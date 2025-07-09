Dear Subscribers,

It's the 4th of July and I want to be very clear: I LOVE the people of the United States... BUT... we simply need to be honest about the reality of our political and economic situation. We aren't the greatest country in the world... We are simply one of the prettier horses in the glue factory... We are one of the lepers with more fingers than other countries... and our situation is getting worse in what smells like an economic takedown of one of the last armed populations on the planet as the information revolution of the Internet, Substack, and uncensorable flash drives begins to expose an inter-generational organized crime system that has been using "government," fractional reserve banking, and monopoly media/academia to rob and control the planet.

Our freedoms and the value of our currency are eviscerating before our eyes. It's hard to explain to the youth of today how many freedoms we have lost or what the country was like before militarized police, ICE raids, body scanners, license plate readers, metal detectors in schools, and CIA drugs on the streets. It is hard to explain to a twenty-something how much more the US dollar bought in relation to the minimum wage and how much farther it went before their were taxes, fees and "tariffs" (hidden taxes) on everything from cell phone service to gasoline to beer.

When I worked on Wall Street I use to commute to New York City from Northern Virginia on something called the Delta Shuttle. It flew back and forth from Dulles Airport to La Guardia almost every hour on the hour. You bought the tickets in booklets of 5-10 flights and you walked to the gate without having to wait in line for security or body scanners and handed over one of the tickets from your book. It took less than 30 minutes to get on the plane after handing the valet the keys. That level of freedom is completely incomprehensible to anyone born after the false flag "terrorist attack" of 9-11 was used to steal our freedoms and transfer trillions to the military industrial complex.

In the Top Story of the Week, I break down the scam and ridiculousness of the 4th of July... With Memes!!

In Other News

We are SOLD OUT of copies of my new book: To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in both our distribution center AND Amazon.

We have hundreds of new copies inbound which should hit the distribution center in a week and Amazon about a week or so later.

We got back from our trip around the west last week. In a little over three weeks we drove 5594 miles through 12 states in 85 hours + a round trip flight to New Hampshire for the Porcupine Freedom Festival! We stopped at over a dozen independent bookstores along the way dropping off copies of both of my books in what is a major push for us to get the book into wider distribution!

We are heading out this week on a business trip to Florida for a top secret project we are launching later this year AND to drop off even more review copies to independent bookstores along the way! If you know of any independent bookstores that should be carrying our books then please let me know and/or provide an introduction!

Cool graphic on the options for escaping the State. Every edition of Five Meme Friday features libertarian Intentional Community Round Up which includes a new listing of voluntaryist and libertarian intentional communities. See towards the bottom of the publication for the complete list.

Top Stories of the Week

Because Sometimes We Like to Pretend That Things Exist When They Don't...

In my new book, To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, I break down DOZENS of unethically manipulative “cult creation techniques” the organized crime “government” and monopoly media use to indoctrinate the population into a religious devotion to the US flag, the US “Government” and having a ruling class.

The 25th Technique I break down in the book is: National Holidays and Celebrations are Associated with the “Government” and Flag - I am replicating the entire page from the book below, but the executive summary is the “government” that is tax farming the population for 1/2 their income is giving an infinitesimal portion back in fireworks, parades, and a day off while forcing the population to work without pay for 5-6 months of the year when you include the overt taxes, covert taxes, and inflation, is engaged in a form of marketing known as “Anchoring” that I spell out in the book.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Mike Yeadon breaks down the case for the "vaccines" being designed to harm and injury the population and what else he has learned about the coming Digital IDs. Great example of what it looks like when an honest intellectual discovers there is a plot against humanity.

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Justin Elliott, Joshua Kaplan and Alex Mierjeski

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

In 2023, while Kristi Noem was governor of South Dakota, she supplemented her income by secretly accepting a cut of the money she raised for a nonprofit that promotes her political career, tax records show.

In what experts described as a highly unusual arrangement, the nonprofit routed funds to a personal company of Noem’s that had recently been established in Delaware. The payment totaled $80,000 that year, a significant boost to her roughly $130,000 government salary. Since the nonprofit is a so-called dark money group — one that’s not required to disclose the names of its donors — the original source of the money remains unknown.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

by Milan Adams

The ultra-wealthy are planning your future right now. They’ll call it ‘utopia’ and sell it to you as such, but it’s actually the opposite. Welcome to the first of a two-part series.

