Dear Subscribers,

The BIG NEWS this week is that we have officially launched my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques that the Few Use to Control the Many. Check out the Press Release HERE and Buy the Book HERE. I list the best deals on the book at the bottom of this letter!

I have been pleased and delighted to see orders coming in from over a dozen countries in just a few days and how many people have been buying five and ten copy "Friends Bundles" to share with their friends before they have even read the book! Yes! It is worth it!

Fun Fact - around 10% of the copies of my first book "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! are sold as multi-copy "Friends Bundles"

Why?

Because my books aren't really written for you! If you are a subscriber and have already found the REAL "Tip of the Spear" in the truth and freedom movement, you already know that "government" is a scam and probably know half of the techniques I break down in the book. Although I assure you that you will be shocked and surprised at some of them!

My books are scientifically designed to WAKE UP your friends, family and colleagues to the scams of "government". In my previous life I was productivity-focused technologist for Fortune 500 companies and understand how people learn.

Around 70% of people are "Visual Learners" who come to insight faster when you "draw them a picture"

I am going to be breaking it down in detail for the people who download the free book teaser with the list of all 25 techniques and Table of Contents at SeeTheCage.com in a future e-mail so I don't want to give everything away now...

BUT...

Like "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, the new book is CHOCK FULL of visualizations and memes

In addition to having the best memes in the Liberty movement, It MORE THAN DOUBLES the number of people who will engage with a text-only book

AND

Most human beings are really good "Pattern Recognition Machines" and even skimming through the DOZENS of techniques (and sub-techniques) listed in the book MOST* people will come to the realization that the "government" and Hollywood are running unethically manipulative techniques on them.

and nobody likes to have "game" run on them or be played for the fool!

Once you "See It"... You can never "UnSee It"...

I call it "The One Way Revolution" because (almost) nobody goes back to getting played for a fool!

I will be talking to Jeff Rense about the new book tonight (Friday, May 23rd) on Rense Radio at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST. Listen Live (and archive if you miss it) HERE.

THANK YOU AGAIN TO ALL THE FOLKS WHO HAVE SUPPORTED OUR WORK BY BUYING THE BOOK!!

Much love, Etienne

TIPS... The Best Ways to Buy the Book..

If you follow us on Substack then "Go Paid" at the $5 level on any of our Substacks to get a free ePub of the book AND six months of access to all four Substacks.

"Go Paid" on Substack (or upgrade) to the $50 a year level and get a free paperback copy of the book shipped domestically OR a $10 shipping credit for international readers if you agree to pay the difference AND a full year's access to all four Substacks.

"Go Paid" on Substack (or Upgrade) to the $250 Founding Member level and get a SIGNED high-resolution hard copy of To See the Cage is to Leave It... AND a SIGNED high-resolution hard copy of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! AND everything else in our "Everything Bundle" of books AND stickers AND a full years access to all four Substacks. The ONLY option we have for signed copies except for catching me at a conference or event.

There is a $40 bundle with paperback copies of both "Government" and To See the Cage is to Leave It that is quite popular!

If you want an "Everything Bundle" with both "Government" & To See the Cage then it is $115... E-mail Ada at Ada@ArtOfLiberty.org and she will e-mail you an invoice.

*Disclaimer: Because the organized crime "government" and Hollywood have been indoctrinating the belief in "government" as a RELIGION... and because "It is hard to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his NOT understanding it," ... unfortunately... there are some who won't be able to see even the most simple and obvious truths because they are RELIGIOUSLY attached to what they learned in the mandatory "government" school, cub scouts, Boy Scouts, Explorers, JROTC, ROTC, and military/police training...

“I know that most men, including those at ease with problems of the greatest complexity, can seldom accept even the simplest and most obvious truth if it be such as would oblige them to admit the falsity of conclusions which they have delighted in explaining to colleagues, which they have proudly taught to others, and which they have woven, thread by thread, into the fabric of their lives.”

