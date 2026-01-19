Dear Subscribers,

The lead story this week is an interview that I had with Hrvoje Moric from Geopolitics & Empire where we discussed my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and how folks are using it to go on the offensive against local, state and the federal "government" by using it to wake up their friends, relatives and colleagues to the scams of "government."

In the e-mail version of the interview that I sent to our house e-mail list (Vs. the Substack version) I shared that the Art of Liberty supporter that is dropping 258 copies of the book to VIPs, Law Enforcement, and others had 41 copies that were donated to the Rutherford County, NC Sheriff's Department confiscated by a member of the command staff. I shared the phone number of the Sheriff's department in that e-mail and now I understand that the copies ARE going to be distributed to the rank and file employees to whom they were donated.

Top Stories of the Week

Etienne Breaks Down the Sneaky and Unethically Manipulative Techniques the Federal “Government” is using on the Population

Hrvoje Morić:

Welcome to another edition of geopolitics. And returning to the podcast, it’s been quite a while. Is Etienne de la Boetie2. You can check out his sub stack, again, ArtofLibertyFoundation. He’s got a bunch of publications there.

He’s got a new book as well To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. You can get it through his website in digital format, paperback or hardcover. Welcome back to the podcast.

Etienne de la Boetie:

A, it is great to be with you and your audience once again.

Hrvoje Morić:

A lot is going on; you’re always busy. If you want, maybe we can start with your new publication and the work you’re doing. What’s going on there?

Etienne de la Boetie:

Yes, sir, so I’ve got a new book. The book is called To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. And just to set the table for the audience: I’m a voluntarist author. I don’t believe in the legitimacy, the necessity, or the desirability of having a government.

And in both my book, To See the Cage Is to Leave It – 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. In my my first book, “Government” – The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed!, how intergenerational organized crime runs the government, the media, and academia. I make the case that government is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling populations. In the new book, I break down 25 different sub-techniques that governments use surreptitiously to get the population to go along with having a ruling class. Some of these are obvious.

Videos of the Week

Etienne on Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock - The Death of the “Chump Report?”

I appeared on Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock. We discussed the, hopeful, death of the Trump Report (Which I call the Chump Report) a recurring segment where Dr. Phranq Tamburri, a naturopathic physician has been pumping Trump and effectively promoting his legitimacy for a decade. Years ago I grew so sick of it that I challenged Dr. Phranq to a debate on the program where I dropped truth bomb after truth bomb on him. Evidently, after a decade of lies and tyranny, Dr. Phranq has finally figured it out and is giving up on Trump! LOL.. We also talk about my new book To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many and how folks are using it to go on the offense vs. local, state, and the federal “government” with one Art of Liberty Foundation supporter dropping 258 copies on her local community starting with 41 copies to the Sheriff’s Department.

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: This article also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

by Judd Legum

On November 18, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) visited President Trump at the White House. During his meeting with MBS, Trump agreed to provide Saudi Arabia with unprecedented levels of cooperation and support.

Trump named Saudi Arabia a “major non-NATO ally,” a coveted designation that comes with “defense trade and security cooperation benefits, including access to joint research and development programs with the Pentagon and privileged access to US weaponry, training and loans.”

“Daily News of The Week”

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Your circadian rhythm controls vital organ functions, including how your liver processes nutrients and filters toxins. Exposure to artificial blue light disrupts this rhythm, triggering a chain reaction that destabilizes liver health

German researchers found that long-term artificial light exposure alters liver gene expression and melatonin production, contributing to the development and progression of fatty liver disease over time

An earlier controlled animal study showed that constant light combined with a high-fat diet led to more weight gain, insulin resistance, and gut-derived liver inflammation than the same diet under normal lighting

The circadian disruption caused by artificial light doesn’t just affect the liver; it’s linked to obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hormone-driven cancers, and higher rates of depression and anxiety

by Michael Snyder

2025 has truly been a historic year. No matter which side of the fence that you are on, nobody can deny that we have witnessed seismic political changes over the last 12 months. Meanwhile, the AI revolution is transforming our lives in ways that we don’t even understand. But despite all of our advanced technology, we can’t stop the endless barrage of natural disasters that has been pummeling us in 2025, and hunger continues to spread all over the globe. Of course war has been a major theme from the very beginning of the year to the very end of the year. Humanity has been facing one major crisis after another, and people are steadily getting angrier and more frustrated.

