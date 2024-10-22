Dear Subscribers,

Check out our top story on our new tri-fold brochure: Don't Vote to Rob Your Neighbors This Election

Top Stories of the Week

Hello Friends and Neighbors,

Despite what you were taught in your mandatory government school, “Government” isn’t something designed to protect life, liberty and property but was designed to rob and control society. The root words from Latin are:

Gubernare = “To Control” &

Mente = “The Mind” = Mind Control

Organized crime’s mind control program starts with controlling the information you have received since birth through control of education and a weaponized monopoly media and propaganda system.

The government’s mandatory “public schools” and accredited private/parochial schools use an educational model developed in 19th-century Prussia (now Germany) to indoctrinate a pseudo-religion, Statism, and obedience to an organized crime system that called itself “monarchy.”

Continue reading the text of the brochure

More and more amazing songs keep dropping by courageous artists willing to challenge the zionist-controlled mainstream media. Here are some of our favorites!

Videos of the Week

by Aaron & Melissa Dykes

So this is going to have to be three parts now because there’s a third aspect to this that needs a whole separate video to discuss.

Here is part two on the fallout of Helene and what is happening right now in Eastern TN/ Western NC. The redtape and regulations, blocking of resources and rescues, and misappropriation of funds going on there is really just too egregious to believe… but now we have the agency that’s supposed to deal with emergencies mission creeping into areas that have nothing all to do with its existence. WHEN DID WE ALL GET SO USED TO ACCEPTING THIS? WHEN IS ENOUGH FINALLY ENOUGH??

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Continue reading...

"Daily News of The Week”

by Ramona Wadi

As Palestinians marked a year since the start of the Israeli genocide in Gaza on 7 October, Israel’s settler-colonial society marked the occasion in selective oblivion. One example is a children’s book published by Yediot Books titled The Heroes of October 7th: Heroic Stories for Children, which the Times of Israel described as the first children’s book published in English by the publisher. Exporting Israel’s settler-colonial security narrative to the West through children’s literature couldn’t have been easier, and more hypocritical.

Israeli media noted that, “The stories don’t contain real descriptions of fighting or death, and don’t contain deep background about the events depicted.” Editor Hadassah Ben Ari explained that since the target audience is young children, the book focused on “friendship, camaraderie, giving, love and the warm Israeli-ness which all came vibrantly to life during the war.” The stories, she said, “explain the horrors in a way that also protects our children, and to tell them about moments of grace and heroism from the war.”

Continue reading

By Taryn Pedler

Elon Musk has showcased his army of $30,000 Tesla Optimus robots that are designed to help with household chores, prompting people to draw comparisons to the dystopian future depicted in I, Robot.

In shocking and impressive footage, the humanoid robots were seen stiffly walking in single file across a stage while viewers stood jaw-dropped on the sidelines.

Musk said attendees could walk up to the Optimus robots who would do things like serve drinks.

'At scale, you should be able to buy an Optimus robot for $20,000 to $30,000,' he said.

'It can walk your dog, mow your lawn, get the groceries, just be your friend.'

Elon Musk showcased his army of $30,000 Tesla Optimus robots that are designed to help with household chores

The event featured the army of robots who were seen dancing and serving drinks

Continue reading

by Jamie White

Update: An Afghan national inspired by ISIS who was arrested Monday for plotting a terrorist attack against large crowds on Election Day had previously worked for the CIA.

Nasir Ahmad Tawhedi, 27, who was arrested by the FBI in Oklahoma over the alleged terror plot, was employed as a security guard for the agency but was not a CIA informant, NBC News reported, citing multiple sources.

NEW: An Afghan man arrested on charges of planning a terrorist attack on Election Day worked as a security guard in Afghanistan for the CIA, two sources with knowledge of the matter tell NBC News. https://t.co/KrhQJQSiyz

— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 10, 2024

It wasn’t immediately clear when or how long Tawhedi worked security before he came to the US in 2021 on a special immigrant visa.

Special immigrant visas are given to Afghans who worked with the U.S. in Afghanistan after they pass DHS screening.

Continue reading

By Oliver Wilis

Snowden speaking from a Custom Faraday Cage in Sheremetyevo Airport’s Hotel Novotel (Photo: The Internet Chronicle)

MOSCOW, Russia Edward Snowden, NSA whistleblower and fugitive, released documents Tuesday to Internet Chronicle reporters proving that the High Frequency Active Auroral Research Program, or HAARP, is definitively engaged in a program of assassination and mind control.

