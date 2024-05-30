Dear Subscribers,

My apologies again for this issue being late. We are still catching up from our week off and didn't want to release this over the holiday weekend. This week we are featuring an article that I wrote on 15 Classic, "Textbook" Cult-Indoctrination Techniques the Organized Crime "Government" Uses on its Tax Slaves. It is an important article because most people don't understand that the organized crime "government," its mandatory schools, and accomplices in the monopoly media are running "game" on the population.. they are tricking the population into identifying as an "American" vs. a free thinking human being. Do you really owe the political puppets in Washington DC (or any "capitol") money and allegiance because of where you are born? Is that really "Freedom"?

The article documents 15 specific tricks and techniques the "government" and media are running on the population to get them to support the system that is enslaving and tax farming them. Most of the techniques are classic "cult-creation" techniques that you would expect from an unethically manipulative religion or a cult BUT most people don't seem to recognize that belief in having a "government" and identifying as an "American" IS an indoctrinated belief system. Unfortunately, most "Americans" have already accepted and internalized this belief system into their own world view because they learned it when they were young and impressionable.

I hope this article helps parents and teachers explain the government's playbook to the next generation. No body likes to get tricked and chumped and it is much easier to keep someone from being indoctrinated when they can see the totality of the program.

Top Story of the Week

Executive Summary: Behind the “US Government” is an inter-generational organized crime system centered around banking and central banking that has been puppeting the US. “Government” and [essentially] the entire monopoly media system to widely control perception and hide/obfuscate its criminal activities.

Some of the techniques used by the inter-generational organized crime system are classic, “textbook” techniques used to indoctrinate a secret religion into the population.

The secret religion is called Statism, and it is the indoctrinated pseudo-religious belief in having a “government” in the first place, allegiance to it, and the poisonous, indoctrinated worldview of an illegitimate legitimacy and willingness to use violence against peaceful people in the police and military. We break down the statism in more detail in our companion article, The Religion of Statism, which includes the censored Larken Rose video: The Most Dangerous Religion.

Videos of the Week

by Corbett

Corbett Report member pkadams contributes a Question For Corbett to the May Open Thread: Did BlackRock’s Larry Fink save the dollar? As you might have guessed, the answer is “no,” but if you want the details, you’ll want to hear this fascinating conversation with the always informed and informative John Titus of the Best Evidence channel/substack.

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

Series of articles by a German journalist Beate Taufer.

by Sasha Latypova

The development of mRNA vaccines as protection in case of biological warfare

Translation from German article https://pressefreiheit.rtde.tech/international/150278-im-auftrag-pentagon-entwicklung-mrna/

The idea of creating vaccines with a completely new technology has its origins in the military logic of biological warfare. The US military was already working on protective mechanisms that would make it possible to use viruses and bacteria in a war more than ten years ago. (Part 1)

Biological warfare means triggering epidemics in "enemy country" - with the dangers and consequences that we now know well enough.

By Michel Chossudovsky

First draft published by GlobalResearch.ca in July 2022. Updates and Analysis: May 2024

“This Pandemic Treaty, if implemented, will change the global landscape and strip you and me of some of our most basic rights and freedoms.

Make no mistake, the WHO Pandemic Treaty is a direct attack on the sovereignty of its member states, as well as a direct attack on your bodily autonomy.” (Peter Koenig)

by Dr. Masanori Fukushima

He pointed out that “turbo cancers,” a kind “previously unseen by doctors” that progress extremely quickly and are typically in stage four by the time they are diagnosed, have started to appear after the jab rollouts. These “turbo cancers” are emerging along with excess mortality due to cancer in general, which Fukushima says cannot be explained only by lost opportunities for screenings or treatment during the COVID outbreak.

As a tragic example of the fatal danger of the COVID shots, the oncologist shared the story of a 28-year-old man who was found dead by his wife when she tried to wake him in the morning, five days after he received his second Pfizer shot

"Daily News of The Week

by Kyle Anzalone

A group of researchers at top universities concluded Israel was committing a genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza. Since October 7, Israeli forces have destroyed most of the homes in Gaza, leaving five percent of the population dead or injured.

The University Network for Human Rights study, led by a group of researchers from Boston University, Cornell Law School, the University of Pretoria, and Yale Law School, published a report on Wednesday that found Israel’s actions in Gaza violate the Genocide Convention.

