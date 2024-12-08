Dear Subscribers,

The big story is I have published out Larken Rose's speech from Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - Th Voluntaryism Conference with transcript. It is superb. I am going to feature at least one speech with transcript a week in the order of presentation.

I am taking over Liberty on the Rocks - Memphis! - Not to be confused with Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona! The original Liberty on the Rocks is a liberty-oriented social organization that helps organize liberty-oriented get togethers around the world. There are active chapters in Colorado Springs, Granby, CO, Northern Colorado, Nashville, TN, Philadelphia, PA and Melbourne, Australia.

Top Stories of the Week

We are publishing the 1st talk from Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - the Voluntaryism Conference, with political philosopher Larken Rose setting the stage by DESTROYING the legitimacy of “government” and revealing its immorality and illogical nature.

In this thought-provoking episode, political philosopher Larken Rose presents a challenge to the commonly accepted notion of government and authority. Entitled The Illegitimacy of “Government” & Rebooting Humanity, Larken’s talk explores how deeply ingrained beliefs in political authority contribute to societal problems such as war, corruption, and oppression. Through a series of hypothetical scenarios and humor, he questions the legitimacy of authority figures having “moral exemptions” that permit them to act in ways considered wrong for ordinary citizens. Larken delves into the essence of anarchism, defining it as the absence of rulers rather than the chaos often portrayed by monopoly media. He argues for a society where individuals govern themselves, advocating a simple yet radical principle: if an action is wrong for an individual, it is equally wrong to ask others, including government, to do it. This episode is a compelling call for personal responsibility and voluntary cooperation as foundations for a just and peaceful world.

New to the Series? Check out the Introduction Here: Do We Really Need "Government"? - What is Voluntaryism? - Introduction - Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference

Continue reading..

Videos of the Week

By John Stossel - 5 Minute Video.. Editor Recommended!

At some ports, remarkable machines now move shipments with no humans in sight. That innovation upsets unions. International Longshoreman's Association president Harold Daggett says they'll soon strike if automation isn't completely banned.

Continue reading...

By Zeke Miller, Alanna Durkin Richer And Colleen Long

By Zeke Miller, Alanna Durkin Richer And Colleen Long

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden pardoned his son, Hunter, sparing the younger Biden a possible prison sentence for federal felony gun and tax convictions and reversing his past promises not to use the extraordinary powers of the presidency for the benefit of his family.

The Democratic president had previously said he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence after convictions in the two cases in Delaware and California. The move on Sunday night comes weeks before Hunter Biden was set to receive his punishment after his trial conviction in the gun case and guilty plea on tax charges, and less than two months before President-elect Donald Trump is set to return to the White House.

Continue reading...

by C.J. Ciaramella

by C.J. Ciaramella

Indiana prosecutors will return $42,000 in cash they seized from a California small business, several months after the owners filed a class action lawsuit alleging that law enforcement is exploiting a major FedEx shipping hub in Indianapolis to seize millions of dollars in cash from innocent owners.

The Institute for Justice (I.J.), a public interest law firm, announced last week that prosecutors in Marion County, Indiana, have agreed to return the money to its clients Henry and Minh Cheng, who run a California jewelry wholesaler business. Police seized the cash from a FedEx package en route to them from a client in Virginia. County prosecutors then filed a lawsuit to forfeit their money through a process called civil asset forfeiture, claiming the Chengs' money was connected to a violation of a criminal statute. However, the complaint never stated which statute.

Continue reading...

"Daily News of The Week”

By Natalia Mittelstadt

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is leading 10 other GOP state attorneys general in a lawsuit against BlackRock, State Street Corporation and Vanguard Group, three of the largest asset managers worldwide, for allegedly violating antitrust laws.

The firms allegedly conspired to use anticompetitive trade practices to artificially constrict the coal market, according to Paxton's office. They acquired substantial stockholdings in all significant, publicly held coal producers in the U.S., allowing them to have the power to control coal company policies. These asset managers pushed for reduced coal output by more than half by 2030.

The 10 other states that joined the lawsuit are Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Continue reading

by Karen Hunt aka KH Mezek

I have been writing as much as I can about the courageous Iranian women who stand up and speak out against oppression and are tortured and killed because of it. It infuriates me as well as breaks my heart that keffiyeh-wearing women in the West prefer to support the abusers rather than the abused. It is beyond my comprehension. I cannot even imagine the pain and discouragement it must cause to these brave activists who continue to fight, no matter what obstacles come their way.

