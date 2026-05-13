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Dear Subscribers,

The main story this week is a video from the Corbett Report where I participated in a panel discussion with other voluntaryists and libertarians including Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, Kit Knightly, Ryan Cristian, Hakeem Anwar, and others where we discussed WHEN you should call the cops, when you should NEVER call the Cops and How to handle situations where people usually call with cops without having to call the cops.

Just to set the stage… Here is an amazing Rob Hustle music video to help you understand why you Almost NEVER want to call the cops… entitled… appropriately enough:

This is What Happens When you Call the Cops! The YouTube version is being soft-censored with age-verification so clicking on the image or HERE takes you to the Bitchute version. You can find the actual panel discussion where we discuss the alternatives in my article: Etienne on The Corbett Report - #SolutionsWatch - How to Deal with “Authorities”

In the discussion I detailed one of my strategies for home defense: One of my home defense weapons is a Saiga 12 Combat Shotgun. A combat shotgun is a shotgun that takes a magazine that can be speed loaded in a gun fight. In my shotgun, the 1st two rounds are something known as “Bean Bag Rounds” which are known as “less lethal” in the sense that they are still dangerous and could kill someone if you hit them in the throat, thorax, or head but a shot to the shoulder, legs, chest, etc. would most likely stop any intruder cold without killing them. It would knock them to the ground fairly instantly.

Why do I use and suggest the bean bag rounds?

1. Even though it is “legal” to defend your home with lethal force in the US under Castle Doctrine/Stand Your Ground, I have Zero (0) interest in killing anyone I don’t absolutely have to. Also...

2. I don’t want to clean up the mess

3. I don’t want to do the paperwork

4. I don’t want to be in the newspaper

5. And, finally, after after I knock someone to the ground for trying to burglarize my home, we are going to have a discussion about the choices they made with their life and how they came to be in this situation!

I might not call the police, especially if it is a dumb kid, and if it was a dumb kid then I definitely wouldn’t make the situation worse by sending him to one of the organized crime “governments” dungeons (criminal universities) known as “prisons”

This alternative to calling the Cops was just one of the many fascinating solutions that we discussed vs. involving the organized crime “government” in your life… even in situations where most people would probably call the cops!

The other main story this week is that I am challenging Shawn Ryan to a debate. I am rolling through Nashville, where Shawn Ryan’s studio is, next week on the way to my son’s college graduation and the following week on the way back. I had sent Shawn Ryan’s team an invitation to debate the legitimacy of “government” and the fact that the organized crime “government” is using unethically manipulative tricks and techniques to create “order-followers” (Soul-diers) willing to set their morality aside and kill whomever they are told while living off money stolen from others at the point of a gun. He or his team have not responded so I wanted to double down and make it clear I am calling him out. You can find the story HERE.

Top Stories of the Week

When DO you call the cops and when (and HOW!) can you deal with situations without them. A listener wrote in to The Corbett Report to ask when, if and how voluntaryists and the liberty minded should engage with representatives of the state. James recruits some voluntaryists and special guests to respond. The panels includes: James Corbett of corbettreport.com, Ryan Cristian of TheLastAmericanVagabond.com, Derrick Broze of TheConsciousResistance.com Steve Poikonen of AM Wakeup, Hakeem Anwar of AbovePhone.com, Kit Knightly of Off-Guardian.org, Ernest Hancock of FreedomsPhoenix.com, Etienne de La Boetie2 of TheArtOfLiberty.org, Larken Rose of TheRoseChannel.com

For a Reminder of WHY you almost NEVER want to Call the Cops, here is some Truth Music from our uncensorable flash drive of Freedom: The Liberator

This is What Happens When You Call the Cops! by Rob Hustle feat. Bump It is being soft-censored with age restriction on YouTube. Get the non age restricted version on Bitchute here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ciEp8IvXzuDB/

The sequel video to: This is What Happens When You Call the Cops by Rob Hustle in response to all the folks who said: “But What About All the Good Cops”?

The THICKREDLINE Project is an effort to restore respect for law enforcement by abolishing victimless crime. Victimless crimes are not really crimes… and make the cops the criminals. A real crime, by definition, has a perpetrator and a victim: murder, assault, rape, theft, and extortion are all obvious crimes because there is a victim. Politicians and bureaucrats frequently institute illogical, immoral and counter-productive “laws” (politician scribbles) that penalize peaceful, non-violent people for “crimes” that have no victim. Drug possession, gambling, and making arrests for ignoring Covid-19 lockdown and social distancing orders are examples of victimless crimes where politicians attempt to get the police to use violence immorally and preemptively on overwhelmingly peaceful people frequently to raise revenue or enforce their version of morality on a population. When the police use violence and coercion against peaceful people for victimless crimes (there is simply no way to sugar-coat this) it makes the cops the criminals who are engaged in kidnapping and extortion under the color of law. The THICKREDLINE Project is organizing the police to say: NO! to the organized crime “government” on lockdowns, mask mandates and other victimless crimes.

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Is Shawn Ryan Going to Let Etienne Drive Right Past Him?