“After reviewing the facts established by independent human rights monitors, journalists, and United Nations agencies, we conclude that Israel’s actions in and regarding Gaza since October 7, 2023, violate the Genocide Convention,” it says. “Specifically, Israel has committed genocidal acts of killing, causing serious harm to, and inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians in Gaza, a protected group that forms a substantial part of the Palestinian people.”

by Matthew Petti

For years, the U.S. government has bought information on private citizens from commercial data brokers. Now, for the first time ever, American spymasters are admitting that this data is sensitive—but they're leaving it up to the spy agencies on how to use it.

Last week, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Avril Haines released a "Policy Framework for Commercially Available Information." Her office oversees 18 agencies in the "intelligence community," including the CIA, the FBI, the National Security Agency (NSA), and all military intelligence branches.

In the 2018 case Carpenter v. United States, the Supreme Court ruled that police need a warrant to obtain mobile phone location data from phone companies. (During the case, the Reason Foundation filed an amicus brief against warrantless snooping.) As a workaround, the feds instead started buying data from third-party brokers.

by Brian Boucher

Etienne Note: The idiocy of "Government" if often exposed in the funniest of ways.

There’s a new high water mark for passive aggressiveness in the visual arts—and the pun is intended.

When the town of Seaside, California ordered homeowner Etienne Constable to build a fence to conceal the boat in his driveway, he erected the fence all right. And then he hired his neighbor, artist Hanif Panni, to paint a mural on the fence—realistically depicting the boat itself. Call it passive-aggressive, call it malicious compliance, but in any event, call it hilarious.

“I’m not a rule-breaker but I like to make a political statement as necessary as well as a humorous statement and a creative statement,” Constable told NBC affiliate KSBW of Monterey Bay. The city had threatened a $100 fine if Constable didn’t comply, but, ironically, he ended up paying for more than that for the artist’s fee alone.

by Stephanie Woods

(NaturalHealth365) Maybe there was a time when Whole Foods was considered the gold standard for all things healthy, natural, and pure. However, it seems that the ‘crown of goodness’ has been tarnished over the years with shady, behind-the-scenes deception.

This time, though, the Amazon-owned grocery chain just slaps us right in the face with a surprising (and alarming) partnership deal. This latest deal raises serious questions about Whole Foods’ commitment to its founding principles and its customers’ trust in its brand.

Impossible Foods established a presence in food service beginning in 2016. In 2019, the company began putting products on grocery store shelves. But Whole Foods was conspicuously absent, reportedly upholding its food ingredient quality standards that it so proudly publicizes.

by Vanessa Beeley

Netzarim was unrivaled when it came to physically bisecting the Gaza Strip with its very presence, embittering the lives of its inhabitants and abusing them. That’s why it was built.

The terrifying checkpoint and the threatening voice over the loudspeaker that stopped the busy traffic between the northern and southern sections of the Gaza Strip whenever a settler mother drove her child to an after-school activity in an armored, heavily guarded convoy – that is something I will never forget.

The children from the community center kissed the liberated soil. They didn’t believe that it was now possible to travel from Gaza City to the southern city of Khan Yunis without going through the scary Abu Holi checkpoint, or to go from the seaside Muassi neighborhood to Khan Yunis without traversing the equally threatening Tofah checkpoint.

by Nevermore Media

In that piece, Elmer explains how almost 500 Holocaust movies have been made since WWII. In that article, he points out that film adaptations of The Diary of Anne Frank are so numerous that they are practically their own genre.

The Diary of Anne Frank alone, which was first published as a book in Holland in 1947, has had 27 film adaptations and documentaries made for cinema and television. 10 of these have been made by the United States, even though Frank was a German Jew who lived in Holland.

Wow! There’s 27 movies about this one young Dutch girl. Pretty crazy. Who else has had 27 movies made about them?

