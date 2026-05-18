Etienne Note: If the images aren’t visible, please try this browser LINK.

Dear Subscribers,

Short letter this week as I am at James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA at my son’s college graduation.

I made inflation the headline story this week because we are now at a RED FLAG level inflation rate especially since the Bureau of Labor Statistics is undercounting the true rate of inflation in the specific ways we discuss in our expose: THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $2.73 Million From Every Working American… “Legally”. The organized crime banks and “government” have stolen the value out of our money with Fractional Reserve Banking and it is starting to become evident that we have been robbed.

Don’t be distracted by Iran, fake “assassination attempts” or aliens. We are being robbed and the organized crime “government” is waging economic warfare against us.. slowly and surely bankrupting the population… We are at war… How are YOU fighting back? https://artofliberty.org/sponsorship-program/

Finally, I am rolling through Nashville on the way home on Monday or Tuesday… It looks like Shawn Ryan is just going to let me, figuratively, walk right past him…

Top Stories of the Week

So I am rolling through Nashville, where Shawn Ryan’s studio is, next week on the way to my son’s college graduation and the following week on the way back. I had sent Shawn Ryan’s team an invitation to debate the legitimacy of “government” and the fact that the organized crime “government” is using unethically manipulative tricks and techniques to create “order-followers” (Soul-diers) willing to set their morality aside and kill whomever they are told while living off money stolen from others at the point of a gun. He or his team have not responded so I wanted to double down and make it clear I am calling him out.

Shawn Ryan swore an oath to defend the Con-stitution from “All Enemies Foreign and Domestic.” Here I am, the biggest “Enemy of the Con-stitution” since Lysander Spooner and I am about to figurative walk right past Shawn Ryan the same way the German soldier walked past the cowardly American soldier in the movie Saving Private Ryan.

I’ve got almost 10,000 hard copy book sales to 25+ countries, almost 50,000 book downloads, and I appear on dozens of podcast and radio shows each year pointing out the scam of the Con-stitution and “government:”

“We the People” can’t delegate rights they don’t have themselves (stealing/extorting money (taxes), making up rules for everyone, etc.) to a “representative” or a “government” to “represent them” doing something they don’t have the ability to do themselves.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

Catherine Austin Fitts: “The Government Isn’t in Charge—The President Is Doing What He’s Told”

by Lioness of Judah Ministry

Catherine Austin Fitts argues that soaring deficits and inconsistent policy decisions point to a deeper reality: elected officials may not be in control.

Drawing on the gap between public messaging and actual outcomes, she questions who is truly directing policy.

In her view, the visible leadership operates within constraints set by more powerful financial forces behind the scenes.

The result is a system that appears chaotic on the surface, but may be more coordinated than it looks.

Continue reading...

“Government”, Media and Academia



Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

Trump Family Collected $59 MILLION From Americans For Phones That Don’t Exist

by Books Behind Borders

In June 2025, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump launched Trump Mobile. The flagship product was a gold Android smartphone called the T1, priced at $499. Buyers were asked to pay a $100 deposit to reserve one.

590,000 people paid that deposit.



That’s $59 million collected.



They promised delivery by late summer 2025.



Then November.



Then December.



Then Q1 2026.



Now? The release date has been quietly DELETED from the website entirely.

The phone was marketed as “proudly American” and “Made in the USA” with an etched American flag. That branding was quietly removed from the website within days of launch.

Continue reading...

The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

¡Por qué es fundamental usar efectivo! (¡Y criptomonedas, oro/Goldbacks, plata e incluso monedas de cinco centavos!)

Con los bancos empezando a fallar, hay algunas cosas fáciles y específicas que usted puede hacer para fortalecer la capacidad de su comunidad local para sobrevivir a un colapso bancario o a una devaluación del dólar.