While the military prison industrial complex has routinely insisted that the Alaskan-based HAARP is only meant to study natural phenomena in earth’s ionosphere, Snowden has managed to blow open a brutally massive charade.

“The HAARP research station,” he said, “strategically based away from prying eyes near Gakona, Alaska, is actually used to terminate or manipulate would-be dissidents of global capitalism on the scale of millions of people.”

Continue reading

By: Tim Levin

At Tesla's We, Robot event in Los Angeles on Thursday, the automaker revealed a surprise new vehicle: the Robovan.

It's an odd-looking, dustbuster-like bus that Tesla claims will be capable of driving autonomously. The event was ostensibly all about revealing the Cybercab, an autonomous taxi that Tesla has hyped up for years. The Robovan, meanwhile, was a surprise last-minute addition.

"What happens if you need a vehicle that is bigger than a Model Y?," Tesla CEO Elon Musk said as the Robovan made its surprise entrance. He said it can carry up to 20 people—a sports team, for example—or transport goods.

The presentation was scant on hard details about the vehicle's capabilities, price or release date. So a lot of the important stuff is still a mystery. What we do know is that the pod-like vehicle has sliding glass doors, a bright interior and carriage-style rows of seating that face one another. It has a 1930s Art-Deco vibe that's a strong departure from the design language of the Cybertruck and Cybercab.

Continue reading

By Tim Levin

Tesla's much-hyped robotaxi is finally here. The automaker unveiled the Cybercab at a splashy event in Los Angeles on Thursday.

At the start of the We, Robot event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk hopped into a shiny, futuristic-looking vehicle with butterfly doors that then whisked him to the stage. Musk later said Tesla expects to start producing the Cybercab "before 2027" and that it will be available for purchase for less than $30,000.

Tesla Cybercab Robotaxi

The Cybercab Tesla showed has sleek light bars in front and rear that are reminiscent of the Cybertruck pickup, along with deep-dish rims. It lacks side-view mirrors and visible door handles. Inside, the vehicle has two seats and no steering wheel or pedals. Tesla showed off a minimalist interior similar to that of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, complete with a large centrally mounted touchscreen.

Continue reading

by Justin Hart

In recent economic discussions, we've often encountered the concept of "sticky" consumer prices and the legacies of disinflation. On the surface, the prospect of prices falling may seem beneficial for individual consumers. After all, who doesn't appreciate a little relief on their wallets? However, the context surrounding these changes in consumer prices often signals more profound issues within the broader economic landscape.

In economics, the term "sticky" refers to prices that are slow to change in response to shifts in the economy. This concept traces back to the writings of John Maynard Keynes, who posited that certain prices don’t adjust instantly to reflect new economic data. For instance, the price of household furniture doesn’t typically fluctuate each month. On average, it might only adjust every six months. This delayed reaction means that some prices are influenced by past economic conditions rather than current realities.

Continue reading

by Iain Davis

While visiting family, I once again had the misfortune to watch the BBC. Under the BBC’s psychological assault, I nearly choked on my peanuts as it tried to sell me the ludicrous idea that its “Fight For Truth” was on.

This was galling propaganda.

The BBC can’t even tell the truth in its own mission statement. In an attempt to dupe us into trusting it, the BBC falsely claims that it is “independent, impartial and truthful.” Let’s dispense with this pap for a start.

The BBC is controlled by its state-given charter. It is largely funded at the discretion of the state, is ordered to report it activities to the state, has “news” reporting duties imposed upon it by the state and is regulated by the state. It couldn’t be less independent if it were a government department. Which, in effect, it is.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Turns out those years at vocational school and going into business instead of going to college are starting to pay off.

Other than having the benefit of learning a trade, private equity has now taken a keen interest in buying skilled trade small businesses, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal.

Private equity firms nationwide are acquiring home services companies, such as HVAC, plumbing, and electrical businesses, aiming to create larger, more profitable operations.

This trend moves these companies away from family ownership, offering mom-and-pop businesses significant payouts, unlike previous generations where firms were typically passed down to children or employees.

