using impeccable scientific rigor.

Okay, so he’s a bumbling idiot who missed a large bullet even though it was “just beneath the skin” the whole time.

Not to worry, the coroner got it in the end.

The brilliant Dr Doolittle was pondering the intractable mystery of how a .30-06 can effortlessly leave exit wounds in much larger game animals, but not a pencil-necked human.

Continue reading

by Joseph Hickey

US President Donald Trump and Health Secretary RFK Jr. announced yesterday that the US Food and Drug Agency (FDA) would begin warning pregnant women of potential health risks from taking Tylenol (acetaminophen), including the possibility that exposing the fetus to the drug could increase the risk of autism.

Mainstream media sources were typically over-the-top apoplectic in response, painting Trump and Kennedy as irresponsible threats to public health.

However, such knee-jerk opposition to the warning-label update for Tylenol is not warranted, given that there is evidence in the scientific literature providing cause for concern about possible negative neurodevelopmental effects of Tylenol.

For example:

Ji et al., “Association of Cord Plasma Biomarkers of In Utero Acetaminophen Exposure With Risk of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and Autism Spectrum Disorder in Childhood”, JAMA Psychiatry (2020):

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Israel is both a religious cult that was given a “State” where the same inter-generational organized crime system (bankers/central bankers) is having the pseudo-religion of Statism indoctrinated into the population in the same way that it is being indoctrinated into the US population: Mandatory “government” schools, youth programs, military indoctrination, monopoly media and others. I think the ultra-religious of any stripe are more susceptible to indoctrinated Statism and getting chumped and tax-farmed.

by Caitlin Johnstone

Listen to a reading of this article (reading by Tim Foley):

Imagine there was a violent cult that used scriptures from an ancient religion to convince its followers to do evil things.

Imagine the cult was given its own state.

Imagine the cult was given machine guns, tanks and war planes.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Al-Qaeda, the CIA’s puppet army, which was battling US force in Iraq so the military industrial complex could make billions, has now deposed the Syrian regime for the US and is welcomed with open arms by the same CIA chief and military commander that was, allegedly, battling him in Iraq. Reminds me of the famous quote from George Orwell’s 1984: “Actually, as Winston well knew, it was only four years since Oceania had been at war with Eastasia and in alliance with Eurasia. But that was merely a piece of furtive knowledge which he happened to possess because his memory was not satisfactorily under control. Officially the change of partners had never happened. Oceania was at war with Eurasia: therefore Oceania had always been at war with Eurasia. The enemy of the moment always represented absolute evil, and it followed that any past or future agreement with him was impossible” – From 1984 by George Orwell which gave the world the word: DoubleThink to describe the acceptance of contrary opinions or beliefs at the same time, especially as a result of political indoctrination

Continue reading

By: Gerrit De Vynck, Lisa Bonos via WP

Jensen Huang says, “The ChatGPT moment for general robotics is just around the corner.” Tesla’s Optimus robot is predicted to be the biggest product in history, topping over $1 trillion in the first few years. Venture capital is flowing into the robot space with over $5 billion invested in new startups since 2024. China has beat Tesla to market with a 4-foot-3, 77-pound humanoid that sells for $16,000. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

In an office park opposite an Amazon warehouse, the robots are at work.

A trio of six-foot-tall machines with ostrichlike legs and two jointed arms work in shifts, walking off a charging rack to move boxes between two conveyor belts until it’s time to plug in again.

This vision of the future of labor is a test station at the end of an assembly line for building humanoid robots designed to fill jobs in warehouses and auto plants. Human engineers nearby watch for mistakes as the machines are put through their paces.

Continue reading

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today the White House and HHS announced a potential link between prenatal acetaminophen (Tylenol) use and autism spectrum disorder (ASD), along with new actions to limit its use.

In a MAJOR development, both Trump and RFK Jr. also acknowledged the possibility that vaccines contribute to autism. As Trump said:

“They pump so much stuff into those beautiful little babies, it’s a disgrace.”

This was not anticipated based on prior media coverage of this event — and it represents a massive win.

Although most of the spotlight fell on Tylenol, the evidence is undeniable: acetaminophen is NOT the root cause. At most, it weakens defenses and heightens vulnerability. The true trigger — then and now — is VACCINES.

The most comprehensive review to date, by Prada et al, evaluated acetaminophen use during pregnancy:

Continue reading

by Alan Macleod

The provocations increased last week, as the Navy entered Venezuelan waters, raiding a Venezuelan fishing boat and detaining its crew. And on Tuesday, the U.S. carried out a strike on another small vessel, killing at least three people. Trump justified the attack, claiming that after the attack, “big bags of cocaine and fentanyl” were “spattered all over the ocean.”

Tren de Aragua has become something of an obsession for the Trump administration. On his first day in office in January, Trump designated the Venezuelan gang a “foreign terrorist organization,” claiming that they have sown “violence and terror” throughout the Western hemisphere, and “flooded the United States with deadly drugs, violent criminals, and vicious gangs.”

