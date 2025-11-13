Dear Subscribers,

Presentation by Denis Rancourt - If you thought "The Covid" was a real thing killing people AND/OR you don't believe the "vaccines" were killing people, then Denis Rancourt's presentation to World Council on Health will convince you. Covid hospital deaths were the hospital's protocols, lonliness, masks, ventilators, and isolation.... UNTIL... the "vaccines" started... THEN the deaths REALLY cranked up... The Republic of Cospaia - a micro-country without "government" for almost 400 years... from 1440-1826 right in the heart of Italy. A really interesting story and video.

Random thoughts:

Alex Jones and Russell Brand stripped down on the Alex Jones show further demonstrating a term I coined after Alex Jones and Ye donned weird masks during an interview and made themselves and their followers/promoters look stupid: The Clownification of the Opposition

After we released the REAL Political Spectrum for Canada last week, we had a member of the Canadian Parliament join our mailing list.

We are releasing the UK versions this week, BUT... I never heard back from my UK folks on the final draft... How did we do? Are all the political parties in the right spot? Who else should be in the voluntaryist spot in the Overton Window visualization? E-mail me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org

Top Stories of the Week

by Denis Rancourt

“Probably one of the most important presentations of the last few years” -- Christof Plothe,

World Council for Health

ABSTRACT: I will present our group’s five years of rigorous analysis of excess mortality during the COVID-19 era, including The Netherlands as an example. High-resolution geotemporal patterns on several continents show that viral disease spread did not cause the observed excess all-cause mortality. The mortality patterns are contrary to aviation and societal transmission; instead, they synchronize with imposed local measures and institutional practices. Vaccine rollouts often closely associate with large mortality peaks, but we attribute this primarily to concomitant assaults and severe disruptions of care rather than the known direct toxicity of the injections. The COVID-19 pandemic event echoes historical pandemics and wars over millennia, which followed long periods of increasing economic predation causing large-scale socially heterogeneous extreme poverty and chronic health deficiencies, accompanied by shrill propaganda and fear. At the highest level, a solution would be to dismantle geo-economic and investor predation and the elite systemic corruption that drives it. This work supports evidence-based reform.

by Power & Market, Ellie McFarland via Mises Institute with Video by Ceadda of Mercia

Etienne Note: This Article is the 1st in a Series Focused on Civilizations without “Government” that is being syndicated as companion media for my upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity, and Good Karma for All. I plan to cover other examples including: Medieval Brehon Ireland, Medieval Iceland, Cospaia (Italy-1440-1826), and modern examples such as Cheran, Mexico and Prospera (Honduras).

The Republic of Cospaia existed between 1440 and 1826. That’s nearly four hundred years. For comparison, the Republic of Cospaia existed for fifty-two years longer than Europe has known about the Americas. It is the longest-lived, most modern, most capitalist, and most Western anarchist society to ever exist. “Western” is important because often it is not enough to site anarchic native civilizations of the Americas and Oceania. Some argue that their anarchism was a result of their ill-advanced technology or their relative isolation. This bypasses all of that. Cospaia was as developed as any other mid-rural hamlet at the time of its conception. It continued to advance at a comparable rate to surrounding areas until its death in the early 1800s. Unless one argues that all of the Mediterranean was primitive well into the nineteenth century, the argument of ill advancement holds no water.

Videos of the Week

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Obesity is not caused by lack of exercise, as people in wealthier nations burn more calories daily yet still gain more fat

Eating ultraprocessed foods is strongly linked to higher body fat because they disrupt hunger signals and make calories easier to store

Body fat percentage, not BMI, is the most accurate way to measure obesity and related health risks

Modern ultraprocessed diets and lower immune demands in industrialized countries lower resting energy needs, making fat storage more likely

You can restore your metabolism by removing vegetable oils, eating the right carbs for your gut health, reducing estrogen and EMF exposure, and avoiding ultraprocessed foods

Obesity has become one of the leading drivers of disease worldwide, claiming more than 4 million lives each year.1 In the U.S. alone, rates have climbed steadily over the past century, transforming a condition once rare into one of the most pressing public health threats. Excess body fat is not just about appearance. It’s tied to a cascade of serious health problems including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, liver failure, and shortened lifespan.

