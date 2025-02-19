Dear Subscribers,

Sorry for being late on getting Five Meme Friday published but Julie made me take half a day off on Friday for Valentine's Day!

The big news this week: Lots of criminality being exposed by DOGE in what looks like the organized crime "government" throwing some lower level criminality "under the bus" to put a shine on the team working on the upper level criminality.

What isn't being mentioned by Elon Musk and DOGE?

- The 19 Billion Dollars in contracts Elon Musk has received from the "government"

- Fractional Reserve Banking

- The illegitimacy of "government" on its face!

- Trillions handed to private banks and companies through "Bailouts" and "Stimulus"

- Trump's role in Operation Warp Speed and the estimated 20 million people who died from the "vaccine"

We are relaunching the Turtle Party. Back story: I am in Bonfil Beach for the month of February at coincidently the same time as Anarchapulco. I don't attend Anarchapulco any more but when I did I threw the biggest party not thrown by the conference itself: The Turtle Party as a fundraiser for the Art of Liberty Foundation and the Turtle Sanctuary. This year we are rebooting the party as a fundraiser for AoLF, the Turtle Sanctuary, and the Marsh Children's Home in Bonfil. Both the Marsh Children's Home and the Turtle Sanctuary were hit hard by Hurricane Otis in 2023 and then again by Hurricane John in 2024. I'll be giving a talk from 5:30-6:30 on Friday night, Feb 21st and then the party gets going at 7:00.

Finally, I am releasing a new sample chapter from Voluntaryism- How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All! as I am publishing Five Meme Friday. You can find it HERE. I am going to release an update on Voluntaryism this coming week! Thanks to everyone who has donated to help support that project!

best.

Top Stories of the Week

The Turtle Party is Back! Friday night, February 21st at the Campamento Tortuguero Playa Hermosa Turtle Sanctuary on Bonfil Beach outside of Acapulco.

Videos of the Week

Zowe’s Interview with Etienne de la Boetie2 from the Art of Liberty Foundation\

by Zowe Smith, Covid Whistleblower from Vaxxed 3 & Author of My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult

As Trump begins his presidency under the slogan “Make America Healthy Again,” how to reform public health is on everyone's mind. Clearly, it is public health policies that established the infrastructure that was weaponized against us during the dark days of Covid. One of Trump’s first actions as president was to get America out of the World Health Organization, which also stops the pandemic treaty, but we aren’t out of the woods yet. America is still a member of the United Nations, the other half of the WHO, and Trump recently met with Bill Gates at Mar-a-Lago to discuss Operation Warp Speed 2.0 using HIV vaccines. Let’s not forget that the bird flu has been declared a global emergency, and mRNA cancer vaccines have been announced. There is a lot of discourse and opinions floating around on solving the public health crisis.

Continue reading...

Derrick Broze (Introduction): Our next presenter is a good friend of mine who's been organizing in so many different ways.

And when I sit here and think about all the things we've done over the years, from giant banners spread across in Philadelphia telling people that government has organized crime and things like that, it's been really beautiful.

He also is an author and presenter.

He organizes the Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference, which just happened in Sedona a couple of months ago, along with so many other great things. And today, he's going to talk to us about government, what it is, and whether or not it's necessary. So please do make some noise and give a big round of applause to Etienne de la Boétie-Squared.

Continue reading...

by Jim Hoft

On Wednesday Real America’s Voice White House reporter Brian Glenn asked White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt about the trillions in fraudulent Medicaid and Medicare payments that have been going overseas.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held her DOGE subcommittee hearing earlier in the day and announced the group’s findings. The subcommittee has found $2.7 trillion in improper and fraudulent government payments since forming their subcommittee.

Continue reading...

by Tyler Durden

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform spent today investigating how to address the crisis of improper payments made by the federal government each year. The hearing is called The War on Waste: Stamping Out the Scourge of Improper Payments.

It comes as DOGE works to create lasting efficiencies for taxpayers, and following record improper payments under the Biden administration.

Continue reading---

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Flavia Krause-Jackson, bloomberg.com

Welcome to Balance of Power, bringing you the latest in global politics. If you haven’t yet, sign up here.

Even before President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrives at the Munich Security Conference tomorrow to renew his case with the US for defending Ukraine’s independence, his country’s fate looks to have been sealed.

A sense of foreboding had been building. The day before Donald Trump got on the phone with Vladimir Putin, the US leader observed matter of factly that “Ukraine may be Russian some day.”

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

by Tyler Durden

Tl;dr: Elon Musk summed up the whole f**king farce succinctly:

We wonder how the American taxpayer feels about their hard-earned cash being taken away from them and used for this purpose...

* * *

In addition to propping up far-left corporate media outlets like Politico and the BBC with taxpayer funds, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has funneled half a billion dollars to a secretive non-governmental organization operating a global news propaganda matrix.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

By Joseph Shavit thebrighterside.news

Czech company UDX has introduced a groundbreaking electric vertical take-off and landing (evTOL) prototype called Airwolf. This innovative hoverbike is engineered for speed, efficiency, and agility. With its advanced propulsion system, Airwolf leverages individually tilting ducted fan technology to achieve both hovering and cruising capabilities at speeds of up to 142 miles per hour.

