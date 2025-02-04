Dear Subscribers,

Short letter this week as I am in Mexico where we just wrapped up The People's Reset Conference in Morelia. Fantastic conference where I gave two talks and collaborated with many of the leading voluntaryists and freedom fighters on the planet! Stay tuned for more details from the conference.

I highly recommend the interview that Ryan Cristian conducted with Mark Goodwin on whether Bitcoin was a "government" operation and can it be used for good! Pass it along to your friends in crypto and finance!

Top Stories of the Week

Many wonder how they would be protected from foreign invasion in a world without "government." Could the free market and insurance companies protect people and companies from an invading State? In this bonus video from Liberty on the Rocks - Sedona - The Voluntaryism Conference, Bob Murphy, Senior Fellow at the Mises Institute, breaks down the Market for Military Defense for a Mises University audience.

Videos of the Week

Etienne Note: I usually reserve this stack for our original journalism and research but make exceptions for especially important news and research. This interview fits that definition with one of the best overviews of Bitcoin’s connections to Tether, the PayPal Mafia, Brock Pierce, the Trump adminstration and the case that stable coins built on the Bitcoin protocol could have the same programmable functionality including the ability to turn off dissidents ability to buy and sell, similar to the CBDCs that Trump just banned, BUT without democratic or regulatory safeguards.

Continue reading...

SIGN THE OPEN LETTER TO FREE ROGER.

We, the undersigned, call on the U.S. government to end the unjust prosecution of Roger Ver, a pioneer in cryptocurrency and advocate for economic freedom. Facing false charges that could lead to a prison sentence of up to 109 years, Roger’s case represents an alarming misuse of power aimed at suppressing innovation and dissent. We urge the government to cease this retaliatory action and allow Roger Ver to continue contributing to a free and open financial future without persecution.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Donald Shaw

Among his barrage of day-one executive orders, President Trump signed a measure reversing a Biden administration policy that barred contracts between the Department of Justice and private detention centers. The executive order will affect contracts with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service, which combined currently have more than 200,000 people in their custody.

The largest federal prison contractor, the GEO Group, was a large donor to Trump’s campaign, and now a new federal filing shows that the second-largest one, CoreCivic, is a major inaugural donor. According to a lobbying disclosure posted yesterday, CoreCivic donated $500,000 to the Trump Vance Inaugural Committee on Dec. 19.

Continue reading...

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime's control of the "Government," Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By David Moore, readsludge.com

A reader wrote in with questions about President Trump’s cryptocurrency meme coin and how it could be used for unseemly influence, so today I wanted to highlight an aspect of Trump’s latest crypto venture that’s gotten some mentions in the political press, but could use even more awareness.

Days before his inauguration, Donald Trump launched a crypto token named $TRUMP, sparking a buying spree among Trump fans that briefly put the meme coin’s market cap as high as $15 billion. The market cap is lower now, but still almost $6 billion. Disclaimer copy in the footer of its website states, amusingly, that Trump’s coin “has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency,” though Trump has stated that he launched the coin.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

by A Midwestern Doctor

SSRI antidepressants are among the most harmful medications on the market, impacting society due to their widespread (and frequently unjustifiable) use

Common side effects of SSRIs (and SNRIs) include sexual dysfunction (which is often permanent), emotional numbness, severe agitation, violent psychosis, cognitive decline, and birth defects

The most concerning SSRI side effect is their tendency to cause grisly suicides and homicidal violence which includes mass shootings

Psychiatry's denial of SSRI-related issues often leads to misinterpretation of side effects as signs of pre-existing mental illness, resulting in more medication and catastrophic consequences

SSRIs, like other stimulant drugs (e.g., cocaine), can create aggressive behaviors and are highly addictive so many SSRI enter severe withdrawals once they stop them. Unfortunately, few resources exist for patients struggling to quit SSRIs

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

The hunt begins. On day one of his second term Donald Trump put the federal government’s weight behind the national push to end DEI programs by signing an executive order that would effectively dismantle them from all aspects of the federal government.