― Leo Tolstoy

To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many

Press Release HERE

Buy the Book or Download a FREE teaser copy with a list of all 25 Techniques HERE.

I think this was a Jason Bassler/Free Thought Project meme that I had my assistant recreate in high res for my upcoming book but I think we left the hat tip off...Awesome meme!

Who is stealing the value out of our money? Almost 100 folks have downloaded our printable flyer to spread the word in their communities at ArtOfLiberty.org/inflation

Top Stories of the Week

The Art of Liberty Foundation, a start-up voluntaryist public policy foundation, announces a new book, To See the Cage is to Leave It—25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many. The latest book, by Art of Liberty Foundation founder Etienne de la Boetie2, exposes that the government and Hollywood have been running a multi-generational, trillion-dollar psychological operation on the population to indoctrinate them into accepting a ruling class, confiscatory taxation, and inflationary fractional reserve currency issued by private banks.

The book details 25 unethically manipulative techniques the “government” and monopoly media have been secretly using on the population, ranging from a hidden curriculum in their mandatory schools and scouting to the secret placement of propaganda in over 1,000+ movies and 1,000+ television shows. These techniques include subliminal messages and product placement of the American flag “anchored” to moments of high-positive emotion during the “programming”.

Technique #1 is mandatory government schools running the Prussian model of education to indoctrinate children that “government” is legitimate, desirable and necessary before they are old enough to evaluate the logic and morality of that assertion.

The goal of the program has been to get free and independent human beings to self-identify as “Americans” (or “Canadians,” “Russians,” Israelis, etc. as every “government” is, essentially, running the same playbook) and be tricked into a pseudo-religion called Statism, the belief in having a “government,” using what can only be called classic, textbook “cult-indoctrination techniques.”

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

School Choice: Competition Finally Comes to Education, Upsetting Teacher Unions and Bureaucrats

17 states now offer universal school choice, letting families choose schools that work better for their kids

The school choice movement has gained ground!

17 states now offer universal school choice, letting families choose schools that work better for their kids. John Stossel breaks it down!

by Mises Institute

The Fed Isn’t Saving the Economy—It’s Sabotaging It

The Federal Reserve is an arsonist posing as a firefighter. During a financial crisis, the Fed arrives on the scene with a hose hooked up to its own spigot of unlimited money. The financial sector cheers on their heroes for rescuing their balance sheets from the fire and financial journalists begin drafting their hagiographies of the Fed chair for his “courage.”

In Playing with Fire: Money, Banking, and the Federal Reserve, the Mises Institute dispels these myths about the Fed. The documentary shows that far from being the hero of the story, the Fed is the villain.

Despite their sophisticated economic models and platitudes about the Fed’s independence, the dual mandate, and the need to “balance risks,” the Fed

failed to predict major crises, even ones of their own making

Continue reading

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

by Kara Kennedy, thespectator.com/

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

On the ground floor of Georgetown Park, Donald Trump Jr. is putting the finishing touches on his invitation-only club, the Executive Branch. When the doors open, reportedly in the next few weeks, it will become Washington’s new power hangout. Cabinet secretaries will mingle with tech billionaires and foreign investors, each having parted with $500,000 for the privilege. The launch party last month included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Attorney General Pam Bondi, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins, and FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson. David Sacks, the President’s crypto and AI czar, proudly announced himself as member number one. This tableau – celebrity, politics, profit – perfectly captures the Trump dynasty’s particular brand.

Continue reading...

By Donald Shaw

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

At least two members of Trump's cabinet sold substantial stock holdings just before and on the day of the president's surprise April 2 tariff announcement that shook global markets and triggered a $2.4 trillion sell-off. Attorney General Pam Bondi divested millions in assets on the day Trump announced the "Liberation Day" tariffs, while Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sold stocks on the days leading up to it, according to recently filed disclosures with the Office of Government Ethics.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

By Daniel Patrascu

It's been more than a decade now since American aviation behemoth Boeing started working on the 777x, and the pieces are finally starting to fall into place. After a number of delays and missed deadlines, the company seems ready to bring the widebody variant of the 777 onto the market in 2026, and the plane's engine supplier, GE Aerospace, is on board with that as well.