What sets Airwolf apart is its impressive power and maneuverability. Generating 430 horsepower, it is described as having “hummingbird-like” agility. The hoverbike features four independently moving fan units, which help reduce strain on its battery system, ultimately enhancing its overall flight range and efficiency.

Despite its cutting-edge design, UDX has identified key areas for improvement since unveiling the prototype. One significant limitation is its flight duration—Airwolf can only stay airborne for 25 minutes before requiring a recharge. This restriction poses a challenge for practical use, particularly for longer commutes or extended flight applications.

Continue reading

by Sotiris Rex

Yes, statelessness indeed does not work under present conditions. With the majority of people currently not believing it can work, then of course it doesn’t and won’t work. Every social concept, every institution, every organization, every house of cards, every value of reputation, trust, and goodwill, is based on faith; whether warranted or not.

Every single economic transaction, the bluff of authority, the imagined “social contract,” the value of money -the value of anything - is a matter of subjective belief, because there is no undeniable objectivity to be had with these matters. Even appeals to “natural law” are void because even definition of natural law is subject to anyone’s interpretation. Who is to say what is natural, anyway?

What system of governance or self-governance works depends solely on belief. The fact that vastly disparate systems of governance exist and have existed in history shows this.

Continue reading

by Derrick Broze

Derrick Broze appears as a guest on The Kim Iversen Show discussing his recent articles on Elon Musk's Starshield satellite program, and the Stargate project run by Oracle and OpenAI.

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Sally Morell of the Weston A. Price Foundation wrote me to add this: PLEASE do not recommend D for pregnant women, it depletes vitamin A, which is absolutely necessary for a healthy pregnancy. Pregnant women need to take cod liver oil so they are getting both A and D. - Sally Morell

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Story at-a-glance

Vitamin D deficiency during pregnancy poses serious health risks to both mother and child, including preeclampsia, preterm birth and low birth weight. Optimal vitamin D levels are necessary for a healthy pregnancy

Personalized vitamin D recommendations are essential due to individual variations in metabolism and needs. Factors like genetics, body mass index and skin pigmentation influence how your body utilizes vitamin D. Regular testing is needed to determine and maintain optimal levels

Continue reading

By Jacob G. Hornberger

Today, February 6, is when we are supposed to learn about President Trump’s “plan” for releasing CIA records relating to the assassination of President Kennedy, which the CIA has steadfastly and fiercely kept secret for more than 60 years — on grounds of protecting “national security” of course.

I remain doubtful that all of those decades-old records will be released, for the sample reason that I don’t believe that the CIA is going to permit Trump to disclose those records. I think it’s much more likely that the CIA will let Trump do what he did the last time he was president — release some records while keeping the rest secret. That would enable Trump to crow publicly about how he “released the JFK records” while the incriminating records continue to be kept secret.

After all, why didn’t Trump simply issue an order to the National Archives to immediately release all of the long-secret JFK-assassination-related records in its possession? Why didn’t he simply order the CIA to disclose all of its files on CIA officer George Joannides, who played a critically important role in the JFK saga? Why doesn’t he issue such orders today and just forget about coming up with a “plan” for releasing the records? What next? A committee to study the problem and come up with a report six months from now? (For more on Joannides, see FFF’s book Morley v. CIA: My Unfinished JFK Investigation by Jefferson Morley and Morley’s January 30, 2025, article “JFK Most Wanted: The Joannides File.)

Continue reading

by Caitlin Johnstone , caitlinjohnstone.com

Israel is demolishing residential buildings in the West Bank, burning homes in Lebanon and constructing military facilities in Syria, all while continuing to kill civilians in Gaza.

This is what passes for peaceful times in the nonstop military operation known as Israel.

❖

My social media feeds are currently full of Democratic Party loyalists squealing with delight about Trump’s ethnic cleansing plans for Gaza, acting like this completely vindicates their apologia for the Biden-Harris administration’s genocidal atrocities in the months leading up to the election last November.

Nobody who’s saying “Haha you idiots should have voted for Kamala to protect the Palestinians” has ever supported the Palestinians. These are all the same people who spent last year telling everyone to shut up about Gaza and stop opposing an active genocide. They can get fucked.

Continue reading

by Kit Knightly, off-guardian.org/

The Covid pandemic was fake.

I’m not talking about whether or not the disease existed, that’s moot, because the pandemic was fake.

The photos of dead bodies on the street in Wuhan were fake.

The refrigerated morgue trucks were fake.

The overcrowded hospitals were fake.

The “cases” and “deaths” were fake.

The dancing nurses were fake.

The research papers and peer review was fake.

The fear was fake. They told you that. They said you weren’t in danger and trusted you not to hear them.