by Concerned Citizen

Chemo failure rate is 97.7% in Australia and 97.9% in USA over 5 year period “A comprehensive 2004 analysis of randomized controlled trials across 22 major adult cancers in Australia and the US estimated that cytotoxic (traditional) chemotherapy contributes to 5-year survival in only 2.1–2.3% of cases overall. “ “This means that, across all cancers treated with chemotherapy, it directly enables long-term survival for a small fraction of patients, with a corresponding failure rate (death within 5 years) of 97.7–97.9% when considering its isolated impact” Source: Grok 3 sourced from 2004 Graeme Morgan et al: The contribution of cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adult malignancies, published in the Elsevier Journal: Clinical Oncology “The overall contribution of curative and adjuvant cytotoxic chemotherapy to 5-year survival in adults was estimated to be 2.3% in Australia and 2.1% in the USA.” “As the 5-year relative survival rate for cancer in Australia is now over 60%, it is clear that cytotoxic chemotherapy only makes a minor contribution to cancer survival”

by James Corbett and the Corbett Report with Hakeem Anwar of #TakeBackOurTech

Hakeem Anwar of AbovePhone.com returns to the de-program to discuss his latest report: “Life Under Digital ID: A Global Analysis with Solutions.” We talk about what digital ID is, the broader question of digital public infrastructure, the control grid vs. the surveillance grid, and the counter-economy that is the only solution to this impending threat to free humanity.

Life Under Digital ID: A Global Analysis with Solutions

Russia Moves to Mandate State Biometric ID for Online Age Verification

Brazil Launches National Digital ID System Powered by Blockchain

The Laws of Identity by Kim Cameron (2004)

Aadhaar Mandatory for ITR Filing: What Taxpayers Need to Know for FY 2024–25

“Aadhaar” reporting on corbettreport.com

The EU Entry / Exit System (EES) Explained

by Peggy Hall

Friends, in my latest video, I’m diving into something that can truly improve your life: making giving decisions that actually align with your values. Many of the large non-profits tend to sweep people up in emotional appeals or shiny TV commercials, but before you open your wallet, I want to make sure you know who you’re supporting and where that money ends up.

Click on the image below to watch. Content starts about the 5:00 mark.

I’ve talked about plenty of unnatural disasters—Lahaina, Pacific Palisades, Jamaica, North Carolina—tragedies that hit ordinary people without warning. In moments like these, good-hearted people want to help. There are those in need, those willing to give, and then there are the massive organizations that swoop in, grab the headlines, and often, most of the donations too.

by Greg Reese

Prior to the 2020 Lockdowns, Buy-Now-Pay-Later services were obscured from most of the market. Affirm was founded in 2012 by PayPal co-founder, Max Levchin, but was only used on high purchases by a small handful of merchants.

After the 2020 Lockdowns, as people’s money became weaker, sudden partnerships with Apple Pay and Amazon, a Super Bowl ad and an IPO brought Affirm and the entire Buy-Now-Pay-Later scheme to a public already slipping into debt. The first year saw an over four-hundred-percent increase in people using Buy-Now-Pay-Later services to buy essentials including groceries, gas, and paying their utilities.

Starting in 2024, Affirm has been gradually rolling out its new requirement for biometric identification.

Once again, this is the old fashioned Problem-Reaction-Solution scheme being deployed. Under the guises of safety and fraud prevention, the Buy-Now-Pay-Later industry will soon require biometric ID. And Visa is following close behind. Visa launched their Payment Passkey in 2024, which allows you to voluntarily make purchases with your phone’s built-in biometrics. Visa aims to be “biometric-first” by 2026. The International banking cartel has made it clear that this is where we are headed. It’s the only way the Crypto-AI control grid can function.

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

By Jonathan Edwards

Most of the publicly identified donors to President Donald Trump’s White House ballroom have high-stakes business before the administration, ranging from billions in government contracts to federal investigations into their companies, according to a report released Monday by a government watchdog group.

More than half of the companies that donated are facing or have recently faced federal enforcement actions tied to alleged wrongdoing that includes engaging in unfair labor practices, deceiving consumers and harming the environment, according to the report from Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy organization. The nonprofit, founded in 1971 by left-leaning political activist Ralph Nader, focuses on corporate money and influence in government. The donors have sprawling interests that touch nearly every aspect of American life, including tariffs, technology, taxation, online privacy and manufacturing.

by Judd Legum

Earlier this year, Popular Information broke the news that Extremity Care – a company that sells bandages to Medicare for thousands of dollars per square inch – donated $5 million to MAGA Inc., President Trump’s super PAC, on February 24. Six days later, Trump blasted a pending Biden administration rule that would have barred Medicare from covering Extremity Care’s products.

