I think I have mentioned before how over 10% of our book sales are “Friends Bundles” where folks are buying our five and ten copy “Friends Bundles” of either “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! and/or To See the Cage is to Leave It.

This week we had our largest “Friends Bundle” order in history!

A retired secretary in the Helene District of Western North Carolina has donated $2,000 to send a variety of different voluntaryist publications to Sheriffs, VIPs, and others around Western North Carolina. The Art of Liberty Foundation is helping with the mailing and the initial wave will hit 40+ Sheriffs with copies of:

To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many

The book breaks down the illegitimacy of “Government” and exposes that the federal “government” is using a variety of unethically manipulative techniques on the population.

Anarchy Exposed - A Former Police Officer Shares His Investigative Journey by Shepard the Voluntaryist and Larken Rose

An extremely eloquent former police officer explains how he came to understand the illogic, immorality and illegitimacy of “government” in a way that other law enforcement professionals can understand.

The THICKREDLINE Project Handbook - by Etienne de la Boetie2 & Matt White

Explains the immorality and counter-productive nature of the police enforcing victimless crimes and encourages them to say: NO! collectively as a department.

When I explained how we lost the THICKREDLINE Project website to dirty tricks and had to put it on the backburner, she volunteered another $2,000 to reboot the project! Stay tuned but soon you will be able to order the same package to your local sheriff, police chief, deputy, or officer!

Want to do something similar in your community?

Top Stories of the Week

The Article is Illustrated with Etienne’s Slides, Memes, and Visualizations

It’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood, people. From the Sunshine State, I’m Greg Carlwood. And though we have it drilled into our heads from an early age that we live in the best nation that ever was, the land of the free, blessed with God-given rights that make the rest of the world envious, with an easy path towards sleepwalking our way through the American dream, you still have to wonder, is any of it really true? And how few even ever ask that question.

When you take a look under the hood, what really makes this American hot rod run is a cold, harsh engine of exploitation interlocking gears of cradle-to-grave cogs in a loud, harsh machine spewing toxic sludge and leaving many exhausted, beaten-down individuals choking on fumes as it redlines its way to the scrap heap. What is it all for? And how pervasive is the propaganda in our lives that convinces us all not only to participate, but that we’re actually lucky to be able to? Well, today we’re talking once again to Etienne de la Boetie2.

Want to give some gifts that will be remembered for years to come and help your friends, family and colleagues better understand the scam of “Government?”

Videos of the Week

Etienne Note: Greg didn’t cover it but the Ring Security cameras have also been quietly wired into thousands of police departments and Federal “Government” “Fusion Centers” where the organized crime “federal government” sits over the State Police and major city departments in each state. I break it down in our article: Is Amazon A Mason? – Making the Case that AMAZON is Part of Organized Crime´s Control of Perception Program

by Greg Reese

Amazon Ring security cameras are now using facial recognition. They are calling it “Familiar Faces.”

Whenever a person buys a cloud based Amazon product, they are automatically brought into the Amazon sidewalk network, which includes geospatial data that can track objects in the neighborhood without the need for its own network or GPS module.

Amazon Ring security cameras have made a deal with Flock Safety, which will allow the police to more easily gain access to your home security cameras, and your neighborhood Amazon Sidewalk network.

Flock Safety’s founder and CEO, Garrett Langley, whose name just coincidentally translates to Watchtower of the CIA, wants to rid the world of crime.

Flock was founded by Langley in 2017 and set their cameras up in a few test cities before the 2020 lock-down, during which, setting up Flock cameras all over the nation was considered essential. By 2024, Flock’s cameras have been installed across 42 states, in over 4,000 cities.

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Mona Charen

IF YOU FOLLOWED THE TWISTS AND TURNS of the Jeffrey Epstein saga over the last few weeks, you already know that several prominent names emerged from the tranche of emails that the Epstein estate released. But there is one big name that has so far received very little attention.