The vaccines were fake. Their safety testing was fake.

The new science saying masks work – overthrowing decades of old research – was fake.

Fake cleaners were fake cleaning…

Continue reading

by Steve Kirsch

We’ve been told by the experts that there are so many deaths in VAERS associated with the COVID vaccine because health care professionals are required by law to report these deaths. And also, it’s because lots of old people were vaccinated and old people die more. And it’s because of COVID, not the vaccine! That’s a huge relief. I was worried it might be because the COVID vaccines were unsafe!

I ran a query on all deaths in 2021 for those vaccinated from the COVID vaccine for US states in those aged 18 to 50. I wanted to see if the profile of what they died from was just the NORMAL profile from other vaccines in VAERS, i.e., it’s just over-reporting of background events from doctors who were required to report.

It located 655 cases as shown above.

Download the Datafile to see the full list of symptoms of the deaths.

Continue reading

by Sotiris Rex

Ultimately, we want government because we need to feel part of a winning team - a team that wins over others; brutalizes them if need be. We assume that government -our government - is the all-powerful tribe for us: us, the imagined collective, a contrived group defined by arbitrary, vague, and meaningless criteria.

Supporting government is the exact same psychodynamic as the fanboyism of spectacle sports, political ideology, and even religion. It’s not about the support of a sports team that stands for no values, or representation, and isn’t even made of the same people each season. It’s not about an ideology’s moral principles or technical benefit to society, or even the individual. It’s not about how ethical or factual a religion is.

No.

It’s all about being part of a collective of needy will-less pawns, bereft of individuality, self-ownership, and the dignity to maintain self-determination. It’s all about filling our inner void of worthlessness by associating with a convenient group that happens to be near us; a tribe that either was, is, or will be powerful enough to dominate other tribes (in our minds, at least). And this is what traumatized people want: to dominate and traumatize others the same way they were traumatized.

Continue reading

by Martin Geddes

I am experimenting with Substack’s “sections” feature to public content generated by AI that, while not “originally” my own, is the result of many hours of my training the AI and asking it interesting questions, selecting only the answers that may be helpful to my readers. In this instance, I feel the text below is very clarifying, especially the reference to how social conditioning can overpower family loyalty.

Here is the prompt to ChatGPT:

Write an article on cognitive war, familial betrayal, narcissistic abuse, Q, and Anons, including how to categorise relationships so you can respond to them appropriately. Around 2000 words. Prose with headings, bullets only where necessary, no funny icons.

If there are to be future textbooks on this era, I can foresee there being an inflection point where the public armed themselves up with AI. Doubtless the powers that be have capabilities in this space beyond our wildest imagination, so we are only playing with technical toys in comparison. That said, the impact of AI on our ability to navigate the digital cosmos is clearly transformational.

Continue reading

By David Moore, readsludge.com

President Trump tried to fire Ellen L. Weintraub, the chair of the Federal Election Commission, as the FEC is considering complaints involving the 2024 Trump campaign and Elon Musk’s pro-Trump super PAC. Election law watchdogs say Trump’s move is not only unprecedented in the history of the FEC, but could also be a violation of federal law governing independent agencies.

Weintraub, a longtime Democratic commissioner of the FEC, yesterday posted on Bluesky and X, “Received a letter from POTUS today purporting to remove me as Commissioner & Chair of @FEC. There’s a legal way to replace FEC commissioners-this isn’t it.”

In comments to the New York Times, Weintraub said she was considering her options in response, and said that she wasn’t surprised to be targeted by the Trump administration. She said she had publicly raised how the FEC’s structure of six commissioners, no more than three of which can be from the same political party, ensures 3-3 gridlock on enforcement matters, including ones involving the president’s campaigns.

Continue reading

by Dean Henderson

It was disappointing enough that President Trump’s first meeting with a foreign leader was with Israeli war criminal Bibi Netanyahu. But it got worse. During their joint press conference he shocked the world by announcing that the US wanted to simply take over Gaza and turn it into a “riviera” for Trump’s billionaire friends, some of who he owes lots of money.

It was Rothschild Inc. bond trader Wilbur Ross who handled Donald Trump’s bankruptcy. In exchange for the Rothschilds bailing Trump out, Trump agreed to let his name become a lucrative brand for his bankster creditors. Ross was rewarded by becoming Trump’s first Secretary of Commerce. And the Rothschilds picked up the Taj Mahal casino and other Atlantic City properties on the cheap.

28 de marzo de 2024

Excerpted from my book, Nephilim Crown 5G Apocalypse, Chapter 7: Crown Agent Wilbur Ross

Continue reading

by julimination.com

Donald Trump with contestants in the 1991 Look of the Year Competition, the year he was a judge

How can anyone believe that Donald J. Trump will safe the kids and ignoring the fact that he is totally responsible for the marketing and selling of this kind of the american dream…?

Look at this. Wich father would support that behavior by his daughter?

