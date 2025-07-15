Hi Friends of the Art of Liberty Foundation,

Short issue this week as I am traveling... again... the thing that has caught my attention this week is that the mask-wearing, jack-booted thugs from ICE are getting HUGE influxes of cash while even more money is being spent on interment camps for 100,000 people.. WTF?

CNN Reports in their article Meet the New National Police Force:

"The new law allocates $75 billion for ICE through 2029 to order as many as 10,000 new agents and to build detention facilities for more than 100,000 additional people.“It makes ICE a higher-funded law enforcement agency than the entire FBI, ATF, DEA, US Marshals Service and Bureau of Prisons combined,” Reichlin-Melnick explained, after averaging that $75 billion across the next four years, more than doubling ICE’s budget in each of those years."

"Video of agents on horseback and in armored personnel vehicles in MacArthur Park in Los Angeles is striking both for its demonstration of militarized power and for the total inability of the city’s Mayor Karen Bass to do anything about it.

“They need to leave and they need to leave right now,” she told reporters on the scene Monday.

But Trump administration officials feel no need to listen to local authorities in a city like Los Angeles.

“Better get used to us now, because this going to be normal very soon,” El Centro Border Patrol Sector Chief Gregory Bovino told Fox News on Monday, responding to Bass.

That new normal may come as a shock to Americans unused to a federal national police force operating inside the country.

So now the organized crime "government" is hiring 10,000+ new ICE enforcers in addition to 30,000 new IRS employees... Just as the information revolution is beginning to expose the illegitimacy and criminality of "government"

They are going to build this militarized force under the pretense of illegal immigration... which the "government" under Biden allowed and encouraged... knowing that the conservative base around Trump (Bootlicking Statist CHUMPS!) will support the creation of a militarized police state that will ultimately be used on them... What idiots...

UPDATE: So... My friend Anam Paiseanta, the founder of Connector.app and author of the voluntaryist children's book Three Friends Free which we include with our Everything Bundle, bought out the entire remaining stock of my book at Amazon. He has been trying to give the copies away for FREE in a give away on Amazon/A Mason... He has 4400+ friends on the platform and we have 285 shared friends but Fedbook has shown his offers to two folks (including me!). Most people simply don't understand the level of censorship that truth tellers face on these controlled monopoly media platforms.

Anyway... Here are the details if you want to get a copy of To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many... FOR FREE!

We had been SOLD OUT of To See the Cage is to Leave It at both Amazon AND our distribution center. We just received a shipment of hundreds of new copies yesterday and shipped out all the backorders! The book is now In-Stock at SeeTheCage.com AND we have shipped new stock to Amazon BUT it will take a week and a half to reach Amazon and get processed. Order from SeeTheCage.com to get it FAST!

We are still on our secret mission trip to Florida... In Live Oak Florida... Headed south soon!

by Celia Farber

Thank you (readers) for bringing this account to my attention—he shows documents from Rainmaker and details an attempt to awaken MAHA.

Ragged clothes mean something. Many of these young CEO wunderkinds have this affectation, which I attribute to early childhood trauma, but I could be wrong. Look at his sneakers. Also the Jesus T shirt bothered me, it seemed mocking somehow. I was not wrong. Turns out he has a sign that says: “Jesus died for our Zyns” on his wall, “Zyns” being nicotine pouches.

Blue Rain in Texas:

Claims the blue water caused nausea and hallucinations when ingested.

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Story at-a-glance

Even moderate alcohol drinking increases your risk for vascular brain lesions by 60% compared to non-drinkers, challenging long-held beliefs about safe consumption levels

Heavy drinkers have a 133% higher chance of developing brain lesions and 41% chance of getting tau tangles linked to Alzheimer's. Their life expectancy is also 13 years shorter compared to non-drinkers

by Greg Reese

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Ken Silva via Headline USA,

Deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein and his colleague, Ghislaine Maxwell, were both charged by the Justice Department with sex trafficking—and Maxwell was convicted. But according to the DOJ, the two apparently didn’t have any clients.

In a bombshell FBI memo leaked to Axios and published Sunday night, officials said they’ve reviewed more than 300 gigabytes of Epstein evidence—and haven’t found any vast human trafficking or sexual blackmail operation.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” the unsigned memo said.

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Ken Silva via Headline USA,

Deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein and his colleague, Ghislaine Maxwell, were both charged by the Justice Department with sex trafficking—and Maxwell was convicted. But according to the DOJ, the two apparently didn’t have any clients.

In a bombshell FBI memo leaked to Axios and published Sunday night, officials said they’ve reviewed more than 300 gigabytes of Epstein evidence—and haven’t found any vast human trafficking or sexual blackmail operation.

