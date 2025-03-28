Dear Subscribers,

Thought of the day... Did you notice how the organized crime media focused on the debacle about the Pentagram coordinating over Signal and "accidently" including a reporter VS the fact that the United States just bombed Yemen for Israel... Wasn't that slick... Bonus points if you noticed the manufactured story "Made You Look" at the administration's talking points about the attack... It's one of the reasons I didn't cover the story in the Daily News... Deleting out the propaganda is all part of our service to you...

Top Stories of the Week

An Art of Liberty Foundation White Rose MUCHO GRANDE poster showing six monopoly media companies running hundreds of subsidiaries but operating as a cartel to control the information that the population receives about the legitimacy, necessity and desirability of having a "government".

A “Brute Force Manufactured Consensus?”is tactic of inter-generational organized crime “governments,” banksters, and monopoly media where obvious falsehoods are propagandized through mandatory schools, monopoly media (including concepts woven into films and shows), and hierarchically controlled institutions like universities or NIH/CDC/NIAID that can push/force policies on state and local health departments.

Examples Include:

· “Government” is legitimate, desirable and necessary.

· Covid -19 was a pandemic requiring lockdowns and trillions in “bail outs” and “stimulus”

Continue reading

Videos of the Week

Mike Adams, The Health Ranger, Creates an AI Summary of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History!

Etienne Note: I have never spoken to Mike Adams, so I was surprised when he published this really positive summary of my book “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! If anyone knows how to get a hold of Mike, I’d love to kick around the Biggest Scam in all of Human History with him on his show!

Click Here to see the Video and the Transcript of the Summary with Etienne's "Pro-Modifications" and Meme Additions...

by Corbett

John Sneisen of TheEconomicTruth.org joins us today to give us a tour of his website, YoungGlobalLeaders.club, which allows users to search the ranks of the World Economic Forum’s Young Global Leaders club and find out more about the background and connections of the globalist syndicate…

Continue reading

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

by The vigilant Fox

This article originally appeared on ZeroHedge and was republished with permission.

Guest post by Tyler Durden

Elon Musk says that DOGE has discovered the US government has "magic money computers" that make payments "out of thin air."

Sitting down with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for his podcast that was recorded at the White House, Cruz said: "One of the things you told me about is what you called, 'Magic Money Computers.' So tell us about it, 'cause I never heard of that 'til you brought it up."

Continue reading

by Cristina Laila

A second Biden Autopen has been discovered by the Oversight Project.

The Oversight Project discovered there was a second frequently used autopen signature for Joe Biden’s pardons and commutations.

Autopen A and Autopen B have slight differences in the signatures.

Continue reading

by Sean Moran

Ex-Georgia House Rep. Stacey Abrams said this week that she received $2 billion from Former President Joe Biden’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to greenwash home appliances in what some have likened to an alleged Democratic “vote buying” scheme.

EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin recently revealed that the Biden-era EPA passed through $20 billion in “gold bars,” or grants, to leftist groups. The Abrams-linked Power Forward Communities received $2 billion as part of these grants, a sum amounting to “20 million times the organization’s reported revenue,” according to the EPA.

Continue reading

By Luke Rosiak

One of the seven small federal agencies that President Donald Trump ordered downsized or eliminated on Friday was rife with corruption, with its employees hiring friends and relatives, commissioning paintings of themselves, and using government credit cards to indulge in constant luxuries.

The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) occupied a nine-story office tower on D.C.’s K Street for only 60 employees, many of whom actually worked from home, prior to the pandemic. Its managers had luxury suites with full bathrooms; one manager would often be “in the shower” when she was needed, while another used her bathroom as a cigarette lounge. FMCS recorded its director as being on a years-long business trip to D.C. so he could have all of his meals and living expenses covered by taxpayers, simply for showing up to the office.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

by Kit Knightly, off-guardian.org

The unprecedentedly speedy development and approval of the various Covid “vaccines” – most using previously unsuccessful mRNA technology – is considered a scientific miracle by ardent followers of The ScienceTM.