So I am rolling through Nashville, where Shawn Ryan’s studio is, next week on the way to my son’s college graduation and the following week on the way back. I had sent Shawn Ryan’s team an invitation to debate the legitimacy of “government” and the fact that the organized crime “government” is using unethically manipulative tricks and techniques to create “order-followers” (Soul-diers) willing to set their morality aside and kill whomever they are told while living off money stolen from others at the point of a gun. He or his team have not responded so I wanted to double down and make it clear I am calling him out.

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Videos of the Week

Greg Reese: The New World Order – Arctic Trade Routes & Programmable Digital Currencies

by Greg Reese

The United Nations emblem uses a projection map which is centered on the North Pole. This projection was chosen in 1945 when the UN was founded and the Arctic was strategically irrelevant. Today it has become the world’s most contested zone. The center of the UN’s map is precisely the terrain that every major power is now scrambling for.

The Russian narrative is that a coming Pole Shift will thaw parts of Siberia and the Arctic coastline, of which Russia controls approximately 53%. This Northern Sea Route, the NSR, saves 15 days of travel compared to the Suez Canal route. Russia has already invested over $35 billion dollars developing this area for a future Arctic civilization.

The narrative in the United States, which has a limited Arctic footprint compared to Russia, has been more desperate. Its story began as man-made “global warming,” now simplified to “climate change.” The U.S. is hurrying to meet a 2030 deadline, and is looking to acquire Canada and Greenland which would give it the ability to dominate the Northwest Passage, the alternative Arctic trade route to Russia’s NSR.

The European Union has expanded NATO to include Arctic states, Sweden and Finland. In January 2025 the EU established the European Polar Coordination Office (EPCO) in Sweden’s Arctic region.

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“Government”, Media and Academia



Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Trump scam cost MAGA devotees over $4B: expert

by DNYUZ

During an appearance on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” Ratner came armed with charts that show a dramatic plunge in value in the Trump meme coin since its inception to a point where it is almost worthless.

“Generally speaking, what he did was he [Trump] created something called a $Trump coin,” he said.

“And you’ll also remember there was a $Melania coin a little bit later. It is a coin that means nothing. It is like buying a pet rock, except you don’t even get a rock; it has no value. It has no trading value, it’s not used in commerce — nothing. They sold them initially at $7 and went all the way up to $45. Not surprisingly, it crashed.”

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ICE has not paid for detainee medical care for 7 months

by Judd Legum

On October 3, 2025, the Trump administration abruptly stopped paying third-parties for medical care provided to detainees in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Third-party providers are used to provide “medically necessary” care including “dialysis, prenatal care, oncology, [and] chemotherapy,” according to ICE.

A document posted to an official government contracting website by ICE on November 12, described the situation as an “absolute emergency” that needed to be resolved “immediately” to “prevent any further medical complications or loss of life.”

According to the ICE Health Service Corps (IHSC), payments to third parties were supposed to resume on April 30, 2026. ICE has contracted with a private firm, Acentra Health, to process reimbursements.

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Somali Fraud Is Only A Drop In The Bucket [Compared to H1-B Visa Fraud & Fake Indian College Degrees]

by Carla Sands and Samantha Flanigan

The Somali fraud is only a drop in the bucket, as it compares to the elaborate Indian fraud and scam networks that are taking American tech jobs and hurting the American economy, through H-1B visas, bought degrees and fake certifications.

Since COVID, 90% of the net gain in American jobs have gone to foreign workers, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. (RELATED: Betrayed American Workers Expose Dark Underbelly Of H-1B Visa Scheme)

Tech companies are passing over American college students for foreign workers, many of whom have scam degrees and certifications. In a study conducted by the Institute for Sound Public Policy, 60% of American citizens and 86% of foreign Computer Science Master’s graduates got jobs six months after graduation from UMass Amherst in 2022.

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Ilhan Omar Refuses to Provide Documents Related to $250M ‘Feeding Our Future’ Scandal

by Fox News and Avery Day

US Representative Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., refused to respond to a request from a Minnesota committee seeking more information on her ties to the massive fraud scandal in the state that is predominantly Somalian, prompting a subpoena vote that failed.

A Minnesota State representative said, “We have endeavored in multiple ways to get access to [information] because, as everyone knows, Representative Omar had had some role, whether inadvertent or not. She passed the MEALS Act in March of 2020, and that took the guardrails off the federal school nutrition program, which created the conditions for fraud.”

Omar has been in the news in recent weeks over an “accounting error” in which she claimed her husband was worth millions, but amended her financial disclosure filing and now claims their assets are worth less than $95,000 after the filing came under scrutiny. His wine business has been shuttered.

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The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

¡Por qué es fundamental usar efectivo! (¡Y criptomonedas, oro/Goldbacks, plata e incluso monedas de cinco centavos!)

Con los bancos empezando a fallar, hay algunas cosas fáciles y específicas que usted puede hacer para fortalecer la capacidad de su comunidad local para sobrevivir a un colapso bancario o a una devaluación del dólar.