Use efectivo físico

¡Por qué deberíamos pagar con efectivo en todos los lugares que podamos con billetes en lugar de una tarjeta de crédito! — Adaptado de la publicación viral en “Fedbook” de Wren Hope Rose

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

Getting Jacked is Simple

by Chaotic Neutral

It’s actually really simple to get jacked. That’s not to say it’s easy- just that the complexity of the challenge is trivial, requiring only time and energy to succeed.

Now, you’re probably raising your eyebrows at this claim. Everywhere you look, there are personal trainers, fitness influencers, nutritionists, and even exercise scientists with conflicting information. Go to any gym, and you’ll see different people doing wildly different exercise routines. Surely, that implies building muscle is a complicated subject? Well, no. For 2 reasons:

The fitness industry thrives on misinformation, because all the money is made in selling supplements, accessories, and ‘personal training expertise’ that have no scientific legitimacy1

Most people are cognitive misers who actively avoid mentally demanding tasks and refuse to read anything academic2

Continue reading...

Surveillance Tools Intended for Border Control Are Being Used Against Americans

by J.D. Tuccille

It goes without saying that any tool or power government acquires for addressing some crisis of the moment will eventually—often, almost immediately—be deployed against the general public. So it is with border enforcement and the crackdown on immigrants. Surveillance technology ostensibly intended for the enforcement of laws regulating migration is being turned against Americans.

“In the battle against illegal immigration, the U.S. is spending hundreds of millions of dollars on tools that give federal agents easy access to the home and workplace addresses of American citizens, their social-media accounts, vehicle information, flight history, law-enforcement records and other personal information, as well as data to track their daily comings and goings,” The Wall Street Journal‘s Shane Shifflett and Hannah Critchfield reported last week.

The article opened with the story of Liz McLellan, a Maine resident who photographed federal agents participating in an immigration crackdown. Agents went to her home and told her, “This is a warning. We know you live right here.” Understandably, she took that as a threat.

In fact, McLellan was well within her rights to record federal agents. As Freedom Forum notes, “Courts have protected a general right to record law enforcement when the officers are performing official actions in a public space, such as a street or park. This right is protected under both freedom of speech as free expression and freedom of the press, which includes protection for gathering information about the government and for sharing it with others.”

Continue reading...

What percent of autism cases are attributable to vaccines?

by Toby Rogers

Editor’s note: Steve Kirsch and I independently arrived at the same estimate for the Population Attributable Fraction (PAF) of autism cases caused by vaccines. I previously missed his groundbreaking work on this topic (see 1, 2, and 3). That being said, this is an extremely important facet of the autism causation conversation so I want to shine a light on it and build the case piece by piece so that readers will understand the revolutionary implications of this finding.

I. What is it?

The Population Attributable Fraction (PAF) answers a specific and important question: if we could eliminate a particular exposure from the entire population, what fraction of all cases of a particular disease would disappear?

It bridges the gap between two different ways of thinking about causation:

Continue reading...

US Firm Unveils Ground Bot With Enough Power To Fire Laser Guns

by Tyler Durden

Utah-based defense tech firm Hypercraft has unveiled a 300 hp diesel-hybrid-electric unmanned ground vehicle (UGV) that can power directed-energy weapons, charge drones, and sustain a forward command post, all autonomously.

Defense Blog’s Dylan Malyasov reports that Hypercraft’s Razorback UGV can travel 280 miles on a single charge, reach speeds of 60 mph, and export 38 kilowatts of power, which is enough to power laser weapons and recharge drones.

Razorback is being positioned as a critical energy source for forward operating units that need power for drones, electronic warfare, ISR, counter-UAS systems, and communications. The UGV is also designed to move supplies and support infrastructure on the modern battlefield.

The role of UGVs on the battlefield is still being shaped in real time by the Russia-Ukraine war, where robots, whether ground bots or drones, are increasingly removing infantrymen from harm’s way as the grinding fight evolves into a war of attrition fought by machines.

Continue reading...