The executive action calls for the termination of DEI programs, mandates, policies, preferences and activities in the federal government along with the review and revision of existing federal employment practices, union contracts and training policies or programs.

Agency, department and commission heads have 60 days to terminate to the maximum extent allowed by law all DEI, DEIA and “environmental justice” offices and positions, action plans, equity-related grants or contracts as well as end all DEI or DEIA performance requirements

Continue reading

By David Moore, Donald Shaw

Lobbying group the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) was by far the largest PAC contributor to members of Congress and federal candidates in the 2023-2024 election cycle, funneling hard dollars to the campaigns of lawmakers who approved military aid packages for Israel’s war in Gaza.

Below are the complete totals of how much money congressional campaigns, leadership PACs, and party committees received from AIPAC PAC last cycle, according to Federal Election Commission data.

The money that AIPAC PAC contributed during the election cycle was overwhelmingly provided by individual donors who used the group as a conduit that passed their money along to candidates and other political groups.

The data table below also includes the totals of how much AIPAC’s super PAC, the United Democracy Project (UDP), spent in the elections, largely opposed to candidates that the group deems insufficiently supportive of Israel, as well as spending that supported its endorsed candidates.

Continue reading

by Ben Bartee

The pro-vaxx propagandists are going to have a hell of a time “debunking” this one, although they’re already on the case (more on the coming up). The “debunking” will escalate, surely, if they can’t achieve their preferred objective when it comes to inconvenient narratives of getting it sufficiently suppressed and memory-holed.

Related: Pfizer Knew of COVID-19 Vax Risks to Breastfeeding Babies in April 2021

The study followed kids enrolled in government healthcare from ages 0-9 to suss out any correlation between the number of vaccine appointments and incidence of neurological disorders.

The result was a shocking, if not surprising, 4.4-fold higher rate of autism among children with 11 or more vaxx visits to the state vs. those with none.

Via Science, Public Health Policy and the Law (emphasis added):

Continue reading

by Coin Market Cap and Naked Capitalism

Trump’s executive order, “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology”, bans the creation and issuance of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the United States. The order defines CBDCs as digital money denominated in the national currency and directly issued by the central bank. The EO also establishes a presidential working group to draft a regulatory framework for digital assets like cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. Trump’s ban fulfills his campaign promises to the cryptocurrency industry, where he vowed to oppose CBDCs and support Bitcoin.

In November 2024, we published an article by Naked Capitalism that explained that President Trump appears to be on board with US dollar-backed stable coins like Tether, Circle, Stripe and Paypal, which will be just as programmable and surveillable as CBDC. He rejects direct digital currency issuance by the Federal Reserve, but does not reject surveillable, programmable money. Digital money can be frozen and seized.

Continue reading

By David Szondy

Indra Group has taken multitasking to the next level, signing an agreement with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS that has the company providing air traffic control for 23 Norwegian airports from one central location in Bodø, Norway.

Nowadays we often get so fixated on things like air taxis and electric jets that we overlook that there are other major trends in the field of aviation. One of these is how small airfields are evolving to meet future needs. That may seem like a very niche thing, but if you open up Google Maps on someplace like Norway and search for airfields you'll find a surprising number that isn't even exhaustive because it overlooks a lot of the smaller ones that are basically landing trips that they shoo the cows off of.

These smaller airfields are extremely important not only because of the access that they provide to remote areas for things like medevac services, they also have the potential for taking pressure off the larger airport hubs that have become the norm since the late 1970s. The dependence on a few large centers to handle most of the world's passenger traffic and flight operations has become increasingly overloaded, so alternatives are being sought.