Use efectivo físico

¡Por qué deberíamos pagar con efectivo en todos los lugares que podamos con billetes en lugar de una tarjeta de crédito! — Adaptado de la publicación viral en “Fedbook” de Wren Hope Rose

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“Daily News of The Week”

Ft. Knox Full of Impure Gold Unfit for International Transactions

by Jp Cortez

The bulk of the US gold reserves held in Fort Knox are made up of impure “non-standard” bars that don’t qualify for use in international settlements. In practice, this means that most of America’s massive gold stockpile is illiquid and wouldn’t be readily accepted on the international market should the need arise:

“It’s a decrepit relic just like our monetary policy is. With respect to America’s gold stockpile, we hold ourselves to a lower standard than the rest of the world,” Money Metals CEO Stefan Gleason said.

The French central bank recently sold 129 tonnes of similar non-standard gold that was stored in New York and replaced it with higher-quality bars that will remain in France.

Notwithstanding the lack of any credible physical audits for decades, US gold reserves are reported to be 8,133.5 metric tons. That’s roughly 261.5 million troy ounces. About half of that (147.3 million ounces according to the US Mint) is stored at Fort Knox. The rest is spread out between the Denver Mint, the West Point Bullion Depository, and the Federal Reserve vault in New York.

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28% of Breast Cancer Cases Linked to 6 Modifiable Risk Factors

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Nearly 1 in 3 breast cancer cases is linked to daily habits like diet, blood sugar control, body weight, activity level, alcohol use, and tobacco exposure, which means your everyday choices directly influence your long-term risk

Poor metabolic health, especially high blood sugar and excess body fat, creates an internal environment that disrupts normal cell function and increases the likelihood of abnormal growth

What you eat plays a major role in risk, with diet identified as the largest contributor among modifiable factors, making each meal an opportunity to either support or harm your health

Progress has been uneven, with reductions in smoking and alcohol-related risk but worsening trends in metabolic factors like obesity and blood sugar, which continue to drive rising case numbers

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Stripe updates Link, a digital wallet that autonomous AI agents can use, too

by Sarah Perez

Financial services platform Stripe is introducing a digital wallet specifically built for the AI era, where autonomous agents can perform tasks that include shopping, paying for reservations, buying tickets, and more.

At its annual conference this week, the company introduced an upgraded version Link, its digital wallet that allows you to connect various payment methods, track your spending, and view your recurring subscriptions. Now, it also lets you integrate your AI agents so they can spend on your behalf, securely.

Link, which is available on the web, iOS, and Android, offers many things that you might expect from a digital wallet. You can connect payment methods, including cards, banks, crypto wallets, and buy now/pay later services, as well as store important details for online checkout, like your billing and shipping information.

The wallet offers other handy features, too, like the ability to see what you’re spending, and track your recurring subscriptions — even updating the payment method the services have on file, as needed. It also offers 90 days of protection on eligible purchases from select merchants.

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BREAKING STUDY: Infant Mortality Surged 37% and Birth Defect Deaths Jumped 46% After COVID-19 “Vaccine” Rollout

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A major new peer-reviewed study we just published in Medical Research Archives has uncovered a shocking reversal: after two decades of steady progress, infant mortality surged 37% since 2020, congenital abnormality deaths jumped 46%, and registered live births collapsed by 24% — all coinciding with expanded vaccination campaigns in the Philippines.

The study is titled Global Implications of Vaccination and Rising Infant Mortality in the Philippines, authored by Sally A. Clark, Claire Rogers, Mila Radetich, Nicolas Hulscher (myself), Kirstin Cosgrove, Breanne Craven, M. Nathaniel Mead, and James A. Thorp.

Using official Philippine Statistics Authority data on 41.7 million births and over 546,000 infant deaths from 2000–2024, plus Department of Health vaccination records, we documented a sharp turnaround after two decades of steady progress.

Infant mortality rate fell to a historic low of 11.05 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2020. Then it rose 37% to 15.11 by 2024 — a statistically significant jump (p < 0.0001) that erased more than 20 years of gains in just five years.

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The US Spends More On ‘Defense’ Than The Next 8 Countries Combined

by Tyler Durden

For the first time on record, the top 15 military spenders allocated more than $2 trillion to defense in 2025.

Total global defense spending also reached a record $2.6 trillion, signaling a major shift in geopolitical priorities.

Using data from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, this visualization, via Visual Capitalist’s Dorothy Neufeld, ranks the 15 countries driving this surge in military spending.

While the U.S. still operates on an entirely different scale, the biggest shift is happening in Europe, where countries are no longer just maintaining military capacity but expanding it significantly.

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The Extreme Hypocrisy of Arrogant Americans Concerning Immigration

by Gary D. Barnett

“Imagine if the U.S. invaded a country, conquered it after a savage conflict and gained about half of that nation’s territory in the treaty that ended the fighting.”

