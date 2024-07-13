Etienne Note: This is LAST week's Five Meme Friday. This week's edition will publish on Monday!

Some praise and criticism for the 4th of July.

First of all.. I LOVE the 4th of July! While the Con-stitution was/is a scam, the Declaration of Independence is the real deal. The right to rebellion and political self-determinism are the same issues that we are confronting today. THIS is the time in the course of human events where individuals should have the right to dissolve the political bonds that it is [our]"their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security."

I also like to party...

My main qualms with the 4th of July are around how its meaning has been perverted and the "government" has twisted to be be something it is not...where a toxic form of Nationalism is being unethically indoctrinated into the population using trick photography. the monopoly media, product placement, anchoring, and even manipulatively woven into the burial ceremonies of the police and the miliary... not cool...

Are you really an “American” just because you were born on one side or another of an imaginary line?

OR

is nationalism a trick of inter-generational crime to rob and control populations by exploiting human’s innate biological tribal instincts to indoctrinate them into an artificial group dynamic?

I would argue that our real tribe is our family, friends and REAL community first… I was born in Fort Worth, Texas and would consider myself a Texan before I would consider myself an American.

I have lots in common and community bonds with my friends and relatives still in Fort Worth…

Not so much with the residents of East St. Louis… Or South Central, Los Angeles… Or Honolulu, Hawaii… or Fairbanks, Alaska… or Washington, DC…

But even as a “Texan” I don’t believe I “owe” the “government” in Austin any money… I believe we are all free and sentient human beings, the world is a self-organizing system that produces spontaneous order, and everything the “government” does would be better provided by the free markets, self-interest and real charity. .

Additionally, There is nothing “free” about confiscatory taxation, monopoly money that loses value every year, mandatory schools, compulsory military service (the draft), warrantless wiretapping, searching bags at the airport and cars on the road, and arresting people for victimless crimes

So while I love my fellow Americans, I am celebrating the 4th in the tradition of the original intent of the Declaration of Independence and NOT in the current spirit of blind patriotism, foreign proxy wars, confiscatory taxation, inflationary fiat currency, and rigged elections using unauditable "black box" voting machines and mail-in ballots.

OTHER

We are travelling today... About to fly home from Tulum to San Diego then driving to Vegas for FreedomFest. We are trying to organize a get together of the voluntarists, anarcho capitalists and small "l" libertarians on Friday night, July 12th. At the last minute... while traveling... Drop me an e-mail if you are going to be attending FreedomFest and are interested in attending.

In Liberty,

Top Story of the Week

Multiple US Presidents Have Admitted the US "Government" Is Run By Inter-Generational Organized Crime

Etienne Note: This story has popped to one of our top five stories of all time in less than a week even though Substack hasn't added it to the list yet. 9,000+ reads in less than a week!

By Etienne de la Boetie2

I make the case in “Government” - The Biggest Scam in History… Exposed! that the “Government” is run by inter-generational organized crime centered around banking and central banking. This organized crime cartel has been using fractional reserve banking to create money out of thin air, and they have bought up and monopolized the media to deceive and distract the public away from what is really going on. One of the frequent objections that I receive is:

“Surely, if there was a criminal conspiracy this vast, then someone would have talked.”

The facts are that American history is replete with whistleblowers who have courageously risked their lives to bring organized crime’s activities to the public’s attention but whose testimony has been buried by the “propaganda matrix” of the organized crime’s monopoly media’s “news” and 24 x7 distractions of weaponized media and children’s games played by adults.

Here are some verifiable quotes from those who have tried to warn us, including multiple US Presidents, confessions from the criminals themselves, including some mind-blowing confessions on video!

Continue Reading...

Videos of the Week

One of the videos from our main story: Multiple US Presidents Have Admitted the US "Government" Is Run By Inter-Generational Organized Crime

by Corbett

via The Jimmy Dore Show: James joins Jimmy to discuss 9/11, internet censorship, Gates, the future of food and more.

Continue reading...