Our world is changing at a pace that is absolutely breathtaking. If you always wanted to live in “interesting” times, you have certainly gotten your wish. The following are 30 numbers from 2025 that are almost too crazy to believe…

by A Midwestern Doctor

Vaccines often cause various side effects, making it hard to identify common causes — many of which overlap with other mysterious and “incurable” ailments

Neurologist Andrew Moulden discovered that vaccines frequently trigger microstrokes, which can lead to a myriad of acute and chronic diseases

Forgotten research from the 1960s shows that blood cell clumping is a root cause of many diseases — a belief also shared by Chinese Medicine

Colloidal chemistry and zeta potential science reveal that positive charges around blood cells cause clumping. Agents with concentrated positive charges, such as aluminum and the COVID spike protein, are especially problematic

Improving the physiologic zeta potential benefits a wide range of acute and chronic illnesses. A strong case can also be made that many conventional and holistic therapies work in part by enhancing zeta potential

by David Stockman

Last year there were 178 million alcohol drinkers in the US, which, unfortunately, resulted in 178,000 alcohol related deaths in the US. That’s a regrettable 0.1% fatality rate among users.

But alcohol isn’t illegal because America hasn’t forgotten the bitter lessons of the Prohibition disaster 100 years ago.

By contrast, the only illegal drug that comes in from Venezuela is cocaine. There is no evidence whatsoever by the Federal government’s own lights that any fentanyl comes into the US from Venezuela.

So the “killer” drug they are gumming about is cocaine. Yet even then Venezuela grows zero percent of the annual US supply of about 826,000 pounds, and accounts for only 8% of US bound shipments via transit from Colombia and other sources.

Still, cocaine may well be both illegal and a dubious source of recreational stimulants for most people, but it is actually no more deadly than alcohol. To wit, according to DEA and other government agencies, last year there were about 5 million cocaine users in the USA and about 5,000 deaths from pure cocaine overdoses.

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Winter gardening works because sunlight, not outdoor air temperature, drives growth inside cold frames and hoop houses, allowing you to harvest fresh food even when it’s freezing outside

Cold-tolerant crops like roots and hardy greens grow more slowly in winter but often taste better, giving you higher-quality produce during months when fresh options are limited

Successful winter harvests depend on planting earlier than expected, so crops reach harvest size before deep cold slows growth to a crawl

Overheating on sunny winter days causes more crop losses than freezing temperatures, which makes regular venting more important than adding heat

Layered protection and thoughtful site preparation turn winter growing into a low-maintenance system that reduces reliance on stored or imported food

by Eric Salzman

When I was a kid, one of the coolest things was that every year, a few days before Christmas, our town’s fire department would drive through all the neighborhoods in its gleaming fire engine with the lights flashing, giving short bursts of the siren. All the firemen were in full gear hanging off the sides, while Santa, sitting at the top, threw candy canes to us all. The fire department was special, especially to the kids whose dads or uncles were volunteers.

These days, that truck may not be as shiny as it once was, as there are many trucks in service that should have been retired or kept only as backups because of how prone to failure they are. That’s what happened in Camden, NJ, in March 2024. From NJ.com:

Camden Fire Capt. Will Johnson and his crew arrived within five minutes in Engine 8, a battle-scarred, 21-year-old truck. Flames roared from the second-floor windows as firefighters rushed in, spraying water to try to save Shawn, 35.

by Prosperity Institute, Midlands-TV and GB News

An estimated 453,230 accounts – the highest figure in a decade – were shut down, according to figures released to The Telegraph under Freedom of Informatio­n rules. This trend has raised concerns about the impact of overregulation and anti-money laundering laws on account closures.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said that hundreds of thousands of people will still be targeted by the new rules. The excuse for debanking is rooting out financial crimes, but the reality is that it is easier for banks to close an account rather than go through an extensive process to try and source the money in unusual transactions.

Debanking continues to be a major issue in the UK as nearly 500,000 customers saw their accounts forcibly closed last year, the highest level in a decade, shocking new figures have found.

by Brian Wang

The total wealth that has left California is now $1 trillion.

California had $2 trillion of billionaire wealth just a few weeks ago. Now, 50% of that wealth has left – taking their income tax revenue, sales tax revenue, real estate tax revenue and all their staffs (and their salaries and income taxes) with them.

In other words, by starting this ill conceived attempt at an asset tax, the California budget deficit will explode. And we still don’t know if the tax will even make the ballot. If the measures passes, it could be held up with lawsuit challenges.

California billionaires were reliable tax payers – 13.3% every year.

