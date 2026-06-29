Dear Subscribers,

Our top story this week is the earthquake in Venezuela. We have team and friends in Venezuela and understand there are over 40,000+ missing. Many buried under the rubble. Tens of thousands homeless in a country already ravaged by inflation and US sanctions. They need heavy equipment to move rubble ASAP. We have evaluated multiple charities that are providing support on the ground and have chosen to support: The House Project which already has multiple projects on-going in Venezuela. We Are featuring them as our Voluntaryist Charity Opportunity this week. You can donate here: https://thehouse-project.org/es/collections/donate

A quick update on Voluntaryism. I have begun working on the book again but got a little sidelined with a story I am dropping next week on Peter Thiel’s Dialog Society. Teaser: The “PayPal Mafia” is really the DARPA/ Military Industrial Complex Mafia!

I also placed an order for the first 500 copies of The Greatest Theft in History - How the Banks and “Government” Will Steal at Least $1.40 MILLION From the Typical American Worker... “Legally” this week which should hit our distribution center the week after the 4th of July!

We have recalculated the theft based on the new Reality Index, an alternative way of calculating inflation, which we will be featuring and explaining next week as well. In addition to recalculating based on the Reality Index, we also dropped the calculations around the lost purchasing power of the gold standard since many folks couldn’t wrap their heads around calculating the increased purchasing power that the benign deflation a gold standard would deliver. Our headline number dropped to $1.40 millions but makes the whole thing more understandable and defensible since we are using the BLS’s own numbers minus the shenanigans of “hedonic adjustment” and “substitution” with the Reality Index, etc. We already have an order for 200 copies from someone about to drop the BOMB on their community and expose the theft of “government!”

You can preview the book and get on the waiting list at:

https://Greatest-Theft.com

If you want to help us get it out in a BIG way, then e-mail me at Etienne (at) ArtOfLiberty.org

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.

We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsorship-Program/

Top Stories of the Week

Two earthquakes in under a minute leave Venezuela facing its worst quake in more than a century

A 7.2 and 7.5 seismic doublet struck the northern coast Wednesday night. The official toll: at least 164 dead and 971 injured —but the number families still can’t reach runs far higher

Etienne Note: We have team and friends in Venezuela and understand there are over 40,000+ missing. Many buried under the rubble. They need heavy equipment to move rubble ASAP. We have evaluated multiple charities that are providing support on the ground and have chosen to support: The House Project which already has multiple projects on-going in Venezuela. We will be featuring them as our Voluntaryist Charity Option in Five Meme Friday. You can donate here: https://thehouse-project.org/es/collections/donate

It was just over forty seconds that separated the two earthquakes. The first, magnitude 7.2, was centered about 21 kilometers west of Morón, in the north of the country, around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Before the ground had finished settling, a second quake —magnitude 7.5, the strongest recorded in Venezuela in more than a century— struck almost the same spot.

Experts call this phenomenon a seismic doublet: two earthquakes of very similar magnitude that occur within seconds of each other and very close together. The combination multiplied the damage and left thousands of people no time to react between one blow and the next.

Continue reading...

Videos of the Week

They Aren’t Building AI Data Centers — It’s Way Worse

Independent journalist James Li argues the U.S. data-center boom isn’t about ChatGPT — it’s cover for a domestic surveillance build-out. His evidence, and the claims worth questioning.

James Li Data centers are popping up all over the country, thousands of them.

News Anchor / Reporter Utah could soon be home to one of the nation’s most advanced data centers.

News Nevada Reporter Developers of a data center that broke ground today say that it will be the largest infrastructure deployment in the United States.

News Reporter We’ve seen data center proposals and projects pop up all around the Metra, and today officials broke ground on one of them, a data center in Independence. The Nebius AI data center will become a reality thanks to $150 billion in bonds.

contiue reading...

250 Years of Taxation in America

The Stamp Act of 1765 was the first direct tax levied by Parliament on the colonies, which had no elected representatives in Parliament to approve or debate it

by Greg Reese - The Reese Report

The Stamp Act of 1765 was the first direct tax levied by Parliament on the colonies, which had no elected representatives in Parliament to approve or debate it. British Parliament later stated in the Declaratory Act that they had “full power and authority to make laws and statutes of sufficient force and validity to bind the colonies and people of America in all cases whatsoever.” According to the story, the American Revolution wasn’t about the size of the tax, it was about the right of Britain to impose taxes on the colonists without their consent.