"Government", Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

By Mint Press News

NEW YORK — For nearly two decades, one of the most overlooked and little known arrests made in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks was that of the so-called “High Fivers,” or the “Dancing Israelis.” However, new information released by the FBI on May 7 has brought fresh scrutiny to the possibility that the “Dancing Israelis,” at least two of whom were known Mossad operatives, had prior knowledge of the attacks on the World Trade Center.

Shortly after 8:46 a.m. on the day of the attacks, just minutes after the first plane struck the World Trade Center, five men — later revealed to be Israeli nationals — had positioned themselves in the parking lot of the Doric Apartment Complex in Union City, New Jersey, where they were seen taking pictures and filming the attacks while also celebrating the destruction of the towers and “high fiving” each other. At least one eyewitness interviewed by the FBI had seen the Israelis’ van in the parking lot as early as 8:00 a.m. that day, more than 40 minutes prior to the attack. The story received coverage in U.S. mainstream media at the time but has since been largely forgotten.

Continue reading

by Reinette Senum

After the SCOTUS’ recent jaw-dropping decisions - Chevron Doctrine, Jan. 6 defendants, banning homeless from sleeping on streets (I’ll have pros & cons on this later), and as of yesterday, granting Donald Trump “immunity for official acts“ and the ability of small business owners to challenge regulations - I’m beginning to feel this criminal house of cards is crashing down.

The Democrats, in particular, can't catch a break these days. As if President Biden's disastrous debate performance last week wasn't enough to send the party into a tailspin - as if they didn’t know Biden was senile - now we've got a juicy scandal brewing in Oakland that has been found to travel as far as the White House.

Continue reading

The White House payroll reaches historic highs not seen since President Richard Nixon in 1971. Do this smell like robbing the tax payer to provide (Fake?) jobs to political cronies and professional agitators?

BIG NUMBERS

During President Joe Biden’s four years, he spent $225 million on the largest White House payroll since at least 1971, based on headcount. White House staff for FY2024 cost $60.8 million.

Biden has a total turnover since his first year of 77-percent. A stunning 435 out of his initial 560 White House staffers left.

Continue reading

"Daily News of The Week”

By Brandon Smith

In a national poll last month Americans were asked if they believed a new civil war was likely to happen within their lifetime. The establishment media was shocked to report that 47% of the population said yes. Those of us in the liberty media were not so surprised; I believe according to the evidence that we were already a short step away from civil war in 2021-2022.

There were A LOT of guys (millions) getting ready for the possibility of vaccine passport enforcement. Gun ownership in the US hit record highs during that time period and conservative/patriot groups saw a spike in public interest. As it turned out, the “conspiracy theorists” were right all along, there really was an organized agenda to eliminate constitutional protections…

If we had allowed the vax passport policy to take hold, our liberties would have been officially erased forever. Economic freedoms would be abolished. Access to the jobs market and trade would be impossible for anyone refusing the vaccine. Real-time tracking of the population along with a social credit system would have become the norm using mandatory cell phone apps. After that, America would essentially turn into a Chinese-style concentration camp.

Continue reading

by Paul Cudenec

Shocking evidence is emerging from Australia and New Zealand of how the climate scam is being used to impose a techno-totalitarian smart-city future.

The criminocratic global imperialists often use their Commonwealth colonies to try out the most insidious escalations of their tyranny – think of Canada, New Zealand and Australia during Covid.

We can therefore assume that this is going to be the blueprint for the roll-out of their Fourth Industrial Revolution agenda across the world.

The sinister scheme in question, called “Managed Retreat”, has been exposed by independent researcher Kate Mason on her excellent Substack blog aimed at “deconstructing 4IR narratives”.

The idea is that exaggerated “modelling” of the imagined effects of “climate change” is being used to define certain areas as unsuitable for human settlement.

Continue reading

By Aussie17

Thanks to Dr. Clare Craig for highlighting this clip from Dr. David White on Twitter/X today. It's important for people to understand how Pfizer manipulated the categorization of deaths in their original trial, which led to politicians using the “safe and effective” narrative. Everyone should carefully watch this, as it not only raises concerns about Pfizer or Moderna’s mRNA vaccines but also highlights the broader corruption of medical information that prioritizes profit over safety.