“They’ll Be Laughing No Longer”: Trump Rejects Iran Peace Deal Response As “Totally Unacceptable”

by Tyler Durden

Trump calls Iran’s peace proposal response “totally unacceptable”

Iran warns of ‘decisive, immediate’ response to British or French warships approaching Hormuz Strait.

Iran responds Sunday to US peace proposal, finally submitting something official to Pakistan. Details not initially disclosed. Trump TS: Iran “playing games with the United States.”

IRGC new warning: will unleash “heavy attack” on US bases in region if more Hormuz aggression persists.

Continue reading...

The Mystery of Falling Fertility

by Tomas Fürst

This analysis originated as a student project in my Data Science course at Palacky University, Czech Republic. Several students contributed, with Michal Malcik doing the most. It might be one of the more consequential pieces of coursework.

At the beginning of 2022, the Total Fertility Rate (TFR) in many European countries started to decrease dramatically. A rapid and unexpected decline in TFR has occurred in all the Baltic states, across Northern Europe, Central Europe, and in all major countries of Western Europe. Only Greece, Spain, Italy, Croatia, and Romania did not exhibit such dramatic declines, while Portugal and Bulgaria even experienced TFR growth (see Figure 1).

This dramatic and unexpected change in TFR dynamics that occurred synchronously across most of Europe begs for an explanation. Several mechanisms have been proposed in the mainstream media.

Continue reading...

by Matt Agorist

The political class in New York has just mandated a digital panopticon inside your living room, slipping draconian provisions into the Fiscal Year 2027 State Budget. Stripped of the political spin, the state has cemented what Governor Kathy Hochul’s administration enthusiastically brands as “first-in-the-nation” safety requirements, legally ordering manufacturers to install surveillance software on private 3D printers. It is a calculated move to monitor the private activities of peaceful individuals under the guise of public safety.

The state is attempting to sell this massive overreach to the public as a heroic crusade against the phantom menace of “ghost guns.” According to Hochul’s official press releases, untraceable 3D-printed firearms are the fastest-growing threat to public safety and demand immediate legislative intervention. The political establishment believes this manufactured panic grants them the moral authority to require a digital permission slip just to operate a machine sitting on a workbench in your own home.

Continue reading...

The FCC Wants Your ID Before You Get a Phone Number

by The Free Thought Project

(Reclaim The Net) The era of the anonymous phone number could be ending. On April 30, the Federal Communications Commission unanimously approved a proposal requiring telecom providers to verify customers’ identities before activating service.

Government-issued ID, physical address, legal name, and existing phone numbers would all be included. The stated goal is stopping robocalls. The result would be an identity-verification regime covering one of the last semi-anonymous communication tools available to ordinary Americans.

The proposal applies to nearly every voice provider in the country, from traditional carriers and mobile operators to VoIP services. The FCC is seeking public comment on specifics, but the direction is clear.

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr framed it around negligent carriers. “As we have continued to investigate the problem of illegal robocalls over the last year, it has become clear that some originating providers are not doing enough to vet their customers, allowing bad actors to infiltrate our U.S. phone networks,” he said. Some providers, he added, “do the bare minimum (or worse) and have become complicit in illegal robocalling schemes.”

Continue reading...

When the Persian Gulf Supply Shock Meets the Warsh Fed: Stagflation and the Coming AI Bubble Bust

by David Stockman

Here is a salient place to start regarding the economic impact of the Donald’s misbegotten war on Iran: To wit, approximately 7 billion ton-miles of freight moves by truck each and every day in the USA, which heavy truck fleet consumes upwards of 2.9 million barrels per day (mb/d) of diesel fuel.

Alas, the price of diesel fuel was about $3.55/gallon both a year ago and as of early January 2026, but has since soared by more than+$2.00 per gallon to around $5.60 recently. That’s a 56% rise in the cost of pumping goods and commodities through the arteries of the US economy. On an annualized basis, the diesel fuel bill for the US truck fleet went from $155 billion per year to $250 billion per year at current oil prices.