With that in mind, here is an update on some of these women.

The four women have been identified as Pakhshan Azizi, Sharifeh Mohammadi, Varisheh Moradi, and Nasim Gholami Simiyari.

Rights groups, activists, and Evin Prison inmates have condemned the authorities' actions, sparking widespread protests on social media and from human rights organizations against the Islamic Republic's harsh treatment of female activists.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

On Oct. 31, Brittany Patterson, a 41-year-old Georgia mother, was arrested and accused of endangering her son - all because the unsupervised 10-year-old walked less than a mile away from home. Patterson told NBC News in an interview, “It’s not a super dangerous or even dangerous-at-all stretch of road. I wasn’t terrified for him or scared for his safety.”

Nevertheless, the sheriff’s department went to the family’s home, where Patterson was handcuffed, arrested, booked on suspicion of reckless conduct, and forced to post $500 bail.

Parenting expert Dawn Friedman responded to the arrest by declaring, “We used to allow children some freedoms that we no longer allow them. And I don’t think that’s to their benefit or to ours.”

Lenore Skenazy, the founder of Free-Range Kids, weighed in. “The crime was that she didn’t know where her kid was for a little while because she’d left them at home. And to her surprise, he didn’t stay home. It’s just so normal. And to make that into a crime is insane.”

Continue reading

By Michael Irving

The first direct visualization of the shape of a photon has been created. These particles of light are impossible to photograph, but physicists at the University of Birmingham have now calculated their wave function to produce an accurate image of a photon as it’s emitted.

Photons are what allow us to see, both with our eyes and with cameras. When they reach our retinas or camera sensors, they carry with them information about the source that emitted them, or objects they’ve bounced off on the way, allowing our brains or cameras to construct an image.

However, one thing photons can never capture images of is other photons. That’s because they don’t interact with each other in any way. But now, Birmingham physicists have created the next best thing: a mathematically accurate visualization of the shape of a photon.

Continue reading

by Joe Barnes

by Joe Barnes

Donald Trump and his newly-appointed border czar intend to send Special Forces soldiers to eliminate Mexican drug cartels but defence experts are warning they could be outmatched.

Deploying US troops to tackle the gangs is not a new idea in the circles of hardline Republicans.

Tom Homan, the man tapped by Mr Trump to lead his border closures, recently told Fox News the president-elect “will use [the] full might of the United States Special Operations to take ‘em out”.

Continue reading

by The Alex Jones Show

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Fiscally irresponsible policies pushed by far-left Democratic lawmakers have put Maryland, a deep-blue progressive state, into a projected death spiral, with some warning that the state could soon face its worst fiscal crisis in two decades.

"The overarching takeaway from today's meeting is that there's an enormous gap between the ongoing spending commitments the state has made and ongoing revenues," David Romans, a Department of Legislative Services budget analyst, said in a presentation for lawmakers, including members of the Joint Spending Affordability Committee, earlier this month.

Romans warned the state will face "a significant challenge" in paying for those commitments.

"By fiscal 2030 — the final year of our forecast — we are showing the state will only have enough revenue to cover 84% of the expenses we're projecting the state to incur," Romans said, adding, "That is the largest gap that we have seen in the last 20 years. It is more significant than the Great Recession."

Continue reading

By Donald Shaw

By Donald Shaw

President-elect Trump selected yet another revolving-door corporate lobbyist for his cabinet last night.

This time it was Jamieson Greer, who he selected to serve as the next U.S. trade representative. Greer was formerly the chief of staff for the U.S. trade representative during the first Trump administration, and he is currently registered to lobby the office of the U.S. trade representative for an Italian infrastructure construction company.

Greer is a perfect example of the kind of revolving-door lobbyist Trump has railed against on the campaign trail since he first ran in 2016, someone who leaves government and then immediately goes to work to influence their former colleagues on behalf of private sector clients.

Continue reading

by Chuck Martin

Florida advanced air mobility (AAM) startup UrbanLink Air Mobility has agreed to purchase 40 eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) cargo drones.

The deal is part of a strategic partnership with California-based Traverse Aero, which plans to supply UrbanLink with 40 of its Orca hybrid-electric eVTOL cargo drones.

The drones have a 600-mile range, can carry up to 550 pounds of cargo and are powered by batteries and sustainable aviation fuel.