From 1868 to 1913, 90 percent of federal tax revenue came from alcohol and tobacco taxes. In 1909, President Taft recommended that Congress propose a constitutional amendment to give the government power to tax incomes without apportioning the burden.

Continue reading...

“Government”, Media and Academia

Criminality Exposed

DOJ Charged 455 Alleged Health Care Fraudsters for Billing $6.5 Billion in False Claims

2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown: The US Department of Justice charged 455 people across the country, including doctors, who allegedly submitted false claims to Medicare.

Etienne Note: This article also appears in “Government”, Media and Academia Criminality Exposed, A digest of HUNDREDS and HUNDREDS of articles exposing and suggesting inter-generational organized crime’s control of the “Government,” Media and Academia by the Art of Liberty Foundation. You can view the other articles or subscribe on Telegram: https://t.me/Government_Scams

By Fox News, USA Today and California Post - Need To Know

2026 National Health Care Fraud Takedown: The US Department of Justice charged 455 people across the country, including doctors, who allegedly submitted false claims to Medicare, Medicaid and other health care programs and collected a record $6.5 billion. The alleged fraud and criminal opioid abuse schemes “caused significant patient harm, including death.”

In one case in Arizona, a corporate executive allegedly took $1 billion in taxpayer funds after billing for wound grafts, charging more than $1 million per patient. Hospice patients were targeted and some of the skin graft surgeries were unnecessary! The money was reportedly used to buy million-dollar homes, luxury cars and even build a hotel in the Philippines.

Continue reading...

The Art of Liberty Foundation... in Spanish!

We are adding a new section to Five Meme Friday to promote our new Substack, Telegram group, Instagram, and translations of To See the Cage is to Leave It - 25 Techniques the Few Use to Control the Many in Spanish. Please tell your Spanish speaking friends! “Go Paid” on our Spanish Substack to support getting voluntaryist ideas, books, and memes translated into Spanish AND get a free paperback copy of To See the Cage is To Leave It in Latin American Spanish.

Nuestro tributo a F.A. Hayek: el economista ganador del Premio Nobel que destruyó [¡intelectualmente!] el socialismo

La Fundación Art of Liberty rinde homenaje al ganador del Premio Nobel F.A. Hayek, uno de los economistas más importantes que jamás haya existido, con una campaña que distribuirá simultáneamente el nuevo libro: Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política y ofrecerá copias impresas gratuitas del libro a cualquiera que se suscriba de forma paga a nuestro Substack como miembro anual y/o realice cualquier pedido en ArtOfLiberty.org/store.

Esta introducción a F.A. Hayek incluye su biografía, memes, frases, las “Batallas de rap” con el economista Lord John Maynard Keynes, y la primera entrega de nuestra distribución de Hayek para el siglo XXI - Ensayos de economía política: la introducción del libro escrita por Thomas J. DiLorenzo, presidente del Instituto Mises y editor de Hayek para el siglo XXI.

También estamos agregando el PDF completo de Hayek para el siglo XXI a nuestra memoria USB incensurable de la libertad: The Liberator (El Liberador).

Continuar leyendo...

“Daily News of The Week”

From Isolation to Action: Finding (OR Creating!) The Freedom Movement In Your Community

The Replay of our June 14th Live Stream on Finding (OR Creating!) The Freedom Movement in YOUR Community!

Here is the replay from our June 14th LiveStream: From Isolation to Action - Finding (OR Creating!) The Freedom Movement in Your Area!

Liberty Group List at: ArtOfLiberty.org/Liberty-Groups/

Etienne: Hi, this is Etienne De La Boétie2 with the Art of Liberty Foundation. Welcome to our Sunday night live stream, which is something I think we’re going to begin doing more and more of. For those that aren’t familiar with the Art of Liberty Foundation, we are a startup public policy organization exposing the illegitimacy and the criminality of government. Essentially, our thesis is that government was never intended to protect life, liberty, and property. Government is best thought of as a technique for robbing and controlling society. And as voluntarists, we don’t believe that government is legitimate, desirable, or necessary. So we are advocates of something called real freedom, and there is a real freedom movement all around the world. In some cities and towns it is much stronger than others, but there are voluntarists and libertarian and freedom-oriented groups all around the United States.

