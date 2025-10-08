Dear Subscribers,

The organized crime “government” appears to be going for maximum “Divide and Conquer” while simultaneously building up a goon force of ICE agents, national guard, and others willing to use violence on the population. Immigration is the engineered reason du jour... I say engineered because I believe the organized crime “government” threw the 2020 election to Biden so he could take the brunt of the criticism for “The Covid” and leave the borders wide open to set the stage for the exact militarization that we are seeing today. The organized crime bankers saved their other puppet, Donald Trump, who has more gravitas with conservatives, military, and law enforcement to be the populist strong man capable of leading the domestic army that the “founding fathers” both warned us about and simultaneously set the stage for by sticking us with a “government.”

ICE is now offering $50,000 signing bonuses for their masked goon squad while ratcheting up military-style operations within the United States. Last week they rappelled onto an apartment building in Chicago from a helicopter and swept the building tossing flash bang grenades while shooting a promotional video.

Drugs are the stated reason, but the organized crime “government” could break the back of the cartels tomorrow just by legalizing drug use... Which isn’t really a crime and where prohibition causes many more problems than it solves. Drug prohibition also allows the intelligence agencies to make billions while creating the police state you see around us.

The goal is divide and conquer, building a goon force, and normalizing military-style operations and militarized federal primacy in the supposedly independent States as the country is slowly bankrupted by weaponized inflation and confiscatory taxes and tariffs.

Our other top story is the US is preparing for a war with Venezuela and today (Monday) the Venezuelan government is warning that it foiled a false flag attack on the US embassy in Caracas that could have been used as a manufactured excuse for such an invasion.

The Art of Liberty Foundation is organizing resistance by widely exposing the illegitimacy and criminality of “government.” The solution is a peaceful and orderly dissolution of the organized crime federal “government” and rolling everything back to the individual States until their operations can be rolled back and privatized as well.

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne Note: Today (Monday, October 6th) the Venezuelan government is warning that it foiled a false flag attack on the US embassy in Caracas that could have been used as a manufactured excuse for such an invasion.

AMERICA’S military is preparing to seize ports and airfields in Venezuela, it’s reported - as Donald Trump declared a full-scale war on drug cartels.

The President stunned Washington by formally declaring the US is in a “non-international armed conflict” with the Latin American “terrorist organisations”.

Voluntaryist Charity Option of the Week

The Free State Project has 210 $10/month or $100 a year patrons. They are trying to get to 300. https://www.fsp.org/give

You get the Porcupine Lapel Pin above. Additionally, you will receive exclusive patron benefits, including our quarterly print newsletter, access to our private Signal group, and perks at all FSP events.

Want to help the Free State Project AND the Art of Liberty Foundation simultaneously?

Sponsor an Art of Liberty Foundation Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore in New Hampshire! For $300 you can donate a pop up guerrilla bookstore in New Hampshire where a pro-liberty group in New Hampshire makes $450-$600 selling copies of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! & Liberator Flash Drives. Tell us your favorite liberty group or we’ll get it to one of ours!

#Voluntaryism for the win!

Videos of the Week

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Today, Pfizer announced a “landmark agreement” with the Trump Administration. The press release promised lower drug costs and a revival of U.S. manufacturing. President Donald Trump touted that Pfizer would cut Medicaid drug prices for low-income Americans and sell new medicines at a “most-favored-nation” price — but only in exchange for tariff relief.

In reality, it appears to be a multi-billion dollar effort to entrench Pfizer’s failed gene-transfer platforms for decades to come.

The deal secures a $70 billion commitment to U.S. R&D — a down payment on Pfizer’s next wave of gene-based products:

Cancer “vaccines”

Obesity injections

Expanded vaccine portfolio (flu, RSV, bird flu, more)

Chronic disease biologics in inflammation & immunology

Pfizer itself spelled it out:

“With this agreement in place, Pfizer can fully focus on delivering the next generation of cures… in areas like oncology, obesity, vaccines, and inflammation and immunology.”

