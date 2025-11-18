Dear Subscribers,

Top Stories of the Week

Because everyone wants to be safe and secure in their homes, on the road, and when traveling, there’s obviously a market for personal protection. Right now this market is dominated by a monopoly provider. In the absence of a monopoly provider, there’s no reason to think that private companies wouldn’t be able to provide the same service, at lower prices, with more efficiency and without the abuses of the monopoly police.

Videos of the Week

Etienne Note: The #1 weapon is control of perception. Can the organized crime system control the information you receive… through the algorithmic censorship of the DARPA internet or simply buying off the “journalists” you see on the BBC….

The truth that Douglas Murray doesn’t want you to know is that he is directly an Israeli asset.

Video Plays: Well, I’m joined now by Douglas Murray who’s on the Gaza border.

Douglas, let me ask you first of all, why have you felt the need to go there? Well, I’ve covered every Israeli conflict since the 2006 Lebanon war.

This is not journalism.

We are talking about people who claim to be independent critical thinkers offering their services as assets of a foreign power.

So much so that he received an award from the Israeli president for services in propaganda to Israel during the genocide in Gaza.

}About Today’s Guest on the Higher Side Chats: Hakeem Anwar is a technologist and educator who dropped his career in big tech to work on meaningful social movements. He founded #TakeBackOurTech to teach freedom lovers how to use technology privately, and created Above: a privacy-first technology company that develops phones, laptops, and communication services.

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

By Kit Klarenberg

By Kit Klarenberg

This year’s anniversary of 9/11 passed without mainstream mention. Almost two-and-a-half decades on, the media appears to have lost all interest in that fateful, world-changing day. This is despite the April 2023 release of a bombshell court filing by the Office of Military Commissions, which concluded at least two of the alleged hijackers were CIA assets, having been recruited “via a liaison relationship” with Saudi intelligence. The same document offers illuminating insight into how the 9/11 Commission buried this, among other inconvenient truths.

By Zerohedge and The Blaze

The January 6, 2021 riot took place while a joint session of Congress convened at the Capitol to certify the Electoral College vote from the 2020 presidential election that many believed was fraudulently stolen from Trump. Critics contend that the J6 riots were provoked to prevent Republicans in Congress from objecting to the certification.

The FBI said an unknown suspect placed pipe bombs under a park bench at the DNC and the Capitol Hill Club near the Republican National Committee building around 8 pm the night before the riot. The pipe bombs were discovered just before the riot and some police resources were redirected to investigating the dummy pipe bombs.

by Nick R. Hamilton, slaynews.com

Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who recently announced that she will not seek reelection and will finally hang it up after decades in Congress, has long been scrutinized and criticized over her stock trading activities.

According to The Daily Caller, Pelosi’s wealth has skyrocketed to unprecedented levels since she became a member of Congress.

Numbers revealed that since taking office, her wealth has grown a staggering 2,297% in 38 years in Congress, mostly thanks to unbelievable stock trades.

By Michael S. Schmidt

Hoping to save up to buy braces to fix her teeth, she falsely advertised herself in 2017 as 18 years old on a website that matches men looking for “companionship” with young women looking to make money.

What followed would set off a chain of events that would have a dramatic impact on her life and help upend the political career of one of the men she would encounter, Representative Matt Gaetz, the Florida Republican.

The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World - THIS WEEK: Estonia

I am adding a new recurring feature to Five Meme Friday: The REAL Political Spectrum... Around the World! A couple of weeks ago I did an article: The Fake Left-Right Paradigm - What is the REAL Political Spectrum the Monopoly Media is Hiding? where I broke down WHY the monopoly media misrepresents the REAL political spectrum and what the actual political spectrum looks like in the US. That meme went viral so now I am duplicating it for other countries.

Can you help? Please e-mail me at Etienne(at)ArtOfLiberty.org to help create a version for YOUR country OR suggest changes for a version we already have circulating. Donate to support this project at ArtOfLiberty.org/sponsorship-program/

The REAL Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

Shift the Political Spectrum in: USA, Australia, Canada, Estonia (English), Estonia (Estonian), United Kingdom, Venezuela (English), Venezuela (Espanol)

Etienne Note: A HUGE THANK YOU to Art of Liberty supporter Pete M. in Estonia who helped us create this week’s scale! Interestingly, there doesn’t seem to be a single example of a libertarian politician or prominent libertarian or voluntaryist in Estonia so we left Ron Paul and myself in those positions in the Overton Window visualizations. Please pass along to your friends in Estonia to see if they have any suggestions.