The 777X is described by Boeing as "the world's largest and most efficient twin-engine jet," and there are several reasons behind that claim.

The plane will be available in three versions, namely 777-8, 777-8 Freighter, and 777-9. The entry-level 777-8, if it can be called that, excels in terms of range, as it can travel a distance of over 10,000 miles (16,190 km), while the 777-9 brings to the table a simple massive passenger capacity: 426 passengers.

Continue reading

by Joshua Kaplan, Brett Murphy, Justin Elliott and Alex Mierjeski

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

“Maximum Pressure”: The State Department conducted a monthslong campaign to push a small African country to help Musk’s satellite internet company, records and interviews show.

“Ram This Through”: Working closely with executives at Starlink, the U.S. government has made a global push to help expand Musk’s business empire in the developing world.

“Crony Capitalism”: Diplomats said the events were an alarming departure from standard practice — because of both the tactics used and the person who would benefit most from them.

These highlights were written by the reporters and editors who worked on this story. Were they helpful?

Continue reading

by Joshua Kaplan, Brett Murphy, Justin Elliott and Alex Mierjeski

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

“Maximum Pressure”: The State Department conducted a monthslong campaign to push a small African country to help Musk’s satellite internet company, records and interviews show.

“Ram This Through”: Working closely with executives at Starlink, the U.S. government has made a global push to help expand Musk’s business empire in the developing world.

“Crony Capitalism”: Diplomats said the events were an alarming departure from standard practice — because of both the tactics used and the person who would benefit most from them.

These highlights were written by the reporters and editors who worked on this story. Were they helpful?

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that two out of the 19 injured died. Police believe a "mechanical malfunction" and power cut had caused the collision.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she was deeply saddened by the loss of the crew members.

The Cuauhtémoc, which measures 297 feet long and 40 feet wide, sailed for the first time in 1982. The ship's masts were 158ft tall, while the Brooklyn Bridge has a 135 foot clearance.

*

Approximately 20 people were injured when a Mexican navy ship carrying at least 200 people collided with the Brooklyn Bridge Saturday night, snapping its three masts and sending crew members flying through the air - with some left swinging in harnesses for 'at least like 15 minutes' according to an eyewitness.

The vessel, the Cuauhtémoc, is a sail training vessel that was about to leave New York for a goodwill tour to Iceland when the incident occurred. Video showed heavy traffic on the bridge during the collision.

Continue reading

by S.D. Wells naturalnews.com

Ever eat too quickly and get an upset stomach? In America, a meal served to one person at the average restaurant could feed a whole family. Your stomach is about the size of your fist and only meant to work on a limited amount of food at a time, but millions of people eat too much food in one sitting and much too quickly.

Now science and medicine are revealing that eating a meal in less than 5 minutes can do long-term damage to your liver. This is happening quite frequently in our “rush hour” all day world, where people rush through their meals on the go, during work breaks, and when they’re “starving” for more junk science food stuff that they’re addicted to, thanks to excitotoxins in foods. Let’s take an inside look at the science behind Steatotic Liver Disease that’s sweeping the country, and what to do about it.

Continue reading

By Donald Shaw

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

At least two members of Trump's cabinet sold substantial stock holdings just before and on the day of the president's surprise April 2 tariff announcement that shook global markets and triggered a $2.4 trillion sell-off. Attorney General Pam Bondi divested millions in assets on the day Trump announced the "Liberation Day" tariffs, while Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sold stocks on the days leading up to it, according to recently filed disclosures with the Office of Government Ethics.

Continue reading

by Bojan Stojkovski

Canada-based aerospace engineering company Horizon Aircraft has hit a significant milestone by becoming the first eVTOL developer to achieve stable wing-borne flight transition with its large-scale prototype aircraft, Cavorite X7, using a fan-in-wing design.