UrbanLink plans to use the drones in Miami in relief operations and to transport additional baggage and cargo for passengers traveling on its eVTOL flying vehicles and sea vessels.

In Puerto Rico, the AAM company plans to deploy Orca drones for government and relief agencies for rescue services and to deliver supplies and equipment.

“The Orca drones not only provide our customers with an environmentally friendly delivery service, they also allow us to support first responders and local communities in the wake of a natural disaster,” said Ed Wegel, UrbanLink founder and chairman. “This partnership marks another step forward in our mission to deliver sustainable, high-value, end-to-end transportation across air, sea and ground.”

Continue reading

by Simplicius

Now onto Ukraine, where major developments are likewise brewing. The most consequential is the slow unraveling of Trump and the West’s plans for a Ukrainian ceasefire.

Read the highlighted below:

CNN writes about Trump's new peace plan. His team proposes a cease-fire for the duration of the January - February peace talks. Future National Security Adviser Waltz has already studied the peace plan from General Kellogg, whom Trump appointed as the US special envoy for Ukraine and Russia. there are several points. The first is the refusal of Ukraine to join NATO for a certain period of time, while the supply of weapons and military equipment from the United States will not stop. The creation of some "autonomous regions" in Ukraine and in the future, if Ukraine joins NATO, the transfer of the territory of new regions to Russia.

Continue reading

by Derrick Broze

Originally Published at The Last American Vagabond



A small but growing number of private companies selling digital tools to hack smartphones and messaging apps, like WhatsApp and Signal, are likely to benefit financially from the incoming Trump administration.

In late September, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement signed a $2 million one-year contract with controversial Israeli spyware vendor Paragon Solutions. The contract involved Paragon’s US subsidiary based in Chantilly, Virginia and ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations Division 3.

Paragon claims its tools can help law enforcement and governments remotely crack encrypted messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and Facebook Messenger.

The agreement calls for Paragon to provide ICE with a “fully configured proprietary solution including license, hardware, warranty, maintenance and training.” The agreement was first reported on by Wired.

Continue reading

by Kevin Barrett

On October 30 I received an email from Stripe, Substack’s only payment processor, announcing that I had been canceled due to “risk tolerance as determined by a number of factors.” After much back-and-forth with both Stripe and Substack (see screenshots below) it became clear that there was no recourse. Stripe can cancel you because its CEO is a rabid genocide supporter, and Substack doesn’t care enough to do anything about it.

We need to boycott Stripe. That means canceling all paid Substack subscriptions. (Don’t worry, your payments to this one have already been automatically canceled! Please do NOT initiate chargebacks, that will just make my situation worse!)

Be sure to write to Substack and the writers explaining why you have canceled all your paid subscriptions, and assuring them that you will re-subscribe and then some as soon as there is an alternative to genocidal, pro-censorship Stripe. Once the normally pro-free-speech Substack gets the message, it will do the right thing and find another payment processor.

Continue reading

By Alex Bernardo, Libertarian Christian Institute

Romans 13:1-7 is one of the most difficult passages in the New Testament. For starters, there is a long and convoluted interpretive history of not only this single, isolated teaching in Romans but of Paul’s letter as a whole. In my judgment, Romans is by far the most contentious book in the Bible, including the mysterious (but often simply ignored) Revelation of John. There are many reasons for this; the text that ripped the Roman Catholic Church apart in the 16th century was Romans 1:16-17, the stone which the builders rejected that became the chief cornerstone of Martin Luther’s reformation project. The answers to Christianity’s great dogmatic debates about sin and salvation are (thought to be, at least) found in the letter to the Imperial capital. Every serious theologian and Biblical scholar has had to give an account of Romans, and no one, literally no one, completely agrees with other interpreters on various aspects of the Pauline text.

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

•In 1906, the first FDA (Food and Drug Administration) was created in response to massive public protests against adulterated food and drugs (e.g., rotting food partially preserved with food additives or counterfeit consumer products). To stop it, food industry lobbyists attempted every tactic imaginable, eventually taking over the Department of Agriculture and in time forcing the dedicated public servant leading it (Harvey Wiley) to quit. Because of this, many toxic food additives Wiley fought against gained “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS) status and remain in use today.

•The handicapping of the FDA came to a head in 1962, when thalidomide was just barely prevented from devastating America’s children, prompting Congress to give the FDA much broader powers to police the safety and efficacy of drugs.