Utopia is a place of “ideal perfection, especially in laws, government, and social conditions.” At least, that’s the dictionary definition.

The thing is, despite humans having tried for thousands of years to attain Eden-esque perfection, it’s impossible. Worse, the irony of such efforts is literally baked into the word ‘utopia:’

From Merriam Webster (emphasis added):

In 1516, English humanist Sir Thomas More published a book titled Utopia, which compared social and economic conditions in Europe with those of an ideal society on an imaginary island located off the coast of the Americas. More wanted to imply that the perfect conditions on his fictional island could never really exist, so he called it “Utopia,” a name he created by combining the Greek words ou (“not, no”) and topos (“place”).

Continue reading

by Juliette Dubois

In a stunning leap forward for space technology, Chinese scientists have achieved an unprecedented breakthrough in satellite communication, using a laser as weak as a nightlight to outpace the speeds of Starlink. Operating from an altitude of 36,000 kilometers—more than 60 times higher than SpaceX’s Starlink network—this Chinese satellite has demonstrated a level of data transmission far superior to what Starlink can offer, pushing the boundaries of what many thought possible.

At the heart of this success is a 2-watt laser, which was able to transmit data at an astounding 1 Gbps. This speed is five times faster than Starlink’s capabilities, which are limited to a few megabits per second despite operating at a lower altitude of around 550 kilometers. According to InterestingEngineering, the laser, though faint as a candle’s glow, managed to push data through Earth’s turbulent atmosphere, overcoming a challenge that has long plagued satellite communications: atmospheric turbulence.

Continue reading

By Ben Steverman

Silicon Valley’s favorite tax break may be getting an upgrade.

Venture capitalists, along with successful tech founders and early startup employees, already pay no taxes on billions of dollars of gains annually, thanks to a lucrative and complicated provision called Qualified Small Business Stock, or QSBS. Now the carve-out could get even more generous in changes included in Senate Republicans’ proposed tax and spending bill moving through Congress.

The once-obscure provision is the subject of “every dinner conversation in Silicon Valley,” said Christopher Karachale, a partner at law firm Hanson Bridgett in San Francisco. “It’s already an exceptional benefit for people who take risks on startups.”

Taxpayers claimed $51 billion of QSBS gains in 2021, a record year for venture capital deal activity, according to a Treasury paper earlier this year, with the benefits skewed to a select group. While about 33,000 people reported QSBS to the Internal Revenue Service annually over the decade studied by Treasury, 90% of the total income went to individuals reporting more than $1 million of gains on eligible stocks.

Continue reading

by Unbekoming

In early 2020, the world recoiled as reports of a novel coronavirus, purportedly unleashed from a laboratory or wet market, ignited a global crisis. Official narratives, amplified by the World Health Organization’s March 11, 2020, pandemic declaration, framed COVID-19 as a relentless, contagious pathogen sweeping through populations, overwhelming hospitals, and claiming lives indiscriminately. Yet, as Denis Rancourt and his team meticulously demonstrate in their groundbreaking study this narrative crumbles under rigorous scientific scrutiny. Their analysis, summarised here in 27 questions and answers, reveals a startling pattern: excess mortality did not align with the expected dynamics of viral spread but instead correlated tightly with aggressive medical interventions. Synchronized death spikes across Europe and North America, defying geographic logic, erupted immediately post-declaration, with no significant excess deaths prior. Cities like Rome, with heavy air traffic from Asia, saw minimal mortality, while New York’s Bronx, served by expanded hospital systems, suffered catastrophic losses. Rancourt’s work, lauded in Beyond Contagion for challenging virological dogma, underscores a grim irony: “88% of patients put on ventilators in New York died,” not from a virus but from protocols like mechanical ventilation and high-dose drug regimens. Despite such evidence, many, as noted in Rancourt Testimony, cling to the notion of a “weaponized virus,” a belief Rancourt dismantles as scientifically untenable. This study forces a reckoning with iatrogenic harm—hospital protocols, not a swarming pathogen, drove the mortality crisis.