Continue reading...

Poor Fitness Linked to Greater Death Risk Than Smoking, Researcher Says

Researcher Suggests People Are Probably Not Getting Enough Exercise Or Protein, With Guidelines To Blame

Chris Macdonald - StudyFinds

Reviewed by John Anderer

Very low cardiovascular fitness is associated with a roughly 400% higher risk of death than high fitness levels, dwarfing the mortality risk linked to smoking.

Very low cardiovascular fitness is associated with a roughly 400% higher risk of death than high fitness levels, dwarfing the mortality risk linked to smoking.

Continue reading...

Despite Over 100 Deaths in Moderna’s mRNA Flu Trial - Committee Recommends that the FDA Move Forward with Approval

Moderna reported 102 deaths in the mRNA group. mRNA products are not only not safe and not effective - this new FDA data reaffirms mRNA injections are often dangerously harmful and sometimes lethal.

by Karen Kingston - thekingstonreport.com

June 18, 2026: Moderna just announced that, “the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted 9-0 that the benefits of mRNA-1010, Moderna’s investigational seasonal influenza vaccine, outweigh its risks for the prevention of influenza disease in adults 50 through 64 years of age and in adults 65 years of age and older.”

This is despite the fact that Moderna reported 102 deaths in the mRNA group and 97 deaths in the ‘enhanced vaccine’ group.

102 reported deaths out of 35,965 mRNA injected study participants equate to a 0.3% fatal adverse event (death) rate in less than a year of being injected.

Continue reading...

Elon Musk’s SpaceX IPO Is Funded by Other People’s Pensions

An IPO engineered for rapid index inclusion turns ordinary pension savers into involuntary financiers of Elon Musk’s fantasies.

by Frank Hoffer-Social Europe

Elon Musk’s entrepreneurial career has always been a blend of unfulfilled promises and astonishing achievements. People are literally willing to take his fantasies and dreams at face value. Toyota sells six times as many cars as Tesla, yet Tesla is worth three times as much on the stock market as its Japanese rival.

With the IPO of SpaceX, however, the world’s first trillionaire has finally lost touch with reality. By 2055, a million people are to settle on Mars; vast data centres are to be built in space. That is pure science fiction. A market capitalisation of nearly $2 trillion is a bet on the future without any basis in reality. To justify such a price on conventional metrics, SpaceX would have to lift its AI revenue from $3.2 billion to $322 billion by 2030, multiply its total revenue 180-fold by 2040, and turn a $5 billion loss into $2.7 trillion in profits by 2040, so as to reach a market-standard ratio of market capitalisation, revenue and profit. The fact that numerous major banks and financial analysts are reported to consider such a scenario plausible says rather more about their business interests than about their analytical abilities.

Continue reading...

Vertical Aerospace’s eVTOL Which Takes off Like Helicopter and Cruises Like Airplane Completes First Piloted Flight

1,500 pre-orders from customers on four continents, including American Airlines, Japan Airlines, and Bristow.

by Omar Kardoudi - New Atlas

An electric aircraft that takes off like a helicopter and cruises like a conventional plane just completed its first piloted flight with a new full-scale prototype. British company Vertical Aerospace is accelerating toward commercial certification, targeted for 2028.

On June 5, 2026, at 8:49 AM local time, test pilot Paul Stone lifted off at the controls of Vertical Aerospace‘s latest full-scale prototype from the company’s Flight Test Centre in the UK. It is the second such aircraft the company now has in the air – doubling its flight-testing capacity.

Continue reading...

Simplicius Iran War Update: Major Rupture Between US-Israel as Trump Grows Exasperated With Netanyahu’s Uncontrolled Bloodletting

Includes Hilarious Comparison of Obama’s 2015 Deal with Trump’s 2026 Deal

by SIMPLICIUS

It seems to be the usual arc of any imperial propaganda drive that when a conflict winds down, and the stakes are no longer at risk, the principles begin to loosen their hold on the truth evident to us all along.