Ric Anderson: August 26th, 2018 article in the Las Vegas Sun

Considering all the complete insanity now happening, this subject would not seem important to most at this time, but it should be a vital part of the education process, instead of being purposely and intentionally eliminated from American history. Maybe if dumbed down Americans actually understood even a modicum of historical fact about this brutal nation-state and its past, the ludicrous notion of ‘exceptionalism’ would never have raised its ugly head. What a different world we would live in now had most been taught their real history.

As is evident today, most all Americans would prefer it seems, to not allow anyone the ability to come here, raise families, and work. Of course, these attitudes are based on long-term indoctrination, propaganda, and lies, all meant to cause mass division and hatred. Most of the hate, at least initially, was aimed at those below the southern border, Mexicans in particular. What is so astonishing about this, is that if accurate history about U.S. aggression was known by this population, maybe things would never have gotten to such an horrendous state, and a more harmonious situation would have been the result.

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Visualizing Europe’s Birth-Rate Collapse

by Tyler Durden

Europe’s population is no longer replacing itself.

Across the continent, fertility rates have fallen below the 2.1 births per woman needed to maintain stable population levels, with no country meeting that threshold as of 2024.

The map below, via Visual Capitalist’s Gabriel Cohen, shows the number of live births per woman across Europe using the most recent data from Eurostat, FRED, and the UK’s Office for National Statistics.

From Ukraine (0.99) to Spain (1.1), some of Europe’s largest countries now rank among those with the lowest birth rates, highlighting how widespread the decline has become.

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Report: US To Close Military Base Meant to Oversee Gaza Ceasefire Deal That Israel Has Constantly Violated

by Dave DeCamp

The Trump administration is set to shutter a US-led military base in southern Israel meant to oversee the Gaza ceasefire deal, which Israel has constantly violated, according to a report from Reuters.

The Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) was established after the Gaza ceasefire deal was signed in early October 2025, and 200 US troops were initially deployed. Since then, the US has done and said nothing as Israel continued killing Palestinians, restricting aid, and taking additional territory in Gaza.

Sources told Reuters that the CMCC’s responsibilities would be handed over to the International Stabilization Force (ISF), which was supposed to be established and deployed to Gaza under President Trump’s Gaza plan, though it’s unclear what that means since an international force to deploy to Gaza never actually materialized.

The report said that under the US plan to shutter the CMCC, the US would reduce the number of troops at the outpost from 190 to 40 and wants civilian staff from other countries to fill the roles left vacant by US military personnel.

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Trump Renews Call for Israel to Give Netanyahu a Pardon

by Kyle Anzalone

President Donald Trump is ramping up pressure on Tel Aviv to grant a pardon to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Israeli leader is battling multiple corruption charges.

Trump told the Israeli outlet Kan News on Sunday, “Tell your president to pardon Bibi [Netanyahu’s nickname]. He’s a wartime prime minister. They wouldn’t have Israel if it wasn’t for me and Bibi in that order. You want to have a PM that can focus on the war, not focus on nonsense.”

Netanyahu and his wife are facing multiple corruption charges. Israel’s President Issac Herzog has the power to grant Netanyahu a pardon. Last week, Trump said Herzog could become an Israeli hero by granting Netanyahu a pardon. “I like the guy, Herzog,” Trump said. “He will be a national hero if he gives Bibi a pardon. I will very much appreciate it.”

Herzog says he does not plan to make a decision until negotiations with Netanyahu’s legal team are concluded. Israel will hold elections in October. If Netanyahu’s Likud does not win the election, the chance that the Prime Minister could go to jail increases.

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Hantavirus Hoax

by Jamie Andrews

Gonna smash this Emergency article out (apologies for any more than usual frequency of typos and terrible grammar) as I think it works best when challenging the narrative as we saw was put to good effect with the Meningitis Hoax in the UK. I think as a collective we managed to counter extremely quickly and hopefully save some kids from getting the toxic vaccines or even worse submitting themselves to the allopathic death cult of Modern Western Hospitals.

Understood—and in that context, the key point is:

If this is a non-Andes hantavirus outbreak (as is overwhelmingly the case in Europe and similar cruise-related investigations), then:

No — it is not considered contagious human-to-human, even in close settings like a cruise ship.

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Key U.S. yield at 5% highlights mounting pressure in bond market

by Alice Gledhill

The yield on 30-year U.S. government debt hovered around five per cent after breaching the key level for the first time since July at the start of the week — suggesting pressure in the world’s biggest bond market isn’t letting up.

It’s a threshold that carries special importance, with some viewing it as a “line in the sand” and traders watching for signs it could shift higher. The yield was at 5.01 per cent as of 6:42 a.m. after hitting 5.03 per cent on Monday.

At the heart of the selloff is a fresh bout of concern over inflation and the possibility of fewer interest-rate cuts as oil prices soar with the Strait of Hormuz still shuttered. A torrent of company spending on artificial intelligence is also raising fears price growth could accelerate in the short term.

A yield of five per cent or beyond is important because it makes fears about the budget and the growing debt-servicing costs for the U.S. government more urgent. It also has significant implications for other financial markets and the real economy, potentially raising mortgage rates and hurting consumers.