Brian Rassel, a partner at the Detroit-based Huron Capital told WSJ: “You don’t need to go to Silicon Valley to have a successful career and entrepreneurial opportunities.”

Continue reading

By Donna Hancock

Continue reading

by standforhealthfreedom

States have the right to make rules for identification and governance of their population.

U.S. DHS is pushing to enforce “REAL ID,” basically a national ID, as quickly as it can.

The REAL ID program is run by the Department of Homeland Security and is a product of the surveillance state that grew out of 9/11.

The REAL ID has the potential to eventually be used as a vaccine passport and to suffocate many liberties.

Americans have been promised time and time again that we would not be subject to a national ID.

Does your license have a star on it? If so, you are part of the federal REAL ID program.

Even though states have accepted REAL ID in their laws, only 56% of licenses and IDs in the country are REAL ID compliant.

In light of this lack of implementation, the compliance deadline has been pushed ahead for years, but now DHS wants it done.

Continue reading

by World Council for Health

If you’re of a certain age or demographic and in the northern hemisphere, chances are you’re being invited or encouraged to get a flu vaccine. The claim is that flu vaccines protect you and others from coming down with flu – and that if you do get it, the symptoms will be mild. So, is this true?

Many scientists see the flu shot as an unnecessary measure. For one thing, there’s a big question over whether the flu vaccine even works, particularly for older people, for whom it is recommended. Studies show that the vaccines often do not match the circulating viruses and no significant effects on serious complications or hospitalizations have been demonstrated.

You’d think that vaccinating people against flu would lead to a reduction in deaths from flu. But figures show that this isn’t the case. In fact, even though the number of flu shots given has increased more than eightfold, the number of flu-associated deaths has remained more or less unchanged.

Continue reading

By Iulian Dnistran

GM Defense, a subsidiary of auto giant General Motors, unveiled a new tactical vehicle prototype that blends the silent operation of an all-electric powertrain with the low fuel consumption and high torque of a diesel engine.

Dubbed simply “Next Gen,” the four-door pickup is based on the Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD ZR2 truck but the result is anything but ordinary. That’s because it’s an extended-range electric vehicle, just like the upcoming Ram 1500 Ramcharger. However, unlike the Ramcharger that uses a gas-powered V6 engine to turn an electric generator, GM Defense’s new tactical vehicle makes use of the good-old turbocharged 2.8-liter Duramax turbo-diesel lump to extend the range of the battery pack.

Speaking of the battery pack, the very long and very green pickup you see in the photos below has a 12-module battery that sends juice to a pair of electric motors–one at the front and one at the rear. We don’t know how many miles this new prototype can drive on electric power alone, but with the option of a diesel engine that can turn a generator, it shouldn’t be an issue anywhere in the world, as long as there’s fuel in the tank.

Continue reading

by Peter Jacobsen

In the 2020 election, an interesting candidate made his way onto the scene for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination: Andrew Yang. Yang made a splash in particular for his promise to give everyone $1,000.

Andrew Yang’s campaign strategy took a similar approach to Trump’s 2016 campaign in hyper-focusing on a single issue. For Trump, the single issue was immigration. For Yang, that issue was universal basic income (UBI).

Yang’s version of UBI was alluring in its simplicity. Every person in the country would receive a nice, round $1,000 per month. It didn’t matter if you were rich or poor, old or young. A vote for Yang was a vote for cash.

Many from his own party denounced the idea of giving rich people $1,000 per month. But Yang held strong to the payment being universal. By making sure every person gets $1,000, you avoid some incentive issues and the bureaucracy that accompanies typical welfare programs.

Continue reading

Guest post by Raw Egg Nationalist

Japan will offer new kind of mRNA COVID-19 vaccine this fall to people aged over 60.

The new vaccine uses self-amplifying mRNA technology, which means it teaches the body how to produce more mRNA. Existing mRNA vaccines cannot do this and contain only a specified dose of mRNA, whereas the new technology could, potentially, create more vaccine-specific mRNA within the body indefinitely.

Japanese regulators approved the ARCT-154 shot in November 2023.

The national vaccination program will offer the new shot to people aged 65 and over, and people aged 60 and over with severe underlying conditions.

Experts who spoke with The Defender said that this new technology is even riskier than existing mRNA technology, with no long-term safety data. A

Continue reading

by www.domigood.com

It’s an issue on which a majority of Americans agree.