In this case after the disastrous defeat to Iran, Trump went on a remarkable spree of honesty as pertains the “cards”—or rather, lack thereof—that the US had all along. A suddenly forthright Trump began letting the cat out of the bag on the catastrophic consequences the Iranian blockade had in store for us all.

Here he revealed that the world’s oil reserves would have run out in four weeks, and “bedlam” would have ensued:

Continue reading...

A New Store in Hong Kong Has No Human Employees, Just a Single Humanoid Robot

Let’s see how “convenient” the store manages to be.

by Frank Landymore - Futurism

Sometimes we like convenience stores for their charm as much as their actual convenience.

Now, a new one popping up in Hong Kong is hoping to endear customers and crank up the novelty factor by having the whole thing be run by a single humanoid robot. The South China Morning Post reports that it’ll be the first of its kind to open in the bustling city.

Plopped on the Hung Hom waterfront, the 24-hour pop-up — packaged in a portable “capsule” — will be managed by “Xiao Gai,” a humanoid built by the Beijing-based AI and robotics firm Galbot. At five feet and six inches tall, it will use its gangly six feet of arm span to stock shelves, pick out out items, and handle customer checkouts, according to Inside Retail.

Continue reading...

Fascinating Interactive NY Times Article on Why The Rise of Giant Trucks and SUVs Kill So Many Pedestrians

You have to Click Through to New York Times website to see the interactive article

Etienne Note: Even a blind pig can find a truffle. Very interesting interactive article explaining why and how more pedestrians are killed by larger vehicles on the road. Good lessons for pedestrians. The Times did not cover how many more passengers might have been saved by being in larger, presumably safer vehicles during vehicle-on-vehicle crashes.

By Michael H. Keller, Eli Murray, Danielle Ivory and Irineo Cabreros, The New York Times

This is an Interactive Article on the New York Times Website. Click Here to Read and View the Interactive Visualizations..

Continue reading...

John Mauldin Breaks Down Social (In)Security – When Does It Run Out of Money?

$71.9 TRILLION in Unfunded Liabilities!!!

By John Mauldin, Mauldin Economics

The Public Downside to You Living Longer

How to Fix Social Security

AI Playbook

Parkinson’s, Longevity and More

Continue reading...

World-first ‘super alloy’ is 2x as strong as steel

Combining metals to produce alloys that are stronger or tougher requires extremely high temperatures as part of the process.

by Abhimanyu Ghoshal - New Atlas

Combining metals to produce alloys that are stronger or tougher requires extremely high temperatures as part of the process. Researchers in Australia recently found that a radically different approach could yield even better alloys with a lot less heat.

Engineers at Monash University have created the first ever large piece of Refractory High-Entropy Alloy (RHEA). This alloy is not only twice as strong as steel with a compressive yield strength of more than 2 gigapascals, but it’s also the result of a method that uses lower temperatures, and that could be easier and cheaper to scale.

The RHEA is composed of titanium, hafnium, tantalum, niobium and zirconium. Thanks to a slower heating process at a lower temperature than what you’d apply to melt metals in conventional alloy production, the atoms of these elements organized themselves into a strongly connected structure comprising three distinct components with nanocrystals in different periodic arrangements.

Continue reading...

FDA Altered Autopsy Results of Children Who Died After COVID Vaccines

In November 2025, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research identified 10 child deaths related to the COVID-19 shots.

by Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D. - The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

Scientists at the U.S. Food and Drug

Administration (FDA) revised the autopsy results of children who died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, reducing the number of children the agency classified as having likely died as a result of their vaccination, according to documents released last week by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.).

The documents show that in November 2025, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) identified 10 child deaths related to the COVID-19 shots. But in December 2025, it reduced the number to seven and downgraded the probability that those deaths were connected to the children’s vaccination.

Continue reading...

BREAKING STUDY: COVID-19 Vaccination During Early Pregnancy Linked to Major Birth Defects

A newly published registry-based has reported higher rates of certain congenital anomalies among babies born to mothers who received a COVID-19 vaccine during the first trimester of pregnancy.

by Nicolas Hulscher, MPH- Focal Points

A newly published registry-based cohort study has reported higher rates of certain congenital anomalies among babies born to mothers who received a COVID-19 vaccine during the first trimester of pregnancy.

