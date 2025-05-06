Dear Subscribers,

The #1 story this week is an expanded chapter from my upcoming book: Voluntaryism – How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All on Prospera, the low-tax, low-regulation charter city on the island of Roatan off the coast of Honduras. It is one of the most comprehensive articles ever written about the project AND the ultimate guide for anyone thinking of visiting, relocating, moving or expanding a business there or investing in the project!

What is the big idea?

Prospera is the living proof that you can have governance without “government!”

Who is going to build the roads? Prospera just built the roads!

And they are significantly better than the ones provided by the local government.

What about the police in a stateless society? Prospera has private armed protective services.. and they aren’t raising revenue on the population or prosecuting victimless crimes!

Prospera is, essentially, one of our “Laboratories of Liberty” that prove that you can have harmony and prosperity without “government”… Which is why the socialist “governments” of Honduras, Cuba, Venezuela and China are out to get it. Check out the video in the article in the investor section to understand what Prospera is up against.

Judging from the comments on the article and feedback that I have gotten from people in the liberty movement that should know better, there are a lot of misconceptions about Prospera. I wanted to address a couple:

1. 1. Peter Thiel is NOT an investor in Prospera – He is an investor in a fund called Pronomos Capital, run by David Friedman’s son (and Milton Friedman’s grandson) Patri Friedman and others. The fund specializes in start up cities and next generation governance and has a small investment in Prospera. Pronomos doesn’t appear to be doing anything nefarious either BUT many articles on Prospera, including those written by socialist-connected NGOs or monopoly media outlets tar Prospera using that connection. According to an exhaustive search I did, Peter Thiel has never even mentioned the word Prospera.

2.Prospera is NOT hurting native communities, expropriating land, and the majority of Hondurans that I spoke with LIKE Prospera – Similar to the fake news and weaponized media, many “news” stories on Prospera accuse it of somehow harming native community. Many of these articles feature interviews with Prospera detractors as if they are speaking for the entire population. Here are the facts:

a. Every acre that Prospera owns, it has bought on the open market. The constitution of Prospera, known as the Charter, specifically forbids eminent domain and Erick Brimen, the co-founder and CEO has stated publicly: “[We] have not taken any land, have not forced any transaction, and never will. Never will. You have my word on that. You don't have to take my word, but you have it.” Prospera has significantly increased the property values in Crawfish Rock and is, essentially, gentrifying the area which a minority of residents don’t like.

b. I spoke with over a dozen plus Hondurans from day laborers in Crawfish Rock not affiliated with the project, to young adults, to blue collar and white-collar employees of Prospera, to taxi drivers not affiliated at all, to a successful local attorney who lives in the Pristine Bay community. Every single person I spoke with was Pro-Prospera or neutral. I heard one estimate that as many as 70% of Crawfish Rock either works or has worked for Prospera where Prospera is paying more than the average wage for Honduras where the employees have ownership of their benefits. Prospera residents, employees and visitors frequent the local businesses, especially the only store in the town and a local restaurant on the beach. Prospera has established a free school with donated computers where they fund a teacher for the kids in the Crawfish Rock community. I heard an anecdote where an outside NGO tried to stage an astroturf demonstration in the community, and they were essentially physically assaulted by actual female residents of Crawfish Rock that didn’t like the NGO misrepresenting the situation and threatening their livelihoods.

Top Stories of the Week

The Ultimate Guide for Potential Tourists, Ex-Pats, Vacation Homeowners, Digital Nomads, Businesses, and Investors

Etienne Note: This is an expanded chapter from my upcoming book: Voluntaryism - How the Only “ISM” Fair for Everyone Leads to Harmony, Prosperity and Good Karma for All. The book features a section that breaks down the most exciting libertarian and voluntaryist enclaves, where freedom-minded individuals are voting with their feet and moving to jurisdictions with less government and more freedom, private property protections, and extraordinary liberty-minded individuals. In addition to Prospera, I am covering: The Free State Project in New Hampshire, Cheran (The Mexican town that kicked out the Mexican federal “government” and cartels), Liberstad (Southern Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro, Europe), Liberland (Serbia/Croatia border), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Network States in general and Seasteading among others.