It makes me really sad 😔 to see a father who promotes the sexualizing of his own kid…

And don’t tell me it’s all because of a bigger Donald Q-uak plan… thats bullshit and if you stop and fool yourself you could see it very clear. Thats not a normal behavior for a dad!

The Sexualisation of Childhood

Since the turn of the twenty-first century, concerns over the ‘premature sexualisation of childhood’ have been widely articulated by politicians, child ‘experts’, children’s charities and members of the public in a number of countries across, what Hawkes and Egan (2008a) call, the Anglophone West. Rooted in, and an extension of, claims that Western childhoods are under threat or in crisis—see, for example, Neil Postman’s (1983) The Disappearance of Childhood, Sue Palmer’s (2007) Toxic Childhood and Frank Furedi’s (2001) Paranoid Parenting—debates over the sexualisation of childhood focus on, amongst other things, ‘age inappropriate’ clothing, explicit sexual imagery in music videos, television programmes and films, and easy, frequently unfettered, access to sexual content on the internet. The public consensus and common sense assumptions about the impact of the sexualisation of culture on constructions of childhood in the abstract and the lived experiences of children in reality, are that it is inherently negative and damaging; that girls, in particular, come to see themselves and their worth only in terms of their adherence to narrowly defined normative standards of physical attractiveness. These fears have provoked an “incitement to discourse” (Foucault 1978: 17) and the production of specialised knowledge by concerned experts about how best to respond to these pressing dangers.

Continue reading

by Aaron Sobczak, libertarianchristians.com

The actions of October 7th, 2023, brought the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into the cultural zeitgeist in a way that it hasn’t been for a long time. While acts of terror from Hamas – or any actor – should be clearly and consistently rebuked, many Christians analyze the situation with a poor grasp of history, ambivalence towards concepts of blowback, and an incorrect biblical interpretation of modern-day Israel. Rather than viewing the international stage as if there are always objectively moral and uniquely evil actors, the informed Christian should recognize that political leaders typically act out of self-interest and that mainstream media/state narratives rarely paint an accurate picture. This, along with a fair inspection of the current theological role of Israel, should allow for a more informed perspective of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Continue reading

by rutherford.org

“This is what militaries do during coups: you capture the major targets, with government buildings high on the list, and you take over communications and other systems.”—Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian on fascism and authoritarian leaders

How something is done is just as important as why something is done.

To suggest that the ends justify the means is to launch oneself down a moral, ethical and legal rabbit hole that leaves us in a totalitarian bind.

We are already halfway down that road.

Whatever the justifications for discarding, even temporarily, the constitutional framework and protocols that have long served as the foundations for our republic (national security, an economic crisis, terrorists at the border, a global pandemic, etc.), none of them are worth the price we are being asked to pay—the rule of law—for what is amounting to a hostile takeover of the U.S. government by an oligarchic elite.

Continue reading

By Peter Pinedo Fox News

A group of anti-human trafficking advocates called "Safe House Project" is urging the Trump administration and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to reform the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

The hotline, which is run by HHS, was started in 2007 to provide 24/7 help for victims of human trafficking.

According to Safe House Project, which offers victims a range of services, including a network of shelters, the hotline has "lost all credibility" and simply does not accomplish the goal of ending human trafficking.

Community members listen to Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price before a march to raise awareness of human trafficking in Oakland, California, on Jan. 24, 2023. (Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times )

After Kennedy cleared a committee vote on Tuesday, bringing him one step closer to confirmation, the nonprofit released a statement celebrating the step, saying that "our nation is in dire need of leadership that will restore it [the hotline] to fulfill its purpose of identifying victims of trafficking, supporting victims escaping from their traffickers, and helping bring swift justice to those who abuse and victimize desperate and vulnerable populations."

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

It was just two years ago that bold headlines were swirling around the world that young techies with degrees from top American universities had engineered one of the most brazen frauds in U.S. history, including building a backdoor to a computer system that allowed billions of dollars to be looted from customer accounts at crypto exchange FTX.

Despite this recent reminder that anyone with access to large sums of other people’s money requires constant and competent policing, President Donald Trump has allowed the insanely greedy Elon Musk to send young techies into the U.S. Treasury Department and access its $6 trillion payment systems. The tech news website, Wired, has provided in-depth coverage of insider allegations that one of those Musk techies, Marko Elez, was given administrative access, meaning that he could write and alter code in the Treasury payment system.

Continue reading

by Alan Macleod , mintpressnews.com

Football star Tom Brady and rap legend Snoop Dogg will appear in a big-money Superbowl ad denouncing hatred. The ad is paid for by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, a group staffed by Israel lobbyists that attempts to equate opposition to Israel’s destruction of Gaza with anti-Jewish racism. The group was founded by billionaire owner of the New England Patriots, Robert Kraft, who is one of the pro-Israel Lobby’s most generous benefactors. Kraft has used his power to attempt to crush the nationwide Palestine solidarity movement on campus and the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

As they tune in to watch the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend, hundreds of millions of Americans will also be served up something they are not expecting: pro-Israel propaganda. Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and rap star Snoop Dogg are set to appear in a big-money advertisement for the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCAS) that will air twice during the Superbowl.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

Colombian President Gustavo Petro, during a six-hour live ministerial meeting, claimed cocaine is no more harmful than a glass of whiskey last week, according to the New York Post.