Continue reading

by Steve Kirsch

I plotted the Czech time series data by month of vaccination.

If the vaccines were safe, these would all be left shifted versions of the same shape.

They aren’t.

There is no known explanation for that other than the vaccines weren’t safe.

Here’s the confirmation.

It’s a plot of the deaths per week against time since the shot was given. In my case, shot #2 in the Czech Republic.

For a safe vaccine, the slope is a relatively flat line, with some seasonal peaks. The slope depends on the average age of the people dying and will be negative if over 86 years old, neutral around 85, and slightly sloping up for fixed cohorts with a younger average age of death. For example, young cohorts will have a 5% increase in weekly deaths by the end of the year, so halfway through the year, the deaths will only be a little higher, nothing noticeable.

Continue reading

by Simplicius

Many new facts are coming to the surface in the denouement phase of the Iran-Israeli conflict. One has to do with the damage that Israel actually incurred, which caused it to so swiftly seek an out from the slugfest:

The $3B quoted above does not take into account actual missile and military expenditures, but strictly damage caused. In the same article, infamous Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich actually named the war cost’s highest ceiling at $12B:

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich told a press conference the total cost of war could be as high as $12 billion, while Bank of Israel Governor Amir Yaron put the figure at about half that when speaking to Bloomberg TV on Wednesday. Whatever the final figure, that presents a challenge to an economy already strained by 20 months of wider conflict.

Continue reading

by Lilou Mace

This is a paradigm shift. Nassim shares the science that could shape the future of humanity, unlocking technologies and understandings that were once the domain of mystics and visionaries. In this rare and powerful interview, I reconnect with visionary physicist Nassim Haramein in Paris to explore his groundbreaking discoveries on the unified field, zero point energy, and the very fabric of our reality.

Continue reading

By Isabelle Bousquette

Bank of New York Mellon said it now employs dozens of artificial intelligence-powered ‘digital employees’ that have company logins and work alongside its human staff.

Similar to human employees, these digital workers have direct managers they report to and work autonomously in areas like coding and payment instruction validation, said Chief Information Officer Leigh-Ann Russell. Soon they’ll have access to their own email accounts and may even be able to communicate with colleagues in other ways like through Microsoft Teams, she said.

“This is the next level,” Russell said. While it’s still early for the technology, Russell said, “I’m sure in six months’ time it will become very, very prevalent.”

What the bank, also known as BNY, calls “digital workers,” other banks may refer to as “AI agents.” And while the industry lacks a clear consensus on exact terminology, it’s clear that the technology has a growing presence in financial services.

Continue reading

by Dave DeCamp

US military tanker aircraft refueled Israeli jets throughout the 12-day US-Israeli war against Iran to ease the burden on Israel’s limited and aging fleet of tankers, Israel Hayom has reported.

The report said that “hundreds of aerial refuelings were conducted for Israeli fighter jets flying to Iran” during the 12 days of attacks on Iran. It was always believed that Israel wouldn’t be able to launch significant airstrikes on Iran without the US supporting the attacks with refueling.

In the first days of the 12-day war, dozens of US KC-135s, KC-46s, and other tanker aircraft were spotted by flight trackers leaving the United States and heading east across the Atlantic Ocean. US officials confirmed that the tanker deployment was related to the Middle East, and the Israel Hayom report said that some of them were used to refuel Israeli jets.

Continue reading

by Independent media alliance, Take Back Our Tech

Few people have read Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill in full—even those tasked with voting on it. Hidden inside, the bill gives unprecedented access and power to Artificial Intelligence and makes not cooperating with federal AI projects a criminal offense.

TL;DR: Few people have read Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill in full—even those tasked with voting on it. Hidden inside, the bill gives unprecedented access and power to Artificial Intelligence and makes not cooperating with federal AI projects a criminal offense. Meanwhile Palantir’s has been granted over $1B+ of government contracts to date, and is working with or talking to federal agencies in the US.

Everyone is talking about the Big Beautiful Bill. But have they read page 278?