Let’s set the stage. To be unmasked as an Epstein crony is about the most embarrassing revelation for a public figure one can imagine at this moment, and sure enough, former treasury secretary and Harvard president Larry Summers, who exchanged scores of emails with the convicted pedophile, has seen his reputation shredded. The emails disclosed that Summers consulted Epstein for dating, or rather bedding, advice. Summers apparently thought Epstein was the guy who could help him to “get horizontal” with a woman mentee, though Summers was a married man and remains so. At the same time, he sought financial contributions from Epstein for an online poetry project his wife was launching.

by Mike LaChance

Etienne Note: The organized crime government’s tax-supported colleges and universities are the worst. Part of the “control of perception” program we outline in “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History! They are price-supporting worthless public colleges where the professors can be counted on to never question the legitimacy or reveal the criminality of “government,” push woke DEI agendas, and provide six figure jobs (Sinecures) for “government” operatives. Ex-Dept of Homeland Security Director Janet Napolitano’s annual

base salary as President of the University of California (UC) system was consistently $570,000 from her start date in September 2013 until her resignation in August 2020. Her total compensation package also included other benefits.

Key components of her earnings and compensation package included:

Etienne Note: John Whitehead is so close. If he would just figure out that the Constitution was a scam AND/OR just doesn’t work.. It doesn’t protect rights, doesn’t limit “government” and can’t stop the complete criminality he outlines in the 1st part of the article. REAL Freedom is the answer.. No one gets the ring of power because there isn’t one...

by John & Nisha Whitehead

“It’s not personal, Sonny. It’s strictly business.”—Michael Corleone, The Godfather

The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World

Etienne Note: I have some folks who have promised me some new countries but they did’t get their homework to me before we went to publication. Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country

I am adding a new recurring feature to Five Meme Friday: The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World! A couple of weeks ago I did an article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? where I broke down WHY the monopoly media misrepresents the REAL political spectrum and what the actual political spectrum looks like in the US. That meme went viral so now I am duplicating it for other countries.

Can you help? Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country OR suggest changes for a version we already have circulating. Donate to support this project at ArtOfLiberty.org/sponsorship-program/

The REAL Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

Shift the Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

“Daily News of The Week”

By Laurence M. Vance via LewRockwell.com, Memes added after by Etienne de la Boetie2.

Etienne Note: I break down the unethically manipulative techniques used on kids in the “government” school system, scouts, explorers, JROTC, ROTC, and police and military training to produce immoral “order followers” who will murder for the “government” or use violence on peaceful people to raise revenue off their neighbors or imprison people in for-profit prisons for victimless crimes in my book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many.

When I first wrote (“Murderers for Trump”) about President Trump ordering air strikes against “narco-terrorists” on boats in international waters in the Caribbean Sea, there had been three “lethal kinetic strikes.” The last time I checked, there have now been 21 such air strikes in the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, with 83 people killed.

By Sohini Sengupta, By Kanika Saini

The last two weeks in San Diego just shredded the illusion that bureaucracy is slow, thanks to ICE. Military families, the people who have spent their careers saluting the flag and building lives around deployments, are being caught up in ICE enforcement the moment they try to do things “the right way.” The shock is coming from their green card interviews, which are the final checkpoint for spouses seeking legal permanent residency. Instead of leaving with an approval, some are going in handcuffs!

And for veterans, it feels personal. “I kind of feel betrayed, to be honest,” retired Marine Staff Sergeant Samuel Shasteen told NBC San Diego. He gave 20 years to the Corps, including two deployments to Afghanistan. The government knows all of that because it’s literally in the application paperwork. Yet during his wife, Chanidaphon Sopimpa’s, final interview with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on November 18, 2025, some ICE agents walked in and cuffed her. They took her away as she cried.

Continue reading

By Travis Gettys

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly delivered an order in the first attack on a suspected drug boat that lawmakers have blasted as excessive and “blatantly illegal.”