“Daily News of The Week”

by The Coastal Journal

Michael Burry warns that big tech giants, Meta, and Oracle could understate $176B in depreciation by 2028, inflating profits by 20–30%. This in-depth breakdown reveals how Big Tech’s AI boom hides a growing cash flow crisis.

In The Big Short, there’s a quiet moment that defines Michael Burry.

As his investors press him on why he wants to bet against MBS, the investor asks, “How do you know the bonds are worthless?”

“I read them,” Burry says.

The investor laughs. “No one reads them. Not even the guys on Wall Street.”

Burry ends with “I don’t think they know what they made”

That line became legend — because it was true. And it still is.

Now, nearly twenty years later, Burry is reading again — and warning again.

Only this time, the danger isn’t in mortgage bonds; it’s buried deep inside Big Tech’s balance sheets.

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

Bread differs significantly between the U.S. and Europe due to wheat type, fermentation time, and chemical use, which shape not only taste and texture but also how your body digests it

American bread often uses hard wheat with high gluten, shorter fermentation, and chemical additives. This leads to denser loaves that strain digestion and trigger discomfort in sensitive individuals

Traditional European-style breads typically ferment for 12 to 48 hours, allowing microbes to break down gluten and sugars while enhancing mineral absorption, flavor, and digestibility without chemical shortcuts

Glyphosate residues are more common in U.S. wheat, where the herbicide is sprayed before harvest, disrupting gut microbes and increasing health risks

Choosing or making bread with simple ingredients, like with real sourdough, lets you enjoy loaves that support digestion, provide nourishment, and carry forward traditions of food craftsmanship

by Tyler Durden

Authored by Doug Ross via Director Blue Substack,

Yuri Aleksandrovich Bezmenov (1939–1993), also known as Tomas David Schuman, was a Soviet journalist and KGB operative specializing in propaganda and ideological subversion.

Ideological subversion is the process of bending a society’s perception of reality so completely that it destroys itself.

In the Cold War era, few voices pierced the veil of secrecy as profoundly as that of Yuri Bezmenov, a KGB defector whose chilling exposés on ideological subversion still resonate today. His warnings, drawn from firsthand experience in Soviet active measures, offer blueprints for destroying free societies—not through bombs, invasions or disease, but through the poisons of manipulated ideas and cultural decay.

by Will Lockett

It is almost funny how the world has only just cottoned on to the AI bubble. Every time I read the news, it feels like an arsonist complaining that the building is on fire. Every major banker, venture capitalist, financial pundit and media outlet that made AI hype their entire personality a year ago is now warning that when the AI bubble pops, it will crash our economy. Great… And whose fault is that, exactly? But what I find truly fascinating about this sudden snap back to reality is that it is totally surface-level. For example, none of these people have even tried to look under the hood of OpenAI, which is overwhelmingly responsible for this bubble. That is almost offensive, because they could probably build a mass grave with all the skeletons in their closet. So, let’s dig into OpenAI and put a name to these ghouls so terrifying no one can talk about them.

by Skander Garroum

Hey there! 👋

Skander here.

You know that feeling when you’re waiting for the cable guy, and they said ‘between 8am and 6pm, and you waste your entire day, and they never show up?

Now imagine that, except the cable guy is ‘electricity,’ the day is ‘50 years,’ and you’re one of 600 million people. At some point, you stop waiting and figure it out yourself.

What’s happening across Sub-Saharan Africa right now is the most ambitious infrastructure project in human history, except it’s not being built by governments or utilities or World Bank consortiums. It’s being built by startups selling solar panels to farmers on payment plans. And it’s working.

Over 30 million solar products sold in 2024. 400,000 new solar installations every month across Africa. 50% market share captured by companies that didn’t exist 15 years ago. Carbon credits subsidizing the cost. IoT chips in every device. 90%+ repayment rates on loans to people earning $2/day.

by Mises WirePer Bylund

It may be true that lovers of liberty, originally steeped in society’s preferred form of social democracy, must travel along the spectrum of the state via small (“minimal”) before reaching the conclusion that the state must go. But logically, this is not the case. To cure cancer, it is not necessary to reduce the size of a tumor bit by bit. The cure is to remove it. Similarly, if a rock upsets the flow of a stream, the solution is not to change the size or shape of the rock, to make it more streamlined, but to simply remove it.