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Economics of a Megawatt of AI Data Center

by Brian WangCruseo CEO Lochmiller broke down the inputs/outputs with high precision (April 2025 contract pricing and the talk)

Upfront capex is ~$59M per MW of developed capacity.

Roughly half (~$30M) is IT (GPUs, CPUs, networking, storage, etc.).



The rest covers data center build, power plant/generation, and other infrastructure.

Annual revenue (pure infrastructure lease/IaaS layer) is ~$15M per MW.



Higher-value managed services/cloud layer can add another ~$15M+ per MW in revenue.

Annual opex is Only ~$1–1.1M per MW (power + other).

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How Iran Defeated Israel

by Kit Klarenberg

A stunning investigative report by Hebrew-language outlet Ynet has laid bare the embarrassing cataclysm not only of the US-Israeli war on Iran, but the Zionist entity’s effort throughout to end the Islamic Republic via covert and overt military and intelligence operations. Violent Mossad-orchestrated protests, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s murder, and a Kurdish invasion were intended to produce regime change and “total victory” over Tehran. Yet, as Ynet concludes: “what started as a far-reaching Israeli move, rich in imagination, final in its solution, ends in heartache.”

In granular detail, the investigation tracks how the Zionist entity’s deranged scheme germinated in the minds of Israeli intelligence, military, and political chiefs, before the Trump administration was comprehensively sold on the plot. Along the way, Ynet exposes extraordinary and dangerous levels of delusion and imperial hubris at the highest levels of Tel Aviv and Washington. For example, Benjamin Netanyahu sincerely - and dangerously - believed Israel’s criminal September 2024 assault of Lebanon, and the June 2025 12 Day War, had decimated Hezbollah and Iran.

This perspective was shared by Mossad, which had been building a vast, dedicated anti-government army in Tehran since 2022. The Zionist entity was wholeheartedly convinced its forces had the power to collapse the entire Islamic Republic. “Fostering mass protest” and encouraging “armed resistance of minorities” - specifically, Kurds within and without Iran - in “parallel” with assassinating Supreme Leader Ali Khameinei were all dedicated parts of a three-pronged coup d’etat strategy. Netanyahu truly believed “total victory” over the Resistance was in grasp across every West Asian theatre. Ynet reports:

“Overthrowing the regime was the heart of Israel’s overall war plan.”

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The monetary system is designed to enslave you and your government

Etienne Note: To better understand the fraudulent monetary system, see our article THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $2.73 Million From Every Working American… “Legally”. Download the PDF at ArtOfLiberty.org/Inflation

by Rhoda Wilson

The creation of money by central banks is not what you have been led to believe.

As the Bank of England has confirmed, money is created when a loan is signed, and this system funnels wealth upwards to the bankers while keeping the masses in debt.

To break free from this system, people can take personal action, such as getting debt-free, saving and stopping the use of mortgages and credit cards, ultimately making the old system obsolete through small changes.

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Five Publishers and Scott Turow Sue Meta and Mark Zuckerberg

by Alexandra Alter

Five major publishers — Hachette, Macmillan, McGraw Hill, Elsevier and Cengage — and the best-selling novelist Scott Turow have filed a class-action copyright infringement lawsuit against Meta and its founder and chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg.

The complaint, which was filed on Tuesday morning in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, accuses Meta and Zuckerberg of illegally using millions of copyrighted works to train their artificial intelligence program Llama, and of removing copyright notices and other copyright management information from those works.

The lawsuit asserts that Meta’s engineers relied on pirated books and journal articles to train the program by downloading unlicensed copies through websites like Anna’s Archive, an open source search engine for piracy sites including LibGen and Sci-Hub. The suit also claims that “Zuckerberg himself personally authorized and actively encouraged the infringement.”

“A.I. is powering transformative innovations, productivity and creativity for individuals and companies, and courts have rightly found that training A.I. on copyrighted material can qualify as fair use,” a Meta spokesman, Dave Arnold, told The Times. “We will fight this lawsuit aggressively.”

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A Terrain Study for the Battle of the Strait of Hormuz

by Matt Bracken

After following the latest news from both sides, and listening to this morning’s Pentagon brief, it’s becoming clear to me that the new American “safe passage guidance” plan is to steer shipping through the inshore southern “local traffic” channel near Oman. Jazirat Salamah is the northernmost outcropping of Omani Territory, and guards this inshore shipping channel.

This chart shows the entire Strait of Hormuz. The old official inbound and outbound channels ran through the middle. The current Iranian “toll route” is on the northern side in Iranian waters, and inbound ships must gain approval and then pass between the two Iranian islands shown. Outbound ships must also gain approval, and then pass near to Larak Island. Iran has implied that the center of the Strait of Hormuz has been mined, and the only safe route is the Iranian toll route.

This morning General Caine wasn’t explicit, citing operational security reasons, but it seems clear to me that he is suggesting that shipping will be kept safe if it passes through Oman’s inshore channel. For now it appears we will not be sending our warships through it, but we will put a total safety zone above and around it using our persistent surveillance and air power. It remains to be seen if any non-U.S. ships will take up the offer to run through the inshore passage, without the physical presence of U.S. warships confidently escorting them, and sharing their danger.

