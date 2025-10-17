Dear Subscribers,

My apologies for getting Five Meme Friday out late... Julie and I drove to my other hometown Fort Worth, Texas this weekend for my high school reunion. I think part of the reason that I have the courage to fight they organized crime “government,” when many don’t, is that I grew up among REAL cowboys in Fort Worth, Texas. The largest sports team at my high school was the rodeo team and Taylor Sheridan, of Yellowstone fame, was a high school buddy... We caught the Texas State Fair and the Texas-OU game, the biggest rivalry in college sports (Fun Fact I learned at the Game: Bevo, the UT Longhorn, poops and pees in an OU bucket!) and I took Julie to the Fort Worth Stockyards to better understand the cowboy culture of a town famous as the #1 destination for trail rides where the cowboys would (and still do) hit the bars, brothels, and honky tonks after being on trail for weeks at a time.

It was cool to see my old friends and it is always heartening to find out that many of them are appreciative of my work exposing the organized crime “government” and monopoly media!

The big story this week is a new article I wrote exposing the fake left-right paradigm and WHY organized crime’s monopoly media lies about and hides the REAL political spectrum. I have some e-mails out to folks to create other versions for other countries where we take out the Democrats, Republicans, RINOs, and Tea Party and replace them with Labor and Tories, and/or the specifics of each country. If you are in another country and your organized crime media is running the same scam, then e-mail me the specifics for your country to Evidence@ArtOfLiberty.org

Check out Hegseth wearing the completely indoctrinated religion of Statism that we expose in my new book: To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many - Do you think he is an indoctrinated “true believer” OR is he “running game” on the population?

Top Stories of the Week

If you were to listen to any of the major news networks, political shows, political commentators or state university college professors, the American political spectrum is a continuum with Communism on the far left, then Socialism as you move to the right, then what the news calls “Liberals” or “Progressives.”

Then… “Moderates” in the middle…

As you move to the right of the middle… There are “Conservatives”, “Libertarians” and “Fascists” on the far right.

This is obviously completely false because libertarians have nothing to do with fascism, and fascism is not representative of a desire for more personal and economic freedom that the jump from conservatism to libertarianism represents…

So what is the REAL political spectrum in the US… AND… Why does the monopoly media and monopoly academia misrepresent the political spectrum?

Continue Reading and Check Out Even More Visualizations of the REAL Spectrum

Videos of the Week

Lowkey: Gaza Ceasefire EXPOSED: How Israel Lost The World

Everyone’s favorite conscious artists and political commentator Lowkey breaks down the scam of Trump’s Gaza Ceasefire (That Isra-hell is already violating). If you aren’t familiar with Lowkey’s music.. scroll down... I feature it as our Truth Music of the week below.

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

These articles also appears in "Government", Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation.

By Sasha Latypova

Dear readers, I wrote about Trump self dealing via the Pfizer-TrumpRx direct to consumer drug sales just the other day:

… but I underestimated the scope of self dealing by Trump. I thought he was “just” skimming off the top for his name licensing. Well, the 5D chess grossmeister that he is, he is skimming off the top not once but twice: once for him (TrumpRx) and once for baby Don Jr (BlinkRx), and possibly the third time via Lutnick/Cantor Fitzgerald investment vehicle into BlinkRx. What a caring father! Read the article below for details.

Continue reading

“Daily News of The Week”

by Jonathon Van Maren

(LifeSiteNews) — The heart of a 38-year-old Canadian man who was euthanized was successfully harvested and donated to a 59-year-old American man with heart failure, according to the National Post. The case highlights a growing trend: organs being harvested from euthanasia victims.

A report from The University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and The Ottawa Hospital detailed the procedure. “Here we report the first case of successful cardiac transplantation after MAiD,” the medical team wrote. And, more ominously: “Provision of MAiD and death determination occurred in keeping with Canadian standards. Death was declared within seven minutes of initiating the MAiD protocol.”

The Canadian was suffering from ALS (or Lou Gehrig’s disease), and had indicated his desire to donate his organs, but this is a “landmark case of a heart transplant following euthanasia.” According to the National Post: “The dead donor’s heart was removed, attached to a special machine that ‘reanimates’ or restarts the heart to keep blood flowing through the organs while keeping them warm, and then transported to Pittsburgh, where the transplant took place.”