Dr. David White, a retired general practitioner from the UK, masterfully breaks down the concerning aspects of the Pfizer BNT162b2 trial. He walks us through the intricate details and demonstrates how Pfizer may have “adjusted” the categorization of participant deaths to make it appear as though there were fewer cardiovascular deaths in the vaccine group than there actually were.

Continue reading

By Sasha Latypova

I am on the road this week and next. This is going to be a short post.

A very good article was published recently by The Art of Liberty Foundation - Important News

By Simon Black On Tuesday, September 15, 1992, the two most powerful financial officials in the British government held an urgent meeting that night to review their plan for when the markets opened the next morning. The tone of the meeting must have felt frantic… even desperate… because the value of the British pound had been falling for weeks.

I asked my Finance and Economics correspondent to contribute a short opinion about the topic discussed in this article:

Most foreign central banks hold reserves of other currencies in case they need to defend their domestic currency. In other words, the Chinese would use dollars or pounds to purchase Yuan to defend the price of the Yuan. In a similar fashion, the Bank of England could not use pounds to purchase pounds. They had to use their foreign currency reserves to try to push up the price of the pound and then ran out of other currencies to defend the pound.

Continue reading

By Frank Holmes

“On the Holmes Front” with Frank Holmes

The Democrats are living through a nightmare—and not just because of Joe Biden’s disqualifying debate performance.

The problem plaguing the Democratic Party and causing its most bitter partisans to have sleepless nights is far deeper than a one-night performance, or even a four-year record of destroying the country.

Not only do voters not accept the primary message Democrats have campaigned on for four years, but a new poll shows they actually believe the opposite.

Faced with a sluggish economy, enormous inflation, and an uncontrolled illegal immigrant crime wave the Democrats had to turn to one message: Donald Trump is a dictator who will wreck “our democracy.”

The “democracy message” has been front-and-center in Democratic TV spots, online ads, fundraising and get-out-the-vote emails, speeches, and TV interviews since before the last election.

Continue reading

By A Midwestern Doctor

Story at a Glance:

•There is a widespread belief that elevated cholesterol is the “cause” of cardiovascular disease. However, a large body of evidence shows that there is no association between the two and that lower cholesterol significantly increases one’s risk of death.



•An alternative model (which the medical industry buried) proposes that the blood clots the body uses to heal arterial damage, once healed, create the characteristic atherosclerotic lesions associated with heart disease. The evidence for this model, in turn, is much stronger than the cholesterol hypothesis and provides many important insights for treating heart disease.



•The primary approach to treating heart disease is to prescribe cholesterol lowering statin drugs (to the point, over a trillion dollars have now been spent on them). Unfortunately, the benefits of these highly toxic drugs are minuscule (e.g., at best taking them for years extends your life by a few days) and the harms are vast (statins are one of the most common pharmaceuticals that severely injure patients).



•In this article we will explore the specific injuries caused by statin drugs, the forgotten causes of cardiovascular disease, and our preferred treatments for heart and vascular diseases.

Continue reading

By Parks Kugle

A mechanic went viral when he posted a TikTok about technicians being locked out of computer systems in a new Dodge Ram.

TikTok user Shorty of Shorty’s Speed Shop (@shortysspeedshop) garnered over 301,000 views when he showed viewers what mechanics had to do to be able to repair newer car models.

“It has officially happened. 2024 Ram 3500, authorization denied,” Shorty said as he showed viewers the computer screen. “Cannot get into anything on this except generic OBD2 Software.”

Shorty went on to explain that this update made his “manufacturer software 100 percent irrelevant.”

Then, Shorty showed viewers the Vehicle Security Professional (VSP) Registry on the National Automaker Service Task Force (NASTF) website. According to NASTF, automakers require mechanics to become credentialed VSPs if they want to purchase key and immobilizer codes, PIN numbers, and special tool access from Automaker websites. A VSP is required to “verify proof of ownership/authority prior to performing any security operation.”