In March, he invoked the 1789 Alien Enemies Act to declare that the United States had been “invaded” by Tren de Aragua. And in August, he put a $50 million bounty on the head of President Maduro, claiming that he directed both Tren de Aragua and the Cartel de los Soles (the Cartel of the Suns). This, the announcement stated, made Maduro “one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world.”

Continue reading

by David Miller

hat is the function of the Zionist movement? Let’s start with four statements that together define what the Zionist movement does by adding its functions cumulatively.

The Zionist movement creates and sustains the “Israel lobby” to extend its ideological and political reach, shaping both foreign and domestic policy in the countries where it operates. It provides material support for ethnic cleansing and genocide, funneling millions each year through charities that aid in land theft and war crimes. It grooms children and youth into ideological loyalists through a vast network of schools, synagogues, youth groups and settler recruitment programs, including Birthright tours, the Masa journey and the Lone Soldier Program. Beyond all this, the movement systematically dispatches its adherents into broader society as lifelong agents of Zionist ideology. This is not a metaphor. It is infiltration.

Continue reading

by Peggy Hall

Hey friends, did you hear the news?

The bullet has been found.

The missing bullet that has never been entered into evidence, has never been shown on the news or even been reported by law enforcement has somehow turned up — lodged into the bullet of “Man of Steel” Charlie Kirk.

I break it all down for you here:

Now before some people get bent out of shape with my analysis here, let me state emphatically:

I’m not after Charlie Kirk. I’m not after Erika Kirk.

I am after the truth.

And I am looking for clues and I am drawing conclusions based on what I see and the patterns that emerge, and how those patterns match up with these very curious connections with Freemasonry, Scientology, Mormonism and Hermeticism (which is also connected to the “Dawn of the Golden Age” — sound familiar?)

I’ve already done several videos touching on these topics, which you can view in my Charlie Kirk Youtube playlist here.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Sodium nitrite is a chemical that creates artificial pink coloring in processed meats. Meat industries argue that it protects against botulism

Research shows nitrites increase exposure to harmful nitrosamines by two- to threefold. This results in DNA breaks within 30 minutes, as well as a rapid rise in colorectal cancer cases

Denmark’s Hanegal has produced nitrite-free cured meats for 25+ years with zero botulism cases, proving these additives aren’t necessary

The American Meat Institute successfully blocked a 1970s nitrite ban using tobacco industry tactics, political connections, and fearmongering about economic impacts

To protect your health, eliminate processed meats, cook fresh meat at home, read labels for E250 (sodium nitrite), choose nitrite-free brands, and avoid harmful vegetable oils

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I covered the UK euthanasia campaign during “The Covid” in our investigation: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline

by Anthony Colpo

Midazolam is a drug primarily used for sedation before medical procedures. It is also effective in treating prolonged seizures.

In the US, it is used as part of a three-drug cocktail for lethal injections:

midazolam, to sedate;

vecuronium bromide, to paralyze the muscles;

potassium chloride, to stop the heart.

Midazolam is known as a high-risk drug that should be administered only while under close medical observation.

The most serious side effect of midazolam is respiratory depression, which can lead to respiratory arrest if not properly managed.

Associated Press last year reported at least 16 people died in California over a decade following a physical encounter with police during which medical personnel also injected them with a powerful sedative. Midazolam was given in 15 of the 16 California cases, all by paramedics outside of a hospital. As AP noted:

Continue reading

by The Free Thought Project

(Jacob G. Hornberger) On July 29, 2025, a three-judge panel of the First Circuit federal Court of Appeals unanimously upheld the criminal convictions and incarceration of libertarian Bitcoin activist Ian Freeman, who I have steadfastly maintained is an innocent man who federal officials railroaded into an 8-year prison sentence, which he is now serving.

Here are my articles about the Freeman case, which explain in detail why this man is innocent:

A person who is convicted of a crime in a U.S. District Court has the right to appeal his conviction to the federal Court of Appeals in the circuit in which the District Court is situated. To do that, he must file a Notice of Appeal. He must then file an appellate brief stating what exactly are the legal rulings that the District Judge made that void the conviction or that require the case to be sent back for a new trial. He must cite legal authority (i.e., legal opinions from similar federal cases) to support each of his points. There is something important to note about the defendant’s appellate brief: If he fails to challenge a particular ruling of the District Judge, he waives the point. That is, it is gone forever. He cannot later raise it during oral arguments or at a later time.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

As I was writing the previous report, Trump had tweeted something which has nearly “broken the internet”—at least the Russo-Ukrainian political side of it. I figured it would be more fitting to do a quick separate article on the matter, given that it seemed immediately obvious to me what was happening, and required no further rumination.