Many others – us included – see it another way: one of the greatest scams ever perpetrated against a scared public, and a potentially incredibly dangerous and even deadly one.

But the damage done by that process doesn’t stop at the Covid “vaccines” themselves, they have opened the door for more and more “vaccines” to be rushed to market. That includes potentially “bespoke cancer vaccines”, of which there are currently hundreds of medical trials taking place around the world.

Earlier today Wired published an interview with Lennard Lee, oncologist and director at the Ellison Institute of Technology in Oxford, headlined:

Continue reading

By L0La L33Tz

Yesterday, President Trump announced the long awaited Strategic “Bitcoin” Reserve on Truth Social, and many in the space are pissed.

First, the Reserve appears to be far from Bitcoin only. “They’re doing DEI for Charles Hoskinson,” former CoinDesk Chief Insights Columnist David Z. Morris wrote on X – Hoskinson’s Cardano (ADA) was announced to be included in the Reserve. “Cut cancer research to buy Cardano,“ another user posted.

Others take issue with possible investment interests surrounding the Trump administration: Trump’s announcement is “a new level of corruption,” wrote communications strategist Derek Martin, detailing David Sack’s investment in Bitwise. “You get exit liquidity and you get exit liquidity everybody gets exit liquidity” posted Bitcoin Policy Institute fellow Troy Cross alongside a picture of Oprah. (Sacks has since stated that he has sold all of his cryptocurrency holdings).

Continue reading

by Meryl Nass

Hepatitis B vaccine (HBV), administered according to the CDC's schedule on the day a baby is born, is the thread that unravels the claim that "science" underpins the CDC's childhood vaccine schedule. Hepatitis B vaccine is unnecessary for 99% of newborns: those whose parents and siblings do not have contagious Hepatitis B. Hepatitis B is spread by contaminated needles and sex with an infected partner. It is not spread like polio (oral-fecal) or measles (by particles in the air). It is not spread through casual contact. Babies in uninfected families just don't get it.



Jeremy Hammond, a wonderful writer, has posted a superb piece about this subject here. Four years ago, I wrote an interesting article about hepatitis B vaccine, telling my own story of how I came to be vaccinated, while eschewing vaccination for my grandchildren. A bit later, I wroteabout how it was that CDC kept moving the Hepatitis B vaccine goalposts, until newborns became the primary target, for whom uptake was almost 100%

Continue reading

By Jean Eaglesham and Nicole Friedman

Condominium owners across the country are facing a paralyzing problem: They can’t sell their properties because of a fast-growing and mostly secret mortgage blacklist.

Real-estate agent Paul Gangi was days away from closing a sale of his listing in Shadow Ridge, a 440-unit townhouse and condo complex in Ventura County, Calif., in December. That is when his phone rang.

“I got a panicked call from the lender saying, ‘Sorry, we’ve just found out Shadow Ridge has been blacklisted,’” he said. The buyer tried several other options for getting a loan, without success, and the sale collapsed.

The blacklist is maintained by Fannie Mae and includes condo associations that the mortgage finance giant thinks don’t have adequate property insurance or need to make critical building repairs. Being on the list can make it harder for potential buyers to get a mortgage.

Continue reading

by Max Borders

In 1781, the captain of the British slave ship Zong, Luke Collingwood, deliberately ordered that over 130 enslaved Africans be thrown overboard because the ship was running low on water. Under the rules of marine insurance at the time, the loss of enslaved people due to illness during the voyage could not be claimed. But if the enslaved were “jettisoned” to save the ship, they could be written off as an insurable loss. So the ship’s owners could file a claim and be reimbursed for the value of the lost “cargo.”

The Zong case highlights the chilling logic of actuarial assessment applied to human lives under slavery. Collingwood made calculations about the economic value of killing them that did not include their worth as humans. Instead, he reduced real people to financial risk units.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Update(2200): Just a couple hours into Israel's renewed bombing campaign in Gaza, and with the ceasefire definitely over (and likely not coming back), and Gaza health authorities have said the death toll has already surpassed 200 people killed.