Continue reading

by Miranda Jeyaretnam

Police are investigating the cause of a fire that burned down the home of South Carolina Circuit Court judge Diane Goodstein, who had reportedly received death threats for weeks related to her work.

State law enforcement is investigating the house fire on Edisto Beach, which began at around 11:30 a.m. E.T. on Saturday, sources told local news outlet FITSNews. Goodstein was reportedly not at home at the time of the fire, but at least three members of her family, including her husband, former Democratic state senator Arnold Goodstein, and their son, have been hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to the St. Paul’s Fire District, which responded to the scene, the occupants had to be rescued via kayak. Law enforcement has not disclosed whether the fire is being investigated as an arson attack.

Continue reading

by Paul Dragu

Globalist equity firms are scooping up local energy companies across the country — and it looks like they’re just getting started. The official reason is to invest in America’s artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

The buyouts are already triggering pushback and anxiety at the local level. The Associated Press recently reported that “private equity giants like BlackRock and Blackstone are buying local utilities to power AI-driven data centers, sparking ratepayer and regulator concerns.”

Worries about rising power bills have been mounting in tandem with the buildup of AI data centers around the country. Earlier this year, the AP reported:Rising power bills are “something legislators have been hearing a lot about. … More people are speaking out at the public utility commission in the past year than I’ve ever seen before,” said Charlotte Shuff of the Oregon Citizens’ Utility Board, a consumer advocacy group. “There’s a massive outcry.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: This is the standing army the so-called “Founding Fathers” warned us about and simultaneously stuck us with....

by Crime, News, dnyuz.com

At around 1 a.m. on Tuesday morning, armed federal agents rappelled from helicopters onto the roof of a five-storey residential apartment in the South Shore of Chicago, according to witnesses and local reporting. As they worked their way through the building, they kicked down doors, threw flash bang grenades, and rounded up adults and screaming children alike, detaining them in zip-ties and arresting dozens, they said.

The military-style raid was part of a widespread immigration crackdown in the country’s third-largest city as part of the Trump Administration’s “Operation Midway Blitz,” which has brought a dramatic increase in federal raids and arrests.

Continue reading

by A Midwestern Doctor

• Alzheimer’s disease is commonly thought to result from abnormal plaque buildup in the brain that gradually destroys brain tissue. As a result, almost all Alzheimer’s research has been directed toward eliminating amyloid, even after the basis for much of this work was shown to stem from fraudulent research.



•As such, despite decades of research and billions of dollars spent, this model has completely failed to produce useful results. The costly “groundbreaking” Alzheimer’s drugs only slightly slow dementia progression—at the expense of causing brain bleeding and swelling in over a quarter of those treated.





Continue reading

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Confirmed by Israeli media. “Not Fake News”. Bibi has been giving money to Hamas

“Hamas was treated as a partner to the detriment of the Palestinian Authority to prevent Abbas from moving towards creating a Palestinian State. Hamas was promoted from a terrorist group to an organization with which Israel conducted negotiations through Egypt, and which was allowed to receive suitcases containing millions of dollars from Qatar through the Gaza crossings.” (Times of Israel October 8, 2023, emphasis added)

According to Netanyahu:

“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” he [Netanyahu] told a meeting of his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019. “This is part of our strategy – to isolate the Palestinians in Gaza from the Palestinians in the West Bank.” (Haaretz, October 9, 2023, emphasis added)

Continue reading

By Reuters, investing.com

CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said on Monday his government had warned Washington of a “false flag operation” by “extremist sectors of the local Venezuelan right” to plant explosives at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas.

A false flag operation is when an act is carried out in such a way that a different party appears responsible.

The White House and State Department did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Venezuela’s National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez originally reported the plot on Sunday in a message on his Telegram account, saying that the alleged plans had been reported to the United States through three different channels.

He added that a European embassy was also alerted about the plans but did not specify which one. Venezuela severed relations with the United States in 2019, and U.S. diplomatic personnel left the headquarters that year.