The Biden rule was initially scheduled to take effect in February 2025, but was delayed by the Trump administration until April 13 as part of a blanket regulatory freeze. On April 11, 40 days after Trump’s post, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced the rule would be delayed until at least January 1, 2026, allowing Extremity Care to continue charging Medicare for its products.

by Rebecca Crosby and Noel Sims

Last week, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) voted to allow prison telecommunication companies to charge incarcerated people up to 83% more for phone calls. This permanent change comes after a July FCC decision to temporarily raise the maximum rate that telecom companies can charge inmates per minute.

In 2024, the FCC established a cap of $0.06 or $0.07 per minute for inmate phone calls, depending on the size of the prison or jail. This followed the passage of the Martha Wright-Reed Just and Reasonable Communications Act of 2022, which clarified the FCC’s authority to regulate prison communication costs. The act was named for a grandmother who advocated for price caps after spending more than $100 per month to call her incarcerated grandson and sometimes skipped medication payments to afford the bill.

The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World

I am adding a new recurring feature to Five Meme Friday: The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World! A couple of weeks ago I did an article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? where I broke down WHY the monopoly media misrepresents the REAL political spectrum and what the actual political spectrum looks like in the US. That meme went viral so now I am duplicating it for other countries.

Can you help? Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country OR suggest changes for a version we already have circulating. Donate to support this project at ArtOfLiberty.org/sponsorship-program/

The REAL Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

Shift the Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

"Daily News of The Week"

By Michael Franco

Texas-based Janta Power has just snagged US$5.5 million in a round of seed funding to continue the deployment of its pivoting solar power towers. The vertical design and smart tracking functions of the towers offer big improvements over flat panel arrays.

Currently, most solar farms consist of flat panels laid out across the ground or on rooftops. But in much the same way that this is an inefficient way to house people, it’s also not a great way to harvest the Sun’s energy. Tall skyscrapers can hold significantly more people on a small footprint, so why not apply that thinking to solar panels as well?

That’s the kind of thinking that has been behind the success of Janta Power, a developer of unique three-dimensional solar tower systems. And the new injection of cash shows that there are investors who think that this company is on to something.

by Alan Macleod

Israel’s genocide is being powered by Microsoft. From creating a massive digital dragnet, aiding in the production of A.I.-generated kill lists, hiring hundreds of Israeli spies to run its internal affairs, and suppressing figures opposing the slaughter, the Seattle-based tech corporation has played a key role in the violence.

MintPress has detailed the deep collaboration between the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and Amazon, Google, TikTok, Apple, Palantir, and Oracle, but Microsoft’s relationship with the government and armed forces of Israel is potentially the closest, leading then-CEO Steve Ballmer to state that “Microsoft is as much an Israeli company as an American company.” MintPress explores the decades-long partnership between Microsoft and Israel, and the employees trying to break that marriage from the inside.

by Steve Kirsch

Now available on Zenodo McCullough Foundation Report: Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder

Conclusion: Combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination constitutes the most significant modifiable risk factor for ASD, supported by convergent mechanistic, clinical, and epidemiologic findings, and characterized by intensified use, the clustering of multiple doses during critical neurodevelopmental windows, and the lack of research on the cumulative safety of the full pediatric schedule.

In short, it’s the vaccines.

The report is essentially a large‑scale literature syntheses, not new population data collections. They don’t include any new cohort recruitment or lab work; they pull from existing epidemiologic, clinical, mechanistic, and toxicologic papers available through PubMed, Scopus, Web of Science, registries, and gray literature.

by Alan Macleod

After being exposed as former national security state agents by MintPress, large numbers of officials working in the highest levels of top social media platforms have deleted their profiles or wiped the incriminating evidence from the internet.