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

A French government study found that glass bottles contain five to 50 times more microplastics than plastic bottles, mostly from the painted caps that seal them

Researchers discovered that the microscopic plastic fragments in glass-packaged drinks matched the chemical makeup of the bottle cap paint, not the glass itself

When bottle caps were pre-cleaned with filtered air and ethanol, microplastic levels dropped by over 60% — showing this problem is avoidable with simple changes

Many people now consume roughly 5 grams of plastic per week — the weight of a credit card — from foods, drinking water, and even from breathing polluted air

Microplastics accumulate in your organs, especially the brain, where they trigger inflammation, obstruct blood flow, and accelerate cognitive decline and neurodegeneration

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: This article also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

By Anna Kramer and Mark Alfred

It was mid-September when Sen. Lisa Murkowski discovered that the Trump administration had pulled education funding for institutions serving Alaskan and Hawaiian Natives.

It was close to $350 million, “that we just found out about,” she told NOTUS last week, as Congress sat in a stalemate over how to prevent a government shutdown.

The Department of Education announced the change on Sept. 10, stating that the funding intended for those programs would be repurposed for other unspecified education programs.

"Daily News of The Week"

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:



•Producing a vaccine has many opportunities for error or contamination. Because of this, disasters continually occur from “hot vaccine lots” being unleashed onto the public. Remarkably, as the years have gone by, there has been less and less accountability for this (e.g., previously public investigations were held and people went to jail whereas now government tends to keep the hot lots on the market and deny there is a problem).

•In 1967, an eminent bacteriologist wrote a book detailing many forgotten vaccine disasters under the belief (he shared with many of his anonymous colleagues) that unless his profession was honest about the dangers of vaccination, the mistakes which led to those disasters would keep on repeating.



•Many of the disasters he detailed related to an excessively dangerous vaccine lot being released onto the market. Remarkably, many of the disasters he detailed mirrored what occurred in the decades that followed (e.g., this article discusses the documented DPT and anthrax hot lots which caused a tsunami of injuries in infants and veterans).

by Ken Klippenstein

With the mainstream media distracted by the made-for-TV drama of James Comey’s indictment, Trump has signed a little-noticed national security directive identifying “anti-Christian” and “anti-American” views as indicators of radical left violence. Called National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, it’s being referred to as “NSPM-7” by administration insiders.

“This is the first time in American history that there is an all-of-government effort to dismantle left wing terrorism,” Trump’s homeland security advisor Stephen Miller said, referring to the issuance.

To the extent that the major media noticed the directive at all, they (even C-SPAN!) incorrectly labeled it an “executive order,” like this week’s designation of “Antifa” as a domestic terrorist organization.

It’s hard to overstate how much different NSPM-7 is from the over 200 executive orders Trump has frantically signed since coming back into office.

by Quoth the Raven

This week I landed myself smack dab in the middle of a real-life example of just how piss-poor of a capital allocator the government is compared to the free, for-profit market.

Usually, when I want to mail something, I walk a block or two to either the UPS Store or the FedEx store. Both are pretty similar: fairly busy (especially around the holidays), offering print and copy services, and staffed with employees who—while not saints—are at least competent enough to get your package labeled, shipped, and tracked with as little fuss or bullshit as possible.

The price is slightly costly, but at least the service gets the job done.

Cut to this week, however, when I had to mail something to a PO Box. Turns out you can’t do that through UPS or FedEx, which meant I was grudgingly forced to venture into the local post office. Always crowded. Always understaffed. Always a line out the door.

by Larry C. Johnson

I think this picture captures the essence of US foreign policy with respect to Ukraine and Syria. What do you think?