“This systematic review revealed no incriminating ‘client list.’ There was also no credible evidence found that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals as part of his actions. We did not uncover evidence that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties,” the unsigned memo said.

by KTLA and CNN

As immigration operations continue across Southern California and the US, a new app, ICEblock, is gaining attention and controversy because it allows users to report sightings of ICE agents in their area. There has been a 500% increase in violence against ICE agents and law enforcement officers across the country. The app, created by Joshua Aaron, essentially makes federal law enforcement targets by pinpointing their location. The app is being used by over 77,000 people and gaining more each day.

Federalist Assignment Editor Elle Purnell said that the ICEblock app is available on Apple’s App Store. But back in 2021, Apple refused to support Parler in its App Store, and they said that was because they would not allow anything that was related to illegal activity and they claimed that Parler had something to do with what happened on January 6. She said that it seems that Apple has no problem platforming this app, which appears to be helping illegal activity.

by A More Perfect Union and PBS

There is a growing trend for private equity firms to buy companies and then bankrupt them to enrich their investors. A formula used by private equity involves buying hospitals, loading them up with debt by taking out loans that obligate the hospitals, paying off investors, and then selling the facilities and leasing the real estate back to them, resulting in the closure of hospitals. The people in the community pay the price. In addition, private equity owned physician staffing groups operate nearly one-third of all emergency departments across the country.

Emergency departments are the last resort for low income and uninsured and low income people who wait for an emergency to get care. Private equity is attractive to investors because it has an average return on investment rate of 13%, compared to 8.6% in the stock market. Patients are a captive market in emergency situations. Private equity cuts costs by requiring doctors to see more patients, reducing time spent with each patient that reduces quality of care. Private equity often reduces staff and hospitals are short handed, resulting ibn long wait times. Private equity often increases billing and price gouging is the “secret” for increased profits.

by Sasha Latypova

Happy 4th of July to my American readers! We are in the midst of a totally peaceful revolutionary war for health independence, that has sadly claimed millions of victims already. We need a Declaration of Health Independence from the cabal of poisoners, like yesterday. Speaking of which, do we have a raging bioweapon-caused pandemic yet, like we were promised by some popular freedom commentators? Or is this now an expected terror attack by Iran? Hard to keep track of what we should be terrified of. Post in comments about the deadly asymptomatic spread in your neighborhood and be on the lookout for those Iranian terrorists while enjoying your backyard BBQs. This morning I found a dead chipmunk. Does it count? He was hit by a car, but we can test him with PCR for the Fauci-Vance-Nipah-Ebola-CIA-Resilience-cov2 virus, and then RFK Jr can declare the next pandemic, and Bob Malone can slather himself in baby oil and roll in a pile of the DOD cash. I want to teleport through my now government-mandated wearable back to the innocent world before 2020 when all of this would be a dumb joke.

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

As we recall, The Republic of South Africa —referring to Article II of the Genocide Convention–, stated that the crimes committed by the State of Israel “are genocidal in character because they are intended to bring about the destruction of a substantial part of the Palestinian national, racial and ethnical group. …”.

The acts outlined by South Africa “are all attributable to [The state of] Israel, which has failed to prevent genocide and is committing genocide in manifest violation of the Genocide Convention. … “ (emphasis added)

(See The Republic of South Africa’s 84 page document submitted to the ICJ)

Article II of the Genocide Convention reads as follows. It esssentially defines acts of genocide, all of which apply to Palestine.

In the present Convention, genocide means any of the following acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group, as such:

by The Solari Report

“Ver’s case features the trilogy of infamy for lawfare—novel theory of prosecution and novel application of tax law… selective prosecution… and extensive government misconduct.”

~ Attorney Robert Barnes

Crypto pioneer and entrepreneur Roger Ver is well known as one of the first crypto investors in the world. As an early advocate of Bitcoin, Ver obtained the moniker “Bitcoin Jesus” for his promotion of and enthusiasm for what was, in 2011, a new technology.

Beginning at a young age, Ver developed a deep interest in economics and understood early on the importance of freedom of transaction and decentralization. For him, personal sovereignty, non-interventionism, and limited government were essential for America’s success. Thus, at only 21 years old, eager to share these ideas with others and initiate positive change, Ver ambitiously entered the political scene in the state of California as a libertarian. He used the opportunity to raise awareness of the corruption of law enforcement and the intelligence agencies while advocating for an end to mass killing and war.