Continue reading

by Currency Insider

exas lawmakers are proposing a new idea: a state digital currency linked to gold and silver. Representative Mark Dorazio has introduced two bills, House Bill 1049 and House Bill 1056, seeking to introduce this new form of currency, fully backed by physical gold and silver from the Texas Bullion Depository.

These bills would allow Texans to conduct transactions with a digital currency directly linked to precious metals, providing an alternative to traditional US dollars issued by the Federal Reserve. Each unit of this proposed digital currency would represent a specific fraction of a troy ounce of gold held in trust.

Dorazio emphasises that this initiative transcends the realm of typical cryptocurrencies . He argues that it offers Texans a stable and transparent monetary option, protected from inflation and the fluctuations inherent in federal monetary policy. This proposal builds on longstanding discussions about state currency. Although Article I, Section 10 of the US Constitution prohibits states from minting money, it does allow the use of gold and silver as legal tender.

Continue reading

By Catherine Austin Fitts

We are researching what looks to be the next phase in the financial coup d’état.

We are watching what appears to be a significant “astroturf” campaign to persuade the federal and state governments to begin significant Bitcoin (BTC) buying programs using taxpayers’ money and funds borrowed with ever-expanding debt to fund BTC to be held on government balance sheets. This will solve a major problem faced by the Bitcoin billionaires—how to liquify their holdings in a market that is not sufficiently broad and deep to allow them an exit during a major pump.

Why would they want to exit now? Because now that the debt growth model is over, and there is more paper than there are real assets, the rush for land and real assets is on. Think of this as a swap. If you are the Bitcoin billionaires and Mr. Global, you want to get retail to buy your digital creations so that you can shift to owning and controlling the real assets. Your problem, however, is that retail will not buy in sufficient quantity—so, you simply mandate retail buys by using the government to do it. You also want to glorify your digital creations and not draw attention to the land, mineral, gold, and other real assets. The last thing you want is a wave of retail buying that competes the price of real assets higher.

Continue reading

by Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze breaks down the latest numbers on the 2024 Presidential election and shows that - once again - non-voters were the majority. While this is a sign of a potential positive, Derricks asks how do we activate the non-voters and help them go from apathy to action? If we can activate even 1% of the non-voters to focus on Exit and Build strategy we can accelerate the push towards the parallel systems of the future!

Continue reading

By David Szondy

Compact electronics have become the norm, but there's still room for surprise. The Thermal Master P2 certainly fits in that category. It's one of the smallest thermal imaging cameras on the market, but it packs a lot of functions into its compact volume.

Whether for practical purposes, education, or you just think it would be really cool to have Predator vision, thermal imaging is a way to see the world in a whole new way. Using infrared light generated by an object's heat, it can not only make a cup of tea stand out in a pitch black room, it can also provide all sorts of useful information for everything from security to advanced circuit board diagnosis.

They also make for some of the weirdest selfies and pet photos ever snapped.

Of course, to see such thermal images you need a thermal camera. Things have come a long way from the days when such instruments were huge, blocky things that had to be placed on a stand or carried on the shoulder to use. Today, there are any number of small thermal cameras on the market with varying degrees of size and capability, but Thermal Master has added extreme compactness combined with high resolution to its range of cameras for thermography, automotive, and hunting applications.

Continue reading

by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

A U.K.-based biotech company is seeking U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approval to sell genetically modified (GM) mosquitoes directly to U.S. consumers as a “biopesticide.”

If the EPA approves the company’s product registration application, Oxitec could sell boxes of GM Aedes aegypti mosquitoes — under the brand name “Friendly” — directly to consumers across the U.S. in stores like Home Depot and Lowe’s, according to GMO Free USA.

After customers add water to the boxes, the GM mosquitoes hatch and take flight.

According to Oxitec:

“Friendly males carry a self-limiting gene that when passed on, prevents their offspring from surviving to adulthood. With regular releases of Friendly males, the number of offspring … is reduced, resulting in a reduction in the pest insect population.”

Continue reading

By Adam RasgonLiam Stack and Natan Odenheimer

Reporting from Jerusalem and Tel Aviv

Dec. 1, 2024

A former Israeli defense minister has accused Israel of committing war crimes and ethnic cleansing in the Gaza Strip, a rare critique from a member of the security establishment at a time of war.

The comments by Moshe Yaalon — first on Saturday, and then multiple times on Sunday, including in an interview with one of Israel’s biggest television channels — came amid mounting criticism of the Israeli military’s conduct in Gaza. They were swiftly denied and condemned by allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, saying that they would hurt the country and help its enemies.