"The Gaza Government Media Office reports that more than 200 people have been killed in the Israeli bombing of multiple areas across the Strip in the early hours of the morning," and some more of the latest via Al Jazeera:

Children are among the many killed and many wounded in Israeli air attacks across the Gaza Strip, the largest strikes since the ceasefire with Hamas started on January 19.

United States Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich says US strikes on Yemen have killed dozens of Houthi fighters. The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, says at least two children, aged six and eight, are among the dead.

Continue reading

By Bruno Venditti

Christian Majority – 63% of U.S. adults identify as Christian, with Evangelical Protestants (23%) and Catholics (19%) as the largest groups.

Growing Unaffiliated – Nearly 1 in 3 Americans (30%) are religiously unaffiliated.

Despite its dominance, the share of Christians has decreased from 78% in 2007 to 63% in 2024.

The Religious Landscape Study (RLS) was conducted by the Pew Research Center in 2007, 2014, and 2023–24. The study surveys more than 35,000 Americans across all 50 states about their religious affiliations.

After many years of steady decline, the share of Americans who identify as Christian shows signs of leveling off—at least temporarily.

According to the study, the percentage of U.S. adults identifying as Christian declined from 78% in 2007 to 63% in 2023-24. Since 2020, the percentage has remained relatively stable, fluctuating between 62% and 64%

Continue reading

by Shuaib Almosawa

SANA’A, Yemen—On Saturday, Nasser Mohammed Saad was at a friend’s home celebrating iftar—the evening meal where Muslims break their daily fast during the holy month of Ramadan—when he received a distressed call from his family. His house in the al-Jiraf area, north of Yemen’s capital Sana’a, had suffered significant damage from U.S. airstrikes targeting a house just 50 meters away. Rushing home, Saad encountered the aftermath of destruction. "The house's windows were shattered, the doors were torn off, and the water tanks were hit by some shrapnel," Saad, 45, told Drop Site News. His wife and two of his children were inside the house at the time of the attack.

Late last night, U.S. warplanes struck Sana’a and seven other provinces in Yemen in what U.S. defense officials described as the beginning of a large-scale military campaign against the Houthis. Also known as Ansar Allah, the group took control of large swaths of northern Yemen, including the capital city, in 2014. The New York Times reported that Saturday’s strikes in Yemen hit radar, air defenses, and missile and drone systems, though it remains unclear if significant weapon arsenals were targeted. U.S. officials also claimed the strikes targeted at least one senior Houthi commander, though they offered no details. However, the naval and air strikes also hit residential areas, primarily in Sana’a and the province of Saada.

Continue reading

By Cody Cook, mailchi.mp

I’m excited to share that The Anarchist Anabaptist is now available as an audiobook!

This book dives into the radical ideas of the Anabaptists—Christians in northern Europe who, nearly 200 years before the liberal tradition of religious freedom and consent, found these revolutionary concepts in the New Testament. It’s a fascinating look at how their vision still speaks to libertarians and Anabaptists today.

Here’s what people are saying about it:

“A mature and compelling reflection on some controversial and challenging ideas—ones that resonate with the Christian claim that Christ is King. I highly recommend it.”

– Preston Sprinkle

“The Anarchist Anabaptist offers our polarized world a radical political vision formed by the words and ways of Jesus of Nazareth.”

– David Ritchie

Continue reading

By Leonardo Freixas, LinkedIn

(That few people have) 👇



You get hired for your skills.

But you keep your job for being easy to work with.



Because no one wants to lose the teammate that makes work easier.



1. Take full responsibility



↳ Embrace problems, not excuses

↳ Solve issues without blaming

↳ Step up when things get tough



Nothing builds respect faster than accountability.



2. Handle mistakes well



↳ Admit errors quickly

↳ Fix without defending

↳ Learn from failure openly



Trust grows from owning your mistakes.



3. Listen like you mean it



↳ Put down your phone

↳ Take notes in meetings

↳ Ask thoughtful questions



Most listen to reply.

Few listen to understand.