I’ve actually never read Anne Frank’s diary, so I can’t comment on its literary merits. I’m guessing that they’re not the reason that 27 movies have been based on it, though. I’m guessing that the reason it has been so heavily promoted is to get people to sympathize with the Zionist cause by using an innocent young girl to symbolically represent the Jewish people. After all, Zionist mythology is all about portraying Jews as victims, isn’t it?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

The ICJ Judgment of January 26, 2024 assigns the Netanyahu government representing the State of Israel –accused by the Republic of South Africa of genocide against the People of Palestine– with a mandate to “take all measures within its power” to “prevent and punish” those responsible for having committed “Genocidal Acts”. (under Article IV of the Genocide Convention)

Sounds contradictory? What the ICJ judgment intimates –from a twisted legal standpoint– is that Netanyahu’s Cabinet “appointed” to implement the “prevent and punish” mandate cannot be accused of having committed “Genocidal Acts”.

In substance, this contradictory mandate –which was intended to protect the people of Gaza–, provides the Netanyahu government with a pretext to “prevent and punish” Palestinians for allegedly having committed genocidal acts against Israelis. i.e. Netanyahu can not “Prevent and Punish himself”. (See our detailed analysis below in the section on “Fake Justice”). (See The Republic of South Africa’s 84 page document submitted to the ICJ)

by Reinette Senum

A friend once shared a terrifying story about her boyfriend, whom we'll call Reggie. Reggie, a sound technician, had visited San Francisco to bid on a soundproofing project for a large warehouse in the city's industrial area. What he encountered there left him running with his tail between his legs.

Upon entering the expansive industrial building, Reggie was confronted by a large banner draped across the far wall depicting China's communist revolutionary and founding father of the People's Republic of China (CCP), Mao Zedong. As Reggie surveyed the floor, he discovered dozens of long tables, each equipped with computers and hundreds of Chinese drone operators conducting mysterious operations.

The sight was so unnerving that Reggie felt his very life was in danger simply by being there. He quickly feigned interest in the project, gathered what information he could, and fled, vowing never to return.

Etienne Note: BLA stands for Biologics License Application, which is the FDA's process used to request permission to introduce, or deliver a biologic product into interstate commerce.

by Sasha Latypova

I wanted to add some information to a recent post by Katherine Watt: email answer to Bill Marshall (Judicial Watch). I agree with Katherine that both “aproved” (BLA) and EUA versions of covid shots are fake and poisonous. This applies to all of the 400+ covid products on the market - all of them are Emergency Use (EUA) only. The most important thing about EUA status - it is non-investigational by law (Para 564 of FDCA). Most people do not fully grasp the meaning of this. While a chemical entity is classed as a non-investigational entity, it can never become a medicinal product in the ethical meaning of medicine, i.e. to treat, deliver some therapeutic benefit while minimizing the risk. That is completely out of the question for an EUA. It can never be used in a real clinical trial, because a clinical trial is a legally safeguarded investigation in humans. Since no clinical trials are possible, no FDA approval (BLA) is possible as BLA by law requires safeguarded clinical trials with informed consent.

By Tyler Durden

The High Court in London ruled Monday that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can appeal his extradition to the US. Given it was essentially his 'last chance' to mount a final challenge before he could have been handed over the US custody and on a plane to American soil, Monday marks a huge win.

His legal team successfully convinced the court that Assange is being denied his First Amendment rights, and that these protections cannot be guaranteed for him if transferred to the US.

According to CNN, "His legal team made the case that Assange could be discriminated against on the basis of his nationality, as an Australian-born foreign national."

"In a short ruling, the judges said the US submissions were not sufficient, granting Assange permission to a full appeal in relation to the points on freedom of speech and nationality," the report noted. No date has yet to be announced for the full appeal.

by fluoridealert

Los Angeles, California (May 20, 2024) – A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) on Monday found that in fluoridated Los Angeles, the children of mothers with higher fluoride exposures during pregnancy had double the odds of several neurobehavioral problems compared to mothers with lower exposures. Funding for the study was provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), reports the Fluoride Action Network.

Children exposed to more fluoride had significantly more problems with emotional reactivity, somatic complaints (such as headaches), anxiety, and symptoms linked to autism.

This represents the 10th consecutive NIH-funded study in humans finding adverse effects of fluoride on children’s developing brains. It supports and extends the findings of a study published two years ago that found increased somatic and anxiety problems in adolescents in fluoridated Cincinnati OH. The previous 8 studies were in Canada and Mexico and consistently found a lowering of IQ or an increased risk of behavioral problems like ADHD associated with early life exposure to fluoridated water or fluoridated salt.