Mr. Yaalon served as the Israeli military’s chief of staff during the second intifada and as Mr. Netanyahu’s defense minister during the 2014 war in Gaza, the longest conflict between Israel and Hamas before the current war. [In other words, he knows what he is talking about—Nass]

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Update (1115ET):

After the South Korean parliament rejected the short-lived martial law declared by President Yoon Suk Yeol, protests erupted in the streets of Seoul outside government buildings.

NEW: Protests are breaking out in South Korea with citizens calling for the arrest of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



"Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol," protesters shouted in front of the National Assembly.



South Korean parliament voted to defy Yoon's declaration of martial law.



What comes next… pic.twitter.com/aprstm1n21

— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 3, 2024

⭕️ South Korea. A crowd of citizens protest against the introduction of martial law in South Korea in front of the parliament building, YTN reports.



Video: TASS/Reuters pic.twitter.com/Q9x3bCoeMO

— Malcolm X (@malcolmx653459) December 3, 2024

Continue reading

by Being Nobody, Going Nowhere

“Of course I take that HHS job, being pro-vax and pro-pharma is not a problem for me.”

Malone published this telling Substack today, showing the world his true face and motivations.

Before I dissect his post, here is a brief history of my feelings and assessments about Malone. I deliberately leave the “Dr.” out to show my disrespect and eliminate artificial “expert credibility,” which at least 95% of these so-called experts lack. They are primarily institutionalized elite-captured, trained intellectual monkeys thinking they “know” stuff.

Robert W Malone MD, MS

, once saved my sanity when he publicly confirmed (as an “expert”) what I have felt, like many of you, for more than a year: That the whole Covid pandemic is a scam. The vaccines are a mad idea, and we are witnessing a totalitarian overreach under the disguise of an “emergency”.

Continue reading

by Frank Bergman

Billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are funding schemes that seek to fight “global warming” by using “climate vaccines” in the food supply.

Gates and Bezos are pushing plans to vaccinate livestock animals destined for human consumption to supposedly reduce “methane emissions.”

Bezos, the founder of online retail giant Amazon, is investing $9.4 million to develop a “climate vaccine.”

The “vaccine” is designed to reduce the number of methane-producing microbes in a cow’s stomach, Agriland reported.

The funding comes from his Bezos Earth Fund, a philanthropy he established with $10 billion in 2020.

The fund intends to distribute all of its money by 2030.

All of the money will be used to fund projects to “fight climate change and protect nature.”

Researchers at the United Kingdom’s Pirbright Institute and Royal Veterinary College, and New Zealand’s AgResearch are among the groups receiving funding from Bezos.

Continue reading

by Lauren Russell

Arla Foods, which owns the UK's biggest dairy co-operative, announced on 26 November it was going to start using the supplement.

The initiative is aimed at tackling climate-heating methane emissions produced by cows during digestion.

Arla said it will work alongside Aldi, Morrisons and Tesco to trial the use of the feed additive known as Bovaer across 30 British farms.

But the announcement has since been heavily criticised, with swathes of British shoppers threatening to boycott all three supermarkets and Arla brands, especially Lurpak butter.

Arla's X post announcing the trial has been viewed more than five million times and gained 13,000 comments.

Videos on TikTok also showed some people throwing tubs of Lurpak in the bin, while others poured cartons of Arla Cravendale milk down the sink and down the toilet.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I detail how we went into the Santa Clara medical center on camera in April of 2020 exposing an empty hospital, empty waiting rooms and hospital employees openly speculating that Covid was a hoax in Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at

.Now it is becoming evident that the "vaccine", which we were also warning people against, was the REAL killer...

by Steve Kirsch

All-cause and COVID mortality data obtained from Santa Clara County reveals that the non-COVID all-cause mortality (NCACM) for the elderly was elevated by more than 50% vs. baseline. The results were highly statistically significant with the largest Z-score being over 12. The public health department declined to offer an explanation for the increase. The only novel intervention that we are aware of that could have caused such a large increase was the rollout of the COVID vaccines. This is consistent with conclusions in the Hulscher paper. The precautionary principle of medicine requires that the vaccines be halted for the elderly until the cause of these excess deaths can be determined.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I sent this bakery owner a copy of "Government" and information on the Free State Project. If you want me to keep donating copies of “Government” in New Hampshire as part of our Pre-State Project then you can donate copies of “government” specifically Here and Here.