Continue reading

by Will Izuchukwu

Tether has purchased another 8,888 BTC, increasing its total on-chain holdings to 86,335 BTC. At current prices, that’s worth over $9.7 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

The company, however, claims its real stash is much larger. Tether reports holding over 100,000 BTC along with 50 tons of gold. It has also committed 15,000 BTC into Bitcoin XXI, a treasury management firm focused on Bitcoin strategies.

This steady accumulation shows how Tether is doubling down on Bitcoin as a reserve asset. While most stablecoin issuers remain tied to U.S. Treasuries, Tether is openly diversifying into scarce digital and physical stores of value.

Beyond Bitcoin, Tether has been moving aggressively into traditional hard assets. The company owns 70% of Adecoagro, a major agricultural group in South America.

Continue reading

by Christopher Cook

[ Part 1 | Part 2 ]

How many political ideologies have there been over the last 150 years?

In all likelihood, a series of familiar words has begun flashing through your head. Communism. Fascism. Socialism. Conservatism. Libertarianism.

Perhaps you drilled down a little further: Democratic socialism. Progressivism (America) and social democracy (Europe). Paleo-conservative, social conservative, fiscal conservative.

Maybe you can describe some of the differences between Italian fascism and German Nazism, or between Marxism-Leninism and Maoism.

Maybe you can list every single flavor of the libertarian rainbow, from most to least austere: Anarchist, minarchist, Objectivist, Public Choice School, Austrian (Misesian), Austrian (Hayekian), Chicago School…

And so on.

Every one of these ideological categories can be further subdivided, and there are plenty of others I didn’t mention. But what if I told you that at one level of analysis, there aren’t dozens of ideologies, but only two?

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Please see our article: Is Amazon A Mason? Making the Case that AMAZON is Part of Organized Crime´s Control of Perception Program at https://artofliberty.org/amason/

by Sri Lanka Guardian

Amazon’s Ring is introducing facial recognition for the first time on its home security doorbells and cameras, allowing users to identify friends, family, and neighbors. The feature, called “Familiar Faces,” will be optional for device owners and available starting in December, according to The Washington Post.

While the technology aims to alert users when recognized individuals approach their homes, privacy advocates warn it could affect anyone who passes within range of a Ring device without consent. “They are not consenting to this,” said Calli Schroeder, senior counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center.

Continue reading

by The Solari Report

Kelly Patricia O’Meara was one of the first courageous investigative journalists to document the dangerous drugging of our children with psychiatric medications, the absence of science to support doing so, and the relationship between highly drugged children and school shootings.

Kelly’s articles for the Washington Times’ Insight Magazine started with “Guns & Doses” and ultimately led to her first blockbuster book, Psyched Out: How Psychiatry Sells Mental Illness and Pushes Pills that Kill, published in 2006. It was Kelly who first warned me in the 1990s about the drugging of our children. I remember sitting at Kelly’s dining room table and showing her how to calculate how much the large cap pharma stocks went up in value for each child they got on the “Ritalin treadmill.”

Continue reading

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

The federal agency that oversees workplace safety exempted healthcare employers from reporting workers’ adverse reactions to mandated COVID-19 vaccines, according to a healthcare industry whistleblower who alerted The Defender

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) issued the directive on June 28, 2021, to encourage vaccination during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The directive also stated that OSHA, a division of the U.S. Department of Labor, would not track workers’ COVID-19 vaccine adverse events — even though it acknowledged that the vaccines may cause injuries that would require employees to take time off work.

OSHA continued to track reactions to other vaccines.

A Labor Department official confirmed for The Defender that OSHA didn’t track COVID-19 vaccine injuries, and said those policies remained in place until February 2025.

Continue reading

By Marcus Lu

Central bank reserves are considered critical for global economic stability, helping countries meet balance of payments obligations and buffer against economic or geopolitical shocks

The top 10 countries collectively hold $9.4 trillion in currency and gold reserves, accounting for over 60% of the global total

Central bank reserves can be considered as a country’s financial shield, consisting of foreign currencies, gold, and other liquid assets. These reserves play an important role in stabilizing currencies and navigating financial crises.