Unless this ballot initiative is pulled, we will not stop the billionaire exodus. With no rich people left in California, the middle class will have to foot the bill.

by Chris Hedges

I have seen the masked goons who terrorize our streets before. I saw them during the “Dirty War” in Argentina, where 30,000 men, women and children were “disappeared” by the military junta. Victims were held in secret prisons, savagely tortured and murdered. To this day, many families do not know the fate of their loved ones.

I saw them in El Salvador, when death squads were killing 800 people a month. I saw them in Guatemala under the dictatorship of José Efraín Ríos Montt. I saw them in Augusto Pinochet’s Chile and in Saddam Hussein’s Iraq. I saw them in Iran under the rule of the ayatollahs where I was arrested and jailed twice and once deported in handcuffs. I saw them in Hafez al-Assad’s Syria. I saw them in Bosnia, where Muslims were herded into concentration camps, executed and buried in mass graves.

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Darlene McCormick Sanchez via The Epoch Times,

Young people who used to identify as transgender have filed dozens of lawsuits in the past few years, but have yet to win a verdict in their favor.

They are known as “detransitioners,” those who regret changing their gender identity, often after making irreversible changes to their bodies via medication and surgery on the advice of medical professionals.

This year, several cases that have survived dismissal and arbitration, are making their way into courtrooms across the country.

​These cases face obstacles, including statutes of limitations, caps on medical malpractice awards, and huge legal bills for cases that can drag on for years.

​One case in New York, scheduled to go to trial this week, involves a then 16-year-old girl who thought she was a male and underwent a double mastectomy in December 2019, according to court documents. She has since detransitioned.

By Chris Bennett via AGWeb

There is a catastrophic collapse of American agriculture coming in 2026-2027. Say adios to generational farmers. Wave to the fields growing weeds instead of nutritious crops. Banks are expecting record bankruptcies, remaining farmers are cutting back acreage to try to survive. Monopolies, government meddling, the United Nations, and globalization all play a part, but collectively, they are killing the goose that laid the golden egg in the first place – the American farmer. ⁃ Patrick Wood, Editor.

Responding to crippling input costs, Alex Harrell slashes his cropland in half and predicts significant U.S. acres may be bare come spring.

How deep is the farm crisis? Adios to acreage.

In November 2025, Alex Harrell, among the most highly reputed producers in the U.S., dropped an old-school grading scale, A to F, across his 6,000-acre operation and slashed almost half his ground, notifying 12 landlords in a three-week window. “I can’t speak to the rest of the country, but around here, generational growers are either cutting back, quitting, falling into Chapter 12, or grasping at straws.”

By Annie Karni

Bill and Hillary Clinton refused on Tuesday to testify in the House’s Jeffrey Epstein investigation, escalating a monthslong battle with its Republican leader, Representative James R. Comer of Kentucky, who quickly said he would take steps to hold them in contempt of Congress.

“Every person has to decide when they have seen or had enough and are ready to fight for this country, its principles and its people, no matter the consequences,” the Clintons wrote in a lengthy letter to Mr. Comer, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, which was obtained by The New York Times. “For us, now is that time.”

Mr. Comer’s relentless efforts to force them to testify reflect his overall approach to his panel’s Epstein inquiry. He has sought to deflect focus from President Trump’s ties to the convicted sex offender and his administration’s decision to close its investigation into the matter without releasing key information. Instead, he has worked to shift the spotlight onto prominent Democrats who once associated with Mr. Epstein and his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell.

By Joe Wilkins

While federal agents working for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) are running up on migrant workers in Home Depot parking lots, the home improvement corporation has decided to take a stand — against the migrant workers.

Reporting by The Guardian reveals a cruel new initiative being rolled out to one high-traffic Home Depot location in Los Angeles’ Cypress Park: high-pitched noise machines meant to shoo away day laborers.

The Intituto de Educacion Popular del Sur de California (Idepsca), an advocacy group for migrant workers, is calling for the removal of three sonic devices they say are causing migrant workers to suffer headaches and nausea.

In some areas, it’s common for day laborers to congregate outside home improvement stores like Home Depot, where they can find new gigs, catch rides to job sites, and quickly buy new equipment or material. It’s all part of the informal gig economy, a system which exploits poor and working class people for cheap labor.

By Katie Bo Lillis, Natasha Bertrand, Priscilla Alvarez, Jim Sciutto, Zachary Cohen

The Defense Department has spent more than a year testing a device purchased in an undercover operation that some investigators think could be the cause of a series of mysterious ailments impacting US spies, diplomats and troops that are colloquially known as Havana Syndrome, according to four sources briefed on the matter.