That’s where it says states must remove any obstacles to AI, make all tasks easier for adoption, and not impose fees or requirements. And it’s a criminal penalty if states don’t comply.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

A federal judge in Texas has temporarily blocked a new Trump administration policy targeting small-dollar cross-border transactions aimed at curbing cartel money laundering, siding with two businesses who argued it was crippling their operations and scaring off customers.

In a June 24 ruling, U.S. District Judge Leon Schydlower granted a temporary restraining order to Valuta Corporation and Payan’s Fuel Center, two El Paso-based money services businesses, finding they were likely to succeed on their claim that the policy—requiring reports of cash transactions as low as $200—was arbitrary and capricious.

The policy, imposed by the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) through a Geographic Targeting Order (GTO) issued March 11, mandates that money service businesses in 30 ZIP codes across California and Texas file currency transaction reports on all cash transactions between $200 and $10,000. The reporting threshold was previously set at $10,000 under longstanding Bank Secrecy Act rules.

Continue reading

By Jenna Ross Graphics & Design Jennifer West, Athul Alexander

The Venezuelan bolívar has fallen the most so far in 2025 amid high inflation and uncertain oil revenue.

Six of the 10 biggest currency drops were in African countries.

Can you count on the value of your currency holding relatively steady? The answer to this question will depend on where you live, along with economic circumstances.

The second graphic in our Digital Dollar Series, created in partnership with Plasma, highlights currencies that have seen the biggest drops so far in 2025.

In the first half of 2025, the Venezuelan bolívar saw a large decline. Consider this: on January 1, it would have taken 52 Venezuelan Bolivars to buy one U.S. dollar. By June 27, you would need 106 Bolivars to buy one U.S. dollar.

The currency’s value has been quite volatile for decades. Most recently, the bolívar has been declining due to high inflation, dwindling dollar reserves, the end of a fixed exchange rate, and uncertain oil revenue amid U.S. sanctions.

Continue reading

by Jon Rappoport

Catch this quote from Robert: “That thimerosal ‘ban’? It only applies to multi-dose vials—which, conveniently, can be reformulated post-approval to include it anyway. The CDC even removed the Pink Book appendix that listed vaccine ingredients. Now, there’s no clear record of what’s in those vials. This isn’t transparency—it’s obfuscation…”

Robert Scott Bell has, for decades, been one of the most powerful voices in the world advocating for natural health and well-being.

He’s not buying the latest piece of theater from the new and improved CDC Vaccine Committee.

MAHA people, take notice: the Committee is still a bunch of suits.

Their language may be a bit more comforting, but their dedication to the injections is solid.

Trump: “[Kennedy] isn’t as radical as you think he is…” People knowingly nodded at the time and thought, “Kennedy has Trump fooled. Wait ‘til you see what our man does…”

Continue reading

by Paul Cudenec

ZIM, the zio-imperialist mafia, has long cherished the dream of imposing a totalitarian-style compulsory ID scheme on the British population.

Tony Blair, one of its principal contemporary puppets, tried on its behalf to introduce an ID card 20 years ago, despite massive public opposition.

His response to critical colleagues at the time was, as the Financial Times reveals: “I accept all the problems but I just see this as an idea whose time has come”.

The Covid scam gave the former UK prime minister – who, like the WEF’s founder Klaus Schwab, has been awarded Israel’s Dan David Prize and is close to the zio-bankster Rothschilds – the chance to have a further, pandemic-pretexted, bash at advancing the same agenda.

In September 2020 he told the BBC that it was “common sense to move in the direction of digital IDs”.

Continue reading

by Mathilde Debord

Is mass vaccination against COVID in the case of an explosion of cancer cases, as many scientists claim, some of whom had prophesied as early as May 2021? Two years ago, a group of French oncologists published a forum in which they categorically refute this hypothesis: "To date, no alert link has been published between an increased incidence or risk of rapid cancer progression after vaccination-car-COVID-19 or after another vaccination. They now claim to be facing a tsunami of dazzling cancers, especially among young people, to whom they say they find no rational explanation:

We have a staggering increase in pancreatic cancer without any idea of reason. Did something happen? We don't know. The whole world, all the world, is the question. The system that allows us to understand cancer is being misunderstood.