By Michel Chossudovsky

First draft published by GlobalResearch.ca in July 2022. Updates and Analysis: May 2024

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) General Assembly, the World Health Assembly (WHA) representing all 194 member states, will take place in Geneva, from 27 May to 1 June 2024.

During that crucial week, the WHA is expected to vote on the controversial “Pandemic Treaty” and the new revised International Health Regulation (IHR, last revision 2005).

These two strategic pillars of the covid-19 agenda are:

by Kit Klarenberg

On March 3rd, Bloomberg published an extraordinary report, Young Hong Kongers Who Defied Xi Are Now Partying in China, detailing how “a record number of [Hong Kong] residents are flocking to Shenzhen for cheap food and a good time, accelerating an integration once rejected by the city’s freedom-loving youth.” Among them are a great many citizens who took part in protest actions and joined Western-sponsored activist groups, “opposing President Xi Jinping’s encroachment of the former British colony.”

Among the island’s residents gripped by “Shenzen frenzy” are a “record number of [Hong Kong] residents” who are “flocking to Shenzhen for cheap food and a good time” are former anti-Chinese Communist Party activists who joined Western-sponsored activist groups in bloody protests “opposing President Xi Jinping’s encroachment of the former British colony,” Bloomberg reported, adding that the trend towards relocation by Hong Kongers is “accelerating an integration once rejected by the city’s freedom-loving youth.”

By Will Jones

There’s a new convoy brewing, this time to Geneva at the end of this month to stop the Pandemic Treaty, which is to be discussed at that time at the World Health Assembly. Here’s the full information from the press release.

Freedom loving people from Europe and around the world are gearing up for an extraordinary event. Get ready to mark your calendars because from May 30th to June 1st 2024, the Road to Geneva Citizens Convoy is hitting the road!

The Road to Geneva Convoy is a pan-European convoy uniting people across the continent in defence of our health sovereignty and individual liberties. Thousands of people from all walks of life will be making their voices heard outside the United Nations headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland at the We Are The Change rally and march on Saturday June 1st.

By Jeffrey Rodack

Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, New Jersey, owner Ian Smith kept his business open despite Gov. Phil Murphy's COVID-19 lockdown and has finally been cleared of all charges, his attorney announced Tuesday.

Smith, along with co-owner Frank Trumbetti, were hit with more than 80 summonses and charged with violating a governor's orders, operating without a mercantile license, creating a public nuisance, and disturbing the peace, Lehigh Valley Live reported.

Many of the charges also carried up to six months in jail, according to Smith's attorney, John McCann.

The gym had been ordered to pay about $165,000 in state fines for violating the public health emergency rules issued by Murphy and state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, according to the report.

The two gym owners faced state and municipal cases. McCann said now that the local charges have been dismissed he is trying to determine if the state fines can be refunded.

Zowe from My Life in the Thrill Kill Medical Cult Speaks at Children’s Health Defense Event

**The opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the opinions of CHD.**

by Zowe

Deadly COVID Hospital Protocols

Hospitals Empty & Going Bankrupt (Excerpt from Chapter 1)

Mandates for hospitals went beyond two weeks to flatten the curve. Orders were to increase bed capacity by 50% across the state. Every hospital was expected to get on board. Infection prevention measures were put in place, requiring all staff to mask and distance. Visitation was stopped, out of an abundance of caution. Covid-19 PCR testing was required for patients suspected of having Covid-19.

Hospital admin drastically changed standard operating procedures to meet the mandates. Elective surgeries were all canceled. ICU patients were ordered to be sent home. They were artificially adding beds for the expected wave of Covid patients. It was a hospital bed closeout sale, all patients must GO!

by My Health Forward

The following list accurately reflects the disclosures and policies of growers and grocery retailers on selling produce treated with Apeel's Edipeel (used on conventional produce) and Organipeel (used on organic produce) food coatings. To date, Apeel's coatings have only been commercially applied on apples, cucumbers, avocados, asparagus, limes, lemons, grapefruits, mandarins, mangoes, and oranges. The coating is odorless, tasteless, and clear, so there is no way to tell when it is used. The vast majority of grocery store produce is not treated with Apeel. To remove as much Apeel as possible, use vinegar or baking soda (not both) and a produce brush or cotton/hemp towel to scrub the produce. DO NOT MESSAGE OR EMAIL ME ABOUT APEEL.