This logic seems impossible to recognize for those who have already adopted the minarchist position. Usually hiding behind questions like “but how would it work,” minarchists cannot get their heads around the meaning of anarchism. To them, as to any statist, without the state, society would immediately degenerate into a Hobbesian bellum omnium contra omnes (“war of all against all”). The assumption, which cannot be questioned, is that some form of control or supervised order is necessary for people to get along, solve problems, or coordinate their actions.

by Mises Wire•Rowan Parchi

A paradox now sits at the center of global finance: the US government, in trying to stabilize its debt markets, has legitimized the very free-market forces that are eroding its monopoly over money.

In mid-2025, the United States enacted the GENIUS Act, the first comprehensive legal framework for stablecoins — privately issued, fully backed digital dollars that move instantly across open blockchain networks rather than through the regulated banking system. The law gave official legitimacy to an already booming industry, but its deeper consequence reaches far beyond cryptocurrency. It has turned stablecoin issuers into a new and dependable class of buyers of US government debt.

At a time when foreign central banks are cutting their Treasury holdings and America’s fiscal burden is swelling, this flow of private demand has become a genuine lifeline. And therein lies the paradox: by empowering private markets to create and circulate digital dollars backed by US Treasuries, the government has secured short-term relief for its mounting financial pressures — while allowing an ever larger share of the dollar system to evolve beyond its direct control. To keep control in one place it is losing control in another.

By Charlotte Kuperwasser

I’m going to touch on a highly controversial subject, one that has become the third rail among cancer biologists and the broader medical community: the possible link between Covid-19 vaccination and cancer. Because my laboratory’s mission is centered on cancer prevention, I cannot in good conscience ignore the elephant in the room.

As my colleague, internationally renowned cancer biologist Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, and I articulated in the September ACIP meeting on Covid vaccines, nearly 50 publications have reported a temporal association between Covid-19 mRNA vaccination and the onset of cancer. Epidemiological studies (one from Italy and one from South Korea) have also described increased cancer incidence among Covid-vaccinated individuals compared to unvaccinated groups (albeit with caveats). These reports are mounting and it’s time we acknowledge that something meaningful may be occurring rather than dismissing them outright; this latter response seems to be the dominant reaction in academia, the media, and by our regulatory agencies.

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

During winter in northern climates, sunlight is too weak to trigger vitamin D production, leaving many people — especially those with excess body fat — at risk for deficiency

A 10-week study found that exercise alone, without supplements or weight loss, helped maintain levels of active vitamin D in overweight or obese adults

Physical activity altered enzyme activity in fat tissue, boosting the body’s ability to convert stored vitamin D into its usable form and preventing it from being broken down

People with the most fat tissue saw the biggest improvements in vitamin D activation, showing that exercise is especially important if you’re carrying extra weight

Exercise trains your body to activate and protect the vitamin D it already has, offering a natural way to help maintain vitamin D levels through winter when sun exposure is limited

Back of the beating hammer

By which the steel is wrought,

Back of the workshop’s clamor

The seeker may find the Thought,

The Thought that is ever master

Of iron and steam and steel,

That rises above disaster

And tramples it under heel!

The drudge may fret and tinker

Or labor with lusty blows,

But back of him stands the Thinker,

The clear-eyed man who knows;

For into each plow or saber,

Each piece and part and whole,

Must go the Brains of Labor,

Which gives the work a soul!

Back of the motors humming

Back of the belts that sing,

Back of the hammers drumming.

Back of the cranes that swing,

There is the eye which scans them

Watching through stress and strain

There is the Mind which plans them-

Back of the brawn, the Brain!

Might of the roaring boiler,

Force of the engine’s thrust,

Strength of the sweating toiler-

Greatly in these we trust.

But back of them stands the Schemer,

The Thinker who drives things through;

Back of the Job-the Dreamer

Who’s making the dream come true!

By David Cox

An amusing tale which regularly does the rounds on social media is that every time you consume a can of Coke, you lose 12 minutes of your life.

While not entirely accurate – it’s an approximation based on Coke’s sugar content and how sugar consumption affects life expectancy, and doesn’t account for the other genetic and lifestyle factors which influence your lifespan – it has raised awareness of the health concerns relating to Coke. This has been newly highlighted by a number of recent studies.

Last month, a paper examining the dietary patterns of more than 123,000 people in the UK over 10 years revealed that consuming a single sugary beverage such as Coke on a daily basis is sufficient to raise your risk of fatty liver disease by 50 per cent.