Continue reading

by CoinDesk, Tom Carreras

The Lone Star State appears as if it will be the first in the U.S. to hold bitcoin.

Texas has become the first U.S. state to establish a publicly funded bitcoin reserve after Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 21 into law.

The state will allocate $10 million to purchase bitcoin, setting it apart from other states like Arizona and New Hampshire, which have not funded their reserves.

A companion bill, HB 4488, ensures the bitcoin reserve is protected from being absorbed into the state’s general revenue.

Texas has become the first U.S. state to create a publicly funded, stand-alone bitcoin reserve after Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 21 into law over the weekend. The bill directs the state to establish a bitcoin reserve managed independently from the main treasury, joining a small but growing group of states exploring digital asset reserves.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Bill Pan via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

The Department of Defense is establishing a new military buffer zone—known as a national defense area—along the southwestern border to curb illegal immigration.

On June 25, the U.S. Air Force announced that a 250-mile stretch of the border along the Rio Grande in Texas’s Cameron and Hidalgo counties will be designated an extension of Joint Base San Antonio.

The land was previously managed by the International Boundary and Water Commission, an agency overseeing water-sharing between the United States and Mexico.

The move is part of President Donald Trump’s broader strategy to allocate military resources for border enforcement. In an April presidential memo, Trump outlined plans to establish national defense areas, calling it a military mission “for sealing the southern border of the United States and repelling invaders.”

Continue reading

by Christopher Cook

Would you like to enjoy more freedom in your life?

If the answer is yes, then how much more would you like? If you are taxed at 30 percent, you enjoy more freedom to keep the fruits of your labor than if you’re taxed at 90 percent. If you live under a government that promises not to interfere with your right to speech, then you enjoy more freedom to express yourself than if you live under a government that does not.

Your freedom may be theoretically absolute, but your enjoyment of your freedom can be curtailed by others. Thus, enjoyment of freedom is a matter of degree. There are better and worse degrees, for sure.

But what if you don’t want your freedom to be curtailed at all? And what if you have reasoned your way (or followed the reasoning of another) to the provocative conclusion that it doesn’t have to be?

Continue reading

By Dorothy Neufeld

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Walmart generated $681 billion in revenue, leading the rankings for the 13th year in a row.

Ranking in second is Amazon, with $637 billion in revenue—but nearly three times the profits as Walmart.

Overall, Cigna Group (#13) saw the biggest jump in annual revenues across the top 25, at 26.6%, followed by Meta Platforms (#21) at 21.9%.

America’s top 25 firms by revenue generate more than $7 trillion in sales annually, often standing as the largest employers across states.

Overall, retail heavyweights Walmart and Amazon lead the pack, while five health care firms rank in the top 10. Although the rankings saw minimal change from 2024, Trump tariffs stand to shake up corporate America, with firms such as Apple and Ford revising profit forecasts looking ahead.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Authored by George Citroner via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Ultra-processed foods (UPF) may be literally rewiring your brain to make you overeat, according to research that examined brain scans from nearly 30,000 middle-aged adults and found structural changes in regions that control hunger and food cravings.

“We present evidence that eating UPFs increases several nutrient and metabolic markers of disease and is associated with structural brain changes in areas that regulate eating behavior,” the study authors wrote.

The research, recently published in Nature, found that people who consumed more UPFs showed measurable differences in brain areas involved in feeding behavior, emotion, and motivation.

Higher UPF intake was linked to increased thickness in the bilateral lateral occipital cortex—a brain region crucial for visual object recognition and processing shapes. This finding suggests changes in how the brain processes visual food cues.

Continue reading

by John & Nisha Whiteheada

“Experience should teach us to be most on our guard to protect liberty when the government's purposes are beneficent. Men born to freedom are naturally alert to repel invasion of their liberty by evil-minded rulers. The greatest dangers to liberty lurk in insidious encroachment by men of zeal, well-meaning but without understanding.”—Justice Louis D. Brandeis

While the U.S. wages war abroad—bombing Iran, escalating conflict, and staging a spectacle of power for political gain—a different kind of war is being waged here at home.