They analyzed 1,352 pregnancies and compared women vaccinated during the critical organogenesis period (conception through 11 weeks and 6 days) with women who were either unvaccinated or vaccinated later in pregnancy.

The study found that atrioventricular septal defects (AVSD)—a serious congenital heart defect involving holes between the heart’s chambers—were observed in 2.3% of babies whose mothers were vaccinated during the first trimester, compared with 0% among babies of unvaccinated mothers.

Continue reading...

90% of Popular Toothpaste Brands Tested Positive for Lead

Independent testing of 51 popular toothpaste brands revealed 90% contained lead, 65% arsenic, 47% mercury and 35% cadmium

by Dr. Joseph Mercola - The Defender

This article was originally published by The Defender — Children’s Health Defense’s News & Views Website.

Independent testing of 51 popular toothpaste brands revealed 90% contained lead, 65% arsenic, 47% mercury and 35% cadmium. Only six toothpastes tested clean. Heavy metals enter toothpaste through contaminated raw materials like hydroxyapatite, calcium carbonate and bentonite clay used in manufacturing.

Story at a glance:

Independent testing of 51 popular toothpaste brands revealed 90% contained lead, 65% arsenic, 47% mercury and 35% cadmium. Only six toothpastes tested clean.

Continue reading...

Alaskans Denied Access to Firewood

Not just bad policy, bad politicians, or bad political parties…

by Christopher Cook - The Freedom Scale

Watch:

The real question is not—or ought not be—why government was allowed to do something this bad. The real question is

Why allow any entity to have any nonconsensual power at all?

Do you see the difference?

Continue reading...

The Shadow Conspiracy to Make Us Pay 3x for EVERY Item [Planned Obsolescence Part 1]

You think to yourself, “This can’t possibly be real,” but I assure you it is. Here’s the proof...

Etienne Note: For anyone thinking that “Planned Obsolescence” is an internet hoax, I am embedding the documentary The Lightbulb Conspiracy, which breaks down how the lightbulb industry agreed to limit and engineer lightbulbs to only last 10,000 hours. The Livermore Centennial Lightbulb featured in the documentary is still burning in the Livermore, California firehouse and earlier this month on June 6th celebrated its 125th anniversary. It has been burning continuously since 1901. You can see a video of its 125th Birthday Party on the website celebrating the bulb HERE. The documentary also features the story of the Epson Stylus C42UX inkjet printer which quits working after a certain number of printed pages but can be brought back to life by removing the specific chip in the printer which limits its life.

By Agent131711 via Agent131711’s Substack

What if I told you there was a massive conspiracy to make us pay three times over for every item? What if I told you there was another conspiracy to make volunteers pay additional times? You’d say I’m crazy, right? After all, it sounds pretty ridiculous when you hear it, yet this conspiracy is the truest definition of the word conspiracy, and these conspiracies, combined with some well-schemed psychological operations, have driven up the cost of living to the point where most Americans now live paycheck to paycheck—all by design. Let’s begin…

Continue reading...

Israeli foreign agent took over The Charlie Kirk Show days after his killing

Charlie Kirk’s media empire and his right-wing activist organization, Turning Point USA (TPUSA), have come under the control of the Israel-directed forces he spent his last months antagonizing

By Max Blumenthal - The Grayzone

The Charlie Kirk Show is now distributed by a federally registered agent of Israel tasked with seeding American media with Zionist propaganda. It is part of a whopping $46 million dollar annual contract between the Israeli government and Brad Parscale, the former chief of staff for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign. This may be the largest lobbying contract in the history of foreign influence operations in the US.

On September 10, 2025, Kirk was assassinated during the first stop on his American Comeback Tour at Utah Valley State University. Eight days later, Parscale registered as a foreign agent of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, assuming responsibility for a propaganda blitz “tailored to Gen Z audiences across platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, podcasts, and other relevant digital and broadcast outlets.”

Continue reading...