Natural Grocers: Natural Grocers issued a public corporate statement saying they do not carry any produce or items that have been treated with Apeel's food coatings.

by Ana Maria Mihalcea

I wanted to repost this important article on the future of humanoid robots that is here. In essence, the transhumanist technocratic vision is to replace 90% of the labor force by robots. Essentially it is not just fusing humans with technology, creating Cyborgs and then phasing the human part out, but also to create AI controlled humanoid robots in every aspect of our lives. This then also begs the question of what happens when AI renders humans to primitive to keep around. If the projected amounts of humanoid robots are 100 Million in the US alone, I hope you realize they are produced to replace human jobs and usefulness in society. Human labor will be obsolete.

The global market for humanoid robots is projected to reach $38 billion by 2035, with potential shipments of 1.4 million to 6.5 million units per year.

by InfoWars

A bill introduced by a pair of House Republicans, Guy Reschenthaler and Rep. Max Miller, would give taxpayer benefits to Americans who serve in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as if they were serving in the US military. Israel is a foreign country, however, and this law would codify dual loyalty to Israel into US law at taxpayer expense. Reschenthaler said that over 20,000 American citizens currently in the Israeli military.

One critic demanded that “dual citizens must state their loyalty to USA or banned from US government posts. No more loyalty oaths to Israel to even bid on US contracts. How does this even pass?” As of 2020, 32 state legislatures had passed ‘anti-BDS laws requiring contractors to sign pledges promising not to boycott any goods from Israel, or their contracts would be terminated, which is unconstitutional.

by TN World Desk

A far-remote Canadian municipality has imposed mandatory QR codes for people to enter and exit. With this, the Canadian township Îles-de-la-Madeleine has reportedly become the first country in the world to make QR codes mandatory for visitors. Residents of the remote island won't have to go through the QR code sign-up protocol but would need to present their drivers' license as proof.

A far-remote Canadian municipality has imposed mandatory QR codes for people to enter and exit. Yes! you heard it right, the decision was taken by a local body government of Îles-de-la-Madeleine island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Prior to this, the visitors to the archipelago in Quebec province were asked to pay a $30 fee as well, as per reports. Residents of Îles-de-la-Madeleine have been expressing their anger on social media and some of them even dubbed the move as the "very first QR Code prison of Canada." However, it is to be added that these codes only apply to tourists entering and exiting the island contrary to the claims made online.

by Office of Nuclear Energy, U.S. Department of Energy

A TOUCH OF SALT 🧂: Alpha Tech Research Corp is developing this transportable molten salt microreactor.

Their modular design will deliver 12 megawatts of continuous power and can be combined with multiple units for higher capacity.

The reactor is designed to be shipped by truck and deployed virtually anywhere in the world to bring the clean and reliable attributes of nuclear energy to any community.

Alpha Tech received a GAINnuclear voucher to further commercialize its advanced nuclear technology. The company is working with Argonne National Laboratory

to advance a promising yttrium hydride-based moderator for its microreactor concept. The data will be used to inform the size and design of the reactor.

By Tyler Durden

Another day, another indication of what a spectacular, snakebit clusterf**k the F-35 program is.

The latest blotter entry comes to us from the US Government Accounting Office (GAO), via a new report pointedly titled "F-35 Joint Strike Fighter: Program Continues to Encounter Production Issues and Modernization Delays."According to GAO, Lockheed Martin is running out of parking space for all the completed F-35s that the Pentagon refuses to accept.

These aren't one-by-one rejects. Last summer, the DOD put a complete freeze on accepting the stealth fighters until Lockheed fixed huge hardware and software problems associated with "Technology Refresh-3" (TR-3), a $1.8 billion package intended to expand the planes' capabilities.

The worst of the software glitches affect the F-35's radar and electronic warfare systems, "with some test pilots reporting that they had to reboot their entire radar and electronic warfare systems mid-flight to get them back online," says GAO. Gee, that sounds kinda bad.

By George F. Smith

You think you’re the legitimate owner of your residence until you come back from vacation and find squatters have taken over. Call the police and have them removed? You might have to call a private service like Squatterhunters.com instead.