By Ginger Adams Otis

New Hampshire lets adults drive without a seat belt, ride without a helmet and pay no sales tax. But when Sean Young tried to hang a painting over the front door of his doughnut shop, he found out that the liberty-loving state has its limits.

The painting—a mountain range made of muffins and doughnuts—has thrust the Conway, N.H. businessman into a First Amendment battle that has divided this picturesque community and sparked debate about the state’s commitment to free speech.

“Live free or die, unless you’re hanging artwork,” said Young, referring to the state motto.

Continue reading

by Jessica Rose

Ulrike Kämmerer, Verena Schulz and Klaus Steger have just published what might be the paper of the century entitled: “BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence”. It got through peer review on December 3, 2024 and it confirms much of what has already been evidenced and answers many questions lingering in the background.

Let’s unpack their results:

We demonstrate successful transfection of nucleoside-modified mRNA (modRNA) biologicals into HEK293 cells and show robust levels of spike proteins over several days of cell culture. Secretion into cell supernatants occurred predominantly via extracellular vesicles enriched for exosome markers. We further analyzed RNA and DNA contents of these vials and identified large amounts of DNA after RNase A digestion in all lots with concentrations ranging from 32.7 ng to 43.4 ng per clinical dose. This far exceeds the maximal acceptable concentration of 10 ng per clinical dose that has been set by international regulatory authorities. Gene analyses with selected PCR primer pairs proved that residual DNA represents not only fragments of the DNA matrices coding for the spike gene, but of all genes from the plasmid including the SV40 promoter/enhancer and the antibiotic resistance gene.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I am assuming that someone wasn't happy with their coverage...

By Joe Marino, Amanda Woods, Ronny Reyes and Matt Troutman

Police at the scene of the shooting outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown.

Thompson was hit in the torso, prompting a desperate attempt by first responders to save him with CPR, harrowing video shows.

He was rushed in critical condition to Roosevelt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:12 a.m., police said.

The mysterious gunman – who appeared to be skilled with a firearm, police said – ran off before hopping on an electric Citi Bike and disappearing into Central Park, said NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny.

A manhunt was underway for the suspect as the NYPD and CrimeStoppers offered a $10,000 reward for information.

The motive behind the heinous hit remained unknown, Kenny said.

Continue reading

By Lu-Hai Liang

The Niagara County Sheriff Michael J. Filicetti announced that the Inmate Identification and Recognition System (IRIS.) would be deployed within a patrol vehicle. Previously, the Niagara County Sheriff’s use of the technology had been limited to its county jail. The IRIS is supplied by BI2 Technologies.

“Whether it’s within our Correctional Facility or in the field, the I.R.I.S. helps to ensure a greatly reduced chance of misidentification,” Sheriff Filicetti said. “Now, a Deputy, at a glance, will be able to see if a suspect is within the I.R.I.S. database, and may respond accordingly to any information that search reveals,” he added.

Located in the far west of New York state, Niagara County is home to the popular natural attraction of Niagara Falls and borders the Canadian province of Ontario. B12 Technologies has worked with the National Sheriffs’ Association on a number of biometric identification projects for over a decade.

Continue reading

by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com

Bloomberg reports UK Is Paying £1 Billion to Waste a Record Amount of Wind Power

Burgeoning capacity and blustery weather should have driven huge growth in output in 2024. But the grid can’t cope, forcing the operator to pay wind farms to turn off, a cost ultimately borne by consumers. It’s a situation that puts at risk plans to decarbonize the network by 2030 and makes it harder to cut bills.

Crucial to the net zero grid target is a massive build-out of renewable power, particularly from wind. Britain has boosted its offshore fleet by 50% in the past five years and is set to double it in the next five, Bloomberg data show.

But the grid hasn’t expanded at the same pace. As a result, the operator is increasingly paying wind farms, particularly those in Scotland, not to run. So far this year, the UK has spent more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) in “congestion costs” to turn off plants that can’t deliver electricity because of grid constraints, and switch on others.

Continue reading

By Food Babe

Our movement is growing bigger and faster than I could have ever imagined.

We are right in the middle of the onslaught on Kellogg’s, however… other companies need to take notice.

General Mills, who is also complicit with poisoning Americans with ingredients they don’t use in other countries came out with Trix in Australia (made in joint venture of General Mills and Nestle) that says right on the front of the box that it has “No Artificial Colours”.