This follows another study, published in January in the prestigious journal Nature Medicine, which linked such sugary drinks to millions of new cases of type 2 diabetes and heart disease around the world. The study authors described how one of the major issues is that people typically consume drinks such as Coke as part of a generally poor dietary pattern, low in the fruit- and fibre-rich foods that could have helped the body deal with the sugar load.

by Research Integrity

I interviewed the widow of the man who was going to be the first man to walk on the moon, Virgil Grissom. He was the most beloved of all the astronauts. I interviewed his widow for four hours.

It’s her opinion, not mine, with 100% certainty that he was murdered by the CIA for not cooperating with fraud in the Apollo program. She told me so. She said on January 26, 1967, he came home from work and said this, Han, for some strange reason, the CIA is all over the launch pad today inspecting the equipment.

I’ve been here three years, he said. They’ve never been here before. Why did they show up today? The very next day, he’s dead from faulty equipment.

Because a few days before this, he held a press conference without permission when he took a bunch of reporters up to the top of the rocket and affixed a lemon the size of a grapefruit to the top of the Apollo rocket, calling it a piece of junk. He was preparing reports, according to his widow, to give to Congress and the Senate that the CIA confiscated from his house the day he died before they even informed his widow that he had died. He knew they were 10 years or more away from going to the moon.

by Veronika Kyrylenko

Apple has launched Digital ID for the iPhone and Apple Watch. Drawing information from a user’s passport, the new feature is marketed as an “easy, secure, and private” way to verify identity during domestic travel, with additional use cases promised soon. With iPhones holding about 58 percent of the U.S. smartphone market, the update reaches a user base large enough to alter everyday identification practices.

Digital IDs sit at the center of a broader global system built through what officials refer to as “public-private partnerships.” These alliances shape policies, set technical standards, and define the rules of planet-wide “digital governance.”

Within that structure, Apple’s new update fits seamlessly. While offered to the public as a convenience feature, it will move society closer to a model in which identity, access, and compliance operate through a single device that people already carry without much thought.

By SurvivalBlog Contributor

It was quickly apparent the author was an armchair prepper at best. Many of the non-negotiable items were overlooked, some items would be good for wilderness survival but not post-SHTF survival, and others were common everyday things we already own such as warm socks. Some of the items were unnecessary gadgets.

Out of curiosity I did a search for other top-10 lists. The ones I found had the same issues. The worst one was a shameless list of the top-75 items every prepper needs which was nothing more than a collection of Amazon links the author would make money on. I saw more than one of those kinds of lists. Many things on the list clearly had nothing to do with survival of any kind other than the financial survival of the author.

Most top-10 lists have water filters or purification tablets listed without ever mentioning how and where to get water in the first place; ferro rods but no mention of how to use one to heat the home; clothes but no way to wash them; and the list goes on. Every list has food as the number one item, lots of beans, rice, and freeze-dried stroganoff, but the rest of the list was clearly for a short-term event such as a hurricane. For short-term events, we should be stocking up on more of whatever it is we normally eat, not beans and rice. Many lists have the same 5-gallon buckets of beans and rice, along with hatchets, lean-to tarps, sleeping bags, and edible-plant books, with no mention of how they’re going to be hauling all those buckets of food to wherever it is they’re going with all that wilderness-survival gear. And why do the lists always have a tarp instead of an actual shelter from the elements, perhaps a tent?

By SurvivalBlog Contributor

Continued from Part 1.



3. WOODSTOVE

Currently, only 1.7% of American homes heat with wood with an additional 7.7% use it for their secondary source of heat. That leaves 90% of Americans without a sustainable way to heat their homes if the SHTF. Don’t be one of those 90% if you want to survive your first post-SHTF winter.

Based on those numbers, for most preppers heat will be the second most difficult thing (after water) to prepare for on a long-term sustainable basis. And because it’s so difficult, it’ll be the most neglected topic among their prepping priorities. Don’t ignore it! For those who already have a woodstove, prepping will be easier: extra door-gasket cord and chimney pipe, and perhaps a backup woodstove. (Chainsaws will be covered separately.)

By SurvivalBlog Contributor

Continued from Part 2.

Click for see Part 1

Now that we have a warm house, food, water, and a way to defend it all, we need a workable sanitation system. Many preppers won’t have enough water to waste it flushing toilets so an outhouse or composting toilet will be necessary. Regardless of whether you have a flush toilet or something else, find a way to save the urine. Not only is it the best garden fertilizer, it will also speed up the composting process as well. Best of all, fertilizing the pile with urine allows us to add things which we can’t currently compost. This includes all of our waste paper and cardboard, and high-carbon organic matter like straw, sawdust, and cornstalks. The composting bacteria need lots of nitrogen which urine provides

Unlike feces, urine is sterile when it is first excreted so there’s no bacteria to worry about when handling it. If we’re just composting our kitchen waste without some of these high-carbon organic materials, at the end of a year the final amount of composted humus will be surprisingly small. Compared to today, our kitchen waste will be even less when we’re needing to get every molecule of nutrition we can from what we eat. No more trimming the tops off carrots, peeling potatoes, trimming the fat off meat, and no more leftovers. When breaking virgin soil to create or enlarge a garden, we’ll need a large compost pile to provide the necessary humus to speed up the soil-improvement process.