The Cavorite X7 demonstrator is designed primarily as a conventional aircraft but with a unique twist—it can take off and land vertically like a helicopter, combining traditional fixed-wing performance with the versatility of eVTOL capability. The aircraft uses 14 fans embedded within its airframe—five in each main wing and two in each forward canard—to enable vertical takeoff and landing.

Horizon Aircraft developed a patented mechanism that cleverly allows the wing surfaces to slide open, exposing the battery-powered lift fans during vertical flight. As the aircraft transitions to forward flight, the wing surfaces close, turning it into a conventional fixed-wing aircraft powered by a gas turbine engine driving a rear push-propeller.

Continue reading

By Ben Coxworth

While we've seen a number of wearable underwater propulsion systems, they've typically been strapped to the user's arms or legs. The newly refreshed CudaJet is different, in that it's a true backpack-style underwater jetpack.

Editor's note: Readers often ask us for follow-ups on memorable stories. What has happened to this story over the years? This article was originally published in 2023 but has been re-edited and updated with new information current as of May, 2025. Enjoy!

We first heard about the device almost seven years ago, when it was a prototype called the Cuda.

It was developed by British underwater enthusiast Archie O'Brien while he was in his final year at Loughborough Design School. Among other things, he wanted to create a system that was lighter and faster than existing products. The CudaJet launched in 2023 as the commercial version of what he envisioned.

Continue reading

by Jon Fleetwood

In a major victory for accountability and informed consent, the Texas House of Representatives passed HB 3441 yesterday, a bill that would allow Texans to sue vaccine manufacturers whose advertising leads to injury or harm.

The unprecedented move comes as CDC data show there have been an alarming 2,665,796 adverse events linked to vaccines since 1990, the vast majority related to COVID-19 jabs.

But if fewer than 1% of adverse events are reported—as a 2010 HHS-funded Harvard analysis confirms—the real number could exceed 266 million, or roughly 7.6 million per year, or 20,800 per day.

Follow Jon Fleetwood: Instagram @realjonfleetwood / Twitter @JonMFleetwood

First filed in February, the new bill passed yesterday by a vote of 88–31, moving the legislation one step closer to becoming law.

Continue reading

By Jo Nova

Since 2022, AI -related firms have stormed the S&P 500 market — growing by $12 trillion dollars.

The IEA just posted a whole report dedicated to AI. The demand from data-centers is so large in some places it is already rivaling the kind of monster consumption we are used to seeing from aluminum smelters. There are six states in the United States where data centers already consume over 10% of the electricity supply. In Ireland, data centers swallow about 20% of the electricity.

Currently, a normal data center consumes the same amount of electricity as 100,000 houses. But the new gargantuan data centers under construction will consume 20 times as much — equivalent to adding 2 million homes to the grid.

Data centers of the world are not spread evenly. In Virginia, the largest conglomeration of industrial data, their demand for power pulls in a quarter of the state’s electricity.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Legendary financial and geopolitical cycle analyst Martin Armstrong is back with an update on his big turn toward war in Ukraine with Russia.

Two weeks ago on USAW, Armstrong predicted, “After May 15, war is turning up (in Ukraine) and it will be turning up into 2026.”

That prediction paid off to the exact day as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended on May 15 after just two hours, and neither side agreed to meet again.

War is already here, and there is no stopping it with peace talks. Armstrong says, “Putin knows and understands this is not a just a war with Ukraine, this is a war with NATO..."

"If Putin agrees to a 30-day ceasefire with Ukraine, what’s that going to do? Absolutely nothing.

You have every European country reinstituting drafts. In Germany, even people 60 years old have been told to report. Poland has ordered every able-bodied man to show up for military training. They want war. Their economy is collapsing. You hear about this de-dollarization, and it’s not happening. The capitalization of just the New York Stock Exchange is worth more than all of Europe combined. That’s just the New York Stock Exchange...