The big question, of course, is through which channel these drastically higher fuel acquisition costs will be absorbed—in higher prices or reduced output?

And that pertains not just to the microcosm of the trucking sector, but the entire GDP now being battered by the Donald’s elective war-based dislocation of the world’s 175 million BOE/day oil and natural gas markets.

Continue reading...

Why Medicine Won’t Cure You (and What’s Final y Changing)

by A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

No industry, organization, or cause tasked with solving a problem will actually solve it, because the problem disappearing threatens their economic livelihood or political power—a dynamic visible everywhere from non-profits which constantly seek donations but never produce results to dating apps that deliberately prevent users from finding partners and leaving the platform.

The pharmaceutical industry has perfected this model: drugs are designed to be taken perpetually rather than cure, side effects create demand for additional drugs, and the entire regulatory apparatus is structured to protect this status quo by suppressing affordable natural therapies like DMSO that challenge it.

SSRIs epitomize this dynamic—massively overprescribed, frequently life-ruining, and nearly impossible to withdraw from—yet for decades, the industry successfully kept all criticism of them out of mainstream discourse.

Continue reading...

Consumer prices rose 3.8% annually in April, the highest since May 2023

Etienne Note: This is RED FLAG level inflation especially since the Bureau of Labor Statistics is undercounting the true rate of inflation in the specific ways we discuss in our expose: THE GREATEST THEFT IN HUMAN HISTORY! How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal At Least $2.73 Million From Every Working American… “Legally”. The organized crime banks and “government” have stolen the value out of our money with Fractional Reserve Banking and it is starting to become evident that we have been robbed. Don’t be distracted by Iran, fake “assassination attempts” or aliens. We are being robbed and the organized crime “government” is waging economic warfare against us.. slowly and surely bankrupting the population… We are at war.. How are YOU fighting back? https://artofliberty.org/sponsorship-program/

by Jeff Cox

The consumer price index rose at a seasonally adjusted 0.6% for the month, putting the one-year pace at 3.8%, the highest since May 2023.

Excluding food and energy, the core CPI increased 0.4% and 2.8%, respectively, keeping inflation well above the Federal Reserve’s 2% goal.

Though energy and in particular gasoline has been much of the headline story, inflation pressures also came from a variety of other areas.

Continue reading...

Three New Studies Show Harm From Ultra Processed Foods

Emerging research continues to link ultraprocessed foods (UPFs) to major health risks. Three recent studies found troubling connections. One found that higher UPF consumption is associated with increased fat in thigh muscles linked to knee osteoarthritis. Learn more here. Another found measurable declines in attention and processing speed. Learn more here. And last but not least, a third found a 5% higher risk of stroke, heart attack, or cardiac arrest for each additional daily serving consumed. Learn more here.

Looking for a snack? Grab an organic apple instead of an Oreo.

by Julia Musto, The Independent in New York

Eating a diet dominated by ultraprocessed foods like cookies and fries has long been tied to harms for many areas of human health.

Now, researchers say people who regularly eat a lot of ultraprocessed foods need to worry about another health hazard: poor muscle health.

Continue reading...

The Multi-Layered Poison Operation: How Leaving the Mainstream Lands You in a Hunting Ground

by Tim Truth

There are two layers of a large-scale poison operation happening at once, in service of the NWO depopulation agenda.

The first layer is the more obvious one: mainstream media, institutional messaging, and conventional consumer culture encouraging people to harm themselves through medical interventions that shorten lifespan. Mainstream systems push people toward dependency, weakness, illness, and premature decline.

BUT escaping the mainstream does not automatically mean escaping manipulation.

The same mainstream sources can manage both groups by using opposite psychological levers. For the mainstream audience, the mechanism is direct instruction: “trust the experts,” “follow the guidance,” “take the recommended intervention,” “do not question the institutions.” This works on people who still accept institutional authority as legitimate. But for those who have lost trust in mainstream messaging, the same system can use reverse psychology: “they don’t want you to know,” “this is suppressed,” “the banned poisons must be the real cure,” “if the establishment attacks it, it must be good.” In that second case, the person believes they are rebelling, when in fact their rebellion has been harnessed and hijacked.