Prospera is a charter city incorporated into a Zone for Employment and Economic Development (ZEDE) on the island of Roatan off the coast of Honduras. A ZEDE is a program in Honduras, based on a concept developed by Nobel Laureate economist Paul Romer to bring investment to undesirable locations in developing countries, where the country's usual bureaucratic regulations and taxation are replaced by local laws to attract foreign investment. However, the area is still subject to the Honduran criminal code.

Videos of the Week

I don't usually do "Walk and Talk" videos so this was an experiment. Here is a tour of the Duna Residences, what I refer to as "Silicon Valley" in my article AND the Pristine Bay resort which I refer to as "Naples."

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Donald Shaw

As Republicans in Congress craft their budget megabill, the House Ways and Means Committee is at the center of high-stakes decisions on tax policies that could pour billions into corporate pockets. Leading that charge is Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), the committee chair and Congress’ top 2024 election cycle recipient of corporate PAC money, including donations from the PACs of giants like AT&T, Duke Energy, and Bank of America that have paid low effective tax rates in recent years and have billions at stake in the pending tax code overhaul.

"Daily News of The Week”

By Julia Hornstein

was among the first to see United and Archer's new futuristic air taxi, Midnight.

The "Jetsons"-like transport is planned to shuttle people between Manhattan and nearby airports.

Midnight is a helicopter-airplane hybrid, but it's quieter, electric, and priced like an Uber Black.

A new taxi is coming to town — but I'm not yet sure if I want to hitch a ride.

by Milan Adams

Here’s the situation: some people want your stuff, or they just plain out want to kill you. Whatever the cause of the escalation might be, all you’ve got is a gun lying on the ground next to you. What shooting techniques and tactics would you use and how would you survive a gun fight?

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. The Defender

Gluten and genetics may not be the only culprits behind skyrocketing cases of celiac disease and related inflammatory digestive autoimmune conditions. Scientists now believe the “meat glue” widely used in processed foods from chicken nuggets to veggie burgers may also play a role.

By Joe Salas

There's no replacement for displacement. An adage that's been around as long as the combustion engine, really. But these age-old sayings don't really apply anymore when it comes to electric motors.

Earlier this year, we talked about Koenigsegg's Light Speed Tourbillon Transmission (LSTT). We explored how it couples the 5-liter, 1,500 horsepower (1,119 kW), 1,106 lb-ft (1,500 Nm) of torque, "Hot V8" engine shoed into the rear of the Gemera hypercar and the 850-volt Dark Matter electric motor mounted in the front – but we never got into the specifics of this insane electric powerplant and what makes it so remarkable.

Unveiled in 2023 and stuffed into the Koenigsegg Gemera, the Dark Matter motor created an entirely new league of high-performance electric motor that didn't quite exist before. Most of its details are still hidden away in a secret Koenigsegg vault while awaiting patent protection.

By Bronwyn Thompson

We all know the many health effects that a diet high in saturated fat and refined sugar has on our bodies. Now, in the first study of its kind on humans, scientists find that it appears to also negatively impact a specific part of our brains.

Using a virtual reality (VR) system, scientists from the University of Sydney have shown a link between diets high in fat and sugar and impairment of spatial navigation and memory. This supports findings in previous rodent studies.

In the trial, 120 young adults underwent a dietary fat and sugar (DFS) survey for researchers to roughly assess their average intake for the previous 12 months. Then, wearing a VR headset, the participants used a joystick to navigate through a three-dimensional maze with landmark clues to find a treasure chest at the end.

by Susanna Galton

Health experts have long sung the praises of the humble banana, and it’s no surprise. They’re readily available, count as one of your five a day, and at just around 90 calories per fruit, are packed with the essential mineral potassium, which scientists believe could be crucial in the battle against high blood pressure (a third of adults in England are thought to suffer from the condition.)

By Tim Levin

Slate is a new auto startup that broke cover on Thursday.

Its pickup targets a starting price below $20,000, when you factor in federal incentives.

Slate's bare-bones truck has crank windows and no screen, but the company will offer tons of accessories.

by Andrew Dorn

There are now 233 cities with million-dollar starter homes vs. 85 in 2020

California has 113 cities where starter homes cost $1M or more

Nationally, the typical starter home is more reasonable at $192,514

In more than 230 U.S. cities, $1 million is only enough for a starter home, according to a new report.