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

The "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) movement is gaining steam as a disruptive force in helping to rescue the nation's deteriorating food supply chain and public health. It marks a clear inflection point from decades of dependency on ultra-processed foods and pharmaceutical giants profiting from Americans' imploding health over the last half-century.

Last week, Goldman Sachs analysts highlighted a decisive shift in consumer behavior, with shoppers increasingly favoring cleaner, "better-for-you" food options. Even Bloomberg has begun to acknowledge MAHA's rising impact.

At its core, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s movement aims to revive the nation's health by restoring integrity to the food supply chain—prioritizing cleaner food with fewer chemicals and less industrial farming while reducing reliance on the pharmaceutical industry's profit-driven approach to managing chronic disease. It turns out that cleaner food and regular exercise may be all it takes to help cure a nation of its sickness. Not Ozempic.

Continue reading

By Tracy Beanz & Michelle Edwards

Plastic pollution has become one of the most critical environmental issues of our lifetime, contributing to numerous human health concerns. In addition to microplastics, one of the most disturbing types of plastic is black plastic, commonly used in food packaging, electronics, and household items. Even though it might seem like just another type of plastic that, for example, carries to-go food, black plastic has other serious hidden dangers, as it is often made from recycled electronic waste (e-waste) that originates from discarded electronic devices such as computers, televisions, and cables. Even worse, it often contains dangerous flame retardants. All of humanity should be extremely concerned about its widespread use.

As mentioned, black plastic is frequently made from recycled materials and is pigmented with carbon black to achieve its dark color. Most commonly used to color and reinforce automobile tires, carbon black is a material produced by the incomplete combustion of hydrocarbon fuels like coal tar and petroleum products, including oil and natural gas, resulting in a fine black powder consisting of tiny carbon particles. Essentially, it is a form of soot.

Continue reading

by Jon Fleetwood

Buried deep in Congress’s 1,116-page “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” is a provision so sweeping, so dystopian, and so underreported that it’s hard to believe it was passed out of a committee.

Section 43201 of the bill, blandly titled the “Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology Modernization Initiative,” doesn’t just fund the federal government’s full-scale AI expansion—it removes every state’s right to regulate artificial intelligence for the next decade.

Let that sink in: For the next ten years, no state in America—not even your state—will be allowed to create its own safeguards, protections, or liability standards for how AI is developed or deployed.

“No State or political subdivision thereof may enforce any law or regulation regulating artificial intelligence models… during the 10-year period beginning on the date of the enactment of this Act.”

—Sec. 43201(c)(1) of the bill

Continue reading

by Jimmy Dore, NBC, CNN, Thomas Massie and The Telegraph

Republicans can only afford to have three members vote ‘no’ to stop Trump’s “big, beautiful bill.” Representative Thomas Massie said that he is opposed to the bill that adds $20 trillion to the debt over 10 years. He said, “I don’t think he [Mr Trump] wants to talk about cutting spending.”

Trump emphasized that he does not want Medicare touched, and said that only waste, fraud and abuse would be cut. Representative Ted Lieu observed, “I don’t think the President has read the bill. He said ‘Don’t F around with Medicaid.’ The bulk of their bill messes around with Medicaid.”

Meanwhile, zero cuts were made to the Pentagon, instead, about $10 billion was funneled into it.

About 80 million Americans get Medicare and 70 million get Medicaid. Analysis from the congressional budget office shows that 7.6 million people would lose their Medicaid coverage if the current House proposal becomes law. 63% of nursing home care is funded by Medicaid. The bill would also cut 3 million people from the SNAP food stamps program.

Continue reading

By Jo Nova

Since 2022, AI -related firms have stormed the S&P 500 market — growing by $12 trillion dollars.

The IEA just posted a whole report dedicated to AI. The demand from data-centers is so large in some places it is already rivaling the kind of monster consumption we are used to seeing from aluminum smelters. There are six states in the United States where data centers already consume over 10% of the electricity supply. In Ireland, data centers swallow about 20% of the electricity.