This war at home is quieter but no less destructive. The casualties are not in distant deserts or foreign cities. They are our freedoms, our communities, and the Constitution itself.

And the agents of this domestic war? Masked thugs. Unmarked vans. Raids. Roundups.

Continue reading

By Jeff Wright

A biblical and theological issue is at the heart of a major geopolitical crisis. This fact was brought to light during the recent discussion between Senator Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson. When Tucker challenged Cruz on his vehement support for Israel, Cruz explained, “Growing up in Sunday School I was taught from the Bible, ‘Those who bless Israel will blessed and those who curse Israel will be cursed.’ And from my perspective, I want to be on blessings side of things.”

A version of the view articulated by Sen. Cruz is held by many Christians in America and this conviction is at the root of widespread support for the present-day nation-state of Israel. When Israel goes to war, the American evangelical rallying cry is, “Stand With Israel!” Many of these Christians would say they stand with Israel on biblical and theological grounds. But is this warranted?

Continue reading

by Sasha Latypova

The website MAHA PAC (political action committee) conveniently keeps the list of “MAHA-wins”. This group is of course biased, given that their purpose is politics, which excludes the possibility of it being search for the truth. That said, I would like to fact check their claims and be as objective as possible. The fact checking will be done against the primary stated objective of MAHA - i.e. making Americans healthier. Let’s presume that means to lower the incidence of disease, especially chronic illnesses among younger people and children.

First odd statement I see on MAHA website:

Not trying to nitpick, but this seems like an odd turn of phrase. Normally, when we mean “soon, within reach” we would say something like “just around the corner”. Not horizon. Have you been to the Great Plains and seen where the horizon is actually located? It’s friggin far!!! And to be “beyond” it, means…. well, you can never get there, actually. That’s how the round Earth works. On the flat Earth… mmm… that’s a thought! Maybe these folks are flat-earthers. Whatever they are, somebody thought about this slogan quite hard, because they are signaling something obvious.

Continue reading

by Newsweek

New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s official website contains a housing policy document that includes a pledge to “shift the tax burden from overtaxed homeowners in the outer boroughs to more expensive homes in richer and whiter neighborhoods.” It adds: “The property tax system is unbalanced because assessment levels are artificially capped, so homeowners in expensive neighborhoods pay less than their fair share.”

He will be running against incumbent Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an Independent.

Some of his platform ideas include: rent freezes, free childcare, no-cost public transit, expanding funding for hate violence prevention programs by 800%, and an end to city cooperation with ICE. He supported defunding toe police in 2020 and dismantling the prison system.

Continue reading

by Derin Yilmaz

Walmart has opened “dark stores” that are not open to the public and serve solely as fulfillment centers to speed up online order deliveries.

CEO Douglas McMillon announced that Walmart is close to reaching 95% of the U.S. population with three-hour or less delivery.

The company has expanded drone grocery delivery to 100 more locations, becoming the first retailer to provide such a service across five states.

Walmart is once again testing the waters with a new opportunity for customers, aiming to boost the quality and efficiency of its online delivery services. While its efforts to provide better service for shoppers aren’t surprising, its latest project might be: Walmart is opening stores that customers can’t actually go into.

This isn’t as strange as it sounds. The largest retailer in the United States — which currently operates 4,800 stores nationwide — is opening brick-and-mortar locations that will only be used to fulfill online orders and not be accessible to its shoppers.

Continue reading

by Reinette Senum

Buried deep inside H.R. 1, officially titled the “Lower Energy Costs Act” but ironically nicknamed by some as the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” is a quiet provision with sweeping and scary implications for every neighborhood in America. Section 43101 of this bill extends the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) spectrum auction authority. This power allows the FCC to auction off the nation’s public airwaves to private telecommunications companies, such as AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile. On the surface, this may sound routine, but in reality, it opens the door to a vast, unchecked expansion of wireless infrastructure, all with little to no local oversight, as if there are not enough cell antennas out there already.