Yes, ol’ Devious Don has shocked the world with a new “180-degree turn” on Ukraine, as expressed in his latest diatribe-as-tweet. In it, the Donald suddenly reverses course to fully back Ukraine fighting on and retaking all of its ‘historic’ land from Russia to the 1991 borders and even beyond, as he implies Ukraine could perhaps even march on Moscow, taking cues from Yushchenko’s latest enlightened turn.

Some even see this as a kind of major declaration of war against Russia, and proof that the US will now funnel every imaginable weapon, and do everything in its power to “defeat” Russia in this mother-of-all-proxies .

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I “value-added” this article with some Dank Liberty Memes from: The Liberator.

by Mises Wire, Emric Egbert

In light of recent developments in New York City, specifically on the recent primary elections and the emergence of self-described democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani as a potential mayoral candidate, as well as the increasingly aggressive public engagement of Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in their tour around the United States, and the fact that AOC’s chances of becoming the 2028 Democratic presidential nominee have doubled within one week, it has become clear to me that socialist rhetoric is gaining momentum in American political discourse.

This trend is further reflected in survey data from the Pew Research Center, which shows that approximately 36 percent of U.S. adults aged 18 to 29 now view socialism positively. In response to these developments, it is imperative to contribute to the proper education and clarification of what these socialists are actually advocating for, or even what true socialism truly advocates for.

Continue reading

by Mises Wire•Ryan McMaken

One of the most memorable passages in the memoir of the escaped slave Frederick Douglass is where he describes how one group of slaves would argue with another group of slaves over whose master was richer or stronger. Exhibiting a mixture of Stockholm syndrome with delusions of grandeur, these slaves, according to Douglass, “seemed to think that the greatness of their masters was transferable to themselves.” Moreover, Douglass noted that the slaves tended to not judge the behavior of their masters by any set objective standards, but in comparison to other masters. Douglass himself, when a slave, had fallen into this mode of thinking, as recounted in this passage:

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Update (2045ET):

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey has released a video statement in response to the indictments against him, saying, “I’m innocent… I’m not afraid… Let’s have a trial.”

With just days to go until the statute of limitations ran out, disgraced former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted on two of three counts sought by prosecutors - one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice - just days after President Donald Trump issued a public demand for his Justice Department to act “now” to bring prosecutions against Comey.

Continue reading

Upcoming Liberty Events

The Network State Conference - October 3rd - Singapore

Omniwar Symposium - October 4, 2025, from 9am Eastern/ 2pm BST - Online

- Please visit technocracy.news/digital to register

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Even’s Liberty



Sark Weekend - 25th-28th September 2025

Free State Bitcoin - DIGITAL ASSETS CONFERENCE - Save the date: October 12th, 2025 at Wentworth by the Sea, NH!

Resist Digital IDs - Mass Non-Compliance Protest - Saturday, October 18th - 1:00 PM - Central London

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

CHD 2025 Conference – November 7th-9th – Austin, TX



Freedom Under Natural Law Conference – February 21st & 22nd 2026, On-line

The People’s Reset Conference - January 28th-February1st 2026 - Morelia, MX

Early bird eds Agust 31st! Etiene wll be a speaker!

DubFX, Woodnote, and Grant “Prezence” Ellman are going to be touring Europe Sept-December. Get all the details on the new tour, the new album: Open Secret Society (see below), and why DuFX i boycottingSPOTFY: http://dbfx.com

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

The Conspiracy Theory Guru SHREADS 5G supporters

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Etienne Note: We have rebranded our Free State Project Corner section in Five Meme Friday to: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup to cover other projects including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho,

Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Etienne Note: If there is a secession then New Hampshire, led by the Free State Project will be going first. The Art of Liberty Foundation has a plan we call “The Pre-State Project” to accelerate it by widely exposing the illegitimacy and criminality in an uncensorable way by physically dropping copies of “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! and Liberator Flash Drives across the state. We think it will cost $1.5-$2M and 2-4 years.

By eric

The subject of civil war comes up a lot lately. How about an amicable separation instead? People do this all the time in their personal relationships. ou hve two people who loved one another once nd mybe still do but just can’t live togetherany onger. At least, not without some sort of accommodation that neither ca agre to.

And so the parties agree to separate.

Onepart does not (usualy) ty to force the other artyto remain in the reltionhip and rarely tres t kill the other party whn a eparation is asked for. Most people understnd tat while it hurts to sy godbye, it’s wrong to hurt the other party for ayin it.

Continue reading

https://blockchainnh.com

https://freecitiesconference.com

The ibertor

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of “Government” corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider “Going Paid” on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of “Government” in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise “Government” and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our “Everything Budle”- The Samper o Liberty!

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is now IN-STOCK and shipping from our distribution center. Order OR get a free teaser copywher you can see a list of all 25 techniques and the Table of Contents at https://seethecage.com/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!

Five Meme Friday is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.