A division of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, purchased the device for millions of dollars in the waning days of the Biden administration, using funding provided by the Defense Department, according to two of the sources. Officials paid “eight figures” for the device, these people said, declining to offer a more specific number.

The device is still being studied and there is ongoing debate — and in some quarters of government, skepticism — over its link to the roughly dozens of anomalous health incidents that remain officially unexplained.

By Ernesto Londoño

Six federal prosecutors in Minnesota resigned on Tuesday over the Justice Department’s push to investigate the widow of a woman killed by an ICE agent and the department’s reluctance to investigate the shooter, according to people with knowledge of their decision.

Joseph H. Thompson, who was second in command at the U.S. attorney’s office and oversaw a sprawling fraud investigation that has roiled Minnesota’s political landscape, was among those who quit on Tuesday, according to three people with knowledge of the decision.

Mr. Thompson’s resignation came after senior Justice Department officials pressed for a criminal investigation into the actions of the widow of Renee Nicole Good, the Minneapolis woman killed by an ICE agent on Wednesday.

Mr. Thompson, 47, a career prosecutor, objected to that approach, as well as to the Justice Department’s refusal to include state officials in investigating whether the shooting itself was lawful, the people familiar with his decision said.

By Jerusalem Post

A large wildfire in Patagonia began on January 5, 2026 and was said to be intentional. Argentine retired military general César Milani, alongside several key figures from the opposition, claimed that two Israelis used an IDF grenade to cause a wildfire in the Patagonia region of southern Argentina. In a post on the wildfires, Milani placed the blame on “a foreign state, pointed out by the locals themselves as responsible,” alongside a picture of Argentine President Javier Milei waving an Israeli flag. Opposition lawmaker Luis D’Elia posted this message: “The ‘Israelis’ are going around burning Patagonia.”

Milei announced the repeal of the law that bans the immediate sale of land affected by fire for agribusiness and real estate development. This kind of law exists in most countries as a necessary safeguard against business incentives to torch public lands. Although the repeal has not gone into effect yet, it recently passed committee in the Senate and continues to be a key element in the government’s plan for a massive fire sale of Patagonian lands.

by Niall McCrae, off-guardian.org

The powerful do not wait for events such as a pandemic to happen and then exploit; instead, they create the events, which are scripted for a predetermined outcome. But the masses must be kept in the dark about the real motives, while being steered into supporting policies that are against their interests. The modus operandi features the following means of deception.

There are two audiences for public announcements and media reports on events. The vast majority (‘normies’) are told the official story and believe what they are told. They know it happened, because they saw it on ‘the news’. There is also a minority of critical thinkers, who the authorities know will ask questions and suspect that the narrative is not the full truth. These people are led to believe a parallel story.

By Alex Newman

With government spending on “public education” ballooning, surging property tax rates to fund it in some states are forcing homeowners to cut back on living expenses or even to sell their homes — especially those on fixed incomes such as retirees. Vermont is ground zero but it is hardly alone.

Government “education” is by far the largest driver of increased property taxes each year. With the whole national system costing over $1 trillion per year, almost half of that in most states is coming from local property taxes. And as costs of government “education” skyrocket, so do property taxes.

In the Green Mountain State, another wave of property-tax increases is cresting, threatening to wash away the dreams and financial security of thousands of homeowners. According to the Vermont Tax Department, property taxes are projected to jump by an astounding 12 percent in 2026, based on preliminary school budgets from two-thirds of local districts.

By Ken Klippenstein

In the latest sign of the sheer scale of the administration’s war on immigration, the State Department has moved to pause all immigrant visa issuances for applicants from 75 different of countries, according to a U.S. diplomatic cable leaked to me.

Etienne Note: Ron Manners is a hero of Liberty who founded the Australian equivalent of the Foundation for Economic Education and is indicative of the impact that just one single individual can have on an entire country. Happy Birthday Ron!

by Lawrence W. Reed

On January 8, my friend Ron Manners will celebrate the achievement of reaching 90 years. A hero of liberty, it’s been my honor to know him for 40 of them. One of the three titles I carry proudly with FEE is “Ron Manners Global Ambassador for Liberty.”