This spectrum auction authority means more than just selling frequencies; it also involves managing the allocation of frequencies. In practice, it empowers the FCC to expedite the installation of new antennas and equipment nationwide. By extending this authority, Section 43101 effectively locks in the FCC’s existing policies, which already limit the power of local governments and communities to control the placement of antennas.

Continue reading

by Dave DeCamp

The Trump administration has approved a new arms deal for Israel that will provide the country with $510 million worth of Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMS), kits that turn bombs into precision-guided weapons, as the US continues to provide military aid to support the genocidal war in Gaza.

According to the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the State Department notified Congress of the sale of 3,845 JDAMS for 2,000-pound BLU-109 bombs and 3,280 JDAMS for 500-pound MK 82 bombs. The deal also includes US “government and contractor engineering, logistics, and technical support services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.”

The DSCA said Boeing is the principal contractor for the deal. The notification of the potential deal begins a time period when US lawmakers could potentially block the sale, but there’s little opposition to US military support for Israel within Congress, despite the many war crimes the US is implicated in by providing Israel with weapons.

Continue reading

by semafor.com

The US dollar is on track for its worst year in modern history and may not be done falling yet. The greenback is down more than 7% this year and Morgan Stanley predicts it could fall another 10%. A weaker dollar could make US exports more competitive, boosting Trump’s plan to rebalance US trade, but makes imports more expensive, adding to the sting of tariffs.

The question ahead is whether the dollar doesn’t just lose its value, but its role at the center of the global financial system. So far, there are few alternatives. And efforts to de-dollarize — central banks shifting into gold, China shoveling its currency into developing nations through swap lines — haven’t meaningfully shifted the picture. But as political economist Ngaire Woods wrote for Semafor in an essay earlier this year, “they haven’t dethroned the dollar, but that’s because the US government has protected it through sound policy and global engagement.”

Continue reading

by Maryanne Demasia

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved hundreds of drugs without proof that they work—and in some cases, despite evidence that they cause harm.

That’s the finding of a blistering two-year investigation by medical journalists Jeanne Lenzer and Shannon Brownlee, published by The Lever.

Reviewing more than 400 drug approvals between 2013 and 2022, the authors found the agency repeatedly ignored its own scientific standards.

One expert put it bluntly—the FDA’s threshold for evidence “can’t go any lower because it’s already in the dirt.”

The findings were damning—73% of drugs approved by the FDA during the study period failed to meet all four basic criteria for demonstrating “substantial evidence” of effectiveness.

Those four criteria—presence of a control group, replication in two well-conducted trials, blinding of participants and investigators, and the use of clinical endpoints like symptom relief or extended survival—are supposed to be the bedrock of drug evaluation.

Continue reading

by Paul Cudeneca

I can see it clearly now, with six decades behind me.

I can see that it wasn’t some kind of personality defect that made my adolescent self feel out of place in this modern world.

I can see that it wasn’t a gloomy or pessimistic disposition that led to me the conclusion, even in my twenties, that everything was constantly getting worse.

I can see why most of the battles I have fought have been losing ones and why, even on those rare occasions where a threat has been seen off, the spectre always came back again, a decade or two later.

I can see that the “fringe” or “extreme” label attached to my point of view by the shapers of opinion does not mean that many people, deep down, do not share my outlook.

I can see all too clearly that this modern world is a giant industrial prison-camp, run by, and in the interests of, a tiny group of zio-satanic bankster-billionaires.

Continue reading

By Niccolo Conte Article/Editing: Govind Bhutada

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Global data center capacity has grown fivefold between 2005 and 2025

Data centers consume about 485 terawatt-hours of electricity globally, representing 1.7% of global electricity demand

As digital infrastructure continues to expand rapidly, data centers have seen explosive growth in demand and capacity globally.

The growth has been especially pronounced over the last decade, with cloud computing and AI driving the demand for data storage and infrastructure.

This chart visualizes the installed data center capacity worldwide from 2005 to 2025 (estimated), using data from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Continue reading

by Joshua Stylman

The unthinkable has happened. In last week's Democratic primary, New York City—America's financial capital and largest metropolis—chose Zohran Mamdani as its mayoral nominee. A 33-year-old socialist who promises to implement Marx's economic theories in a city of 8.3 million people now stands one election away from controlling a $100 billion budget.