Trump’s Truth on Russia and Ukraine spread like a California wildfire across social media in the last 24 hours. Supporters of Ukraine were elated… at least initially. I got a nice shout out today from my friend, Alexander Mercouris, who agreed with my assessment that Trump’s Ukraine/Russia Truth was actually a piece of sophisticated sarcasm. But Alexander did a better job than me in explaining the nature of this sarcasm. So, back at you Alexander. Brother Mercouris explained that Trump, rather than debate Kellogg and the neocons who wanted to push the Russia-is-losing narrative, essentially said to them, “You’re right,” and then took that claim to a logical conclusion. Rather than argue with Kellogg and the neocons he said:

by Joseph Brogan

BUGATTI’S claim to production car fame has not only been matched, but surpassed by a Chinese EV maker, which also took the title of fastest EV in the process.

Although there are a few asterisks to address, the feat has both introduced a new name to the top of the mass manufacturing mountain, and set a new production car speed record.

Behind the wheel for the lap was German race driver Marc Basseng, a former FIA GT1 World Championship and Clio Cup Germany winner.

This eclipses the previous record set by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ prototype in August 2019 by a winning margin of 3.6 mph over the Bugatti’s 304.8 mph, driven by Le Mans winner Andy Wallace.

The U9X clocks in with 2,977 hp, more than double the 1,288 hp the anything-but-basic U9 model has, from four electric motors with each powering its own wheel.

by Canary in a Covid World

By Denis Rancourt, PhD

This guest post comes from Dr. Denis Rancourt — one of our Canaries. Denis contributed the final chapter (There Was No Pandemic) of Volume 1, Canary in a Covid World: How Propaganda and Censorship Changed Our (My) World. In that chapter, as in this essay, he forces us to confront uncomfortable truths about mortality, power, and the narratives we are told. Today he expands on those themes with insights drawn from his years of research with CORRELATION Research in the Public Interest. His data-driven analysis of all-cause mortality during COVID is widely accepted, and the evidence is difficult to ignore. When we first spoke with Professor Rancourt, his work was not widely known. Yet, upon reviewing the data, we found his analysis difficult to refute. We are pleased to see that his research is now widely cited.

by Liberty Advocate, ironcountynews.org

Thomas J. DiLorenzo writes from the Austrian-economics tradition (think the Mises Institute). Expect:

Mises on why planners can’t “price” things they don’t own,

Hayek on why useful knowledge is scattered among regular people,

Rothbard on the state as a monopoly that uses force,

Public Choice (Buchanan/Tullock) on how politicians and agencies follow incentives just like everyone else.

His baseline test is simple: coercion vs. consent. Markets are voluntary—buyers and sellers can walk away. Government, even when smiling, ultimately relies on rules you can’t refuse.

It’s a bundle of essays, not one long argument. Topics bounce from regulation and money to unions, antitrust, welfare, policing, war, and federal politics. The repeating claim:

A lot of “public service” behaves like organized crime: protection rackets, cartels, and shakedowns—made respectable by law, ceremony, and slogans.

By Samuel

Vietnam is planning to close 86 million unverified bank accounts by the end of the year under biometric laws.

Vietnam is preparing to close 86 million bank accounts that fail to meet biometric verification standards. The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) confirmed that the move will take effect by September.

The decision comes as part of an effort to secure the country’s financial system, curb fraud and push toward a cashless economy.

Vietnam had around 200 million bank accounts as of last year. However, after biometric checks, only 113 million personal and 711,000 organisational accounts were found to have been valid.

This means that those who fail to update records will be shut down permanently.

The SBV said accounts without verified biometric data are highly vulnerable to scams. In other words, closing them is necessary to protect users and prevent abuse by fraud rings. Recent police reports showed cases where AI-driven facial spoofing helped criminals launder money through fake accounts.

by Christopher Cook via The Advocates for Self-Government

There is a joke in libertarian circles:

Q: What is the difference between a minarchist and an anarchist?

A: About six months.

The deepening of my classical liberal views, from mainstream conservatism to austere libertarianism, required a great deal of study, conversation, and mind-bending exploration. All told, it took about 15 years. The last portion of that journey, however—from minarchist to anarchist—really did take just about exactly six months!