He argued its illegality is driven by global politics and suggested it could be consumed as casually as alcohol. Colombia - as many already know - is the world’s largest producer and exporter of cocaine.

“Scientists have analyzed this. Cocaine is no worse than whiskey,” were his exact words. Petro suggested that legalizing drugs is the most effective way to dismantle the illegal drug trade.

He said: “If you want peace, you have to dismantle the business [of drug trafficking]. It could easily be dismantled if they legalize cocaine in the world. It would be sold like wine.”

The New York Post article says that in 2023, Colombia’s cocaine production hit a record 2,600 tons, per the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.

Continue reading

by Tabby Kinder in San Francisco and Cynthia O’Murchu in London, archive.is

Palantir is profiting from a “revolving door” of executives and officials passing between the $264bn data intelligence company and high level positions in Washington and Westminster, creating an influence network who have guided its extraordinary growth.



The US group, whose billionaire chair Peter Thiel has been a key backer of Donald Trump, has enjoyed an astonishing stock price rally on the back of strong rise of sales from government contracts and deals with the world’s largest corporations.

Detailed findings by the Tech Transparency Project (TTP), which analysed transparency disclosures and dozens of job moves, as well as US and UK public records obtained by the Financial Times, show how Palantir has hired extensively from government agencies critical to its sales.

Continue reading

by International Man, Nick Giambruno, activistpost.com

In 2012, North Dakota held a referendum to become the first US state to abolish property taxes.

The measure aimed to amend the state constitution, eliminating property taxes and requiring the government to find alternative revenue sources.

Proponents argued that property taxes were unnecessary since North Dakota already had ample income from state taxes and oil revenues. They also pointed out that property taxes disproportionately burdened low-income homeowners and senior citizens. Eliminating them, they claimed, would provide financial relief, boost economic growth, and attract businesses and residents.

However, a coalition of bureaucrats and special interest groups fought against the referendum.

In the end, voters overwhelmingly rejected the measure—78% chose to keep their property taxes.

Continue reading

by The Solari Report

Now that the Trump Administration has been in charge of the U.S. Executive Branch for two weeks, here is what appears to be underway. Despite the chaotic appearance, the plan being implemented is highly strategic and has been in the planning stages for quite a while. Looking through the fog of Omniwar, here is what the high-speed building of the control grid looks like so far.

The REAL ID is being supported with a strong push through the states. The immigration effort also appears to be supporting the combination of digital IDs plus biometrics.

The Stargate initiative involves the building out of data centers sufficient to support a complete control grid and all-digital monetary system.

The proposal for personalized mRNA “vaccines” for cancer (and everything else) indicates a plan to roll out the injection program sufficient to implement the Internet of Bodies and continue to lower life expectancy. Stargate funding also helps support the ongoing global rollout of “mega” vaccine factories. I am not sure how Musk’s desire to add mesh networks to our heads fits in, as I suspect they think injections can get them most, if not all, of the way—and it is much easier to market injections that are “good” for you.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This year's ritual was more of an unethically manipulative "product placement" of the American Flag promoting the pseudo-religion of Statism that is indoctrinated into the population in mandatory "government" schools and through the monopoly media. I think the population is growing tired of the unfurling of giant flags on the field so this superbowl they had a hip hop version with dancers and Samuel Jackson, who usually shills usury for Capital One, as hip hop Uncle Sam. The 2nd hip hop artist had multiple American flags on his jacket in case you missed the flag being created by the back up dancers in red, white and blue. We break down how the American Flag is secretly product placed into thousands of movies and television shows using an advertising technique called "anchoring" where it is injected into enter-tain-mente at moments of high-positive emotion like the Super Bowl in our article: 15 (Now 17) Classic, "Textbook" Cult-Indoctrination Techniques the Organized Crime "Government" Uses on its Tax Slaves

Continue reading

by Kit Klarenberg

Mere weeks after a ceasefire in the Gaza genocide was finally reached, the agreement already appears on the verge of collapse, due to brazen - and self-admitted - Israeli violations of its terms. Tel Aviv’s abrupt resumption of hostilities and refusal to abide by the armistice’s obligations has a clear motivation. Namely, mass state and public-level outrage throughout the Arab and Muslim world at the rancid ultimate end goals of the ‘armistice’, as articulated by Donald Trump at a February 4th summit with Benjamin Netanyahu.