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The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements (1951)

by Unbekoming

The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements, first published in 1951, is one of the strangest and most enduring works of twentieth-century political thought. Strange because of who wrote it — a self-educated longshoreman with no university degree, no academic post, no institutional sponsor — and enduring because, more than seventy years after it appeared, no one has yet written a better short book on why ordinary people throw themselves into religious revivals, nationalist crusades and political revolutions with a willingness to die that defies every assumption of self-interest. Eisenhower kept it on his desk and recommended it publicly. It has never gone out of print. Each new generation rediscovers it during whatever upheaval happens to be theirs, and finds the old longshoreman waiting with most of the answers already worked out.

Eric Hoffer (1902–1983) lived a life almost calculated to disqualify him as a public intellectual. He worked in restaurants, picked crops as a migrant in California’s fields, prospected for gold in the mountains, and after Pearl Harbor settled into twenty-five years on the San Francisco docks loading and unloading ships. He read philosophy on his lunch breaks — Montaigne, Pascal, Dostoyevsky, Bagehot — and he wrote in spiral notebooks during the hours other men spent at home. The True Believer was his first book, written largely in the evenings after shifts on the waterfront, and dedicated to Margaret Anderson, an editor whose persistent prodding from across a continent finally pried it loose from him. He went on to write nine more books. In 1983 he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He never gave up the docks.

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Aside From Funding Hate, SPLC Helped to Corrupt Education & Brainwash Children

by Alex Newman

While the nation digests the bombshell federal indictment handed down against the Southern Poverty Law Center on April 21, 2026, most Americans are rightly focused on the hypocrisy. But the SPLC’s giant and malign influence in U.S. “education” should be under the microscope, too.

A grand jury in Montgomery, Alabama, just charged the self-styled “civil rights” outfit with 11 counts for secretly funneling more than $3 million in donor funds to key figures within the very groups it claims to fight. The Ku Klux Klan, Aryan Nations, and even the National Socialist (Nazi) Party of America benefited from the largess.

Criminal charges so far include wire fraud, false statements to banks, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. In short, prosecutors say the SPLC defrauded donors by paying extremists to “infiltrate” and then promote the very organizations it publicly denounced. Longtime critics of the SPLC were not surprised.

In fact, in 2018, this writer wrote an extensive report for the Law Enforcement Intelligence Brief warning about the SPLC’s dangerous lies and deception tactics. The report went to every police chief and sheriffs in America. The SPLC repeatedly attacked this writer, too, most recently in a hit piece on Charlie Kirk published just a couple of months before Kirk was assassinated.

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The Dementia Myth

by Vernon Coleman

Dr Vernon Coleman







The diagnosis, treatment and reporting of dementia is a massive and previously unrecognised scandal. The staggering fact is that most cases of dementia could probably be cured in a week or two – maybe a little longer with some patients. Anyone who says otherwise is either woefully misinformed or a drug company mouthpiece.







Around the world there are estimated to be around 50 million people suffering from dementia – though this figure is probably on the low side. One half of all the patients admitted to nursing homes are said to be suffering from dementia of one sort or another.

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Iran has hit far more US military assets than reported, satellite images show

by Evan Hill, Jarrett Ley, Alex Horton, Tara Copp, Dan Lamothe

Iranian airstrikes have damaged or destroyed at least 228 structures or pieces of equipment at U.S. military sites across the Middle East since the war began, hitting hangars, barracks, fuel depots, aircraft and key radar, communications and air defense equipment, according to a Washington Post analysis of satellite imagery. The amount of destruction is far larger than what has been publicly acknowledged by the U.S. government or previously reported.

The threat of air attacks rendered some of the U.S. bases in the region too dangerous to staff at normal levels, and commanders moved most of the personnel from these sites out of the range of Iranian fire at the start of the war, officials have said.

Since the start of the war on Feb. 28, seven service members have died in strikes on U.S. facilities in the region — six in Kuwait and one in Saudi Arabia — and more than 400 troops have suffered injuries as of late April, the U.S. military said. While most of the wounded returned to duty within days, at least 12 suffered injuries that military officials classified as serious, according to U.S. officials who, among others, spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue.

Satellite imagery of the Middle East is unusually difficult to acquire at present. Two of the largest commercial providers, Vantor and Planet, have complied with requests from the U.S. government — their biggest customer — to limit, delay or indefinitely withhold the publication of imagery of the region while the war is ongoing, making it difficult or impossible to assess Iran’s counterstrikes. Those restrictions began less than two weeks into the war.

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Make Way for AI Agents - What Are They?

by Ina Fried, Madison Mills

AI makers have trained agents to use software like people do. Now the industry is starting to build software for agents first.

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The Longevity Secrets Helping Athletes Blow Past the Limits of Age

By Devin Gordon Photographs by Dina Litovsky

Devin Gordon spoke with more than two dozen pro athletes, coaches, team executives, trainers, agents, surgeons and wellness entrepreneurs for this article.