Continue reading

By Jim West

The following statement appeared in the Handbook of Pesticide Toxicology, 1991, edited by Wayland J. Hayes and Edward R. Laws: “It has been alleged that DDT causes or contributes to a wide variety of diseases of humans and animals not previously recognized as associated with any chemical. Such diseases included. . . poliomyelitis, . . . such irresponsible claims could produce great harm and, if taken seriously, even interfere with scientific search for true causes. . .”1

Hayes and Laws were informing their readers about the heretic, Dr. Morton S. Biskind. In 1953, when Biskind’s writings were published, the United States had just endured its greatest polio epidemic. The entire public was steeped in dramatic images–a predatory poliovirus, nearly a million dead and paralyzed children, iron lungs, struggling doctors and dedicated nurses. The late president Franklin D. Roosevelt had been memorialized as a polio victim who was infected with the deadly poliovirus near the beautiful and remote island of Campobello. The media was saturated with positive images of scientific progress and the marvels of DDT to kill disease-carrying mosquitos. Jonas Salk was in the wings, preparing to be moved center stage.

Continue reading

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.Com

A supersonic jet nicknamed the 'Son of the Concorde' has officially traveled faster than the speed of sound for the first time.

The XB-1 demonstrator aircraft took off from the Mojave Air & Space Port in California at 11:22am ET on Tuesday, soaring to 35,000 feet above the surface and hit 844 miles per hour - the speed of sound travels at 761 miles per hour.

The mission lasted for less than one hour, but saw XB-1 break the sound barrier two times during the flight.

Aviation startup, Boom, said XB-1 is paving the way for the full production model Overture that will take passengers from New York City to London in three hours and 30 minutes. It takes about eight hours on a traditional commercial plane.

Overture will stretch 199 feet and travel at more than twice the speed of sound, with a range of 5,180 miles.

Continue reading

by Ashley Armstrong , articles.mercola.com

Glyphosate has become the most widely used herbicide in history, with usage increasing 100 to 300-fold since the late 1970s, resulting in its presence in 60% to 80% of the general population through food, water, and air exposure

Research has shown glyphosate can accumulate in the kidney, liver, colon, and brain, cross the blood-brain barrier, and has been found in human breast milk, indicating it doesn't simply get excreted as claimed

A two-year study found that exposure to Roundup (a glyphosate-based herbicide) at doses far below permissible levels caused organ damage and increased tumor incidence, particularly mammary tumors in female test subjects

Glyphosate has been identified as an endocrine disruptor, showing eight out of 10 key characteristics associated with endocrine-disrupting chemicals, and can affect future generations through epigenetic changes

Continue reading

by The Corbett Report

TRANSCRIPT AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/fakenews8/

Aaaaaaand now, from the subterranean depths of a conspiracy realist's worst fever dream come to life, it's the 8th Annual Fake News Awards? What crimes against humanity did the mockingbird repeaters of the dinosaur media manage to whitewash last year? And what disgusting dissembler of deceptive disinformation will walk away with the biggest dishonour of them all, the Fakest Story of the Year? Find out in this year's Fake News Awards!

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

Continue reading

By Secondstreet

Today, SecondStreet.org released government data showing an additional 15,474 patients in Canada died in 2023-24 before receiving various surgeries or diagnostic scans. However, that number is incomplete, as several governments provide either partial data, or simply do not track the problem.

SecondStreet.org collected the data by filing Freedom of Information (FOI) requests across Canada. When the data collected is extrapolated across jurisdictions which did not provide data, the number actually nearly doubles, to around 28,077. These figures cover everything from cancer treatment and heart operations to cataract surgery and MRI scans.

“Canadians pay really high taxes and yet our health care system is failing when compared to better-performing universal systems in Europe,” said Harrison Fleming, Legislative and Policy Director at SecondStreet.org. “Thousands of Canadians across the country find themselves on waitlists — in some cases for several years -— with too many tragically dying before ever getting treated, or even diagnosed.”

Continue reading

By WT

The plan is in operation now, has been for 25 years, and likely continues toward 2030.

A cyborg is a life form that has technology integrated with its biology. Note, the agenda actually spans all life forms and resources. It was a choice to focus only on people in this article.

That might sound dramatic and unlikely, as hardly anyone noticed anything, yet it’s still true. The reason nobody notices it, is because it happens slowly, and it goes down in the micro and nano scale, invisible to the naked eye.

Reminiscent of the Borg from Star Trek (1989), I found micro fibers and tubes in skin, part of a biotechnological architecture.

Star Trek script writers seemingly portrayed a caricature of present day microscopy.