Continue reading...

The Massive Housing Market Risks Nobody Talks About

by Brandon Smith

Perhaps the most common economic commentary circulating today is the fear that the average American family has been priced out of the housing market for the rest of their lives. Gen Z and even Gen Alpha teens are already planning for a future in which buying a home is impossible. This is not only happening in the U.S.; all across the western world from Australia to Canada to Europe, people are facing the worst home price inflation in decades.

However, just as in physics, there are rules of motion that still apply to markets regardless of government or central bank intervention. What goes up must inevitably come down.

There’s been an interesting development in the past year, specifically on the seller’s side of the housing equation. During the pandemic, the relocation panic, Covid stimulus and corporate buyers drove up prices across the board and the average cost of a home skyrocketed by 50% from 2019 to 2024.

A large portion of this buying was internal migration (mostly away from blue states). At the same time, there were a lot of speculators trying to play the market and make a quick buck in the expectation that prices would continue rising.

Continue reading...

What the Fuck is Going On? - Expanded

by A Lily Bit

There is a certain kind of British conversation that takes place in a quiet room with two cups of tea going cold on the table, the kind where one man tells another that the country he was born in has been gutted from the inside, that the elections he votes in are theatre, that the pension he has been paying into is collateral for a debt nobody intends to repay, and the other man, who already half-believed it, sits there and feels the last of his civic optimism leave the room like steam off the tea. That conversation has been happening more often lately. It is happening in pubs in Bedford, in coffee shops in Manchester, in the spare bedrooms of men in their fifties who have stopped sleeping properly and have begun reading books their fathers would have called crank literature, and it is happening because the official explanations no longer fit the visible facts.

The visible facts are these. The British state cannot build a hospital on time or on budget. It cannot guard its own borders. It cannot keep the lights on without buying gas from people who hate it. It cannot prosecute the obvious crimes committed in the open against children in its northern towns. It cannot house its own citizens, who now hand over more than half their take-home pay for a flat they will never own, and it cannot stop importing several hundred thousand new claimants on those flats every year.

Continue reading...

BREAKING: Landmark Peer-Reviewed Study Finds Vaccination Is a Major Risk Factor for Autism

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

For decades, scientists have debated what drives the relentless rise in autism. Some have claimed it’s simply due to “increased screening” while others insist vaccines play no role whatsoever. Thousands of studies have explored genetic, environmental, and perinatal factors—but very few have ever evaluated vaccine and non-vaccine determinants together within a unified analytical framework.

Now, our peer-reviewed study titled Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder, officially published in the Journal of Independent Medicine, provides one of the most comprehensive syntheses on the possible causes of autism to date.

Most importantly, by systematically evaluating all known autism risk factors side by side, we found that combination and early-timed routine childhood vaccination represents a significant modifiable risk factor for autism within a broader multifactorial framework. We found 79% of studies evaluating vaccines or their components (107 of 136) reported evidence consistent with a vaccine–autism link. The evidence converged across epidemiologic, clinical, mechanistic, toxicologic, and neuropathologic domains.

Continue reading...

Tokenization: A Seventh Grade Explanation

by Unbekoming

The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements, first published in 1951, is one of the strangest and most enduring works of twentieth-century political thought. Strange because of who wrote it — a self-educated longshoreman with no university degree, no academic post, no institutional sponsor — and enduring because, more than seventy years after it appeared, no one has yet written a better short book on why ordinary people throw themselves into religious revivals, nationalist crusades and political revolutions with a willingness to die that defies every assumption of self-interest. Eisenhower kept it on his desk and recommended it publicly. It has never gone out of print. Each new generation rediscovers it during whatever upheaval happens to be theirs, and finds the old longshoreman waiting with most of the answers already worked out.