President Donald Trump’s Pentagon chief ordered a missile attack on the boat Sept. 2 off the Trinidad coast, but intelligence analysts and military leaders watching drone footage of the strike realized after the smoke cleared there were two survivors clinging to the wreckage – and the Washington Post reported that Hegseth gave another verbal directive.

“The order was to kill everybody,” said a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

The Special Operations commander overseeing the attack ordered another strike at Hegseth’s instruction, and the two men were blown apart in the water – which a former military lawyer said “amounts to murder.”

Continue reading

BREAKING As Five Meme Friday Goes to Press: FDA Expands Probe Into COVID Vaccine-Related Deaths to Include Adults The FDA is expanding its investigation into reports of deaths following COVID-19 vaccines to include adults, after initially looking into the deaths of children who received the vaccine. The agency did not provide details about the investigation, first reported by Bloomberg.

by Sasha Latypova, Nov 30th, 2025

Etienne Note: As Sasha notes in the article, there are HUNDREDS of dead kids in the Vaccine Adverse Effects Reporting System (VAERS) database. There is a well-recognized Under Reporting Factor (URF) in VAERS where the that is conservatively between 40-100 (multiply the 10 admitted kids AND/OR the hundreds of kids in VAERS by 40 - 100 to get closer to the actual number. I decided to syndicate this article because she rips Robert Malone, who I think epitomizes a Controlled Opposition shill and organized crime operative that has very obviously been, like many others, been given a media operation and is being circle-jerk interviewed and promoted by other controlled opposition media outlets and organizations.

Sasha Latypova’s Article Begins….

Breaking news: The FDA, after fake-regulating vaccines for 50 years, and specifically after 5 years of pretending to regulate mRNA shots, “found” 10 dead children ages 7-18. It is now ok to say that they were killed by these poison shots. Robert Malone, a deep state plant and a known liar, penned a celebratory post about this development at the FDA, called it a “revolution” and implied he has secret info he can’t disclose because he is too important. And you are clearly not:

Continue reading

By Tim Levin

There’s been a lot of handwringing about the future energy demands of electric vehicles and AI data centers. But if Tesla’s latest charging station is any proof, almost anything is possible with enough solar panels and stationary batteries.

On Tuesday, Tesla announced that all Superchargers are now open for business at its largest charging station ever. The 164-stall location in Lost Hills, California, is powered by 11 megawatts of solar panels, which double as a canopy that shades the parking spots. Those panels feed 10 of the automaker’s utility-scale Megapack batteries, for a total of 39 megawatt-hours of energy storage.

By comparison, a typical fast-charging location has anywhere from four to 20 stalls, with Tesla leading the pack on larger installations. Previously, a 120-stall Supercharger site in Barstow, California, was the company’s largest.

Continue reading

by The Corbett Report

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/the-cia-still-ships-in-the-drugs/

After the US left Afghanistan, opium production in the production plummeted off a cliff. And now that Uncle Sam is gunning for Venezuela, guess where the drug problem is? So who’s REALLY running the drugs, anyway? Join James for this overview of the CIA, drugs and black ops on The Corbett Report podcast.

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

by Parallel Mike

It began in late August 2023. With zero promotion and no publisher behind it, a book suddenly appeared online—for free. The author was known only to a small circle in finance. He’d worked for several successful hedge funds in the late ’90s, eventually branching out on his own, and at one point ranked among the best-performing fund managers during the dot-com crash. But that was decades ago, and aside from a few friends who received the manuscript, its release went almost entirely unnoticed—at first. Yet within its pages was what could be the most disturbing and consequential revelation in financial history: a mechanism meticulously constructed with absolute precision—one that, if triggered, would enable the greatest looting of wealth ever recorded. Period.

The book’s first public recognition came a week after its release, on September 1st, 2023, when Matt Smith discussed it with Doug during an episode of Doug Casey’s Take. They had both read it at this point and described it as an extremely disturbing book. The title was The Great Taking and, after outlining its basic premise, both Matt and Doug agreed that the implications—if correct—were terrifying. As a fan of the show, I saw the episode a few days after its release, and their exchange was all it took for me to immediately download the book and read it. Matt and Doug deserve a tonne of credit for being the first to realize the books significance, and discuss it on air.