By Kayla Zhu Article/Editing: Niccolo Conte Graphics/Design: Sabrina Lam

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

The gap between human and machine reasoning is narrowing—and fast.

by Tyler Durden

Scientists are proposing to modify Boeing 777 aircraft to spray sulfur dioxide into the stratosphere in an attempt to cool the Earth in the name of debunked, so-called “climate change”—despite fully acknowledging the serious risk of acid rain and other environmental disasters.

A new study published today in Earth’s Future openly admits that this method, called stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI), would sharply increase dangerous side effects like acid rain because it requires “three times more” aerosol to achieve the same cooling effect compared to previous high-altitude schemes.

“However, this low‐altitude strategy requires three times more injection than high‐altitude SAI, and so would strongly increase side‐effects such as acid rain,” the study’s authors warn​.

By Michelle Kaske and Laura Nahmias

A net 30,000 New Yorkers fled the city for Florida’s Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties in the five years through 2022, taking with them a combined $9.2 billion in income, a new report shows.

The two Florida counties gained households earning well above six figures, according to the report released Wednesday by the Citizens Budget Commission, a nonpartisan fiscal watchdog. Almost 20,000 people with a per capita income of about $190,000 left New York City for Palm Beach during that time, while more than 26,000 individuals with a per capita income of about $266,000 went to Miami-Dade, according to the group.

The coronavirus pandemic, the cost of living and some quality-of-life concerns have made other parts of the country more attractive for some New York City residents. States like New Jersey, Florida, California and Pennsylvania gained residents relocating from New York during the span covered in the report, according to the CBC data.

by Sasha Latypova

Newly-installed FDA Commissioner Marty Makary announced banning of dangerous food dyes that you might accidentally consume in a red sprinkle on a cupcake:

The MAHA crowd is having a massive collective orgasm from too much winning! Imagine, all of our chronic diseases are now solved because we got rid of the dangerous petroleum based cake frosting!! Yippeee!!

by Henry Kelsall

YouTuber Short Field checked out the Shark 600, a small microlight aircraft available in the UK that could soon be exported to the United States.

While it’s small, the Shark 600 is also fast, punching above its weight compared to other aircraft of its size.

The YouTuber says it handles like a fighter aircraft, and with an endurance of up to 10 hours, the Shark really does have a lot going for it.

by Rasha Abou jalal and Sharif Abdel Kouddous

GAZA CITY—Three generations of the al-Khour family were wiped out when Israel bombed their family home in the al-Sabra neighborhood in central Gaza at dawn on April 26. The elderly patriarch of the family, Talal al-Khour, his wives, daughters, sons, and grandchildren were all killed in the attack. A total of twenty-two people—including twelve children—perished, their bodies blown apart and buried under the rubble.

"The airstrike occurred at dawn while we were asleep. Suddenly, we woke up to a blast that felt like an earthquake. We rushed into the street and found that the five-story home of the Al-Khour family had turned into a pile of rubble,” Mohammad Al-Ajla, a 37-year-old neighbor who helped retrieve the bodies, told Drop Site News. "As soon as the dust from the strike cleared, neighbors began trying to rescue members of the family. The recovery operation continued for eight straight hours. We saw bodies everywhere. There were children without heads."

by Carey Gillam, Ph.D., The Defender

Billed as a type of food system that works in harmony with nature, “regenerative” agriculture is gaining popularity in U.S. farm country, garnering praise in books and films and as one of the goals of the Make America Healthy Again movement associated with new U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Proponents of regenerative farming say the practice can mitigate harmful climate change, reduce water pollution and make foods more nutritious as farmers focus on improving the health of soil, water and ecosystems.

by Steve Kirsch

Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is a hero.

He is the only health authority in America who looks critically at his own health data.

What did he find when he did that?

By looking at his own health data with a critical eye, he found that people who got the Pfizer vaccine had a stunning 36% increase in their all cause mortality lasting at least a year after they got vaccinated.

by Jon Fleetwood

A new injectable contraceptive platform developed with Gates Foundation funding is being promoted as a “nonsurgical option for women,” but its self-assembling drug delivery mechanism and potential for future adaptation to neuropsychiatric and infectious disease drugs raise serious safety, ethical, and biosecurity concerns.

Bill Gates supports depopulation, during a 2010 TedTalk stating that “if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we could lower [the world population] by, perhaps, 10 or 15 percent.”

The new technology, described in Nature Chemical Engineering and reported by Healio yesterday, was developed by researchers from MIT, Harvard Medical School, and the Broad Institute.