Eric Hoffer (1902–1983) lived a life almost calculated to disqualify him as a public intellectual. He worked in restaurants, picked crops as a migrant in California’s fields, prospected for gold in the mountains, and after Pearl Harbor settled into twenty-five years on the San Francisco docks loading and unloading ships. He read philosophy on his lunch breaks — Montaigne, Pascal, Dostoyevsky, Bagehot — and he wrote in spiral notebooks during the hours other men spent at home. The True Believer was his first book, written largely in the evenings after shifts on the waterfront, and dedicated to Margaret Anderson, an editor whose persistent prodding from across a continent finally pried it loose from him. He went on to write nine more books. In 1983 he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He never gave up the docks.

Continue reading...

Simplicius Iran War Update: Another Blow to Pentagon Hype: 90% of Iran’s Missile Sites Remain According to NYT Findings

by Simplicius

Another day brings us new revisions to Iran’s putative “losses” in the failed US war.

The New York Times now finds that 30 out of 33 Iranian missile sites along the Strait of Hormuz are still intact:

The Trump administration’s public portrayal of a shattered Iranian military is sharply at odds with what U.S. intelligence agencies are telling policymakers behind closed doors, according to classified assessments from early this month that show Iran has regained access to most of its missile sites, launchers and underground facilities.

Most alarming to some senior officials is evidence that Iran has restored operational access to 30 of the 33 missile sites it maintains along the Strait of Hormuz, which could threaten American warships and oil tankers transiting the narrow waterway.

Continue reading...

Eight pivotal facts about Covid-period excess mortality

by Denis Rancourt

Eight pivotal facts about Covid-period (2020-2025) excess mortality are described:

Fact #1: The scale of excess all‑cause mortality during the Covid period was 0.13 % of population per year

Fact #2: The Covid-period excess mortality was not caused by a spreading respiratory pathogen

Fact #3: Most Covid-period excess mortality in young adults and the youth is not assigned to respiratory conditions (COVID-19)

Continue reading...

King Charles Announces Introduction of UK Orwellian Digital ID System

by Redacted and Alex Jones Live

UK monarch King Charles III announced the rollout of the nation’s digital ID system, claiming that it will allow more citizens to access government services online. There has been massive opposition.

Many are concerned that it will usher in programmable digital currency. The system would effectively do away with internet anonymity and comes as the UK government has also announced new crackdowns on antisemitic speech, much of which is communicated online.

While the government professes the system will enhance access to social services, many fear the digital ID scheme could become a precursor to a system resembling China’s social credit score model, which tracks citizens via facial recognition and denies or restricts services based on AI assessments.

BREAKING: King Charles: “My ministers will also proceed with the introduction of Digital ID” pic.twitter.com/gWLjA15zAJ

Continue reading...

Unitree Unveils $650,000 Real-Life Transformer Robot (Mech Suit) While Encouraging Responsible Use

by Tyler Durden

Chinese robotics firm Unitree, known for its robot dogs and humanoids, has unveiled a production-ready “manned mecha”: a large robotic machine piloted by a human.

Unitree wrote on X that the manned mecha costs $650,000 and weighs as much as a car. The bipedal mecha is piloted by a human operator who sits in its belly.

The machine looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. And it tranforms into a giant robo-dog.

Chinese media outlet Global Times reported that Unitree Robotics CEO Wang Xingxing piloted the bipedal mecha in the promotional video, calling it the “world’s first production-ready manned mecha.”

Continue reading...

Minnesota ‘Culture Of Fraud’ Enabled More Than $9 Billion In Misused Taxpayer Funds, Panel Says

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Janice Hisle via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A “culture of fraud” infected Minnesota state agencies, resulting in more than $9 billion in taxpayers’ money squandered, a new legislative report says.o

“We finally pulled the curtain back—and the public is grateful,” state Rep. Kristin Robbins, chair of the Minnesota House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee, said May 13 during a session that summarized 16 months of investigative work.