Continue reading

by Sayan Bose, Foreign News Reporte

Footage shows thousands of rally-goers filling the city's streets before a deafening roar ripped through the placeCredit: CEN

Screaming protesters scrambled for cover, leaving the middle of the downtown street almost empty as they fell over each otherCredit: CEN

Thousands of protesters take part in one of the largest anti-corruption demonstrations in Belgrade, SerbiaCredit: Getty

Footage shows thousands of rally-goers filling the city's streets before a deafening roar ripped down an avenue.

Demonstrators were all standing quietly to observe a 15-minute silence for 15 people who died when the concrete canopy of a railway station collapsed last year.

Suddenly, a whooshing sound was heard across triggering panic and a brief stampede.

Screaming protesters scrambled for cover, leaving the middle of the downtown street almost empty as they fell over each other.

Continue reading

By Lucas Ropek

The owner of a data brokerage business recently put out a creepy-ass video in which he bragged about the degree to which his industry could collect and analyze data on the habits of billions of people.

In 2019, the data broker Epsilon was acquired by French advertising conglomerate Publicis Groupe. Then, earlier this month, Publicis also acquired Lotame, another data and advertising firm, and announced it plans to integrate it with Epsilon’s business. At the time, Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun said that the new corporate integration would allow his company to deliver “personalized messaging at scale” to some 91 percent of the internet’s adult web users.

To deliver that kind of “personalized messaging” (i.e., advertising), Publicis must gather an extraordinary amount of information on the people it serves ads to. In a newly released video, Sadoun breaks down what kind of information his company claims to have its hands on. The video, which concerns a software program, CoreAI, shows the degree to which the company can analyze and predict the habits and behavior of individual consumers.

Continue reading

by Ken Klippenstein

Without the American press even noticing, Donald Trump has started a war with Iran.

On February 28, the U.S. military announced that two B-52 heavy bombers flying from an “undisclosed location” in the Middle East (which I can report is the country of Qatar) dropped bombs on another “undisclosed location” (Iraq). The message wasn’t lost on neighboring Iran, whose state media warned that the B-52s are “nuclear-capable bombers” carrying a message whose recipient “was clear as day; The Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Video of the Feb. 28 B-52 exercise (credit: U.S. CENTCOM)

Clear as day in the Middle East, perhaps, but not in the U.S., where the show of force was barely reported at all. The Pentagon, masters of obscuring controversial things they’re doing behind sleep-inducing jargon, insisted that the B-52 exercises were merely “to assure regional partners,” to “support security and stability in the region,” and so on.

Continue reading

by John WIlliams

The LA fired burned down 12,000 structures and 150,000 people were displaced. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors signed into law a moratorium on evictions for tenants affected by the fires who claim to have lost at least 10% of their income. Rent is no longer due until July 31, 2026 – more than a year from now! Tenants can self-certify financial hardship.

In 2020, during the COVID scam, the LA County Supervisors extended the eviction ban for a whopping three years. Renters accumulated over a billion dollars in back due rents, and most of it was owed to mom and pop landlords who are still struggling to this day. Many individuals had to sell their properties; corporation and big investors picked up the homes for a fraction of the value. The ban on evictions is likely to lead to more individual landlords being shaken out of the market.

Continue reading

by The Corbett Report

by James Corbett

corbettreport.com

March 16, 2025

It's often said that we're playing checkers while the powers-that-shouldn't-be are playing chess.

I disagree. I think the average delusional statist is reading comic books while the oligarchs who rule over them are writing scholarly treatises detailing their plans to take over the world.

Continue reading

by Greg Collard

Public records are a key part of Racket’s library project—not just for the stories we cover, but as a resource to help you access the records that matter to you. I figured talking to a guy with “FOIA” as his vanity license plate would be a good place to start.



Allan Blutstein helps run a site called FOIA Advisor. It’s a labor of love among Blutstein and two others that he jokes is funded by his credit card. All three are involved in conservative politics for their day jobs, but FOIA Advisor is for anyone. It has a roundup of FOIA news, FOIA-related court cases, links to searchable FOIA regulations for federal agencies, samples of FOIA appeal letters by conservative and liberal groups, FOIA letter-generator sites, and electronic reading rooms where you can access records and see what other people are requesting.