Members of “every race, sex, age, ethnicity, income, region, educational status, and political viewpoint” agree:

That the administration of transgender-pushing chemicals and bodily mutilations on minors should be banned.

Except for one group: Democrats.

The party of Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Joe Biden and the push to impose such ideological agendas on those too young to defend themselves.

The Washington Stand reported, “If the government passed a bill banning pediatric gender clinics from inflicting so-called ‘gender-affirming care’ on everyone under 18, every demographic group in the United States would favor it – except registered Democrats.”

The results are from a new The Center Square Voters’ Voice Poll by Noble Predictive Insights which interviewed 2,560 registered voters.

Continue reading

by Brian Wang

Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP) batteries are ramping up to serious scale and could offer a 20% boost in energy density over LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) batteries.

LMFP operates at a higher voltage than LFP, its theoretical energy density can reach up to 230 Wh/kg, which is 15% to 20% greater than that of LFP batteries.

CATL, BYD, and Gotion High-Tech are expanding production capacities and forming strategic partnerships according to battery expert Magnus Bekker.

CATL: Building a 120 GWh LMFP-capable plant in Sichuan, China, set to begin production in 2024.

BYD: Expanding into Europe with a new 20 GWh factory in Hungary, scheduled to come online in 2024.

Gotion High-Tech: Constructing a 20 GWh LMFP facility in Michigan, USA, with production planned to start in 2025.

SVOLT: Investing in a 40 GWh LMFP production line in Changzhou, China, expected to be operational by 2024.

Continue reading

by Raw Egg Nationalist

About 3% of US high-school students now identify as transgender, and a further 2% question their gender identity, according to a new survey.

The results of the 2023 Youth Risk Behaviour Survey show that 1 in 20 high-school students do not conform to traditional gender norms.

The survey found that trans and gender-questioning teens face much higher rates of bullying, persistent sadness and suicidal thoughts or behaviors than their peers.

The 2023 Youth Risk Behavior Survey is the first time the annual survey asked teens whether they identify as transgender or are gender-questioning. The survey included 20,103 public and private school students in grades 9 through 12 from all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

Transgender students were more likely to report persistent sadness or hopelessness (about 72% compared with 50% normal girls and 26% of normal boys); poor mental health, (65% compared to 38% of normal girls and 18% of normal boys); thoughts of suicide (53% compared with 24% of normal girls and 12% of normal boys); and suicide attempts (26% compared with 11% of normal girls and 5% of normal boys).

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This article exposes the dynamic that we have been describing in detail: Trump is a reality star that we believe is being propped up by the organized crime interests running "government" on the population to rob and control them. The author then exhorts the reader to vote for Kamala as if that is the only other choice… Rigged Game… you can either have the red "government" puppet or the blue "government" puppet…

By John D. Miller

I want to apologize to America. I helped create a monster.

For nearly 25 years, I led marketing at NBC and NBCUniversal. I led the team that marketed "The Apprentice," the reality show that made Donald Trump a household name outside of New York City, where he was better known for overextending his empire and appearing in celebrity gossip columns.

By John D. Miller

I want to apologize to America. I helped create a monster.

For nearly 25 years, I led marketing at NBC and NBCUniversal. I led the team that marketed “The Apprentice,” the reality show that made Donald Trump a household name outside of New York City, where he was better known for overextending his empire and appearing in celebrity gossip columns.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: I think I was a donor to get that billboard up.

by A Midwestern Doctor

Note: yesterday, we put together a viral Twitter thread to bring attention to this case. Today, two pro-freedom Republican lawmakers are using an unprecedented subpoena to overturn the conviction. Please consider reaching out to both of them directly about this (here and here) or indirectly on Twitter here to support their efforts and create legislative pressure to overturn this execution.

In this publication, I have made the case that there is over a century of evidence that sudden infant death syndrome (all of which is comprehensively detailed here) is linked to excessive vaccination of infants.

In that article, I provided extensive references for the following points:

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

In the early morning hours of Thursday the US sent B-2 stealth bombers to launch major bombing raids on Houthi targets in Yemen. Was this a preview bombing run ahead of the expected major Israeli attack on Iran?

The warplanes hit underground bunkers used by the Houthis, and is the first known instance the B-2 stealth jets were deployed in combat over Yemen since the war on Red Sea shipping began more than a year ago.