During that meeting, and in various public remarks since, Trump made clear the millions of Palestinians displaced by Israel’s 21st century Holocaust since October 7th 2023 would have no right to return, and instead be forcibly resettled in Egypt and Jordan. However, both countries, and every major government in the region, flatly reject this proposal as a non-starter. Meanwhile, Trump’s bizarre declaration on February 9th that he was “committed to buying and owning Gaza” has only redoubled Hamas’ dedication to remain, and resist.

Continue reading

by Jewish Daily Forward, NY Post and Whitney Webb

Howard Lutnick is a businessman who raised at least $85 million for Trump’s campaign and supported Trump due to his strong allegiance to Israel. Lutnick is the head of Cantor Fitzgerald that lost 658 employees on 9/11, yet he was not in the building as he decided to take his son to kindergarten on that day. He owns the home next door to the Jeffrey Epstein mansion in Manhattan, and his home was also previously owned by Les Wexner. Lutnick’s company, Cantor Fitzgerald, is involved in carbon markets and monitoring all real world assets. Cantor was recently revealed to be a 5% owner of Tether, a stablecoin cryptocurrency pegged to the US dollar, after a $600 million investment. – JW Williams

Summary by JW WIlliams

According to the Jewish Daily Forward, billionaire Howard Lutnick, 63, raised $75 million for Trump’s campaign, in addition to the $10 million he personally donated. While Lutnick gave to Trump in past election cycles, his enthusiasm for the former president soared this year because of Israel. “That was huge to me,” he said.

Continue reading

by julimination.com

Donald Trump has been calling the United Nations weak and incompetent while stating that NATO is obsolete. Both are suggestive of a changing world in which the role of the United States will be consolidated within a larger global governance framework. This framework will be structured around the multilateral mandates of a new monetary system and the objectives of the UN’s 2030 Agenda.

In 2005 Trump said “I have to start by saying that I’m a big fan, a very big fan, of the United Nations and all it stands for.” This statement would appear to stand in contrast to the recent campaign announcements in front of an AIPAC crowd in which Trump spoke more truthful. “The United Nations is not a friend of democracy. It’s not a friend to freedom. It’s not even a friend to the United States of America, where we all know, it has its home. And it surely isn’t a friend to Israel.”

Continue reading

by Ashley Armstrong, articles.mercola.com

Chronic disease rates in America have increased dramatically, from 7.5% of the population in the 1930s to 60% today, representing a 700% surge, while obesity now affects 40% of Americans

Four companies (Bayer, Syngenta, BASF, and Corteva) dominate the agricultural market, with Bayer controlling 18.2% of global agrochemicals and, together with Corteva, over half of U.S. retail seed sales for major crops

The concentration ratio (CR4) in U.S. agriculture has reached extreme levels — 85% in beef packing, 70% in pork packing, and 95% control of corn intellectual property by just four companies

In 2024, pharmaceutical companies spent $294 million on lobbying, while agribusinesses spent $32.7 million, with Bayer alone spending $6.46 million in the U.S.

Modern industrial agriculture mimics pharmaceutical business models by creating dependency cycles. Farmers must repeatedly purchase synthetic inputs while patients require ongoing medication rather than cure-focused treatments

Continue reading

by Alan Macleod, mintpressnews.com

The re-election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States has many in Venezuela extremely concerned. From assassinations, terror campaigns, sanctions and coups, the first Trump administration tried everything short of a full-scale invasion of the country. With a cabinet full of hawks, MintPress assesses the potential for a future U.S. intervention in Venezuela.

The re-election of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States has many in Venezuela extremely concerned. From assassinations, terror campaigns, sanctions and coups, the first Trump administration tried everything short of a full-scale invasion of the country. With a cabinet full of hawks, MintPress assesses the potential for a future U.S. intervention in Venezuela.

According to insiders such as Defense Secretary Mark Esper and National Security Advisor John Bolton, Trump was one of the loudest voices in the White House pushing for military intervention in the Caribbean nation. The president said that it would be “cool” to invade, as the country was “really part of the United States.”

Continue reading

by Harry Davies and Yuval Abraham in Jerusalem, theguardian.com

Leaked documents shed light on how Israel integrated the US tech giant into its war effort to meet growing demand for cloud and AI tools

Harry Davies and Yuval Abraham in Jerusalem

Thu 23 Jan 2025 11.00 GMT

Share

The Israeli military’s reliance on Microsoft’s cloud technology and artificial intelligence systems surged during the most intensive phase of its bombardment of Gaza, leaked documents reveal.

The files offer an inside view of how Microsoft deepened its relationship with Israel’s defence establishment after 7 October 2023, supplying the military with greater computing and storage services and striking at least $10m in deals to provide thousands of hours of technical support.

Microsoft’s deep ties with Israel’s military are revealed in an investigation by the Guardian with the Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and a Hebrew-language outlet, Local Call. It is based in part on documents obtained by Drop Site News, which has published its own story.