Continue reading

By Catherine Pearson

What is the “right” age to get your child a smartphone? It’s a question that vexes many parents — torn between their pleading tweens and researchers who warn about the potential harms of constant connectivity. But new study findings strengthen the case for holding off.

The study, published in the journal Pediatrics on Monday, found that children who had a smartphone by age 12 were at higher risk of depression, obesity and insufficient sleep than those who did not yet have one. Researchers had analyzed data from more than 10,500 children who participated in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study — the largest long-term look at children’s brain development in the United States to date.

The younger that children under 12 were when they got their first smartphones, the study found, the greater their risk of obesity and poor sleep. The researchers also focused on a subset of children who hadn’t received a phone by age 12 and found that a year later, those who had acquired one had more harmful mental health symptoms and worse sleep than those who hadn’t.

Continue reading

by Matt Bracken

Gold is going much higher (actually, the dollar is diving much lower), but silver is going to outperform gold by multiples. Why?

For several reasons, the gold to silver ratio is going to trend back down toward the historical norms.

Gold is going to rise as the dollar falls. That’s a given.

But silver is going to rise MUCH faster and higher than gold.

Most of the analysts who study precious metals are missing a huge part of the picture, in my humble and inexpert opinion.

They correctly note reasons #1 and #2 below, but they totally miss the so-far unseen #3.

So what does conventional wisdom say is driving the price of silver upward?

1. Silver as the secondary monetary metal, behind gold. As the dollar falls, both will rise, obviously.

2. Silver as a metal needed in modern industry. You can’t build a missile, a jet or an EV car without silver. And unlike gold, when silver is used in this way, it’s gone, lowering the world supply. And you can’t just “open up a new silver mine” and start extracting more silver. This takes years, at great cost and effort.



Everybody acknowledges #1 and #2 in the current rise of the value of silver. But they are missing the third and forgotten leg of the stool. What is #3?



3. Silver as an everyday means of retail exchange. As the dollar collapses in value, more and more people will begin to use silver to make purchases. This will begin at farmers markets and swap meets. It will spread to other retail outlets which will accept silver, with its steady value, in lieu of dollars, as a hedge against inflation.

Continue reading

by Mike LaChance

by fluoridealert.org

A new book has been written and published by close friends of the Fluoride Action Network (FAN) that I’m excited to share with all of you. I consider it a “must read” for anyone who has ever consumed water or come in contact with fluoride...which I assume is everyone. This is the perfect stocking stuffer for your loved ones this holiday season, or a gift for that person--or city councilor--in your life who can’t seem to find the time to educate themselves about fluoride. The format of the book lends itself to learn about the issue one engaging and shocking story at a time.

The newly released anthology, Fluoride Harm: Suppressed Science and Silenced Voices includes 36 chapters from internationally recognized scientists, medical professionals, whistleblowers, journalists, and citizen advocates—including several dentists, doctors, water treatments experts, a former EPA Union President, consumer advocate Erin Brockovich, and the co-founders of FAN, Dr. Paul Connett, PhD and his wife Ellen.

Continue reading

by Ken Macon

Stand against censorship and surveillance, join Reclaim The Net.

Starting November 30, 2025, people in Missouri will find the digital world reshaped: anyone wishing to visit websites containing “harmful” adult material will need to prove they are at least 18 years old by showing ID.

This new requirement marks Missouri’s entry into the growing group of US states adopting age verification laws for online content. Yet the move does more than restrict access; it raises serious questions about how much personal data people must surrender just to browse freely.

For many, that tradeoff is likely to make privacy tools like VPNs a near necessity rather than a choice.

The law defines its targets broadly. Any site or app where over one-third of the material is classified as “harmful to minors” must block entry until users confirm their age.