Here is a picture of the most advanced synthetic fiber construct I ever saw in my research. I consider it a version 2.0 in the realm of fiber tech observations.

Continue reading

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

We’ll get to Google’s AI Search model shortly, but first some necessary background.

Like many of you, we spent a good part of our day yesterday reading up on DeepSeek, a Chinese startup that purports to have built an AI model that rivals U.S. industry leaders like OpenAI and Google – for a mere fraction of the cost.

On Monday, the news that DeepSeek’s AI model might have rendered most of those sophisticated and expensive chips from Nvidia obsolete shaved $600 billion off the market value of Nvidia – the largest one-day dollar loss in a stock in U.S. market history.

Adding to the nervousness, DeepSeek has made its AI model open-source, meaning its base code is publicly available for tech geeks in the U.S. and around the world to examine and build on. Also bringing out the worry beads in Silicon Valley, DeepSeek has been around for less than two years and is the brainchild of 39-year old Liang Wenfeng, a computer wizard who started a quant hedge fund at age 25 which had garnered a $39 billion portfolio 11 years later, according to Reuters.

Continue reading

By Jessica Rose

I wanted to examine any discrepancies in reporting rates of death for military reports using pre- and post-COVID-19 era entries. I made two datasets using VAERS reports: one containing 2019 reports and one containing 2021 reports. As you can probably imagine, the former contains reports in the context of a whole bunch of vaccines, and the latter are almost all COVID-19 injectable product reports (94%).1

To assess the military reports, I pulled out all reports from each dataset whereby the vaccine or product was administered by military personnel by selecting V_ADMINBY = “MIL” (military reports).2 I am making the assumption that if a VAERS report includes a “MIL”-administered COVID-19 shot, that they are an active-duty service member.

Here’s what I got.

The 2019 dataset contains 48,444 total reports, 701 of which are military reports including 2 deaths. The 2021 dataset contains 753,047 total reports, 8,806 of which are military reports including 83 deaths. To put this into percentage-perspective, there’s a 1,454% increase in total reports, a 1,156% increase in the number of military reports and a 4,050% increase in the number of deaths within these military reports when comparing 2019 and 2021. Granted, the numbers of death reports are low, especially for the military reports filed in 2019, so this must be considered upon any interpretation of these results.

Continue reading

Audio production by TNP Productions LLC

By Zowe

Reading books and watching podcasts gives you knowledge, but lived experience provides a sixth sense about any given topic. Strange fires is now on the short list of things I have direct lived experience with. Allow me to take a step away from my usual medical cult related topics and share some of that sixth sense on a current event. The LA fires (Palisades, Eaton, Malibu, Altadena CA). Not to worry, there are always connections to the globalist Covid crime gang to uncover.

Three months after the Almeda fire raged through a desirable area of southern Oregon, I found myself in the very small town of Talent. It was one of the towns that had been devastated by the fire. As I set about acquainting myself with my new town, I began exploring the fire damage which was all along the local park system and it came very close to main street in town.

Continue reading

by Tyler Durden

The hunt begins. On day one of his second term Donald Trump put the federal government’s weight behind the national push to end DEI programs by signing an executive order that would effectively dismantle them from all aspects of the federal government.

The executive action calls for the termination of DEI programs, mandates, policies, preferences and activities in the federal government along with the review and revision of existing federal employment practices, union contracts and training policies or programs.

Agency, department and commission heads have 60 days to terminate to the maximum extent allowed by law all DEI, DEIA and “environmental justice” offices and positions, action plans, equity-related grants or contracts as well as end all DEI or DEIA performance requirements

Continue reading

Attend Ian Freeman’s Appellate Court Hearing - Wednesday, February 5th, 9:30am - John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Way, Panel Courtroom, 7th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts.

Crypto Cities Summit 2025 - February 7th-9th - Próspera ZEDE

Freedom Under Natural Law Conference - February 22nd-23rd - Online

- Etienne will be a speaker at this year's conference!