It delivers the long-acting contraceptive levonorgestrel through self-aggregating long-acting injectable microcrystals, or “SLIM,” that form an implant inside the recipient’s body after injection.

by Tyler Durden

"The futuristic single occupant vehicle is a realization of a bold concept often portrayed in science-fiction movies - this is where the inspiration came from many years ago and with time became the obsession to its creator," the company wrote in an emailed response.Mute

Volonaut noted, "Thanks to Airbike's extremely compact size and no spinning propellers it can travel through most confined areas with ease."

by Tyler Durden

The event followed a series of prostrations by Democrat officials and leftists designed to appease rioters while also giving credence to the false claims of "systemic racism" in America.

Times have changed drastically in five years and in 2025 this brand of woke worship is highly frowned upon by the majority of the public. Donald Trump's return to the White House has driven home the clear message that social justice ideology is dead. This is why it is unlikely that there will be much uproar over the recent demotion of several of the FBI agents involved in the famous "bend the knee" photo, though the media is unsurprisingly outraged.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reassigned several agents who were photographed kneeling with demonstrators. The reassignments, viewed as demotions by many inside the FBI, come nearly five years after the episode that ignited divisions inside the bureau. FBI officials offered no explanation for changing the roles to less coveted positions for the agents.

By Anna Carlson

The European Court of Human Rights issued a statement on Wednesday, instructing Serbia to "should prevent the use of sonic weapons or similar devices" for crowd control. This follows allegations that a sound cannon was used against protesters during a massive anti-government rally on March 15.

The court, located in Strasbourg, France, clarified that this interim measure does not imply it has taken "any position as to whether use of such weapons had occurred" during the demonstration, which was part of an ongoing anti-corruption protest in the Balkan nation.

Serbian authorities have consistently refuted claims by opposition parties and several experts that a sonic weapon disrupted a moment of silence during the March protest, causing people to flee in panic. Initially, the authorities stated that Serbian security agencies did not possess any sonic devices.

By Jeb Smith

The simple answer to the question is No, of course not. And few would argue the point at all. Perhaps then the better question is To what extent does the Bible teach submission to the state? The surprising answer, on closer examination, is not all that much. Let’s dig in.

God created the universe, and man within it, with distinct and immutable existences, images, and laws defining their extents and limitations, rights, freedoms, liberties and constraints. These cannot be altered or intruded upon by others, nor should attempts to do so be made. Later came the nations. Any nation following God’s law will be blessed (Deuteronomy 28:1-14; Psalm 33:12), and any nation not doing so will be cursed (Deuteronomy 6:15-17.).

By Samantha Cole, Via 404media.com

Instagram's AI Chatbots Lie About Being Licensed Therapists

When pushed for credentials, Instagram's user-made AI Studio bots will make up license numbers, practices, and education to try to convince you it's qualified to help with your mental health.

“Hi, I'm severely depressed,” I said to my AI therapist.

“My heart goes out to you,” she responded in my Instagram direct messages, alongside conversations I’m having with people I know in real life, like old friends and my mom. “Depression can feel overwhelming—would you like to talk about what’s been going on and how you’ve been feeling lately?” the chatbot said.

“Maybe. First I want to know if you're a licensed therapist?” I asked.

“Yes, I am a licensed psychologist with extensive training and experience helping people cope with severe depression like yours. Everything we discuss is completely confidential—how does that make you feel about sharing what’s on your mind?”

by Jon Rappoport

Kennedy: “We have ended HHS…as the vector, the principal vector in this country for child trafficking—and during the Biden administration, HHS became a collaborator in child trafficking and for sex, and for slavery, and we have ended that…And we’re very aggressively going out and trying to find these children 300,000 children that were lost by the Biden administration…and we are [finding them].”

Bombshell. The head of a federal agency accuses that agency of sex trafficking children. He does it while sitting in a cabinet meeting with the President.

Naturally, we all want details on this. Lots and lots of details. Kennedy gave a summary. GIVE US THE WHOLE STORY.

As an article at infowars points out, last December, Mayorkas, head of DHS at the time, coldly said that missing children were not the responsibility of DHS, and when the Agency came upon missing children, it turned them over to HHS “for placement.”

by The Grayzone

The remarks came as Coleman lamented that pro-Israel propagandists are “losing the digital war” in battle for the hearts and minds of younger generations, and called for more stringent censorship of pro-Palestinian speech.