Continue reading

by Chris Menahan

Newly released video reportedly shows Israeli Defense Force soldiers using captive Palestinians as human shields and exploration drones during operations in Gaza.



The footage was obtained by Al Jazeera and translated by Younis Tirawi on Twitter.Chris Menahan

From The Cradle, "Israeli army uses Palestinian prisoners as human shields in Gaza: Video":

Prisoners are seen dressed in Israeli army uniforms, equipped with body cams, and are forced to enter buildings or tunnels to ensure they are not rigged with explosives.



In the first video, two Palestinians are forced to enter the wreckage of a home to search for a tunnel entrance. The prisoners are shown reporting back to the soldiers that only dirt and concrete were found.



Another video shows a prisoner being forced to enter a tunnel attached to a wire held by Israeli soldiers above ground.



"Guys, the army are using me as a lure," the prisoner calls out, hoping resistance fighters hear him and know not to open fire.



A third video shows an injured prisoner without his clothes on, being forced to enter a building with a drone accompanying him to make sure the building is not rigged or that there are no fighters within it.



Israeli soldiers have long used Palestinian prisoners as human shields in the occupied West Bank as well as the Gaza Strip.

Continue reading

By Tyler Durden

I get complaints from people that I concentrate too much on Donald Trump. Basically, the message is, “But what about Biden?” I do write more about Trump, because he’s the face of the perceived opposition. The only Emmanuel Goldstein in town. I assume everyone reading me understands just who and what Joe Biden is.

But people might not remember quite everything about Joe Biden’s lengthy career as a beloved resident of the Washington, D.C. swamp that Trump promised to drain. Biden was first elected as a U.S. Senator from Delaware in 1973. Even I was very young then. In 1981, the great “liberal” senator strongly supported the Intelligence Identities Protection Act, passed in the wake of CIA whistleblower Philip Agee’s disclosures about the Agency is his best-selling book Inside the Company. Biden declared that “I do not think anybody has any doubt about Mr. Agee. We should lock him away in my opinion.” The good senator really liked locking people up, it seems. As a strong supporter of the 1986 Anti-Drug Abuse Act, he took credit for a draconian provision that mandated a five year sentence for possessing small amounts of crack cocaine.

Continue reading

by Hanna Ziady

LondonCNN — Governments owe an unprecedented $91 trillion, an amount almost equal to the size of the global economy and one that will ultimately exact a heavy toll on their populations.

Debt burdens have grown so large — in part because of the cost of the pandemic — that they now pose a growing threat to living standards even in rich economies, including the United States.

Yet, in a year of elections around the world, politicians are largely ignoring the problem, unwilling to level with voters about the tax increases and spending cuts needed to tackle the deluge of borrowing. In some cases, they’re even making profligate promises that could at the very least jack up inflation again and could even trigger a new financial crisis.

The International Monetary Fund last week reiterated its warning that “chronic fiscal deficits” in the US must be “urgently addressed.” Investors have long shared that disquiet about the long-term trajectory of the US government’s finances.

Continue reading

by Marcella Piper-Terry

Let’s pretend.

I am a young mother. I have a new baby. I also have a 4-year-old. My 4-year-old was fully vaccinated as an infant and young child. I didn’t know anything about vaccines, and I didn’t know to question. I did things differently with my little one, and she has not had any vaccines - no hepatitis B at birth, and no vitamin K injection.

I have received a notice from my family doctor (or pediatrician) that it is time to bring my children in for their “well-baby” and “well-child” check-ups. Getting that notice makes me feel sick to my stomach. I know that I do not want to further vaccinate my older child, and I know that I do not want to vaccinate my baby at all.

My decision has not been made lightly. I have spent many hours researching and learning about vaccines, their ingredients, the lack of placebo-controlled studies, and the fact that they have never been studied for safety or efficacy as they are administered according to The CDC’s Childhood Schedule.

Continue reading

by Meryl Nass

They must have gone too far. The WEF is no longer fit for the Globalist purpose, apparently. The WSJ interviewed 80 former employees and tells us there are hundreds in an online WEFugees group! It turns out the WEF does not abide with its stirring messages of a great reset ahead.