Continue reading

By Kevin Barrett

If you’ve been following Trump’s build-up for war on Venezuela, and are experiencing feelings of déjà vu—specifically, the uncanny premonition that it’s 2003 all over again—your feelings are fully justified. Like George W. Bush in 2003, Trump is amassing forces off foreign shores in preparation for an invasion of an oil rich sovereign nation. And like his predecessor, Trump is working overtime to sell the war under ludicrously false pretenses.

Like Bush Jr. in 2003, Trump is mendaciously hyperventilating about a nonexistent but terrifying-sounding threat. For Bush, it was nonexistent Iraqi weapons of mass destruction. For Trump, it’s another kind of alleged “chemical weapon”: fentanyl. In both cases, the link between the planned US invasion and the pretext is purely imaginary.

Continue reading

By Zephin Livingston

Since the internet began, there has been debate about how websites can ensure that explicit content is only accessed by consenting adults. Whether it’s explicit songs on Spotify or outright violence on TikTok, much of this content has been accessible to anyone.

With recent legislation such as the UK’s Online Safety Act and similar laws in the US, major internet platforms, including Reddit, Spotify, and YouTube, have introduced AI-powered age verification and estimation tools. Pornhub, whose parent company Aylo owns and operates a number of studios and streaming platforms, has also begun reassessing whether to comply with the age verification laws that have seen it banned in over a dozen US states.

The processes for both age verification and estimation involve sending sensitive personal information to the platform you’re trying to access. Age estimation requires a photo or photos of your face; your age will be estimated based on those pictures. Age verification is more precise, but it requires submitting a photo of your government-issued ID, one of the most sensitive documents you can provide to anyone, to the platform.

Continue reading

by Gary D. Barnett

“Various “wars on drugs” throughout history have killed millions, enslaved millions more, destroyed families, are usually just thin pretenses for mass incarceration, mass surveillance, ethnic cleansing, population control.”

~ Kool A.D.

There cannot be a war on drugs, a war on terrorism, a war on crime, a war on poverty, a war on racism, a war on guns, a war on obesity, border wars, and on and on. It seems everything in this country is based on the term war, which means that everything is based on force, and in the end, all war is actually violence against people here and everywhere else. This constant psychological propaganda is meant to frame everything as a ‘war’ in order to market the false need of a government solution. The government causes the problem, reacts to it with metaphorical emergency rhetoric, and then claims to have the solution. This is simply Hegelian Dialectic idiocy, wrapped under the fake protective blanket of fear, urgency, and ‘safety.’ In other words, all are lies and total nonsense.

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Do

Story at a Glance:

•The hepatitis B vaccine has been marred by controversy since its inception, particularly since it is now given to every newborn child despite less than one in a million children benefitting from this policy.

•Remarkably, much of that controversy (e.g., Congressional hearings, mainstream news programs, and HIV vaccine contamination concerns) has been largely forgotten.

•The hepatitis B vaccine has long been associated with autoimmune disorders, particularly demyelinating ones. While the medical community has insisted for over 50 years that this link remains unproven and requires “further research”, evidence demonstrates this process indeed occurs.

•While the hepatitis B vaccine has reduced acute cases in high-risk demographics (e.g., intravenous drug users), there is no evidence it has done the same in newborns (as applicable circumstances are incredibly rare) or reduced chronic hepatitis cases.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Darlene McCormick Sanchez via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Chloe Cole grew up a tomboy, was diagnosed with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) by age 7, and referred for autism screening by age 17.

Cole began identifying as a boy during adolescence and sought physical changes to match.

Doctors readily consented to medical intervention. They prescribed puberty blockers and testosterone at age 13. At 15, surgeons performed a double mastectomy, she told The Epoch Times.

But doctors didn’t address her neurological issues first. The same gender specialist who referred her for breast surgery later referred her for autism screening. Cole has described herself as being on the autism spectrum, but said she was never formally diagnosed.

Cole is now a leading campaigner against interventions to transition children with gender dysphoria.