It was just over three decades ago that the Hall of Fame third baseman Wade Boggs did something remarkable, possibly unmatched in baseball history. For much of his career, Boggs’s routine for bouncing back after games — his preferred postgame recovery modality, in the parlance of modern sports science — was pounding cans of Miller Lite. And according to Boggs, during one flight from Boston to Los Angeles in 1994 (or possibly 1992 or 1989; the dates are understandably fuzzy) he drank 73 beers.

Boggs was in his mid-30s at the time and still reliably batting well over .300, which would be exceptional even for a pro player in his late-20s physical prime, but he was also playing in a different era. Suffice it to say that in modern baseball — a power game predicated on tape-measure home runs and 100-mile-per-hour fastballs — there’s no way Boggs would bat above .300 at an advanced age with 73-beer hangovers. Pro athletes now, especially older ones, are more like round-the-clock recovery droids who occasionally play sports. They’re not guzzling Miller Lites on those cross-country flights; they’re drinking cherry juice for the melatonin to get ahead of the jet lag and wearing Normatec compression sleeves on both legs to stimulate lymphatic drainage and reduce inflammation.

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Trump Pauses Project Freedom Amid “Great Progress” Towards ‘Complete & Final’ Agreement With Iran

by Tyler Durden

Trump announce ‘pause’ to Project Freedom amid optimism of a “complete and final” deal with Iran; French ship confirmed hit in cruise missile attack, crew members injured

Rubio declares ‘offensive’ actions of Operation Epic Fury are over, and now Project Freedom is in swing. Another vessel comes under attack in Hormuz.

UAE under attack again, confirmed in state sources - however which Iran denies doing - instead saying its actions were directed at the United States. White House still hasn’t declared end of ceasefire.

Pentagon addresses whether ceasefire over or violated: Caine says Iran’s Monday operations were “all below the threshold of restarting major combat operations at this point.“

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Can you tell which countries were the 10 most vaccinated vs. 10 least COVID vaccinated?

by Steve Kirsch

There is a 39X difference in the average number of COVID “vaccine” doses per 100 people between the 10 most vaccinated countries and the 10 least vaccinated countries in the OWID data.

Below I graph the cumulative COVID deaths per million in the top/bottom 10 countries.

Can you tell which countries the “vaccine” worked by looking at the curves?

If the vaccine worked, the COVID deaths should nearly flatline right after rollout.

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Alcohol At Any Dose Causes Cancer, Violence, And Shrinks Your Brain

Etienne Note: In Jason Christoff’s documentary Planet Mind Control he breaks down how Hollywood is subliminally advertising drugs like caffeine and alcohol into their content to weaken the population so they can be effectively tax farmed. In my review of the documentary, Planet Mind Control - Documentary on What Hollywood is Inserting Subliminally into Movies and TV, I break down how they are inserting Statism into movies and tell-a-vision as well.

by Robert Yoho, MD

• Alcohol kills roughly 178,000 Americans per year, more than all illicit drugs combined, yet its producers spend $2 billion annually on advertising with almost no regulatory pushback.

• The “safe at moderate doses” doctrine, often cited as 1 to 3 drinks per day, has been systematically dismantled by the 2018 Global Burden of Disease study and subsequent research confirming that no safe level of consumption exists.

• Alcohol is the third leading preventable cause of death in the United States; it drives cancer at 7 distinct tissue sites, atrophies the brain with as few as 1 to 2 drinks per day in women, and triggers cardiovascular damage that the industry’s “French paradox” mythology long concealed.

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Insane Pre-Crime Strategy Unveiled for Leftist “Extremists” including “Anarchists”

Etienne Note: The organized crime “government” has deceitfully lumped anarchists, people who don’t believe in the legitimacy, desirability or necessity of “government” in with Leftist Extremists and Anti-Fascists. It is deceitful because as I have broken down in detail, in my article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding?, how the organized crime “government” and monopoly media present a fake-left right political spectrum to hide the REAL political spectrum from the population because it exposes the authoritarian nature of the “government” in relation to REAL freedom (vs. the Fake Freedom taught in the mandatory schools and extoled by the monopolized media.

Insane Pre-Crime Strategy Unveiled for Leftist “Extremists” including “Anarchists”

by Ken Klippenstein

The White House declared war on the American people today, labeling its political opponents as terrorists, including “Left-wing extremists.” The new label also claims that there are “deepening alliances” between “the far-left and Islamists” — or pro-Palestinian protesters.

The language is contained in the White House’s newly released National Counterterrorism Strategy. It is the first National Strategy to be unveiled since 2021, when the Biden administration issued its document. The Strategy identifies the “left-wing,” “anti-Fascists,” “Anarchists” and “radically pro-transgender” ideologies as threats equivalent to jihadi groups like al Qaeda and ISIS, or narco-traffickers.