A series of MintPress News investigations uncovered a network of hundreds of former agents of the CIA, FBI, and other three-letter agencies, as well as high State Department and NATO officials working at social media giants, such as Facebook, Google, TikTok, and Twitter. These individuals are overwhelmingly concentrated in politically sensitive departments, such as trust and safety, security, and content moderation, meaning that these ex-spies and intelligence officials are helping to influence what billions of people around the world see, read and hear (and deciding who is promoted and who is suppressed).

by Tyler Durden



By Joseph Trevithick of The War Zone

Anduril’s YFQ-44A ‘fighter drone’ prototype has now made its maiden flight. The YFQ-44A is one of two designs currently being developed under the first phase, or Increment 1, of the U.S. Air Force’s Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) program. The other is General Atomics’ YFQ-42A, which took to the skies for the first time earlier this year.

A TWZ reader has shared pictures with us of the YFQ-44A in flight, which were taken earlier today at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California. The drone was also seen accompanied by two L-29 Delfin trainer jets acting as chase planes. We have reached out to Anduril for more information.

Additional imagery of the YFQ-44A in flight is now beginning to circulate online.

Last year, the Air Force announced that it trimmed back the field of prospective Increment 1 CCA designs to the proposals from Anduril and General Atomics. However, Fury’s story traces back to the late 2010s and an aggressor drone concept from a company called Blue Force Technologies, which Anduril acquired in 2023, as you can read about in extensive detail in this past War Zone feature.

by fluoridealert

26% higher risk of fragility fractures in postmenopausal women



• Risks found even at exposure levels from artificial fluoridation



A new systematic review identified 27 studies of fluoride and bone fractures and found significantly increased risk of fractures in pooled analyses, especially in postmenopausal women [Mazzoli et al 2025]. This demographic has the highest risk of hip fractures, which are a major cause of permanent disability and death in older women. Following a hip fracture, 30% are dead within a year and 50% will never be able to walk without assistance.

This review’s finding is consistent with a high-quality study in Sweden which is considered the most rigorous study of fluoride and bone fracture to date [Helte et al 2021] but was not included in the pooled analyses. Furthermore, this new paper included dose-response meta-analyses that found increases in fracture rates starting at water fluoride concentrations of about 0.5 milligrams per liter (mg/L), consistent with the Swedish study which found increased fracture risks in an area where the natural water fluoride concentration was 1.0 mg/L or lower. These exposures are in the same range as people experience who drink artificially fluoridated water at 0.7 mg/L. The paper summarized its key finding:

By Bronwyn Thompson

A roof paint that can cool your home and pull fresh water straight out of the air? It’s within reach, as scientists scale up production of a new kind of paint-like coating that shields roofing from the sun’s rays and harvests dew from its surface.

Researchers at the University of Sydney and commercial start-up Dewpoint Innovations have created a nano-engineered polymer coating that not only reflects up to 97% of the sun’s rays, but also passively collects water. In tests, it was able to keep indoors up to 6 °C (~11 °F) cooler than the air outside.

That temperature differential results in water vapor condensing on the surface – like the fogging on a cold mirror – producing a steady trickle of droplets.

In trials on the roof of the Sydney Nanoscience Hub, the coating captured dew more than 30% of the year, generating as much as 390 mL of water per square meter (roughly 13 fluid ounces per 10.8 square feet) daily. This might not sound like a lot, but a 12-sq-m (about 129-sq-ft) section of treated roof could produce around 4.7 L (around 1.25 US gallons) of water per day under optimal conditions.

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

A major new Neurology study analyzing more than 4.5 million U.S. adults has uncovered a striking trend: self-reported cognitive disability—difficulty concentrating, remembering, or making decisions—has surged by 40% over the past decade.

According to CDC Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System (BRFSS) data, prevalence rose from 5.3% in 2013 to 7.4% in 2023, marking the sharpest increase ever recorded.

Even just since 2019, rates climbed from roughly 6.4% to 7.4% nationwide—a 16% jump in only four years. The most dramatic rise occurred among younger adults aged 18–39, where rates nearly doubled, from 5.1% to 9.7%. This climb began around 2016 and continued steadily through 2023, with no signs of stopping.

The implications stretch far beyond neurology clinics. The collapse in sustained attention, logical reasoning, and decision making abilities now pervades public discourse, workplaces, and relationships.

by Tyler Durden

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins joined Fox News on Sunday and addressed the American people about the USDA’s massive effort to combat fraud in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Rollins said that the Trump administration sent letters to all governors prohibiting illegal aliens from accessing benefits, with a historic request for state data to be audited alongside the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). She said only 29 states cooperated, primarily red and some blue states.