Meanwhile in America they’re using 3 Artificial Dyes PLUS unidentified additional “color added”…which could be Titanium Dioxide (an ingredient linked to cancer and banned in Europe).

Soon after they removed the dyes, General Mills reported that sales “exceeded expectations” with great feedback from customers…

But later claimed that people missed the fluorescent-colored Trix and had to put the dyes back.

Continue reading

by Andrew McAfee

While eating a lunch of Thanksgiving leftovers last Friday I read that the EU has created a task force to act on the findings and recommendations of Mario Draghi’s excellent report on EU competitiveness in the second machine age (my title, not his). Draghi made an unignorable case that growth and competitiveness are fading in Europe, creating an “existential crisis” for the region. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen apparently agrees. According to Politico, last week she “announced the main initiative of the next five-year term will be a "competitiveness compass" to close the innovation gap with the United States, decarbonize the EU economy and increase its economic independence, with each commissioner told to contribute to these goals.” This post visualizes that daunting task.

Continue reading

by D. Alec Zeck

As many of you know, I’ve consistently raised awareness to (and created entire educational events around) the lack of evidence for the existence of SARS-CoV-2 — as well as other viruses, over the last 4-or-so years.

One of the most common pushbacks I receive is related to the supposed “specific” and “new” symptoms attributed to the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus: loss of taste and smell. Another common one is a persistent strange odor.

For whatever reason, many people fall back into the utterly fraudulent viral paradigm when someone can’t explain exactly what caused their loss of taste and smell (or other supposedly “COVID-specific” symptoms, for that matter). We’ll cover that faulty logic later in the article.

Are these symptoms really new?

And even if they are new (in the sense that more people experienced them than in previous years), are they proof of SARS-CoV-2, or any other “virus” for that matter?

Continue reading

By James Reynolds

The words scrawled on the bullets used to kill UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson closely resemble the title of a book criticizing insurance companies and the tactics they use to deny claims, it has been revealed.

Health insurance boss Brian Thompson, 50, was shot in the back and calf early on Wednesday by a masked man who appeared to be waiting for him outside the Hilton hotel in Manhattan, before succumbing to his injuries in hospital.

Detectives investigating the shooting reportedly found shell casings with the words 'depose', 'deny' and 'defend' inscribed on them.

They are now working to determine what the words mean and if they could possibly hint at a motive for the slaying of the 50-year-old.

Curiously, the messages bear similarity to the title of a 2010 book on 'why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it', called 'Delay, Deny, Defend'.

Continue reading

by Meryl Nass

Despite the additional Inflation Reduction Act funding, NRCS still did not fund nearly 64% of the applications received for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), Conservation Stewardship (CSP) and Agricultural Conservation Easement Program (ACEP) applications.

In fiscal year 2024, NRCS made over $3 billion available from the Inflation Reduction Act for climate-smart agriculture and forestry (CSAF) mitigation activities, in addition to the $2 billion available from the Farm Bill for all conservation activities. The agency obligated 97.6% of all available fiscal year 2024 Inflation Reduction Act conservation program financial assistance funds, or more than $1.6 billion, to farmers, ranchers and forest landowners across America. Learn more by using the Inflation Reduction Act Data Visualization Tool. Further details on program enrollment in fiscal year 2024 are also available in a fact sheet and in NRCS Financial Assistance Program Data.

Continue reading

by Jessica Rose

Ulrike Kämmerer, Verena Schulz and Klaus Steger have just published what might be the paper of the century entitled: “BioNTech RNA-Based COVID-19 Injections Contain Large Amounts Of Residual DNA Including An SV40 Promoter/Enhancer Sequence”. It got through peer review on December 3, 2024 and it confirms much of what has already been evidenced and answers many questions lingering in the background.

Let’s unpack their results:

We demonstrate successful transfection of nucleoside-modified mRNA (modRNA) biologicals into HEK293 cells and show robust levels of spike proteins over several days of cell culture. Secretion into cell supernatants occurred predominantly via extracellular vesicles enriched for exosome markers. We further analyzed RNA and DNA contents of these vials and identified large amounts of DNA after RNase A digestion in all lots with concentrations ranging from 32.7 ng to 43.4 ng per clinical dose. This far exceeds the maximal acceptable concentration of 10 ng per clinical dose that has been set by international regulatory authorities. Gene analyses with selected PCR primer pairs proved that residual DNA represents not only fragments of the DNA matrices coding for the spike gene, but of all genes from the plasmid including the SV40 promoter/enhancer and the antibiotic resistance gene.