The Associated Press called it a warning to Iran and noted that while the extent of damage is as yet unclear, "the attack appeared to be the first use of the B-2 in combat in years and the first time the flying wing targeted sites in Yemen."

Any potential Israeli strikes on Iran are also expected to target underground bunkers which conceal ballistic missiles, possibly with US-supplied munitions such as bunker busting ordinance. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in commenting on the fresh action over Yemen hinted at this.

Continue reading

by Patrick Carroll

For all the attention given to economics by mainstream media and political pundits, our economic literacy as a society still leaves much to be desired. We opine on economic issues constantly, we deliver passionate soliloquies defending our partisan viewpoints, but rare is the occasion when we sit down and actually try to learn economics.

The result of this disparity between attention and education has been the emergence of a number of economic fallacies, misunderstandings, and leaps of logic. People repeat economic ideas because they sound like common sense, even when these ideas have been debunked time and again by those who have thought about them a bit more carefully.

Many volumes could be written on the common economic misunderstandings that plague our society. But for the sake of, well, economy, we will have to pick only the most prevalent of these missteps for the following analysis. To that end, here is my selection for the top five most misunderstood concepts in economics.

Continue reading

by Derrick Broze

Brand new song from Prezence featuring 33!

Taxation is Theft is exactly what it sounds like. An anthem for Voluntaryism to expose the ridiculous notion that it's somehow "moral" for a bunch of armed thugs to rob a cut of everyone's income, EVEN if it's for our own, ostensible, "benefit." Government (mind control) and their taxation is NEVER voluntary, and therefore it is ALWAYS immoral. Get as offended as you like! lol.

This song is for those who REFUSE to fund war & genocide, both domestic and overseas, by those who claim to "represent" us. I will never contribute the products of my DIVINE CREATIVITY to pay for the Gaza holocaust, the NATO backed Ukrainian proxy war against Russia, or the more "covert" attacks on the people of my homeland here in the USA.

WE'LL BE PERFORMING THIS LIVE IN SEDONA NOVEMBER 1ST:

Continue reading

by Christine Massey FOIs

Greetings and Best Wishes,

August 29, 2024:

The “experts” at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry were officially challenged via a freedom of information order (pgs 1/2) to provide or cite any studies in their possession, custody or control authored by anyone, anywhere, ever:

1. that scientifically prove/provide evidence of the existence of any alleged "HPV" aka "Human Papillomavirus" (simply showing that the alleged particles exist and cause the illness/symptoms that they are alleged to cause… the institutions weren’t even challenged to demonstrate that the particles hijack cells and replicate), or

2. that even describe someone finding and purifying particles alleged to be "HPV" directly from the bodily fluid/tissue/excrement of so-called "hosts", or

Continue reading

This year, Republicans are saying, “Hey, Elect Trump!” And honestly, he is going to rob everyone and force these policies on you.

The Democrats are saying, “Hey, Elect Kamala!” And honestly, she is going to rob everyone and force these other policies on you”

Voluntaryists are saying: “Hey, Let’s not rob anyone!” “Government” is illegitimate and immoral on its face; it is the “technique” being used to rob and control the population.

The world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and the free market can provide all the services provided by the “government” better, faster and cheaper without waste, fraud, abuse and extortion.

Join David Friedman, Dr. Walter Block, Etienne de la Boetie2, Larken Rose, Derrick Broze, and James Corbett! in Sedona on November 1-3rd… live or via stream… to find out what the monopoly Mainstream Media and the controlled opposition voices of the Mainstream Alternative Media have been hiding from you.



This year, Don’t “Vote Harder” to Rob Your Neighbors! in fake elections! Discover the biggest secret in American politics:

We don’t really need “Government” AND how we can begin privatizing its essential services and rolling it back!

Liberty on the Rocks 2024

Voluntaryism: The Good Karma Alternative to Being Tricked Into Voting for the Lesser Evil

Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

Truth Music of the Week

Prezence, 33 | TAXATION IS THEFT | Official Music & Lyric Video

Check out this Grant "Prezence" Ellman and Derrick Broze collab: Taxation is Theft! They will be playing it live for the first time anywhere at Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference on November 1st-3rd. Tickets at Sedona.ArtOfLiberty.org