No list of Australian champions for freedom and free markets would be respectable if it didn’t place Ron at the top. He is an example of something all too rare: a successful entrepreneur (in the mining business) who has spent as much of his life and resources advocating freedom and free markets as he spent earning the wherewithal to do so in the first place. He recently authored a new book, The Impatient Libertarian, which I reviewed here.

by A Midwestern Doctor

Information Overload Crisis: Today’s endless data flood overwhelms the mind, triggering instability and reliance on simplistic narratives—ancient meditation practices build the inner stability needed to navigate this chaos clearly.

Filters Create Reality: The mind adopts filters to simplify reality into something the conscious mind can process, inevitably removing many critical details while creating a biased and inaccurate perception of reality.

by Veronika Kyrylenko

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has withdrawn its legal challenge to the Trump administration after federal health officials reversed course and released tens of millions of dollars in previously frozen Title X “family planning” funds. The money, held back for most of last year, flowed largely to Planned Parenthood and several allied clinics. The funding reversal became public through reporting by Politico on Tuesday.

The funds were disbursed by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) in December, long after the lawsuit was filed and without any public announcement. According to the Catholic News Agency, the administration seemed unaware of the news:

When asked about the report on Wednesday, Trump told reporters: “I don’t know anything about that.”

“I have not heard that,” HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. added.

by Liber-net

Over the past several years, investigative reporting has uncovered a range of coordinated efforts to suppress online speech in Western countries. Often described as the Censorship-Industrial Complex, these networks of information suppression (mostly operating under the guise of countering “disinformation” or “hate speech”) have been particularly widespread in the United States, United Kingdom and the European Union. In the EU, Germany plays a central role in this system, with numerous governmental and private actors monitoring online speech and urging ever-greater levels of content suppression.

Germany’s reputation as a hub of censorship has grown significantly in recent years. In early 2025, a US 60 Minutes investigation drew international attention for clips of dawn apartment raids by armed police on people who had posted offensive memes. In other clips, state prosecutors chuckled at the seizure of citizens’ devices and emphasized the seriousness of the offense of “insulting” a politician.

by Breaking Points, TEDx and Reuters

The American Gaming Association reported a 23.6% rise in sports betting in the United States in 2024, with Americans placing $147.9 billion in sports bets. Gambling releases dopamine in the brain, whether the bettor wins or loses. The suicide rate for those with a gambling addiction is 12 times higher than that of any other addiction.

According to a Bureau of Labor Statistics report from 2019 to 2024, the second fastest growing sector in America in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) growth was gambling! That means that outside of AI data center GDP growth, the second largest growing thing in our economy is now gambling. Gambling companies have now overtaken motion picture revenue in terms of the amount that people are spending. It is by far the largest entertainment product now here in the United States. It emerged literally from a Supreme Court decision. There is zero oversight and it is the source of massive addiction – it is beyond corrupt!

by Joseph Cox

Palantir is working on a tool for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) that populates a map with potential deportation targets, brings up a dossier on each person, and provides a “confidence score” on the person’s current address, 404 Media has learned. ICE is using it to find locations where lots of people it might detain could be based.

The findings, based on internal ICE material obtained by 404 Media, public procurement records, and recent sworn testimony from an ICE official, show the clearest link yet between the technological infrastructure Palantir is building for ICE and the agency’s activities on the ground. The tool receives peoples’ addresses from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) among a range of other sources, according to the material.

Do you know anything else about this tool? Do you work at ICE, CBP, or Palantir? I would love to hear from you. Using a non-work device, you can message me securely on Signal at joseph.404 or send me an email at joseph@404media.co.

by Ken Klippenstein

Operations Benchwarmer, Tidal Wave, Abracadabra, Dust Off, Fleur De Lis — these are just a few of the secret programs recently undertaken by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. ICE has become a self appointed bouncer for America under Donald Trump, enlisting tens of thousands of federal, state, and local police and intelligence departments and agencies to not just root out “illegals,” but also exploit them for intelligence, leaked documents show.

A Border Patrol official outraged by ICE’s conduct has leaked to me this and other documents providing an unprecedented glimpse into ICE’s undeclared activities across the country. Many of these operations and their codenames have not been previously reported.

A 15-page long document, marked “LAW ENFORCEMENT SENSITIVE,” details 21 different “major” ICE operations resulting, so it says, in 6,852 apprehensions since June. From Operation A, a covert effort to develop informants among immigrants in detention, to Operation Benchwarmer, which alone spans the deployment of 2,000 “intelligence assets” across the country, the document gives a sense of how aggressively ICE is scouring neighborhoods and developing sources to spy on immigrants and Americans alike.