There is definitely something to that joke.

Once I made that final swim to Anarchist Island, a whole new journey had begun. What exactly had I become? I had to study more. And what happened next is pertinent to our discussion today.

Being a sociable member of a social species, my first stop was to seek out others like me—in this case, in an online group of anarcho-libertarians. What do you think happened next?

by Veronika Kyrylenko

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7), titled “Countering Domestic Terrorism and Organized Political Violence.”

The directive orders federal agencies to build a far-reaching law enforcement strategy to investigate and dismantle what it calls “sophisticated, organized campaigns of targeted intimidation, radicalization, threats, and violence.”

“Heinous assassinations and other acts of political violence in the United States have dramatically increased in recent years,” the memorandum states. It cites the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, attacks on a healthcare executive and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, riots that caused “over $2 billion in property damage nationwide,” and shootings at an ICE facility in Texas.

by Iain Davis

Apparently, in order to be able to work in the UK, we will all be forced to adopt digital ID—the mandatory so-called BritCard. There is absolutely no public appetite for this, as the more than 2 million and rising (at the time of writing) signatures to the online petition to stop it demonstrates.

Of course, online petitions don’t make any difference to governments, but at least they illustrate to us that government propaganda, such as the IPSOS poll that alleges 57% of the UK public want digital ID, is garbage. Though given IPSOS enormous number of government contracts, including its contract to assist in the design of the BritCard, willingly fulfilling its propaganda role is understandable.

Proudly announcing mandatory digital ID at the Global Progress Action Summit, Keir Starmer said:

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is heavily funded by pharmaceutical companies, influencing policies that promote more medical interventions for children while reducing parental control

The AAP’s top priority is to eliminate parental authority over childhood vaccination decisions, replacing it with state or provider control

Major child health issues like rising obesity, increasing autism rates, and chronic illness prevention are absent from the AAP’s top 10 priorities

The AAP uses rare measles outbreaks to justify removing personal and religious vaccine exemptions, despite measles mortality already being near zero before mass vaccination began

Ignoring preventive strategies, the AAP’s approach sets children up for lifelong dependence on pharmaceutical products rather than building lasting health

by Alan Macleod

The provocations increased last week, as the Navy entered Venezuelan waters, raiding a Venezuelan fishing boat and detaining its crew. And on Tuesday, the U.S. carried out a strike on another small vessel, killing at least three people. Trump justified the attack, claiming that after the attack, “big bags of cocaine and fentanyl” were “spattered all over the ocean.”

Tren de Aragua has become something of an obsession for the Trump administration. On his first day in office in January, Trump designated the Venezuelan gang a “foreign terrorist organization,” claiming that they have sown “violence and terror” throughout the Western hemisphere, and “flooded the United States with deadly drugs, violent criminals, and vicious gangs.”

In March, he invoked the 1789 Alien Enemies Act to declare that the United States had been “invaded” by Tren de Aragua. And in August, he put a $50 million bounty on the head of President Maduro, claiming that he directed both Tren de Aragua and the Cartel de los Soles (the Cartel of the Suns). This, the announcement stated, made Maduro “one of the largest narco-traffickers in the world.”

Authored by Javier Simon via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionized the way we complete tasks, and it’s becoming a part of our everyday lives. But like many technological innovations, AI can be a double-edged sword.

It can make life easier. And it can open the door to a new generation of scammers and fraudsters who can steal everything from your money to your identity. So it’s important to know what you’re up against in the modern world.

Believe it or not, you may get a call from a robot claiming to be a loved one stating they’re in a desperate situation and need money. But before you reach for your debit card, understand this may be a scam.

It could be tied to what’s called voice cloning. Scammers gather a clip of someone speaking from anywhere including social media. They then use voice synthesis technology to generate new speech that sounds identical to the voice they analyzed.