Currently, a normal data center consumes the same amount of electricity as 100,000 houses. But the new gargantuan data centers under construction will consume 20 times as much — equivalent to adding 2 million homes to the grid.

Data centers of the world are not spread evenly. In Virginia, the largest conglomeration of industrial data, their demand for power pulls in a quarter of the state’s electricity.

Continue reading

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration—under the leadership of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—is preparing to end routine CDC recommendations that pregnant women, teenagers, and children receive COVID-19 vaccines. This decision, expected to be announced in the coming days, represents a long-overdue departure from current ill-advised CDC guidance, which still urges vaccination for everyone aged six months and older, including during pregnancy.

This is a critical first step—but the work is far from over.

We must continue pressing for the removal of all COVID-19 vaccine recommendations. No one is spared from the deadly effects of these injections. Healthy young adults, seniors, athletes, mothers, and children alike have suffered devastating injuries—many of them irreversible. A truly ethical public health system does not tolerate collateral damage in exchange for failed mass vaccination strategies. It’s time to stop pretending these shots are safe and effective for anyone.

Continue reading

by Toby Rogers

It seems to me that the proper way to understand the autism epidemic is to read everything that has been written on autism causation, throw out any studies that are characterized by a financial conflict of interest or fatally flawed study design, and see what patterns emerge from the papers that are left. During my doctoral thesis I reviewed about 80 of the top studies in autism epidemiology and toxicology. That was groundbreaking at the time because the vast majority of mainstream scholars don’t have the courage to discuss any papers that threaten the profits of powerful industries.

Continue reading...

By Donna Hancock

The school choice movement has gained ground!

17 states now offer universal school choice, letting families choose schools that work better for their kids.

Continue reading...

Upcoming Liberty Events

Etienne de la Boetie2 on Jeff Rense Radio - Listen HERE - Friday Night at 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST

The Free Cities Online Summit 2025 - Online, May 26-30, 2025

BARNUM WORLD Premiere - Pollack Cinemas, Tempe, AZ - May 31, 7:00 PM

Infinita City - Crypto Cities Build Month - June 1st-30th - Próspera Zone, Roatan (Honduras)

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2025 - June 8th-13th, 2025 - Event

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 16th-22nd - Lancaster, NH

Mises University 2025 - July 20th-26th, 2025 - Event

Midwest Peace and Liberty Festival - July 24th - 27th - Gregory, MI

Anarcon - Sept 26th-28th - Gore, VA

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Even's Liberty

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Another tune from the Truth Music folder in our Flash Drive O' Freedom: The Liberator. Here is DISL Automatic laying it down: They Don't Care About Us

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Etienne Note: We have rebranded our Free State Project Corner section in Five Meme Friday to: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup to cover other projects including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new projects or projects I am missing!

How does your state rank in terms of encouraging legal gun ownership? Our results are surprising! We took into account the current gun laws, current legislators' past voting history, 2A-centric taxes,

By Ammo.com

How does your state rank in terms of encouraging legal gun ownership? Our results are surprising! We took into account the current gun laws, current legislators' past voting history, 2A-centric taxes, and more to bring you this comprehensive list for 2024.

Report Highlights:

New Hampshire is #1 thanks to its incredibly relaxed gun laws, low crime rates, and lack of state sales tax.

West Virginia is #2 due to legislative actions to remove firearm restrictions and reduce sales tax on firearms and ammunition.

Arkansas, Montana, and South Dakota are #3, #4, and #5, thanks to their pro-2A governors, stand-your-ground laws, and relaxed carry and conceal requirements.

Utah, Arizona, and Kansas ranked to #25, #24, and #23 due to their current governors' Second Amendment stance.

Continue reading...

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is now IN-STOCK and shipping from our distribution center. Order OR get a free teaser copy where you can see a list of all 25 techniques and the Table of Contents at

https://SeeTheCage.com/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!