Continue reading

by Dan Fournier

Image Credit: Generated by the author using Grok 3 xAI.

This 6,000 word essay is segmented as follows:

Introduction

Attending Harvard & Oxford and his Early days at Goldman Sachs

Cutting his teeth at Goldman Sachs

Governor of the Bank of Canada

Top Secret Basel Banking

Fox Guarding the Hen House (Bank of England, BIS & FSB)

Too big to fail

Too big to jail

Bank of England nod & Seizure of Venezuela’s Gold

The Illusionist: the Great Climate Swindle

Launching Climate Banking & Finance at the Bank of England

Chatham House & Bilderberg Meetings

Continue reading

By Bill Osmunson DDS MPH, Fluoride Action Network

Freedom, Science, and Jurisdictional Authorities

I am a comprehensive cosmetic dentist with a master’s degree in public health. I retired after 46 years of clinical practice and teaching. For the first 25 years, I promoted fluoridation. Then, I read both sides of the science, laws, and ethics and became opposed to Community Water Fluoridation (CWF), the addition of fluoride to tap water.

Freedom of choice is fundamental and ethical, especially for a disease that is not considered highly contagious or highly lethal. Almost everyone soon after birth has the bacteria contributing to dental caries. The bacteria also need a receptive host who lacks proper hygiene and frequently eats significant amounts of sugar and refined foods.

Fluoridation is not like a vaccine intended to gain herd immunity. Public health authorities use their “police powers” to medicate each individual without the patient’s consent, individual dosage control, doctor’s prescription and oversight, Food and Drug Administration (FDA CDER NDA) approval, or pharmaceutical-grade product manufactured according to Good Manufacturing Practices for Pharmaceuticals, quality research or safety studies. Individual freedom must be protected.

Continue reading

by The Brownstone Institute

G. Edward Griffin says, “If you read only one thing this year, make sure this is it.”

The United States already operates under what amounts to a CBDC through a digital control grid: 92% of all US dollars exist only as entries in databases; your transactions are monitored by government agencies—without warrants; and your access to money can be revoked at any time with a keystroke.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

Everybody knows that household appliances don't last as long as they used to. But is this conventional wisdom really true? Or is it just one of those alluring fables we like to tell ourselves about the good ol' days?

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

With losses stacking up -- including the sudden forfeiture of 500 square miles of territory once held in Russia's Kursk region -- Ukraine's military leadership announced on Tuesday that it's deploying machine-gun-equipped robots to the front lines. "The main task of ground robots is to reinforce our units and replace soldiers in the most dangerous areas," said the ministry.

Continue reading...

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Organized Crime by Brendan Daniel - New Song Exposes "Rich Men North of Richmond"

Folk singer Brendan Daniel picks up where Oliver Anthony left off, exposing the big secret of the "Rich Men North of Richmond": that "government" is a technique of inter-generational organized crime to rob and control populations. The song was inspired by the book: "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! - How Inter-Generational Organized Crime Runs the "Government," Media and Academia by Etienne de la Boetie2, founder of the Art of Liberty Foundation. Book at https://www.Government-Scam.com

Song/Video Backstory: Brendan and Etienne met by chance at the Free State Project’s Porcupine Freedom Festival in New Hampshire in 2023. Mike Merenda, co-host of the Terrain Theory Podcast (and Guitar/Banjo/Vox for the folk group The Mammals), had come to interview Etienne for his podcast, met Brendan, recognized the talent and helped him record his first solo album, Live From Porcfest, right there in the field. Mike tells the story of the meeting here: https://www.terraintheory.net/blogs/podcast/episode-75-porcfest-2023-rfk-jr-on-nh-succeeding-etienne-de-la-boeties-laboratory-for-liberty-and-the-hills-we-die-on

After reading “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! Brendan writes Organized Crime. Mike hooks Brendan up with his solo debut opening for Mike’s band, The Mammals, at the Egremont Barn in the Berkshires last week, where owner Nick Keene captured the video of the song’s first live performance. Etienne value adds with pages from the book.