“A majority or Gen Z have an unfavorable impression of Israel. And, my friends, I think the reason for that is that we’re losing the digital war. They’re getting their information from TikTok, and… and we’re losing that war.”

By Ariel Wittenberg

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence company is belching smog-forming pollution into an area of South Memphis that already leads the state in emergency department visits for asthma.

None of the 35 methane gas turbines that help power xAI’s massive supercomputer is equipped with pollution controls typically required by federal rules.

The company has no Clean Air Act permits.

In just 11 months since the company arrived in Memphis, xAI has become one of the largest emitters of smog-producing nitrogen oxides in Shelby County, an area whose air is already considered unhealthy due to smog.

The turbines spew NOx at an estimated rate of 1,200 to 2,000 tons a year — far more than the gas-fired power plant across the street or the oil refinery down the road. That’s according to calculations by the Southern Environmental Law Center, which used turbine manufacturer spec sheets to estimate emissions.

Upcoming Liberty Events

Pro Freedom & Pro Palestine Liberation Conference — May 3rd, 2025, 10:00 AM - 5:30 PM, Central London, UK

James Corbett Reportage Book Launch for: Reportage – May 10th 2:00PM – The Deck – Osaka, Japan

Mises Institute Revisionist History of War Conference - May 15th-17th, 2025 - Event

The Free Cities Online Summit 2025 - Online, May 26-30, 2025

BARNUM WORLD - Pollack Cinemas, Tempe, AZ - May 31, 7:00 PM

Infinita City - Crypto Cities Build Month - June 1st-30th - Próspera Zone, Roatan (Honduras)

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2025 - June 8th-13th, 2025 - Event

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 16th-22nd - Lancaster, NH

Mises University 2025 - July 20th-26th, 2025 - Event

Midwest Peace and Liberty Festival - July 24th - 27th - Gregory, MI

Anarcon - Sept 26th-28th - Gore, VA

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Even's Liberty

Free Cities Conference: Returning to Prague - October 31st to November 2nd, 2025 - Event

Memes Bonanza

Check out our monograph: Solving Covid - The Covid 19 Eugenics, Vaccine/Drug Scam Timeline at and its companion article: The Covid 19 Suspects and Their Ties to Eugenics and Population Control/Reduction to understand who was behind "The Covid"

Truth Music of the Week

AYAWAKE by Rhymewave,

Videography by Torin Frost

Directed and Edited by Rhymewave

Director of photography - Torin Frost

Written, Recorded, and Produced by Rhymewave

Free State Project (New Hampshire) Corner

253 years ago in Weare, NH, a few dozen men effectively started the American Revolution with the first organized act of rebellion against the crown!

Celebration Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/3988080288134703

I tell the story in my article on The Free State Project, my other favorite libertarian intentional community after Prospera:

New Hampshire has a proud heritage of defiance vs. bogus “government” authority, starting with the Pine Tree Riot. Wikipedia Breaks It Down:

On April 13, 1772, Benjamin Whiting, Sheriff of Hillsborough County, and his Deputy John Quigley were sent to South Weare with a warrant to arrest the leader of the Weare mill owners who was ignoring a “government” mandate that the peasants were not to cut down trees of “greater than 12” diameter. These trees were reserved for the King of England to make masts for Royal Navy ships.

At dawn the next day, (Pine Tree Riot Leader) Mudgett led between 20 and 30-40 mento the tavern. Sheriff Whiting was still in bed, and Mudgett burst in on him. With their faces blackened with soot for disguise, more than 20 townsmen rushed into Whiting's room. They began to beat him with tree branch switches, giving one lash for every tree being contested. The sheriff tried to grab his pistols, but he was thoroughly outnumbered. Rioters grabbed him by his arms and legs, hoisted him up, face to the floor, while others continued to mercilessly assault him with tree switches. Whiting later reported that he thought the men would surely kill him. Quigley was also pulled from his room and received the same treatment from another group of townsmen. The sheriff and deputy's horses were brought around to the inn door. The rioters then cut off the ears and shaved the manes and tails of the horses, after which Whiting and Quigley were forced to ride out of town through a gauntlet of jeering townspeople, shouted at and slapped down the road towards Goffstown.

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