SpaceX’s Starfall capsule could make military supply drops from space

SpaceX is preparing to test Starfall, its new orbital cargo capsule that could one day be used for automated orbital labs or as depots to store military equipment in space.

Etienne Note: In case there was any doubt that Elon Musk and SpaceX is a DARPA military front privatizing the profits of military technologies developed on the tax payer dime and/or developing tech for the intelligence agencies, military and NASA and THEN privatizing the profits.

By David Szondy - New Atlas

SpaceX is preparing to test Starfall, its new orbital cargo capsule that could one day be used for automated orbital labs or as depots to store military equipment in space, ready for immediate deployment anywhere on the globe.

On Tuesday, June 23, after 6:43 am EDT, SpaceX plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Since the company launches so many rockets these days, making a comment on it is hardly necessary, but this one is different because the payload is the experimental Starfall capsule.

Continue reading...

Israel’s ‘deliberate targeting’ of children part of ongoing Gaza ‘genocide’: UN probe

Israel is deliberately targeting Palestinian children in what has become a key factor in an ongoing “genocide” in Gaza, United Nations investigators charged on Tuesday, in a report slammed by Israel.

AFP - Yahoo News

Israel is deliberately targeting Palestinian children in what has become a key factor in an ongoing “genocide” in Gaza, United Nations investigators charged on Tuesday, in a report slammed by Israel.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry said it had found evidence that “Palestinian children have been deliberately targeted and killed by Israeli security forces”.

This, it said, was a key factor in establishing “the genocidal intent of the Israeli authorities and security forces to destroy the larger Palestinian group in Gaza”.

Continue reading...

Uh-Oh, Silver! – Adam Sharp at the Daily Reckoning Breaks Down the Investment Case for Silver

One year ago, silver was trading at around $36 per ounce. Today the price is around $66. Normally, that’d be considered a win.

By Adam Sharp - Daily Reckoning

One year ago, silver was trading at around $36 per ounce.

Today the price is around $66. Normally, that’d be considered a win.

But over those 12 months, we silver bugs have been on a wild ride.

Simply incredible price action. From $36 to $119 in about 8 months. And now back down to $66.

Continue reading...

The REAL Reasons We Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck & the Psychological Operation that Made it Happen [Part 2]

Worldwide advertisers and a brilliantly diabolical plan...

Etienne Note: For anyone thinking that “Planned Obsolescence” is an internet hoax, I am embedding the documentary The Lightbulb Conspiracy, which breaks down how the lightbulb industry agreed to limit and engineer lightbulbs to only last 10,000 hours. The Livermore Centennial Lightbulb featured in the documentary is still burning in the Livermore, California firehouse and earlier this month on June 6th celebrated its 125th anniversary. It has been burning continuously since 1901. You can see a video of its 125th Birthday Party on the website celebrating the bulb HERE. The documentary also features the story of the Epson Stylus C42UX inkjet printer which quits working after a certain number of printed pages but can be brought back to life by removing the specific chip in the printer which limits its life.

By Agent131711 via Agent131711’s Substack

Here’s how a covert operation to upend traditional American lives was released on the unknowing public and how that operation changed everything…

Continue reading...

Five-minute walk offsets the harm of sitting too long

Regular ‘exercise snacks’ boost mood and reduce fatigue without affecting work performance, according to US researchers

By Michael Searles - The Telegraph

A five-minute “exercise snack” every hour can offset the damage of sitting down for long periods, researchers have said.

Walking or moving for five minutes at regular intervals boosted mood, reduced fatigue, and did not affect work performance, a large study revealed.

The health benefits of getting up from an office desk every so often were already known, but this was the first study to test how often five-minute walking breaks should be taken and the respective effect.

Authors, led by Columbia University in New York, said that adults in high-income countries now spend 11 to 12 hours per day sitting down or “sedentary”, which equates to “three-quarters of the waking day”.

Continue reading...

Seattle’s Sky-High Minimum Wage for Delivery Drivers Has Been a Disaster

“We created a problem and it’s our responsibility to fix it,” former Seattle City Council President Sara Nelson admitted.

By John Stossel - Reason

Not long ago, new kinds of jobs appeared: app-based gig work.

They include jobs like dog walking on Rover, Taskrabbit work, DoorDash food delivery, Uber and Lyft driving.