She said her team and DOGE found some of the most shocking fraud ever, resulting in the purging of 700,000 ineligible recipients since the president’s inauguration, and arrested 118 individuals.

Some of the key findings she unveiled in the interview:

SNAP spending surged nearly 40% under Biden, linked to $100 billion in expenditures.

By Assaf Gilead/Globes/Tns

Amazon and Google, which won the Israeli government’s Nimbus cloud computing deal, agreed to demands to set up a special reporting mechanism about data handed to foreign governments, as part of the contract, according to leaked documents seen by the Guardian, as part of a joint investigation with left-leaning Israeli-Palestinian publication +972 Magazine and Hebrew-language outlet Local Call.

Through a so-called coded system called the “winking mechanism,” every request to hand over data to a foreign government is accompanied by a report made in a way that seems to come straight out of a spy thriller. Amazon and Google reportedly send Israel’s Finance Ministry secret codes through a money transfer that reveals the identity of the country that required them to disclose the information, even if the country has issued an order preventing them from revealing that they provided such information.

by The WinePress

The following report is set to appear in the latest edition of the monthly publication. Revive The Table. You can preorder a physical copy on the website.

Earlier this year, World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab was effectively forced out of his own globalist group he founded decades ago. Ascending to Schwab’s role, André Hoffmann - a Swiss billionaire and great-grandson of Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche, who founded the drug company Roche - and Larry Fink were selected as the interim Co-Chairs of the WEF.1 The WEF, as we know, is the controversial group that tells us that we, among many other controversial things, will “own nothing and be happy” by 2030.

The two indicated in August that their ascendance signified a “pivotal transition” in the WEF’s agenda, writing:

“We are honored to take on this leadership role on an interim basis at a pivotal time for the World Economic Forum. As the organization moves into a new chapter, we look ahead with clarity, purpose, and confidence in the Forum’s enduring mission.

by Matt Sledge

Local cops have gotten tens of millions of dollars’ worth of discounted military gear under a secretive federal program that is poised to grow under recent executive action from Donald Trump, according to a new report.

Armored vehicles, video surveillance programs, and thermal imagers are all examples of the ware purchased by local police under a lesser-known cousin to another controversial program that gifts them the gear outright.

The floodgates could be opened now that President Donald Trump has revoked an executive order issued by his predecessor, Joe Biden, meant to tamp down on the “warrior cop” trend.

When paired with the increasing number of local agencies aiding mass deportation, the 1122 program — so named after a section of federal defense law — presents a danger to people facing off against militarized cops, according to Women for Weapons Trade Transparency.

by Milan Adams

The most shocking videos in the world! This video actually shows us what the secret of the Trump family is related to their expressive health!!! Video HERE.

None of us is really looking forward to the next great depression, even while we’re all expecting it to come. The reality is that rough financial times are worrisome for everyone, including the most prepared preppers amongst us. While you and I might be better off than our neighbors are, there’s still the possibility of losing our jobs, followed by our cars and then our homes.

Since one of the marks of depression is high unemployment, there’s no guarantee that any of us will manage to keep our jobs or even find another job if we lose ours. While 75% of people managed to keep their jobs back in the Great Depression of the last century, it is the 25% of them who lost their jobs that we all focus on.

By Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

The study titled “COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination: Implications for the Central Nervous System,” authored by Kirstin Cosgrove, BM, CCRA; James A. Thorp, MD; Claire Rogers, MSPAS, PA-C; Steven Hatfill, MD; Nicolas Hulscher, MPH; and Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH, was just published after successful peer-review in the International Journal of Research in Medical Sciences.

Using VAERS data from January 1990 through November 2024, we compared adverse events reported after COVID-19 vaccination to those after influenza vaccination and all other vaccines combined. We focused specifically on the central nervous system (CNS) — the brain and spinal cord, which control everything from memory and thought to movement and vital body functions. In total, we identified 63 serious safety signals involving the brain and nervous system, ranging from meningitis and encephalitis to brain abscesses, herpesvirus reactivations, demyelinating syndromes, and even prion diseases — each breaching CDC/FDA thresholds that are supposed to trigger immediate safety investigations.