I don't normally write about politics. While I understand elections have consequences, I've largely come to view them as theater. The older I get, the more it bores me—regardless of which candidate wins, people become more divided, our liberties erode, corporate power expands, and regular people lose.

But this feels different. This isn't about choosing between two flavors of the same corrupt system—this is about handing control of America's largest city to someone whose family represents a three-generation case study in how Western institutions create their own destroyers.

Continue reading

by Douglas MacMillan

The tax and spending bill passed by Congress on Thursday will triple federal funding for immigrant detention centers, setting the stage for a rapid expansion of these facilities and adding to concerns about the treatment of the growing numbers of immigrant detainees.

Congress allocated $45 billion to spend locking up immigrants over the next four years — more than the government spent on detention during the Obama, Biden and first Trump administrations combined, federal data show. The bill also includes $46.5 billion for building the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and $6 billion for border technology and surveillance, along with other border security and immigration measures.

This is the most “funding we have seen for a border immigration agenda in the history of the country,” said Lauren-Brooke Eisen, who researches criminal justice and incarceration in her role as a senior director at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University’s School of Law. “We are seeing a wholesale expansion of ICE detention centers.”

Continue reading

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Mike Merenda, one of the Red Pill Friends, has another band called The Mammals and they have a brand new album Touch Grass, available on Band Camp: https://themammals.bandcamp.com/album/touch-grass-vol-2

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Etienne Note: We have rebranded our Free State Project Corner section in Five Meme Friday to: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup to cover other projects including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho,

Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Etienne Note: New Hampshire, home of the Free State Project, is growing while Vermont, Mass and New York are shrinking!

by newsweek.com

With declining births and slower immigration following the Trump administration's strict deportation policies, domestic migration is bound to become an increasingly more important driver of U.S. population change, a recent study found.

Florida and Texas, which have both been among the fastest-growing states in the nation for years, know what a positive impact a booming population can have on the local economy and job market, as well as what happens when this demographic explosion starts to wane.

This year's State of the Nation's Housing report, released earlier this week by the Joint Center for Housing Studies (JCHS) of Harvard University, found that the movement of Americans across the country has declined in 2024 all across the country, including in the states that are traditionally the most popular among movers.

Continue reading

Infinita City, the Network State (and VC Firm) that comes together IRL at Prospera has announced cheaper lodging in Prospera for start ups and builders interested in checking out Prospera or attending one of their events.

Beta Hostel sits in the heart of the Beta District, next to Duna Tower and the Circular Factory. $20/night — the cheapest builder-focused bed on Roatán, with coworking included.

The hostel features:

Shared Dormitory: Equipped with 5 bunk beds, suitable for those comfortable with communal living.

Private Women’s Dorms: Two rooms, each with 1 bunk bed, specifically designed for women who prefer a more private yet affordable stay.

Common Terrace Area: Views over Beta District, Circular Factory, and Duna Tower.

Staying at Beta Hostel is just the start. Pair it with the Builder Pass ($15/day) and unlock full access to Infinita’s ecosystem: events, coworking, and a network of people building across time zones and sectors.

Duna’s coworking space runs on builder time-whether that’s 9am or 2am. You’ll meet founders and ship side by side with others working in crypto, biotech, and longevity-and grow your network by proximity.

At just $35/day. Not just affordable — leveraged.

Voluntaryist and small (l) libertarian Intentional Communities - The List - Email Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to get added

Prospera (Honduras) - Negotiated Sovereignty under Honduras' ZEDE law

The Free State Project (New Hampshire) - 10,000+ "On-the-Ground"

Liberstad (Norway)

Montelibero (Montenegro)

Los Propietarios, (Argentina) - Finalizing land

Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border)

Voluntaria - 52 Acres - Central Florida

Conscious Agora Ecovillage - Michoacán, Mexico - Derrick Broze's project

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is now IN-STOCK and shipping from our distribution center. Order OR get a free teaser copy where you can see a list of all 25 techniques and the Table of Contents at

https://SeeTheCage.com/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!