Americans long ago lost property rights to their income, the purchasing power of their money, their savings, and their lives. Is there no way for people to protect what is legitimately theirs?

Fortunately, both experience and theory says there is: The classic study by Terry L. Anderson and P. J. Hill, An American Experiment in Anarcho-Capitalism: The Not So Wild, Wild West and Robert P. Murphy’s Chaos Theory.

Thanks to Hollywood and popular literature, the American West [1830-1900] is often portrayed as violent and lawless. As long as you had a fast gun and were willing to use it, you could get away with anything. The reason: weak or nonexistent government.

By Carla K. Johnson

For the first time, the number of Americans who use marijuana just about every day has surpassed the number who drink that often, a shift some 40 years in the making as recreational pot use became more mainstream and legal in nearly half of U.S. states.

In 2022, an estimated 17.7 million people reported using marijuana daily or near-daily compared to 14.7 million daily or near-daily drinkers, according an analysis of national survey data. In 1992, when daily pot use hit a low point, less than 1 million people said they used marijuana nearly every day.

Alcohol is still more widely used, but 2022 was the first time this intensive level of marijuana use overtook daily and near-daily drinking, said the study’s author, Jonathan Caulkins, a cannabis policy researcher at Carnegie Mellon University.

by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times

President Joe Biden announced his latest student loan forgiveness plan by canceling $7.7 billion in debts, taking the total amount of such loans canceled under his administration to $167 billion.

“Today, my Administration is canceling student debt for 160,000 more people, bringing the total number of Americans who have benefitted from our debt relief actions to 4.75 million,” President Biden said in a May 22 statement.

“Each of those borrowers has received an average of over $35,000 in debt cancellation. These 160,000 additional borrowers are people enrolled in my Administration’s SAVE Plan; are public service workers like teachers, nurses, or law enforcement officials; or are borrowers who were approved for relief because of fixes we made to Income-Driven Repayment (IDR).”

by Meryl Nass

Why are Republican Senators holding up a law that would protect Oklahomans from the grip of the WHO, when both Oklahoma’s Attorney General and Oklahoma’s Governor have said NO to the WHO?

It’s wonderful that the A-G and Governor have issued opinions against the WHO, but only a LAW will protect Oklahomans once these public servants are no longer in office.

Are these Senators, blocking such a popular law, paid off by big Pharma?

See what a wonderful, extremely diligent Oklahoma activist has to say about the matter.

by Meryl Nass

Watch the video above, in which a news program is reporting on skyrocketing hospital mortality rates. It is only about a minute, but it is shocking and frightening and disgusting. (Don’t click the arrow below; it does not work.)

One hospital is “investigating its algorithms”—maybe the problem IS the algorithms? Maybe while the robotic clinicians order algorithmic care few are evaluating how the patients respond any more? (The “providers” are being forced to follow algorithms, trained to be robots so they can be replaced by computers, and I don’t think it will take too long before that happens). I am serious. I think that the elites have deliberately made the patient experience unpleasant, just as they have made flying in airplanes unpleasant. Just as being a worker has become more unpleasant since you have to watch what you say and get used to being monitored all the time. No wonder people do not want to go back to work.

by Steve Kirsch

The MMR vaccine is extremely dangerous. It’s the vaccine associated with the most autism in the US.

Is there a mortality benefit that outweighs the risk?

The answer is no.

Even if you believe everything on the CDC website as to the mortality benefit, the MMR vaccines would save fewer than 5 lives a year in the US at a cost of over 50,000 new autism cases.

Yet, all 50 states in the US require some form of measles vaccination for children. The parents are not given a choice. This is insane.

So autism rates continue to skyrocket while measles deaths hover at around 1 per year.

But no lawmaker wants to talk about it because vaccines are sacred cows.

In this article, I’ll show you all the data that backs up what I said above.

The bottom line: it is absolutely INSANE that all 50 states require measles vaccination. The decision for any health intervention should be up to the parents to make.

by Ashley Palya

The robot dogs are said to help protect them against terrorismCredit: AFP

The robot dogs can be controlled by using a remoteCredit: Getty

Some people are worried the robot dogs will turn into 'killer robots'Credit: AP

Golden Dragon was held in central Kampong Chhnang Province and at sea off Preah Sihanouk Province, Agence France-Presse reported last week.