OMG, were they not serious? Did they make it up just to convince us to go along?

Is the WEF like Obama: pretty words, but his actions only supported big business?

Thanks to the WSJ for taking a peek behind the Schwabian curtain.

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab.

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab. ILLUSTRATION: ELENA SCOTTI, ASSOCIATED PRESS, BLOOMBERG NEWS

By Shalini Ramachandran and Khadeeja Safdar

June 29, 2024 9:00 pm ET

https://www.wsj.com/business/world-economic-forum-klaus-schwab-discrimination-harassment-de285594

Continue reading

By William Pesek

China’s leadership gathering later this month could be the moment policymakers devise to defuse the US$13 trillion time bomb imperiling Asia’s biggest economy.

Though China’s property crisis gets the headlines, debt troubles plaguing municipalities across the nation also require urgent action.

At issue is the explosion of local government financing vehicles (LGFVs) in recent years. Such debt, the vast majority of it the off-balance-sheet kind, now almost rivals China’s annual gross domestic product (GDP).

Between the default drama surrounding giant property developers and the glut of LGFVs, it’s easy to see why global investors worry about China’s economic foundations – particularly at a moment of extreme global uncertainty.

With US bond yields staying elevated, Japan skirting recession and Europe walking in place, the second half of 2024 isn’t exactly fertile ground for China to manufacture an export surge.

Continue reading

By Stephen Bryen

The Ukraine war will end in a surrender, not in a negotiated deal. That is my sense of where the war is headed and why the parties cannot negotiate a settlement.

The latest wrinkle in the missing negotiating saga is a declaration in the form of an interview given by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

In the interview, Zelensky said there can’t be direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia but there could be indirect negotiations through a third party. In Zelensky’s proposed scenario, the third party will serve as an intermediary and any deal will only be with the intermediary, not between Russia or Ukraine. Zelensky suggested the UN could act in this role.

However, the Zelensky proposal is a non-starter for many reasons, but the biggest one is that warring states need to directly agree on ending a conflict.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: Some of the Pro-Trump memes made me throw up in my mouth but the overwhelming majority are pure GOLD!

by Patrick.Net/Memes

Continue reading

by Kit Klarenberg

On June 22nd, Declassified UK published an extraordinary interview with Jeremy Corbyn. Now vying for parliament as an independent, having been expelled from Labour due to bogus allegations of antisemitism, he reflected on his brief time as the party’s leader, and the vast media, political, and intelligence service conspiracy to sabotage his electoral prospects.

Along the way, Corbyn discussed the central role of former Labour MP Ruth Smeeth in his undoing. He was avowedly “surprised” to learn she was named in WikiLeaks-released sensitive diplomatic cables as a “strictly protect” US embassy informant. This designation means a sensitive and confidential information source, for Washington. However, looking back at “her behaviour and hostility” towards him as Labour leader, the revelation made perfect sense.

Continue reading

Etienne Note: The Fed is a creature of the money center banks like JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, Bank of America, etc. The Fed backstops the money center banks to engage in fractional reserve banking which makes them obscene profits even though it is inflationary and stealing the value out of everyone else’s money. If that wasn’t enough, it is paying an obscene amount of interest to the banks as its balance sheet crumbles with the US tax slaves on the hook for its inevitable bailout.

By Pam Martens and Russ Martens

According to Federal Reserve data, for the first time in its history, the Fed has been losing money on a consistent monthly basis since September 28, 2022. As of the last reporting date of June 19, 2024, those losses add up to a cumulative $176 billion. As the chart above using Fed data shows, the losses thus far in 2024 have ranged from a monthly high of $11.076 billion in February to a low of $5.674 billion in May.

Continue reading

The Battle of Athens was a pivotal moment in American history. It highlighted the true purpose of the Second Amendment and the people's power to resist a tyrannical government. In this video, we delve into the post-World War II era when veterans of Athens, Tennessee, returned home to find their town under the corrupt rule of Democratic Tennessee politician Paul Cantrell. From voter suppression and dirty politics to an armed rebellion for justice, this is a story of bravery, democracy, and what the Second Amendment really is about.