Lots of people like gig work. It’s flexible. You work when you want to work.

But “workers’ rights” activists and governing socialists don’t like that. Gig workers rarely join unions. They don’t get a minimum wage.

Continue reading...

Tinder’s Secret War: How Israel used the Dating App in the Propaganda Battle for South Lebanon

Beyond physical attacks, Israel is intensifying psychological warfare against southern Lebanon through operations on the world’s most popular tech platforms.

By Jennifer Kings - MintPress News

As Israel intensifies attacks on Lebanon and seeks to entrench its occupation of southern Lebanese territory despite repeated ceasefire violations, another front of the war is coming into focus: psychological operations conducted through some of the world’s most popular technology platforms.

In August 2024, the United States military ran ads on Tinder in Lebanon to discourage users from joining the resistance against the continued Israeli genocidal assault on the country – demonstrating the full spectrum of the Zionist military strategy.

Backed financially, politically and militarily by the United States – Israel has long aimed to engulf Lebanon with desires to reoccupy the South along with regular bombardments on civilian areas.

Continue reading...

This new tracking label could help solve cargo theft

As shipping industries struggle with blind spots and sophisticated theft, a business-card-sized tracker aims to revolutionize one-way logistics.

By Sean O’Kane - TechCrunch

Imagine you’re Guy Fieri. (Stay with me.)

It’s late 2024 and the president of your company calls to tell you that 24,000 bottles of your tequila have vanished. You’d presumably have a number of questions, but chief among them is likely: How did this happen?

The answer is that global cargo theft is becoming increasingly sophisticated, all while the shipping and logistics industries are struggling to keep up. Unfortunately for the industry, much of the world’s cargo essentially goes dark between checkpoints at ports or distribution centers.

Continue reading...

Hundreds of Former Israeli Spies Are Working in Big Tech, Database Shows

A $25 billion deal is the latest acquisition to strengthen the link between the U.S. tech sector and Israeli intelligence.

Etienne Note: This article is from Aug 13th, 2025 but important to understand the dynamic of how Israel is infiltrating their technology specialists into key positions in global tech companies especially where they can be used to algorithmically censor, surveil, or gain network access with firewall security traversal. We have syndicated other articles showing their density at Google and Facebook especially and exposing one of the programs names: Talpiot.

Murtaza Hussain, Drop Site

In late July, the U.S. cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (PANW) announced that it had acquired the Israeli identity management and information security firm CyberArk, paying a staggering $25 billion dollars worth of cash and stock to purchase the firm. In addition to potentially injecting billions of dollars into the Israeli economy, Palo Alto Networks’ acquisition of CyberArk further strengthens the relationship between Silicon Valley and Israel’s security-intelligence apparatus.

Continue reading...

Upcoming Liberty Events

Derrick Broze – The 2026 Activation Tour, Multiple Cities, US, May 1st – July 26th, 2026

Man Camp, Henniker, New Hampshire, US, June 21st – 28th, 2026

The Village Still Exists, Winnipeg, MB, Canada, June 27th, 2026

Sacred Wild Gathering at Big Foot Foot Garden, Port Richey, FL - June 27th

FreedomPalooza 2026, Northumberland, NH, US, July 8th – 13th, 2026

Why Is The Healthcare System Broken?, Windham, New Hampshire, US, June 27th, 2026

54th Annual Rainbow Gathering, Northern California, US, July 1st – 7th, 2026

FreedomPalooza 2026, Northumberland, NH, US, July 8th – 13th, 2026

The End of Tyranny, New Britain, CT, US & Online, July 11th, 2026

Approaching Humanity, Phoenix Area, AZ, US, July 17th – 18th, 2026

Midwest Peace & Liberty Fest, Lake Satoshi, MI, US, August 6th – 9th, 2026

Liberty International World Conference, Kathmandu, Nepal, August 7th – 9th, 2026

Northeast Unschooling Conference, Pittsfield, MA, US, August 15th – 18th, 2026

International Conference for Anarchist Studies, Manchester, UK, August 26th – 28th, 2026