Continue reading

by Maryanne Demasi, PhD

Last week, a leaked FDA memo acknowledged that at least ten children died “after and because of” the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States.

None of those children had been identified — until now.

One of them is now understood to be Ernesto Ramirez Junior, a 16-year-old from Texas who collapsed and died five days after receiving the Pfizer Covid shot.

“Junior,” as he is known, is among the cases at the centre of the FDA’s internal investigation into paediatric deaths following Covid vaccination.

For his father, Ernest Ramirez, the past four years have been consumed by grief, tireless campaigning, and what he describes as a “living hell.”

Now, for the first time, he believes the FDA has acknowledged what he has always known — the vaccine took his child.

“That’s the poison that killed my son,” he told me.

Continue reading

By Caitlin Johnstone

President Trump has been holding talks with top advisors this week regarding potential US attacks on Venezuela in order to bring about regime change in yet another oil-rich nation.

As the western political/media class frames Venezuela’s President Maduro as a “dictator” who must urgently be removed from power, it is worth noting that any US military operation to remove him would be taking place directly against the will of the American public. A recent CBS News poll found that seventy percent of Americans “would oppose” the US taking military action against Venezuela.

So here we have the president of a nation which calls itself a democracy, holding meetings to plan military operations which are completely and unambiguously against the wishes of the electorate, in the name of removing a dictator and spreading freedom and democracy.

Continue reading

by Steve Kirsch

Great news. ACIP voted 8 to 3 to end the universal HepB vaccine recommendation for infants under two months.

The CDC director still has to approve the recommendation.

This shows you VERY clearly that the HepB vaccine is unsafe. A safe vaccine would have death reports with the same height over time; you wouldn’t have a massive peak at 1 week after the shot.

Here is the actual vote and the reasoning (which is not evidence based) for the 3 members who voted to keep the recommendations as is:

Progress!



8 of the 11 ACIP members believe in science and data. The other 3 are stuck in the past.

Upcoming Liberty Events

The People’s Reset - Morelia, Mexico - Jan 28th-Feb 1st 2026

Principled Business Summit- Prospera, Roatán, Honduras, February 5–9, 2026

MONEROTOPIA 2026-Roma, Mexico City, February 12TH-15TH 2026

Entrepreneurship Beyond Politics: Mises Circle in Oklahoma City - Feb 21st, OKC, OK

Freedom Under Natural Law Conference – February 21st & 22nd 2026, On-line

Mises Institute Libertarian Scholars Conference - March 19, 2026, at our Auburn, AL

Austrian Economic Research Conference 2026 - March 19-21, 2026, Auburn, AL

Rothbard University-May 14-16, 2026, Auburn, AL



Libertarian Scholars Conference 2026- March 19, 2026 - March 19, 2026 - Auburn, Alabama.



Free Cities Foundation Conference - September 3–6, 2026 – Prospera, Roatan, Honduras

Event Name: Principled Business Summit

Location: Roatán, Honduras

Date: February 5–9, 2026

Join a 3-day immersive experience in the world’s only startup special economic zone, built on legal autonomy and designed for visionary builders.

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Love Vigilantes by New Order Including the Iron & Wine Cover

A powerful song by New Order on one horrific aspect of sending hundreds of thousands or millions to war... Mistakes are made. I am including an amazing cover by Iron & Wine that is just as powerful.

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

The Free State Project honored their amazing volunteers with a dinner last week. Top Photo: Full House! Middle Photo: The Outreach Team that talks with folks interested in moving to New Hampshire, and bottom photo: Volunteer of the Year Jason Spencer with Chris Lopez.

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of “Government” corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider “Going Paid” on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of “Government” in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise “Government” and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at ArtOfLiberty.org/store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our “Everything Bundle” - The Sampler of Liberty!

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is now IN-STOCK and shipping from our distribution center. Order OR get a free teaser copy where you can see a list of all 25 techniques and the Table of Contents at https://SeeTheCage.com/