Continue reading

by Liberty Advocate

One Nation Under Blackmail – Vol. 1 by investigative journalist Whitney Webb explores the deep-rooted connections between intelligence agencies, organized crime, and political elites, ultimately leading to the rise of Jeffrey Epstein. In this first volume of her two-part series, Webb provides an exhaustive historical account of how intelligence operations have frequently overlapped with organized crime, laying the groundwork for the criminal network that Epstein became infamous for.

Webb investigates the broader infrastructure behind Epstein’s operations, tracing how financial, political, and sexual blackmail have been used as tools by intelligence agencies to gain control over powerful individuals. This volume covers the origins of these covert practices, showing how intelligence agencies, particularly the CIA and Israeli Mossad, developed long-standing relationships with criminal syndicates to further their geopolitical and economic interests.

Continue reading

by Jake Johnson

President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly offered the number-two Pentagon job to a secretive billionaire investor with close ties to the military-industrial complex, potentially introducing additional conflicts of interest to an incoming administration that is set to be rife with corporate executives and lobbyists.

Stephen Feinberg is co-founder and co-CEO of the private equity behemoth Cerberus Capital Management, which owns a firm that provided paramilitary training to members of the elite team that murdered Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Trump drew global outrage for publicly defending the Saudi regime in the wake of the assassination, even after U.S. intelligence agencies established that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman authorized Khashoggi's murder.

Continue reading

by Megan Redshaw

The CDC just published its 2025 vaccine immunization schedule1 and now recommends more than 200 routine injections. This includes five vaccinations during pregnancy, over 70 vaccinations from birth to age 18, and more than 130 routine adult vaccinations up to age 79. If you include the barrage of non-routine vaccinations, it’s even more.

If following CDC recommendations, here is what a baby receives during its first 0-12 months of life:

2x Hepatitis A (HepA)

3x Hepatitis B (HepB)

3x Rotavirus

3x Diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTaP)

3x Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib)

4x Pneumococcal conjugate (PCV15)

3x Polio (IPV)

3x COVID19

1x Influenza

1x Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV)

1x Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR)

1x Varicella

That’s 28 doses during an infant’s first year of life made by pharmaceutical companies with zero liability for the injuries or death caused by their products—and who profit from not only the initial vaccine dose but the diseases they create.

Continue reading

by Mark Goodwin and by Whitney Webb

On November 19, President-Elect Donald Trump announced that Howard Lutnick, CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chair of his transition team, would be his nominee for Commerce Secretary. Lutnick’s company Cantor Fitzgerald and its subsidiaries are multinational in scope, promote the implementation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (which have major implications for debt politics and economic activity), and are even directly partnered with foreign state-owned firms that recently came under scrutiny following the release of the contents of the laptop of the current (and recently pardoned) First Son, Hunter Biden.

Lutnick had previously been angling for a job as incoming Treasury Secretary, an unsurprising ambition given Cantor Fitzgerald’s outsized role in the U.S. Treasury market (i.e. the U.S. government debt market) and its relationship to dollar stablecoins, which are rapidly becoming one of the main purchasers of U.S. debt. It is unknown currently why Lutnick was passed over for Treasury, despite endorsement for the position from Elon Musk and RFK Jr., and appointed to Commerce instead. However, Trump’s previous Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, was widely believed to have been given the role to repay a past favor of major significance. In Ross’s case, it was his assistance in rescuing Trump from bankruptcy in the early 1990s. At the time, Ross worked for Rothschild Inc., and when clarifying why the European banking dynasty had bailed out the future President, Ross stated “the Trump name is still very much an asset.” Shortly before, Rothschild Inc. had been bankrolling the entry of Robert Maxwell, intelligence asset for Israel and arguably the Soviet Union, into the American economy, with a specific focus on New York City.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: The States with the most "government" CA, IL, DC, NY have the highest unemployment. The states with the least "government" NH, Florida, ID. SD, ND etc. have the lowest unemployment.

By Kayla Zhu

Unemployment Rate By U.S. State Mapped

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

So far in 2024, the unemployment rate in the U.S. has remained relatively stable, hovering around 4.1%, which represents a a historically low unemployment level.

Unemployment rates vary across states due to differences in industry mix, population density, and economic policies. This map visualizes the unemployment rate of each state as of October 2024 using seasonally adjusted figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Continue reading...