Many fraudsters “came to believe that fraud was tolerated and paid in a big way,” according to a report that Robbins released at the meeting. The report summarizes the committee’s attempts to dissect how state agencies became so mired in fraud.

Continue reading...

Upcoming Liberty Events

Derrick Broze - The 2026 Activation Tour, Multiple Cities, US, May 1st – July 26th, 2026

Constellation Anarchist Festival, Montreal, Canada, May 14th – 20th, 2026

Derrick Broze w/ Prezence in Sedona - May 16th, 2026

Porcupine Freedom Festival - June 21st-28th, 2026

Why Is The Healthcare System Broken? - Windham, New Hampshire - June 27th

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026 – July 8th – 13th 2026, Northumberland, NH

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

This week in Truth Music, we are featuring the latest release from Illuminati Congo and K33P: ‘Don’t Lose Your Soul’. This album is more than just great rhythm; it serves as a vital reminder for our times: in a world designed to distract and divide us, the most revolutionary act you can perform is keeping your essence intact. Essential listening for those who seek music with both message and spirit.

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Suspected Fed/Free State Project Agent Provocateur Jeremy Kauffman Charged After Alleged Racist Incident

Etienne Note: As part of our support of the Free State Project, we have been covering Jeremy Kauffman’s divisive tactics, most recently in our article: What is the Deal with the Free State PARTY in New Hampshire? Kauffman is now back in the news dragging libertarianism in NH through the mud…

By DAMIEN FISHER, InDepthNH.org

As prominent New Hampshire Libertarian Jeremy Kauffman mounts an effort to dissolve the national Libertarian Party, he’s also dealing with a legal drama for his alleged racist behavior in a grocery store parking lot.

Kauffman, 41, is scheduled for trial in July on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing government administration stemming from an April 4 incident in which he allegedly tried to fight several people while hurling racist insults, according to Manchester Police reports.

Police were called to the Elm Street Market Basket parking lot around 2 p.m. on April 4 to deal with reports that a man hit another car in the parking lot with his car, fought with several people, and then went inside the store and continued yelling. One witness told police the suspect, later identified as Kauffman, immediately started making racist statements after the fender bender, and tried to fight people. When a bystander, who is Black and from Jamaica, walked by the incident, Kauffman reportedly directed his ire toward that man.

Continue reading...

The Facebook Group Jeremy Kauffman is a fed sent to destroy the liberty movement is now up to 157 members

The Liberator

Get a NEW 2026 Liberator for “Going Paid” (or upgrading from monthly) as a $50 Yearly Subscriber to This Substack.

We just announced the BRAND NEW 2026 Liberator (Version 2.3), which includes the ePub versions of “Government” - The Biggest Scams in History Exposed! AND To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many, Important books in PDF, truth documentaries, dank liberty memes, and music from the Liberty movement’s hottest artists.

The Liberator is available from ArtOfLiberty.org/Store and Amazon.com.



Individual Liberator are $30 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com



5 Pack Liberators are $65 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com



10 Pack Liberators are $115 - Art of Liberty Store - Amazon.com

Get The Liberator Bundled with:



”Government” in paperback = $45



”Government” in High-Resolution Hardcover = $65



”Government” + To See the Cage in paperback = $60



”Government” + To See the Cage in High-Resolution Hardcover = $100



The Everything Bundle (paperback copies of the best of voluntaryist thought) = $115

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn’t do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News , Important News , or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider “Going Paid” on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You! WE ARE NOW BEING HEAVILY CENSORED ON SUBSTACK. See my Subscriber Letter Here.

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of “Government” in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise “Government” and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at ArtOfLiberty.org/store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our “Everything Bundle” - The Sampler of Liberty!

To See the Cage Is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many is now IN-STOCK and shipping from our distribution center. Order OR get a free teaser copy where you can see a list of all 25 techniques and the Table of Contents at https://SeeTheCage.com/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!