Article by Sam Jacobs of Ammo.com

The fight for civil rights in America is not limited to black Americans. Nor is the American Revolution limited to the 1700s. Case in point: The Battle of Athens. This was a pitched physical confrontation lasting two days in 1946, but with roots stretching back into the 1930s. It is part of an overall pan-racial resistance to anti-democratic government forms throughout the United States – and an oft-forgotten moment in American history.

Continue reading

By Marcus Lu

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

This graphic lists the top 12 countries by number of high net worth individuals (HNWIs). An HNWI is someone with liquid investable wealth of $1 million USD or more.

Importantly this excludes assets such as primary residences from counting towards wealth.

Data for this graphic is sourced from the Henley Private Wealth Migration Report 2024.

The U.S. leads the world with a massive millionaire (>$1 million USD) population of 5,492,400. To put this into perspective, the U.S. has more millionaires than Ireland has people.

Unsurprisingly, America also has the most centi-millionaires (9,850) and billionaires (788) as well.

Far behind the U.S. in all three metrics, China is the next country with the most millionaires (862,400) and billionaires (305).

Continue reading

By Brandon Smith

by activistpost

The Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, is a member of the Trilateral Commission and is gleeful for the gift of AI to crush Free Speech once and for all. Their quest started in 1981 when they crushed Antony Sutton’s academic career and our scholarly books Trilaterals Over Washington (Vols. I and II). Trilateral David Rockefeller later bragged how they deceived the world.

When a nuclear submarine raises its periscope, it looks like a tiny motorboat from a distance. Underneath the surface of the water, it packs enough missiles to destroy the world. The Trilateral Commission is like that. You rarely get a glimpse of them when they surface for air.

Their strategy to deflect criticism is consistent.

To call you a conspiracy theorist.

It is only a coincidence that TC members are always “appointed” to high positions in government because they are so rich in talent.

Continue reading

By Meryl Nass

Thanks to Alliance for Natural Health and The Defender for this article. It points out a crucial problem for all the newly proposed synthetic foods: they may be very bad for us, with molecules we have never eaten before. But it will take many years and maybe generations to find out. The same is true for the chemicals used in our current foods, which is why everyone is advised to eat whole, unprocessed foods. If you cannot pronounce the ingredients on a food label, you may not want to eat the food. Furthermore, ingredients that are present in very small quantities may not be listed, bt they can still hurt you. Even very tiny quantities, if you are allergic to them.

https://anh-usa.org/frankenfoods-v2-exploiting-the-bioequivalence-principle/

Bored Cow, a cow and animal-free whey-containing, cultured milk, is one of a growing number of foods being produced through synthetic biology and “precision fermentation” — the health risks of which are largely unknown.

Continue reading

Two U.S. baby bottle makers have been engaging in a “campaign of reckless deceit” about the dangers microplastics in their products pose to infants and young children, according to new lawsuits filed Tuesday.

In the separate court filings, lawyers representing a small group of California parents alleged that Philips North America and the Handi-Craft Co. marketed baby bottles and plastic cups as safe for children even though they knew that when the products were heated microplastics from the containers could leach into the food and liquids being served to the children.

Parents often microwave or otherwise warm bottles of breast milk or formula before serving them to babies.

“This disregard for the safety and well-being of society’s most vulnerable members has placed the health and welfare of millions of children in jeopardy as well as duped consumers out of millions of dollars,” the lawsuits claim.

Continue reading

by Peter Imanuelsen

Something very worrying is happening, and I have warned about it before. But nobody in the mainstream media seems to have taken it seriously, until now.

For some reason, we have been seeing massive numbers of excess deaths, and scientists are clueless as to what could be the reason.

A shocking new statistic from Norway shows that in 2023, there was over 50% excess deaths among young people aged 1 to 39 years old.

The figures are very worrying.

32% increase in cardiovascular deaths.

51% excess deaths from disease.

36% excess deaths from all causes.