Educating for Liberty: Mises Circle in Tampa - February 22nd, 2025 - Event

Mises Institute Libertarian Scholars Conference 2025 - March 20th, 2025 - Event

Mises Institute Austrian Economics Research Conference 2025 - March 20th-22nd, 2025 - Event

Our Enemy, The Bureaucracy: Mises Circle in Phoenix - April 26th, 2025 - Event

MidFest — Spring 2025, April 23rd-28th, 2025 Camp Copperhead Spavinaw, Oklahoma

Mises Institute Revisionist History of War Conference - May 15th-17th, 2025 - Event

Rothbard Graduate Seminar 2025 - June 8th-13th, 2025 - Event

Mises University 2025 - July 20th-26th, 2025 - Event

Mises Institute Supporters Summit 2025 - October 16th-18th, 2025 - Event

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

Prezence, 33 | TAXATION IS THEFT | Official Music & Lyric Video

Freshman State Representative Sam Farrington has introduced a Campus Constitutional Carry bill in New Hampshire!

Sam, who is also a junior at the University of New Hampshire, is leading the charge for gun rights on campus in the Granite State!

#gunrights #2a #concarry #guns #newhampshire

Continue reading...

The Liberator– Our archive of “government” and media criminality



Important Note: New additions are added to the authoritative Liberator Dropboxes regularly but will not appear in the physical credit card-sized flash drive until we launch the next version. Anyone can download the current contents of the Liberator FOR FREE including all the primary sources and evidence from our investigation into “The Covid”.



Liberator #1 - Companion media to “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History. Exposed! https://www.dropbox.com/sh/s01ey167cszv1xa/AABwg9HPJMnWw1y1QzZE5LiYa?dl=0

Liberator #2 - Evidence of False Flag terror for police state and hoax shootings for gun control: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/f8vwa29bg8wpp0r/AAByoYT8XcVsbgUYFmrVPLxia?dl=0

Liberator #3 - Evidence that “The Covid” has been a scam and the vaccines are killing people: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/tbdhlxb8z27ktyv/AAB2JDYZGHLrC-YRbC6p8OH2a?dl=0

Liberator #4 - Voluntaryism and more evidence of "Government" corruption: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/smh30vmbafpo8dn/AACEpgLV4P8D18AV-9Rtfp3Pa?dl=0

Liberator #5 - Prepping and Self-Sufficiency - Hundreds of resources: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/ow588jfgvq0y40r/AABXTfrhNaVBN4ZpmxSwliAra?dl=0

1. Become an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor at ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsor - The best way to support us is to become a sponsor of the foundation. We have some great perks to say Thank You! including copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed!, Liberator Flash Drives, Signed Hard Copies, calls with Etienne, and even the ability to have an Art of Liberty Foundation event with tier one Liberty speakers in your City or Town for your friends, family and neighbors!

2. Go Paid on Substack! - We simply couldn't do what we do without the support of our sponsors and paid subscribers on Substack! If you are enjoying the Daily News, Important News, or Five Meme Friday on Substack we hope you will consider "Going Paid" on Substack. All it takes is a click and we have some great premiums to say: Thank You!

3. Buy Us a Coffee ... Err Juice! at https://ko-fi.com/artofliberty - Support us for as little as $5... We really, really appreciate it! OR Buy Us a Coffee at https://buymeacoffee.com/etienne2 BTW, right now coffee and juice are tied!

4. Get a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and Earn Profit from Distributing Copies of "Government" in Your Town / City - Do you (or a friend) have a retail location? Open up a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore and share in the profits. We have everything you need to attractively merchandise "Government" and Liberators in a small footprint. Details here: https://government-scam.com/bookstore

5. Buy Books and Merchandise at Government-Scam.com/Store - Our store has become one of the biggest distributors of Voluntaryist and peaceful anarchist titles. Especially popular is our "Everything Bundle" - The Sampler of Liberty!

The Everything Bundle – The Sampler of Liberty!

Give me Liberty… and give me more! The Everything Bundle includes the latest version of our flagship book on government, along with a collection of potentially life-altering introductions to anarchy, agorism and voluntaryism.

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: "Government" The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!

Five Meme Friday is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.