By Michael Franco

A new video takes you inside Dyson's impressive vertical farming operation, which is home to 1,225,000 strawberry plants and shows you how the company is applying its manufacturing knowledge to producing homegrown food for British consumers.

In the English county of Lincolnshire, a 26-acre glasshouse built by the Dyson company stretches across the land. Inside, giant wheels weighing about 500 kg (~1,100 lb) hold rows of strawberry plants that are slowly rotated to provide them optimal exposure to sunlight. UV-emitting robots rove the aisles exposing the plants to enough light to kill any mold that dares grow on the plant leaves, while a distributor bot releases beneficial bugs onto the plants in order to kill aphids and other destructive pests.

When the strawberries are ripe enough to be picked, the job is done by 16 robot arms that delicately pluck each fruit from the plant. According to James Dyson himself, the bots were able to harvest 200,000 strawberries in one month alone.

Etienne Note: Reminder: The BRICS are running "Government" on their populations just like the NATO/G7/G20 countries and support everything from "Climate Change" to Global "government".12:52 PM

by Edward Slavsquat

On July 6, BRICS member states signed the Joint Declaration of the 17th BRICS Summit, “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance”, in Rio de Janeiro.

Similar to the game-changing Kazan Declaration, this year’s BRICS declaration serves as a manifesto for the Multipolar World Order. Containing 126 commitments, the document reads like a Bill of Rights against the global tyranny of the Collective West.

I encourage you to read the entire declaration, but here are some highlights:

“We reiterate our commitment to reforming and improving global governance by promoting a more just, equitable, agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system in the spirit of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. In this regard, we take note of the adoption of the Pact of the Future at the Summit of the Future, including its two annexes, the Global Digital Compact and the Declaration of Future Generations.”

By StudyFinds Analysis / Reviewed by Steve Fink

Scientists created an AI called Centaur that can predict human behavior across any psychological experiment with unprecedented accuracy

The AI outperformed decades-old specialized models and successfully predicted behavior in completely new scenarios it had never seen before

Centaur’s internal workings became more aligned with human brain activity just by learning to predict our choices, potentially revolutionizing our understanding of cognition

MUNICH — An artificial intelligence system can now predict your next move before you make it. We’re not just talking about whether you’ll click “buy now” on that Amazon cart, but rather how you’ll navigate complex decisions, learn new skills, or explore uncharted territory.

Researchers have developed an AI called Centaur that accurately predicts human behavior across virtually any psychological experiment. It even outperforms the specialized computer models scientists have been using for decades. Trained on data from more than 60,000 people making over 10 million decisions, Centaur captures the underlying patterns of how we think, learn, and make choices.

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

More than 1 in 5 boys have eating disorders, with binge eating and purging being most common, yet doctors often miss these problems because they're looking for different symptoms

Boys with eating disorders usually chase muscle and leanness rather than extreme thinness, following strict food rules and over-exercising while still looking "healthy" to others

Gay and bisexual boys face twice the risk compared to straight boys, and boys with higher body weight are also more likely to develop these disorders

Medical tools for spotting eating disorders were made with girls in mind, so they miss key warning signs in boys like muscle obsession, binge "cheat meals" and punishing workout routines

Gut health plays a key role in recovery through the gut-brain axis; strategies like eliminating vegetable oils and rebuilding beneficial gut bacteria help alleviate symptoms of disordered eating

By Kayla Zhu Article/Editing: Niccolo Conte

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

As autonomous driving technology becomes more mainstream, Waymo–Alphabet’s self-driving ride-hailing division–is rapidly gaining traction across California.

This chart visualizes the number of monthly paid Waymo trips in California from August 2023 to March 2025, and a map of the cities that Waymo current operates in and plans to operate in.

Data comes from California Public Utilities Commission.

Below, we show the number of monthly paid Waymo trips from August 2023 to March 2025.

The self-driving ride hailing service has over 700,000 recorded monthly paid trips as of March 2025, a 55-fold increase from August 2023.

by Tyler Durden

Liberal activists are confronting Democratic lawmakers in town halls, office meetings, and online, demanding they ditch political niceties and start “fighting dirty” — even if it means getting hurt, arrested, or worse.

“This idea that we're going to save every norm and that we're not going to play [Republicans'] game ... I don't think that's resonating with voters anymore,” one House Democrat admitted to Axios, as Dems face a mounting tidal wave of frustration from within their own ranks.

In candid interviews with over two dozen House Democrats, Axios found a theme of anger, despair, and a dangerous appetite for chaos.