The dominating factor among deaths from diseases where things like ”other symptoms and undefined conditions” – In other words, things that they don’t have an answer for. Which is weird.

Mainstream media is reporting that some researchers think covid is one of the main reason for the excess deaths. Another expert they talked to wants to point out that that people definitely shouldn’t think that the covid injections are the problem here…

Continue reading

by Reinette Senum

I'm diving deep into the murky waters of Lady Liberty's past this Fourth of July. As any self-respective, inquisitive mind knows, no stone should be left unturned when it comes to questioning our reality and history. So, let's shine some light on the Statue of Liberty.

Here's some basic backstory and points of interest on Lady Liberty before we get into the hidden messages:

For years, whispers have circulated that everything we thought we knew about Lady Liberty might be wrong. Researchers have called into question the traditional narrative surrounding the statue's origins and meaning over the years. While we've been told it was a gift from France to celebrate American democracy and welcome immigrants, some researchers suggest a far more intriguing—and controversial—backstory.

Continue reading

by Dr. Joseph Mercola

A peer-reviewed study in Forensic Science International found that 73.9% of post-COVID-19 vaccination deaths were directly caused by or significantly contributed to by the injections

The study, initially censored by The Lancet, analyzed 325 autopsy cases and found cardiovascular issues were the most common cause of death, followed by blood and respiratory problems

Researchers suggest the spike protein in COVID-19 vaccines may be responsible for side effects, potentially causing inflammation and clotting in various tissues and organs

Another study in South Korea found increased incidences of mild cognitive impairment and Alzheimer's disease within three months of COVID-19 vaccination, particularly with mRNA vaccines

The article mentions censorship of research critical of COVID-19 vaccines and suggests seeking help from organizations like FLCCC for those experiencing post-vaccination injuries

Continue reading

Memes Bonanza

Truth Music of the Week

"Liars, Cheats, and Crooks" is out now on all digital music providers! Get it: https://songwhip.com/fivetimesaugust/... -- Featuring Pete Parada on drums (The Defiant/Offspring), Mark White on bass (The Spin Doctors), and producer Greg Camp (The Defiant/Smash Mouth). Follow Five Times August online:

http://fivetimesaugust.com

https://x.com/fivetimesaugust

Free State Project Corner is a recurring column in Five Meme Friday where we cover the progress of the Free State Project in New Hampshire. The Free State Project is a mass migration of libertarians, voluntaryists and anarcho-capitalists to a single state, New Hampshire, with the intent to roll back “government,” maximize individual liberty and engineer a peaceful and orderly secession for the organized crime federal “government” in Washington DC.

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff

DEDHAM, Mass. — New England is home to three of the top 10 “smartest states” in America, according to a new study.

Online education platform Guru 99 says it ranked the top 10 smartest states in the country after analyzing six metrics including average IQ, graduation rates, percentage of the population with low literacy rates, average SAT scores, and percentage of the states that don’t have a high school diploma or GED, and GDP per capita.

The findings of this study revealed New Hampshire as the smartest state, scoring an index rating of 56.82 out of 60.

Data showed that on average, New Hampshire has the highest IQs across the country with 103.2. The state also has the smallest percentage of the population with low literacy skills at 11.5%, and one of the highest GDP per capita with $74,663.

Continue reading...

Free State Project Corner - The Free State Project is moving 20,000 + libertarians to New Hampshire with the goal of reducing "Government" to just protecting life, liberty and property. We are supporting and reporting on this dynamic. If you have heard Etienne talk about the plan to accelerate this dynamic by dropping 100,000 copies of "Government", the 64GB Liberator and a TBD documentary to the influential in the state and want more details in our Executive Summary. You can also donate a single copy OR 10 copies of "Government" - The Biggest Scam in History... Exposed! at the Government-Scam.com/Store where we will send them directly to NH legislators, journalists, Police Chiefs, and other influential within the state. You can also donate a Pop Up Guerrilla Bookstore to a Liberty Group in New Hampshire that will earn the profits from reselling and distributing copies of the book in the state!