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Story at a glance

About 1 in 3 American teens — more than 8 million adolescents — already live with prediabetes, putting them at high risk for diabetes, heart disease and stroke later in life.

Prediabetes is often silent, with many teens showing no symptoms, which means serious damage begins long before the condition is diagnosed.

Risk is higher in teens who are overweight, eat ultraprocessed foods or are inactive, but lifestyle changes dramatically lower their chances of developing diabetes.

When prediabetes progresses, it damages blood vessels, disrupts energy production inside cells and strains your pancreas until it no longer keeps blood sugar in check.

Parents play a key role in reversing prediabetes by encouraging healthier food choices, daily movement, regular sunlight and monitoring blood sugar markers before Type 2 diabetes takes hold.

By Craig Eyerman

With the U.S. government’s fiscal year coming to an end on September 30, the next episode of Government Shutdown Theater has been scheduled. Politicians trying to stoke both their fundraisers and their bases for support are already rehearsing their lines for their kabuki performance.

From the theater critic’s corner, the upcoming episode looks to be even dumber than the last one. That is really saying something because that episode turned into a total bust. In a sense, the stage show got cancelled before it even opened because Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) and nine others backed down when they realized they stood to lose far more than they could ever win.

This time around, they intend to rewrite the script. It’s as if they see a chance to snatch defeat from the jaws of their previous, already almost-forgotten embarrassment.

by Terrence Goggin

I. THE SILENT COLD RAGE AT QUANTICO

Sometimes a photo says it better than words. The event at Quantico Virginia will go down in history, but not the way Trump and Hegseth expect. The Military at Quantico silently but clearly reacted to this unprecedented event. But not in the way Trump wanted or expected. For Trump it was, in Churchill’s immortal words,

“Not the end, it’s not even the beginning of the end, but it is the end of the beginning.”

What the Trump Administration faced this morning was two words: COLD REJECTION. Rejection of the Trump Administration to lead the Commanders of the United States Military into the future of 21st Century warfare .

The Military may salute them, the military may follow precise written legal orders, but the Military will not follow them into their retreat from the modern world, contracting into the Western Hemisphere like shriveling bullies afraid of the modern world and focus on “reestablishing order” in American cities. It’s quite preposterous.

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Beige Luciano-Adams via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

LOS ANGELES—It is a familiar sight for revelers traveling Interstate 15 from Southern California to Las Vegas: In the final stretches of the Californian Mojave Desert, just before the Nevada border, there is little else interrupting the vast, Martian expanse aside from a near-abandoned border town and this glittering relic of California’s renewable energy boom.

A little more than a decade ago, the Ivanpah Solar Electric Generating System opened to great fanfare, with a $1.6 billion loan guarantee from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)—part of the Obama administration’s push to install green energy production on public lands—and a promise to help California meet its increasingly ambitious decarbonization goals.

By Andy Corbley

Until now, holograms have been created using lasers, but now researchers have used a new ensemble of components that could unleash this technology on the market.

With their ubiquity in science fiction, and carrying the potential to transform smart devices, communication, gaming, and entertainment, holograms would be a major technological advancement, if we could find an easier way of projecting them.

A team at the University of St. Andrews have found that ‘Holographic Metasurfaces’ (HMs) and Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLEDs) give a simpler and more compact approach that is potentially cheaper and easier to apply, overcoming the main barriers to hologram technology being used more widely.

Organic light-emitting diodes are thin film devices widely used to make the colored pixels in mobile phone displays and some TVs. As a flat and surface-emitting light source, OLEDs are also used in emerging applications such as optical wireless communications, biophotonics, and sensing, where the ability to integrate with other technologies makes them good candidates to realize miniaturized light-based platforms.

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters — both mRNA and non-mRNA — pose an increased risk of six types of cancer and a 27% higher risk of cancer overall, according to a recent South Korean study of over 8 million people.