The training mission consists of over 2,000 troops, 14 warships, two helicopters, and 69 armored vehicles/tanks alongside the remote-controlled four-legged robot dogs with automatic rifles.

The troops are also working on live-fire, anti-terrorism, and humanitarian rescue drills are included.

The machine gun robodogs reportedly did not shoot off any fire.

They only were demonstrated walking, not shooting, to journalists and military officials.

By Michael Boldin

Imagine being a suspect for simply walking near a crime scene. That’s the reality of a mass, warrantless surveillance tool called a geofence warrant

Path to Liberty: May 22, 2024

by Greg Reese

For decades, those with eyes to see have been aware of Chemtrails in our skies. And for decades we were called conspiracy theorists. But in 2016, while serving as Director of the CIA, John Brennan admitted that Chemtrails are real at the Council on Foreign Relations.

In 2007, it was announced that nanosized particles, known as Smart Dust, can be dispersed over the battlefield via aerial spraying.

The military has contracted several multinational corporations to develop “wearable” biosensors. Biosensors and smart dust can become something known as body dust that can spread inside the human body as an active network capable to provide telemetry from inside the body for the use of monitoring humans.

There is a patent for using polyethylene glycol derivatives as a way to modify the weather, the same substances used in the COVID19 lipid nanoparticles. These polymers can be integrated with biosensors and soft robotics for smart materials, materials that can be modified by external stimuli. Soft robotics is a subfield of robotics that utilizes compliant materials rather than rigid ones. Such as the hydrogels found in the experimental COVID shots.

the Road to Geneva Citizens Convoy is hitting the road! May 30-June 1st 2024

One Nation Under God? Patriotism, Christian Nationalism And Idolatry, June 11, 6:30 – 9pm CDT, Oak Forest Anglican Church with streaming on https://www.youtube.com/@theologybythepint

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2024 - June 9th-14th, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 17th – 23th, 2024, Lancaster, New Hampshire

Liberstad Freedom Festival - July 24th - July 28th, Liberstad, Norway

Mises University 2024 - July 28th – August 3rd, 2024, Auburn, Alabama

Midwest Peace and Liberty Fest - July 25-29, 2024, Gaines, Michigan

Living Free Festival, 23 - 25 August 2024, Pillar Valley NSW, Australia

AnarCon Outdoor Liberty Festival - August, 2024, Gore, Virginia

Music & Sky 2023 - August 2024, Cuyama Valley, California

The People's Reset: UK - Sept 27-29th - Bath, UK

VONUFEST5 - Sept 30-Oct 7 - Vandalia, IL

Mises Supporters Summit 2024 - October 10-13, 2024, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Mid-Continent Liberty Festival (MIDFEST) - October, 2024, Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Liberty in Our Lifetime - November 1-3, 2024. Empire Hall, Prague, Czech Republic

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

A Message From Grant "Prezence" Ellman:

Howdy familia! I've been working overtime to get this edit out to you. It was quite a demanding project!

This show was one of the biggest opportunities of my life and I gave thanks to creator by showing up with my fullest PREZENCE!

This particular show felt like one of those opportunities where many years of life experience and self-investment came together into perfect flow and I'm truly grateful to the most high for all the support I've received on this path.

It was so fun to perform with KING DAVID JAMES after more than 1 year hiatus, moving through some challenging times to ultimately strengthen our friendship and co-creative power :) In case you haven't heard our album links are down below.

To sing and drum 75 minutes of mostly original music while simultaneously recording the entire show (9 microphones and 2 cameras) plus running a wireless rig for KDJ, was not a casual task. Thanks to Rocco Tortorella for running the gimbal on my main camera!

I prayed and visualized months in advance for everything to go smoothly and it really did! Of course there's always room to improve, and I'm sure some of you may notice that KDJ's mic was a bit hot when he goes full BEAST mode. I apologize in advance for the occasional distortion on his vocal :)

I will be following up this video with a short "highlight/recap reel" to share with promoters and booking agents for future gigs. My intention is to use this show as a springboard for more opportunities to share my passions and medicine with the world.

Thanks to Aly Constine for booking me and to the whole Rise n Vibes/Tico Time crew for being so welcoming and accommodating.