In this graphic, we visualize the 50 countries with the most central bank reserves, providing insight into the balance of global finances.

The data for this visualization comes from The World Factbook. It compares the value of reserves (foreign exchange and gold) held by the world’s central banks as of 2024.

Continue reading

By gregwyatt.com

Former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon: “If you inject tiny doses of foreign protein into a person separated by two weeks, they become violently and permanently allergic to that substance.”

“These diabolical people have included components in all jabs that your children have been given and you may have received so they sensitize you to every single basic food item.”

Former Pfizer VP Michael Yeadon describes during an interview with Oracle Films posted to Rumble on July 3, 2025 research conducted by retired pharma R&D executive Sasha Latypova and writer and paralegal Katherine Watt that reveals why **all “vaccines”** are nothing more than poisons.

As it turns out, “vaccines” do exactly the opposite of what it’s claimed they do—instead of preparing one’s immune system to fight off a specific pathogen, they sensitize a person to whatever’s been injected, priming them to have an anaphylactic reaction if they have a subsequent encounter with the injected material. Even if the injected material is normally benign—e.g., whey protein or peanut oil.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Another example of organized crime “government,” this time at the State level in Illinois, completely robbing the population they are allegedly “serving.”

By Jeremy Portnoy, RealClearInvestigations

Topline: Overtime pay is meant for employees working more than eight hours per day, but the Illinois Department of Corrections has found a way to circumvent that rule. Employees are using paid time off to stay home during work hours and then coming in later the same day to work overtime, according to a report from the state auditor released on Sept. 23.

Key facts: Employees are more than happy to gain extra overtime hours and earn 1.5 times their regular salary, but the practice of “shift swapping” violates the Department of Corrections’ training manual, in the opinion of the state auditor. The department gets billed for overtime twice: first to pay an officer to cover for the employee on paid leave, and then again when the employee on leave returns later in the day.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

Update (1010ET): Let’s recap what unfolded during Wednesday afternoon’s Antifa roundtable at the White House, hosted by President Trump.

Several journalists shared firsthand accounts of being attacked by Antifa activists, but the real fireworks came from Seamus Bruner, Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute, who briefed the president and his cabinet on a complex network of dark-money NGOs and activist groups fueling unrest nationwide via the permanent protest-industrial complex.

“We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than $100 million from the Riot Inc investors,” Bruner told Trump.

Elon Musk chimed in on X, commenting on a video featuring Bruner’s public briefing to the president about the dark-money NGOs, saying, “Way more than $100M of US taxpayer money.“

Continue reading

By Thomas DiLorenzo

This article is adapted from DiLorenzo’s lecture at the Our Enemy, the Bureaucracy Mises Circle in Phoenix on Saturday, April 26.

Economists have been studying and writing about government bureaucracy for quite a long time. Ludwig von Mises became the first “modern” economist to write a book on the subject with his 1944 Bureaucracy. The public choice school of economics, founded by James Buchanan and Gordon Tullock, among others, has produced a huge literature on the economics of bureaucracy, much of which is complementary to Mises’s pathbreaking work.

This literature has produced many easy-to-understand insights about the essence of governmental bureaucratic behavior. For one thing, it is vastly different from decision-making in the marketplace. In the market people voluntarily “vote” with their dollars to express their preferences. There is a market feedback mechanism whereby if one pleases his customers he prospers, if one displeases his customers he fails. In government, by contrast, we are basically told: You need this, this, this, this, and this, and if you do not pay for it, we will make you live like a dog in a cage for several years. That’s called being sentenced to prison for tax evasion. There is nothing voluntary about it.

Continue reading

Truth Music of the Week

LOWKEY - HAND ON YOUR GUN

Lowkey’s political analysis of the Gaza ceasefire deal that Israel is already breaking is our Video of the Week above. I decided to make my favorite Lowkey music video our Truth Music of the week for folks that have never heard him drop it like it was hot... Another example of the amazing music you can find in our uncensorable flash drive o freedom: The Liberator

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

Etienne Note: We have rebranded our Free State Project Corner section in Five Meme Friday to: libertarian Intentional Community Roundup to cover other projects including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho,

Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

https://freecitiesconference.com