By SurvivalBlog Contributor

Continued from Part 3.

See Part 1

See Part 2

Prepping for electricity was only on one of the top-10 lists I could find, and wasn’t mentioned at all even on most of the lengthier prepping lists. Of all the things we take for granted in our daily lives, electricity has to be one of the most common. If the Schumer hits the fan, there’s no need to step back to the 1800s and punish ourselves by living electricity free when there are some inexpensive, easy-to-use modern-day options. Too many preppers haven’t gotten past that 1800s mentality and modernized their thought, a conclusion I came to after seeing that every single prepping list I saw has candles or oil lamps on their top-10 or top-25 lists. That and the fact that typical top-10 lists fail to mention electricity altogether.

Upcoming Liberty Events

Bitchill - November 18th-25th - Prospera, Roatan, Honduras

San Diego Counterforce Alliance – Freedom Christmas Party – Saturday, December 13th – Green Dragon Inn 5:30 PM PST - 6115 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad, CA 92011 - john_s_email(at)yahoo.com to RSVP or get info

The People’s Reset - Morelia, Mexico - Jan 28th-Feb 1st 2026

Principled Business Summit- Prospera, Roatán, Honduras, February 5–9, 2026

MONEROTOPIA 2026-Roma, Mexico City, February 12TH-15TH 2026

Entrepreneurship Beyond Politics: Mises Circle in Oklahoma City - Feb 21st, OKC, OK

Freedom Under Natural Law Conference – February 21st & 22nd 2026, On-line

Mises Institute Libertarian Scholars Conference - March 19, 2026, at our Auburn, AL

Austrian Economic Research Conference 2026 - March 19-21, 2026, Auburn, AL

Rothbard University-May 14-16, 2026, Auburn, AL



Libertarian Scholars Conference 2026- March 19, 2026 - March 19, 2026 - Auburn, Alabama.

DubFX, Woodnote, and Grant "Prezence" Ellman are going to be touring Europe Sept-December.

Event Name: Principled Business Summit

Location: Roatán, Honduras

Date: February 5–9, 2026

Join a 3-day immersive experience in the world’s only startup special economic zone, built on legal autonomy and designed for visionary builders.

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Nahko And Medicine For The People - Love Letters To God [Official Music Video]

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Etienne Note: We have rebranded our Free State Project Corner section in Five Meme Friday to: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup to cover other projects including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho,

Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

by Jason Sorens

“Research shows this individual Jason Sorens, who founded the free state movement [sic] is behind the proposed legislation to remove local control of zoning and planning. Along with the Log Cabin Republican board members.”

“Sorens is a menace to our state and should be thwarted at every move.”

Democrat Rep from NH Whines About Free State Project (Winning!)

Read a few excerpts from this recent love letter from NH Democrat Representative Anita Burroughs:

“You’ve probably heard of the Free State Project — but you might not realize just how much control its followers now wield in Concord. Their libertarian ideology has spread quietly but effectively through the Legislature, shaping decisions on taxes, education, and public services.

“What began as a fringe movement has become a political machine...

“While there is no official count of legislators aligned with the Free State Project or libertarian ideology, credible reporting suggests that well over half of the 221 House Republicans regularly vote with the Free State–aligned bloc...

“For the 2025–2026 legislative session, this bloc has a stranglehold on the House, chairing most committees, controlling assignments, and shaping the state’s budget and policy priorities — particularly around taxes, education, and public services...

“At the top of this power structure stands House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, one of the most dominant leaders in recent memory... His authority, built through party discipline and the Free State network, ensures that a small, ideologically rigid minority can dictate the direction of our entire state. This bloc has had a sweeping impact on legislation in both the House and Senate.

“They drove the dramatic expansion of the school [choice] program... They have sought to repeal licensing and regulations for daycare, healthcare, and housing.”

Etienne Note: The New Hampshire Liberty Alliance ranks the legislators in NH on whether or not they vote pro-liberty or anti-liberty. Anita Burroughs has a big fat: F for 2025.

The Liberator

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