The Strategy is the brainchild of White House counterterrorism czar Sebastian Gorka, an eccentric figure I have reported on, who last year hinted at terrorism charges being levied for political opponents of the administration. The document makes clear he got his wish. Gorka called the Strategy “my life’s work,” and apparently waxed so poetic in previous drafts that his superiors told him (by his own account): “Cut it down, Gorka!”

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US’s Latest “Project Freedom” Boondoggle Sinks in Less Than a Day

by Simplicius

The carnival is in its last season, and it’s beginning to show its age, appearing at times both erratic and woefully rehearsed to exasperated audiences.

The latest spectacle saw Trump launch an ill-fated and ill-planned ‘Project Freedom’, a kind of freedom of navigation gimmick in Hormuz, which immediately flopped hours later when US destroyers attempting to cross the strait were targeted by Iran.

The entire charade was particularly confused: for instance, the US official “guidance” for this bizarro stunt essentially told daring vessels to “chance it” through Omani territorial waters in the hopes it would avoid Iranian strikes.

This was a desperate US ploy, used before, to try and give the strait an appearance of being “opened” by begging commercial traffic to volunteer as guinea pigs and meatshields-in-one in the hopes that nothing is hit.

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The truth about State Farm

by Judd Legum and Rebecca Crosby

In an ad campaign that has blanketed the airwaves this year, State Farm compares itself to a sleazy fictional competitor, Halfway There Insurance. The commercial features two popular comedic actors, Danny McBride and Keegan Michael Key, riffing to the Bon Jovi classic, Livin’ on a Prayer.

“There’s damage to your home on this block,” McBride and Key croon. “We won’t make things right, cuz filing a claim is tough.” The comedy duo stresses that, unlike State Farm, their pretend company will not live up to its promises and does not care about customer satisfaction. “So forget what we told you. It ain’t worth squat. It doesn’t make a difference if you’re happy or not,” they sing.

A website created by State Farm, HalfwayThereInsurance.com, jokes that Halfway There Insurance will just claim that home damage is not their responsibility. For “actual home protection,” the website advises, “we’d say go with State Farm.”

No expense is spared on the campaign, which debuted during the Super Bowl. The ad concludes when Jon Bon Jovi himself, riding in a red convertible with State Farm pitchman “Jake,” offers a disgruntled Halfway There customer, played by actress Hailee Steinfeld, a lift. “Stop living on a prayer and get State Farm,” Jake says.

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The greatest theft in history (part 2)

by Darby Jones

In The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, it took Deep Thought 7.5 million years to calculate the answer to life, the universe, and everything. I discovered the answer this year at the age of 42.* That asterisk is crucial. It’s actually the answer, but it means nothing if you don’t ask the right question.

Nothing will stop the mega-rich from controlling their political puppets and distracting us from looking up. Look around. Neighbors fighting over jobs, healthcare, housing — your brother-in-law skipped Thanksgiving … again. Half your Facebook feed has written off the other half as deplorable monsters.

The world’s a mess, but the reason your dollar can’t buy a nickel has nothing to do with the Left or Right. Follow the money. Look up at the power keeping us down.

Power /pau̇(-ə)r/: 1. Fractional reserve banking. 2. The Fed. 3. Global “mafia.”

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Plastic Is Building Up In Human Brains, And Junk Food May Be Making It Worse

By StudyFinds Analysis - Reviewed by John Anderer - Research led by Dr. Julio Licinio (Genomic Press)

Human brain tissue has been found to contain far more microplastics than other organs, with the highest levels in people diagnosed with dementia.

Ultra-processed foods, which make up more than half of calories consumed in the United States, are a major delivery vehicle for these plastic particles.

A blood-filtering medical procedure shows early promise as a way to remove microplastics from the body, but scientists say more measurement tools are needed before it can be confirmed to work.

A plastic spoon’s worth of tiny fragments, quietly accumulating inside the human brain. That image is no longer science fiction, it’s where a new scientific perspective begins, and it argues that the growing buildup of plastics in the human body is one of the most pressing brain health questions of the moment.

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Upcoming Liberty Events

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Why Is The Healthcare System Broken? - Windham, New Hampshire - June 27th

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Truth Music of the Week

This is What Happens When You Call the Cops

Here is an amazing Rob Hustle music video to help you understand why you Almost NEVER want to call the cops… entitled… appropriately enough:



This is What Happens When you Call the Cops! The YouTube version is being soft-censored with age-verification so clicking on the image or HERE takes you to the Bitchute version. You can find the actual panel discussion where we discuss the alternative my article: Etienne on The Corbett Report - #SolutionsWatch - How to Deal with “Authorities”

A video from the Truth Music folder from our “Flash Drive O Freedom”: The Liberator (ArtofLiberty.org/Liberator). This is the rebuttal video for the Rob Hustle song/video: This is What Happens When You Call the Cops. In this video Rob addresses: “But What About the “Good Cops” This is bonus material for the panel discussion I just did on The Corbett Report: How to Deal With Authorities – #SolutionsWatch.

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

The Liberator

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The Liberator is available from ArtOfLiberty.org/Store and Amazon.com.



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The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!