“Our own base is telling us that what we're doing is not good enough ... [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public,” one lawmaker revealed, describing discussions with furious progressives. Another added that constituents have urged them to prepare for “violence ... to fight to protect our democracy.”

by Armstrong Economics, Martin Armstrong

The city of Los Angeles declared a state of fiscal emergency amid a $1 billion deficit. The council approved of the emergency declaration unanimously in a 14-0 vote. This comes after Mayor Karen Bass approved a $14 billion budget for the fiscal year that began on July 1. The city is a prime example of what happens when socialist policies are allowed to run rampant at the expense of the people.

Bass approved of raising the budget from $12.9 billion in FY2024-25 to $14 billion in 2025-26 despite the looming $1 billion deficit. Unsurprisingly, overspending is the main culprit for the deficit, and yet, lawmakers have every intention of spending more. Over 600 public sector workers will be let go as a result of fiscal mismanagement, and although small government is usually applaudable, the city plans to fire 248 LAPD employees, 44 sanitation workers, and 41 firefighters. LA is experiencing a significant uptick in crime, but plans to defund the police to appease the mobs.

by Adam Cancryn, CNN

Donald Trump told a private gathering of donors last year that he once sought to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from attacking Ukraine by threatening to “bomb the sh*t out of Moscow” in retaliation, according to audio provided to CNN.

“With Putin I said, ‘If you go into Ukraine, I’m going to bomb the sh*t out of Moscow. I’m telling you I have no choice,’” Trump said during one 2024 fundraiser, according to the audio. “And then [Putin] goes, like, ‘I don’t believe you.’ But he believed me 10%.”

Trump later claimed he relayed a similar warning to Chinese President Xi Jinping over a potential invasion of Taiwan, telling him that the US would bomb Beijing in response.

“He thought I was crazy,” Trump said of Xi, before noting that “we never had a problem.”

The remarks, which came as Trump made his case for a second term, were among those captured in a series of audio tapes of 2024 fundraisers in New York and Florida, which were later obtained by Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf, who detailed some of the exchanges in their new book, “2024.” The audio has not previously been aired. The Trump campaign declined to comment on the content of the tapes.

By Rebecca Keegan

In November, Margaret climbed into her Toyota Camry, left her husband of 10 years at their comfortable brick home in the rural South and drove an hour to a hotel where — she was sure — Kevin Costner was coming to meet her.

by Martin Bagot Health and Science Editor

A robot has performed realistic surgery on its own.

Scientists report the machine successfully removed a gallbladder with the expertise of a skilled human surgeon. US researchers said the robot was watched as it performed a lengthy phase of a gallbladder removal on a life-like patient. It was able to respond to and learn from voice commands from the team just like a novice surgeon working with a mentor.

By Giuseppe Ciccomascolo Edited by Samantha Dunn

Wellgistics Health becomes one of the first public healthcare companies to integrate XRP as a treasury reserve asset.

GDC Culture Group secures up to $300 million to buy Bitcoin and $TRUMP.

Strategy retains its crown as the world’s largest listed crypto holder.

by #TBOT: Take Back Our Tech

Those at risk of deportation from the US now have an app that warns them about immigration enforcement activities. This app “ICE Block” went viral and gained 240,000 users within a few weeks.

by Simplicius

After failing to coerce Russia into an unfavorable cessation of hostilities (read: surrender), the US is now again playing ‘sanctions’ roulette, which deep state neocon vampire Lindsey Graham has been wedging onto Trump

Coldcut - Re:Volution

Another "Blast from the Past" from the Truth Music folder from The Liberator.

Coldcut are an English electronic music duo composed of Matt Black and Jonathan More. Credited as pioneers for pop sampling in the 1980s. In this brutal takedown of the English "government" they prove, using samples from British politicians, that the lunatics are running the asylum....

Etienne Note: We have rebranded our Free State Project Corner section in Five Meme Friday to: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup to cover other projects including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho,

Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

by Free Cities Foundatio

Free Private Cities managing director, Peter Young recently returned from a visit to three of the most well-known Free City projects: Próspera, Ciudad Morazán in Honduras, and CryptoCity in Venezuela. Here's what he discovered...

Peter's recent return to Próspera — his first in two and a half years — showed just how far the project has come. The long-awaited 14-storey Duna Towers are now fully built and operational, offering modern apartments, a coworking space, a café, and a gym and rooftop infinity pool.

Perhaps more significantly, a tangible sense of community is beginning to take shape. Peter spent time co-working alongside local startups, visited Circular Factory, where modular components are being produced for new construction, and met some of the city's early pioneers — including a three-generation family — who have relocated from around the world to call Próspera home. There's growing momentum, with more people choosing to build their lives, businesses, and families in this emerging Free City.