Continue reading

Zowe’s Interview with Etienne de la Boetie2 from the Art of Liberty Foundation\

by Zowe Smith, Covid Whistleblower from Vaxxed 3 & Author of My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult

As Trump begins his presidency under the slogan “Make America Healthy Again,” how to reform public health is on everyone's mind. Clearly, it is public health policies that established the infrastructure that was weaponized against us during the dark days of Covid. One of Trump’s first actions as president was to get America out of the World Health Organization, which also stops the pandemic treaty, but we aren’t out of the woods yet. America is still a member of the United Nations, the other half of the WHO, and Trump recently met with Bill Gates at Mar-a-Lago to discuss Operation Warp Speed 2.0 using HIV vaccines. Let’s not forget that the bird flu has been declared a global emergency, and mRNA cancer vaccines have been announced. There is a lot of discourse and opinions floating around on solving the public health crisis.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This FLASHBACK breaks down first hand testimony from a whistleblower journalist was manipulating with cash. Don’t forget about the OPEN “Ex” CIA officers that have been embedded in the media that we break down in my article: CIA News Networks and The Mighty Wurlitzer - Are You Getting Your News from the CIA?

By Tim Pelzer, peoplesworld.org

It is well documented that the CIA uses the media to spread disinformation. After 1945, the agency, in what is known as “Operation Mockingbird,” recruited journalists in major U.S. media to promote its Cold War anti-Communist perspective. According to former CIA agent turned whistleblower Philip Agee, the agency had journalists on its payroll across Latin America. In Presstitutes: Embedded in the Pay of the CIA, Udo Ulfkotte, a former editor for the mass daily newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), reveals how the CIA and the German Federal Intelligence Agency (BND) use the German media to spread propaganda to shape public opinion.

Continue reading

by Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD

Potential Health Impact of Microplastics: A Review of Environmental Distribution, Human Exposure, and Toxic Effects

I am a member of the American Chemical Society. Aside from the nanotechnology literature, ACS has been consistently publishing excellent scientific papers on the findings of microplastics in human tissues. This review article is eye opening, for the overlap of the microplastics toxicity to also vaccine injury that uses polymer plastics stealth nanoparticles as well as the geoengineering of polymers that people inhale and also contaminate our biosphere.

The bottom line is that these chemicals are toxic for humanity. Why are they allowed in medications and vaccines? I believe that the acclerated aging process we have been seeing is caused by the enormous burden of self replicating nano and microplastic polymers that are in the blood and penetrate to every organ system. The self assembly nanoparticles are what create the polymers in the blood, it is not just the microplastic exposure from environmental sources as I have shown before.

Continue reading

by kingworldnews.com

It appears the COMEX paper casino had reached the breaking point and so a massive amount of physical gold has been moved from London to COMEX.

COMEX Gold Flows

February 10 (King World News) – Matthew Piepenburg, partner at VON GREYERZ: For years, we’ve been warning of gold’s critical role as a buffer against increasingly obvious currency risk, banking risk, geopolitical risk and market risk.

And for years, we’ve been warning about the precious metal price fix in the COMEX, the hidden risks of holding physical gold in a commercial bank, and the now irrevocable de-dollarization trend away from an indebted UST and weaponized greenback.

With each passing day, these risks and forces are rising, so much so that the case for gold has become almost too obvious.

Let’s dig deeper…

The Real COMEX News

Since the November Trump Victory, over 400 Metric tons of physical gold has left London for the NY COMEX warehouses.

Continue reading

by Richard Gage, AIA - Architect

Well, wonderful people in the 9/11 Truth Movement — our long persistent hard work is indeed paying off! 2025 keeps bringing us one great breakthrough after another. With that said, it is my great pleasure to report to you that we had a MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH TODAY and right from Congress. (Somebody pinch me!)

The House Oversight Committee Chairperson himself, James Comer, revealed this afternoon:

I'm proud to announce the creation of the “Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets”. This task force will be a part of the House Oversight Committee — led by the very talented and persistent Congresswoman from Florida, Anna Paulina Luna. Representative Luna is a sledgehammer against government secrecy. She is committed to throwing open the windows for the American people to allow the sunlight of truth to shine on the federal government.

Continue reading

by Behind Illusion are Reality, julimination.wordpress.com

SM / November 21, 2022

Listed below are nine proofs that Lynn Forester de Rothschild was intimately involved with Jeffrey Epstein to some capacity. I have not speculated as to what capacity that is. This article is rather long, and aimed at addressing valid scepticism for these proofs by providing solid evidence alongside auxiliary and contextual information. Over 80 different sources have been used.

These range from court filings, financial filings, photographs, newspapers of record, and tabloid papers too. None of the primary evidence relies on a weak source such as a tabloid, even though at times they have provided better coverage of the Epstein network than newspapers targeted to the professional classes.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This article whitewashes the fact that Drill Instructors are engaged in using unethically manipulative techniques to create immoral “Order Followers” who will kill whomever they are told to kill for the organized crime “government.”