Free Cities Conference, Roatan, Honduras, September 3rd – 6th, 2026

VonuFest, Illinois, US, September 21st – 28th, 2026

AnarCon, Gore, VA, US, September 25th – 27th, 2026

The Natural Freedom Summit – Reclaim Your Health. Reignite Your Purpose. Reconnect with Nature, Online Event, Dates TBA, 2026

The 2026 Christians for Liberty Conference, Cincinnati, Ohio, Saturday, October 17th, 2026

Approaching Humanity - Saturday, July 18th - 10:00AM - 5:00 PM - Sedona AZ - Join Larken and Amanda Rose for a live event and book launch focused on truth, freedom, and responsibility. Tickets and info at TheRoseChannel.com/humanity.

Memes Bonanza

T ruth Music of the Week

Free State Acoustics Cover Linger by The Cranberries

One of the things I love about New Hampshire and the Free State Project is the 500+ events each year for liberty lovers. Here is Free State Acoustics playing at the Independence Inn in New Hampshire. They are playing multiple gigs around PorcFest which is going on NOW and over this weekend!

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup

libertarian Intentional Community Roundup is where we cover libertarian and voluntaryist intentional communities and free private cities including Prospera (Honduras), The Free State Project (New Hampshire), Liberstad (Norway), Montelibero (Montenegro), Los Propietarios, (Argentina), Liberland (Croatia/Serbia border), Network States in general and Sea Steading (The Oceans). I am also covering secession movements including Greater Idaho, Please send details of any new happenings, projects or projects I am missing!

Free State Project’s PorcFest Will Be Scattered Across New Hampshire This Year

The Free State Project’s summer staple event, PorcFest, is returning in the form of 10 mini festivals across New Hampshire

Etienne Note: Read my article: New Hampshire’s Free State Project – How Freeing a Single State from “Government” Could Free Us All, to understand the “Big Idea” behind the Free State Project. Read my article: What is the Deal with the Free State PARTY in New Hampshire? To understand how it is being attempted to be divided and conquered…

by ZACH LAIRD - InDepthNH.org

After 25 years of working to create a concentrated community of like-minded libertarians in the state, the Free State Project’s summer staple event, PorcFest, is returning in the form of 10 mini festivals across New Hampshire versus a central gathering, according to Executive Director Eric Brakey.

“Porcfest XXIII: Spontaneous Order” is the 23rd festival hosted by the Free State Project and will run from June 21-28 with 10 mini festivals scattered throughout the state for people to choose from. PorcFest is short for Porcupine Freedom Festival.

Continue reading...

Pictures from PorcFest

PorcFest is going on RIGHT NOW... Pics starting to drop

Craig & Kathy Learning to Process Chickens at ManCamp!

Brian Becker manning the grill at the Weare Fair with freedom Troubadour Brendan Daniel visible at the table in the background.

Etienne at a Previous ManCamp working some Iron!

PorcFest, the annual festival of the Free State Project kicks off next week in New Hampshire. Usually the event is held at Rogers Campground in Lancaster, NH. Here is a summary I did from 2023, this year it is distributed with events all over New Hampshire. Here are some of the ones that look the most interesting. If you ever wanted to check out New Hampshire then drive up and kick around for a weekend or two. You definitely want to check out: The Quill, the oldest Porcupine clubhouse in the State. ManCamp is great for teaching your kids the basics of blacksmithing, butchering, and other things every man should know + they are hosting a Bardo Farms Pig Roast. Visit the beach, spend a day at a lake, have a blast. The complete schedule is at : https://community.fsp.org/porcfest/

Continue reading...

How to Support the Art of Liberty Foundation

If you are enjoying our original journalism and Five Meme Friday, please consider becoming an Art of Liberty Foundation Sponsor. Freedom isn’t Free and we are having to spend $20,000 this month to create our own uncensorable infrastructure to combat the censorship of Substack.

We have some AMAZING perks to say: THANK YOU!

ArtOfLiberty.org/Sponsorship-Program/

Thanks for joining us for Five Meme Friday. Please feel free to forward this email to friends and colleagues.



Sincerely,

Etienne de la Boetie2

Executive Director,

The Art of Liberty Foundation

Author of: To See the Cage is to Leave It & “Government” The Biggest Scam in History ... Exposed!!