Four South Korean researchers published the report last week as a letter in Biomarker Research, a Springer Nature journal.

According to the study, COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are associated with a higher risk of breast, colorectal, gastric, lung, prostate and thyroid cancer, across all vaccine types and age groups.

Mainstream medical commentators were quick to dismiss the findings, with MedPageToday describing it as “flawed.” But other medical and scientific experts disagreed.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I am starting to think we were bait-and-switched into Substack where they let our content be shared organically at first to get us on the platform and then began turning up the shadow-banning and censorship: My evidence: 1. We had Substack unsubscribe one of our subscription accounts from receiving e-mails... The account was still technically subscribed BUT the e-mails were turned off. How many of our other subscribers has that happened to as well? Substack plays the same game as Fedbook where in your Substack feed they will tempt you with articles from folks you have NOT subscribed to... Are they trying to move folks to controlled opposition accounts, AI-generated accounts, or time-wasters? I have seen other Substack authors complain about Substack actually changing the e-mail addresses of their subscribers so the account stays subscribed BUT the e-mails are going to a completely different email address... I knew I should have saved that story when it came by... Finally, our growth rate on Substack has stalled and our revenue is not trending down when it was going parabolic... Please consider “Going Paid” since freedom isn’t free!

Upcoming Liberty Events

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Even’s Liberty

Wise Traditions Conference – The 25th Annual Weston Price Foundation Conference - Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 17-19 October 2025

Healing Beyond COVID: Vaccine-Induced Cancers & Immune Disorders“ - Saturday, September 27, 2025 - Grand Oaks Resort

Free State Bitcoin - DIGITAL ASSETS CONFERENCE - Save the date: October 12th, 2025 at Wentworth by the Sea, NH!

Resist Digital IDs - Mass Non-Compliance Protest - Saturday, October 18th - 1:00 PM - Central London

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

CHD 2025 Conference – November 7th-9th – Austin, TX



Freedom Under Natural Law Conference – February 21st & 22nd 2026, On-line

The People’s Reset Conference - January 28th-February1st 2026 - Morelia, MX

Early bird ends August 31st! Etienne will be a speaker!

DubFX, Woodnote, and Grant “Prezence” Ellman are going to be touring Europe Sept-December. Get all the details on the new tour, the new album: Open Secret Society (see below), and why DubFX is boycotting SPOTIFY: https://dubfx.com

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Television Watching News Believer - Conspiracy Music Guru

Conspiracy Music Guru is back again this week with: Television Watching News Believer - Hat tip again to Jonathan M.!

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Etienne Note: We have rebranded our Free State Project Corner section in Five Meme Friday to: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup to cover other projects including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho,

Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

by Infinita City, By Niklas Anzinger

I’ve been working in this odd “industry” for the past 3.5 years. These lessons come from building Infinita City (a longevity-focused network society Layer 2), investing through Infinita VC, and serving as both an advisor to and resident in Próspera.

Building a real-life jurisdiction is hard. There’s little best practice, no clear playbook, and no repeatable business model. The closest we have is Balaji Srinivasan’s The Network State. Many readers don’t find it very practical, but I think it contains deep, original ideas (I’ll return to them in Part 2). Another reference is Mark Frazier’s Founding Startup Societies, comprehensive, with multiple possible directions, but difficult to distill into a standard practice, especially for a tech-driven approach.

To be sure we’re talking about real-life jurisdictions - not a Discord server, a Metaverse project, or an “online city”. There has been a wave of projects that seem to have misunderstood that part. As Balaji puts it: “Online first, land second, but not land never.” Some projects, like Próspera or Ciudad Morazán, started with land. Others, like Balaji’s Network School, began online to prove an alternative. These approaches are somewhat in conflict (more below), and neither is necessarily better - it depends on your starting conditions. In the end, you have to bring it together.

https://www.fsp.org/fall-fest - October 11-13th

https://blockchainnh.com

https://freecitiesconference.com

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of “Government” corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