Military “basic training” is one of the 15 17 unethically manipulative techniques that I break down in my article: 15 (Now 17) Classic, "Textbook" Cult-Indoctrination Techniques the Organized Crime "Government" Uses on its Tax Slaves, The military routinely uses unethically manipulative techniques on both the drill instructors and recruits including The Uni-form (Single form, engineered conformity), Shaving heads (Engineered conformity), taking the doors off the bathrooms so recruits don’t have a moment of privacy to contemplate what they are committing to, having the recruits sing cadences glorifying killing, and more!

Continue reading

By Kayla Zhu, visualcapitalist.com

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

The European Union, a political and economic bloc of 27 member countries, has faced uneven growth in recent years, with its largest economies experiencing stagnation or mild contractions.

Despite recent challenges, the EU continues to be a significant global economic force, underpinned by its strong industrial base, developed financial sector, and extensive trade relationships, though its overall influence is subject to increasing competition.

This graphic visualizes the GDP the European Union’s 27 member countries in U.S dollars. Data is for 2024.

Data comes from the International Monetary Fund.

Continue reading

by Aaron and Melissa Dykes, patreon.com

Hi everyone,

In almost astoundingly-unbelievable new levels of brazen government attempts at domination, a lawyer for the Dept. of Justice is arguing that money isn't property, so stealing it wouldn't infringe on the rights of the small business they stole it from -- you know, for constitutional purposes.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) argued that confiscating $50,000 from a small business did not infringe the business' right to private property because money is not property.

"Money is not necessarily 'property' for constitutional purposes," the government's brief declared—putting the very idea of property in scare quotes. https://reason.com/2025/01/31/the-government-says-money-isnt-property-so-it-can-take-yours/

The argument flies in the face of basic logic, and contradicts long-standing basic crimes of society related to theft, larceny, stealing... and basic conceptions of money as an instrument; but it also goes to show the inverted clown-world that government agencies are using as an arena to lord of the citizenry.

Continue reading

by Rachel Wilson

Feminist propaganda has always pushed the idea that patriarchy is inherently dangerous for women and children. If you question the merits of the women’s lib movement, you are sure to be met with cries of “why don’t you want to protect women and, by extension, children?!” Propagandists use platitudes about children’s welfare as a way to tug on the heart strings of the public consciousness. Whether it's for the purpose of garnering support for a war, a new law, or to raise money, children are used as propaganda pieces. Feminist activists have been very sneaky about baking children’s welfare into the women’s lib cake, but 100 years later the data seems to suggest that children have not been protected by feminism. In fact, they have clearly been harmed by it. This seems like a rational and predictable consequence to me. It makes perfect sense that fathers are naturally the people with the most interest in the welfare of their own offspring. Historically and biologically, the main driver of finding a wife or accumulating resources would be for the production and preservation of a man’s offspring. A man’s main biological imperative is to see his genetic lineage prevail long into the future after he is gone. Yet, the social engineers and revolutionaries who pushed women’s liberation into the culture convinced the public that the family patriarch is the main threat to the welfare of his own wife and children.

Continue reading

By Vani Hari, The Food Babe via E-mail

Let me give you 10 solid reasons to never eat artificial dyes again:

Food companies use artificial dyes to get you to eat MORE of their processed product, which increases their sales (and your waistline). We already have a major obesity problem in this country, and this is just making it worse.

Products with dyes are already insanely processed and universally unhealthy. When you ban dyes from your diet, you automatically avoid much of the heavily processed junk in stores that is horrible for your health.

The Southampton Study in 2007 found a strong link between artificial dye consumption in children and increasing hyperactivity. When 3- to 8-year-olds were given test mixtures, they became "significantly more hyperactive".

Six artificial dyes require a warning label in Europe that they "may have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children". If other countries deem them a risk, shouldn't we also?

Continue reading

by Jillionaire

No wonder ethical and objective investigative journalism has been suffering from a near death experience for the past 30+ years.

Via Mint Press & Grey Zone (2021)

“While other billionaires’ media empires are relatively well known, the extent to which Gates’s cash underwrites the modern media landscape is not. After sorting through over 30,000 individual grants, MintPress can reveal that the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has made over $300 million worth of donations to fund media projects including centres for investigative journalism.

Continue reading...

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

A new Alais Clay album! A journey into her roots. A Dedication to elevating the frequencies of the planet and uniting the global North and South. Created with much love!!

Here is an example of the New Hampshire Liberty Alliance's "Gold Standard" which rates every bill as being "Pro-Liberty" OR "Anti-Liberty." The NHLA also issues a report card rating on every single legislator with an A, B, C, D or "Constitutional Threat"

by freeiannow.org

On February 5, 2025, oral arguments were held at the First Circuit appellate court at the Moakley Courthouse regarding the case of Ian Freeman. His legal team focused extensively on the registration charge, arguing that the statutory framework for money transmission businesses was not designed to encompass Bitcoin transactions. This article will break down the key points raised during the hearing, the arguments made by both sides, and the potential outcomes of the appeal. The full audio of the hearing can be found here.

Continue reading...

